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If you’ve been searching for how to get Days Gone free, Snakzy is the answer: a rewards app where you earn coins by completing mobile game offers and redeem them for a Steam Wallet gift card covering the game’s $49.99 price. The game has held that price since the PC launch in 2021, but Snakzy offers a way to sidestep that cost entirely by trading time on mobile offers instead of cash.

This guide covers a 100% legal method with no piracy, cracks, or unofficial download sites. Those routes carry real risks: malware and potential Steam account bans. The Snakzy method results in a standard Steam purchase with a permanent license tied to your account. This article covers Days Gone‘s full overview, pricing and sale history, platform availability, system requirements, the step-by-step Snakzy process, an Eneba discount alternative, the legality question, and FAQs.

Game Info Details Game price $49.99 (Steam). Lowest: ~75% off, approx. $12.49 Metacritic rating 73 critic / 8.2 user. Steam: Very Positive (91% of 55,000+ reviews) Genre Action, Adventure, Open World, Survival, Zombie, Third Person Shooter, Story Rich Developers Bend Studio Publishers PlayStation Publishing LLC / Sony Interactive Entertainment Time to earn: Main story ~35 hours Time to earn: Main + Extra content ~50 hours Time to earn: 100% Completionist ~75 hours

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How To Get Days Gone Free: Full Game Overview

Days Gone launched on PS4 on April 26, 2019, before arriving on PC via Steam on May 18, 2021. Developed by Bend Studio and published by PlayStation Publishing LLC under Sony Interactive Entertainment, it is an open-world action-adventure set in post-apocalyptic Pacific Northwest Oregon, where players ride a customizable motorcycle through a world overrun by fast-moving infected known as Freakers.

The reception tells a compelling story. On Steam, Days Gone carries a Very Positive rating with 91% positive reviews across over 55,000 player ratings. The Metacritic critic score is 73, but the user score is a much stronger 8.2, reflecting a pattern seen across many PlayStation PC ports: the community consistently rates the game higher than critics did at launch. Over 9 million copies sold across PS4 and PC combined is the clearest measure of how the game has landed with players over time.

Days Gone‘s predecessor comparisons help place it: the narrative tension of The Last of Us, the open-world outpost mechanics of the Far Cry series, and the motorcycle-outlaw tone of Sons of Anarchy all feed into what Bend Studio built here. Protagonist Deacon St. John is a former outlaw club member searching for his wife Sarah while managing survival across forests, mountains, caves, and abandoned towns overrun by Freaker hordes, human marauder camps, and survivor encampments.

I’ve been following Days Gone‘s PC community since the 2021 port launch, and the reputation has only grown. The horde encounters, the slow-burn story, and the quality of the Steam port all contribute to a game that deserves a place in any open-world fan’s library.

How Much Does Days Gone Cost?

Days Gone is currently priced at $49.99 on Steam. The game launched at this price point in May 2021 and has reached a historical low of approximately 75% off, around $12.49, during Steam seasonal sales. Sony PC ports tend to receive their deepest discounts during Steam Summer and Winter sales, so if patience is an option, there is a reasonable chance of catching it near that low within a few months.

That said, Snakzy makes the current price a non-issue. You earn coins through mobile game offers inside the app, accumulate enough for a $50 Steam Wallet gift card, and buy Days Gone without spending your own money. The method works whether the game is at full price or on discount, and it does not require waiting for a publisher sale cycle to line up.

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Days Gone Platform Availability

Metacritic Rating Details PC 73 critic / 8.2 user PS4 71 critic / 8.3 user PS5 N/A (backwards compatible with PS4 version) Xbox N/A Nintendo Switch N/A

Days Gone is available on PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 via backwards compatibility. There is no Xbox version and no Nintendo Switch release. The Snakzy method applies to the Steam PC version: you earn coins through the app, redeem for a Steam Wallet gift card, and buy the game directly on Steam. The PC port supports unlocked frame rates, ultra-wide resolutions, and full graphical settings, making it the version of choice for players who want the best technical experience.

Days Gone System Requirements

Days Gone runs on Unreal Engine 4, and the requirements are accessible for a modern open-world title of its scope.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5-2500K / AMD FX-6300 Intel Core i7-4770K / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X RAM 8 GB 16 GB GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 3GB / AMD Radeon R9 290 4GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB DirectX Version 11 Version 11 Storage 70 GB 70 GB

Most gaming PCs from the last several years meet the recommended specs comfortably. An SSD is recommended at minimum settings and required for optimal performance at the recommended tier. A mid-range setup with 16 GB RAM and a GTX 1060 or equivalent runs Days Gone smoothly at 1080p High at 60 FPS.

Days Gone Mechanics

Days Gone‘s core loop centers on Deacon riding across a vast open-world Oregon landscape on his drifter bike. The motorcycle is not just a traversal tool: it is a survival resource. You manage fuel levels, upgrade the engine, frame, and storage at survivor camps, and make strategic decisions about when to push forward versus finding a fuel source. Running out of fuel in hostile territory is a genuine threat with real consequences.

The Freaker horde system is one of the most striking features of Days Gone. Individual Freakers are manageable, but hordes of 300 or more behave as a single fluid entity, flowing around obstacles and through environments in ways that demand serious preparation. Players scout horde locations, stockpile explosives, craft environmental traps, and plan escape routes before engaging. These encounters are some of the most demanding set pieces in open-world gaming and require real tactical setup.

Beyond horde combat, Days Gone builds a camp trust system. Deacon earns trust with survivor factions by completing missions, delivering credits, and bringing back supplies. Higher trust unlocks better gear, bike upgrades, and story progression. The system rewards players who engage with the world systematically rather than rushing the critical path.

The main story takes approximately 35 hours to complete. Adding side content and faction missions brings the total to around 50 hours, while a full completionist run stretches to 75 hours. The slow-burn narrative follows Deacon’s search for his wife Sarah across two years of survival, building to a conclusion the Steam community has consistently praised.

Days Gone Top Features

✅ Freaker horde encounters: Hordes of 300+ Freakers flow dynamically across the environment, requiring players to set explosives, craft traps, and plan escape routes for some of the most intense combat in open-world gaming.

✅ Motorcycle-driven survival: Deacon’s drifter bike is the heart of Days Gone, with fuel management, engine upgrades, frame customization, and storage expansion creating a survival layer that makes every ride feel purposeful.

✅ 91% Very Positive on Steam: Despite mixed critical reception at launch, the PC community has rated Days Gone among the highest of any PlayStation PC port, with over 55,000 reviews overwhelmingly in its favor.

✅ 35+ hour narrative campaign: A lengthy story-driven campaign follows Deacon St. John across post-apocalyptic Oregon, with a slow-burn narrative that builds to a well-regarded conclusion spanning 35 to 75 hours depending on playstyle.

✅ Acclaimed PC port: The Steam version supports unlocked frame rates, ultra-wide resolutions, and extensive graphics settings, and includes all post-launch content, making it one of Sony‘s most polished PC conversions.

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How To Get Days Gone Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where users complete offers, download apps, fill surveys, and play partner games to earn coins. No credit card required. The model is straightforward: you trade time completing offers for coins that convert into real gift card value. Once your balance hits the threshold, you redeem for a Steam Wallet gift card and use it to buy Days Gone officially on Steam.

Here is how to get Days Gone free step by step:

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android Browse available offers: offers vary by region and rotate regularly; pick ones with the highest coin payouts or that match your interests Complete offers to earn coins: each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance; track progress toward $49.99 inside the app Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once your balance hits the required threshold, cash out for a gift card worth $49.99 or more Buy Days Gone on Steam: use the gift card to buy Days Gone

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer.

Minimum cashout threshold: $35, so you need at least this balance to redeem.

Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones.

Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days. Note that the $35 minimum payout threshold applies before any cash-out, and offers and availability vary by region. Results vary based on your country and the offers available at the time.

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Get Days Gone Cheaper With Eneba

Not every reader wants to wait for Snakzy coins to accumulate. For players who prefer an immediate purchase, Eneba is a trusted marketplace for discounted Steam keys. The official Steam price for Days Gone is $49.99, but Eneba listings start at approximately $5 to $12, representing a saving of up to 90% off the full price. You receive a legitimate Steam key redeemed directly in your account for a permanent license, identical to a direct Steam purchase. This option suits players who want the game today rather than waiting to build a Snakzy balance, and it requires no coin accumulation or offer completion.

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If you’d prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards. Here is the closest card above Days Gone‘s price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL Steam Gift Card $50 PUBLISHER $50.00 YOUR PRICE FROM $49.99 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Buy Steam Gift Card $50 on Eneba

Eneba prices fluctuate, so check the live listing before purchasing. The process is straightforward: select a product, pay, and receive your key or gift card code. All three methods covered in this guide result in a legitimate copy of Days Gone: Snakzy (free, requires time), an Eneba game key (discounted, immediate), or an Eneba gift card (adds wallet funds for an official Steam purchase).

Is It Legal to Get Days Gone Free With Snakzy?

Yes, 100% legal. Snakzy pays you for your time: you play mobile games, complete offers, and earn coins. You exchange those coins for a real Steam Wallet gift card. You use that gift card to make an official $49.99 Steam purchase of Days Gone. The process ends where every legitimate Steam transaction ends. Bend Studio and Sony Interactive Entertainment receive full payment through Steam, and you receive a permanent license tied to your account, identical to what you would have received by paying directly.

Unofficial “free download” sites, cracks, and torrents are a different story. These routes are illegal. The risks are serious: malware that can compromise your system, Steam account bans that lock you out permanently, and no legitimate license to show for it. Piracy directly harms the developers who built Days Gone, a studio that spent years creating the game.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to get Days Gone without spending your own money. You support the developers and keep your account clean in the process.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Days Gone Free

Days Gone is a 73 Metacritic open-world survival game with a 91% Very Positive Steam rating and over 9 million copies sold, and Snakzy puts it within reach of any budget-conscious gamer. The method suits players comfortable completing mobile game offers: build your coin balance, hit the $35 minimum cashout threshold, and redeem for a $50 Steam Wallet gift card that covers Days Gone‘s $49.99 price with a cent to spare.

Download Snakzy, pick a high-value offer from the Earn tab, and start building toward your first cashout. Most users reach their first payout in 6.5 days. If you prefer an immediate purchase, Eneba has discounted keys from around $5 to $12. Either way, once your gift card is ready, how to get Days Gone free is just a Steam checkout away.

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FAQs