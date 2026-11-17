Best Credit Cards for Lounge Access: Fees and Networks in 2026

The best credit cards for lounge access start with Chase Sapphire Reserve, our overall pick for its broad lounge network, guest privileges, and travel rewards. Choose American Express Platinum for lounge variety or Capital One Venture X for a lower annual fee. This comparison covers U.S. credit cards.

We scored each card on rewards value (40%), fees and transparency (25%), approval odds and eligibility (20%), and perks and support (15%). Fees, APRs, and offers were checked on issuer pages on November 17, 2026. See our full methodology below.

Best Credit Cards for Lounge Access: Top 5 Compared

The best credit cards for lounge access differ in both ongoing costs and the airports where their benefits are useful.

Card Best for Rewards rate Welcome bonus Annual fee Purchase APR Chase Sapphire Reserve Best Overall Lounge Value 8x on Chase Travel purchases, including The Edit; 4x on flights booked direct 100,000 points after $6,000 in purchases in 3 months $795; $195 per authorized user 19.74% to 28.24% variable American Express Platinum Best Lounge Network 5x on flights and prepaid hotels booked directly or through American Express Travel As high as 175,000 Membership Rewards points after $12,000 in purchases in 6 months $895 19.74% to 28.74% variable Capital One Venture X Best for a Lower Annual Fee 2x miles on every purchase; 5x miles on Capital One Entertainment purchases Not listed by Capital One $395 19.74% to 28.74% variable United Club Infinite Card Best for United Flyers 11x total miles on eligible United flights; 5x on other eligible United purchases 90,000 bonus miles after $5,000 in purchases in 3 months $695 19.99% to 28.49% variable Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express Best for Delta Flyers 3x on Delta purchases; 1x on all other eligible purchases As high as 125,000 bonus miles after $5,000 in purchases in 6 months $650 19.74% to 28.74% variable

American Express Platinum has the highest annual fee at $895, while Capital One Venture X has the lowest at $395. Chase Sapphire Reserve combines a broad network with a welcome bonus whose stated travel value applies to select bookings. United Club Infinite Card and Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express focus on airline loyalty.

Your best lounge access credit card should serve the airports you use regularly. A large worldwide network has limited personal value if your usual terminal lacks a participating lounge, or your itinerary leaves little time to visit.

5 Best Credit Cards for Lounge Access, Reviewed

Below is the full breakdown of the 5 best credit cards for lounge access, in rank order, with the verified rates, fees, and lounge perks behind each pick.

1. Chase Sapphire Reserve [Best Overall Lounge Value]

Chase Sapphire Reserve earns first place among the best credit cards for lounge access for travelers who want broad access and useful guest privileges. It includes Chase Sapphire Lounges by The Club and 1,300+ Priority Pass lounges, with up to two guests. That makes it a strong starting point when choosing a credit card with lounge access for family trips.

Chase Sapphire Reserve combines the following rewards, fees, and travel benefits.

Chase Sapphire Reserve BEST OVERALL UP TO TWO LOUNGE GUESTS $300 ANNUAL TRAVEL CREDIT Card Details Rewards rate 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel, including The Edit; 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct; 3x points on dining, 1x on all other purchases Welcome bonus 100,000 points after $6,000 in purchases in the first 3 months; worth $2,000 toward select flights and hotels through Chase Travel Annual fee $795; $195 for each authorized user Purchase APR 19.74% to 28.24% variable Intro APR None Foreign transaction fee None Other fees Balance transfer: $5 or 5% of each transfer, whichever is greater Cash advance: $10 or 5% of each transaction, whichever is greater Late payment: up to $40 Return payment: up to $40 Return check: none Credit needed Not listed Card network Visa Other perks Up to $300 travel credit each account anniversary year; $500 credit for stays with The Edit; up to $300 annual dining credit at Exclusive Tables restaurants Fine print Unavailable to current cardholders; the bonus may be unavailable to previous cardholders or previous bonus recipients. Travel purchases covered by the travel credit earn no points. Dining credit is limited to $150 from January through June and $150 from July through December Last verified November 17, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Provider's Website Rates updated regularly

We estimate $197 to $282 in interest on a constant $1,000 balance over 12 months at the stated APR endpoints. The $795 annual fee is a separate cost, so this lounge access credit card works best when you can pay purchases in full and use its benefits regularly.

Chase Overall Score: 4.1 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from Chase’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best credit cards for lounge access. Rewards value (40%): 4.5 out of 5. A 100,000-point welcome bonus has a stated value of $2,000 toward select flights and hotels through Chase Travel after $6,000 in purchases in the first 3 months. The 8x points on Chase Travel and 4x on flights booked direct also contribute to rewards value, but their usefulness depends on your spending and redemptions. Fees and transparency (25%): 4 out of 5. The $795 annual fee, $195 authorized-user fee, and 19.74% to 28.24% variable APR are all stated plainly, and the page states no foreign transaction fees. Approval odds and eligibility (20%): 3 out of 5. Chase lists current-cardholder restrictions and says the bonus may be unavailable to previous cardholders or previous bonus recipients; it publishes no specific credit score requirement. Perks and support (15%): 4.5 out of 5. Chase Sapphire Lounges by The Club plus 1,300+ Priority Pass lounges for the cardholder and up to two guests is worth over $850 a year by Chase’s own estimate. Show details

The $195 authorized-user fee matters if another adult needs a card on your account. Guest access may already cover your shared trips, while an additional card serves a different purpose when you travel separately. Count the dining credit only if participating restaurants fit your existing plans.

Pros Cons ✅ 100,000-point bonus after qualifying spending, with $2,000 stated value on select travel bookings ✅ Chase Sapphire Lounges and 1,300+ Priority Pass lounges ✅ Up to two guests with lounge access ❌ $795 annual fee ❌ Each authorized user costs $195

Chase Sapphire Reserve is our best lounge access credit card for travelers who split trips across airlines and often bring companions. Frequent United or Delta flyers should also consider the airline-specific picks, especially when those clubs serve their regular departure gates.

BEST OVERALL LOUNGE VALUE Chase 4.1 Our score weighs rewards value, fees and transparency, approval odds and eligibility, and perks and support. Sapphire Reserve Apply Now

2. American Express Platinum [Best Lounge Network]

American Express Platinum offers the broadest network among the best credit cards for lounge access here, covering 1,550+ lounges through the Global Lounge Collection. Access includes Centurion Lounges, Priority Pass membership with enrollment, and 10 Delta Sky Club visits when flying an eligible Delta flight. This lounge access credit card suits travelers whose routes and airlines change throughout the year.

The account details show the annual commitment behind that lounge coverage.

American Express Platinum LOUNGE NETWORK 1,550+ LOUNGES $200 AIRLINE FEE CREDIT Card Details Rewards rate 5x on flights booked directly or through American Express Travel on up to $500,000 of purchases per calendar year; 5x points on prepaid hotels through American Express Travel; 1x point on all other purchases Welcome bonus As high as 175,000 Membership Rewards points after $12,000 in purchases in the first 6 months Annual fee $895 Purchase APR 19.74% to 28.74% variable APR for Pay Over Time on eligible charges Intro APR None Foreign transaction fee No foreign transaction fees Other fees Cash advance: $10 or 5% of each cash advance, whichever is greater Late payment: up to $40 Returned payment: up to $40 Credit needed Not listed Card network American Express Other perks Up to $300 semi-annually on eligible prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection bookings through American Express Travel; up to $200 annual Airline Fee Credit; up to $219 annual CLEAR+ Credit Coverage details Purchase protection up to $10,000 per covered purchase and $50,000 per calendar year Fine print Welcome offers vary, and eligibility restrictions apply. Variable APR will not exceed 29.99%. Airline credit covers eligible incidental fees on one selected qualifying airline. CLEAR+ membership is subject to auto-renewal Last verified November 17, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Provider's Website Rates updated regularly

We estimate $197 to $287 in interest on a constant $1,000 eligible Pay Over Time balance over 12 months. The $895 annual fee is the highest in this comparison, making regular lounge use and naturally useful credits important to its ongoing value.

American Express Overall Score: 4.0 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from American Express’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best credit cards for lounge access. Rewards value (40%): 4 out of 5. A welcome offer as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards points after $12,000 in purchases in 6 months and 5x points on flights and prepaid hotels help offset the $895 annual fee. Fees and transparency (25%): 4 out of 5. The $895 annual fee and 19.74% to 28.74% variable APR are clearly stated, and American Express confirms no foreign transaction fees. Approval odds and eligibility (20%): 3 out of 5. American Express doesn’t publish a credit score requirement for the Platinum Card on its own pages. Perks and support (15%): 5 out of 5. Over 1,550 airport lounges through the Global Lounge Collection, including Centurion Lounges, 10 Delta Sky Club visits, and Priority Pass membership, is the broadest network of the five cards compared. Show details

The hotel credit requires eligible prepaid bookings, and the airline credit covers qualifying incidental charges with your selected airline. Those restrictions affect how much you can use. A credit card with lounge access for family also needs suitable guest privileges at the specific lounges you plan to visit; the overall network count alone cannot settle that choice.

Pros Cons ✅ 1,550+ lounges through the Global Lounge Collection ✅ No foreign transaction fees ✅ Up to $300 semi-annually on eligible hotel bookings and $219 annually toward CLEAR+ ❌ $895 annual fee, the highest here ❌ Delta Sky Club access includes 10 visits only on eligible Delta flights

American Express Platinum may be your best lounge access credit card if lounge variety is your main priority and you can use the hotel and airport benefits. Choose Capital One Venture X if a smaller annual commitment matters more to your travel budget.

BEST LOUNGE NETWORK American Express 4.0 Our score weighs rewards value, fees and transparency, approval odds and eligibility, and perks and support. Platinum Apply Now

3. Capital One Venture X [Best for a Lower Annual Fee]

At $395 annually, Capital One Venture X has the lowest fee among the best credit cards for lounge access that we recommend. Its Capital One Lounge and Landing locations, plus Priority Pass lounges with enrollment, make the airport match especially important. Travelers seeking a credit card with lounge access and no annual fee should treat this as a paid premium option.

Capital One Venture X offers straightforward purchase rewards alongside these benefits.

Capital One Venture X FOR A LOWER ANNUAL FEE $395 ANNUAL FEE EXCELLENT CREDIT Card Details Rewards rate 10x miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel; 5x miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel; 2x miles on every other purchase Welcome bonus 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening Annual fee $395 Purchase APR 19.74% to 28.74% variable Intro APR None Foreign transaction fee No transaction fee on purchases outside the United States Other fees Balance transfer: 4% of each transferred balance that posts at a promotional APR we may offer you; none for balances transferred at the Transfer APR Cash advance: $5 or 5% of each cash advance, whichever is greater Late payment: up to $40 Credit needed Excellent Card network Visa Infinite Other perks Up to $100 hotel experience credit toward qualifying Premier Collection charges Coverage details Up to $800 cell phone protection for theft or damage when the phone bill is paid with the card; conditions and exclusions apply Fine print Hotel experience credit applies to qualifying charges at checkout; cell phone coverage requires payment of the phone bill with the card Last verified November 17, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Provider's Website Rates updated regularly

We estimate $197 to $287 in interest on a constant $1,000 balance over 12 months. Although this lounge access credit card has the lowest annual fee here, interest can still reduce the value of your rewards and airport visits.

Capital One Overall Score: 3.6 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from Capital One’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best credit cards for lounge access. Rewards value (40%): 3 out of 5. Capital One doesn’t confirm a standalone new-cardmember welcome bonus on its page, and the base rate is 2x miles on every purchase, lighter than the other four cards’ multipliers. Fees and transparency (25%): 4.5 out of 5. At $395 a year, the lowest annual fee in this set, with a clearly stated 19.74% to 28.74% variable APR and no foreign transaction fee. Approval odds and eligibility (20%): 4 out of 5. Capital One is the only issuer here that states a credit level outright, Excellent, giving applicants a clear benchmark the other four cards don’t publish. Perks and support (15%): 3 out of 5. Capital One Lounges and Landings plus 1,300+ Priority Pass lounges (enrollment required) are open to primary cardholders, but the page states no guest rules or fees. Cell phone protection up to $800 adds value. Show details

Lounge locations and guest rules decide the value here, because the page lists no guest policy or fees. If a participating location serves your usual airport and terminal, the lower annual fee can be compelling. If your trips change often, the broader networks offered by Chase Sapphire Reserve and American Express Platinum deserve closer attention.

Pros Cons ✅ $395 annual fee, the lowest here ✅ Excellent credit tier gives applicants a stated benchmark ✅ No foreign transaction fee and cell phone protection up to $800 ❌ Smaller lounge network than the broader-network picks ❌ Hotel experience credit requires qualifying Premier Collection charges

Capital One Venture X is a strong candidate for the best lounge access credit card when you want to limit annual costs and already use its airports. If your budget calls specifically for a credit card with lounge access and no annual fee, broaden your search beyond these five premium cards.

BEST FOR A LOWER ANNUAL FEE Capital One 3.6 Our score weighs rewards value, fees and transparency, approval odds and eligibility, and perks and support. Venture X Apply Now

4. United Club Infinite Card [Best for United Flyers]

United Club Infinite Card, issued by Chase, fits travelers who consistently fly United and want club access for themselves and a guest. Among the best credit cards for lounge access, its appeal comes from airline-specific usefulness: club visits, eligible flight rewards, checked bags, and airport services that fit the same travel routine.

The United card’s costs and benefits center on frequent airline use.

United Club Infinite Card FOR UNITED FLYERS UNITED CLUB ACCESS $695 ANNUAL FEE Card Details Rewards rate 11x total miles on eligible United flights, comprising 6x on the primary cardmember’s fare as a MileagePlus member plus 5x on the entire United purchase with the card; 5x miles on other eligible United purchases. Earning differs for Basic Economy or base option tickets Welcome bonus 90,000 bonus miles after $5,000 in purchases in the first 3 months; 10,000 bonus miles for adding an authorized user in the first 3 months Annual fee $695 Purchase APR 19.99% to 28.49% variable Intro APR None Foreign transaction fee None Other fees Balance transfer: $5 or 5% of each transfer, whichever is greater Cash advance: $10 or 5% of each transaction, whichever is greater Late payment: up to $40 Return payment: up to $40 Return check: none Credit needed Not listed Card network Visa Other perks United Club membership valued by Chase at $750+; over $875 in annual partner credits; two free checked bags; Premier Access travel services Fine print Unavailable to current United Club cardmembers or previous cardmembers who received a bonus for the card within the last 24 months. All Access membership, which allows two adult guests and Star Alliance lounge access, requires Premier Gold status or $50,000 in net purchases in a calendar year. Last verified November 17, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Provider's Website Rates updated regularly

We estimate $200 to $285 in interest on a constant $1,000 balance over 12 months. The $695 annual fee is separate, and the membership’s stated $750+ value is Chase‘s estimate; your own value depends on how often you visit.

United Overall Score: 3.5 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from Chase’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best credit cards for lounge access. Rewards value (40%): 3.5 out of 5. A welcome offer of 90,000 bonus miles after $5,000 in purchases in 3 months, plus 10,000 more for an authorized user, and 11x miles on United flights reward loyal United flyers. Fees and transparency (25%): 3.5 out of 5. The $695 annual fee is stated plainly. The 19.99% to 28.49% variable APR has the highest minimum in this comparison, but three other cards have a higher maximum. It doesn’t charge foreign transaction fees. Approval odds and eligibility (20%): 3 out of 5. Chase restricts the bonus to applicants without a current or recent United Club card, but publishes no specific credit score requirement. Perks and support (15%): 4 out of 5. Standard United Club membership covers the primary cardmember plus one adult guest and dependent children under 18, and All Access (Premier Gold status or $50,000 in net purchases in a calendar year) adds a second adult guest and Star Alliance lounge access. Chase puts the membership value at $750+, but standard access is limited to United’s own club network. Show details

The airline focus narrows this card’s usefulness when you switch carriers or airports. A credit card with lounge access for the family also needs enough guest capacity for your household. The cardholder-and-guest benefit fits a pair traveling together, while a larger group needs a closer look at admission arrangements.

Pros Cons ✅ United Club access for the cardholder and a guest ✅ 90,000-mile qualifying welcome offer, plus 10,000 miles for an authorized user ✅ 11x total miles on eligible United flights ❌ $695 annual fee ❌ Club benefit focuses on United’s network

Choose United Club Infinite Card when United clubs fit your departures and connections throughout the year. Travelers seeking the best lounge access credit card across several airlines should compare Chase Sapphire Reserve and American Express Platinum first.

BEST FOR UNITED FLYERS Chase 3.5 Our score weighs rewards value, fees and transparency, approval odds and eligibility, and perks and support. United Club Infinite Card Apply Now

5. Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express [Best for Delta Flyers]

Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express, issued by American Express, suits travelers who regularly fly Delta. Its 15 Sky Club visits each Medallion Year give it a defined place among the best credit cards for lounge access. Match that allowance to your expected travel before paying the $650 annual fee.

The Delta SkyMiles card combines airline rewards with these credits and coverage benefits.

Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express FOR DELTA FLYERS 15 SKY CLUB VISITS $200 DELTA STAYS CREDIT Card Details Rewards rate 3x miles on Delta purchases; 1x miles on all other eligible purchases Welcome bonus As high as 125,000 bonus miles after $5,000 in purchases in the first 6 months Annual fee $650 Purchase APR 19.74% to 28.74% variable Intro APR None Foreign transaction fee None Other fees Cash advance: $10 or 5% of each cash advance, whichever is greater Late payment: up to $40 Returned payment: up to $40 Overlimit: none Credit needed Not listed Card network American Express Other perks Up to $200 annually on prepaid hotels or vacation rentals booked through Delta Stays; up to $10 monthly on eligible U.S. rideshare purchases, totaling $120 annually, with enrollment Coverage details Carry-on baggage coverage up to $1,250 when the entire common-carrier fare is paid with the card; trip cancellation and interruption coverage up to $10,000 per trip for covered reasons when the round-trip is paid entirely with the card Fine print 15 Sky Club visits each Medallion Year when flying Delta; unlimited access requires $75,000 in purchases during a calendar year Last verified November 17, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Provider's Website Rates updated regularly

We estimate $197 to $287 in interest on a constant $1,000 balance over 12 months. This lounge access credit card also carries a $650 annual fee, so compare both costs with the flights and benefits you realistically expect to use.

Delta SkyMiles Overall Score: 3.5 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from American Express’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best credit cards for lounge access. Rewards value (40%): 3.5 out of 5. A welcome offer as high as 125,000 bonus miles after $5,000 in purchases in 6 months and 3x miles on Delta purchases are useful mainly to Delta-loyal flyers. Fees and transparency (25%): 4 out of 5. The $650 annual fee and 19.74% to 28.74% variable APR are clearly stated, and the page states no additional fees on purchases made abroad. Approval odds and eligibility (20%): 3 out of 5. American Express doesn’t publish a credit score requirement for the Delta Reserve Card on its own pages. Perks and support (15%): 3.5 out of 5. 15 Delta Sky Club visits each Medallion Year when flying Delta, with unlimited access only after $75,000 in calendar-year purchases, ties the benefit to Delta travel and spending. Show details

Unlimited Sky Club access requires $75,000 in annual purchases. Keep that threshold separate from the welcome-offer spending requirement, and avoid adding purchases solely to unlock visits. The monthly rideshare credit also needs regular eligible use to reach its stated annual total.

Pros Cons ✅ Welcome offer as high as 125,000 miles after qualifying spending ✅ Up to $200 Delta Stays Credit and $120 annual rideshare credits ✅ Baggage and covered trip cancellation benefits ❌ 15 Sky Club visits each Medallion Year unless the spending threshold is met ❌ Unlimited access requires $75,000 in calendar-year purchases

Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express is a better fit when your flights consistently use Delta and the visit allowance matches your travel. If your schedule spans several carriers, Chase Sapphire Reserve and American Express Platinum offer broader-network alternatives.

BEST FOR DELTA FLYERS American Express 3.5 Our score weighs rewards value, fees and transparency, approval odds and eligibility, and perks and support. Delta SkyMiles Reserve Apply Now

Chase Sapphire Reserve vs. American Express Platinum: Which Lounge Card Wins?

Chase Sapphire Reserve wins our overall comparison, while American Express Platinum wins on lounge breadth. These best credit cards for lounge access serve slightly different travel priorities.

Account detail Chase Sapphire Reserve American Express Platinum Annual fee $795 $895 Welcome bonus 100,000 points after $6,000 in purchases in 3 months; $2,000 stated value on select travel As high as 175,000 points after $12,000 in purchases in 6 months Lounge network Chase Sapphire Lounges and 1,300+ Priority Pass lounges; up to two guests 1,550+ lounges; Centurion Lounges; 10 Delta Sky Club visits on eligible Delta flights Rewards rate 8x on Chase Travel, including The Edit; 4x on flights booked direct 5x on flights booked directly or through American Express Travel; 5x on prepaid hotels through American Express Travel Foreign transaction fee No foreign transaction fees No foreign transaction fees Our score 4.1 out of 5 4.0 out of 5

Choose Chase Sapphire Reserve if guest access and its qualifying welcome offer fit your travel plans. Choose American Express Platinum if access to a wider range of lounges, including Centurion Lounges, is your priority. For a credit card with lounge access for family travel, guest rules deserve as much attention as network size.

BEST OVERALL LOUNGE VALUE Chase 4.1 Our score weighs rewards value, fees and transparency, approval odds and eligibility, and perks and support. Sapphire Reserve Apply Now

What Does Carrying a Balance on a Lounge Access Card Cost?

We estimate $197 to $282 in interest on a constant $1,000 Chase Sapphire Reserve balance over 12 months, which shows why paying a lounge access credit card in full matters.

Card Standard APR Estimated interest on $1,000 for 12 months Chase Sapphire Reserve 19.74% to 28.24% $197 to $282 American Express Platinum 19.74% to 28.74% $197 to $287 Capital One Venture X 19.74% to 28.74% $197 to $287 United Club Infinite Card 19.99% to 28.49% $200 to $285 Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express 19.74% to 28.74% $197 to $287

These are simple interest estimates using a constant balance and APR for 12 months, excluding fees and interest-on-interest effects. Actual charges depend on daily balances, payments, and rate changes. The best credit cards for lounge access provide the clearest value when you pay purchases in full and use benefits you would otherwise pay for.

What Is a Credit Card for Lounge Access?

A lounge access credit card includes entry to participating airport lounges through an issuer, partner network, or airline club. Benefits can include a place to sit, refreshments, and space to work, with facilities varying by location. Access may be ongoing or limited to an annual visit allowance.

The best credit cards for lounge access pair a useful network with admission rules that fit your itinerary. Cardholder access and guest access are separate benefits, so a card that works for solo trips may serve family travel differently. When choosing a credit card with lounge access for family trips, check enrollment requirements, eligible flights, and visit caps.

A search for a credit card with lounge access and no annual fee starts with a different budget from this premium-card comparison. Every pick here charges an annual fee, and each needs enough recurring use to justify keeping it.

Does Your Credit Score Affect Approval for a Lounge Access Card?

Yes, your credit profile affects approval, and Capital One Venture X identifies its intended credit tier as Excellent. That description gives you a benchmark, while an application still requires an issuer decision. Choosing the best lounge access credit card also means checking whether its fee and spending requirements fit your finances.

Previous card ownership and bonus history can affect offer eligibility. Chase Sapphire Reserve has current-cardholder and previous-cardholder restrictions, while the United card excludes certain recent bonus recipients. Approval for a card and eligibility for its advertised bonus are separate questions.

What to Check Before Applying for a Credit Card for Lounge Access

Apply for a credit card with lounge access for family trips after matching the lounge network, annual fee, and offer requirements to travel and purchases already in your budget.

Match your airports: Identify participating lounges at your usual departure and connection airports. Check card history: Account for current-cardholder and recent-bonus restrictions, especially on the Chase and United cards. Budget qualifying purchases: Compare your ordinary spending with the offer’s purchase requirement and opening window. Plan additional users: The United authorized-user bonus requires adding the user in the first 3 months; Chase Sapphire Reserve charges $195 per authorized user. Record benefit requirements: Complete required enrollment and track credits or visit allowances after opening the account.

The best credit cards for lounge access should support travel you already take. If broader rewards suit you better, compare our best credit cards for travel before committing to a premium annual fee.

Choosing the Best Credit Card for Lounge Access for You

Start with your likely lounge visits, then assess guest needs and credits you can use naturally. The best credit cards for lounge access can differ for a solo business traveler, a couple, and a household traveling together. Your best lounge access credit card should remain useful after the welcome offer is earned.

Combined lounge access and welcome-offer value: Chase Sapphire Reserve.

Chase Sapphire Reserve. Widest lounge network: American Express Platinum.

American Express Platinum. Lowest annual fee in this comparison: Capital One Venture X.

Capital One Venture X. Regular United travel: United Club Infinite Card.

United Club Infinite Card. Regular Delta travel: Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express.

For a credit card with lounge access for family trips, count everyone who travels and distinguish guests from authorized users. For a credit card with lounge access and no annual fee, expand your comparison beyond these paid options. Airline rewards may also influence your decision; compare our best credit cards for travel if earning flights is your main goal.

Review your lounge visits and eligible credits at renewal to decide which of the best credit cards for lounge access still justify their fees.

Why Trust Eneba I evaluate every account and card in our Financial guides using the same process: Verified at the source: Before I recommend anything, I check its rates, fees, and terms on the bank’s or card issuer’s official website.

Before I recommend anything, I check its rates, fees, and terms on the bank’s or card issuer’s official website. Clear scoring: I score every product out of 5 with a set rubric, and I show the criteria and their weights in each guide, so you can see exactly why one option ranks above another.

I score every product out of 5 with a set rubric, and I show the criteria and their weights in each guide, so you can see exactly why one option ranks above another. Honest trade-offs: I call out each product’s drawbacks along with its strengths, including fine print like promotional end dates, balance caps, and fee requirements.

I call out each product’s drawbacks along with its strengths, including fine print like promotional end dates, balance caps, and fee requirements. Up-to-date numbers: I re-check our guides after every Federal Reserve rate decision and before promotional offers expire, and each guide shows the date I last verified it.

I re-check our guides after every Federal Reserve rate decision and before promotional offers expire, and each guide shows the date I last verified it. Transparency: Eneba may earn a commission through some links, at no extra cost to you. Affiliate partners, if any, don’t affect how I score or rank products. I spent 12 years in banking, working in branch management and operations, and I’ve spent the past 10 years writing and editing content on banking, credit cards, and business/personal finance. – Benilyn Suralta, Financial Content Editor at Eneba Show details

Methodology: How We Rate the Best Credit Cards for Lounge Access I score every card out of 5 using figures from its issuer’s own website. I checked the fees, APRs, offers, and benefits on November 17, 2026. Rewards value (40%): welcome offers, qualifying purchase requirements, purchase rewards, and any stated redemption restrictions.

welcome offers, qualifying purchase requirements, purchase rewards, and any stated redemption restrictions. Fees and transparency (25%): annual fees, authorized-user costs, standard APRs, and clarity of published charges.

annual fees, authorized-user costs, standard APRs, and clarity of published charges. Approval odds and eligibility (20%): stated credit tiers, existing-cardholder restrictions, and previous-bonus rules. This factor measures eligibility clarity and does not predict approval.

stated credit tiers, existing-cardholder restrictions, and previous-bonus rules. This factor measures eligibility clarity and does not predict approval. Perks and support (15%): lounge networks, guest access, visit limits, travel credits, and protection benefits. The overall score weighs these four factors. Cards rank by overall score; the cards tie-break is the higher Rewards value score. United and Delta SkyMiles have the same displayed overall score and Rewards value score, and retain their listed order. I recheck the comparison quarterly and when material offer changes occur. Show details

Final Verdict on the Best Credit Cards for Lounge Access

The best credit cards for lounge access depend on the airports you use, your guests, and the annual fee your travel can justify. Our overall pick is Chase Sapphire Reserve for its broad network and guest privileges. American Express Platinum offers the widest lounge network here, while Capital One Venture X carries the lowest annual fee. Match visit limits, credit requirements, and qualifying spending to your existing plans before applying.

Before applying, compare the best credit cards for lounge access against your visit needs, credit profile, and planned spending.

BEST OVERALL LOUNGE VALUE Chase 4.1 Our score weighs rewards value, fees and transparency, approval odds and eligibility, and perks and support. Sapphire Reserve Apply Now

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