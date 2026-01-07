Riftbound Card List: Complete Guide for Players and Collectors in 2026

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

The Riftbound card list is quickly becoming essential for anyone diving into this League of Legends trading card game. As someone who grew up playing everything from Pokémon to MTG, I was instantly hooked by how Riftbound brings familiar champions into a new, strategic format built for collectors and competitive players alike.

Riftbound is more than just a spin-off. It introduces its own meta, card mechanics, and collectible tiers that change the way players think about building decks. If you’re trying to win games, trade smart, or simply complete your set, having an up-to-date card list is a must.

This guide includes all current Riftbound cards, along with prices, rarity, and useful notes to help you find value and build stronger decks as the game evolves.

What Is Riftbound?

Riftbound is a physical top trading card game based on the League of Legends universe, where players battle for control of multiple battlefields using champions, spells, units, and runes. It’s completely separate from Legends of Runeterra and focuses on turn-based strategy and quick reactions. Each match is played on a tabletop with physical cards, not in a digital format.

What makes Riftbound stand out is how it blends tactical depth with familiar League of Legends characters like Jinx, Viktor, and more. The game uses a unique resource system called “runes,” and players build their decks using a combination of the top Riftbound cards, support units, and spells. The goal is to score 8 points by controlling battlefields across several lanes, similar to MOBA-style control zones.

If you’re looking for a complete Riftbound TCG card list, this Riftbound rarity guide helps you find every known card, compare prices, and understand rarity tiers. The Riftbound League of Legends card game also supports different play formats, including 1v1, 2v2, and free-for-all modes.

How To Play Riftbound?

Getting started with the Riftbound TCG is easy once you understand the structure of a match, the role of each card type, and how to build a basic deck. This section will guide you through everything step-by-step so you can begin playing with confidence, even if you’ve never tried a trading card game before.

1. Match Objective

Each Riftbound match is a battle for battlefield control. The first player to reach 8 points by winning lanes (called battlefields) wins the game. Points are scored by dominating battlefields through combat, spell use, and strategic deployment.

2. Game Setup and Turn Structure

A typical Riftbound setup includes:

One main deck (your champions, units, and spells)

(your champions, units, and spells) One rune deck (your resources used to play cards)

(your resources used to play cards) A shared battlefield board with three lanes

Players take alternating turns using the “I go, you go” format. But unlike some games, Riftbound allows instant-speed reactions, making every move feel dynamic and engaging.

3. Card Types and Rarity

Cards in the Riftbound League of Legends card game are split into four rarities:

Common: Basic units and spells, great for early turns

Basic units and spells, great for early turns Uncommon: More specialized abilities or slightly stronger stats

More specialized abilities or slightly stronger stats Rare: Powerful cards that can swing a battlefield

Powerful cards that can swing a battlefield Epic: High-impact cards that are often core to a win condition

Understanding rarity helps when planning a budget or collecting. Rare and Epic cards tend to cost more, but Commons and Uncommons form the core of most decks.

4. Deck-Building Basics

A standard deck contains:

30–40 cards in the main deck

in the main deck 10–12 runes in the rune deck

You must choose one Champion (like Jinx, Viktor, or Ahri) to lead your deck. Every other card must align with that Champion’s theme, faction, or playstyle. Strong decks often balance:

Units with solid stats

Spells that control enemy units

Runes that match your deck’s tempo

5. Starter Strategies

As you learn how to play Riftbound, it helps to understand the core deck archetypes rather than following fixed builds. Each archetype teaches different fundamentals, such as tempo control, resource management, and win-condition planning. The examples below highlight common playstyles that help new players learn how decks function and how decisions impact the flow of a match.

Aggro Jinx Deck: Swarm the board with fast units and burn spells. Ends games quickly.

Swarm the board with fast units and burn spells. Ends games quickly. Control Viktor Deck: Use spells and reactions to lock down lanes and win with precision.

Use spells and reactions to lock down lanes and win with precision. Balanced Ahri Deck: Mix tempo units with supportive spells for a reactive, midrange style.

Each of these gives you a strong starting point while letting you explore what style you enjoy most, even compared to some of the best MTG cards. Players interested in comparing Riftbound strategies with established card game design can also look at examples from long-running titles to better understand how archetypes evolve over time.

★ TCGPlayer The Best Marketplace for Collectible Trading Card Games Shop Through TCGplayer

Understanding Riftbound Card Types

In the Riftbound TCG, every card belongs to a rarity tier that directly impacts both gameplay and value. Knowing how these card types work helps players build better decks and gives collectors insight into which cards might appreciate in price over time.

Card Rarity Description Role in Gameplay Common Cards The most basic cards, appearing frequently in booster packs. They include simple units, spells, or gear that are easy to understand and use. Form the foundation of a deck and support early-game plays and consistency. Uncommon Cards Slightly more specialized cards with stronger stats or situational abilities compared to Commons. Help bridge early-game setups into midgame strategies and combos. Rare Cards Harder to find and often more impactful when played at the right moment. Frequently define win conditions and can shift the momentum of a match. Epic Cards High-cost, powerful cards with large effects and strong impact. Usually limited to one or two per deck and often serve as game-ending plays.

In addition to these, Riftbound includes Overnumbered and Alternate Art cards. These don’t change gameplay but carry higher collector value thanks to their limited print runs or unique artwork. Think of them like really good Pokémon cards that spike in value based on design, scarcity, and condition.

Understanding rarity matters not just for playing, but also for trading. When browsing a Riftbound TCG card list price guide, always consider the card’s role in gameplay and how sought-after it is within the community. That’s how top players and collectors decide what to hold, sell, or trade.

How To Build a Winning Riftbound Deck?

A strong Riftbound deck starts with a solid structure and a clear strategy. Using a Riftbound legends list overview makes the process easier, helping you track down essential cards, balance your lineup, and find valuable upgrades. To build a competitive deck, follow these key principles:

Stick to 30–40 cards in your main deck and 10–12 in your rune deck. This keeps your draws consistent and your plays efficient.

in your main deck and 10–12 in your rune deck. This keeps your draws consistent and your plays efficient. Balance card types . Use a mix of Common (for tempo), Uncommon (for utility), Rare (for impact), and Epic (for finishing power).

. Use a mix of Common (for tempo), Uncommon (for utility), Rare (for impact), and Epic (for finishing power). Choose one Champion as your core and build around their strengths. Your spells, runes, and support units should all complement the Champion’s playstyle.

as your core and build around their strengths. Your spells, runes, and support units should all complement the Champion’s playstyle. Focus on synergy . Cards that work together, like units that grow stronger after spells are cast, offer more value than strong cards used in isolation.

. Cards that work together, like units that grow stronger after spells are cast, offer more value than strong cards used in isolation. Include answers to threats. Control spells, lane-shifting mechanics, or reactive units can help turn games around.

Popular starting Riftbound Champion decks include:

Aggro Jinx Deck: It floods battlefields early.

It floods battlefields early. Control Viktor Deck: It uses spells to stabilize and outlast.

It uses spells to stabilize and outlast. Balanced Ahri Deck: It balances pressure with defense.

If you’re aiming to collect, it’s worth checking the best place to sell graded Pokémon cards to understand how condition and rarity influence value. The same logic applies to Riftbound, rare cards in top shape can be powerful in matches and valuable in trades.

Complete Riftbound Card List

This Riftbound TCG card list brings together every currently known card in one clear, easy-to-use table. The Riftbound Proving Grounds deck list is organized by rarity and includes up-to-date price ranges, making it a reliable reference for players building decks and collectors tracking card value.

Card Name Rarity Domain Card Type Price Fury Rune (Alt Art) Overnumbered Fury Rune $23 Darius, Trifarian (Alt Art) Overnumbered Noxus Champion $21 Jinx, Demolitionist (Alt Art) Overnumbered Fury Champion $8 Kai’Sa, Survivor Overnumbered Fury Champion $80 Volibear, Furious (Alt Art) Overnumbered Fury Champion $90 Calm Rune (Alt Art) Overnumbered Calm Rune $20 Ahri, Alluring (Alt Art) Overnumbered Mind Champion $45 Yasuo, Remorseful (Alt Art) Overnumbered Mind Champion $75 Lee Sin, Ascetic (Alt Art) Overnumbered Body Champion $65 Leona, Zealot (Alt Art) Overnumbered Order Champion $50 Mind Rune (Alt Art) Overnumbered Rune Rune $22 Kai’Sa, Evolutionary (Alt Art) Overnumbered Fury Champion $85 Viktor, Innovator (Alt Art) Overnumbered Order Champion $10 Ahri, Inquisitive Overnumbered Mind Champion $40 Teemo, Strategist (Alt Art) Overnumbered Order Champion $30 Body Rune (Alt Art) Overnumbered Body Rune $18 Lee Sin, Centered (Alt Art) Overnumbered Body Champion $60 Volibear, Imposing (Alt Art) Overnumbered Fury Champion $85 Miss Fortune (Alt Art) Overnumbered Fury Champion $40 Sett, Brawler (Alt Art) Overnumbered Noxus Champion $50 Chaos Rune (Alt Art) Overnumbered Chaos Rune $22 Miss Fortune, Buccaneer (Alt Art) Overnumbered Fury Champion $30 Teemo, Scout (Alt Art) Overnumbered Order Champion $25 Jinx, Rebel (Alt Art) Overnumbered Fury Champion $35 Yasuo, Windrider (Alt Art) Overnumbered Mind Champion $70 Order Rune (Alt Art) Overnumbered Order Rune $20 Leona, Determined (Alt Art) Overnumbered Order Champion $42 Sett, Kingpin (Alt Art) Overnumbered Body Champion $65 Darius, Executioner (Alt Art) Overnumbered Fury Champion $58 Viktor, Leader (Alt Art) Overnumbered Mind Champion $50 Kai’Sa, Daughter of the Void Overnumbered Chaos Champion $48 Kai’Sa, Daughter of the Void Overnumbered Chaos Champion $48 Volibear, Relentless Storm Overnumbered Fury Champion $85 Volibear, Relentless Storm Overnumbered Fury Champion $85 Jinx, Loose Cannon Overnumbered Fury Champion $38 Jinx, Loose Cannon Overnumbered Fury Champion $38 Darius, Hand of Noxus Overnumbered Noxus Champion $40 Darius, Hand of Noxus Overnumbered Noxus Champion $40 Ahri, Nine-Tailed Fox Overnumbered Mind Champion $180 Ahri, Nine-Tailed Fox Overnumbered Mind Champion $180 Lee Sin, Blind Monk Overnumbered Body Champion $150 Lee Sin, Blind Monk Overnumbered Body Champion $150 Yasuo, Unforgiven Overnumbered Mind Champion $100 Yasuo, Unforgiven Overnumbered Mind Champion $100 Leona, Radiant Dawn Overnumbered Order Champion $110 Leona, Radiant Dawn Overnumbered Order Champion $110 Teemo, Swift Scout Overnumbered Oder Champion $120 Teemo, Swift Scout Overnumbered Order Champion $120 Viktor, Herald of the Arcane Overnumbered Mind Champion $500 Viktor, Herald of the Arcane Overnumbered Mind Champion $500 Miss Fortune, Bounty Hunter Overnumbered Fury Champion $30 Miss Fortune, Bounty Hunter Overnumbered Fury Champion $30 Sett, The Boss Overnumbered Body Champion $50 Sett, The Boss Overnumbered Body Champion $50 Immortal Phoenix Epic Chaos Unit $8 Kadregrin The Infernal Epic Noxus Unit $7 Kai’Sa, Survivor Epic Fury Champion $15 Seal of Rage Epic Fury Spell $5 Volibear, Furious Epic Fury Champion $18 Lee Sin, Ascetic Epic Ionia Champion $1.20 Leona, Zealot Epic Targon Champion $1.60 Mystic Reversal Epic Shadow Isles Spell $1.20 Seal of Focus Epic Ionia Spell $1.00 Whiteflame Protector Epic Targon Follower $1.40 Ahri, Inquisitive Epic Ionia Champion $1.80 Seal of Insight Epic Ionia Spell $1.10 Teemo, Strategist Epic Bandle City Champion $1.90 Time Warp Epic Piltover Spell $1.50 Unchecked Power Epic Noxus Spell $1.30 Dazzling Aura Epic Targon Spell $1.25 Deadbloom Predator Epic Shadow Isles Follower $1.35 Miss Fortune Epic Fury Champion $12 Seal of Strength Epic Order Spell $12.48 Sett, Brawler Epic Body Champion $10 Invert Timelines Epic Chaos Spell $30 Jinx, Rebel Epic Fury Champion $6 Possession Epic Shadow Isles Spell $8 Seal of Discord Epic Noxus Spell $10 Yasuo, Windrider Epic Mind Champion $15 Baited Hook Epic Bilgewater Spell $10 Darius, Executioner Epic Noxus Champion $8 Divine Judgement Epic Targon Spell $8 Seal of Unity Epic Ionia Spell $15 Viktor, Leader Epic Noxus Champion $9 Icathian Rain Epic Ionia Spell $15 Stormbringer Epic Zaun Spell $18 Super Mega Death Rocket! Epic Piltover Spell $12 Noxian Guillotine Epic Noxus Spell $14 Fox-Fire Epic Ionia Spell $10 Dragon’s Rage Epic Targon Spell $20 Last Breath Epic Noxus Spell $22 Zenith Blade Epic Targon Spell $16 Guerilla Warfare Epic Bilgewater Spell $8 Siphon Power Epic Shadow Isles Spell $9 Bullet Time Epic Piltover Spell $25 Showstopper Epic Noxus Champion $48.24 Annie, Fiery Epic Noxus Champion $1.90 Master Yi, Honed Epic Ionia Champion $4.96 Garen, Commander Epic Demacia Champion $7.49 Lux, Crownguard Epic Demacia Champion $3 Tibbers Epic Noxus Spell $7.99 Highlander Epic Ionia Spell $7.99 Final Spark Epic Demacia Spell $1.49 Decisive Strike Epic Demacia Spell $5 Blind Fury Rare Ionia Spell $2.89 Brynhir Thundersong Rare Freljord Champion $3 Darius, Trifarian Rare Noxus Champion $1.50 Draven, Showboat Rare Fury Champion $1.80 Falling Star Rare Targon Spell $3.00 Jinx, Demolitionist Rare Piltover Champion $1.90 Raging Firebrand Rare Noxus Unit $1.90 Ravenborn Tome Rare Shadow Isles Spell $1.50 Shakedown Rare Bilgewater Spell $1.50 Tryndamere, Barbarian Rare Freljord Champion $0.33 Vayne, Hunter Rare Demacia Champion $1.77 Vi, Destructive Rare Piltover Champion $1.20 Ahri, Alluring Rare Ionia Champion $2.00 Blitzcrank, Impassive Rare Piltover Champion $2.49 Caitlyn, Patrolling Rare Piltover Champion $2.69 Last Stand Rare Noxus Spell $0.30 Mageseeker Warden Rare Targon Unit $0.25 Party Favors Rare Noxus Spell $0.25 Solari Shrine Rare Targon Unit $0.20 Sona, Harmonious Rare Targon Champion $3.40 Taric, Protector Rare Targon Champion $0.39 Tasty Faefolk Rare Bandle City Unit $7.90 Yasuo, Remorseful Rare Mind Champion $0.80 Zhonya’s Hourglass Rare Ionia Spell $12.50 Ava Achiever Rare Noxus Champion $0.30 Convergent Mutation Rare Ionia Spell $0.20 Dr. Mundo Rare Zaun Champion $0.31 Ekko, Recurrent Rare Zaun Champion $0.30 Heimerdinger, Inventor Rare Piltover Champion $0.30 Kai’Sa, Evolutionary Rare Fury Champion $0.65 Malzahar, Fanatic Rare Shadow Isles Champion $0.30 Progress Day Rare Ionia Spell $0.23 Promising Future Rare Targon Spell $0.23 Thousand‑Tailed Watcher Rare Targon Unit $39 Viktor, Innovator Rare Noxus Champion $0.20 Wraith of Echoes Rare Shadow Isles Spell $0.20 Anivia, Primal Rare Targon Champion $2.20 Carnivorous Snapvine Rare Shadow Isles Unit $0.15 Kraken Hunter Rare Noxus Champion $0.60 Lee Sin, Centered Rare Body Champion $1.50 Mistfall Rare Ionia Spell $0.25 Overt Operation Rare Piltover Spell $0.20 Primal Strength Rare Targon Spell $0.75 Qiyana, Victorious Rare Ionia Champion $1.20 Sabotage Rare Noxus Spell $0.30 Udyr, Wildman Rare Ionia Champion $0.90 Volibear, Imposing Rare Fury Champion $8.50 Warwick Rare Zaun Champion $1.20 Kayn, Unleashed Rare Shadow Isles Champion $1.15 Kog’Maw, Caustic Rare Zaun Champion $1.30 Maddened Marauder Rare Noxus Unit $0.30 Mindsplitter Rare Piltover Unit $15 Miss Fortune, Buccaneer Rare Fury Champion $3.80 Nocturne, Horrifying Rare Shadow Isles Champion $2.50 Rhasa the Sunderer Rare Noxus Unit $1.10 Soulgorger Rare Shadow Isles Monster $1.80 Teemo, Scout Rare Bandle City Champion $4.00 The Harrowing Rare Shadow Isles Spell $0.65 Tideturner Rare Targon Champion $2.40 Twisted Fate, Gambler Rare Piltover Champion $2.10 Albus Ferros Rare Demacia Champion $1.70 Commander Ledros Rare Noxus Champion $3.00 Fiora, Victorious Rare Demacia Champion $2.50 Grand Strategem Rare Order Spell $0.30 Harnessed Dragon Rare Ionia Unit $0.30 Karma, Channeler Rare Ionia Champion $0.20 Karthus, Eternal Rare Shadow Isles Champion $0.40 King’s Edict Rare Demacia Spell $0.20 Leona, Determined Rare Targon Champion $0.70 Machine Evangel Rare Piltover Unit $0.50 Sett, Kingpin Rare Body Champion $0.60 Shen, Kinkou Rare Ionia Champion $0.60 Kai’Sa, Daughter of the Void Rare Fury Champion $0.30 Volibear, Relentless Storm Rare Fury Champion $4.00 Jinx, Loose Cannon Rare Fury Champion $1.20 Darius, Hand of Noxus Rare Noxus Champion $1.20 Ahri, Nine‑Tailed Fox Rare Mind Champion $1.20 Lee Sin, Blind Monk Rare Body Champion $1.40 Yasuo, Unforgiven Rare Mind Champion $1.40 Leona, Radiant Dawn Rare Targon Champion $1.20 Teemo, Swift Scout Rare Order Champion $2.50 Viktor, Herald of the Arcane Rare Mind Champion $10 Miss Fortune, Bounty Hunter Rare Fury Champion $1.20 Sett, The Boss Rare Body Champion $1.40 Master Yi, Meditative Rare Body Champion $1.00 Lux, Illuminated Rare Demacia Champion $1.30 Garen, Rugged Rare Demacia Champion $3.50 Annie, Stubborn Rare Noxus Champion $3.00 Annie, Dark Child Rare Noxus Champion $4.00 Master Yi, Wuju Bladesman Rare Ionia Champion $4.50 Lux, Lady of Luminosity Rare Demacia Champion $4.00 Garen, Might of Demacia Rare Demacia Champion $5.00 Captain Farron Uncommon Noxus Unit $1.50 Dangerous Duo Uncommon Piltover & Zaun Unit $1.00 Iron Ballista Uncommon Demacia Unit $1.25 Noxus Saboteur Uncommon Noxus Unit $1.00 Raging Soul Uncommon Shadow Isles Unit $1.50 Scrapyard Champion Uncommon Piltover & Zaun Unit $1.75 Sun Disc Uncommon Shurima Landmark $2.50 Thermo Beam Uncommon Piltover & Zaun Spell $2.00 Unlicensed Armory Uncommon Piltover & Zaun Equipment $1.50 Void Seeker Uncommon Void Unit $2.00 Adaptatron Uncommon Piltover & Zaun Unit $1.75 Block Uncommon Neutral Spell $1.00 Discipline Uncommon Ionia Spell $1.25 Eclipse Herald Uncommon Targon Unit $2.00 Mask of Foresight Uncommon Ionia Equipment $2.25 Poro Herder Uncommon Freljord Unit $1.00 Reinforce Uncommon Demacia Spell $1.50 Spirit’s Refuge Uncommon Ionia Spell $2.00 Wind Wall Uncommon Demacia Spell $2.00 Wizened Elder Uncommon Ionia Unit $1.50 Blastcone Fae Uncommon Bandle City Unit $1.80 Energy Conduit Uncommon Neutral Spell $1.20 Garbage Grabber Uncommon Piltover & Zaun Unit $2.10 Gemcraft Seer Uncommon Ionia Unit $2.50 Mushroom Pouch Uncommon Bandle City Equipment $1.75 Portal Rescue Uncommon Ionia Spell $1.50 Ravenbloom Student Uncommon Demacia Unit $1.40 Retreat Uncommon Ionia Spell $1.10 Singularity Uncommon Piltover & Zaun Spell $1.30 Sprite Mother Uncommon Bandle City Unit $2.30 Catalyst of Aeons Uncommon Targon Unit $2.50 Cithria of Cloudfield Uncommon Targon Unit $2.10 Herald of Scales Uncommon Targon Unit $1.90 Kinkou Monk Uncommon Ionia Unit $1.60 Mountain Drake Uncommon Targon Unit $1.70 Pirate’s Haven Uncommon Bilgewater Landmark $2.00 Spoils of War Uncommon Noxus Spell $1.20 Unyielding Spirit Uncommon Demacia Spell $1.40 Wallop Uncommon Noxus Spell $1.10 Wildclaw Shaman Uncommon Freljord Unit $1.80 Acceptable Losses Uncommon Noxus Spell $1.10 Fading Memories Uncommon Ionia Spell $1.30 Pack of Wonders Uncommon Neutral Spell $1.30 Scrapheap Uncommon Neutral Unit $1.50 Stacked Deck Uncommon Piltover & Zaun Equipment $1.20 The Syren Uncommon Shadow Isles Unit $1.80 Traveling Merchant Uncommon Bilgewater Unit $1.40 Treasure Trove Uncommon Bilgewater Landmark $1.60 Whirlwind Uncommon Noxus Spell $1.10 Zaunite Bouncer Uncommon Piltover & Zaun Unit $1.70 Facebreaker Uncommon Noxus Unit $1.60 Imperial Decree Uncommon Demacia Spell $1.20 Noxian Drummer Uncommon Noxus Unit $1.40 Peak Guardian Uncommon Targon Unit $1.60 Salvage Uncommon Piltover & Zaun Spell $1.10 Solari Chief Uncommon Targon Unit $2.00 Spectral Matron Uncommon Shadow Isles Unit $1.90 Symbol of the Solari Uncommon Targon Equipment $1.70 Vanguard Helm Uncommon Demacia Equipment $1.80 Vengeance Uncommon Noxus Spell $1.30 Altar of Unity Uncommon Demacia Landmark $2.10 Aspirant’s Climb Uncommon Ionia Spell $1.50 Back Alley Bar Uncommon Piltover & Zaun Landmark $2.10 Bandle Tree Uncommon Bandle City Landmark $1.80 Fortified Position Uncommon Demacia Spell $1.40 Grove of the God‑Willow Uncommon Targon Landmark $2.30 Hallowed Tomb Uncommon Shadow Isles Landmark $2.00 Monastery of Hirana Uncommon Ionia Landmark $2.50 Navori Fighting Pit Uncommon Ionia Landmark $2.40 Obelisk of Power Uncommon Shurima Landmark $2.20 Reaver’s Row Uncommon Bilgewater Landmark $2.10 Reckoner’s Arena Uncommon Targon Landmark $2.30 Sigil of the Storm Uncommon Noxus Landmark $1.60 Startipped Peak Uncommon Freljord Landmark $2.10 Targon’s Peak Uncommon Targon Landmark $2.30 The Arena’s Greatest Uncommon Noxus Landmark $2.40 The Candlelit Sanctum Uncommon Ionia Landmark $2.20 The Dreaming Tree Uncommon Bandle City Landmark $2.50 The Grand Plaza Uncommon Demacia Landmark $2.40 Trifarian War Camp Uncommon Noxus Landmark $2.10 Vilemaw’s Lair Uncommon Shadow Isles Landmark $2.50 Void Gate Uncommon Void Landmark $2.30 Windswept Hillock Uncommon Ionia Landmark $2.00 Zaun Warrens Uncommon Piltover & Zaun Landmark $2.10 Firestorm Uncommon Noxus Spell $1.40 Zephyr Sage Uncommon Ionia Unit $1.80 Recruit the Vanguard Uncommon Demacia Spell $1.30 Blazing Scorcher Common Noxus Unit $0.40 Brazen Buccaneer Common Bilgewater Unit $0.35 Chemtech Enforcer Common Piltover & Zaun Unit $0.45 Cleave Common Noxus Spell $0.30 Disintegrate Common Noxus Spell $0.35 Flame Chompers Common Piltover & Zaun Spell $0.40 Fury Rune Common Fury Rune $0.50 Get Excited Common Piltover & Zaun Spell $0.45 Hextech Ray Common Piltover & Zaun Spell $0.40 Legion Guard Common Noxus Unit $0.35 Magma Wurm Common Noxus Unit $0.40 Noxus Hopeful Common Noxus Unit $0.30 Pouty Poro Common Freljord Unit $0.25 Sky Splitter Common Freljord Spell $0.35 Calm Rune Common Calm Rune $0.50 Charm Common Ionia Spell $0.30 Clockwork Keeper Common Piltover & Zaun Unit $0.40 Defy Common Demacia Spell $0.30 En Garde Common Demacia Spell $0.35 Find Your Center Common Ionia Spell $0.30 Meditation Common Ionia Spell $0.35 Playful Phantom Common Shadow Isles Unit $0.40 Rune Prison Common Ionia Spell $0.35 Solari Shieldbearer Common Targon Unit $0.45 Stalwart Poro Common Freljord Unit $0.30 Stand United Common Demacia Spell $0.35 Sunlit Guardian Common Targon Unit $0.40 Wielder of Water Common Calm Unit $0.30 Consult the Past Common Ionia Spell $0.30 Eager Apprentice Common Demacia Unit $0.30 Falling Comet Common Targon Spell $0.40 Jeweled Colossus Common Targon Unit $0.45 Lecturing Yordle Common Bandle City Unit $0.35 Mega‑Mech Common Piltover & Zaun Unit $0.40 Mind Rune Common Mind Rune $0.50 Orb of Regret Common Shadow Isles Spell $0.30 Pit Crew Common Noxus Unit $0.35 Riptide Rex Common Ionia Unit $0.45 Smoke Screen Common Piltover & Zaun Spell $0.30 Sprite Call Common Bandle City Spell $0.40 Stupefy Common Ionia Spell $0.35 Watchful Sentry Common Demacia Unit $0.30 Arena Bar Common Bilgewater Unit $0.30 Bilgewater Bully Common Bilgewater Unit $0.40 Body Rune Common Body Rune $0.45 Cannon Barrage Common Noxus Spell $0.30 Challenge Common Demacia Spell $0.35 Confront Common Demacia Spell $0.30 Crackshot Corsair Common Bilgewater Unit $0.40 Dune Drake Common Targon Unit $0.30 First Mate Common Bilgewater Unit $0.30 Flurry of Blades Common Noxus Spell $0.35 Mobilize Common Demacia Spell $0.40 Pakaa Cub Common Freljord Unit $0.30 Pit Rookie Common Noxus Unit $0.30 Stormclaw Ursine Common Freljord Unit $0.40 Cemetery Attendant Common Shadow Isles Unit $0.30 Chaos Rune Common Chaos Rune $0.45 Ember Monk Common Noxus Unit $0.35 Fight or Flight Common Demacia Spell $0.30 Gust Common Ionia Spell $0.35 Morbid Return Common Shadow Isles Spell $0.40 Mystic Poro Common Freljord Unit $0.30 Rebuke Common Ionia Spell $0.35 Ride the Wind Common Ionia Spell $0.30 Sai Scout Common Noxus Unit $0.30 Shipyard Stalker Common Bilgewater Unit $0.35 Sneaky Deckhand Common Piltover & Zaun Unit $0.30 Stealthy Pursuer Common Ionia Unit $0.35 Undercover Agent Common Piltover & Zaun Unit $0.30 Back to Back Common Noxus Spell $0.30 Call to Glory Common Demacia Spell $0.30 Cruel Patron Common Noxus Unit $0.25 Cull the Weak Common Noxus Spell $0.30 Daring Poro Common Freljord Unit $0.35 Faithful Manufactor Common Demacia Unit $0.35 Forge of the Future Common Piltover & Zaun Landmark $0.45 Hidden Blade Common Noxus Equipment $0.25 Order Rune Common Order Rune $0.50 Petty Officer Common Demacia Unit $0.40 Soaring Scout Common Targon Unit $0.30 Trifarian Gloryseeker Common Noxus Unit $0.35 Vanguard Captain Common Demacia Unit $0.45 Vanguard Sergeant Common Demacia Unit $0.40 Recruit (DE) Common Demacia Unit $0.20 Recruit (NX) Common Noxus Unit $0.20 Recruit (ZN) Common Zaun Unit $0.20 Sprite Common Neutral Unit $0.15 Incinerate Common Noxus Spell $0.30 Gentlemen’s Duel Common Ionia Spell $0.40 Flash Common Piltover & Zaun Spell $0.30 Blast of Power Common Neutral Spell $0.50 Vanguard Attendant Common Demacia Unit $0.35

Where To Buy Riftbound Cards?

Finding the right place to buy Riftbound TCG cards can make a big difference, both in price and in the quality of your collection. As Riftbound continues to grow within the League of Legends card game community, more platforms are offering singles, booster packs, and graded cards, but not all are created equal.

Here’s where players and collectors are buying safely and effectively:

TCGplayer is currently the most reliable and stocked platform for buying Riftbound cards. It offers a wide selection, updated prices, and seller ratings.

is currently the most reliable and stocked platform for buying Riftbound cards. It offers a wide selection, updated prices, and seller ratings. Official Riot Store sometimes releases limited edition decks and bundles. These often sell out quickly.

sometimes releases limited edition decks and bundles. These often sell out quickly. Local Game Stores (LGS) are great for physical packs, tournament promos, or trading with other players in person.

are great for physical packs, tournament promos, or trading with other players in person. eBay and Reddit trades offer rare finds, but watch out for inflated prices or counterfeits. Always check ratings and payment protection.

offer rare finds, but watch out for inflated prices or counterfeits. Always check ratings and payment protection. Cardmarket (EU) is a strong option for European buyers seeking individual cards with verified sellers.

Prices vary depending on rarity, print edition, and current demand. Always compare multiple listings and keep an eye out for alternate art or foil cards, which can command premium value.

Final Thoughts on the Riftbound TCG Card List

Having a complete and accurate Riftbound TCG card list is one of the most useful tools for any player or collector navigating the League of Legends card game. Understanding card prices, rarities, and synergy can give you a real edge.

As new expansions roll out and the meta shifts, staying updated helps you make smarter trades and better decisions at every level of play. Make sure to check this list often to keep up with the latest changes, and if you’re ready to expand your deck or collection, buy Riftbound cards directly on TCGplayer for trusted listings and great value.

FAQs