Best Personal Loans of 2026: Top 5 Lenders Compared

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Discover Personal Loans tops our list of the best personal loans, with fixed APRs from 6.99% to 24.99%, no fees, and loans from $2,500 to $40,000. Starting APR, loan amount, fees, and funding speed decide what a personal loan costs you and how fast the money arrives. Navy Federal, Wells Fargo, SoFi, and Upgrade cover military members, current customers, large loans, and small loans.

We scored each lender out of 5 on rate value (40%), fees and transparency (25%), eligibility and approval (20%), and speed and support (15%). Every APR, fee, and loan amount below was checked on each lender’s own page as of October 18, 2026. See our full methodology below.

Best Personal Loans: Top 5 Compared

Here’s how the five best personal loans compare before you read the full breakdowns below.

Lender Best for APR range Loan amounts Terms Origination fee Funding speed Discover Personal Loans Best overall 6.99% to 24.99% $2,500 to $40,000 36 to 84 months None As early as the next business day after you accept Navy Federal Personal Loans Military families 8.74% to 18.00% $250 to $150,000 (over $50,000 needs a co-applicant) Up to 60 months None Same-day funding available Wells Fargo Personal Loans Existing Wells Fargo customers 6.74% to 26.74% (lowest rate has conditions) $3,000 to $100,000 12 to 84 months None 97% of customers funded the day they signed SoFi Personal Loans Large loans 6.99% to 35.49% $5,000 to $100,000 24 to 84 months 0% to 7%, deducted from proceeds As soon as the same day you sign Upgrade Personal Loans Smaller loans 7.74% to 35.99% $1,000 to $50,000 24 to 84 months 1.85% to 9.99%, deducted from proceeds Within 1 business day of clearing verification

The best personal loans can look alike until you compare the top of each APR range, since the lowest advertised rate goes to the most qualified borrowers. Navy Federal tops out at 18.00% APR, Discover at 24.99%, Wells Fargo at 26.74%, SoFi at 35.49%, and Upgrade at 35.99%. Navy Federal lends to members only and Wells Fargo to existing customers only, so both fit a smaller group than the other three.

5 Best Personal Loans, Reviewed

Below is the full breakdown of the five best personal loans, in rank order, with the verified rates, fees, and conditions behind each pick.

1. Discover Personal Loans [Best for Fee-Free Borrowing]

Discover Personal Loans charge no fees of any kind, and the fixed APRs run from 6.99% to 24.99% on loans of $2,500 to $40,000. With no origination fee, the amount you borrow is the amount that lands in your account, which puts it first among the best personal loans we reviewed.

Here’s an overview of what Discover Personal Loans offers.

Discover Personal Loans BEST OVERALL FIXED APR NO FEES Loan Details APR range 6.99% to 24.99% fixed APR Loan amounts $2,500 to $40,000 Terms 36 to 84 months Fees No fees of any kind Prepayment penalty: None Funding speed As early as the next business day after you accept the loan Minimum income $25,000 individual or household annual income Credit needed 660 to 850; the lowest rates go to consumers with the best credit Fine print Checking your rate does not affect your credit score, but a full application requires a hard credit inquiry. Discover says state restrictions may apply. Last verified October 18, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Provider's Website Rates updated regularly

The 24.99% ceiling sits more than 10 percentage points below the ceilings at SoFi and Upgrade, so a borrower with average credit faces less downside than with the other best personal loans lenders on this list. You must be above 18 years old, and need household or individual income of at least $25,000 and a valid Social Security number.

Discover Overall Score: 4.4 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from Discover’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best personal loans. Rate value (40%): 4.5 out of 5. The 24.99% ceiling is the second-lowest top rate in this group. Fees and transparency (25%): 5 out of 5. No fees of any kind and no prepayment penalty. Eligibility and approval (20%): 4 out of 5. No published credit minimum, but borrowers need $25,000 in annual income. Speed and support (15%): 3.5 out of 5. Funds can arrive as early as the next business day after you accept the loan. Show details

However, the $40,000 maximum and 36-month minimum term leave no room for larger loans or for payoff plans shorter than three years. Also, not that Discover will not send funds directly to a Capital One or Discover credit card, and the loan cannot cover a secured loan or a post-secondary education expense. If neither of these limits applies to you, Discover is a low-cost place to start among the best personal loans.

Pros Cons ✅ Fixed APRs from 6.99% to 24.99% ✅ No fees of any kind and no prepayment penalty ✅ Funds as early as the next business day after acceptance ❌ Requires at least $25,000 in annual income ❌ Cannot directly pay Capital One or Discover credit cards

BEST OVERALL Discover Personal Loans 4.4 Our score weighs rate value, fees and transparency, eligibility and approval, and speed and support. 6.99% to 24.99% APR with no fees Apply Now

2. Navy Federal Personal Loans [Best for Military Families]

Navy Federal Personal Loans carry the lowest ceiling in this guide, with APRs of 8.74% to 18.00% on loans of $250 to $150,000 and no application, origination, or prepayment fees. Membership is open to the armed forces, the DoD, veterans and their families, which makes this one of the best personal loans for military families.

Here’s an overview of what Navy Federal Personal Loans offers.

Navy Federal Personal Loans MILITARY FAMILIES UP TO $150,000 NO FEES Loan Details APR range 8.74% to 18.00% for terms up to 36 months, and 10.69% to 18.00% for 37 to 60 months Loan amounts $250 to $150,000, with a qualified co-applicant required above $50,000 Terms Up to 60 months for personal expense loans, and up to 180 months for home improvement loans Fees Application fee: None Origination fee: None Prepayment penalty: None Late fee: Applies Funding speed Same-day funding available, and most personal loans fund in 24 hours or less Eligibility At least 18 years old and a Navy Federal member Membership Open to the armed forces, the DoD, veterans and their families Rate date No date published, and rates are subject to change based on creditworthiness Fine print Navy Federal does not publish a rate date and says rates are subject to change based on creditworthiness. The page does not say whether checking your rate involves a soft or hard credit pull. Last verified October 18, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Provider's Website Rates updated regularly

The 18.00% ceiling sits 6.99 percentage points below Discover’s top rate and more than 17 points below SoFi and Upgrade, which limits the downside for borrowers with average credit among the best personal loans here. The 8.74% starting rate applies to terms up to 36 months, and loans of 37 to 60 months start at 10.69%.

Navy Federal Overall Score: 4.1 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from Navy Federal’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best personal loans. Rate value (40%): 4.5 out of 5. The 18.00% ceiling is the lowest top rate here, though the 8.74% floor sits above Discover’s. Fees and transparency (25%): 4.5 out of 5. No application, origination, or prepayment fees, but a late fee applies and the page gives no rate date. Eligibility and approval (20%): 2.5 out of 5. Membership is limited to military-affiliated applicants, and loans over $50,000 need a qualified co-applicant. Speed and support (15%): 4.5 out of 5. Same-day funding is available, and most loans fund in 24 hours or less. Show details

To be eligible, you must qualify for Navy Federal membership first. Loans above $50,000 need a qualified co-applicant, and debt consolidation loans cap at $50,000 for individuals. The provider website does not say whether checking your rate involves a soft credit pull, so ask before you apply.

Pros Cons ✅ Lowest top APR in this guide at 18.00% ✅ No application, origination or prepayment fees ✅ Same-day funding available and loans up to $150,000 ❌ Membership limited to military-affiliated applicants ❌ Loans over $50,000 require a qualified co-applicant

BEST FOR MILITARY FAMILIES Navy Federal Personal Loans 4.1 Our score weighs rate value, fees and transparency, eligibility and approval, and speed and support. 8.74% to 18.00% APR with no fees Apply Now

3. Wells Fargo Personal Loans [Best for Existing Wells Fargo Customers]

Wells Fargo Personal Loans advertise rates as low as 6.74% APR, and the bank offers personal loans only to existing customers, who must have banked with Wells Fargo for at least 12 months. That makes it one of the best personal loans for existing customers who want low fees, with no origination fee, closing fee, or prepayment penalty.

Here’s an overview of what Wells Fargo Personal Loans offers.

Wells Fargo Personal Loans EXISTING CUSTOMERS NO ORIGINATION FEE UP TO $100,000 Loan Details APR range 6.74% to 26.74% APR (as of July 10, 2026 per the lender); the 6.74% rate applies to $10,000 or more over 3 years with a 0.25% relationship discount Loan amounts $3,000 to $100,000 Terms 12 to 84 months Fees Origination fee: None Closing fee: None Prepayment penalty: None Late fees: May apply Funding speed 97% of customers received funds the day they signed Eligibility Wells Fargo customers for at least 12 months, plus other applicant requirements Relationship discount Qualifying Wells Fargo consumer checking account plus automatic payments from a Wells Fargo deposit account Fine print Wells Fargo lists its rates as of July 10, 2026, and they may change without notice. Checking your loan options does not affect your credit score. Last verified October 18, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Provider's Website Rates updated regularly

The 6.74% rate stacks several conditions: a loan of at least $10,000, a 3-year term, excellent credit, and the 0.25% relationship discount. Between April 1 and June 30, 2026, at least 10% of approved applicants for those terms qualified for it.

Wells Fargo Overall Score: 3.9 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from Wells Fargo’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best personal loans. Rate value (40%): 4 out of 5. The 6.74% floor is the lowest here, and the ceiling is 26.74%. Fees and transparency (25%): 4.5 out of 5. No origination, closing, or prepayment fees, but late fees may apply. Eligibility and approval (20%): 2.5 out of 5. Only existing customers can borrow, and the lowest rate needs excellent credit. Speed and support (15%): 4.5 out of 5. 97% of customers received funds the day they signed. Show details

If you cancel the automatic payments that earn the discount, your rate and payment may rise. Among the best personal loans lenders here, Wells Fargo limits borrowing to its own customers, and Navy Federal limits it to members.

Pros Cons ✅ No origination fee, closing fee or prepayment penalty ✅ 97% of customers received funds the day they signed ✅ Loans from $3,000 to $100,000 with terms up to 84 months ❌ Available only to customers of at least 12 months ❌ The 6.74% rate requires $10,000 or more, a 3-year term, excellent credit and the relationship discount

BEST FOR EXISTING CUSTOMERS Wells Fargo Personal Loans 3.9 Our score weighs rate value, fees and transparency, eligibility and approval, and speed and support. Rates as low as 6.74% APR with no origination fee Apply Now

4. SoFi Personal Loans [Best for Large Loans]

SoFi Personal Loans offer fixed APRs from 6.99% to 35.49% on loans of $5,000 to $100,000. Wells Fargo matches that $100,000 maximum and Navy Federal exceeds it, but both lend only to their own customers and members. Funds can arrive as soon as the same day you sign, which puts it among the best personal loans for large amounts.

Here’s an overview of what SoFi Personal Loans offers.

SoFi Personal Loans LARGE LOANS UP TO $100,000 SAME-DAY FUNDING Loan Details APR range 6.99% to 35.49% fixed APR, including a 0.25% autopay discount and a 0.25% member rate discount Loan amounts $5,000 to $100,000 Terms 24 to 84 months (2 to 7 years) Fees Origination fee: 0% to 7% deducted from proceeds Prepayment fee: None Late fee: None Funding speed As soon as the same day you sign Eligibility U.S. citizen or other eligible status, residing in the U.S. Fine print SoFi lists its rate range as current on October 18, 2026 and says rates can change without notice. Checking your rate involves a soft credit pull, and continuing the application requires a hard pull. Last verified October 18, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Provider's Website Rates updated regularly

The 6.99% floor already includes the 0.25% autopay discount and the 0.25% member rate discount, so the base rate sits half a point higher. The APR also folds in an origination fee of 0% to 7%, which SoFi deducts from your proceeds. On a $20,000 loan, a 7% fee removes $1,400 from your funds, so request enough to cover it

SoFi Overall Score: 3.8 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from SoFi’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best personal loans. Rate value (40%): 3.5 out of 5. The 6.99% floor matches Discover, but the 35.49% ceiling is high. Fees and transparency (25%): 3.5 out of 5. Origination fee of 0% to 7%, but no prepayment or late fees. Eligibility and approval (20%): 4 out of 5. No published credit minimum, but U.S. residency and eligible status are required. Speed and support (15%): 4.5 out of 5. Same-day funding is possible once you sign. Show details

Rate ranges show the best case. SoFi reports that borrowers who took 7-year loans between March 15, 2025 and March 15, 2026 had an average funded APR of 15.89%.

Pros Cons ✅ Loans up to $100,000 ✅ Same-day funding possible after you sign ✅ No prepayment or late fees ❌ APR can reach 35.49% ❌ Origination fee of up to 7% reduces your deposit

BEST FOR LARGE LOANS SoFi Personal Loans 3.8 Our score weighs rate value, fees and transparency, eligibility and approval, and speed and support. 6.99% to 35.49% APR on loans up to $100,000 Apply Now

5. Upgrade Personal Loans [Best for Smaller Loans]

Upgrade Personal Loans start at $1,000, the smallest minimum among the lenders open to everyone in this comparison, and funds arrive within 1 business day of clearing verification. APRs run from 7.74% to 35.99%.

Here’s an overview of what Upgrade Personal Loans offers.

Upgrade Personal Loans SMALLER LOANS FROM $1,000 1-DAY FUNDING Loan Details APR range 7.74% to 35.99% fixed APR Loan amounts $1,000 to $50,000 Terms 24 to 84 months Fees Origination fee: 1.85% to 9.99% deducted from proceeds Prepayment fee: None Funding speed Within 1 business day of clearing verifications Eligibility U.S. citizen, permanent resident, or valid U.S. visa holder who is at least 18 and has a verifiable bank account and email Fine print Checking your rate is a soft inquiry, and funding the loan triggers a hard inquiry. Certain loan offers may not be available in all states. Last verified October 18, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Provider's Website Rates updated regularly

The origination fee shapes your real cost. Upgrade lists an origination fee of 1.85% to 9.99%, and its own example uses 5%, which turns a $10,000 loan into a $9,500 funding. Your own fee and APR appear on your offer, so compare them before you accept.

Upgrade Overall Score: 3.2 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from Upgrade’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best personal loans. Rate value (40%): 3 out of 5. The 7.74% floor is competitive, but the 35.99% ceiling is the highest here. Fees and transparency (25%): 2.5 out of 5. An origination fee of 1.85% to 9.99% comes out of your proceeds. Eligibility and approval (20%): 4 out of 5. No published credit minimum, and joint applications are accepted. Speed and support (15%): 4 out of 5. Funding takes 1 business day after verification. Show details

Among the best personal loans open to all borrowers in this guide, only Upgrade lends as little as $1,000, since Navy Federal requires membership. It accepts joint applications and lists rate discounts for autopay, for paying off existing debt with the loan, and for securing the loan with a car or home built-ins such as ceiling fans.

Pros Cons ✅ Loans start at $1,000 ✅ Funds within 1 business day of clearing verification ✅ Joint applications and secured options can lower your rate ❌ APR can reach 35.99% ❌ Origination fee is deducted from your proceeds

BEST FOR SMALLER LOANS Upgrade Personal Loans 3.2 Our score weighs rate value, fees and transparency, eligibility and approval, and speed and support. 7.74% to 35.99% APR on loans from $1,000 Apply Now

Discover Personal Loans vs. SoFi Personal Loans

Discover and SoFi share the same 6.99% starting APR, so choosing between these two of the best personal loans comes down to fees, ceiling, and loan size.

Feature Discover Personal Loans SoFi Personal Loans APR range 6.99% to 24.99% 6.99% to 35.49% Loan amounts $2,500 to $40,000 $5,000 to $100,000 Terms 36 to 84 months 24 to 84 months Origination fee None 0% to 7% Funding speed As early as the next business day after acceptance As soon as the same day you sign

Discover wins on cost, with no fees at all and a 24.99% top rate. SoFi wins on size, with loans up to $100,000 and a same-day funding option. If you need $40,000 or less, Discover is the safer bet among the best personal loans here.

BEST OVERALL Discover Personal Loans 4.4 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. 6.99% to 24.99% APR with no fees Apply Now

What Is a Personal Loan?

A personal loan is an unsecured lump-sum loan you repay in fixed monthly installments over a set term. It is a way to borrow money to pay for just about anything you need, like home improvements, debt consolidation, major purchases, and more; and because it’s unsecured, there’s no collateral backing it, unlike a car loan or a mortgage.

A personal loan differs from a credit card in one key way: the rate and term are fixed the day you sign, instead of floating on a revolving balance you can carry indefinitely. It’s also worth separating APR from the interest rate itself. Representing the yearly cost of borrowing, the APR includes both the interest rate and any origination fees. Because of this, two loan offers with identical interest rates can have different APRs once fees are included.

How Much Would a Personal Loan Cost You?

A lower APR saves real money, even among the best personal loans, so it helps to see the numbers. The table shows a $10,000 loan repaid over 36 months at each lender’s lowest and highest advertised APR. Payments come from the standard amortization formula and treat the APR as the interest rate, so they ignore origination fees.

Lender Monthly payment at lowest APR Total interest at lowest APR Monthly payment at highest APR Total interest at highest APR Discover $308.73 (6.99%) $1,114 $397.55 (24.99%) $4,312 Navy Federal $316.79 (8.74%) $1,404 $361.52 (18.00%) $3,015 Wells Fargo $307.58 (6.74%) $1,073 $406.86 (26.74%) $4,647 SoFi $308.73 (6.99%) $1,114 $455.14 (35.49%) $6,385 Upgrade $312.17 (7.74%) $1,238 $457.98 (35.99%) $6,487

Wells Fargo’s 6.74% starts lowest and saves $41 in interest over 36 months compared with the 6.99% at Discover and SoFi. At the top of the range the gaps widen: Navy Federal’s 18.00% costs $1,297 less in interest than Discover’s 24.99%, and SoFi’s 35.49% costs $2,073 more in interest than Discover’s. Even among the best personal loans, the ceiling matters far more than the floor.

How to Apply for a Personal Loan

Applying for the best personal loans online takes minutes, and funding can arrive in as little as the same day. Follow these steps:

Check your rate. Discover, Wells Fargo, SoFi and Upgrade all let you see options without affecting your credit score, and Navy Federal does not say, so ask first. Gather your documents. Have a government ID, proof of income such as a pay stub, W-2 or tax return, and your bank account details ready. Choose your amount and term. Add any origination fee to the amount you request so the deposit covers what you need. Submit the application. Expect a hard credit inquiry when you move forward. Receive your funds. Timing runs from the same day at SoFi and Navy Federal to the next business day at Discover and Upgrade.

Choosing the Best Personal Loan for You

Loan size and credit strength decide which of the best personal loans fits you, and the headline rate comes second. Match your situation below, then compare membership and customer rules:

Need $40,000 or less and want no fees: Discover Personal Loans

Discover Personal Loans Qualify for military membership and want the lowest top rate: Navy Federal Personal Loans

Navy Federal Personal Loans Already bank at Wells Fargo and can borrow $10,000 or more: Wells Fargo Personal Loans

Wells Fargo Personal Loans Need up to $100,000: SoFi Personal Loans

SoFi Personal Loans Need as little as $1,000 without a membership: Upgrade Personal Loans

Check each of the best personal loans lenders’ eligibility rules before you apply. Discover requires at least $25,000 in annual income and a valid Social Security number. SoFi requires U.S. citizenship or another eligible status, and Upgrade accepts permanent residents and borrowers on valid visas. Navy Federal requires membership, which is open to the armed forces, the DoD, veterans and their families. Wells Fargo lends only to customers of at least 12 months.

Why Trust Eneba I evaluated the best personal loans in this guide using the same process I use for every financial product in our Financial guides: Verified at the source: Before I recommend any of the best personal loans, I check its rates, fees, and terms on the lender’s official website.

Before I recommend any of the best personal loans, I check its rates, fees, and terms on the lender’s official website. Clear scoring: I score every product out of 5 with a set rubric, and I show the criteria and their weights in each guide, so you can see exactly why one option ranks above another.

I score every product out of 5 with a set rubric, and I show the criteria and their weights in each guide, so you can see exactly why one option ranks above another. Honest trade-offs: I call out each product’s drawbacks along with its strengths, including fine print like origination fees and income minimums.

I call out each product’s drawbacks along with its strengths, including fine print like origination fees and income minimums. Up-to-date numbers: I re-check our guides regularly, and each guide shows the date I last verified it.

I re-check our guides regularly, and each guide shows the date I last verified it. Transparency: Eneba may earn a commission through some links, at no extra cost to you. Affiliate partners, if any, don’t affect how I score or rank products. I spent 12 years in banking, working in branch management and operations, and I’ve spent the past 10 years writing and editing content on banking, credit cards, and business/personal finance. – Benilyn Suralta, Financial Content Editor at Eneba Show details

Methodology: How We Rate Personal Loans I score every lender in this guide to the best personal loans out of 5 on four factors using the lender’s official product information. I checked every figure on October 18, 2026. Rate value (40%): the published APR range, how high the ceiling climbs and how attainable the lowest rate looks.

the published APR range, how high the ceiling climbs and how attainable the lowest rate looks. Fees and transparency (25%): origination, late and prepayment fees, plus how clearly the lender states its terms.

origination, late and prepayment fees, plus how clearly the lender states its terms. Eligibility and approval (20%): disclosed income, credit and residency requirements. This factor does not predict an individual approval decision.

disclosed income, credit and residency requirements. This factor does not predict an individual approval decision. Speed and support (15%): how quickly approved funds reach you and how the lender states its funding timeline. The overall score weighs each factor as shown above. Picks among the best personal loans rank by score, and ties go to the lender with the lower published starting APR. I recheck terms quarterly or immediately when a figure cannot be reconfirmed. Show details

Final Verdict on the Best Personal Loans

The best personal loans depend on your financial needs and eligibility. Our top overall pick is Discover Personal Loans for its 6.99% to 24.99% APR range, zero fees, and fast funding after acceptance.

Choose SoFi for larger amounts over $40,000, Navy Federal for military membership perks, Wells Fargo if you are an existing customer, or Upgrade for smaller loans starting at $1,000. Always compare personalized offers and confirm your final APR before signing.

BEST OVERALL Discover Personal Loans 4.4 Our score weighs rate value, fees and transparency, eligibility and approval, and speed and support. 6.99% to 24.99% APR with no fees Apply Now

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