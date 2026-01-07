Riftbound: Origins Proving Grounds Decklist (2026 Starter Guide)

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

If you’re looking for a complete Riftbound Proving Grounds decklist, this page covers all four starter decks from the box set. Each deck is built to teach core Riftbound mechanics like mana pacing, board presence, and champion synergy. I’ve played through all four decks in casual sessions, and they clearly guide new players step by step.

The focus stays on learning the game through play, not competitive optimization. League of Legends fans and first-time card game players will find these decks easy to follow. Below, you’ll find the full decklists and a clear explanation of what each deck is designed to teach.

What is Riftbound: Origins Proving Grounds?

Riftbound: Origins Proving Grounds is a complete starter set designed to introduce players to the top Riftbound trading card game through guided play. The box includes four fully preconstructed decks built around Annie, Master Yi, Lux, and Garen, allowing two to four players to start immediately.

In addition to the decks, the set contains sturdy game boards, oversized battlefield cards, champion standees, and a detailed how-to-play guide that explains turn order and scoring. Exclusive cards not found in Origins booster packs add structure to early learning. The sections below break down each Riftbound Proving Grounds decklist.

Riftbound: Origins Proving Grounds Decklists

These are the official preconstructed starter decks included in the Proving Grounds set. Each one highlights a specific champion and gameplay mechanic to help new players understand core systems. See below for full lists and beginner-focused breakdowns.

1. Annie Proving Grounds Deck

Intended Player Level Beginner Core Playstyle Aggressive, Burn-focused Learning Focus Direct damage, spell timing, sequencing Deck Size Preconstructed (fixed card list) Exclusive Cards Yes (Proving Grounds–only) Origins Cards Included Yes (mixed with main set) Standalone Play Yes Upgrade Path Can be upgraded with Origins cards

The Annie deck is the most aggressive of the four, built around quick damage, low-cost units, and fast spells. It teaches how to sequence spell combos, manage mana efficiently, and pressure the opponent before they can stabilize.

Pro tip Practice counting exact damage over two turns. This deck rewards planning your spell chain in advance, especially when your opponent is low on health.

The deck encourages forward momentum, with burn spells and aggressive stat lines that reward players who make proactive plays. For new players, it’s an ideal introduction to combat math, targeting rules, and how to use spell timing to finish games.

2. Garen Proving Grounds Deck

Intended Player Level Beginner Core Playstyle Defensive, Midrange Learning Focus Board control, trading, value sequencing Deck Size Preconstructed (fixed card list) Exclusive Cards Yes (Proving Grounds–only) Origins Cards Included Yes (mixed with main set) Standalone Play Yes Upgrade Path Can be upgraded with Origins cards

The Garen deck is built around durable units and consistent board presence. It teaches players how to trade efficiently, defend key positions, and win by building advantage over several turns. Unlike more aggressive Riftbound decks, this one focuses on timing your attacks and managing combat values turn by turn.

Pro tip Focus on learning how blocking works. Not every unit needs to attack – some win by holding the board.

New players will learn how to stabilize early, develop the board, and apply pressure later in the game. Among the Riftbound Proving Grounds decks, Garen supports a slower playstyle that rewards patience and smart positioning.

3. Lux Proving Grounds Deck

Intended Player Level Beginner Core Playstyle Spell-focused, Light Control Learning Focus Timing, reactive play, resource efficiency Deck Size Preconstructed (fixed card list) Exclusive Cards Yes (Proving Grounds–only) Origins Cards Included Yes (mixed with main set) Standalone Play Yes Upgrade Path Can be upgraded with Origins cards

The Lux deck leans into spells, light control tools, and efficient tempo swings. It helps new players understand how and when to respond, which makes it a strong teaching tool for timing-based decision-making common in competitive deck-construction card games.

Pro tip Try passing early turns with spells in hand. This teaches how to react instead of always acting first.

In the Riftbound Proving Grounds box, Lux teaches the importance of control elements without overwhelming the player. Some of the best Riftbound cards for flexible answers appear here in simplified form.

4. Master Yi Proving Grounds Deck

Intended Player Level Beginner Core Playstyle Tempo, Precision Learning Focus Sequencing, unit protection, initiative Deck Size Preconstructed (fixed card list) Exclusive Cards Yes (Proving Grounds–only) Origins Cards Included Yes (mixed with main set) Standalone Play Yes Upgrade Path Can be upgraded with Origins cards

The Master Yi deck rewards careful planning and efficient sequencing. It introduces a tempo-oriented approach, where the goal is to stay one step ahead using fast units, strategic buffs, and protective plays.

Pro tip Think one turn ahead, this deck rewards players who prepare their next move before committing to the current one.

Among the Riftbound champion decks, this one emphasizes decision-making based on board state, rather than raw aggression or defense. From all the Riftbound Proving Grounds starter decks, Master Yi offers the most layered gameplay.

What’s In the Riftbound Proving Grounds Box?

The Riftbound Proving Grounds box includes four complete preconstructed decks, each one centered around a specific champion: Annie, Garen, Lux, and Master Yi.

Each deck is playable out of the box and mixes main set cards with 24 exclusive cards that can’t be found in regular Origins booster packs. These unique cards include alternate versions of champions, new units, and spells designed specifically for teaching. Below is the full Riftbound TCG card list of exclusive cards sorted by deck.

Card Name Type Proving Grounds Deck Annie, Fiery Legend Annie Proving Grounds Deck Annie, Stubborn Unit Annie Proving Grounds Deck Annie, Dark Child Legend Annie Proving Grounds Deck Flash Spell Annie Proving Grounds Deck Incinerate Spell Annie Proving Grounds Deck Firestorm Spell Annie Proving Grounds Deck Tibbers Unit Annie Proving Grounds Deck Garen, Rugged Unit Garen Proving Grounds Deck Garen, Commander Unit Garen Proving Grounds Deck Garen, Might of Demacia Legend Garen Proving Grounds Deck Decisive Strike Spell Garen Proving Grounds Deck Recruit the Vanguard Unit Garen Proving Grounds Deck Vanguard Attendant Unit Garen Proving Grounds Deck Lux, Crownguard Unit Lux Proving Grounds Deck Lux, Illuminated Unit Lux Proving Grounds Deck Lux, Lady of Luminosity Legend Lux Proving Grounds Deck Blast of Power Spell Lux Proving Grounds Deck Final Spark Spell Lux Proving Grounds Deck Master Yi, Meditative Unit Master Yi Proving Grounds Deck Master Yi, Honed Unit Master Yi Proving Grounds Deck Master Yi, Wuju Bladesman Legend Master Yi Proving Grounds Deck Zephyr Sage Unit Master Yi Proving Grounds Deck Highlander Unit Master Yi Proving Grounds Deck Gentlemen’s Duel Spell Master Yi Proving Grounds Deck

