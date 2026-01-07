Riftbound Legends List: All Champion Legends Cards 2026

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

If you’re looking for a complete Riftbound legends list, you’re in the right place. Riftbound has quickly become one of the most talked-about trading card games in 2026, and the Legend cards are a major reason why. These are powerful, one-per-deck Champion cards that can shift the entire flow of a match.

I’ve spent the past few weeks testing decks, collecting Origins packs, and tracking which Legends show up where. This guide covers every Champion Legend in the Riftbound: Origins set, how they play, and what to expect if you’re just getting started. If you’re looking to build smarter decks or understand what makes these Legends stand out, you’re in the right place.

Best Riftbound Cards: What Makes Legends Stand Out

Legends are the centerpiece of many powerful strategies in Riftbound that offer unique abilities that regular Champion cards don’t. Each one is limited to a single copy per deck, which makes your choice meaningful. Below, you’ll find a full breakdown of every card featured in the Riftbound legends list.

★ TCGPlayer The Best Marketplace for Collectible Trading Card Games Browse Legends on TCGPlayer

1. Kai’Sa: Daughter of the Void

Card Name Kai’Sa: Daughter of the Void Champion Kai’Sa Primary Role Win condition Playstyle Fit Aggressive Deck Identity Void pressure decks Complexity Medium Competitive Relevance High

Kai’Sa’s Legend card represents constant pressure that scales as the game progresses. Strategically, she rewards players who want to stay proactive while forcing opponents to respond.

Pro tip Hold at least one protection spell before committing Kai’Sa to the board to avoid losing tempo.

This Legend becomes most impactful in the mid to late game, once supporting units and spells are online. She works best with protection effects and spell-based triggers that keep her active on the board.

2. Master Yi, Wuju Bladesman

Card Name Master Yi, Wuju Bladesman Champion Master Yi Primary Role Value engine Playstyle Fit Tempo Deck Identity Blade combo decks Complexity Medium Competitive Relevance High

Master Yi, Wuju Bladesman focuses on repeated strike value and spell synergy. As a Riftbound Champion Legend, he gives you tempo advantages by enabling multiple trades and buffs in one turn. His strategic role is all about snowballing small gains into major board swings.

Pro tip Don’t overextend too early, Yi shines most when he enters with spell support already in hand.

Most players use him in the mid-game, especially in Riftbound decks built around action chaining and fast pressure. He pairs well with low-cost buffs and attack triggers that extend his presence on the board.

3. Viktor, Herald of the Arcane

Card Name Viktor, Herald of the Arcane Champion Viktor Primary Role Control Playstyle Fit Spell-based Deck Identity Arcane ramp/control decks Complexity High Competitive Relevance Medium

Viktor, Herald of the Arcane controls the pace of the game using spell interactions and delayed power spikes. As a high-complexity control piece, he fits well into arcane builds that scale over time.

Pro tip Stack Arcane charges early using cheap cantrip spells, Viktor rewards planning, not rush tactics.

Players choose Viktor as a centerpiece when they want slow, calculated wins over raw pressure. He’s often considered a top Riftbound card due to his unique synergy scaling, even if he isn’t always favored in faster metas. You’ll find him listed often in any serious Riftbound Champions list.

4. Sett, The Boss

Card Name Sett, The Boss Champion Sett Primary Role Pressure Playstyle Fit Midrange Deck Identity Combat-focused bruiser decks Complexity Low Competitive Relevance High

Sett, The Boss brings brute force and board control to the table. As one of the most reliable Riftbound Legend cards, he’s perfect for midrange players who want to win through repeated combat dominance.

Pro tip Use Sett as a follow-up to clear turns, he punishes opponents who try to reset without a clear finisher.

Sett thrives in the mid-game, where his durability and raw stats allow him to swing board state without needing spells or setup. His synergy favors unit-heavy Riftbound Champion decks that apply pressure without losing control.

5. Teemo, Swift Scout

Card Name Teemo, Swift Scout Champion Teemo Primary Role Support Playstyle Fit Tempo Deck Identity Trap/misdirection decks Complexity Medium Competitive Relevance Medium

Teemo, Swift Scout adds disruption and chip damage potential to any board. Among Riftbound Legend cards, Teemo is unique, he doesn’t win outright, but he tilts games slowly in your favor through distraction and incremental gain.

Pro tip Pair Teemo with fast-activation triggers to maximize his effect before your opponent can adapt.

He shines in early to mid-game turns, often setting up traps or evasive units that confuse your opponent’s board plan. In Riftbound Champion decks built for tempo control or trick-based plays, Teemo becomes a vital piece.

6. Miss Fortune, Bounty Hunter

Card Name Miss Fortune, Bounty Hunter Champion Miss Fortune Primary Role Win condition Playstyle Fit Aggressive Deck Identity Burn/quick damage decks Complexity Low Competitive Relevance High

Miss Fortune, Bounty Hunter delivers fast-paced, front-line pressure that closes games early. She’s one of the most straightforward Riftbound Legend cards for players who prefer decisive plays and relentless attacks.

Pro tip Don’t hold her back, Miss Fortune is most dangerous when played early and backed by immediate aggression.

Typically used in aggressive Riftbound Champion decks, she enables early tempo leads that force bad trades and limited response windows. Her damage output snowballs quickly, especially when supported by low-cost units and combat tricks.

7. Annie, Dark Child

Card Name Annie, Dark Child Champion Annie Primary Role Control Playstyle Fit Spell-based Deck Identity Burn/control hybrid decks Complexity Medium Competitive Relevance Medium

Annie, Dark Child brings destructive control in the form of targeted spells and area removal. She’s a strong choice in any Riftbound TCG card list focused on denying the board while slowly burning down the opponent.

Pro tip Keep mana open on your opponent’s turn, Annie’s reactive spells punish bad timing.

Most impactful during the mid-game, Annie shines when the opponent starts to build a board, punishing overextension with burst damage. She’s a favorite for players who enjoy tactical spell use without committing to full control. In a top trading card game like Riftbound, her presence is always felt.

8. Ahri, Nine-Tailed Fox

Card Name Ahri, Nine-Tailed Fox Champion Ahri Primary Role Value engine Playstyle Fit Tempo Deck Identity Recall/combo decks Complexity High Competitive Relevance Medium

Ahri, Nine-Tailed Fox offers combo-driven flexibility that opens space for recall synergies and value loops. Her role in the Riftbound TCG card list is tied to smart sequencing, Ahri rewards players who plan turns ahead.

Pro tip Build around recall chains that keep your board light while reusing high-impact units or spells.

She’s usually activated early and scales through repeat actions over time. Ahri stands out for fluid play that adapts to any board state.

9. Darius, Hand of Noxus

Card Name Darius, Hand of Noxus Champion Darius Primary Role Win condition Playstyle Fit Aggressive Deck Identity Overwhelm/finisher decks Complexity Low Competitive Relevance High

Darius, Hand of Noxus is a straight-line finisher that fits cleanly into damage-focused builds. He belongs in any list built around pushing unrelenting pressure and ending games fast.

Pro tip Use damage amplifiers or Overwhelm effects to force lethal the turn Darius lands.

Darius enters best in the mid-game, where he can follow early aggression with a clean, overwhelming finisher.

10. Jinx, Loose Cannon

Card Name Jinx, Loose Cannon Champion Jinx Primary Role Value engine Playstyle Fit Aggressive Deck Identity Discard/burn hybrid decks Complexity Medium Competitive Relevance Medium

Jinx, Loose Cannon thrives in chaos. She rewards fast hand cycling and discard synergy, turning what looks like randomness into pure value.

Pro tip Don’t hoard your hand, Jinx unlocks her full potential when your cards are always moving.

Jinx shines in early to mid-game tempo decks that don’t mind losing cards if it means gaining explosive damage. She offers a unique angle in a card game where planning usually dominates.

11. Yasuo, Unforgiven

Card Name Yasuo, Unforgiven Champion Yasuo Primary Role Disruption Playstyle Fit Control Deck Identity Stun/tempo manipulation Complexity High Competitive Relevance Medium

Yasuo, Unforgiven is all about stopping enemy momentum through repeated stuns and tempo shifts. He fits naturally in control decks that turn the tide without relying on brute force.

Pro tip Chain multiple stun effects in a single round to trigger Yasuo’s ability consistently.

His impact starts in the mid-game, when your board is developed and your opponent has committed threats. Players use Yasuo when they want a tactical response to aggressive setups.

12. Lee Sin, Blind Monk

Card Name Lee Sin, Blind Monk Champion Lee Sin Primary Role Combo finisher Playstyle Fit Spell-focused burst Deck Identity Reactive combo decks Complexity Very High Competitive Relevance Niche but strong in right hands

Lee Sin, Blind Monk is a classic high-risk, high-reward finisher. He’s used in combo decks that rely on chaining spells to push out massive damage in one swing.

Pro tip Stack cheap burst spells and only drop Lee Sin when your hand gives you a full execution line.

Most impactful during the mid to late game, Lee Sin punishes players who leave their board unguarded. Every move with him must be precise.

13. Leona, Radiant Dawn

Card Name Leona, Radiant Dawn Champion Leona Primary Role Board stabilizer Playstyle Fit Midrange Deck Identity Sun/defense decks Complexity Low Competitive Relevance Consistent

Leona, Radiant Dawn is a midrange defender who excels at slowing down aggressive decks. Her durability and reliable stats let you control the pace without falling behind.

Pro tip Time Leona’s entrance to absorb two attacks and set up a board flip.

She becomes especially useful in the mid-game, where tempo shifts often decide the match. Players pick her when they want safe trades and board presence without overcomplication.

14. Volibear, Relentless Storm

Card Name Volibear, Relentless Storm Champion Volibear Primary Role Ramp payoff Playstyle Fit Big units Deck Identity Overwhelm/ramp decks Complexity Medium Competitive Relevance High in specific metas

Volibear, Relentless Storm serves as a late-game sledgehammer in decks built to ramp and explode. He brings massive stats and pressure, demanding an immediate answer.

Pro tip Always hold at least one backup threat, removal on Volibear is expected the moment he hits.

Ideal for players who like overwhelm strategies, Volibear typically hits the board after you’ve stalled or ramped safely for 4–5 turns.

15. Lux, Lady of Luminosity

Card Name Lux, Lady of Luminosity Champion Lux Primary Role Spell synergy engine Playstyle Fit Control Deck Identity Light/control hybrid decks Complexity Medium Competitive Relevance Consistent

Lux, Lady of Luminosity shines in decks that generate value through repeated spell use. She supports board clears and card cycling, making her a control player’s favorite.

Pro tip Pair Lux with low-cost light spells to trigger her ability across several rounds without losing tempo.

Her ideal timing is in the mid-game, when you’ve used cheap spells to prep the field. Left unchecked, she creates a value loop most decks can’t stop.

16. Garen, Might of Demacia

Card Name Garen, Might of Demacia Champion Garen Primary Role Tempo anchor Playstyle Fit Midrange Deck Identity Buff/support combat decks Complexity Low Competitive Relevance Strong in beginner builds

Garen, Might of Demacia is a no-nonsense, stat-based brawler. He anchors midrange boards and thrives when backed by simple buffs or early trades.

Pro tip Use combat buffs right after Garen’s attack to snowball hard without losing momentum.

His presence in the mid-game forces unfavorable decisions from opponents who rely on smaller units or tempo tricks. If you’re building your first combat-focused deck, Garen is a natural inclusion.

How Legends Affect Your Deck

Every Legend card in Riftbound serves as the strategic core of a deck. You’re choosing your entire deck’s direction. Because players can only include one Legend per deck, that single decision shapes everything from card choices to endgame tactics.

This kind of pre-game deck construction is a defining trait of many top deck-building card games, and Riftbound follows the same philosophy by tying strategy and core rules to a single, powerful card. Here’s how:

Deck Identity: Your Legend defines your deck’s core strategy, control, aggression, tempo, or hybrid.

Your Legend defines your deck’s core strategy, control, aggression, tempo, or hybrid. Rune Access: Certain runes are only compatible with specific Legends, which limits or enables certain spell paths.

Certain runes are only compatible with specific Legends, which limits or enables certain spell paths. Card Selection: Supporting units and spells must reinforce the Legend’s ability, timing, or synergy conditions.

Supporting units and spells must reinforce the Legend’s ability, timing, or synergy conditions. Playstyle Direction: The Legend sets the tone for how you approach matchups, fast-paced, reactive, or value-driven.

The Legend sets the tone for how you approach matchups, fast-paced, reactive, or value-driven. Complexity: Some Legends demand precision and tight sequencing, while others support simpler, more forgiving lines.

Some Legends demand precision and tight sequencing, while others support simpler, more forgiving lines. Win Conditions: Most decks close games using their Legend’s core ability or by enabling a finisher that fits the theme.

While Origins is the first set, Riftbound will continue to expand. New releases, such as Spiritforged and beyond, are expected to introduce fresh Legends and new mechanics over time.

★ TCGPlayer The Best Marketplace for Collectible Trading Card Games Browse Riftbound Legends on TCGPlayer

FAQs