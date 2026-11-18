Best Credit Cards for Hotels for Points and Perks in 2026

The best credit cards for hotels start with the Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card, our top pick for its combination of hotel points, resort credits, and premium perks. Its $550 annual fee suits frequent Hilton guests who can use those benefits. World of Hyatt Credit Card is our best hotel credit card for free-night rewards at a lower annual cost.

This comparison covers U.S.-issued consumer hotel credit cards. We scored each card on rewards value (40%), fees and transparency (25%), approval odds and eligibility (20%), and perks and support (15%). Rewards, fees, and annual percentage rates (APRs) were checked on the issuers’ own pages as of November 17, 2026. See our full methodology below.

Best Credit Cards for Hotels: Top 5 Compared

The best credit cards for hotels vary widely in annual cost, welcome-offer requirements, and how you earn rewards.

Card Best for Rewards rate Welcome bonus Annual fee Purchase APR Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card Best Luxury Hotel Perks 14x direct Hilton hotel purchases; 7x U.S. restaurants and select travel; 3x other eligible purchases 200,000 points after $6,000 in eligible purchases in 6 months $550 19.74% to 28.74% variable World of Hyatt Credit Card Best Value for Free Nights Up to 9x total points at Hyatt hotels 4 Free Nights after $5,000 in purchases in 3 months; Category 1 to 4 hotels $95 19.49% to 27.99% variable Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card Best Everyday Marriott Value 6x Marriott hotels; 3x on the first $6,000 combined annually at gas stations, grocery stores, and dining; 2x other purchases 3 Free Night Awards after $3,000 in purchases in 3 months $95 19.49% to 27.99% variable IHG One Rewards Premier Select Credit Card Best for Earning IHG Points Up to 28x total points at IHG Hotels & Resorts 200,000 points after $5,000 in purchases in 3 months $350 19.49% to 27.99% variable Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card Most Marriott Elite Perks 6x Marriott hotels; 3x restaurants worldwide and direct airline bookings; 2x other eligible purchases; up to 21x combined hotel earning 100,000 points after $6,000 in eligible purchases in 6 months $650 19.74% to 28.74% variable

World of Hyatt and Marriott Bonvoy Boundless have the lowest annual fee at $95 among the best credit cards for hotels, while Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant costs the most at $650. IHG One Rewards advertises the largest combined hotel multiplier, up to 28x. Those multipliers belong to separate loyalty programs, so the number of points alone doesn’t establish which of the best hotel credit cards offers the most valuable rewards.

Hilton Honors Aspire pairs a 200,000-point welcome offer with no foreign transaction fees. Its recurring credits help it lead our best credit cards for hotels ranking, provided your usual travel qualifies. The best hotel credit cards should fit hotels you already book and benefits you will use.

5 Best Credit Cards for Hotels, Reviewed

These five best credit cards for hotels are ranked by their weighted scores, with the rewards-value score breaking the tie at the top.

1. Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card [Best Luxury Hotel Perks]

Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card from American Express is our best hotel credit card for frequent Hilton guests who visit participating resorts and can use its benefits. It earns 14x points on direct hotel purchases and offers up to $400 a year in eligible resort credits. This Hilton Honors credit card works best when your existing trips match its credit categories.

Its earning categories, credit schedules, and annual costs are detailed below.

Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card BEST OVERALL 200,000 BONUS POINTS UP TO 14X POINTS Card Details Rewards rate 14x points on purchases directly with hotels and resorts within the Hilton Portfolio; 7x on flights booked directly with airlines or through American Express Travel, and car rentals booked directly with select rental companies; 7x at U.S. restaurants; 3x on all other eligible purchases Welcome bonus 200,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points after $6,000 in eligible purchases within the first 6 months of card membership Annual fee $550 Purchase APR 19.74% to 28.74% variable APR Intro APR None Foreign transaction fee None Other fees Cash advance: $10 or 5% of each cash advance, whichever is greater Late payment: up to $40 Returned payment: up to $40 Overlimit: none Credit needed Not listed Card network American Express Other perks Complimentary Diamond status; annual Free Night Reward; up to $200 semi-annually in eligible Hilton Resort credits, up to $400 a year; up to $50 quarterly in eligible flight credits, up to $200 a year; up to $219 per calendar year toward CLEAR+; qualifying property credit up to $100; additional Free Night Rewards after $30,000 and another $30,000 in purchases each calendar year Coverage details Baggage insurance up to a combined $3,000 when the entire common-carrier fare is charged to the eligible card; trip-delay and trip-cancellation/interruption insurance; purchase protection up to $10,000 per covered purchase and $50,000 per calendar year; conditions apply Fine print Welcome offer excludes current and previous holders of this card or a previous version; cash advance APR 28.99%; penalty APR up to 29.99%; property credit requires a qualifying two-night minimum Waldorf Astoria or Conrad booking through the designated channel using the Aspire Card Benefit rate Last verified November 17, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Provider's Website Rates updated regularly

Estimated interest on a $1,000 balance maintained for 12 months is $197 to $287, using the 19.74% to 28.74% variable purchase APR range. The $550 annual fee adds a separate cost. To get the most benefits from the best credit cards for hotels, you must pay the statement balance in full to preserve the value of your rewards.

Hilton Honors Overall Score: 4.0 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from American Express’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best credit cards for hotels. Rewards value (40%): 5 out of 5. Earns 14x points at Hilton hotels, 7x on dining and select travel, plus up to $400 in annual resort credits and a 200,000-point welcome bonus after $6,000 in spending. Fees and transparency (25%): 2.5 out of 5. The $550 annual fee is the second-highest in this roundup, though the issuer clearly states no foreign transaction fees and a 28.99% cash advance APR. Approval odds and eligibility (20%): 3 out of 5. No credit score is published; the welcome offer excludes anyone who has held this card or a previous version, a standard American Express rule. Perks and support (15%): 5 out of 5. Complimentary Diamond status, executive lounge access at select properties, a CLEAR+ credit up to $219, and baggage and trip-delay insurance back the $550 fee. Show details

The resort credit is split into semi-annual periods, and the flight credit has quarterly limits. A Hilton Honors credit card with these benefits requires attention to when and where you spend. Count only credits attached to purchases you would otherwise make when comparing the best credit cards for hotels.

Pros Cons ✅ 14x points on direct Hilton hotel purchases ✅ Up to $400 a year in eligible Hilton Resort credits ✅ Diamond status with executive lounge access at select properties ✅ No foreign transaction fees ❌ $550 annual fee ❌ Resort and flight credits have separate spending categories and usage periods

Frequent guests who can use the resort and flight credits have the strongest reason to choose this Hilton Honors credit card. Travelers seeking the best hotel credit card for free nights with a smaller annual commitment should consider World of Hyatt. Compare recurring credits and free-night benefits when assessing the best credit cards for hotels beyond the welcome offer.

BEST LUXURY HOTEL PERKS American Express 4.0 Our score weighs rewards value, fees and transparency, approval odds and eligibility, and perks and support. Hilton Honors Aspire Card Apply Now

2. World of Hyatt Credit Card [Best Value for Free Nights]

A $95 annual fee makes the World of Hyatt Credit Card, issued by Chase, one of the two least expensive choices in our recommendations for the best credit cards for hotels. Its welcome offer delivers four free nights at Category 1 to 4 hotels after the required spending. For occasional guests, it is our best hotel credit card for free nights at a lower annual cos

The recurring free night and qualifying-night credits give this hotel rewards credit card value beyond its opening offer.

World of Hyatt Credit Card VALUE FOR FREE NIGHTS 4 FREE NIGHTS $95 ANNUAL FEE Card Details Rewards rate Up to 9x total points per dollar at Hyatt hotels and resorts; 2x on all other purchases Welcome bonus 4 Free Nights at any Category 1 to 4 Hyatt hotel after $5,000 in purchases within the first 3 months of account opening Annual fee $95 Purchase APR 19.49% to 27.99% variable APR Intro APR None Foreign transaction fees None Other fees Balance transfer: $5 or 5% of each transfer, whichever is greater Cash advance: $10 or 5% of each transaction, whichever is greater Late payment: up to $40 Return payment: up to $40 Return check: none Credit needed Not listed Card network Visa Other perks 1 free night and 5 tier-qualifying night credits toward status each year Fine print Welcome-offer free nights apply to Category 1 to 4 hotels; variable APRs use a 7.00% Prime Rate as of September 22, 2026 Last verified November 17, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Provider's Website Rates updated regularly

A $1,000 balance maintained for 12 months produces estimated interest of $195 to $280 at the 19.49% to 27.99% variable APR range. That expense exceeds the $95 annual fee. Even the best credit cards for hotels lose appeal when interest consumes the travel value you earn.

World of Hyatt Overall Score: 4.0 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from Chase’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best credit cards for hotels. Rewards value (40%): 4.5 out of 5. Up to 9x points at Hyatt hotels, 4 Free Nights after $5,000 in spending, and a free night every renewal year make this a strong value for a $95 fee. Fees and transparency (25%): 4 out of 5. At $95, this ties for the lowest annual fee of the five cards, plus Chase does not charge foreign transaction fees on international purchases. Approval odds and eligibility (20%): 3.5 out of 5. Chase publishes no credit score requirement and no stated exclusion beyond the standard bonus terms tied to the $5,000 spending requirement. Perks and support (15%): 3 out of 5. Cardmembers get 1 free night and 5 tier-qualifying night credits toward elite status each year, fewer stated perks than the Amex cards in this set. Show details

The welcome nights are limited to Category 1 to 4 properties, which makes your destination important. Look for eligible hotels near the places you plan to visit before applying. The best hotel credit card for free nights needs usable award options on your route.

Pros Cons ✅ $95 annual fee, the lowest here ✅ Four welcome-offer nights after $5,000 in purchases in 3 months ✅ Up to 9x total points at Hyatt hotels ✅ Annual free night and 5 tier-qualifying night credits ❌ Welcome nights are limited to Category 1 to 4 hotels ❌ $5,000 welcome-offer spending requirement within 3 months

World of Hyatt suits travelers who want a smaller recurring fee and can use its hotel awards. A frequent resort guest seeking broader statement credits may prefer the Hilton Honors credit card above. Among the best credit cards for hotels, this is the clearest lower-cost choice.

BEST VALUE FOR FREE NIGHTS Chase 4.0 Our score weighs rewards value, fees and transparency, approval odds and eligibility, and perks and support. World of Hyatt Credit Card Apply Now

3. Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card [Best Everyday Marriott Value]

The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card from Chase charges a $95 annual fee and earns 6x points at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels. Its welcome offer delivers three Free Night Awards, and the card also earns 3x points at gas stations, grocery stores, and dining, making this one of the best credit cards for hotels. This hotel rewards credit card suits guests who want an annual free night without a premium fee.

The welcome offer, annual free night, and category earning appear in the table below.

Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card EVERYDAY MARRIOTT VALUE 3 FREE NIGHT AWARDS $95 ANNUAL FEE Card Details Rewards rate 6x points at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels; 3x points on the first $6,000 combined annually at gas stations, grocery stores, and dining; 2x points on all other purchases Welcome bonus 3 Free Night Awards after $3,000 in eligible purchases within 3 months of account opening; each award covers a one-night stay at a property with a redemption level up to 50,000 points Annual fee $95 Purchase APR 19.49% to 27.99% variable APR Intro APR None Foreign transaction fee No foreign transaction fees Other fees Balance transfer: $5 or 5% of each transfer, whichever is greater Cash advance: $10 or 5% of each transaction, whichever is greater Late payment: up to $40 Return payment: up to $40 Return check: none Credit needed Not listed Card network Visa Other perks Annual Free Night Award after each account anniversary for a one-night stay at a property with a redemption level up to 35,000 points; automatic Silver Elite status; 15 Elite Night Credits each calendar year, plus 1 Elite Night Credit per $5,000 spent Coverage details Baggage delay reimbursement up to $100 a day for up to 5 days; lost luggage reimbursement up to $3,000 per covered traveler; trip delay reimbursement up to $500 per covered traveler; purchase protection up to $500 per item for 120 days Fine print Welcome offer is unavailable if you currently have, or received a new cardmember bonus in the last 24 months for, certain Marriott cards, including Bonvoy Boundless; certain hotels charge resort fees on award stays Last verified November 17, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Provider's Website Rates updated regularly

Estimated interest on a $1,000 balance maintained for 12 months is $195 to $280, based on the 19.49% to 27.99% variable APR range. The $95 annual fee is a separate cost, so compare the benefits you expect to use each year before choosing among the best credit cards for hotels.

Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Overall Score: 3.9 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from Chase’s own website. Rewards value (40%): 4 out of 5. 6x points at Marriott hotels, 3x on gas, grocery, and dining on the first $6,000 a year, and 3 Free Night Awards after $3,000 in spending give the card strong everyday earning. Fees and transparency (25%): 4.5 out of 5. The $95 annual fee ties for the lowest here, and Chase states no foreign transaction fees on the card’s page. Approval odds and eligibility (20%): 3 out of 5. Chase publishes no credit score requirement, and the welcome offer excludes current holders of certain Marriott cards and recent bonus recipients. Perks and support (15%): 3.5 out of 5. Automatic Silver Elite status, an annual Free Night Award up to 35,000 points, and trip delay reimbursement up to $500 back the fee. Show details

The welcome-offer awards cover stays up to 50,000 points, and the annual award covers stays up to 35,000 points. Check the hotels you plan to book, because resort fees can still apply on award stays.

Pros Cons ✅ $95 annual fee, tied for the lowest here ✅ 3 Free Night Awards after $3,000 in 3 months ✅ Annual Free Night Award up to 35,000 points ✅ No foreign transaction fees ❌ Welcome offer excludes holders of certain Marriott cards ❌ Resort fees can apply on award stays

Marriott Bonvoy Boundless suits guests who want an annual free night and everyday gas, grocery, and dining earning at a lower annual fee. Travelers who want premium status benefits can compare one of our recommended best credit cards for hotels, the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant below.

BEST EVERYDAY MARRIOTT VALUE Chase 3.9 Our score weighs rewards value, fees and transparency, approval odds and eligibility, and perks and support. Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card Apply Now

4. IHG One Rewards Premier Select Credit Card [Best for Earning IHG Points]

At IHG Hotels & Resorts, the IHG One Rewards Premier Select Credit Card from Chase is one of the best credit cards for hotels because it earns up to 28x total points. Its 200,000-point welcome bonus also matches the largest point total in this comparison. This hotel rewards credit card is most relevant when IHG properties already account for much of your hotel spending.

The combined hotel multiplier and welcome offer come with the following costs.

IHG One Rewards Premier Select Credit Card FOR EARNING IHG POINTS UP TO 28X AT IHG HOTELS 150,000 BONUS POINTS Card Details Rewards rate Up to 28x total points per dollar at IHG Hotels & Resorts; 6x points on dining and travel, including rideshare; 3x points on other purchases Welcome bonus 150,000 Bonus Points after $4,000 in purchases in the first 3 months from account opening Annual fee $150 Purchase APR 19.49% to 27.99% variable APR Intro APR None Foreign transaction fees None Other fees Balance transfer: $5 or 5% of each transfer, whichever is greater Cash advance: $10 or 5% of each transaction, whichever is greater Late payment: up to $40 Return payment: up to $40 Return check: none Credit needed Not listed Card network Mastercard Other perks Annual free night up to 60,000 points; automatic Platinum Elite status; fourth night free on point redemptions; up to $300 per year in food and beverage vouchers at IHG hotels; $200 airline credit; baggage delay, lost luggage, purchase protection and trip cancellation coverage Fine print Up to 28x is a total hotel earning figure; variable APRs use a 7.00% Prime Rate as of September 22, 2026 Last verified November 17, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Provider's Website Rates updated regularly

Estimated interest on a $1,000 balance maintained for 12 months is $195 to $280, based on the 19.49% to 27.99% variable APR range. The $350 annual fee is another cost to weigh against your likely redemptions. Keep purchases within your existing budget when earning rewards with the best credit cards for hotels.

IHG One Rewards Overall Score: 3.4 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from Chase’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best credit cards for hotels. Rewards value (40%): 4 out of 5. Up to 28x points per dollar at IHG Hotels & Resorts is the highest multiplier here, backed by a 200,000-point bonus after $5,000 in spending.

Fees and transparency (25%): 3 out of 5. The $350 annual fee sits between Hyatt’s and the Amex cards, but Chase does not state a foreign transaction fee on the card’s page.

Approval odds and eligibility (20%): 3.5 out of 5. Chase publishes no credit score requirement and no stated exclusion rule tied to the $5,000 spending requirement for the welcome bonus.

Perks and support (15%): 2.5 out of 5. The card’s page lists point earning and the welcome bonus but no stated elite-status credit, lounge access, or travel protections beyond standard terms.

Show details

A combined points multiplier needs context because hotel programs set their own award prices. Compare the points required for specific stays you would book. Choose a hotel rewards credit card with redemptions you can use and an annual fee your budget can cover.

Pros Cons ✅ Up to 28x total points at IHG Hotels & Resorts ✅ 200,000-point welcome bonus ✅ $350 annual fee is below both American Express picks ❌ $350 recurring annual fee ❌ Welcome offer requires $5,000 in purchases within 3 months

IHG One Rewards is our best hotel credit card for travelers focused on hotel point earning during frequent stays within its program. For premium status and scheduled travel credits, consider Hilton Honors Aspire. The best hotel credit card for your routine depends on both where you stay and how you redeem.

BEST FOR EARNING IHG POINTS Chase 3.4 Our score weighs rewards value, fees and transparency, approval odds and eligibility, and perks and support. IHG One Rewards Premier Select Credit Card Apply Now

5. Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card [Most Marriott Elite Perks]

Platinum Elite status and a renewal free-night award are recurring benefits of the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card from American Express. Its $650 annual fee is the highest here. Regular restaurant spending can help you use its dining credits, which have a monthly limit.

This hotel credit card combines card rewards with separate loyalty-program earning in its hotel earning total.

Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card MOST MARRIOTT ELITE PERKS 100,000 BONUS POINTS PLATINUM ELITE STATUS Card Details Rewards rate 6x points at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels; 3x at restaurants worldwide and on flights booked directly with airlines; 2x on all other eligible purchases; up to 21x combined hotel earning, including up to 10x from membership and up to 5x from the 50% elite-status points bonus Welcome bonus 100,000 Marriott Bonvoy Bonus Points after $6,000 in eligible purchases within the first 6 months of Card Membership Annual fee $650 Purchase APR 19.74% to 28.74% variable APR Intro APR None Foreign transaction fee None Other fees Cash advance: $10 or 5% of each cash advance, whichever is greater Late payment: up to $40 Returned payment: up to $40 Overlimit: none Credit needed Not listed Card network American Express Other perks Platinum Elite status with a 50% points bonus on eligible hotel purchases; restaurant credits up to $25 monthly and $300 yearly; annual Free Night Award after renewal at a redemption level at or under 85,000 points; qualifying property credit up to $100; Brilliant Earned Choice Award after $60,000 in eligible purchases each calendar year Coverage details Baggage insurance up to $2,000 for checked baggage when the entire common-carrier fare is charged to the eligible card; trip-delay and trip-cancellation/interruption insurance; return protection up to $300 per item and $1,000 per calendar year for eligible U.S. purchases charged entirely to the card; conditions apply Fine print Welcome-offer exclusions include current and previous holders of this card, the Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card, and certain Chase Marriott cards; cash advance APR 28.99%; penalty APR up to 29.99%; property credit requires a direct qualifying special-rate booking for at least two nights at The Ritz-Carlton or St. Regis; certain award hotels charge resort fees Last verified November 17, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Provider's Website Rates updated regularly

A $1,000 balance maintained for 12 months has estimated interest of $197 to $287 at the 19.74% to 28.74% variable APR range. The separate $650 fee deserves attention even if you pay in full. Compare benefits you expect to use each renewal year when assessing the best credit cards for hotels.

Marriott Bonvoy Overall Score: 3.3 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from American Express’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best credit cards for hotels. Rewards value (40%): 4 out of 5. 6x points at Marriott hotels (up to 21x with elite status), a 100,000-point bonus after $6,000 in spending, and up to $300 in dining credits offset the fee. Fees and transparency (25%): 2 out of 5. The $650 annual fee is the highest of the five cards, though American Express clearly states no foreign transaction fees and a 28.99% cash advance APR. Approval odds and eligibility (20%): 2.5 out of 5. No credit score is published; the welcome offer excludes holders of this card, the Starwood Preferred Guest Amex Luxury Card, and certain Chase Marriott cards. Perks and support (15%): 4.5 out of 5. Platinum Elite status, a free night award every renewal year, and up to $300 in dining credits are strong, though the card has no lounge access benefits. Show details

The dining credit allows up to $25 per month, and the renewal night has an 85,000-point redemption ceiling. Both conditions affect how much value you can use. Travelers choosing the best hotel credit card for free nights should compare eligible award stays with their intended destinations.

Pros Cons ✅ Complimentary Platinum Elite status ✅ Up to $300 yearly in eligible restaurant credits ✅ Renewal free-night award at or under 85,000 points ✅ No foreign transaction fees ❌ $650 annual fee, the highest here ❌ Dining credits are capped at $25 monthly

Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant suits loyal guests who use monthly dining credits and value its status benefits. Occasional travelers seeking the best hotel credit cards at a lower cost should start with World of Hyatt. Brand loyalty alone needs to translate into benefits you can actually use.

MOST MARRIOTT ELITE PERKS American Express 3.3 Our score weighs rewards value, fees and transparency, approval odds and eligibility, and perks and support. Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant Card Apply Now

Hilton Honors Aspire vs. World of Hyatt: Perks or Lower Fees?

World of Hyatt has the smaller annual cost to recover, while the Hilton Honors credit card offers a broader set of scheduled credits. Which pays off faster depends on your qualifying stays, spending, and award use.

Account detail Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card World of Hyatt Credit Card Hotel rewards 14x points on direct Hilton hotel purchases Up to 9x total points at Hyatt hotels Other earning 7x U.S. restaurants and select travel; 3x other eligible purchases Standalone everyday rate: Not listed by Chase Welcome bonus 200,000 points after $6,000 in eligible purchases in 6 months Four Category 1 to 4 nights after $5,000 in purchases in 3 months Annual fee $550 $95 Purchase APR 19.74% to 28.74% variable 19.49% to 27.99% variable Foreign transaction fee No Foreign Transaction Fees Not listed by Chase Recurring benefits Resort and flight credits, Diamond status, annual Free Night Reward Annual free night and 5 tier-qualifying night credits Our score 4.0 out of 5 4.0 out of 5

Choose Hilton Honors Aspire if your existing trips use the resort and flight credits. World of Hyatt is the best hotel credit card here if a smaller annual fee and eligible free nights fit your travel. These best credit cards for hotels serve different budgets, even though their overall scores tie.

BEST LUXURY HOTEL PERKS American Express 4.0 Our score weighs rewards value, fees and transparency, approval odds and eligibility, and perks and support. Hilton Honors Aspire Card Apply Now

How Much Could You Pay in Interest on a Hotel Credit Card?

On our top pick, a $1,000 balance maintained for 12 months costs an estimated $197 to $287 in interest. Across the best credit cards for hotels here, interest can materially reduce the benefit of points and credits.

Card Estimated interest on $1,000 over 12 months, low APR Estimated interest on $1,000 over 12 months, high APR Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card $197 $287 World of Hyatt Credit Card $195 $280 Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card $195 $280 IHG One Rewards Premier Select Credit Card $195 $280 Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card $197 $287

These interest-only estimates assume a constant balance and APR for 12 months and exclude annual fees, other charges, and interest compounding. Your actual interest depends on daily balances, payments, and rate changes. Paying each statement balance in full by its due date generally avoids purchase interest when your grace period applies.

What Is a Hotel Credit Card?

A hotel credit card is linked to a hotel loyalty program and earns rewards that you can use within that program. Depending on the product, benefits can include bonus hotel points, free-night awards, elite status, and statement credits. A hotel rewards credit card usually makes the most sense when you repeatedly stay with its partner chain.

The best credit cards for hotels reward a travel pattern you already have. General travel cards can suit people whose bookings span many unrelated hotel brands; our best credit cards for travel comparison covers broader options. Your preferred destinations and booking habits should guide that choice.

How Do Points, Free Nights, and Credits Differ?

Points require a redemption, free-night awards carry their own eligible-property rules, and statement credits reimburse qualifying charges. Those differences matter when choosing the best hotel credit card for free nights. A large points balance and a free-night certificate can lead to different booking options.

The best credit cards for hotes also separate card earning from hotel membership earning. An advertised total multiplier may combine both sources, as the IHG and Hyatt figures do here. Compare the full earning description and the award price of a likely stay before choosing among the best credit cards for hotels.

A credit’s face value depends on qualifying use. If a benefit requires a resort visit or a special booking rate, include the related trip cost in your decision. The best hotel credit card should support your budget and travel plans throughout the year.

How to Apply for a Hotel Credit Card

To apply for one of the best credit cards for hotels, start with your expected stays, affordable spending, and welcome-offer eligibility. Applying for the best credit cards for hotels makes more sense after you know how you will use the rewards and cover the annual fee.

Match the program to your trips. Look for properties near destinations you expect to visit and award options you could use. Set a realistic spending plan. Hilton Honors Aspire requires $6,000 in eligible purchases in 6 months for its welcome offer; IHG One Rewards Premier Select requires $5,000 in 3 months. Prepare your application information. Gather your identity, income, and housing information, then complete the issuer’s hotel credit card application accurately. Follow the issuer’s decision process. Approval and your credit limit depend on its assessment. A welcome offer does not promise approval. Organize the account after approval. Connect your loyalty details, schedule payments, and track credit periods and your bonus spending window.

When choosing the best hotel credit card for free nights, check that you can meet the bonus requirement with purchases you can afford to pay off. If you are building your credit history, compare our best credit cards for beginners before committing to a premium annual fee.

Choosing the Best Credit Card for Hotels for You

Your usual hotel chain comes first, followed by the annual fee and benefits you can use. A hotel rewards credit card with a generous multiplier can still be a poor fit if its properties are inconvenient. Start comparing the best credit cards for hotels with the chain you already book most often.

Frequent Hilton stays and premium credits: Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card.

Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card. Occasional Hyatt stays and a lower fee: World of Hyatt Credit Card.

World of Hyatt Credit Card. Everyday Marriott stays and a lower fee: Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card.

Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card. Regular IHG bookings and combined hotel earning: IHG One Rewards Premier Select Credit Card.

IHG One Rewards Premier Select Credit Card. Marriott loyalty and elite benefits: Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card.

Compare ongoing value separately from the bonus. Write down the credits you expect to use, an eligible award stay, and the annual fee. This helps identify the best hotel credit cards for your second year as well as your first.

A Hilton Honors credit card has its strongest case when its resort and flight credits match existing purchases. Someone searching for the best hotel credit card for free nights may instead prioritize Hyatt‘s smaller annual fee or Marriott‘s renewal award. Your own usable benefits should determine the final choice.

Travelers who value simple redemptions may prefer cash-back credit cards. Compare that flexibility with the hotel stays you expect to redeem before choosing a hotel rewards credit card. The best credit cards for hotels should earn their annual cost through benefits you genuinely use.

Our methodology weighs recurring costs alongside rewards and perks.

Why Trust Eneba I evaluate every account and card in our Financial guides using the same process: Verified at the source: Before I recommend anything, I check its rates, fees, and terms on the bank’s or card issuer’s official website.

Before I recommend anything, I check its rates, fees, and terms on the bank’s or card issuer’s official website. Clear scoring: I score every product out of 5 with a set rubric, and I show the criteria and their weights in each guide, so you can see exactly why one option ranks above another.

I score every product out of 5 with a set rubric, and I show the criteria and their weights in each guide, so you can see exactly why one option ranks above another. Honest trade-offs: I call out each product’s drawbacks along with its strengths, including fine print like promotional end dates, balance caps, and fee requirements.

I call out each product’s drawbacks along with its strengths, including fine print like promotional end dates, balance caps, and fee requirements. Up-to-date numbers: I re-check our guides after every Federal Reserve rate decision and before promotional offers expire, and each guide shows the date I last verified it.

I re-check our guides after every Federal Reserve rate decision and before promotional offers expire, and each guide shows the date I last verified it. Transparency: Eneba may earn a commission through some links, at no extra cost to you. Affiliate partners, if any, don’t affect how I score or rank products. I spent 12 years in banking, working in branch management and operations, and I’ve spent the past 10 years writing and editing content on banking, credit cards, and business/personal finance. – Benilyn Suralta, Financial Content Editor at Eneba Show details

Methodology: How We Rate the Best Credit Cards for Hotels I score every card out of 5 on four factors using the issuer’s own product information. I checked the figures on November 17, 2026. Rewards value (40%): hotel earning, other earning categories, welcome offers, and usable recurring rewards. I compare program features without assigning an assumed cash value to points.

hotel earning, other earning categories, welcome offers, and usable recurring rewards. I compare program features without assigning an assumed cash value to points. Fees and transparency (25%): annual fees, purchase APRs, other disclosed costs, and clarity of pricing and benefit conditions.

annual fees, purchase APRs, other disclosed costs, and clarity of pricing and benefit conditions. Approval odds and eligibility (20%): stated eligibility conditions, welcome-offer exclusions, and spending requirements. These scores do not predict an applicant’s approval.

stated eligibility conditions, welcome-offer exclusions, and spending requirements. These scores do not predict an applicant’s approval. Perks and support (15%): status, free-night awards, credits, travel protections, and support benefits. The overall score weighs each factor as shown above. The Rewards value tie-break places Hilton Honors Aspire ahead of World of Hyatt because its factor score is 5 out of 5, compared with 4.5 out of 5. I recheck this comparison quarterly. Show details

Final Verdict on the Best Credit Cards for Hotels

The best credit cards for hotels start with Hilton Honors American Express Aspire for frequent guests who can use its points, status, and travel credits. World of Hyatt is our lower-cost alternative for travelers who can use its eligible free-night awards but do not need premium travel credits. Match each fee and benefit schedule to your planned travel before choosing among the best credit cards for hotels.

BEST LUXURY HOTEL PERKS American Express 4.0 Our score weighs rewards value, fees and transparency, approval odds and eligibility, and perks and support. Hilton Honors Aspire Card Apply Now

FAQs