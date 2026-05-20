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If you have been searching for how to get Euro Truck Simulator 2 free, you are in the right place. Euro Truck Simulator 2 costs $19.99 on Steam in 2026, which puts off a lot of players who are simulator-curious but unwilling to commit cash to a 14-year-old game. The solution covered here is Snakzy, a free rewards app that pays out Steam gift cards in exchange for completing in-app offers, no credit card required.

This is not a piracy guide. Cracked installers and torrent sites carry serious risks, including malware and Steam account bans, and that route is not what this article covers. What follows is a fully legal method. You will learn how Euro Truck Simulator 2 stacks up, what it currently costs, where it runs, what your PC needs, how the gameplay loop works, the step-by-step Snakzy process, a cheaper Eneba option for readers who want the game today, the legality side, and a short FAQ.

Game Info Details Game price $19.99 on Steam (lowest historical: ~$4.99) Metacritic rating 79 critic / 8.5 user Genre Simulation, Driving (Truck Simulator, Open World, Relaxing, Economy, Singleplayer) Developers SCS Software Publishers SCS Software Time to beat (main story) ~50 hours (all base cities) Time to beat (main + extras) ~100 hours Time to beat (100% completionist) ~500+ hours (with DLC map expansions)

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How To Get Euro Truck Simulator 2 Free: Full Game Overview

I have been watching Euro Truck Simulator 2 hold its ground on Steam for over a decade, and the numbers speak for themselves. SCS Software‘s long-running truck sim has sold over 15 million copies since its October 19, 2012 release, and it still pulls top-20 Steam concurrent player counts in 2026. On Steam, the game holds an Overwhelmingly Positive 97% rating across more than 500,000 reviews, one of the highest-rated and most-reviewed games in the entire Steam catalogue.

Euro Truck Simulator 2 is a Simulation and Driving game, with a Steam tag set covering Truck Simulator, Open World, Relaxing, Economy, and Singleplayer. The loop is straightforward but deep: accept freight contracts, drive trucks across realistic European roads, manage fuel and rest stops, hit delivery deadlines, then reinvest your earnings into bigger trucks, more drivers, and a growing fleet. The base map covers Western Europe out of the box, and the experience has expanded continuously through paid DLC packs that have added Scandinavia, the Baltic States, the Balkans, Iberia, Turkey, and beyond, with more regions still being announced.

Critically, the game scores 79 critic / 8.5 user on Metacritic. That is a solid score that has aged remarkably well, since Euro Truck Simulator 2 still receives free updates and paid map expansions in 2026. For a game that supports both casual ten-minute drives and 200-hour fleet-management runs, the value at $19.99 is hard to argue with, which is exactly why so many players end up looking for a way to pick the game up without paying.

How Much Does Euro Truck Simulator 2 Cost?

Euro Truck Simulator 2 sells for $19.99 on Steam, and SCS Software has held that base-game price for the bulk of its 14-year retail life. The game does go on sale during major Steam events, the Steam Summer Sale, Winter Sale, Autumn Sale, and the regular publisher weeks. Historical lowest pricing has hit around 75% off, putting the deepest discount at roughly $4.99. That is the floor, and it usually reappears once or twice a year.

For readers who do not want to wait for a sale window, the Snakzy method covered later in this article sidesteps the listed price entirely. You bank coins inside the app, redeem them for a Steam gift card, then check out on Steam as normal. The result is the same legitimate licence you would get at full retail, without spending any of your own money.

★ Earn $27.70 in just 6.5 days Snakzy Download Snakzy today

Euro Truck Simulator 2 Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 79 critic / 8.5 user PS5 N/A Xbox N/A Switch N/A

Euro Truck Simulator 2 is a PC-only release. It ships on Steam with native support for Windows, macOS, and Linux, and there is no console version on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, or Nintendo Switch. SCS Software has shown no plans to port the game to consoles, and active development continues on PC through map DLC and gameplay updates. The Linux port is worth flagging in 2026, since native Linux support has kept Euro Truck Simulator 2 in the rotation for Steam Deck and Proton users for years. Because Euro Truck Simulator 2 is Steam-only, the Snakzy method applies directly: you redeem your coins for a Steam gift card and use it to buy the game on Steam.

Euro Truck Simulator 2 System Requirements

Euro Truck Simulator 2 runs on the Prism3D engine, SCS Software‘s proprietary tech, and the current Steam listing covers Windows hardware in detail. The game has been updated steadily over its lifetime, so the listed minimum specs have crept up since the 2012 launch. Most modern gaming rigs handle the game easily at 1080p, with the recommended specs targeting comfortable 60 FPS performance in heavier traffic zones.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5-6400 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Intel Core i5-9600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 RAM 8 GB 12 GB GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon RX 460 (2 GB VRAM) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 or AMD Radeon RX 590 (2 GB VRAM) Storage 25 GB 25 GB

Most gaming PCs from the last five to six years run the game smoothly at the recommended preset, and a wheel and pedal setup, while not required, adds noticeably to the simulation feel for anyone planning extended sessions.

Euro Truck Simulator 2 Mechanics

The core gameplay loop in Euro Truck Simulator 2 is freight delivery on realistic European roads. You start as a hire-by-the-job freelancer, accept contracts from in-game logistics companies, drive cargo across mapped highways, and get paid on delivery. Fuel consumption, rest cycles, speeding tickets, and damage all factor into your final earnings, which means a clean run pays better than a fast one. The economy rewards patient, careful play.

Progression in Euro Truck Simulator 2 follows a clear arc, with no level cap to speed-run toward. You bank earnings, buy your first owned truck, then move into building a small trucking company. AI drivers you hire run their own contracts in real time, generating passive income while you take the more interesting jobs yourself. Eventually you operate multiple garages across Europe, with a fleet of drivers, customized trucks, and dedicated regional routes. The mid-game shift from solo driver to fleet owner is where many players say the game opens up.

Map progression layers on top of that economic loop. The base map covers Western Europe, and ten-plus DLC packs expand the playable area to Scandinavia, the Baltic States, the Balkans, Iberia, Turkey, and beyond. Each map DLC adds new cargo types, scenic routes, and regional logistics, which keeps the gameplay loop fresh without resetting your fleet. The result is an open-ended career simulator that scales from a casual fifty-hour first playthrough to a five-hundred-hour completionist endgame.

Euro Truck Simulator 2 Top Features

✅ 97% Overwhelmingly Positive across 500,000+ Steam reviews: One of the highest-rated and most-reviewed games on all of Steam, with 500,000+ user reviews at 97% positive after more than a decade of continuous updates.

✅ Relaxing open-world trucking: The cargo-haul loop is built around scenic European highways, no combat, no time-sensitive missions outside delivery deadlines, just driving with your music or podcast running in the background.

✅ A decade of map DLC: Ten-plus paid map packs have grown the playable area from Western Europe to Scandinavia, the Baltic States, the Balkans, Iberia, Turkey, and beyond, with more regions still being added.

✅ Licensed truck roster and fleet management: Buy and customize licensed trucks from Volvo, Scania, Mercedes, MAN, DAF, Renault, and Iveco, hire AI drivers, and manage a multi-garage trucking company across the map.

✅ 15 million copies sold and still growing: SCS Software‘s live-service approach has built one of Steam‘s most consistent communities, with regular free updates and steady paid expansions keeping concurrent player counts in the top 20.

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How To Get Euro Truck Simulator 2 Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app on Android and iOS that pays out gift cards in exchange for completing in-app offers, downloading apps, hitting milestones in mobile games, completing short surveys, and watching brief videos. No credit card is required, no subscription, no purchase. The trade is time, not money, and every offer credits coins that can be redeemed for real-world gift card value. Snakzy is partnered directly with Eneba, which means the Steam gift card codes come from the same supply chain that Eneba sells daily.

Here is the five-step process for getting Euro Truck Simulator 2 free with Snakzy:

Download Snakzy. Grab the app free from Google Play or the App Store and create an account in under a minute. Browse the offerwall. Open the Earn tab and pick offers that fit your time budget, short surveys, free game installs, or higher-paying milestone offers in mobile games. Complete offers to earn coins. Each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance, which tracks toward the $19.99 needed for Euro Truck Simulator 2. Redeem coins for a Steam Wallet gift card. Once your balance clears the $35 minimum cashout threshold and the $20 gift card target, cash out for a Steam Wallet code. Use the gift card to buy Euro Truck Simulator 2 on Steam. Apply the code, check out, install, and play.

Pro tip New users get a $10 welcome bonus on signup to jumpstart the balance.

on signup to jumpstart the balance. Minimum cashout threshold is $35 , so you accumulate toward that before your first redemption.

, so you accumulate toward that before your first redemption. A $20 Steam Wallet card covers Euro Truck Simulator 2‘s $19.99 price with $0.01 of credit left in your wallet.

covers Euro Truck Simulator 2‘s price with $0.01 of credit left in your wallet. Offers and earning rates vary by region, so check the offerwall in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days of installing Snakzy, which is a useful benchmark for planning a Euro Truck Simulator 2 run. Results vary based on your region and the offers available at the time.

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Get Euro Truck Simulator 2 Cheaper With Eneba

Not every reader has the patience to wait out a Snakzy offer cycle, and that is fair. If you want the key in your Steam library this afternoon, Eneba is a trusted marketplace where you can usually find Euro Truck Simulator 2 well below the official Steam price. As of the most recent scrape, the official Steam price sits at $19.99, while Eneba lists the Global Steam Key from around $12.00, a saving of roughly 40% off the listed price. The licence is the same permanent Steam key you would buy directly from Steam, redeemed in your Steam client.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL Euro Truck Simulator 2 PUBLISHER $19.99 YOUR PRICE FROM $12.17 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ DISCOUNT -39% Shop on Eneba

If you would prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards. Here is the closest card above Euro Truck Simulator 2‘s price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL Steam Wallet Gift Card 20 USD PUBLISHER $20.00 YOUR PRICE FROM $19.99 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Shop on Eneba

Eneba prices fluctuate constantly, so check the live listing before you check out. The process is simple: select the product, pay, and you receive a key or gift card code by email. Each option lands the same result. Snakzy (free, requires time), an Eneba key (discounted, immediate), or an Eneba gift card (adds Steam wallet funds for an official Steam purchase) all end with a legitimate copy of Euro Truck Simulator 2 in your Steam library.

Is It Legal To Get Euro Truck Simulator 2 Free With Snakzy?

Yes, the Snakzy method is fully legal. The mechanics are straightforward: Snakzy pays you for completing offers and watching ads, you bank coins, you exchange those coins for a real Steam gift card, and you check out on Steam with that card the same way any other customer would. SCS Software receives full payment for the game through the standard Steam revenue split, and the licence you end up with is permanent and tied to your Steam account.

What you should not do is go anywhere near unofficial download sites, cracked installers, or torrents. Those routes are illegal, and the risks are serious. Cracked Euro Truck Simulator 2 installers have been used to bundle malware, including coin miners and credential stealers that can compromise your Steam account in addition to your PC. Steam account bans for Steam Subscriber Agreement breaches are also a real consequence. Piracy directly hurts the developers, with SCS Software still actively supporting Euro Truck Simulator 2 through free updates and paid map DLC in 2026.

Snakzy is a legitimate alternative. You support the studio that made the game, you protect your Steam account, and you do not spend a dollar of your own money.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Euro Truck Simulator 2 Free

Euro Truck Simulator 2 is a great game and a near-perfect candidate for the Snakzy method. At $19.99 base, the game sits in the right price band for a single Snakzy payout cycle, and the $20 Steam Wallet card is a clean target with a $0.01 buffer. Budget-conscious players, anyone who has been wishlisting the game without committing the $19.99, anyone who already picks up offers on mobile in their downtime, or anyone curious about a simulator after years of action games, this is the path. SCS Software gets paid, Snakzy hands you the gift card, and you spend zero dollars from your own bank account.

Practical next steps are simple. Install Snakzy, pick a high-value offer that fits your downtime, hit the $35 cashout threshold, redeem the $20 Steam Wallet card, and check out on Steam. Once that card is in your wallet, how to get Euro Truck Simulator 2 free is just a Steam checkout away.

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FAQs