Best Banks for Joint Accounts for Shared Spending and Savings in 2026

Among the best banks for joint accounts, Ally Bank is our top savings pick because it pays 3.20% APY with no monthly maintenance fee or minimum balance requirement. For shared checking and savings, SoFi Checking and Savings may be the best joint account for couples; Axos ONE Joint Account offers up to 4.21% on savings with qualifying deposits; nbkc Everything Account pays the highest checking APY here, and Capital One 360 Checking suits everyday spending and ATM access.

We scored each of the best banks for joint accounts out of 5 on rate value (40%), fees and transparency (25%), eligibility (20%), and access and protection (15%). Rates, fees, and account details were checked on each provider’s own website on November 16, 2026. See our full methodology below.

Best Banks for Joint Accounts: Top 5 Compared

The best banks for joint accounts serve different purposes, so compare the account type alongside its rate.

Bank and account Best for Standard APY Coverage above $250,000? Overdraft fee Minimum to open Access Ally Bank Online Savings Account Best APY for Joint Savings 3.20% on all balance tiers Joint ownership coverage follows FDIC rules; extended coverage not listed by Ally Bank $0 overdraft item fee $0 Mobile check deposit; no physical branches SoFi Checking and Savings Best for Joint Account Design 0.50% on checking; savings rate depends on qualifying activity $500,000 total for two qualifying joint holders; up to $3M through enrollment in the Insured Deposit Program Up to $50 in no-fee coverage with qualifying direct deposit $0 55,000+ fee-free ATMs Axos ONE Joint Account Best Boosted Savings APY Up to 4.21% on savings with qualifying deposits Up to $500,000 for joint accounts No overdraft fees Not listed by Axos Bank Online banking; ATM access not listed by Axos Bank nbkc Everything Account Best Checking APY 1.75% on all balances Not listed by nbkc Not listed by nbkc $0 37,000+ MoneyPass ATMs; up to $12 per month in out-of-network ATM fee reimbursement Capital One 360 Checking Best for Zero Fees 0.10% at the balances compared here Joint ownership coverage follows FDIC rules; extended coverage not listed by Capital One $0 $0 70,000+ fee-free ATMs; Capital One Cafes

Of the five best banks for joint accounts, Ally Bank offers the strongest unconditional liquid-savings rate in this comparison. A SoFi joint account combines checking and savings, with a higher conditional savings rate. Capital One 360 Checking emphasizes everyday access and low fees. nbkc Everything Account pays 1.75% APY on all balances.

Axos ONE pays up to 4.21% APY on savings when you meet its qualifying deposit and balance requirements. Without them, savings earn up to 1.00%. Confirm that you can meet those conditions before you count on the rate.

5 Best Banks for Joint Accounts, Reviewed

Below is the full breakdown of the 5 best banks for joint accounts, in rank order, with the rates, fees, and conditions behind each pick.

1. Ally Bank Online Savings Account [Best APY for Joint Savings]

Ally Bank Online Savings Account suits two people building an emergency reserve or saving toward a shared purchase. Its 3.20% APY applies across all balance tiers, with no minimum balance needed to earn it. Among the best banks for joint accounts, it offers a straightforward way to earn interest without arranging recurring payroll deposits.

The account’s main costs and withdrawal rules are listed below.

Ally Bank Online Savings Account BEST OVERALL 3.20% APY NO MINIMUM BALANCE Account Details Standard APY 3.20% on all balance tiers Promotions None Monthly fee $0 Minimum to open $0 Minimum to earn the APY None Other fees $0 overdraft item fee; $0 standard ACH transfers; $15 expedited delivery; $20 outgoing domestic wires FDIC coverage $250,000 per depositor, per insured bank, for each ownership category; qualifying joint ownership follows FDIC joint-account rules Access Mobile check deposit; no physical branches Fine print Savings withdrawals and transfers are limited to a combined 10 per statement cycle Last verified November 16, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Provider's Website Rates updated regularly

We estimate that $5,000 earns $160 over 12 months at 3.20% APY if the balance and rate stay unchanged. Standard ACH transfers carry no fee, while an outgoing domestic wire costs $20. That makes the transfer method important when moving a shared reserve to another bank.

Ally Bank Overall Score: 4.5 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from Ally Bank’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best banks for joint accounts. Rate value (40%): 4.5 out of 5. Pays a standard 3.20% APY on all balance tiers, with no minimum balance required to earn it. Fees and transparency (25%): 4.5 out of 5. No monthly maintenance fees, no overdraft item fees, and no fees on standard ACH transfers; expedited delivery costs $15. Eligibility (20%): 5 out of 5. $0 minimum opening deposit and no minimum balance required to earn the 3.20% APY. Access and protection (15%): 3.5 out of 5. FDIC insured up to $250,000, with mobile check deposit, though savings transfers are capped at 10 per statement cycle. Show details

Withdrawals and transfers share a 10-per-statement-cycle limit. Keep frequent bill payments in checking so routine spending leaves room for savings withdrawals. The best joint account for couples saving for a goal should match how often both people expect to move money.

Pros Cons ✅ 3.20% APY across all balance tiers ✅ No monthly maintenance fee or minimum balance requirement ✅ $0 opening deposit and no fee for standard ACH transfers ❌ Combined withdrawals and transfers limited to 10 per statement cycle ❌ $20 outgoing domestic wires and $15 expedited delivery

Ally Bank is our strongest savings choice among the best banks for joint accounts when your priority is earning interest with few ongoing conditions. A SoFi joint account fits couples who also want checking access. For joint bank accounts for unmarried couples, decide together how much of the balance should remain available for everyday spending.

BEST APY FOR JOINT SAVINGS Ally Bank 4.5 Our score weighs rate value, fees and transparency, eligibility, and access and protection. Online Savings Account Apply Now

2. SoFi Checking and Savings [Best for Joint Account Design]

A SoFi joint account is built for two adults who want checking and savings together. Checking earns 0.50% APY, and savings can earn up to 3.30% APY with eligible direct deposit or $5,000 in qualifying deposits every 31 days. Its design makes it a practical contender for the best joint account for couples managing bills and savings in one place.

SoFi Checking and Savings ties its top savings rate to qualifying deposit activity.

SoFi Checking and Savings FOR JOINT ACCOUNT DESIGN NO MONTHLY FEE TWO-ADULT ACCOUNT Account Details Standard APY 0.50% on checking Promotions Up to 3.30% APY on savings with eligible direct deposit or $5,000 in qualifying deposits every 31 days; $50 to $400 bonus with eligible direct deposit Monthly fee $0 account, service, or maintenance fees Minimum to open $0 Minimum to earn the APY No minimum balance; top savings APY requires eligible direct deposit or $5,000 in qualifying deposits every 31 days Other fees Outgoing wires and instant transfers carry fees; up to $50 in no-fee overdraft coverage with qualifying direct deposit FDIC coverage $250,000 per qualifying joint holder, for $500,000 total; up to $3M through enrollment in the SoFi Insured Deposit Program Access 55,000+ fee-free ATMs Fine print Direct-deposit bonus eligibility counts toward the primary account holder Last verified November 16, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Provider's Website Rates updated regularly

A fixed annual savings estimate would depend on maintaining qualifying deposit activity throughout the year. We leave this option out of the annual earnings table because the available savings rate is conditional. Outgoing wires and instant transfers also carry fees, which matters if you regularly move shared money quickly.

SoFi Overall Score: 3.9 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from SoFi’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best banks for joint accounts. Rate value (40%): 3 out of 5. Checking earns a standard 0.50% APY, while savings pays up to 3.30% APY only with eligible direct deposit or $5,000 in qualifying deposits every 31 days. Fees and transparency (25%): 4.5 out of 5. No account, service, or maintenance fees; outgoing wires and instant transfers do carry fees. Eligibility (20%): 4 out of 5. No minimum balance to open and built for two adults, though the top APY needs eligible direct deposit or $5,000 in qualifying deposits every 31 days. Access and protection (15%): 5 out of 5. Each joint holder gets FDIC insurance up to $250,000, for $500,000 in total coverage, plus access to over 55,000 ATMs. Show details

The top savings APY requires ongoing activity, so irregular income can make the requirement harder to maintain. A SoFi joint account works best when both owners understand which deposits qualify and who will manage them. Among the best banks for joint accounts, Ally Bank offers a simpler savings-rate requirement.

Pros Cons ✅ Designed for two adults with shared checking and savings ✅ No account, service, or maintenance fees ✅ Up to 3.30% savings APY with qualifying deposit activity ✅ Access to 55,000+ fee-free ATMs ❌ Top savings APY requires eligible direct deposit or $5,000 in qualifying deposits every 31 days ❌ Outgoing wires and instant transfers carry fees

The available offers attach different requirements to savings interest and bonus eligibility.

Savings-rate offer: Earn up to 3.30% APY with eligible direct deposit or $5,000 in qualifying deposits every 31 days.

Earn up to 3.30% APY with eligible direct deposit or $5,000 in qualifying deposits every 31 days. Direct-deposit bonus: The advertised bonus is $50 to $400 with eligible direct deposit. Eligibility counts toward the primary account holder, so exclude the bonus from your expected return until the applicable deposit threshold and timing are established.

A SoFi joint account deserves consideration for the best joint bank account for unmarried couples who want combined spending and saving. Choose Ally Bank when your main goal is savings interest without deposit-activity requirements. Joint bank accounts for unmarried couples also benefit from a clear agreement about contributions and withdrawals.

BEST FOR JOINT ACCOUNT DESIGN SoFi 3.9 Our score weighs rate value, fees and transparency, eligibility, and access and protection. Checking and Savings Apply Now

3. Axos ONE Joint Account [Best for Boosted Savings APY]

Axos ONE Joint Account bundles checking and savings, and Axos Bank says any two or more people can open it. Savings pays up to 4.21% APY on balances up to $249,999.99 once you meet the qualifying requirements. Among the best banks for joint accounts, it offers the highest savings APY for couples who can direct deposit at least $1,500 a month.

The account’s rates, qualifying requirements, and fees are listed below.

Axos ONE Joint Account FOR BOOSTED SAVINGS APY UP TO 4.21% APY NO MAINTENANCE FEE Account Details Standard APY Savings up to 4.21% with qualifying activity; up to 1.00% without Promotions Extra 0.79% APY on the first $49,999.99 of savings for six statement cycles; open between October 1 and December 1, 2026 Monthly fee $0 (no maintenance fee) Minimum to open No minimum required Minimum to earn the APY $1,500 in monthly direct deposits and a $1,500 average daily checking balance, or $5,000 in monthly qualifying deposits and a $5,000 average daily checking balance Other fees No balance or overdraft fees FDIC coverage Up to $500,000 for joint accounts Access Online banking; ATM access not listed on the page checked Fine print Boosted rates require qualifying activity from the first business day of the month through the 25th, and both accounts must stay open and active on the 25th and on the interest payment date. Rates are variable and can change as often as daily Last verified November 16, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Provider's Website Rates updated regularly

We estimate that $5,000 earns $210.50 over 12 months at 4.21% APY if you meet the requirements and the balance and rate stay unchanged. Without them, savings pays up to 1.00% APY, which earns about $50 on the same balance. A limited-time promotion adds 0.79% APY on the first $49,999.99 of savings for six statement cycles on accounts opened between October 1 and December 1, 2026, and we left it out of the estimate.

Axos Bank Overall Score: 3.6 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from Axos Bank’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best banks for joint accounts. Rate value (40%): 3.5 out of 5. Savings pays up to 4.21% APY and checking pays 0.51% APY only when you meet the direct deposit and balance requirements; otherwise savings pays up to 1.00% and checking pays 0.00%. Fees and transparency (25%): 4.5 out of 5. The page lists no maintenance, balance, opening, or overdraft fees, though it does not publish a full fee schedule. Eligibility (20%): 3 out of 5. Any two or more people can open the account, but the boosted rate needs $1,500 in monthly qualifying direct deposits and a $1,500 average daily checking balance, and the page states no opening minimum. Access and protection (15%): 3 out of 5. Joint accounts can receive FDIC coverage up to $500,000, but the page does not cover ATM access or reimbursement. Show details

Both the qualifying deposits and the checking balance must be in place each month, so agree up front on who handles the direct deposits. With the ONE® checking and savings bundle, you can earn up to 5.00% APY, making it one of the best banks for joint accounts.

Pros Cons ✅ Up to 4.21% savings APY with qualifying activity ✅ No maintenance, balance, opening, or overdraft fees ✅ Any two or more people can open the account ❌ Boosted rate needs $1,500 in monthly direct deposits and a $1,500 average checking balance ❌ Opening minimum and ATM access are not listed on the page checked

As one of the recommendations for the best banks for joint accounts, Axos ONE suits couples who can route direct deposits into checking and keep a balance there to earn the boosted savings rate. Choose Ally Bank when you want a strong savings rate with no deposit requirements.

BEST FOR BOOSTED SAVINGS APY Axos Bank 3.6 Our score weighs rate value, fees and transparency, eligibility, and access and protection. ONE Joint Account Apply Now

4. nbkc Everything Account [Best for Checking APY]

nbkc Everything Account combines checking and savings in one account and pays 1.75% APY on all balances, with no tiers to reach. Among the best banks for joint accounts, it offers the highest APY on a checking account in this comparison. A $0.01 balance earns the full rate, so the account suits couples who want one place for bills and savings.

The account’s rate, opening minimum, and ATM terms are listed below.

nbkc Everything Account FOR CHECKING APY 1.75% APY $0 TO OPEN Account Details Standard APY 1.75% on all balances Promotions None listed Monthly fee $0 Minimum to open $0 Minimum to earn the APY $0.01 Other fees None listed FDIC coverage Up to $250,000 per depositor Access 37,000+ MoneyPass ATMs; up to $12 per month in out-of-network ATM fee reimbursement Fine print Joint account availability is not stated on the page checked Last verified November 16, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Provider's Website Rates updated regularly

A $5,000 deposit can earn $87.50 over 12 months at 1.75% APY if the balance and rate stay unchanged. The page lists a $0.01 minimum balance to earn the APY and a $0 opening deposit. It also reimburses out-of-network ATM fees up to $12 per month, which helps when one owner often withdraws cash away from the MoneyPass network.

nbkc Overall Score: 3.6 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from nbkc’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best banks for joint accounts. Rate value (40%): 2.5 out of 5. Pays a standard 1.75% APY on all balances, well below Ally Bank’s 3.20% APY, with no deposit conditions. Fees and transparency (25%): 4.5 out of 5. The page offers up to $12 per month in out-of-network ATM fee reimbursement and does not publish a full fee schedule. Eligibility (20%): 4.5 out of 5. $0 opening deposit and a $0.01 minimum balance to earn the 1.75% APY, though the page states no joint-account rules. Access and protection (15%): 3.5 out of 5. Access to 37,000+ MoneyPass ATMs, though the page states no FDIC coverage details. Show details

The page doesn’t state its joint-account rules, deposit-insurance details, or a full fee schedule, so confirm those with nbkc before you open the account. That arrangement works best when both owners agree on how much of the balance stays available for spending.

Pros Cons ✅ 1.75% APY on all balances ✅ $0 opening deposit and $0.01 balance to earn the APY ✅ 37,000+ MoneyPass ATMs with up to $12 monthly fee reimbursement ❌ Joint ownership rules and FDIC details not stated on the page checked ❌ 1.75% APY trails Ally Bank’s 3.20%

nbkc Everything Account gives couples a higher checking rate than a SoFi joint account without requiring qualifying deposits for its APY. Choose Ally Bank when savings interest matters more than a checking rate.

BEST FOR CHECKING APY nbkc 3.6 Our score weighs rate value, fees and transparency, eligibility, and access and protection. Everything Account Apply Now

5. Capital One 360 Checking [Best for Zero Fees]

Capital One 360 Checking fits shared household spending through 70,000+ fee-free ATMs, no monthly fee, and no overdraft fee. Its 0.10% APY adds a small return to the balances compared here. It ranks among the best banks for joint accounts for people whose main priority is paying shared bills and accessing cash.

The account keeps opening costs low and provides a broad ATM network.

Capital One 360 Checking FOR ZERO FEES NO MONTHLY FEES 70,000+ FEE-FREE ATMS Account Details Standard APY 0.10% on balances $0–$100,000 or more Promotions None Monthly fee $0 Minimum to open $0 Minimum to earn the APY None Other fees $0 overdraft fee; approved transactions below $0 may be covered without a fee FDIC coverage Up to $250,000, subject to ownership-category limits Access 70,000+ fee-free Capital One, MoneyPass, and Allpoint ATMs; Capital One Cafes Fine print Capital One and Discover Bank deposit accounts opened on or after May 18, 2025, are counted together for FDIC coverage purposes Last verified November 16, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Provider's Website Rates updated regularly

At 0.10% APY, we estimate $5,000 earns $5.00 over 12 months with an unchanged balance and rate. The lack of a monthly fee preserves that small return. Keeping a larger emergency reserve in a separate savings account can help both owners give each balance a clear purpose.

Capital One Overall Score: 3.2 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from Capital One’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best banks for joint accounts. Rate value (40%): 1 out of 5. Pays just 0.10% APY on balances under $10,000, well below Ally Bank’s 3.20% APY. Fees and transparency (25%): 5 out of 5. No fees, no minimum balance requirements and no overdraft fees on the standard account. Eligibility (20%): 4.5 out of 5. No minimum opening deposit and no minimum balance required to earn the 0.10% APY. Access and protection (15%): 4.5 out of 5. Access to over 70,000 fee-free Capital One, MoneyPass and Allpoint ATMs, with FDIC insurance to the allowable limits. Show details

The 0.10% APY makes this a weak place to keep money solely for interest. Ally Bank pays 3.20% APY on savings, while a SoFi joint account brings checking and savings together. The best joint account for couples handling frequent payments may still favor checking access over the savings rate.

Pros Cons ✅ $0 monthly fee and no minimum balance requirement ✅ $0 opening deposit and no overdraft fees ✅ 70,000+ fee-free ATMs ❌ 0.10% APY provides limited interest earnings ❌ Overdraft coverage applies to approved transactions

Capital One 360 Checking is a strong spending-focused option among the best banks for joint accounts. Couples sharing only rent and utilities can keep the arrangement limited to those bills. For the best joint bank account for unmarried couples, agree on the account’s purpose before combining a larger share of your finances.

Icon Filename (leave empty for default) capital-one-logo Ribbon Text BEST FOR ZERO FEES Title Capital One Rating (0.0 to 5.0) 3.2 Subtext 360 Checking Tooltip Text (leave empty for default) Our score weighs rate value, fees and transparency, eligibility, and access and protection. Purple Button Text Apply Now Purple Button Link https://www.capitalone.com/bank/checking-accounts/online-checking-account/

Ally Bank vs. SoFi Checking and Savings: Which Pays More for a Joint Account?

SoFi Checking and Savings offers the higher conditional savings APY, while Ally Bank pays 3.20% APY without deposit-activity requirements. These two best banks for joint accounts also serve different spending needs.

Account detail Ally Bank SoFi Checking and Savings Savings APY 3.20% standard Up to 3.30% with qualifying activity Checking APY Savings product 0.50% Savings-rate condition No minimum balance or qualifying deposits Eligible direct deposit or $5,000 in qualifying deposits every 31 days Withdrawal access Combined 10 savings withdrawals and transfers per statement cycle Checking and savings; 55,000+ fee-free ATMs Insurance FDIC ownership-category rules apply $250,000 per qualifying holder, $500,000 total; up to $3M through program enrollment Our score 4.5 out of 5 3.9 out of 5

Choose Ally Bank if you want simple savings-rate eligibility and expect limited withdrawals. Choose SoFi Checking and Savings if you want shared checking and can maintain qualifying deposits. A SoFi joint account brings both functions together, which can help couples coordinate bills and longer-term goals.

BEST APY FOR JOINT SAVINGS Ally Bank 4.5 Our score weighs rate value, fees and transparency, eligibility, and access and protection. Online Savings Account Apply Now

How Much Can You Earn With a Joint Account?

With Ally Bank, we estimate $5,000 earns $160 over 12 months at 3.20% APY; the best banks for joint accounts produce different returns depending on the account type.

Account and APY $1,000 $5,000 $10,000 Ally Bank Online Savings Account, 3.20% $32 $160 $320 nbkc Everything Account, 1.75% $17.50 $87.50 $175 Alliant Credit Union 12-month Certificate, 4.30% $43 $215 $430

These earnings estimates assume unchanged balances and APYs for 12 months, with no withdrawals or fees. APY already includes compounding, and variable rates can change. SoFi Checking and Savings and Axos ONE Joint Account are excluded because their top savings rates depend on qualifying activity.

What Is a Joint Bank Account?

This guide compares U.S. accounts. A joint bank account has multiple owners with access to the funds. A joint bank account has multiple owners with access to the funds. Each owner’s rights depend on the account agreement and applicable law, so sharing ownership calls for trust and clear spending rules. An authorized signer can have transaction authority without becoming an owner.

Joint bank accounts for unmarried couples can help organize rent, groceries, and savings goals. Decide which expenses belong in the shared balance, how each person will contribute, and when a withdrawal needs discussion. The best joint account for couples should fit that agreement.

The best banks for joint accounts also need to fit your deposit-insurance needs. Under FDIC joint-account rules, qualifying co-owners receive coverage based on their combined interests in joint deposits at the same insured bank. The standard limit is $250,000 per co-owner in that ownership category.

A bank’s basic insurance limit and an extended deposit program are separate arrangements. SoFi advertises $500,000 total coverage for two qualifying joint holders and up to $3M through program enrollment. Other deposits at the same insured institutions can affect available coverage.

How To Open a Joint Bank Account

Learning how to open a joint account starts with agreeing on its purpose and choosing the right ownership arrangement. Among the best banks for joint accounts, SoFi explicitly designs its option for two adults.

Agree on contributions: Decide whether the account will cover bills, savings, or both, and how each person will add money. Prepare applicant information: Gather the identification and tax information requested in the chosen bank’s application for each owner. Complete the shared application: Enter each owner’s information and complete the bank’s identity checks. Arrange funding: All accounts here have a $0 opening minimum. Choose a starting balance that supports your shared expenses. Set up ongoing access: Establish each owner’s access and transaction alerts. For the top SoFi savings rate, arrange qualifying deposit activity.

Joint bank accounts for unmarried couples work best when both people understand withdrawal authority and account access before funding. Keep an agreed record of contributions and shared expenses. For a savings-focused comparison, explore our best banks for savings accounts.

Choosing the Best Joint Bank Account for Unmarried Couples and Other Co-Owners

The best banks for joint accounts should match the job you need done: paying bills, holding emergency savings, or saving for a dated goal. The best joint account for couples may involve keeping checking and savings balances separate. That makes the amount available for spending easier to see.

Liquid savings without deposit conditions: Ally Bank Online Savings Account pays 3.20% APY across all balance tiers.

Ally Bank Online Savings Account pays 3.20% APY across all balance tiers. Shared checking and savings: SoFi Checking and Savings suits two adults who can maintain qualifying deposit activity.

SoFi Checking and Savings suits two adults who can maintain qualifying deposit activity. Higher checking APY: nbkc Everything Account pays 1.75% APY on all balances.

nbkc Everything Account pays 1.75% APY on all balances. Everyday spending and ATM access: Capital One 360 Checking offers 70,000+ fee-free ATMs.

Capital One 360 Checking offers 70,000+ fee-free ATMs. Higher savings APY with direct deposit: Axos ONE pays up to 4.21% APY on savings when you meet its direct deposit and checking balance requirements.

The best joint bank account for unmarried couples should also support a clear exit plan. Discuss how you would divide the balance, redirect recurring payments, and handle an account closure if your arrangement changes. Joint bank accounts for unmarried couples deserve the same practical planning as any other shared financial commitment.

For a larger savings reserve, compare the best banks for joint accounts with our best rates for savings accounts guide. Match the advertised rate to your balance, expected withdrawals, and ability to meet ongoing conditions. A higher conditional rate only helps while your account qualifies.

The best joint bank account for unmarried couples can also change as shared expenses grow. Start with a manageable purpose and revisit the arrangement together. The best joint account for couples is one both owners can use and monitor consistently.

The scoring below gives the best banks for joint accounts a consistent framework.

Why Trust Eneba I evaluate every account and card in our Financial guides using the same process: Verified at the source: Before I recommend anything, I check its rates, fees, and terms on the bank’s or card issuer’s official website.

Before I recommend anything, I check its rates, fees, and terms on the bank’s or card issuer’s official website. Clear scoring: I score every product out of 5 with a set rubric, and I show the criteria and their weights in each guide, so you can see exactly why one option ranks above another.

I score every product out of 5 with a set rubric, and I show the criteria and their weights in each guide, so you can see exactly why one option ranks above another. Honest trade-offs: I call out each product’s drawbacks along with its strengths, including fine print like promotional end dates, balance caps, and fee requirements.

I call out each product’s drawbacks along with its strengths, including fine print like promotional end dates, balance caps, and fee requirements. Up-to-date numbers: I re-check our guides after every Federal Reserve rate decision and before promotional offers expire, and each guide shows the date I last verified it.

I re-check our guides after every Federal Reserve rate decision and before promotional offers expire, and each guide shows the date I last verified it. Transparency: Eneba may earn a commission through some links, at no extra cost to you. Affiliate partners, if any, don’t affect how I score or rank products. I spent 12 years in banking, working in branch management and operations, and I’ve spent the past 10 years writing and editing content on banking, credit cards, and business/personal finance. – Benilyn Suralta, Financial Content Editor at Eneba Show details

Methodology: How We Rate the Best Banks for Joint Accounts I score each option for the best banks for joint accounts out of 5 on four factors, using the provider’s own website. I checked the figures on November 16, 2026. Rate value (40%): Standard APY, rate conditions, and whether the rate belongs to checking or savings.

Standard APY, rate conditions, and whether the rate belongs to checking or savings. Fees and transparency (25%): Monthly fees, overdraft costs, transfer charges, and clarity of account information.

Monthly fees, overdraft costs, transfer charges, and clarity of account information. Eligibility (20%): Opening minimums, minimum balances, joint ownership requirements, and recurring deposit conditions.

Opening minimums, minimum balances, joint ownership requirements, and recurring deposit conditions. Access and protection (15%): Withdrawal access, ATM availability, mobile features, and deposit-insurance arrangements. The overall score weighs these factors. Picks rank by score; the tie-break is the higher standard rate. I assess tiered and conditional rates separately from unconditional rates when explaining suitability. I recheck rates every 30 days and within a few business days of a Federal Reserve rate decision. Show details

Final Verdict on the Best Banks for Joint Accounts

Ally Bank leads the best banks for joint accounts for shared savings, with 3.20% APY, no monthly maintenance fee, and no minimum balance requirement. SoFi Checking and Savings is the stronger combined checking-and-savings alternative, while Capital One 360 Checking suits frequent spending and ATM use.

nbkc Everything Account pays 1.75% APY on all balances, so confirm its joint-account availability before you apply. Axos ONE Joint Account pays up to 4.21% APY on savings, so confirm that both owners can meet its direct deposit and balance requirements before choosing among the best banks for joint accounts.

BEST APY FOR JOINT SAVINGS Ally Bank 4.5 Our score weighs rate value, fees and transparency, eligibility, and access and protection. Online Savings Account Apply Now

FAQs