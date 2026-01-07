Riftbound Card List: Complete Guide for Players and Collectors in 2026
Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more
The Riftbound card list is quickly becoming essential for anyone diving into this League of Legends trading card game. As someone who grew up playing everything from Pokémon to MTG, I was instantly hooked by how Riftbound brings familiar champions into a new, strategic format built for collectors and competitive players alike.
Riftbound is more than just a spin-off. It introduces its own meta, card mechanics, and collectible tiers that change the way players think about building decks. If you’re trying to win games, trade smart, or simply complete your set, having an up-to-date card list is a must.
This guide includes all current Riftbound cards, along with prices, rarity, and useful notes to help you find value and build stronger decks as the game evolves.
Jump to:
What Is Riftbound?
Riftbound is a physical top trading card game based on the League of Legends universe, where players battle for control of multiple battlefields using champions, spells, units, and runes. It’s completely separate from Legends of Runeterra and focuses on turn-based strategy and quick reactions. Each match is played on a tabletop with physical cards, not in a digital format.
What makes Riftbound stand out is how it blends tactical depth with familiar League of Legends characters like Jinx, Viktor, and more. The game uses a unique resource system called “runes,” and players build their decks using a combination of the top Riftbound cards, support units, and spells. The goal is to score 8 points by controlling battlefields across several lanes, similar to MOBA-style control zones.
If you’re looking for a complete Riftbound TCG card list, this Riftbound rarity guide helps you find every known card, compare prices, and understand rarity tiers. The Riftbound League of Legends card game also supports different play formats, including 1v1, 2v2, and free-for-all modes.
How To Play Riftbound?
Getting started with the Riftbound TCG is easy once you understand the structure of a match, the role of each card type, and how to build a basic deck. This section will guide you through everything step-by-step so you can begin playing with confidence, even if you’ve never tried a trading card game before.
1. Match Objective
Each Riftbound match is a battle for battlefield control. The first player to reach 8 points by winning lanes (called battlefields) wins the game. Points are scored by dominating battlefields through combat, spell use, and strategic deployment.
2. Game Setup and Turn Structure
A typical Riftbound setup includes:
- One main deck (your champions, units, and spells)
- One rune deck (your resources used to play cards)
- A shared battlefield board with three lanes
Players take alternating turns using the “I go, you go” format. But unlike some games, Riftbound allows instant-speed reactions, making every move feel dynamic and engaging.
3. Card Types and Rarity
Cards in the Riftbound League of Legends card game are split into four rarities:
- Common: Basic units and spells, great for early turns
- Uncommon: More specialized abilities or slightly stronger stats
- Rare: Powerful cards that can swing a battlefield
- Epic: High-impact cards that are often core to a win condition
Understanding rarity helps when planning a budget or collecting. Rare and Epic cards tend to cost more, but Commons and Uncommons form the core of most decks.
4. Deck-Building Basics
A standard deck contains:
- 30–40 cards in the main deck
- 10–12 runes in the rune deck
You must choose one Champion (like Jinx, Viktor, or Ahri) to lead your deck. Every other card must align with that Champion’s theme, faction, or playstyle. Strong decks often balance:
- Units with solid stats
- Spells that control enemy units
- Runes that match your deck’s tempo
5. Starter Strategies
As you learn how to play Riftbound, it helps to understand the core deck archetypes rather than following fixed builds. Each archetype teaches different fundamentals, such as tempo control, resource management, and win-condition planning. The examples below highlight common playstyles that help new players learn how decks function and how decisions impact the flow of a match.
- Aggro Jinx Deck: Swarm the board with fast units and burn spells. Ends games quickly.
- Control Viktor Deck: Use spells and reactions to lock down lanes and win with precision.
- Balanced Ahri Deck: Mix tempo units with supportive spells for a reactive, midrange style.
Each of these gives you a strong starting point while letting you explore what style you enjoy most, even compared to some of the best MTG cards. Players interested in comparing Riftbound strategies with established card game design can also look at examples from long-running titles to better understand how archetypes evolve over time.
Understanding Riftbound Card Types
In the Riftbound TCG, every card belongs to a rarity tier that directly impacts both gameplay and value. Knowing how these card types work helps players build better decks and gives collectors insight into which cards might appreciate in price over time.
|Card Rarity
|Description
|Role in Gameplay
|Common Cards
|The most basic cards, appearing frequently in booster packs. They include simple units, spells, or gear that are easy to understand and use.
|Form the foundation of a deck and support early-game plays and consistency.
|Uncommon Cards
|Slightly more specialized cards with stronger stats or situational abilities compared to Commons.
|Help bridge early-game setups into midgame strategies and combos.
|Rare Cards
|Harder to find and often more impactful when played at the right moment.
|Frequently define win conditions and can shift the momentum of a match.
|Epic Cards
|High-cost, powerful cards with large effects and strong impact.
|Usually limited to one or two per deck and often serve as game-ending plays.
In addition to these, Riftbound includes Overnumbered and Alternate Art cards. These don’t change gameplay but carry higher collector value thanks to their limited print runs or unique artwork. Think of them like really good Pokémon cards that spike in value based on design, scarcity, and condition.
Understanding rarity matters not just for playing, but also for trading. When browsing a Riftbound TCG card list price guide, always consider the card’s role in gameplay and how sought-after it is within the community. That’s how top players and collectors decide what to hold, sell, or trade.
How To Build a Winning Riftbound Deck?
A strong Riftbound deck starts with a solid structure and a clear strategy. Using a Riftbound legends list overview makes the process easier, helping you track down essential cards, balance your lineup, and find valuable upgrades. To build a competitive deck, follow these key principles:
- Stick to 30–40 cards in your main deck and 10–12 in your rune deck. This keeps your draws consistent and your plays efficient.
- Balance card types. Use a mix of Common (for tempo), Uncommon (for utility), Rare (for impact), and Epic (for finishing power).
- Choose one Champion as your core and build around their strengths. Your spells, runes, and support units should all complement the Champion’s playstyle.
- Focus on synergy. Cards that work together, like units that grow stronger after spells are cast, offer more value than strong cards used in isolation.
- Include answers to threats. Control spells, lane-shifting mechanics, or reactive units can help turn games around.
Popular starting Riftbound Champion decks include:
- Aggro Jinx Deck: It floods battlefields early.
- Control Viktor Deck: It uses spells to stabilize and outlast.
- Balanced Ahri Deck: It balances pressure with defense.
If you’re aiming to collect, it’s worth checking the best place to sell graded Pokémon cards to understand how condition and rarity influence value. The same logic applies to Riftbound, rare cards in top shape can be powerful in matches and valuable in trades.
Complete Riftbound Card List
This Riftbound TCG card list brings together every currently known card in one clear, easy-to-use table. The Riftbound Proving Grounds deck list is organized by rarity and includes up-to-date price ranges, making it a reliable reference for players building decks and collectors tracking card value.
|Card Name
|Rarity
|Domain
|Card Type
|Price
|Fury Rune (Alt Art)
|Overnumbered
|Fury
|Rune
|$23
|Darius, Trifarian (Alt Art)
|Overnumbered
|Noxus
|Champion
|$21
|Jinx, Demolitionist (Alt Art)
|Overnumbered
|Fury
|Champion
|$8
|Kai’Sa, Survivor
|Overnumbered
|Fury
|Champion
|$80
|Volibear, Furious (Alt Art)
|Overnumbered
|Fury
|Champion
|$90
|Calm Rune (Alt Art)
|Overnumbered
|Calm
|Rune
|$20
|Ahri, Alluring (Alt Art)
|Overnumbered
|Mind
|Champion
|$45
|Yasuo, Remorseful (Alt Art)
|Overnumbered
|Mind
|Champion
|$75
|Lee Sin, Ascetic (Alt Art)
|Overnumbered
|Body
|Champion
|$65
|Leona, Zealot (Alt Art)
|Overnumbered
|Order
|Champion
|$50
|Mind Rune (Alt Art)
|Overnumbered
|Rune
|Rune
|$22
|Kai’Sa, Evolutionary (Alt Art)
|Overnumbered
|Fury
|Champion
|$85
|Viktor, Innovator (Alt Art)
|Overnumbered
|Order
|Champion
|$10
|Ahri, Inquisitive
|Overnumbered
|Mind
|Champion
|$40
|Teemo, Strategist (Alt Art)
|Overnumbered
|Order
|Champion
|$30
|Body Rune (Alt Art)
|Overnumbered
|Body
|Rune
|$18
|Lee Sin, Centered (Alt Art)
|Overnumbered
|Body
|Champion
|$60
|Volibear, Imposing (Alt Art)
|Overnumbered
|Fury
|Champion
|$85
|Miss Fortune (Alt Art)
|Overnumbered
|Fury
|Champion
|$40
|Sett, Brawler (Alt Art)
|Overnumbered
|Noxus
|Champion
|$50
|Chaos Rune (Alt Art)
|Overnumbered
|Chaos
|Rune
|$22
|Miss Fortune, Buccaneer (Alt Art)
|Overnumbered
|Fury
|Champion
|$30
|Teemo, Scout (Alt Art)
|Overnumbered
|Order
|Champion
|$25
|Jinx, Rebel (Alt Art)
|Overnumbered
|Fury
|Champion
|$35
|Yasuo, Windrider (Alt Art)
|Overnumbered
|Mind
|Champion
|$70
|Order Rune (Alt Art)
|Overnumbered
|Order
|Rune
|$20
|Leona, Determined (Alt Art)
|Overnumbered
|Order
|Champion
|$42
|Sett, Kingpin (Alt Art)
|Overnumbered
|Body
|Champion
|$65
|Darius, Executioner (Alt Art)
|Overnumbered
|Fury
|Champion
|$58
|Viktor, Leader (Alt Art)
|Overnumbered
|Mind
|Champion
|$50
|Kai’Sa, Daughter of the Void
|Overnumbered
|Chaos
|Champion
|$48
|Volibear, Relentless Storm
|Overnumbered
|Fury
|Champion
|$85
|Jinx, Loose Cannon
|Overnumbered
|Fury
|Champion
|$38
|Darius, Hand of Noxus
|Overnumbered
|Noxus
|Champion
|$40
|Ahri, Nine-Tailed Fox
|Overnumbered
|Mind
|Champion
|$180
|Lee Sin, Blind Monk
|Overnumbered
|Body
|Champion
|$150
|Yasuo, Unforgiven
|Overnumbered
|Mind
|Champion
|$100
|Leona, Radiant Dawn
|Overnumbered
|Order
|Champion
|$110
|Teemo, Swift Scout
|Overnumbered
|Oder
|Champion
|$120
|Viktor, Herald of the Arcane
|Overnumbered
|Mind
|Champion
|$500
|Miss Fortune, Bounty Hunter
|Overnumbered
|Fury
|Champion
|$30
|Sett, The Boss
|Overnumbered
|Body
|Champion
|$50
|Immortal Phoenix
|Epic
|Chaos
|Unit
|$8
|Kadregrin The Infernal
|Epic
|Noxus
|Unit
|$7
|Kai’Sa, Survivor
|Epic
|Fury
|Champion
|$15
|Seal of Rage
|Epic
|Fury
|Spell
|$5
|Volibear, Furious
|Epic
|Fury
|Champion
|$18
|Lee Sin, Ascetic
|Epic
|Ionia
|Champion
|$1.20
|Leona, Zealot
|Epic
|Targon
|Champion
|$1.60
|Mystic Reversal
|Epic
|Shadow Isles
|Spell
|$1.20
|Seal of Focus
|Epic
|Ionia
|Spell
|$1.00
|Whiteflame Protector
|Epic
|Targon
|Follower
|$1.40
|Ahri, Inquisitive
|Epic
|Ionia
|Champion
|$1.80
|Seal of Insight
|Epic
|Ionia
|Spell
|$1.10
|Teemo, Strategist
|Epic
|Bandle City
|Champion
|$1.90
|Time Warp
|Epic
|Piltover
|Spell
|$1.50
|Unchecked Power
|Epic
|Noxus
|Spell
|$1.30
|Dazzling Aura
|Epic
|Targon
|Spell
|$1.25
|Deadbloom Predator
|Epic
|Shadow Isles
|Follower
|$1.35
|Miss Fortune
|Epic
|Fury
|Champion
|$12
|Seal of Strength
|Epic
|Order
|Spell
|$12.48
|Sett, Brawler
|Epic
|Body
|Champion
|$10
|Invert Timelines
|Epic
|Chaos
|Spell
|$30
|Jinx, Rebel
|Epic
|Fury
|Champion
|$6
|Possession
|Epic
|Shadow Isles
|Spell
|$8
|Seal of Discord
|Epic
|Noxus
|Spell
|$10
|Yasuo, Windrider
|Epic
|Mind
|Champion
|$15
|Baited Hook
|Epic
|Bilgewater
|Spell
|$10
|Darius, Executioner
|Epic
|Noxus
|Champion
|$8
|Divine Judgement
|Epic
|Targon
|Spell
|$8
|Seal of Unity
|Epic
|Ionia
|Spell
|$15
|Viktor, Leader
|Epic
|Noxus
|Champion
|$9
|Icathian Rain
|Epic
|Ionia
|Spell
|$15
|Stormbringer
|Epic
|Zaun
|Spell
|$18
|Super Mega Death Rocket!
|Epic
|Piltover
|Spell
|$12
|Noxian Guillotine
|Epic
|Noxus
|Spell
|$14
|Fox-Fire
|Epic
|Ionia
|Spell
|$10
|Dragon’s Rage
|Epic
|Targon
|Spell
|$20
|Last Breath
|Epic
|Noxus
|Spell
|$22
|Zenith Blade
|Epic
|Targon
|Spell
|$16
|Guerilla Warfare
|Epic
|Bilgewater
|Spell
|$8
|Siphon Power
|Epic
|Shadow Isles
|Spell
|$9
|Bullet Time
|Epic
|Piltover
|Spell
|$25
|Showstopper
|Epic
|Noxus
|Champion
|$48.24
|Annie, Fiery
|Epic
|Noxus
|Champion
|$1.90
|Master Yi, Honed
|Epic
|Ionia
|Champion
|$4.96
|Garen, Commander
|Epic
|Demacia
|Champion
|$7.49
|Lux, Crownguard
|Epic
|Demacia
|Champion
|$3
|Tibbers
|Epic
|Noxus
|Spell
|$7.99
|Highlander
|Epic
|Ionia
|Spell
|$7.99
|Final Spark
|Epic
|Demacia
|Spell
|$1.49
|Decisive Strike
|Epic
|Demacia
|Spell
|$5
|Blind Fury
|Rare
|Ionia
|Spell
|$2.89
|Brynhir Thundersong
|Rare
|Freljord
|Champion
|$3
|Darius, Trifarian
|Rare
|Noxus
|Champion
|$1.50
|Draven, Showboat
|Rare
|Fury
|Champion
|$1.80
|Falling Star
|Rare
|Targon
|Spell
|$3.00
|Jinx, Demolitionist
|Rare
|Piltover
|Champion
|$1.90
|Raging Firebrand
|Rare
|Noxus
|Unit
|$1.90
|Ravenborn Tome
|Rare
|Shadow Isles
|Spell
|$1.50
|Shakedown
|Rare
|Bilgewater
|Spell
|$1.50
|Tryndamere, Barbarian
|Rare
|Freljord
|Champion
|$0.33
|Vayne, Hunter
|Rare
|Demacia
|Champion
|$1.77
|Vi, Destructive
|Rare
|Piltover
|Champion
|$1.20
|Ahri, Alluring
|Rare
|Ionia
|Champion
|$2.00
|Blitzcrank, Impassive
|Rare
|Piltover
|Champion
|$2.49
|Caitlyn, Patrolling
|Rare
|Piltover
|Champion
|$2.69
|Last Stand
|Rare
|Noxus
|Spell
|$0.30
|Mageseeker Warden
|Rare
|Targon
|Unit
|$0.25
|Party Favors
|Rare
|Noxus
|Spell
|$0.25
|Solari Shrine
|Rare
|Targon
|Unit
|$0.20
|Sona, Harmonious
|Rare
|Targon
|Champion
|$3.40
|Taric, Protector
|Rare
|Targon
|Champion
|$0.39
|Tasty Faefolk
|Rare
|Bandle City
|Unit
|$7.90
|Yasuo, Remorseful
|Rare
|Mind
|Champion
|$0.80
|Zhonya’s Hourglass
|Rare
|Ionia
|Spell
|$12.50
|Ava Achiever
|Rare
|Noxus
|Champion
|$0.30
|Convergent Mutation
|Rare
|Ionia
|Spell
|$0.20
|Dr. Mundo
|Rare
|Zaun
|Champion
|$0.31
|Ekko, Recurrent
|Rare
|Zaun
|Champion
|$0.30
|Heimerdinger, Inventor
|Rare
|Piltover
|Champion
|$0.30
|Kai’Sa, Evolutionary
|Rare
|Fury
|Champion
|$0.65
|Malzahar, Fanatic
|Rare
|Shadow Isles
|Champion
|$0.30
|Progress Day
|Rare
|Ionia
|Spell
|$0.23
|Promising Future
|Rare
|Targon
|Spell
|$0.23
|Thousand‑Tailed Watcher
|Rare
|Targon
|Unit
|$39
|Viktor, Innovator
|Rare
|Noxus
|Champion
|$0.20
|Wraith of Echoes
|Rare
|Shadow Isles
|Spell
|$0.20
|Anivia, Primal
|Rare
|Targon
|Champion
|$2.20
|Carnivorous Snapvine
|Rare
|Shadow Isles
|Unit
|$0.15
|Kraken Hunter
|Rare
|Noxus
|Champion
|$0.60
|Lee Sin, Centered
|Rare
|Body
|Champion
|$1.50
|Mistfall
|Rare
|Ionia
|Spell
|$0.25
|Overt Operation
|Rare
|Piltover
|Spell
|$0.20
|Primal Strength
|Rare
|Targon
|Spell
|$0.75
|Qiyana, Victorious
|Rare
|Ionia
|Champion
|$1.20
|Sabotage
|Rare
|Noxus
|Spell
|$0.30
|Udyr, Wildman
|Rare
|Ionia
|Champion
|$0.90
|Volibear, Imposing
|Rare
|Fury
|Champion
|$8.50
|Warwick
|Rare
|Zaun
|Champion
|$1.20
|Kayn, Unleashed
|Rare
|Shadow Isles
|Champion
|$1.15
|Kog’Maw, Caustic
|Rare
|Zaun
|Champion
|$1.30
|Maddened Marauder
|Rare
|Noxus
|Unit
|$0.30
|Mindsplitter
|Rare
|Piltover
|Unit
|$15
|Miss Fortune, Buccaneer
|Rare
|Fury
|Champion
|$3.80
|Nocturne, Horrifying
|Rare
|Shadow Isles
|Champion
|$2.50
|Rhasa the Sunderer
|Rare
|Noxus
|Unit
|$1.10
|Soulgorger
|Rare
|Shadow Isles
|Monster
|$1.80
|Teemo, Scout
|Rare
|Bandle City
|Champion
|$4.00
|The Harrowing
|Rare
|Shadow Isles
|Spell
|$0.65
|Tideturner
|Rare
|Targon
|Champion
|$2.40
|Twisted Fate, Gambler
|Rare
|Piltover
|Champion
|$2.10
|Albus Ferros
|Rare
|Demacia
|Champion
|$1.70
|Commander Ledros
|Rare
|Noxus
|Champion
|$3.00
|Fiora, Victorious
|Rare
|Demacia
|Champion
|$2.50
|Grand Strategem
|Rare
|Order
|Spell
|$0.30
|Harnessed Dragon
|Rare
|Ionia
|Unit
|$0.30
|Karma, Channeler
|Rare
|Ionia
|Champion
|$0.20
|Karthus, Eternal
|Rare
|Shadow Isles
|Champion
|$0.40
|King’s Edict
|Rare
|Demacia
|Spell
|$0.20
|Leona, Determined
|Rare
|Targon
|Champion
|$0.70
|Machine Evangel
|Rare
|Piltover
|Unit
|$0.50
|Sett, Kingpin
|Rare
|Body
|Champion
|$0.60
|Shen, Kinkou
|Rare
|Ionia
|Champion
|$0.60
|Kai’Sa, Daughter of the Void
|Rare
|Fury
|Champion
|$0.30
|Volibear, Relentless Storm
|Rare
|Fury
|Champion
|$4.00
|Jinx, Loose Cannon
|Rare
|Fury
|Champion
|$1.20
|Darius, Hand of Noxus
|Rare
|Noxus
|Champion
|$1.20
|Ahri, Nine‑Tailed Fox
|Rare
|Mind
|Champion
|$1.20
|Lee Sin, Blind Monk
|Rare
|Body
|Champion
|$1.40
|Yasuo, Unforgiven
|Rare
|Mind
|Champion
|$1.40
|Leona, Radiant Dawn
|Rare
|Targon
|Champion
|$1.20
|Teemo, Swift Scout
|Rare
|Order
|Champion
|$2.50
|Viktor, Herald of the Arcane
|Rare
|Mind
|Champion
|$10
|Miss Fortune, Bounty Hunter
|Rare
|Fury
|Champion
|$1.20
|Sett, The Boss
|Rare
|Body
|Champion
|$1.40
|Master Yi, Meditative
|Rare
|Body
|Champion
|$1.00
|Lux, Illuminated
|Rare
|Demacia
|Champion
|$1.30
|Garen, Rugged
|Rare
|Demacia
|Champion
|$3.50
|Annie, Stubborn
|Rare
|Noxus
|Champion
|$3.00
|Annie, Dark Child
|Rare
|Noxus
|Champion
|$4.00
|Master Yi, Wuju Bladesman
|Rare
|Ionia
|Champion
|$4.50
|Lux, Lady of Luminosity
|Rare
|Demacia
|Champion
|$4.00
|Garen, Might of Demacia
|Rare
|Demacia
|Champion
|$5.00
|Captain Farron
|Uncommon
|Noxus
|Unit
|$1.50
|Dangerous Duo
|Uncommon
|Piltover & Zaun
|Unit
|$1.00
|Iron Ballista
|Uncommon
|Demacia
|Unit
|$1.25
|Noxus Saboteur
|Uncommon
|Noxus
|Unit
|$1.00
|Raging Soul
|Uncommon
|Shadow Isles
|Unit
|$1.50
|Scrapyard Champion
|Uncommon
|Piltover & Zaun
|Unit
|$1.75
|Sun Disc
|Uncommon
|Shurima
|Landmark
|$2.50
|Thermo Beam
|Uncommon
|Piltover & Zaun
|Spell
|$2.00
|Unlicensed Armory
|Uncommon
|Piltover & Zaun
|Equipment
|$1.50
|Void Seeker
|Uncommon
|Void
|Unit
|$2.00
|Adaptatron
|Uncommon
|Piltover & Zaun
|Unit
|$1.75
|Block
|Uncommon
|Neutral
|Spell
|$1.00
|Discipline
|Uncommon
|Ionia
|Spell
|$1.25
|Eclipse Herald
|Uncommon
|Targon
|Unit
|$2.00
|Mask of Foresight
|Uncommon
|Ionia
|Equipment
|$2.25
|Poro Herder
|Uncommon
|Freljord
|Unit
|$1.00
|Reinforce
|Uncommon
|Demacia
|Spell
|$1.50
|Spirit’s Refuge
|Uncommon
|Ionia
|Spell
|$2.00
|Wind Wall
|Uncommon
|Demacia
|Spell
|$2.00
|Wizened Elder
|Uncommon
|Ionia
|Unit
|$1.50
|Blastcone Fae
|Uncommon
|Bandle City
|Unit
|$1.80
|Energy Conduit
|Uncommon
|Neutral
|Spell
|$1.20
|Garbage Grabber
|Uncommon
|Piltover & Zaun
|Unit
|$2.10
|Gemcraft Seer
|Uncommon
|Ionia
|Unit
|$2.50
|Mushroom Pouch
|Uncommon
|Bandle City
|Equipment
|$1.75
|Portal Rescue
|Uncommon
|Ionia
|Spell
|$1.50
|Ravenbloom Student
|Uncommon
|Demacia
|Unit
|$1.40
|Retreat
|Uncommon
|Ionia
|Spell
|$1.10
|Singularity
|Uncommon
|Piltover & Zaun
|Spell
|$1.30
|Sprite Mother
|Uncommon
|Bandle City
|Unit
|$2.30
|Catalyst of Aeons
|Uncommon
|Targon
|Unit
|$2.50
|Cithria of Cloudfield
|Uncommon
|Targon
|Unit
|$2.10
|Herald of Scales
|Uncommon
|Targon
|Unit
|$1.90
|Kinkou Monk
|Uncommon
|Ionia
|Unit
|$1.60
|Mountain Drake
|Uncommon
|Targon
|Unit
|$1.70
|Pirate’s Haven
|Uncommon
|Bilgewater
|Landmark
|$2.00
|Spoils of War
|Uncommon
|Noxus
|Spell
|$1.20
|Unyielding Spirit
|Uncommon
|Demacia
|Spell
|$1.40
|Wallop
|Uncommon
|Noxus
|Spell
|$1.10
|Wildclaw Shaman
|Uncommon
|Freljord
|Unit
|$1.80
|Acceptable Losses
|Uncommon
|Noxus
|Spell
|$1.10
|Fading Memories
|Uncommon
|Ionia
|Spell
|$1.30
|Pack of Wonders
|Uncommon
|Neutral
|Spell
|$1.30
|Scrapheap
|Uncommon
|Neutral
|Unit
|$1.50
|Stacked Deck
|Uncommon
|Piltover & Zaun
|Equipment
|$1.20
|The Syren
|Uncommon
|Shadow Isles
|Unit
|$1.80
|Traveling Merchant
|Uncommon
|Bilgewater
|Unit
|$1.40
|Treasure Trove
|Uncommon
|Bilgewater
|Landmark
|$1.60
|Whirlwind
|Uncommon
|Noxus
|Spell
|$1.10
|Zaunite Bouncer
|Uncommon
|Piltover & Zaun
|Unit
|$1.70
|Facebreaker
|Uncommon
|Noxus
|Unit
|$1.60
|Imperial Decree
|Uncommon
|Demacia
|Spell
|$1.20
|Noxian Drummer
|Uncommon
|Noxus
|Unit
|$1.40
|Peak Guardian
|Uncommon
|Targon
|Unit
|$1.60
|Salvage
|Uncommon
|Piltover & Zaun
|Spell
|$1.10
|Solari Chief
|Uncommon
|Targon
|Unit
|$2.00
|Spectral Matron
|Uncommon
|Shadow Isles
|Unit
|$1.90
|Symbol of the Solari
|Uncommon
|Targon
|Equipment
|$1.70
|Vanguard Helm
|Uncommon
|Demacia
|Equipment
|$1.80
|Vengeance
|Uncommon
|Noxus
|Spell
|$1.30
|Altar of Unity
|Uncommon
|Demacia
|Landmark
|$2.10
|Aspirant’s Climb
|Uncommon
|Ionia
|Spell
|$1.50
|Back Alley Bar
|Uncommon
|Piltover & Zaun
|Landmark
|$2.10
|Bandle Tree
|Uncommon
|Bandle City
|Landmark
|$1.80
|Fortified Position
|Uncommon
|Demacia
|Spell
|$1.40
|Grove of the God‑Willow
|Uncommon
|Targon
|Landmark
|$2.30
|Hallowed Tomb
|Uncommon
|Shadow Isles
|Landmark
|$2.00
|Monastery of Hirana
|Uncommon
|Ionia
|Landmark
|$2.50
|Navori Fighting Pit
|Uncommon
|Ionia
|Landmark
|$2.40
|Obelisk of Power
|Uncommon
|Shurima
|Landmark
|$2.20
|Reaver’s Row
|Uncommon
|Bilgewater
|Landmark
|$2.10
|Reckoner’s Arena
|Uncommon
|Targon
|Landmark
|$2.30
|Sigil of the Storm
|Uncommon
|Noxus
|Landmark
|$1.60
|Startipped Peak
|Uncommon
|Freljord
|Landmark
|$2.10
|Targon’s Peak
|Uncommon
|Targon
|Landmark
|$2.30
|The Arena’s Greatest
|Uncommon
|Noxus
|Landmark
|$2.40
|The Candlelit Sanctum
|Uncommon
|Ionia
|Landmark
|$2.20
|The Dreaming Tree
|Uncommon
|Bandle City
|Landmark
|$2.50
|The Grand Plaza
|Uncommon
|Demacia
|Landmark
|$2.40
|Trifarian War Camp
|Uncommon
|Noxus
|Landmark
|$2.10
|Vilemaw’s Lair
|Uncommon
|Shadow Isles
|Landmark
|$2.50
|Void Gate
|Uncommon
|Void
|Landmark
|$2.30
|Windswept Hillock
|Uncommon
|Ionia
|Landmark
|$2.00
|Zaun Warrens
|Uncommon
|Piltover & Zaun
|Landmark
|$2.10
|Firestorm
|Uncommon
|Noxus
|Spell
|$1.40
|Zephyr Sage
|Uncommon
|Ionia
|Unit
|$1.80
|Recruit the Vanguard
|Uncommon
|Demacia
|Spell
|$1.30
|Blazing Scorcher
|Common
|Noxus
|Unit
|$0.40
|Brazen Buccaneer
|Common
|Bilgewater
|Unit
|$0.35
|Chemtech Enforcer
|Common
|Piltover & Zaun
|Unit
|$0.45
|Cleave
|Common
|Noxus
|Spell
|$0.30
|Disintegrate
|Common
|Noxus
|Spell
|$0.35
|Flame Chompers
|Common
|Piltover & Zaun
|Spell
|$0.40
|Fury Rune
|Common
|Fury
|Rune
|$0.50
|Get Excited
|Common
|Piltover & Zaun
|Spell
|$0.45
|Hextech Ray
|Common
|Piltover & Zaun
|Spell
|$0.40
|Legion Guard
|Common
|Noxus
|Unit
|$0.35
|Magma Wurm
|Common
|Noxus
|Unit
|$0.40
|Noxus Hopeful
|Common
|Noxus
|Unit
|$0.30
|Pouty Poro
|Common
|Freljord
|Unit
|$0.25
|Sky Splitter
|Common
|Freljord
|Spell
|$0.35
|Calm Rune
|Common
|Calm
|Rune
|$0.50
|Charm
|Common
|Ionia
|Spell
|$0.30
|Clockwork Keeper
|Common
|Piltover & Zaun
|Unit
|$0.40
|Defy
|Common
|Demacia
|Spell
|$0.30
|En Garde
|Common
|Demacia
|Spell
|$0.35
|Find Your Center
|Common
|Ionia
|Spell
|$0.30
|Meditation
|Common
|Ionia
|Spell
|$0.35
|Playful Phantom
|Common
|Shadow Isles
|Unit
|$0.40
|Rune Prison
|Common
|Ionia
|Spell
|$0.35
|Solari Shieldbearer
|Common
|Targon
|Unit
|$0.45
|Stalwart Poro
|Common
|Freljord
|Unit
|$0.30
|Stand United
|Common
|Demacia
|Spell
|$0.35
|Sunlit Guardian
|Common
|Targon
|Unit
|$0.40
|Wielder of Water
|Common
|Calm
|Unit
|$0.30
|Consult the Past
|Common
|Ionia
|Spell
|$0.30
|Eager Apprentice
|Common
|Demacia
|Unit
|$0.30
|Falling Comet
|Common
|Targon
|Spell
|$0.40
|Jeweled Colossus
|Common
|Targon
|Unit
|$0.45
|Lecturing Yordle
|Common
|Bandle City
|Unit
|$0.35
|Mega‑Mech
|Common
|Piltover & Zaun
|Unit
|$0.40
|Mind Rune
|Common
|Mind
|Rune
|$0.50
|Orb of Regret
|Common
|Shadow Isles
|Spell
|$0.30
|Pit Crew
|Common
|Noxus
|Unit
|$0.35
|Riptide Rex
|Common
|Ionia
|Unit
|$0.45
|Smoke Screen
|Common
|Piltover & Zaun
|Spell
|$0.30
|Sprite Call
|Common
|Bandle City
|Spell
|$0.40
|Stupefy
|Common
|Ionia
|Spell
|$0.35
|Watchful Sentry
|Common
|Demacia
|Unit
|$0.30
|Arena Bar
|Common
|Bilgewater
|Unit
|$0.30
|Bilgewater Bully
|Common
|Bilgewater
|Unit
|$0.40
|Body Rune
|Common
|Body
|Rune
|$0.45
|Cannon Barrage
|Common
|Noxus
|Spell
|$0.30
|Challenge
|Common
|Demacia
|Spell
|$0.35
|Confront
|Common
|Demacia
|Spell
|$0.30
|Crackshot Corsair
|Common
|Bilgewater
|Unit
|$0.40
|Dune Drake
|Common
|Targon
|Unit
|$0.30
|First Mate
|Common
|Bilgewater
|Unit
|$0.30
|Flurry of Blades
|Common
|Noxus
|Spell
|$0.35
|Mobilize
|Common
|Demacia
|Spell
|$0.40
|Pakaa Cub
|Common
|Freljord
|Unit
|$0.30
|Pit Rookie
|Common
|Noxus
|Unit
|$0.30
|Stormclaw Ursine
|Common
|Freljord
|Unit
|$0.40
|Cemetery Attendant
|Common
|Shadow Isles
|Unit
|$0.30
|Chaos Rune
|Common
|Chaos
|Rune
|$0.45
|Ember Monk
|Common
|Noxus
|Unit
|$0.35
|Fight or Flight
|Common
|Demacia
|Spell
|$0.30
|Gust
|Common
|Ionia
|Spell
|$0.35
|Morbid Return
|Common
|Shadow Isles
|Spell
|$0.40
|Mystic Poro
|Common
|Freljord
|Unit
|$0.30
|Rebuke
|Common
|Ionia
|Spell
|$0.35
|Ride the Wind
|Common
|Ionia
|Spell
|$0.30
|Sai Scout
|Common
|Noxus
|Unit
|$0.30
|Shipyard Stalker
|Common
|Bilgewater
|Unit
|$0.35
|Sneaky Deckhand
|Common
|Piltover & Zaun
|Unit
|$0.30
|Stealthy Pursuer
|Common
|Ionia
|Unit
|$0.35
|Undercover Agent
|Common
|Piltover & Zaun
|Unit
|$0.30
|Back to Back
|Common
|Noxus
|Spell
|$0.30
|Call to Glory
|Common
|Demacia
|Spell
|$0.30
|Cruel Patron
|Common
|Noxus
|Unit
|$0.25
|Cull the Weak
|Common
|Noxus
|Spell
|$0.30
|Daring Poro
|Common
|Freljord
|Unit
|$0.35
|Faithful Manufactor
|Common
|Demacia
|Unit
|$0.35
|Forge of the Future
|Common
|Piltover & Zaun
|Landmark
|$0.45
|Hidden Blade
|Common
|Noxus
|Equipment
|$0.25
|Order Rune
|Common
|Order
|Rune
|$0.50
|Petty Officer
|Common
|Demacia
|Unit
|$0.40
|Soaring Scout
|Common
|Targon
|Unit
|$0.30
|Trifarian Gloryseeker
|Common
|Noxus
|Unit
|$0.35
|Vanguard Captain
|Common
|Demacia
|Unit
|$0.45
|Vanguard Sergeant
|Common
|Demacia
|Unit
|$0.40
|Recruit (DE)
|Common
|Demacia
|Unit
|$0.20
|Recruit (NX)
|Common
|Noxus
|Unit
|$0.20
|Recruit (ZN)
|Common
|Zaun
|Unit
|$0.20
|Sprite
|Common
|Neutral
|Unit
|$0.15
|Incinerate
|Common
|Noxus
|Spell
|$0.30
|Gentlemen’s Duel
|Common
|Ionia
|Spell
|$0.40
|Flash
|Common
|Piltover & Zaun
|Spell
|$0.30
|Blast of Power
|Common
|Neutral
|Spell
|$0.50
|Vanguard Attendant
|Common
|Demacia
|Unit
|$0.35
Where To Buy Riftbound Cards?
Finding the right place to buy Riftbound TCG cards can make a big difference, both in price and in the quality of your collection. As Riftbound continues to grow within the League of Legends card game community, more platforms are offering singles, booster packs, and graded cards, but not all are created equal.
Here’s where players and collectors are buying safely and effectively:
- TCGplayer is currently the most reliable and stocked platform for buying Riftbound cards. It offers a wide selection, updated prices, and seller ratings.
- Official Riot Store sometimes releases limited edition decks and bundles. These often sell out quickly.
- Local Game Stores (LGS) are great for physical packs, tournament promos, or trading with other players in person.
- eBay and Reddit trades offer rare finds, but watch out for inflated prices or counterfeits. Always check ratings and payment protection.
- Cardmarket (EU) is a strong option for European buyers seeking individual cards with verified sellers.
Prices vary depending on rarity, print edition, and current demand. Always compare multiple listings and keep an eye out for alternate art or foil cards, which can command premium value.
Final Thoughts on the Riftbound TCG Card List
Having a complete and accurate Riftbound TCG card list is one of the most useful tools for any player or collector navigating the League of Legends card game. Understanding card prices, rarities, and synergy can give you a real edge.
As new expansions roll out and the meta shifts, staying updated helps you make smarter trades and better decisions at every level of play. Make sure to check this list often to keep up with the latest changes, and if you’re ready to expand your deck or collection, buy Riftbound cards directly on TCGplayer for trusted listings and great value.
FAQs
The Riftbound card list is a complete collection of all cards in the League of Legends trading card game. It is important because it helps players and collectors track cards, understand pricing, and build better decks.
In a standard Riftbound deck, there are 30 to 40 cards in the main deck and 10 to 12 runes. This balance is consistent, draws, and provides strategic flexibility during matches.
The best place to buy Riftbound TCG cards is through TCGplayer. It offers a wide selection, updated prices, and verified sellers for safer purchases.
Card rarity in Riftbound means how often a card appears in packs and its potential value. Common cards are easier to find, while Epic and Alternate Art cards are rarer and often more powerful or collectible.
You can spot counterfeit Riftbound cards that have blurry text, incorrect backing, or off-color printing. Always buy from reputable sellers and compare the card to known authentic versions.
Yes, you can build a competitive deck without rare or epic cards. Rare and Epic cards help, but good synergy and smart plays can win games without them.
To start playing Riftbound as a beginner, choose a Champion, build a basic deck, and learn the core rules. Starter decks and online tutorials make it easy to get going.
The most valuable Riftbound cards to collect are usually Epic cards, limited promos, or Alternate Art versions. Their value comes from rarity, gameplay strength, and collector demand.
The Riftbound TCG card list is updated whenever new sets or expansions are released. Checking back regularly helps you stay current on prices and new card drops.