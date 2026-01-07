Jump to:

Johnny Dunes
Johnny Dunes Technical Writer
Last updated: Jan 7, 2026 | 11 min read
Riftbound Legends List: All Champion Legends Cards 2026
Image credit: Riot Games

If you’re looking for a complete Riftbound legends list, you’re in the right place. Riftbound has quickly become one of the most talked-about trading card games in 2026, and the Legend cards are a major reason why. These are powerful, one-per-deck Champion cards that can shift the entire flow of a match. 

I’ve spent the past few weeks testing decks, collecting Origins packs, and tracking which Legends show up where. This guide covers every Champion Legend in the Riftbound: Origins set, how they play, and what to expect if you’re just getting started. If you’re looking to build smarter decks or understand what makes these Legends stand out, you’re in the right place.

Best Riftbound Cards: What Makes Legends Stand Out

Legends are the centerpiece of many powerful strategies in Riftbound that offer unique abilities that regular Champion cards don’t. Each one is limited to a single copy per deck, which makes your choice meaningful. Below, you’ll find a full breakdown of every card featured in the Riftbound legends list.

1. Kai’Sa: Daughter of the Void

A Riftbound TCG "Legend" card featuring Kai'Sa, Daughter of the Void.
Card NameKai’Sa: Daughter of the Void
ChampionKai’Sa
Primary RoleWin condition
Playstyle FitAggressive
Deck IdentityVoid pressure decks
ComplexityMedium
Competitive RelevanceHigh

Kai’Sa’s Legend card represents constant pressure that scales as the game progresses. Strategically, she rewards players who want to stay proactive while forcing opponents to respond.

Pro tip

Hold at least one protection spell before committing Kai’Sa to the board to avoid losing tempo.

This Legend becomes most impactful in the mid to late game, once supporting units and spells are online. She works best with protection effects and spell-based triggers that keep her active on the board. 

2. Master Yi, Wuju Bladesman

A Riftbound TCG "Legend" card featuring Master Yi, Wuju Bladesman.
Card NameMaster Yi, Wuju Bladesman
ChampionMaster Yi
Primary RoleValue engine
Playstyle FitTempo
Deck IdentityBlade combo decks
ComplexityMedium
Competitive RelevanceHigh

Master Yi, Wuju Bladesman focuses on repeated strike value and spell synergy. As a Riftbound Champion Legend, he gives you tempo advantages by enabling multiple trades and buffs in one turn. His strategic role is all about snowballing small gains into major board swings. 

Pro tip

Don’t overextend too early, Yi shines most when he enters with spell support already in hand.

Most players use him in the mid-game, especially in Riftbound decks built around action chaining and fast pressure. He pairs well with low-cost buffs and attack triggers that extend his presence on the board.

3. Viktor, Herald of the Arcane

A Riftbound TCG "Legend" card featuring Viktor, Herald of the Arcane.
Card NameViktor, Herald of the Arcane
ChampionViktor
Primary RoleControl
Playstyle FitSpell-based
Deck IdentityArcane ramp/control decks
ComplexityHigh
Competitive RelevanceMedium

Viktor, Herald of the Arcane controls the pace of the game using spell interactions and delayed power spikes. As a high-complexity control piece, he fits well into arcane builds that scale over time. 

Pro tip

Stack Arcane charges early using cheap cantrip spells, Viktor rewards planning, not rush tactics.

Players choose Viktor as a centerpiece when they want slow, calculated wins over raw pressure. He’s often considered a top Riftbound card due to his unique synergy scaling, even if he isn’t always favored in faster metas. You’ll find him listed often in any serious Riftbound Champions list.

4. Sett, The Boss

A Riftbound TCG "Legend" card featuring Sett, The Boss.
Card NameSett, The Boss
ChampionSett
Primary RolePressure
Playstyle FitMidrange
Deck IdentityCombat-focused bruiser decks
ComplexityLow
Competitive RelevanceHigh

Sett, The Boss brings brute force and board control to the table. As one of the most reliable Riftbound Legend cards, he’s perfect for midrange players who want to win through repeated combat dominance. 

Pro tip

Use Sett as a follow-up to clear turns, he punishes opponents who try to reset without a clear finisher.

Sett thrives in the mid-game, where his durability and raw stats allow him to swing board state without needing spells or setup. His synergy favors unit-heavy Riftbound Champion decks that apply pressure without losing control. 

5. Teemo, Swift Scout

A Riftbound TCG "Legend" card featuring Teemo, Swift Scout.
Card NameTeemo, Swift Scout
ChampionTeemo
Primary RoleSupport
Playstyle FitTempo
Deck IdentityTrap/misdirection decks
ComplexityMedium
Competitive RelevanceMedium

Teemo, Swift Scout adds disruption and chip damage potential to any board. Among Riftbound Legend cards, Teemo is unique, he doesn’t win outright, but he tilts games slowly in your favor through distraction and incremental gain. 

Pro tip

Pair Teemo with fast-activation triggers to maximize his effect before your opponent can adapt.

He shines in early to mid-game turns, often setting up traps or evasive units that confuse your opponent’s board plan. In Riftbound Champion decks built for tempo control or trick-based plays, Teemo becomes a vital piece.

6. Miss Fortune, Bounty Hunter

A Riftbound TCG "Legend" card featuring Miss Fortune, Bounty Hunter.
Card NameMiss Fortune, Bounty Hunter
ChampionMiss Fortune
Primary RoleWin condition
Playstyle FitAggressive
Deck IdentityBurn/quick damage decks
ComplexityLow
Competitive RelevanceHigh

Miss Fortune, Bounty Hunter delivers fast-paced, front-line pressure that closes games early. She’s one of the most straightforward Riftbound Legend cards for players who prefer decisive plays and relentless attacks. 

Pro tip

Don’t hold her back, Miss Fortune is most dangerous when played early and backed by immediate aggression.

Typically used in aggressive Riftbound Champion decks, she enables early tempo leads that force bad trades and limited response windows. Her damage output snowballs quickly, especially when supported by low-cost units and combat tricks.

7. Annie, Dark Child

A Riftbound TCG "Legend" card featuring Annie, Dark Child.
Card NameAnnie, Dark Child
ChampionAnnie
Primary RoleControl
Playstyle FitSpell-based
Deck IdentityBurn/control hybrid decks
ComplexityMedium
Competitive RelevanceMedium

Annie, Dark Child brings destructive control in the form of targeted spells and area removal. She’s a strong choice in any Riftbound TCG card list focused on denying the board while slowly burning down the opponent. 

Pro tip

Keep mana open on your opponent’s turn, Annie’s reactive spells punish bad timing.

Most impactful during the mid-game, Annie shines when the opponent starts to build a board, punishing overextension with burst damage. She’s a favorite for players who enjoy tactical spell use without committing to full control. In a top trading card game like Riftbound, her presence is always felt.

8. Ahri, Nine-Tailed Fox

A Riftbound TCG "Legend" card featuring Ahri, Nine-Tailed Fox.
Card NameAhri, Nine-Tailed Fox
ChampionAhri
Primary RoleValue engine
Playstyle FitTempo
Deck IdentityRecall/combo decks
ComplexityHigh
Competitive RelevanceMedium

Ahri, Nine-Tailed Fox offers combo-driven flexibility that opens space for recall synergies and value loops. Her role in the Riftbound TCG card list is tied to smart sequencing, Ahri rewards players who plan turns ahead. 

Pro tip

Build around recall chains that keep your board light while reusing high-impact units or spells.

She’s usually activated early and scales through repeat actions over time. Ahri stands out for fluid play that adapts to any board state.

9. Darius, Hand of Noxus

A Riftbound TCG "Legend" card featuring Darius, Hand of Noxus.
Card NameDarius, Hand of Noxus
ChampionDarius
Primary RoleWin condition
Playstyle FitAggressive
Deck IdentityOverwhelm/finisher decks
ComplexityLow
Competitive RelevanceHigh

Darius, Hand of Noxus is a straight-line finisher that fits cleanly into damage-focused builds. He belongs in any list built around pushing unrelenting pressure and ending games fast. 

Pro tip

Use damage amplifiers or Overwhelm effects to force lethal the turn Darius lands.

Darius enters best in the mid-game, where he can follow early aggression with a clean, overwhelming finisher. 

10. Jinx, Loose Cannon

A Riftbound TCG "Legend" card featuring Jinx, Loose Cannon.
Card NameJinx, Loose Cannon
ChampionJinx
Primary RoleValue engine
Playstyle FitAggressive
Deck IdentityDiscard/burn hybrid decks
ComplexityMedium
Competitive RelevanceMedium

Jinx, Loose Cannon thrives in chaos. She rewards fast hand cycling and discard synergy, turning what looks like randomness into pure value. 

Pro tip

Don’t hoard your hand, Jinx unlocks her full potential when your cards are always moving.

Jinx shines in early to mid-game tempo decks that don’t mind losing cards if it means gaining explosive damage. She offers a unique angle in a card game where planning usually dominates.

11. Yasuo, Unforgiven

A Riftbound TCG "Legend" card featuring Yasuo, Unforgiven.
Card NameYasuo, Unforgiven
ChampionYasuo
Primary RoleDisruption
Playstyle FitControl
Deck IdentityStun/tempo manipulation
ComplexityHigh
Competitive RelevanceMedium

Yasuo, Unforgiven is all about stopping enemy momentum through repeated stuns and tempo shifts. He fits naturally in control decks that turn the tide without relying on brute force. 

Pro tip

Chain multiple stun effects in a single round to trigger Yasuo’s ability consistently.

His impact starts in the mid-game, when your board is developed and your opponent has committed threats. Players use Yasuo when they want a tactical response to aggressive setups.

12. Lee Sin, Blind Monk

A Riftbound TCG "Legend" card featuring Lee Sin, Blind Monk.
Card NameLee Sin, Blind Monk
ChampionLee Sin
Primary RoleCombo finisher
Playstyle FitSpell-focused burst
Deck IdentityReactive combo decks
ComplexityVery High
Competitive RelevanceNiche but strong in right hands

Lee Sin, Blind Monk is a classic high-risk, high-reward finisher. He’s used in combo decks that rely on chaining spells to push out massive damage in one swing. 

Pro tip

Stack cheap burst spells and only drop Lee Sin when your hand gives you a full execution line.

Most impactful during the mid to late game, Lee Sin punishes players who leave their board unguarded. Every move with him must be precise.

13. Leona, Radiant Dawn

A Riftbound TCG "Legend" card featuring Leona, Radiant Dawn.
Card NameLeona, Radiant Dawn
ChampionLeona
Primary RoleBoard stabilizer
Playstyle FitMidrange
Deck IdentitySun/defense decks
ComplexityLow
Competitive RelevanceConsistent

Leona, Radiant Dawn is a midrange defender who excels at slowing down aggressive decks. Her durability and reliable stats let you control the pace without falling behind. 

Pro tip

Time Leona’s entrance to absorb two attacks and set up a board flip.

She becomes especially useful in the mid-game, where tempo shifts often decide the match. Players pick her when they want safe trades and board presence without overcomplication.

14. Volibear, Relentless Storm

A Riftbound TCG "Legend" card featuring Volibear, Relentless Storm.
Card NameVolibear, Relentless Storm
ChampionVolibear
Primary RoleRamp payoff
Playstyle FitBig units
Deck IdentityOverwhelm/ramp decks
ComplexityMedium
Competitive RelevanceHigh in specific metas

Volibear, Relentless Storm serves as a late-game sledgehammer in decks built to ramp and explode. He brings massive stats and pressure, demanding an immediate answer. 

Pro tip

Always hold at least one backup threat, removal on Volibear is expected the moment he hits.

Ideal for players who like overwhelm strategies, Volibear typically hits the board after you’ve stalled or ramped safely for 4–5 turns.

15. Lux, Lady of Luminosity

A Riftbound TCG "Legend" card featuring Lux, Lady of Luminosity.
Card NameLux, Lady of Luminosity
ChampionLux
Primary RoleSpell synergy engine
Playstyle FitControl
Deck IdentityLight/control hybrid decks
ComplexityMedium
Competitive RelevanceConsistent

Lux, Lady of Luminosity shines in decks that generate value through repeated spell use. She supports board clears and card cycling, making her a control player’s favorite. 

Pro tip

Pair Lux with low-cost light spells to trigger her ability across several rounds without losing tempo.

Her ideal timing is in the mid-game, when you’ve used cheap spells to prep the field. Left unchecked, she creates a value loop most decks can’t stop.

16. Garen, Might of Demacia

A Riftbound TCG "Legend" card featuring Garen, Might of Demacia.
Card NameGaren, Might of Demacia
ChampionGaren
Primary RoleTempo anchor
Playstyle FitMidrange
Deck IdentityBuff/support combat decks
ComplexityLow
Competitive RelevanceStrong in beginner builds

Garen, Might of Demacia is a no-nonsense, stat-based brawler. He anchors midrange boards and thrives when backed by simple buffs or early trades. 

Pro tip

Use combat buffs right after Garen’s attack to snowball hard without losing momentum.

His presence in the mid-game forces unfavorable decisions from opponents who rely on smaller units or tempo tricks. If you’re building your first combat-focused deck, Garen is a natural inclusion.

How Legends Affect Your Deck

Every Legend card in Riftbound serves as the strategic core of a deck. You’re choosing your entire deck’s direction. Because players can only include one Legend per deck, that single decision shapes everything from card choices to endgame tactics. 

This kind of pre-game deck construction is a defining trait of many top deck-building card games, and Riftbound follows the same philosophy by tying strategy and core rules to a single, powerful card. Here’s how:

  • Deck Identity: Your Legend defines your deck’s core strategy, control, aggression, tempo, or hybrid.
  • Rune Access: Certain runes are only compatible with specific Legends, which limits or enables certain spell paths.
  • Card Selection: Supporting units and spells must reinforce the Legend’s ability, timing, or synergy conditions.
  • Playstyle Direction: The Legend sets the tone for how you approach matchups, fast-paced, reactive, or value-driven.
  • Complexity: Some Legends demand precision and tight sequencing, while others support simpler, more forgiving lines.
  • Win Conditions: Most decks close games using their Legend’s core ability or by enabling a finisher that fits the theme.

While Origins is the first set, Riftbound will continue to expand. New releases, such as Spiritforged and beyond, are expected to introduce fresh Legends and new mechanics over time.

FAQs

How many Legends are in Riftbound?

There are 16 Legends available in Riftbound: Origins. Each Legend represents a specific champion and serves as a unique, one-per-deck card.

Does every Riftbound deck need a Legend?

No, a Riftbound deck does not strictly require a Legend. Some players choose to build decks without one, especially for learning or casual play.

Can you use more than one Legend in a deck?

No, you can only use one Legend per deck. This rule is intentional and ensures that each deck has a clear identity and balance.

Are Legends the same as champions from League of Legends?

Yes, Legends are based on champions from League of Legends. However, their abilities are adapted to fit Riftbound’s card game mechanics. While the theme stays familiar, how they play can differ significantly from their original MOBA roles.

Can Legends be used in preconstructed decks?

Yes, some preconstructed or starter decks may include a Legend, depending on the product. These decks are designed to showcase how a Legend functions in a full build, making them useful for new players learning the game.

Do Legends determine how difficult a deck is to play?

Yes, Legends heavily influence deck difficulty. Some Legends support straightforward play patterns, while others require precise timing and advanced decision-making.

Will more Legends be added in future Riftbound sets?

Yes, more Legends are expected in future Riftbound expansions. While Origins is the first set, upcoming releases like Spiritforged and later expansions are planned to introduce new Legends, mechanics, and deck-building options over time.

Johnny Dunes

Technical Writer

I’m an author, casual gamer, and all-around foodie who loves mobile games, eating out with friends, and traveling. When I’m not writing, I’m either leveling up in my favorite games or getting lost in a new city. On my blog, I mix gaming tips, ways to earn on the side, and quirky tales from my latest adventures.

