7 Riftbound Champion Decks: Complete List of Preconstructed Starter Decks – 2026 Overview
Riftbound Champion decks were how I got comfortable with the game, because they let me start playing immediately without stopping to learn all the deckbuilding rules first.
Opening a preconstructed deck and sitting down for a full match made it much easier to understand pacing, card flow, and overall strategy. Riftbound uses these decks to lower the entry barrier while still offering distinct playstyles.
Each official Champion deck is ready to play out of the box and built with a clear identity, helping new and returning players find a starting point that fits how they want to learn and play.
What Are Riftbound Champion Decks?
Riftbound Champion decks are preconstructed, ready-to-play decks created to let players start playing immediately without spending too much time learning how to play Riftbound.
Each deck comes with a fixed deck size, built according to official guidelines so that players can focus on gameplay rather than setup or card ratios. This structure makes Champion decks especially accessible for anyone new to trading card games.
These decks are ideal for new players because they remove early complexity and provide a clear, guided experience from the first match. They are also designed to teach core Riftbound mechanics, including turn flow, card interactions, and resource pacing, through repeated play rather than trial and error.
Finally, Champion decks allow players to explore distinct champion identities in a controlled way, helping them understand how different playstyles feel before moving on to customization or other Riftbound decks.
7 Official Riftbound Champion Decks [Preconstructed Starter Options]
Below is a complete overview of the officially released Riftbound Champion decks, each built as a standalone, ready-to-play product.
These decks are designed to showcase different playstyles while keeping rules and structure consistent for learning. The sections that follow break down all available Riftbound Champion decks.
1. Jinx Champion Deck [Best for Fast Games and Immediate Pressure]
|Core Playstyle
|Aggressive
|Complexity
|Easy
|Ideal For
|Beginners / Casual players / LoL fans
The Jinx Champion deck focuses on constant pressure and momentum, encouraging players to stay proactive from the opening turns. Led by Jinx, it introduces fast decision-making and rewards committing to the board early, a pattern familiar to players coming from the best trading card games.
This deck works best when you commit early and avoid holding cards too long.
Playstyle: Aggressive
Key strengths:
- Encourages early board presence
- Simple, forward-focused decisions
- Fast learning curve
This deck suits beginners who prefer fast, aggressive games.
|Card Type
|Quantity
|Legend
|1
|Rune
|12
|Battlefield
|3
|Unit
|25
|Gear
|3
|Spell
|12
2. Viktor Champion Deck [Best for Long-Term Planning and Control Play]
|Core Playstyle
|Control
|Complexity
|Moderate
|Ideal For
|Beginners / Casual players / LoL fans
The Viktor Champion deck is built around planning, delayed payoff, and careful sequencing. Its slower pace rewards patience and structured thinking, which often appeals to players familiar with the best deck-building games that emphasize setup and long-term value.
Focus on setting up future turns rather than reacting immediately.
Playstyle: Control
Key strengths:
- Strong late-game structure
- Encourages strategic planning
- Forgiving tempo
This deck fits beginners who enjoy slower, control-focused matches.
|Card Type
|Quantity
|Legend
|1
|Rune
|12
|Battlefield
|3
|Unit
|20
|Gear
|4
|Spell
|16
3. Lee Sin Champion Deck [Best for Learning Timing and Tempo Control]
|Core Playstyle
|Tempo
|Complexity
|Moderate
|Ideal For
|Beginners / Casual players / LoL fans
The Lee Sin Champion deck rewards timing, flexibility, and smart sequencing. It teaches players how to adapt turn by turn, a skill set often seen in the best strategy board games, where positioning and timing matter more than raw power.
Small timing advantages often matter more than big plays.
Playstyle: Tempo
Key strengths:
- Flexible responses
- Strong mid-game control
- Emphasizes sequencing
This deck suits beginners who enjoy adaptive, tempo-based gameplay.
|Card Type
|Quantity
|Legend
|1
|Rune
|12
|Battlefield
|3
|Unit
|28
|Gear
|2
|Spell
|10
4. Annie Champion Deck [Best for Straightforward, Decisive Gameplay]
|Core Playstyle
|Aggressive
|Complexity
|Easy
|Ideal For
|Beginners / Casual players / LoL fans
The Annie Champion deck emphasizes direct pressure and straightforward interactions, making it easy to understand and quick to pilot. It is often recommended to players who want immediate impact while learning which interactions define the best Riftbound cards in early play.
Look for moments to push advantage instead of waiting for perfect plays.
Playstyle: Aggressive
Key strengths:
- Clear win direction
- Minimal setup
- Quick games
This deck is ideal for beginners who want fast, decisive matches.
|Card Type
|Quantity
|Legend
|1
|Rune
|12
|Battlefield
|1
|Unit
|23
|Spell
|17
5. Garen Champion Deck [Best for Balanced Play and Learning Fundamentals]
|Core Playstyle
|Balanced
|Complexity
|Easy
|Ideal For
|Beginners / Casual players / LoL fans
The Garen Champion deck offers a steady, well-rounded play experience that avoids extremes. Its consistency makes it a reliable reference point for understanding how good Riftbound decks are structured and paced at a fundamental level.
Use this deck to learn pacing rather than rushing decisions.
Playstyle: Balanced
Key strengths:
- Stable game flow
- Forgiving mistakes
- Consistent turns
This deck suits beginners who want a balanced learning experience.
|Card Type
|Quantity
|Legend
|1
|Rune
|12
|Battlefield
|1
|Unit
|29
|Spell
|11
6. Lux Champion Deck [Best for Reactive Control and Threat Management]
|Core Playstyle
|Control
|Complexity
|Moderate
|Ideal For
|Beginners / Casual players / LoL fans
The Lux Champion deck focuses on reaction, timing, and managing threats rather than forcing plays. It helps players evaluate cards in context, which becomes useful when comparing options across a broader Riftbound Legends list.
Save key responses for moments that truly shift the board.
Playstyle: Control
Key strengths:
- Strong defensive tools
- Emphasizes timing
- Structured decision-making
This deck is suited for beginners who prefer controlled, reactive play.
|Card Type
|Quantity
|Legend
|1
|Rune
|12
|Battlefield
|1
|Unit
|23
|Spell
|17
7. Master Yi Champion Deck [Best for Momentum-Based Turns and Precision Play]
|Core Playstyle
|Tempo
|Complexity
|Moderate
|Ideal For
|Beginners / Casual players / LoL fans
The Master Yi Champion deck highlights momentum and chaining actions together. Players who enjoy refining their play over time often move from this deck into broader exploration of formats and eventually decide where to buy Riftbound expansions to support customization.
Plan sequences ahead to avoid wasting momentum.
Playstyle: Tempo
Key strengths:
- Momentum-driven turns
- Rewards precision
- Clear progression
This deck fits beginners who enjoy tempo-focused gameplay.
|Card Type
|Quantity
|Legend
|1
|Rune
|12
|Battlefield
|1
|Spell
|19
Which Riftbound Champion Decks Are Best for Beginners?
The best Riftbound Champion decks for beginners are Jinx, Garen, and Annie, because they are easy to pilot, clearly structured, and forgiving while learning the game. These decks minimize complex decision trees and allow new players to focus on core mechanics such as turn flow, card timing, and basic board control.
- Jinx Champion Deck → Teaches proactive play and momentum, helping beginners understand how pressure and pacing work from the first turns.
- Garen Champion Deck → Offers a balanced, stable playstyle that makes it easier to recover from mistakes and learn the fundamentals at a steady pace.
- Annie Champion Deck → Focuses on straightforward, aggressive interactions that reward clear decisions and quick understanding of combat flow.
All three Champion decks are fully preconstructed, ready to play out of the box, and designed to introduce new systems without overwhelming new Riftbound players.
FAQs
There are currently seven Riftbound Champion decks officially released. Each deck is sold as a complete, ready-to-play product with a fixed card list. These decks form the core lineup of Riftbound preconstructed Champion decks available to new and returning players.
There is no single strongest Champion deck. Each deck is designed to be balanced within its role and learning purpose. Strength depends on player familiarity, matchup context, and playstyle preference, which is why Riftbound premade Champion decks are not ranked by power out of the box.
Yes, you can upgrade Riftbound Champion decks. Players can upgrade their decks by swapping cards from their collection once they understand the rules.
Yes, there are more Riftbound Champion decks on the horizon. Riot Games has indicated that Riftbound will continue to expand over time, but future Champion deck releases have not been fully detailed.
Yes, you can mix cards between Champion decks. They can be mixed once players move beyond preconstructed play. While decks are designed to function independently, mixing cards allows experimentation and learning, especially for players transitioning from Riftbound premade Champion decks into custom builds.
Yes, there are tournament-legal Champion decks. However, competitive environments often favor customized decks, so these decks are mainly used for learning, casual events, and early-stage organized play rather than high-level competition.