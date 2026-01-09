7 Riftbound Champion Decks: Complete List of Preconstructed Starter Decks – 2026 Overview

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

Riftbound Champion decks were how I got comfortable with the game, because they let me start playing immediately without stopping to learn all the deckbuilding rules first.

Opening a preconstructed deck and sitting down for a full match made it much easier to understand pacing, card flow, and overall strategy. Riftbound uses these decks to lower the entry barrier while still offering distinct playstyles.

Each official Champion deck is ready to play out of the box and built with a clear identity, helping new and returning players find a starting point that fits how they want to learn and play.

What Are Riftbound Champion Decks?

Riftbound Champion decks are preconstructed, ready-to-play decks created to let players start playing immediately without spending too much time learning how to play Riftbound.

Each deck comes with a fixed deck size, built according to official guidelines so that players can focus on gameplay rather than setup or card ratios. This structure makes Champion decks especially accessible for anyone new to trading card games.

These decks are ideal for new players because they remove early complexity and provide a clear, guided experience from the first match. They are also designed to teach core Riftbound mechanics, including turn flow, card interactions, and resource pacing, through repeated play rather than trial and error.

Finally, Champion decks allow players to explore distinct champion identities in a controlled way, helping them understand how different playstyles feel before moving on to customization or other Riftbound decks.

7 Official Riftbound Champion Decks [Preconstructed Starter Options]

Below is a complete overview of the officially released Riftbound Champion decks, each built as a standalone, ready-to-play product.

These decks are designed to showcase different playstyles while keeping rules and structure consistent for learning. The sections that follow break down all available Riftbound Champion decks.

1. Jinx Champion Deck [Best for Fast Games and Immediate Pressure]

Core Playstyle Aggressive Complexity Easy Ideal For Beginners / Casual players / LoL fans

The Jinx Champion deck focuses on constant pressure and momentum, encouraging players to stay proactive from the opening turns. Led by Jinx, it introduces fast decision-making and rewards committing to the board early, a pattern familiar to players coming from the best trading card games.

Pro tip This deck works best when you commit early and avoid holding cards too long.

Playstyle: Aggressive

Key strengths:

Encourages early board presence

Simple, forward-focused decisions

Fast learning curve

This deck suits beginners who prefer fast, aggressive games.

Card Type Quantity Legend 1 Rune 12 Battlefield 3 Unit 25 Gear 3 Spell 12

2. Viktor Champion Deck [Best for Long-Term Planning and Control Play]

Core Playstyle Control Complexity Moderate Ideal For Beginners / Casual players / LoL fans

The Viktor Champion deck is built around planning, delayed payoff, and careful sequencing. Its slower pace rewards patience and structured thinking, which often appeals to players familiar with the best deck-building games that emphasize setup and long-term value.

Pro tip Focus on setting up future turns rather than reacting immediately.

Playstyle: Control

Key strengths:

Strong late-game structure

Encourages strategic planning

Forgiving tempo

This deck fits beginners who enjoy slower, control-focused matches.

Card Type Quantity Legend 1 Rune 12 Battlefield 3 Unit 20 Gear 4 Spell 16

3. Lee Sin Champion Deck [Best for Learning Timing and Tempo Control]

Core Playstyle Tempo Complexity Moderate Ideal For Beginners / Casual players / LoL fans



The Lee Sin Champion deck rewards timing, flexibility, and smart sequencing. It teaches players how to adapt turn by turn, a skill set often seen in the best strategy board games, where positioning and timing matter more than raw power.

Pro tip Small timing advantages often matter more than big plays.

Playstyle: Tempo

Key strengths:

Flexible responses

Strong mid-game control

Emphasizes sequencing

This deck suits beginners who enjoy adaptive, tempo-based gameplay.

Card Type Quantity Legend 1 Rune 12 Battlefield 3 Unit 28 Gear 2 Spell 10

4. Annie Champion Deck [Best for Straightforward, Decisive Gameplay]

Core Playstyle Aggressive Complexity Easy Ideal For Beginners / Casual players / LoL fans

The Annie Champion deck emphasizes direct pressure and straightforward interactions, making it easy to understand and quick to pilot. It is often recommended to players who want immediate impact while learning which interactions define the best Riftbound cards in early play.

Pro tip Look for moments to push advantage instead of waiting for perfect plays.

Playstyle: Aggressive

Key strengths:

Clear win direction

Minimal setup

Quick games

This deck is ideal for beginners who want fast, decisive matches.

Card Type Quantity Legend 1 Rune 12 Battlefield 1 Unit 23 Spell 17

5. Garen Champion Deck [Best for Balanced Play and Learning Fundamentals]

Core Playstyle Balanced Complexity Easy Ideal For Beginners / Casual players / LoL fans

The Garen Champion deck offers a steady, well-rounded play experience that avoids extremes. Its consistency makes it a reliable reference point for understanding how good Riftbound decks are structured and paced at a fundamental level.

Pro tip Use this deck to learn pacing rather than rushing decisions.

Playstyle: Balanced

Key strengths:

Stable game flow

Forgiving mistakes

Consistent turns

This deck suits beginners who want a balanced learning experience.

Card Type Quantity Legend 1 Rune 12 Battlefield 1 Unit 29 Spell 11

6. Lux Champion Deck [Best for Reactive Control and Threat Management]

Core Playstyle Control Complexity Moderate Ideal For Beginners / Casual players / LoL fans

The Lux Champion deck focuses on reaction, timing, and managing threats rather than forcing plays. It helps players evaluate cards in context, which becomes useful when comparing options across a broader Riftbound Legends list.

Pro tip Save key responses for moments that truly shift the board.

Playstyle: Control

Key strengths:

Strong defensive tools

Emphasizes timing

Structured decision-making

This deck is suited for beginners who prefer controlled, reactive play.

Card Type Quantity Legend 1 Rune 12 Battlefield 1 Unit 23 Spell 17

7. Master Yi Champion Deck [Best for Momentum-Based Turns and Precision Play]

Core Playstyle Tempo Complexity Moderate Ideal For Beginners / Casual players / LoL fans

The Master Yi Champion deck highlights momentum and chaining actions together. Players who enjoy refining their play over time often move from this deck into broader exploration of formats and eventually decide where to buy Riftbound expansions to support customization.

Pro tip Plan sequences ahead to avoid wasting momentum.

Playstyle: Tempo

Key strengths:

Momentum-driven turns

Rewards precision

Clear progression

This deck fits beginners who enjoy tempo-focused gameplay.

Card Type Quantity Legend 1 Rune 12 Battlefield 1 Spell 19

Which Riftbound Champion Decks Are Best for Beginners?

The best Riftbound Champion decks for beginners are Jinx, Garen, and Annie, because they are easy to pilot, clearly structured, and forgiving while learning the game. These decks minimize complex decision trees and allow new players to focus on core mechanics such as turn flow, card timing, and basic board control.

Jinx Champion Deck → Teaches proactive play and momentum, helping beginners understand how pressure and pacing work from the first turns.

Teaches proactive play and momentum, helping beginners understand how pressure and pacing work from the first turns. Garen Champion Deck → Offers a balanced, stable playstyle that makes it easier to recover from mistakes and learn the fundamentals at a steady pace.

Offers a balanced, stable playstyle that makes it easier to recover from mistakes and learn the fundamentals at a steady pace. Annie Champion Deck → Focuses on straightforward, aggressive interactions that reward clear decisions and quick understanding of combat flow.

All three Champion decks are fully preconstructed, ready to play out of the box, and designed to introduce new systems without overwhelming new Riftbound players.

