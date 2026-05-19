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If you want to know how to get Detroit: Become Human free, the simplest path is Snakzy, a rewards app from Eneba that pays out Steam gift cards for completing offers. Detroit: Become Human sells for $39.99 on Steam, a price that has held since the PC launch. Quantic Dream’s choice-driven android thriller has racked up over 9 million copies sold across PS4 and PC and a Very Positive Steam rating.

This guide is not about piracy. Unofficial download sites, cracks, and torrents bring real risks: malware, Steam account bans, and zero legitimate license. The Snakzy method earns you a real Steam gift card that you redeem for an official copy. Below, I walk through the full game overview, pricing, platforms, system requirements, the Snakzy step-by-step, an Eneba discount alternative, legality, and a short FAQ. Keep reading.

Game Info Details Game price $39.99 (Steam). Lowest historical: ~75% off, around $9.99 Metacritic rating 78 critic / 8.0 user; Steam: Very Positive (90% of 40,000+) Genre Adventure, Interactive Drama, Narrative, Choices Matter, Cinematic, Sci-Fi, Story Rich Developers Quantic Dream Publishers Quantic Dream, Sony Interactive Entertainment (PS4) Time to earn (Main story) ~10 hours Time to earn (Main + Extra) ~15 hours Time to earn (100% Completionist) ~30 hours

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How To Get Detroit: Become Human Free: Full Game Overview

I’ve been tracking Detroit: Become Human since its PS4 launch on May 25, 2018, and the Steam release on June 18, 2020 finally brought it to the wider audience it always deserved. Quantic Dream’s cinematic adventure scored 78 on Metacritic with a much warmer 8.0 user rating, and on Steam it sits at Very Positive across 40,000+ reviews. That gap between critic and user reception is telling. Critics judged it as a film with QTEs, while players treated it like a branching novel they were authoring in real time, one choice at a time.

What makes the game stand out is not flashy combat or open-world scale. It is the sheer scope of consequence. Three protagonists, dozens of branching endings, and player choices that can permanently kill characters mid-story. Detroit, Michigan in 2038 is a near-future city where androids serve as a lower-class workforce, and an android rights movement is brewing. The themes of consciousness, freedom, and identity carry the game through every chapter, and few games come close to matching its emotional range.

By the numbers, Detroit: Become Human has shifted over 9 million copies across PS4 and PC, making it Quantic Dream’s biggest commercial hit. Fans of Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls, Until Dawn, or anyone drawn to the Blade Runner aesthetic will find this an obvious pickup.

How Much Does Detroit: Become Human Cost?

On Steam, Detroit: Become Human costs $39.99, the same price it has carried since the 2020 PC release. That price tag is a reasonable ask for a game that delivers ~10 hours of main story, multiple branching paths worth replaying, and around 30 hours for a 100% completionist run. Historically, Steam sales have brought the price down to roughly $9.99 at the lowest, about a 75% discount, though those deep cuts are not frequent and tend to coincide with major Steam sale events.

You can expect smaller discounts during Steam Summer Sale, Autumn Sale, and Winter Sale, with the deepest dips typically lining up with publisher milestones or franchise anniversaries. If you would rather not wait for a sale window, the Snakzy method covers the $39.99 price tag entirely.

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Detroit: Become Human Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 78 critic / 8.0 user PS4 78 critic / 8.3 user PS5 Backwards compatible

Detroit: Become Human is available on PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store), PS4, and is fully playable on PS5 through backwards compatibility. There is no Xbox version and no Nintendo Switch port, because the game was a PlayStation console exclusive before its PC launch. Steam Deck compatibility is rated Playable, so you can also bring the full Detroit story along on the go. Because Snakzy rewards are redeemed for Steam gift cards, the Steam PC version is the natural purchase point for this method.

Detroit: Become Human System Requirements

Detroit: Become Human runs on the Quantic Dream proprietary engine and uses Vulkan 1.1 on PC. It is not a punishing port. Mid-range hardware handles it well at 1080p, and the recommended spec aims for 1080p High at 60 FPS, with 4K supported on higher-end GPUs.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5-2300 / AMD FX-8350 Intel Core i7-6800K / AMD Ryzen 7 1800X RAM 8 GB 12 GB GPU NVIDIA GTX 780 / AMD Radeon HD 7950 (3GB VRAM) NVIDIA GTX 1080 / AMD RX Vega 64 Storage 55 GB available space 55 GB available space DirectX Version 11 Version 11

The minimum spec is generous. A six-year-old gaming laptop with a GTX 1060 will clear the recommended bar without trouble. The 55 GB install is the biggest practical consideration, since high-resolution textures and pre-rendered cinematic assets eat space quickly. A Vulkan 1.1 compatible GPU is required, so legacy integrated graphics will struggle.

Detroit: Become Human Mechanics

The core loop is structured around three interlocking protagonists. Connor is an android detective hunting deviants alongside Lieutenant Hank Anderson. Kara is a domestic android who escapes her abusive owner and protects a young girl named Alice. Markus is a caretaker android who becomes the figurehead of an android revolution. Every chapter rotates between them, and every chapter ends with a flowchart that shows you which branches you took and which ones you missed completely.

Gameplay alternates between QTE-driven action sequences, investigation scenes where you analyze evidence at slowed-down speeds, and dialogue moments where the response wheel rotates faster than feels comfortable. Choices are weighted. A hesitated answer, a missed prompt, or a single misread cue can permanently kill a major character. The game does not restart that character. The story keeps moving, and Markus might be running a peaceful revolution one chapter and a violent uprising the next.

Progression is shaped entirely by your decisions. There are dozens of distinct endings, and the chapter-end flowchart is openly designed to make you replay. Each playthrough takes around 10 hours, and a completionist run targeting every ending and missable scene lands closer to 30 hours. Replay value sits high because the branches are not cosmetic. They are real story divergences with different cutscenes, different supporting cast members, and entirely different surviving leads.

Detroit: Become Human Top Features

✅ Three interlocking protagonist stories: Connor, Kara, and Markus each carry their own arc, and their paths cross at points that depend entirely on your choices.

✅ Dozens of branching endings: every decision matters, characters can die permanently, and the flowchart system openly shows you what you missed in each chapter.

✅ 90% Very Positive on Steam: the PC community embraced Detroit: Become Human with over 40,000 positive reviews, ranking it among Quantic Dream’s most celebrated releases.

✅ Cinematic production values: full performance capture with actors like Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy), Bryan Dechart, and Valorie Curry delivers Hollywood-grade scenes throughout.

✅ 9 million copies sold: a major commercial success across PS4 and PC, proving narrative-driven games can compete with action blockbusters on shelf space and revenue.

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How To Get Detroit: Become Human Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is Eneba‘s free rewards app for Android and iOS that pays out Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo eShop gift cards in exchange for completing in-app offers. No credit card. No subscription. No purchase. The model is time-for-coins: install free mobile games, hit milestones in partner titles, complete short surveys, and watch promotional videos. Once you hit the $35 minimum payout, your coins convert into a real Steam gift card sourced from the same supply chain Eneba sells from every day.

Here is the Snakzy process to get Detroit: Become Human free, step by step:

Download Snakzy available free on iOS and Android via the App Store and Google Play. Browse available offers offers rotate by region and payout; pick what fits your time budget, from quick surveys to multi-day milestone offers in mobile games. Complete offers to earn coins each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy wallet; track your progress toward the $39.99 target inside the app. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card once your balance hits the threshold, cash out for a Steam gift card worth $39.99 or more. Buy Detroit: Become Human on Steam apply the gift card to your Steam Wallet and purchase the game.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up, check the app for the current offer.

Minimum cashout threshold is $35 , you need at least this balance to redeem.

, you need at least this balance to redeem. The $50 Steam card covers Detroit: Become Human‘s $39.99 with $10.01 leftover for a future purchase.

Steam card covers Detroit: Become Human‘s with leftover for a future purchase. Earning rates vary by region, check what offers are available in your country.

On average, Snakzy users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days from install. Results vary based on your region and the offers available at the time. The $35 minimum payout still applies, and you should sanity-check what is on the offerwall in your country before banking on a specific timeline for Detroit: Become Human.

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Get Detroit: Become Human Cheaper With Eneba

If you’d rather not wait to accumulate Snakzy coins, Eneba is a trusted marketplace for discounted Steam keys. The official Steam price is $39.99, and Eneba listings typically run between $5 and $12, saving you up to roughly 87% off. The key is a legitimate permanent license, redeemed on your Steam account the same way as a direct purchase from Valve. Eneba prices fluctuate based on supply, region, and seller, so the live listing is your source of truth on the day you check. This route is the right pick if you want Detroit: Become Human in your library immediately and have a few dollars to spend.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL Detroit: Become Human PUBLISHER $39.99 YOUR PRICE FROM $7.2 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ DISCOUNT -82% Shop on Eneba

If you’d prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards. Here is the closest card above Detroit: Become Human‘s price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL Steam Wallet Gift Card 50 USD PUBLISHER $50.00 YOUR PRICE FROM $49.99 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Shop on Eneba

The process on Eneba is simple: select a product, pay, receive a game key or gift card code via email, and redeem on Steam. Whether you go with Snakzy (free, requires time), an Eneba game key (discounted, immediate), or an Eneba gift card (adds wallet funds for an official Steam purchase), all three result in a legitimate copy of Detroit: Become Human tied to your Steam account.

Is It Legal to Get Detroit: Become Human Free With Snakzy?

Yes, the Snakzy method is 100% legal. The mechanics are straightforward. You complete offers, Snakzy credits coins to your wallet, you redeem those coins for a real Steam gift card, and you use that gift card to make an official Steam purchase. The end result is identical to any retail purchase: a permanent license tied to your Steam account, full update access, and Quantic Dream gets paid through normal Steam revenue channels.

The path to avoid is the one piracy promises. Unofficial “free download” sites, cracks, and torrents are illegal, and they carry real risks: malware infection that can compromise your PC, Steam account bans for running unauthorized software, and zero legitimate license. The studio that built Detroit: Become Human, Quantic Dream, is the party harmed by piracy. They spent years on performance capture sessions, branching script work, and bespoke proprietary engine development.

The Snakzy method is a legitimate way to get Detroit: Become Human free. You support the developer with a real purchase while keeping your own money in your bank account.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Detroit: Become Human Free

Detroit: Become Human is worth the $39.99. The 78 critic / 8.0 user Metacritic spread, Very Positive Steam rating across 40,000+ reviews, and 9 million copies sold speak for themselves. The branching narrative, three protagonists, and dozens of endings deliver something most action-focused games never attempt. Budget-conscious gamers, anyone with a packed wishlist, and players who don’t want to wait for a deep Steam sale are the best fit for the Snakzy approach.

The practical next steps are simple. Download Snakzy, find an offer with strong payout for your time, build up your balance past the $35 threshold, and redeem for a Steam gift card large enough to cover the $39.99 price tag. Once you have that gift card in hand, how to get Detroit: Become Human free is just a Steam checkout away.

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