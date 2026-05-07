Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

Learning how to get Resident Evil 6 Complete free starts with one app: Snakzy. Resident Evil 6 Complete is listed at $29.99 on Steam, and while that is fair for the sheer volume of content Capcom packed into this co-op action game, Snakzy lets you earn that amount as a Steam Wallet gift card by completing mobile game offers. No credit card, no subscription, no cost to you.

This guide focuses on legitimate methods only. Cracks, torrents, and unofficial “free download” sites are not covered here because those routes carry real risks: malware that can damage your PC and Steam account bans that lock you out permanently. What follows is a full breakdown of Resident Evil 6 Complete, including the game overview, current pricing, platform availability, system requirements, the Snakzy process step by step, an Eneba discount option, a legality breakdown, and answers to the most common questions.

Game Info Details Game price $29.99 (Steam). Lowest seen: ~80% off, approx. $5.99 Metacritic rating 69 critic / 5.8 user. Steam: Very Positive (81% of 22,000+ reviews) Genre Action, Horror, Third Person Shooter, Co-op, Survival Horror, Action-Adventure Developers Capcom Publishers Capcom Time to earn – Main story ~21 hours (all four campaigns) Time to earn – Main + Extra content ~30 hours Time to earn – 100% Completionist ~80 hours

★ Get Resident Evil 6 Complete Free Snakzy Download Snakzy today

How To Get Resident Evil 6 Complete Free: Full Game Overview

Resident Evil 6 Complete is one of the most commercially successful and culturally divisive entries in Capcom‘s long-running survival horror series. Critics handed the PC version a 69 Metacritic score and a 5.8 user score, which suggests a middling game, but the Steam player base tells a different story: over 22,000 reviews and a Very Positive rating at 81% show that most players who engaged with it long-term found genuine value. The commercial reality is harder to argue with: over 11 million copies sold worldwide earns this a Capcom Platinum Title designation alongside the company’s best-selling games.

I’ve tracked Resident Evil 6 Complete for years, and the case for picking it up is strong. Capcom released the PC version on March 22, 2013 (consoles received it first on October 2, 2012), and the Complete edition bundles all post-launch DLC into one package. The game spans four interlocking campaigns: Leon S. Kennedy’s survival-horror storyline in the suburban nightmare of Tall Oaks, Chris Redfield’s military action arc across the neon-lit streets of Lanshiang in China, Jake Muller’s chase-thriller campaign through Eastern Europe, and Ada Wong’s solo stealth arc that recontextualizes the entire plot from the outside.

Built on Capcom‘s MT Framework engine (the same foundation as Resident Evil 5 and Devil May Cry 4), the game holds up technically even a decade-plus after launch. The setting is a global C-Virus bioterrorism crisis spanning three continents and transforming victims into J’avo (soldiers that mutate mid-fight) and traditional zombies. The Resident Evil 4 lineage shapes its action-horror identity, while cover-based co-op combat draws clear influence from Gears of War.

For content volume alone, Resident Evil 6 Complete delivers: ~21 hours for all four main campaigns, ~30 hours with extra content, and ~80 hours for completionists. That is a strong return at $29.99 and an even better one at $0.

How Much Does Resident Evil 6 Complete Cost?

Resident Evil 6 Complete is priced at $29.99 on Steam. For a game with four distinct campaigns and all post-launch DLC included, that represents solid value even at full price.

Historically, Resident Evil 6 Complete has gone as low as roughly 80% off, bringing the price down to approximately $5.99 during major Steam seasonal events. Capcom titles appear reliably in Steam‘s Summer, Autumn, and Winter sales, and dedicated Capcom publisher sales push the Complete edition to deep discounts several times a year. Given the game is over a decade old, you can realistically expect a significant discount within any three-month window if patience is an option.

If you want it now at $0 out of pocket, Snakzy sidesteps the current price entirely. You build your coin balance through mobile game offers and redeem for a Steam Wallet gift card that covers the full $29.99 price. No waiting on sale cycles.

★ Earn $27.70 in just 6.5 days Snakzy Download Snakzy today

Resident Evil 6 Complete Platform Availability

Metacritic Rating Details PC 69 critic / 5.8 user; Steam: Very Positive (81% of 22,000+ reviews) PS5 N/A (PS3: 67 critic / PS4: 76 critic) Xbox N/A (Xbox 360: 67 critic / Xbox One: 76 critic) Switch 73 critic / 6.8 user

Resident Evil 6 Complete is available on PC (Steam), PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Actively supported versions include the PC (Steam), Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One builds.

The Nintendo Switch version holds the highest Metacritic score of any platform at 73 (with a 6.8 user score), suggesting the portable format suits the game’s campaign structure. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One remaster versions both improved on the original 67 scores from the PS3 and Xbox 360 launches, benefiting from enhanced resolutions and smoother frame rates.

The Snakzy method applies to the Steam PC version. Once you have your Steam Wallet gift card, you purchase Resident Evil 6 Complete through Steam and receive a permanent licence tied to your account.

Resident Evil 6 Complete System Requirements

Built on MT Framework, Resident Evil 6 Complete is not demanding by modern standards. Almost any gaming PC from the past ten-plus years will run it at or above minimum specifications.

Component Minimum Recommended OS Windows Vista / XP / 7 / 8 Windows Vista / XP / 7 / 8 CPU Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4 GHz / AMD Athlon X2 2.8 GHz Intel Core 2 Quad 2.7 GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 3.0 GHz RAM 2 GB 4 GB GPU NVIDIA GeForce 8800 GTS / AMD Radeon HD 3850 (512 MB VRAM) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 560 / AMD Radeon HD 6950 DirectX Version 9.0c Version 9.0c Storage 16 GB available space 16 GB available space

The minimum spec requires only a 2010-era GPU and 2 GB of RAM, while the recommended target is 1080p at 60 FPS, which any mid-range card from 2012 or later can handle. Broadband internet is required for online co-op, and a controller is recommended for the best experience across all four campaigns.

Resident Evil 6 Complete Mechanics

The core loop of Resident Evil 6 Complete is built around four campaigns, each with a distinct protagonist and a distinct gameplay identity. Capcom designed them as complementary experiences that collectively tell one overarching bioterrorism story.

Leon S. Kennedy’s campaign is the most survival-horror-focused of the four. Set in the zombie-infested suburban town of Tall Oaks, it emphasizes ammo management, deliberate pacing, and atmospheric tension. This campaign most closely follows the Resident Evil 4 formula and is the recommended entry point for players coming from classic RE.

Chris Redfield’s campaign shifts into full military action. Players battle organized J’avo soldiers with firearms and grenades across the urban sprawl of Lanshiang in China. The cover-based co-op combat here draws directly from Resident Evil 5, and it plays more like a third-person shooter than a horror game.

Jake Muller’s campaign is a chase-thriller built around the Ustanak, a persistent boss creature that tracks Jake and his partner Sherry Birkin across Eastern Europe. Hand-to-hand combat mechanics and high-mobility movement differentiate Jake’s play style from the other three protagonists.

Ada Wong’s solo campaign is the most stealth-forward and puzzle-heavy of the four. Ada operates alone through environments shared with the other campaigns, recontextualizing events from the outside. This campaign is unlocked after completing the other three.

Co-op is central to every campaign. Each protagonist has an AI partner for solo play, and any partner slot can be taken over by a second player online. The Mercenaries mode adds a separate score-attack experience: players chain kills for combo multipliers within timed arenas, competing on global leaderboards. The skill system lets players spend Skill Points earned during campaigns to unlock passive upgrades, adding a light progression layer across all playthroughs. Agent Hunt mode allows players to invade others’ campaigns as enemy creatures, adding an unpredictable asymmetric online element.

Resident Evil 6 Complete Top Features

✅ Four interlocking campaigns: Leon, Chris, Jake, and Ada each lead their own five-to-six-hour campaign with a distinct gameplay style, and crossover moments make all four stories intersect in real-time.

✅ Complete edition with all DLC included: The Complete pack bundles all post-launch multiplayer modes (Survivors, Predator, Onslaught, Siege), extra Mercenaries maps, and bonus costumes, making it the definitive version of the game.

✅ Mercenaries mode: The score-attack mode with combo-chaining, time extensions, and global leaderboards is one of the most replayable parts of Resident Evil 6 Complete, with a dedicated community that has kept it active.

✅ Full co-op throughout: Every campaign supports online and local co-op with AI partner fill-in for solo players, plus Agent Hunt mode for asymmetric online invasion of other players’ sessions.

✅ Over 11 million copies sold: Resident Evil 6 Complete is a Capcom Platinum Title and one of the company’s best-selling games, proving its broad commercial appeal despite a mixed critical reception.

★ New users get a $10 welcome bonus Snakzy Download Snakzy today

How To Get Resident Evil 6 Complete Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where you complete mobile game offers, surveys, and app installs to earn coins. No credit card, no subscription, and no grey-market transactions involved. Every coin comes from completing advertiser-backed offers, and once you hit the cashout threshold, you swap that balance for a real Steam Wallet gift card. The model trades your time for store credit.

Here is how to get Resident Evil 6 Complete free step by step:

Download Snakzy – available free on iOS and Android; create your account in under a minute Browse available offers – offers vary by region and rotate regularly; pick ones with the highest coin payouts or that match your interests Complete offers to earn coins – each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance; track your progress toward $29.99 inside the app Redeem coins for a Steam Wallet gift card – once your balance hits the required threshold, cash out for a gift card worth $29.99 or more Buy Resident Evil 6 Complete on Steam – apply the gift card to your Steam Wallet and complete the purchase

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up – check the app for the current offer.

Minimum cashout threshold: $35 – you need at least this balance to redeem.

Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones.

Earning rates vary by region – check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days of installing Snakzy. Note that the $35 minimum payout threshold applies, so your balance needs to reach that before your first cashout. Results vary based on your region and the offers available at the time.

★ Cash out and buy Resident Evil 6 Complete on Steam Snakzy Download Snakzy today

Get Resident Evil 6 Complete Cheaper With Eneba

Not every reader wants to wait on Snakzy coins. If you want Resident Evil 6 Complete today at a reduced price, Eneba is the most direct alternative. The official Steam price is $29.99, but Eneba currently lists the game key from approximately $2 to $5, saving up to 93% compared to the standard price. That is a legitimate Steam key from a trusted marketplace, redeemable directly on Steam for a permanent licence identical to a standard purchase. Eneba operates as a licensed digital key reseller and handles the same supply chain it uses for its own store.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL Resident Evil 6 Complete PUBLISHER $29.99 YOUR PRICE FROM $18.73 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ DISCOUNT -38% Get Resident Evil 6 Complete Cheaper on Eneba

If you’d prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards – here is the closest card above Resident Evil 6 Complete‘s price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL Steam Wallet Gift Card $50 PUBLISHER $50 YOUR PRICE FROM $49.99 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Buy Steam Wallet Gift Card $50 on Eneba

Eneba prices fluctuate, so check the live listing before purchasing. The process is straightforward: select the product, complete the checkout, and receive your key by email. All three paths in this guide lead to the same result: a legitimate copy of Resident Evil 6 Complete. Snakzy earns the gift card for free but requires time; an Eneba game key is an immediate discounted purchase; an Eneba gift card adds Steam wallet funds for an official checkout at the standard price.

Is It Legal to Get Resident Evil 6 Complete Free With Snakzy?

Yes, the Snakzy method is 100% legal. The process works as follows: Snakzy pays you in coins for completing advertiser offers (playing mobile games, hitting milestones, filling out surveys). Once you hit the $35 minimum cashout threshold, you exchange those coins for a real Steam Wallet gift card. You then use that gift card to purchase Resident Evil 6 Complete at its full $29.99 price on Steam. Capcom receives full payment, you receive a permanent licence tied to your Steam account, and there is no legal grey area anywhere in the process.

Unofficial “free download” sites, cracks, and torrents are a different matter entirely. These are illegal. Downloading Resident Evil 6 Complete from unofficial sources carries real risks: malware that can damage your system, Steam account bans that cost you access to your entire game library, and no genuine licence attached to the copy. Capcom is directly harmed by piracy, losing revenue on a game that required significant resources to develop and has been actively maintained and ported across six platforms over more than a decade.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to get there without those risks. The developers are paid, your account stays safe, and the copy you end up with is indistinguishable from one purchased directly.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Resident Evil 6 Complete Free

Resident Evil 6 Complete earns its place in any co-op gaming backlog. Over 11 million copies sold and a Very Positive (81%) Steam rating place it firmly in the underrated category relative to its critical reception. The Complete edition includes four distinct campaigns, 80+ hours of content for completionists, and every post-launch DLC mode, making $29.99 already strong value and free a genuinely compelling proposition.

For budget-conscious players, Snakzy is the most practical path. Download the app, pick a high-value offer, build your balance toward the $35 cashout threshold, and redeem for a Steam Wallet gift card. For anyone who wants the game today, Eneba carries it for as low as $2 to $5. Both options deliver a permanent, legitimate copy of Resident Evil 6 Complete.

Once your Steam gift card is ready, how to get Resident Evil 6 Complete free is just a checkout away.

★ Start earning Resident Evil 6 Complete for free today Snakzy Download Snakzy today

FAQs