Riftbound: Origins Proving Grounds Decklist (2026 Starter Guide)
If you’re looking for a complete Riftbound Proving Grounds decklist, this page covers all four starter decks from the box set. Each deck is built to teach core Riftbound mechanics like mana pacing, board presence, and champion synergy. I’ve played through all four decks in casual sessions, and they clearly guide new players step by step.
The focus stays on learning the game through play, not competitive optimization. League of Legends fans and first-time card game players will find these decks easy to follow. Below, you’ll find the full decklists and a clear explanation of what each deck is designed to teach.
What is Riftbound: Origins Proving Grounds?
Riftbound: Origins Proving Grounds is a complete starter set designed to introduce players to the top Riftbound trading card game through guided play. The box includes four fully preconstructed decks built around Annie, Master Yi, Lux, and Garen, allowing two to four players to start immediately.
In addition to the decks, the set contains sturdy game boards, oversized battlefield cards, champion standees, and a detailed how-to-play guide that explains turn order and scoring. Exclusive cards not found in Origins booster packs add structure to early learning. The sections below break down each Riftbound Proving Grounds decklist.
Riftbound: Origins Proving Grounds Decklists
These are the official preconstructed starter decks included in the Proving Grounds set. Each one highlights a specific champion and gameplay mechanic to help new players understand core systems. See below for full lists and beginner-focused breakdowns.
1. Annie Proving Grounds Deck
|Intended Player Level
|Beginner
|Core Playstyle
|Aggressive, Burn-focused
|Learning Focus
|Direct damage, spell timing, sequencing
|Deck Size
|Preconstructed (fixed card list)
|Exclusive Cards
|Yes (Proving Grounds–only)
|Origins Cards Included
|Yes (mixed with main set)
|Standalone Play
|Yes
|Upgrade Path
|Can be upgraded with Origins cards
The Annie deck is the most aggressive of the four, built around quick damage, low-cost units, and fast spells. It teaches how to sequence spell combos, manage mana efficiently, and pressure the opponent before they can stabilize.
Practice counting exact damage over two turns. This deck rewards planning your spell chain in advance, especially when your opponent is low on health.
The deck encourages forward momentum, with burn spells and aggressive stat lines that reward players who make proactive plays. For new players, it’s an ideal introduction to combat math, targeting rules, and how to use spell timing to finish games.
2. Garen Proving Grounds Deck
|Intended Player Level
|Beginner
|Core Playstyle
|Defensive, Midrange
|Learning Focus
|Board control, trading, value sequencing
|Deck Size
|Preconstructed (fixed card list)
|Exclusive Cards
|Yes (Proving Grounds–only)
|Origins Cards Included
|Yes (mixed with main set)
|Standalone Play
|Yes
|Upgrade Path
|Can be upgraded with Origins cards
The Garen deck is built around durable units and consistent board presence. It teaches players how to trade efficiently, defend key positions, and win by building advantage over several turns. Unlike more aggressive Riftbound decks, this one focuses on timing your attacks and managing combat values turn by turn.
Focus on learning how blocking works. Not every unit needs to attack – some win by holding the board.
New players will learn how to stabilize early, develop the board, and apply pressure later in the game. Among the Riftbound Proving Grounds decks, Garen supports a slower playstyle that rewards patience and smart positioning.
3. Lux Proving Grounds Deck
|Intended Player Level
|Beginner
|Core Playstyle
|Spell-focused, Light Control
|Learning Focus
|Timing, reactive play, resource efficiency
|Deck Size
|Preconstructed (fixed card list)
|Exclusive Cards
|Yes (Proving Grounds–only)
|Origins Cards Included
|Yes (mixed with main set)
|Standalone Play
|Yes
|Upgrade Path
|Can be upgraded with Origins cards
The Lux deck leans into spells, light control tools, and efficient tempo swings. It helps new players understand how and when to respond, which makes it a strong teaching tool for timing-based decision-making common in competitive deck-construction card games.
Try passing early turns with spells in hand. This teaches how to react instead of always acting first.
In the Riftbound Proving Grounds box, Lux teaches the importance of control elements without overwhelming the player. Some of the best Riftbound cards for flexible answers appear here in simplified form.
4. Master Yi Proving Grounds Deck
|Intended Player Level
|Beginner
|Core Playstyle
|Tempo, Precision
|Learning Focus
|Sequencing, unit protection, initiative
|Deck Size
|Preconstructed (fixed card list)
|Exclusive Cards
|Yes (Proving Grounds–only)
|Origins Cards Included
|Yes (mixed with main set)
|Standalone Play
|Yes
|Upgrade Path
|Can be upgraded with Origins cards
The Master Yi deck rewards careful planning and efficient sequencing. It introduces a tempo-oriented approach, where the goal is to stay one step ahead using fast units, strategic buffs, and protective plays.
Think one turn ahead, this deck rewards players who prepare their next move before committing to the current one.
Among the Riftbound champion decks, this one emphasizes decision-making based on board state, rather than raw aggression or defense. From all the Riftbound Proving Grounds starter decks, Master Yi offers the most layered gameplay.
What’s In the Riftbound Proving Grounds Box?
The Riftbound Proving Grounds box includes four complete preconstructed decks, each one centered around a specific champion: Annie, Garen, Lux, and Master Yi.
Each deck is playable out of the box and mixes main set cards with 24 exclusive cards that can’t be found in regular Origins booster packs. These unique cards include alternate versions of champions, new units, and spells designed specifically for teaching. Below is the full Riftbound TCG card list of exclusive cards sorted by deck.
|Card Name
|Type
|Proving Grounds Deck
|Annie, Fiery
|Legend
|Annie Proving Grounds Deck
|Annie, Stubborn
|Unit
|Annie Proving Grounds Deck
|Annie, Dark Child
|Legend
|Annie Proving Grounds Deck
|Flash
|Spell
|Annie Proving Grounds Deck
|Incinerate
|Spell
|Annie Proving Grounds Deck
|Firestorm
|Spell
|Annie Proving Grounds Deck
|Tibbers
|Unit
|Annie Proving Grounds Deck
|Garen, Rugged
|Unit
|Garen Proving Grounds Deck
|Garen, Commander
|Unit
|Garen Proving Grounds Deck
|Garen, Might of Demacia
|Legend
|Garen Proving Grounds Deck
|Decisive Strike
|Spell
|Garen Proving Grounds Deck
|Recruit the Vanguard
|Unit
|Garen Proving Grounds Deck
|Vanguard Attendant
|Unit
|Garen Proving Grounds Deck
|Lux, Crownguard
|Unit
|Lux Proving Grounds Deck
|Lux, Illuminated
|Unit
|Lux Proving Grounds Deck
|Lux, Lady of Luminosity
|Legend
|Lux Proving Grounds Deck
|Blast of Power
|Spell
|Lux Proving Grounds Deck
|Final Spark
|Spell
|Lux Proving Grounds Deck
|Master Yi, Meditative
|Unit
|Master Yi Proving Grounds Deck
|Master Yi, Honed
|Unit
|Master Yi Proving Grounds Deck
|Master Yi, Wuju Bladesman
|Legend
|Master Yi Proving Grounds Deck
|Zephyr Sage
|Unit
|Master Yi Proving Grounds Deck
|Highlander
|Unit
|Master Yi Proving Grounds Deck
|Gentlemen’s Duel
|Spell
|Master Yi Proving Grounds Deck
FAQs
There are four Proving Grounds decks in total. Each one features a different champion – Annie, Garen, Lux, or Master Yi – and comes fully preconstructed for immediate play.
Yes, you can use Proving Grounds decks in regular play. They follow Riftbound’s core rules and can be used in casual play or teaching sessions.
No, there aren’t Proving Grounds cards included in Origins booster packs. The 24 exclusive cards found in Proving Grounds are not part of the Origins booster pool.
The difference between Proving Grounds decks and Champion Decks is that Proving Grounds decks are built for learning, with fixed cards and simplified strategies. Riftbound Champion Decks offer more variety, strategic depth, and are intended for standalone or upgrade-focused play.
Yes, you can upgrade a Proving Grounds deck. Each deck provides a basic structure that can be improved using cards from Origins boosters or other Riftbound decks.
Yes, there are exclusive battlegrounds in Proving Grounds. The box includes four full-color battleground boards made specifically for teaching.