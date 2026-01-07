Jump to:

Riftbound Card List: Complete Guide for Players and Collectors in 2026

Johnny Dunes
Johnny Dunes Technical Writer
Last updated: Jan 7, 2026 | 14 min read
Riftbound Card List: Complete Guide for Players and Collectors in 2026
Image credit: Riot Games

The Riftbound card list is quickly becoming essential for anyone diving into this League of Legends trading card game. As someone who grew up playing everything from Pokémon to MTG, I was instantly hooked by how Riftbound brings familiar champions into a new, strategic format built for collectors and competitive players alike.

Riftbound is more than just a spin-off. It introduces its own meta, card mechanics, and collectible tiers that change the way players think about building decks. If you’re trying to win games, trade smart, or simply complete your set, having an up-to-date card list is a must.

This guide includes all current Riftbound cards, along with prices, rarity, and useful notes to help you find value and build stronger decks as the game evolves.

What Is Riftbound?

Riftbound: League of Legends trading card game box with several illustrated character cards displayed beside it on a shiny purple background.

Riftbound is a physical top trading card game based on the League of Legends universe, where players battle for control of multiple battlefields using champions, spells, units, and runes. It’s completely separate from Legends of Runeterra and focuses on turn-based strategy and quick reactions. Each match is played on a tabletop with physical cards, not in a digital format.

What makes Riftbound stand out is how it blends tactical depth with familiar League of Legends characters like Jinx, Viktor, and more. The game uses a unique resource system called “runes,” and players build their decks using a combination of the top Riftbound cards, support units, and spells. The goal is to score 8 points by controlling battlefields across several lanes, similar to MOBA-style control zones.

If you’re looking for a complete Riftbound TCG card list, this Riftbound rarity guide helps you find every known card, compare prices, and understand rarity tiers. The Riftbound League of Legends card game also supports different play formats, including 1v1, 2v2, and free-for-all modes.

How To Play Riftbound?

Getting started with the Riftbound TCG is easy once you understand the structure of a match, the role of each card type, and how to build a basic deck. This section will guide you through everything step-by-step so you can begin playing with confidence, even if you’ve never tried a trading card game before.

1. Match Objective

Each Riftbound match is a battle for battlefield control. The first player to reach 8 points by winning lanes (called battlefields) wins the game. Points are scored by dominating battlefields through combat, spell use, and strategic deployment.

2. Game Setup and Turn Structure

A typical Riftbound setup includes:

  • One main deck (your champions, units, and spells)
  • One rune deck (your resources used to play cards)
  • A shared battlefield board with three lanes

Players take alternating turns using the “I go, you go” format. But unlike some games, Riftbound allows instant-speed reactions, making every move feel dynamic and engaging.

3. Card Types and Rarity

Riftbound TCG featuring four cards: Detonate, Angle Shot, Soraka, and Jinx. Below each card is a colored gemstone indicating its rarity rank: Common (white circle), Uncommon (blue triangle), Rare (pink diamond), and Epic (orange hexagon).

Cards in the Riftbound League of Legends card game are split into four rarities:

  • Common: Basic units and spells, great for early turns
  • Uncommon: More specialized abilities or slightly stronger stats
  • Rare: Powerful cards that can swing a battlefield
  • Epic: High-impact cards that are often core to a win condition

Understanding rarity helps when planning a budget or collecting. Rare and Epic cards tend to cost more, but Commons and Uncommons form the core of most decks.

4. Deck-Building Basics

A standard deck contains:

  • 30–40 cards in the main deck
  • 10–12 runes in the rune deck

You must choose one Champion (like Jinx, Viktor, or Ahri) to lead your deck. Every other card must align with that Champion’s theme, faction, or playstyle. Strong decks often balance:

  • Units with solid stats
  • Spells that control enemy units
  • Runes that match your deck’s tempo

5. Starter Strategies

Three Riftbound TCG Legend cards displaying the champions Jinx, Viktor, and Ahri along with their unique stats and abilities.

As you learn how to play Riftbound, it helps to understand the core deck archetypes rather than following fixed builds. Each archetype teaches different fundamentals, such as tempo control, resource management, and win-condition planning. The examples below highlight common playstyles that help new players learn how decks function and how decisions impact the flow of a match.

  • Aggro Jinx Deck: Swarm the board with fast units and burn spells. Ends games quickly.
  • Control Viktor Deck: Use spells and reactions to lock down lanes and win with precision.
  • Balanced Ahri Deck: Mix tempo units with supportive spells for a reactive, midrange style.

Each of these gives you a strong starting point while letting you explore what style you enjoy most, even compared to some of the best MTG cards. Players interested in comparing Riftbound strategies with established card game design can also look at examples from long-running titles to better understand how archetypes evolve over time.

★ TCGPlayer
The Best Marketplace for Collectible Trading Card Games
Shop Through TCGplayer

Understanding Riftbound Card Types

In the Riftbound TCG, every card belongs to a rarity tier that directly impacts both gameplay and value. Knowing how these card types work helps players build better decks and gives collectors insight into which cards might appreciate in price over time.

Card RarityDescriptionRole in Gameplay
Common CardsThe most basic cards, appearing frequently in booster packs. They include simple units, spells, or gear that are easy to understand and use.Form the foundation of a deck and support early-game plays and consistency.
Uncommon CardsSlightly more specialized cards with stronger stats or situational abilities compared to Commons.Help bridge early-game setups into midgame strategies and combos.
Rare CardsHarder to find and often more impactful when played at the right moment.Frequently define win conditions and can shift the momentum of a match.
Epic CardsHigh-cost, powerful cards with large effects and strong impact.Usually limited to one or two per deck and often serve as game-ending plays.

In addition to these, Riftbound includes Overnumbered and Alternate Art cards. These don’t change gameplay but carry higher collector value thanks to their limited print runs or unique artwork. Think of them like really good Pokémon cards that spike in value based on design, scarcity, and condition.

Understanding rarity matters not just for playing, but also for trading. When browsing a Riftbound TCG card list price guide, always consider the card’s role in gameplay and how sought-after it is within the community. That’s how top players and collectors decide what to hold, sell, or trade.

How To Build a Winning Riftbound Deck?

Irelia-themed Riftbound deck featuring the Legend card Irelia, Blade Dancer. Supporting cards include the Windswept Hillock battlefield, Guardian Angel equipment, and Defiant Dance spell, flanked by Green Calm and Purple Chaos Runes.

A strong Riftbound deck starts with a solid structure and a clear strategy. Using a Riftbound legends list overview makes the process easier, helping you track down essential cards, balance your lineup, and find valuable upgrades. To build a competitive deck, follow these key principles:

  • Stick to 30–40 cards in your main deck and 10–12 in your rune deck. This keeps your draws consistent and your plays efficient.
  • Balance card types. Use a mix of Common (for tempo), Uncommon (for utility), Rare (for impact), and Epic (for finishing power).
  • Choose one Champion as your core and build around their strengths. Your spells, runes, and support units should all complement the Champion’s playstyle.
  • Focus on synergy. Cards that work together, like units that grow stronger after spells are cast, offer more value than strong cards used in isolation.
  • Include answers to threats. Control spells, lane-shifting mechanics, or reactive units can help turn games around.

Popular starting Riftbound Champion decks include:

  • Aggro Jinx Deck: It floods battlefields early.
  • Control Viktor Deck: It uses spells to stabilize and outlast.
  • Balanced Ahri Deck: It balances pressure with defense.

If you’re aiming to collect, it’s worth checking the best place to sell graded Pokémon cards to understand how condition and rarity influence value. The same logic applies to Riftbound, rare cards in top shape can be powerful in matches and valuable in trades.

Complete Riftbound Card List

This Riftbound TCG card list brings together every currently known card in one clear, easy-to-use table. The Riftbound Proving Grounds deck list is organized by rarity and includes up-to-date price ranges, making it a reliable reference for players building decks and collectors tracking card value.

Card NameRarityDomainCard TypePrice
Fury Rune (Alt Art)OvernumberedFuryRune$23 
Darius, Trifarian (Alt Art)OvernumberedNoxusChampion$21 
Jinx, Demolitionist (Alt Art)OvernumberedFuryChampion$8 
Kai’Sa, SurvivorOvernumberedFuryChampion$80
Volibear, Furious (Alt Art)OvernumberedFuryChampion$90
Calm Rune (Alt Art)OvernumberedCalm Rune$20
Ahri, Alluring (Alt Art)OvernumberedMindChampion$45
Yasuo, Remorseful (Alt Art)OvernumberedMindChampion$75
Lee Sin, Ascetic (Alt Art)OvernumberedBodyChampion$65
Leona, Zealot (Alt Art)OvernumberedOrderChampion$50
Mind Rune (Alt Art)OvernumberedRuneRune$22
Kai’Sa, Evolutionary (Alt Art)OvernumberedFuryChampion$85
Viktor, Innovator (Alt Art)OvernumberedOrderChampion$10
Ahri, InquisitiveOvernumberedMindChampion$40
Teemo, Strategist (Alt Art)OvernumberedOrderChampion$30
Body Rune (Alt Art)OvernumberedBodyRune$18
Lee Sin, Centered (Alt Art)OvernumberedBodyChampion$60
Volibear, Imposing (Alt Art)OvernumberedFuryChampion$85
Miss Fortune (Alt Art)OvernumberedFuryChampion$40
Sett, Brawler (Alt Art)OvernumberedNoxusChampion$50
Chaos Rune (Alt Art)OvernumberedChaosRune$22
Miss Fortune, Buccaneer (Alt Art)OvernumberedFuryChampion$30
Teemo, Scout (Alt Art)OvernumberedOrderChampion$25
Jinx, Rebel (Alt Art)OvernumberedFuryChampion$35
Yasuo, Windrider (Alt Art)OvernumberedMindChampion$70
Order Rune (Alt Art)OvernumberedOrderRune$20
Leona, Determined (Alt Art)OvernumberedOrderChampion$42
Sett, Kingpin (Alt Art)OvernumberedBodyChampion$65
Darius, Executioner (Alt Art)OvernumberedFuryChampion$58
Viktor, Leader (Alt Art)OvernumberedMindChampion$50
Kai’Sa, Daughter of the VoidOvernumberedChaosChampion$48
Kai’Sa, Daughter of the VoidOvernumberedChaosChampion$48
Volibear, Relentless StormOvernumberedFuryChampion$85
Volibear, Relentless StormOvernumberedFuryChampion$85
Jinx, Loose CannonOvernumberedFuryChampion$38
Jinx, Loose CannonOvernumberedFuryChampion$38
Darius, Hand of NoxusOvernumberedNoxusChampion$40
Darius, Hand of NoxusOvernumberedNoxusChampion$40
Ahri, Nine-Tailed FoxOvernumberedMindChampion$180
Ahri, Nine-Tailed FoxOvernumberedMindChampion$180
Lee Sin, Blind MonkOvernumberedBodyChampion$150
Lee Sin, Blind MonkOvernumberedBodyChampion$150
Yasuo, UnforgivenOvernumberedMindChampion$100
Yasuo, UnforgivenOvernumberedMindChampion$100
Leona, Radiant DawnOvernumberedOrderChampion$110
Leona, Radiant DawnOvernumberedOrderChampion$110
Teemo, Swift ScoutOvernumberedOderChampion$120
Teemo, Swift ScoutOvernumberedOrderChampion$120
Viktor, Herald of the ArcaneOvernumberedMindChampion$500
Viktor, Herald of the ArcaneOvernumberedMindChampion$500
Miss Fortune, Bounty HunterOvernumberedFuryChampion$30
Miss Fortune, Bounty HunterOvernumberedFuryChampion$30
Sett, The BossOvernumberedBodyChampion$50
Sett, The BossOvernumberedBodyChampion$50
Immortal PhoenixEpicChaosUnit$8
Kadregrin The InfernalEpicNoxusUnit$7
Kai’Sa, SurvivorEpicFuryChampion$15
Seal of RageEpicFurySpell$5
Volibear, FuriousEpicFuryChampion$18
Lee Sin, AsceticEpicIoniaChampion$1.20
Leona, ZealotEpicTargonChampion$1.60
Mystic ReversalEpicShadow IslesSpell$1.20
Seal of FocusEpicIoniaSpell$1.00
Whiteflame ProtectorEpicTargonFollower$1.40
Ahri, InquisitiveEpicIoniaChampion$1.80
Seal of InsightEpicIoniaSpell$1.10
Teemo, StrategistEpicBandle CityChampion$1.90
Time WarpEpicPiltoverSpell$1.50
Unchecked PowerEpicNoxusSpell$1.30
Dazzling AuraEpicTargonSpell$1.25
Deadbloom PredatorEpicShadow IslesFollower$1.35
Miss FortuneEpicFuryChampion$12
Seal of StrengthEpicOrderSpell$12.48
Sett, BrawlerEpicBodyChampion$10
Invert TimelinesEpicChaosSpell$30
Jinx, RebelEpicFuryChampion$6
PossessionEpicShadow IslesSpell$8
Seal of DiscordEpicNoxusSpell$10
Yasuo, WindriderEpicMindChampion$15
Baited HookEpicBilgewaterSpell$10
Darius, ExecutionerEpicNoxusChampion$8
Divine JudgementEpicTargonSpell$8
Seal of UnityEpicIoniaSpell$15
Viktor, LeaderEpicNoxusChampion$9
Icathian RainEpicIoniaSpell$15
StormbringerEpicZaunSpell$18
Super Mega Death Rocket!EpicPiltoverSpell$12
Noxian GuillotineEpicNoxusSpell$14
Fox-FireEpicIoniaSpell$10
Dragon’s RageEpicTargonSpell$20
Last BreathEpicNoxusSpell$22
Zenith BladeEpicTargonSpell$16
Guerilla WarfareEpicBilgewaterSpell$8
Siphon PowerEpicShadow IslesSpell$9
Bullet TimeEpicPiltoverSpell$25
ShowstopperEpicNoxusChampion$48.24
Annie, FieryEpicNoxusChampion$1.90
Master Yi, HonedEpicIoniaChampion$4.96
Garen, CommanderEpicDemaciaChampion$7.49
Lux, CrownguardEpicDemaciaChampion$3
TibbersEpicNoxusSpell$7.99
HighlanderEpicIoniaSpell$7.99
Final SparkEpicDemaciaSpell$1.49
Decisive StrikeEpicDemaciaSpell$5
Blind FuryRareIoniaSpell$2.89
Brynhir ThundersongRareFreljordChampion$3
Darius, TrifarianRareNoxusChampion$1.50
Draven, ShowboatRareFuryChampion$1.80
Falling StarRareTargonSpell$3.00
Jinx, DemolitionistRarePiltoverChampion$1.90
Raging FirebrandRareNoxusUnit$1.90
Ravenborn TomeRareShadow IslesSpell$1.50
ShakedownRareBilgewaterSpell$1.50
Tryndamere, BarbarianRareFreljordChampion$0.33
Vayne, HunterRareDemaciaChampion$1.77
Vi, DestructiveRarePiltoverChampion$1.20
Ahri, AlluringRareIoniaChampion$2.00
Blitzcrank, ImpassiveRarePiltoverChampion$2.49
Caitlyn, PatrollingRarePiltoverChampion$2.69
Last StandRareNoxusSpell$0.30
Mageseeker WardenRareTargonUnit$0.25
Party FavorsRareNoxusSpell$0.25
Solari ShrineRareTargonUnit$0.20
Sona, HarmoniousRareTargonChampion$3.40
Taric, ProtectorRareTargonChampion$0.39
Tasty FaefolkRareBandle CityUnit$7.90
Yasuo, RemorsefulRareMindChampion$0.80
Zhonya’s HourglassRareIoniaSpell$12.50
Ava AchieverRareNoxusChampion$0.30
Convergent MutationRareIoniaSpell$0.20
Dr. MundoRareZaunChampion$0.31
Ekko, RecurrentRareZaunChampion$0.30
Heimerdinger, InventorRarePiltoverChampion$0.30
Kai’Sa, EvolutionaryRareFuryChampion$0.65
Malzahar, FanaticRareShadow IslesChampion$0.30
Progress DayRareIoniaSpell$0.23
Promising FutureRareTargonSpell$0.23
Thousand‑Tailed WatcherRareTargonUnit$39
Viktor, InnovatorRareNoxusChampion$0.20
Wraith of EchoesRareShadow IslesSpell$0.20
Anivia, PrimalRareTargonChampion$2.20
Carnivorous SnapvineRareShadow IslesUnit$0.15
Kraken HunterRareNoxusChampion$0.60
Lee Sin, CenteredRareBodyChampion$1.50
MistfallRareIoniaSpell$0.25
Overt OperationRarePiltoverSpell$0.20
Primal StrengthRareTargonSpell$0.75
Qiyana, VictoriousRareIoniaChampion$1.20
SabotageRareNoxusSpell$0.30
Udyr, WildmanRareIoniaChampion$0.90
Volibear, ImposingRareFuryChampion$8.50
WarwickRareZaunChampion$1.20
Kayn, UnleashedRareShadow IslesChampion$1.15
Kog’Maw, CausticRareZaunChampion$1.30
Maddened MarauderRareNoxusUnit$0.30
MindsplitterRarePiltoverUnit$15
Miss Fortune, BuccaneerRareFuryChampion$3.80
Nocturne, HorrifyingRareShadow IslesChampion$2.50
Rhasa the SundererRareNoxusUnit$1.10
SoulgorgerRareShadow IslesMonster$1.80
Teemo, ScoutRareBandle CityChampion$4.00
The HarrowingRareShadow IslesSpell$0.65
TideturnerRareTargonChampion$2.40
Twisted Fate, GamblerRarePiltoverChampion$2.10
Albus FerrosRareDemaciaChampion$1.70
Commander LedrosRareNoxusChampion$3.00
Fiora, VictoriousRareDemaciaChampion$2.50
Grand StrategemRareOrderSpell$0.30
Harnessed DragonRareIoniaUnit$0.30
Karma, ChannelerRareIoniaChampion$0.20
Karthus, EternalRareShadow IslesChampion$0.40
King’s EdictRareDemaciaSpell$0.20
Leona, DeterminedRareTargonChampion$0.70
Machine EvangelRarePiltoverUnit$0.50
Sett, KingpinRareBodyChampion$0.60
Shen, KinkouRareIoniaChampion$0.60
Kai’Sa, Daughter of the VoidRareFuryChampion$0.30
Volibear, Relentless StormRareFuryChampion$4.00
Jinx, Loose CannonRareFuryChampion$1.20
Darius, Hand of NoxusRareNoxusChampion$1.20
Ahri, Nine‑Tailed FoxRareMindChampion$1.20
Lee Sin, Blind MonkRareBodyChampion$1.40
Yasuo, UnforgivenRareMindChampion$1.40
Leona, Radiant DawnRareTargonChampion$1.20
Teemo, Swift ScoutRareOrderChampion$2.50
Viktor, Herald of the ArcaneRareMindChampion$10
Miss Fortune, Bounty HunterRareFuryChampion$1.20
Sett, The BossRareBodyChampion$1.40
Master Yi, MeditativeRareBodyChampion$1.00
Lux, IlluminatedRareDemaciaChampion$1.30
Garen, RuggedRareDemaciaChampion$3.50
Annie, StubbornRareNoxusChampion$3.00
Annie, Dark ChildRareNoxusChampion$4.00
Master Yi, Wuju BladesmanRareIoniaChampion$4.50
Lux, Lady of LuminosityRareDemaciaChampion$4.00
Garen, Might of DemaciaRareDemaciaChampion$5.00
Captain FarronUncommonNoxusUnit$1.50
Dangerous DuoUncommonPiltover & ZaunUnit$1.00
Iron BallistaUncommonDemaciaUnit$1.25
Noxus SaboteurUncommonNoxusUnit$1.00
Raging SoulUncommonShadow IslesUnit$1.50
Scrapyard ChampionUncommonPiltover & ZaunUnit$1.75
Sun DiscUncommonShurimaLandmark$2.50
Thermo BeamUncommonPiltover & ZaunSpell$2.00
Unlicensed ArmoryUncommonPiltover & ZaunEquipment$1.50
Void SeekerUncommonVoidUnit$2.00
AdaptatronUncommonPiltover & ZaunUnit$1.75
BlockUncommonNeutralSpell$1.00
DisciplineUncommonIoniaSpell$1.25
Eclipse HeraldUncommonTargonUnit$2.00
Mask of ForesightUncommonIoniaEquipment$2.25
Poro HerderUncommonFreljordUnit$1.00
ReinforceUncommonDemaciaSpell$1.50
Spirit’s RefugeUncommonIoniaSpell$2.00
Wind WallUncommonDemaciaSpell$2.00
Wizened ElderUncommonIoniaUnit$1.50
Blastcone FaeUncommonBandle CityUnit$1.80
Energy ConduitUncommonNeutralSpell$1.20
Garbage GrabberUncommonPiltover & ZaunUnit$2.10
Gemcraft SeerUncommonIoniaUnit$2.50
Mushroom PouchUncommonBandle CityEquipment$1.75
Portal RescueUncommonIoniaSpell$1.50
Ravenbloom StudentUncommonDemaciaUnit$1.40
RetreatUncommonIoniaSpell$1.10
SingularityUncommonPiltover & ZaunSpell$1.30
Sprite MotherUncommonBandle CityUnit$2.30
Catalyst of AeonsUncommonTargonUnit$2.50
Cithria of CloudfieldUncommonTargonUnit$2.10
Herald of ScalesUncommonTargonUnit$1.90
Kinkou MonkUncommonIoniaUnit$1.60
Mountain DrakeUncommonTargonUnit$1.70
Pirate’s HavenUncommonBilgewaterLandmark$2.00
Spoils of WarUncommonNoxusSpell$1.20
Unyielding SpiritUncommonDemaciaSpell$1.40
WallopUncommonNoxusSpell$1.10
Wildclaw ShamanUncommonFreljordUnit$1.80
Acceptable LossesUncommonNoxusSpell$1.10
Fading MemoriesUncommonIoniaSpell$1.30
Pack of WondersUncommonNeutralSpell$1.30
ScrapheapUncommonNeutralUnit$1.50
Stacked DeckUncommonPiltover & ZaunEquipment$1.20
The SyrenUncommonShadow IslesUnit$1.80
Traveling MerchantUncommonBilgewaterUnit$1.40
Treasure TroveUncommonBilgewaterLandmark$1.60
WhirlwindUncommonNoxusSpell$1.10
Zaunite BouncerUncommonPiltover & ZaunUnit$1.70
FacebreakerUncommonNoxusUnit$1.60
Imperial DecreeUncommonDemaciaSpell$1.20
Noxian DrummerUncommonNoxusUnit$1.40
Peak GuardianUncommonTargonUnit$1.60
SalvageUncommonPiltover & ZaunSpell$1.10
Solari ChiefUncommonTargonUnit$2.00
Spectral MatronUncommonShadow IslesUnit$1.90
Symbol of the SolariUncommonTargonEquipment$1.70
Vanguard HelmUncommonDemaciaEquipment$1.80
VengeanceUncommonNoxusSpell$1.30
Altar of UnityUncommonDemaciaLandmark$2.10
Aspirant’s ClimbUncommonIoniaSpell$1.50
Back Alley BarUncommonPiltover & ZaunLandmark$2.10
Bandle TreeUncommonBandle CityLandmark$1.80
Fortified PositionUncommonDemaciaSpell$1.40
Grove of the God‑WillowUncommonTargonLandmark$2.30
Hallowed TombUncommonShadow IslesLandmark$2.00
Monastery of HiranaUncommonIoniaLandmark$2.50
Navori Fighting PitUncommonIoniaLandmark$2.40
Obelisk of PowerUncommonShurimaLandmark$2.20
Reaver’s RowUncommonBilgewaterLandmark$2.10
Reckoner’s ArenaUncommonTargonLandmark$2.30
Sigil of the StormUncommonNoxusLandmark$1.60
Startipped PeakUncommonFreljordLandmark$2.10
Targon’s PeakUncommonTargonLandmark$2.30
The Arena’s GreatestUncommonNoxusLandmark$2.40
The Candlelit SanctumUncommonIoniaLandmark$2.20
The Dreaming TreeUncommonBandle CityLandmark$2.50
The Grand PlazaUncommonDemaciaLandmark$2.40
Trifarian War CampUncommonNoxusLandmark$2.10
Vilemaw’s LairUncommonShadow IslesLandmark$2.50
Void GateUncommonVoidLandmark$2.30
Windswept HillockUncommonIoniaLandmark$2.00
Zaun WarrensUncommonPiltover & ZaunLandmark$2.10
FirestormUncommonNoxusSpell$1.40
Zephyr SageUncommonIoniaUnit$1.80
Recruit the VanguardUncommonDemaciaSpell$1.30
Blazing ScorcherCommonNoxusUnit$0.40
Brazen BuccaneerCommonBilgewaterUnit$0.35
Chemtech EnforcerCommonPiltover & ZaunUnit$0.45
CleaveCommonNoxusSpell$0.30
DisintegrateCommonNoxusSpell$0.35
Flame ChompersCommonPiltover & ZaunSpell$0.40
Fury RuneCommonFuryRune$0.50
Get ExcitedCommonPiltover & ZaunSpell$0.45
Hextech RayCommonPiltover & ZaunSpell$0.40
Legion GuardCommonNoxusUnit$0.35
Magma WurmCommonNoxusUnit$0.40
Noxus HopefulCommonNoxusUnit$0.30
Pouty PoroCommonFreljordUnit$0.25
Sky SplitterCommonFreljordSpell$0.35
Calm RuneCommonCalmRune$0.50
CharmCommonIoniaSpell$0.30
Clockwork KeeperCommonPiltover & ZaunUnit$0.40
DefyCommonDemaciaSpell$0.30
En GardeCommonDemaciaSpell$0.35
Find Your CenterCommonIoniaSpell$0.30
MeditationCommonIoniaSpell$0.35
Playful PhantomCommonShadow IslesUnit$0.40
Rune PrisonCommonIoniaSpell$0.35
Solari ShieldbearerCommonTargonUnit$0.45
Stalwart PoroCommonFreljordUnit$0.30
Stand UnitedCommonDemaciaSpell$0.35
Sunlit GuardianCommonTargonUnit$0.40
Wielder of WaterCommonCalmUnit$0.30
Consult the PastCommonIoniaSpell$0.30
Eager ApprenticeCommonDemaciaUnit$0.30
Falling CometCommonTargonSpell$0.40
Jeweled ColossusCommonTargonUnit$0.45
Lecturing YordleCommonBandle CityUnit$0.35
Mega‑MechCommonPiltover & ZaunUnit$0.40
Mind RuneCommonMindRune$0.50
Orb of RegretCommonShadow IslesSpell$0.30
Pit CrewCommonNoxusUnit$0.35
Riptide RexCommonIoniaUnit$0.45
Smoke ScreenCommonPiltover & ZaunSpell$0.30
Sprite CallCommonBandle CitySpell$0.40
StupefyCommonIoniaSpell$0.35
Watchful SentryCommonDemaciaUnit$0.30
Arena BarCommonBilgewaterUnit$0.30
Bilgewater BullyCommonBilgewaterUnit$0.40
Body RuneCommonBodyRune$0.45
Cannon BarrageCommonNoxusSpell$0.30
ChallengeCommonDemaciaSpell$0.35
ConfrontCommonDemaciaSpell$0.30
Crackshot CorsairCommonBilgewaterUnit$0.40
Dune DrakeCommonTargonUnit$0.30
First MateCommonBilgewaterUnit$0.30
Flurry of BladesCommonNoxusSpell$0.35
MobilizeCommonDemaciaSpell$0.40
Pakaa CubCommonFreljordUnit$0.30
Pit RookieCommonNoxusUnit$0.30
Stormclaw UrsineCommonFreljordUnit$0.40
Cemetery AttendantCommonShadow IslesUnit$0.30
Chaos RuneCommonChaosRune$0.45
Ember MonkCommonNoxusUnit$0.35
Fight or FlightCommonDemaciaSpell$0.30
GustCommonIoniaSpell$0.35
Morbid ReturnCommonShadow IslesSpell$0.40
Mystic PoroCommonFreljordUnit$0.30
RebukeCommonIoniaSpell$0.35
Ride the WindCommonIoniaSpell$0.30
Sai ScoutCommonNoxusUnit$0.30
Shipyard StalkerCommonBilgewaterUnit$0.35
Sneaky DeckhandCommonPiltover & ZaunUnit$0.30
Stealthy PursuerCommonIoniaUnit$0.35
Undercover AgentCommonPiltover & ZaunUnit$0.30
Back to BackCommonNoxusSpell$0.30
Call to GloryCommonDemaciaSpell$0.30
Cruel PatronCommonNoxusUnit$0.25
Cull the WeakCommonNoxusSpell$0.30
Daring PoroCommonFreljordUnit$0.35
Faithful ManufactorCommonDemaciaUnit$0.35
Forge of the FutureCommonPiltover & ZaunLandmark$0.45
Hidden BladeCommonNoxusEquipment$0.25
Order RuneCommonOrderRune$0.50
Petty OfficerCommonDemaciaUnit$0.40
Soaring ScoutCommonTargonUnit$0.30
Trifarian GloryseekerCommonNoxusUnit$0.35
Vanguard CaptainCommonDemaciaUnit$0.45
Vanguard SergeantCommonDemaciaUnit$0.40
Recruit (DE)CommonDemaciaUnit$0.20
Recruit (NX)CommonNoxusUnit$0.20
Recruit (ZN)CommonZaunUnit$0.20
SpriteCommonNeutralUnit$0.15
IncinerateCommonNoxusSpell$0.30
Gentlemen’s DuelCommonIoniaSpell$0.40
FlashCommonPiltover & ZaunSpell$0.30
Blast of PowerCommonNeutralSpell$0.50
Vanguard AttendantCommonDemaciaUnit$0.35

Where To Buy Riftbound Cards?

TCGplayer, Riot Games and eBay logos on a white background.

Finding the right place to buy Riftbound TCG cards can make a big difference, both in price and in the quality of your collection. As Riftbound continues to grow within the League of Legends card game community, more platforms are offering singles, booster packs, and graded cards, but not all are created equal.

Here’s where players and collectors are buying safely and effectively:

  • TCGplayer is currently the most reliable and stocked platform for buying Riftbound cards. It offers a wide selection, updated prices, and seller ratings.
  • Official Riot Store sometimes releases limited edition decks and bundles. These often sell out quickly.
  • Local Game Stores (LGS) are great for physical packs, tournament promos, or trading with other players in person.
  • eBay and Reddit trades offer rare finds, but watch out for inflated prices or counterfeits. Always check ratings and payment protection.
  • Cardmarket (EU) is a strong option for European buyers seeking individual cards with verified sellers.

Prices vary depending on rarity, print edition, and current demand. Always compare multiple listings and keep an eye out for alternate art or foil cards, which can command premium value.

Final Thoughts on the Riftbound TCG Card List

Having a complete and accurate Riftbound TCG card list is one of the most useful tools for any player or collector navigating the League of Legends card game. Understanding card prices, rarities, and synergy can give you a real edge. 

As new expansions roll out and the meta shifts, staying updated helps you make smarter trades and better decisions at every level of play. Make sure to check this list often to keep up with the latest changes, and if you’re ready to expand your deck or collection, buy Riftbound cards directly on TCGplayer for trusted listings and great value.

FAQs

What is the Riftbound card list, and why is it important?

The Riftbound card list is a complete collection of all cards in the League of Legends trading card game. It is important because it helps players and collectors track cards, understand pricing, and build better decks.

How many cards are in a standard Riftbound deck?

In a standard Riftbound deck, there are 30 to 40 cards in the main deck and 10 to 12 runes. This balance is consistent, draws, and provides strategic flexibility during matches.

Where is the best place to buy Riftbound cards?

The best place to buy Riftbound TCG cards is through TCGplayer. It offers a wide selection, updated prices, and verified sellers for safer purchases.

What does card rarity mean in Riftbound TCG?

Card rarity in Riftbound means how often a card appears in packs and its potential value. Common cards are easier to find, while Epic and Alternate Art cards are rarer and often more powerful or collectible.

How can I spot counterfeit Riftbound cards?

You can spot counterfeit Riftbound cards that have blurry text, incorrect backing, or off-color printing. Always buy from reputable sellers and compare the card to known authentic versions.

Can I build a competitive deck without rare or epic cards?

Yes, you can build a competitive deck without rare or epic cards. Rare and Epic cards help, but good synergy and smart plays can win games without them.

How do I start playing Riftbound TCG as a beginner?

To start playing Riftbound as a beginner, choose a Champion, build a basic deck, and learn the core rules. Starter decks and online tutorials make it easy to get going.

What are the most valuable Riftbound cards to collect?

The most valuable Riftbound cards to collect are usually Epic cards, limited promos, or Alternate Art versions. Their value comes from rarity, gameplay strength, and collector demand.

How often is the Riftbound TCG card list updated?

The Riftbound TCG card list is updated whenever new sets or expansions are released. Checking back regularly helps you stay current on prices and new card drops.

Johnny Dunes

Technical Writer

I’m an author, casual gamer, and all-around foodie who loves mobile games, eating out with friends, and traveling. When I’m not writing, I’m either leveling up in my favorite games or getting lost in a new city. On my blog, I mix gaming tips, ways to earn on the side, and quirky tales from my latest adventures.

