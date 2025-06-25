Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

How Many Funko Pops Are There in 2025?

Exactly how many Funko Pops are there? If you’ve ever asked this question, you’re not alone, and the answer is more mind-blowing than you might expect. What started as a niche collectible line has gone global.

The quick answer: As of 2025, there are over 25,000 unique Pop figure characters worldwide and counting. This includes everything from Marvel superheroes, anime legends, and classic Disney icons to viral TV characters. It continues to get bigger as Funko frequently releases new figures.

Whether you’re a seasoned collector or starting to dip your toes into the Pop! Vinyl world, this guide breaks down the staggering numbers behind the craze. From yearly release stats to franchise breakdowns and where to track them all, I’ve got everything you need to know about the ever-expanding Funko Pop universe.

Why Are There So Many Funkos?

The answer lies in Funko’s licensing strategy. The company has secured deals with dozens of pop culture giants, including Marvel, Disney, Warner Bros., Star Wars, and Netflix. This allows Funko to rapidly produce Pop! figures across a wide range of categories.

A single character like Batman can have dozens of different versions, each showcasing a unique outfit, pose, or cinematic moment. Multiply that strategy across thousands of characters, and the total figure count adds up quickly.

Several factors contribute to Funko’s massive catalog:

Convention exclusives , such as Comic-Con editions, that are only available at specific events



, such as Comic-Con editions, that are only available at specific events Region-specific releases are available only in certain countries or markets



are available only in certain countries or markets Deluxe multi-packs that feature sets of multiple figures



that feature sets of multiple figures Custom creations made by fans, which, while unofficial, add to the brand’s perceived depth



made by fans, which, while unofficial, add to the brand’s perceived depth Vaulted figures , which are discontinued and no longer produced



, which are discontinued and no longer produced Reissued versions of older figures with slight design tweaks

With over 25,000 figures and counting, Funko is one of the most prolific collectible brands in the world—and it’s only growing.

Funko also appeals to fans of all ages and interests:

Characters range from classic icons like Mickey Mouse and Willy Wonka to newer favorites like Mike from Stranger Things



like Mickey Mouse and Willy Wonka to newer favorites like Mike from Stranger Things The brand reaches into music and sports , featuring figures of stars like Snoop Dogg and teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers



, featuring figures of stars like Snoop Dogg and teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers Freddy Funko, the brand’s mascot, often appears in themed versions of popular characters



Ad Icons represent well-known stores, restaurants, and consumer brands



Bitty Pop! mini-figures offer a compact alternative, great for smaller displays



Chase variants are limited-edition figures with unique designs, highly prized by collectors



There’s no central source that tracks every single Funko release in real time. Even the official Funko App can fall behind fan-maintained databases. Whether you’re aiming to build the ultimate Funko Pop collection or are just curious, one thing’s clear:

How Many New Funko Pops Are Released Each Year?

It’s estimated that Funko releases approximately 1,000 to 2,000 new Pop figures every year. This makes Funko one of the most prolific collectible manufacturers out there. Funko doesn’t adhere to a specific release schedule which is part of the fun. Fan-favorite events and exclusive releases often trigger predictable spikes in new Funko Pop figures.

Funko Fair sets the tone at the start of the year. It’s a showcase of dozens, if not hundreds, of upcoming releases. This pre-order event covers several categories like anime, gaming, movies, and more. San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) and New York Comic-Con (NYCC) bring even more releases later in the year. Highly sought-after exclusives, limited editions, and cross-franchise surprises are often unveiled at these cons. Fans and Funko Pop collectors either rush to pre-order or line up for these drops.

What’s more, retailers like Target, Walmart, and Amazon now host their own exclusive drops at events like Target Con and Walmart Collector Con. These exclusives often include variants and repaints you won’t find anywhere else.

And the variety keeps growing due to licenses, partnerships, and pop culture trends. One week might bring 10 new Marvel figures, while the next focuses on anime or horror icons. For collectors trying to “catch them all” keeping up has become part of the thrill – and the challenge.

My shelves keep filling up faster than expected as Funko‘s release calendar never seems to stop.

How Many Pop Figures Has Funko Released?

Getting a precise, up-to-date number of Funko Pops released is difficult. Funko doesn’t publish a real-time database. It’s nearly impossible to guess even for hardcore collectors. There are several release avenues from comic cons to retailer exclusives. How you categorize variants is another factor.

But here’s a solid timeline of how Funko Pop! Vinyl line exploded:

2010–2014 : The Pop line launched. It released approximately 500 to 800 pop figures total across those first five years.

: The Pop line launched. It released approximately across those first five years. 2015–2019 : Funko ramped up dramatically, by 2019 they had produced over 10,000 unique Pops .

: Funko ramped up dramatically, by they had produced . 2020–2024 : With licensing deals expanding and demand surging, Funko added an estimated 1,500 to 2,000 new Pops every year .

: With licensing deals expanding and demand surging, Funko added an estimated . 2025: The current estimate places the total number of unique Funko Pop figures at over 25,000.

It’s remarkable how fast that number climbed. In little more than a decade, Funko has gone from a few shelves of niche figures to filling entire rooms.

The endless display walls and databases with thousands of entries speak volumes, and each year brings new fandoms into the fold. It’s clear that this collectible craze is nowhere near slowing down.

How Many Funko Pops by Popular Franchises?

Some franchises have significantly more Funko Pops than others. The biggest drivers? Massive character rosters, long-running series, and endless fan demand. Marvel, Star Wars, and Disney regularly top the list with hundreds of variants. Meanwhile, fandoms like Harry Potter, Pokémon, One Piece and Dragon Ball continue to grow. Even TV series like The Office or Friends have dozens of Pops based on iconic outfits, scenes, and side characters. This proves that nearly any franchise can become a Funko empire.

1. Marvel x Funko: A Universe of Collectibles

Marvel’s universe is huge and it’s still growing. From comic books and movies to streaming shows, the Marvel Universe has become a pop culture powerhouse. And Funko is right there with it. With over 1,200 Marvel Pops, it’s one of the biggest Funko lines ever made.

The variety is wild. You’ll find classic Avengers, multiverse versions, Disney+ heroes, and even zombie variants. Popular characters like Black Panther, Batman, and Captain America come in dozens of styles. They’re often based on alternate costumes, timelines, or cinematic moments.

Some Pops really stand out. Samurai Deadpool brings serious flair with full armor and twin swords, exactly what you’d expect from the merc with a mouth. It’s a standout among Deadpool releases and doesn’t surface often in retail stock. The metallic Endgame Captain America looks epic with Mjolnir and his shield, capturing one of the most iconic MCU scenes. And Endgame Thanos? He’s big, metallic, and armed with the full Infinity Gauntlet. It’s a true showstopper.

Marvel’s Funko line is diverse. These figures are well-made and often arrive in perfect condition. They’re great value for the money as well as great gifts. Whether you’re into the old-school comics, the latest movies, or alternate-universe takes, there’s something for every kind of fan.

2. Star Wars x Funko: A Galaxy of Variants

Star Wars has built one of the most legendary universes in pop culture. With movies, animated series, live-action shows, and comics. It brings an endless lineup of heroes, villains, droids, and jaw-dropping moments. That’s why the Star Wars Funko Pop! line has over 800 pop figures and it’s not slowing down.

The variety is next-level. You’ll find classic icons like Darth Vader, reimagined with cool sculpting and a powerful pose. This retro-inspired design adds bold comic-book flair to the iconic villain. The bright red lightsaber and expressive sculpt make it a fun twist on the dark side.

This retro Boba Fett figurine is on the hunt for his next quarry. The bounty hunter stands ready with his weapon. Obi-Wan Kenobi – “Hello There” Edition captures the Jedi Master mid-quote, complete with a speech bubble of his iconic greeting. Clean sculpting and a calm pose make this a must-have for fans of Obi-Wan’s legacy.

Whether you’re into the original trilogy, Clone Wars, or the latest streaming shows, there’s a Pop for every fan. From holographic Sith Lords to chrome bounty hunters, the Star Wars line is packed with unique variants and special editions.

Building your collection? This is the way.

3. Disney x Funko: Decades of Magic in One Collection

From classic fairy tales to modern adventures, Disney and Pixar’s characters have been part of pop culture for more than 100 years. Add in the Muppets, and the universe only gets bigger. That’s why the Disney Funko Pop! line has over 1,000 figures, with new ones released all the time.

This line covers everything. It spans golden age princesses to Pixar icons, beloved sidekicks, and unforgettable villains. Whether you’re into magical castles, spooky lairs, or space adventures, there’s a Pop for it. There was even a 100% exclusive subscription – Disney Treasures.

Lilo and Stitch is one of the cutest duos in the lineup! It captures the fun and friendship that made the movie a favorite. If you prefer Jafar or Yzma, Funko has that covered, too.

Fans of classic Disney baddies will love the Disney Villains’ bold designs and fierce poses. And if you’re into royal vibes, Disney Princesses shine with detailed gowns and signature styles. Glitter editions like Belle’s are usually among the first to sell out during anniversary drops.

With so many iconic characters across decades of storytelling, Disney’s Funko line is a dream for collectors. Whether you grew up with Mickey Mouse or just discovered Turning Red, there’s a vinyl figure that’ll spark nostalgia and brighten your display.

4. Harry Potter x Funko: A Spellbinding Collection

The realm of Harry Potter is packed with magic, mystery, and unforgettable characters. From the pages of the books to the big screen, the Wizarding World has captured fans for over two decades. It’s no surprise that the Harry Potter Funko Pop! line features over 200 figures, bringing Hogwarts to your shelf.

Every House, every spell, every epic moment, Funko has turned it all into collectible magic. The characters come to life in styles that reflect major scenes, emotional beats, and fan-favorite details.

Start with Harry Potter with Hedwig, capturing the start of Harry’s journey with his loyal owl by his side. Then add a sassy Hermione Granger, wand in hand and ready to solve any mystery. Although, she can be a bit top heavy! And don’t miss Severus Snape, one of the most complex and powerful characters in the series, looking dark and iconic as ever. This sharply sculpted Pop has been quietly vaulted from many online retailers.

With so many Pops covering key moments, duels, classes, and even magical creatures, building a Harry Potter collection feels just like stepping into Hogwarts. If you want to keep that magic intact, a good pop protector can go a long way in keeping boxes crisp and dust-free. No spell required.

5. Pokémon x Funko: Gotta Collect ’Em All

With games, shows, cards, and movies, Pokémon is one of the biggest franchises in the world. Its global fan base spans generations, and it’s perfect for collectibles. The Pokémon Funko Pop! line has over 100 figures, with more released every year.

The variety is endless. You’ve got original starters, Legendary Pokémon, fan favorites, and even regional forms. Each with unique designs that look amazing as Pops. Whether you’re Team Kanto or love the newer gens, there’s something for every trainer. These pop figures are also well-built, great value for the price and very giftable!

Let’s start with the face of the franchise: Pikachu, shown in a friendly, waving pose that’s full of personality. Charizard brings major battle energy with fiery wings and a fierce stance. It’s one of the more dramatic sculpts in the Pokémon line and tends to move quickly when restocked. And Umbreon, a fan-favorite evolution, looks sleek and mysterious, perfect for collectors who like their Pops with some edge.

With so many forms and evolutions, collecting Pokémon Pops feels like building your dream team in real life. Gotta display ’em all? The right shelf not only saves space, but it can also make your figurines shine.

6. Anime x Funko: Power-Up Your Shelf

Anime has a global fanbase that continues to expand and so does its Funko Pop! lineup. With hit series like Dragon Ball Z, Naruto, One Piece, and more, anime brings bold characters, epic powers, and endless transformations. That’s why the anime Funko Pop! category has over 1,000 pop figures and continues to expand with every new arc and outfit.

These Pops figures go all in. Characters often appear in multiple forms. From early training days to final battle modes, which makes them super collectible. You’ll find flashy power-ups, rare exclusives, and iconic outfits from across the biggest anime titles.

The colours really pop on this figurine of Monkey D. Luffy from One Piece. He looks ready to lead the Straw Hats with his trademark grin. From Naruto: Shippuden, Karin is the latest addition to the Akatsuki lineup. Her figurine strikes a sharp stance, which conveys her intelligence and intensity.

A menacing Goku – First Appearance, backlit by his aura, is ready to dole out vengeance. This power-up is one of his most iconic Super Saiyan forms. These pops

Whether you’re into high-stakes battles or character-driven stories, anime Pop figures bring the action home. No subtitles needed!

7. TV Shows x Funko: Small Screen, Big Collection

You don’t need explosions or superpowers to land a Funko Pop. Some of the most popular lines come from iconic TV shows across comedies, dramas, and cult favorites. These characters have inspired over 700 TV-themed Funko Pop figures. These figures are often based on unforgettable scenes, outfits, and awkward moments.

Even non-action series like The Office, Friends, and Wednesday have massive Pop! lines that celebrate their most meme-worthy moments.

Take Michael Scott from The Office, complete with his classic “World’s Best Boss” mug. The figure perfectly reflects his quirky charm and self-appointed leadership style. It’s a must-have for any fan of Dunder Mifflin or workplace comedy. Or Ross Geller from Friends, caught in one of his most legendary fails, the leather pants disaster. Yikes! It’s a hilarious throwback moment to where things went terribly wrong.

For a darker twist, there’s Wednesday Addams from the hit Netflix series Wednesday. This figure nails her signature deadpan expression. She’s rocking her double braids and gothic school uniform. It’s a striking representation of her unique personality and the show’s eerie yet stylish vibe, a vital piece for fans of the macabre.

From laugh-out-loud blunders to gothic charm, TV Pops prove that great storytelling, and awkward fashion choices, deserve a spot on your shelf.

Where To Track All Funko Pops?

With thousands of Funko Pops across movies, games, anime, and more, keeping track of your collection can get tricky. Luckily, there are a few trusted tools and communities that help collectors stay organized and up to date.

Start with the official Funko App. It’s great for tracking what you own, want, or still need. It also links directly to your Funko account and gives alerts for new releases.

The Funko Pop price guide is an essential tool for any serious collector and HobbyDB is a go-to resource. It’s also the new home of Pop Price Guide. It’s an independent collecting platform that tracks real-time market values. They’re based on recent sales, reflecting the pulse of the thriving secondary market.

With its searchable catalog by character, series, or exclusive type, it’s easy to navigate. Here collectors can manage large collections and discover rare pieces. It’s a powerful platform for tracking trends and staying ahead in the ever-evolving world of Funko collecting.

Finally, social media is key. Reddit and Instagram are great for spotting new drops, rare finds, and collector trades. Many fans share updates faster than official sites.

Whether you’re just starting out or deep into the hobby, these tools can help you level up your Funko game and never miss a drop.

FAQs

How many Funko Pops are there?

There are over 25,000 different Funko Pop figures, covering everything from superheroes and anime to TV, music, and games. This number continues to grow.

What was the 1st Funko Pop?

Batman #01 was the first official Funko Pop, released in 2011 under the Pop! Heroes line. It followed the 2010 Funko Force 2.0 preview shown at San Diego Comic-Con.

What is the rarest Funko Pop ever made?

One of the rarest is the Glow-in-the-Dark Alex DeLarge (Clockwork Orange), which was limited to just 12 pieces and sells for thousands.

Who has the highest number of Funko Pops?

With over 25,000 unique Funko Pop figures, Paul Scardino holds the Guinness World Record for the largest Funko Pop collection, with 8,002 figures and counting.

How many Funko Pop lines are there?

Funko has over 100+ different Pop! lines, including Pop! Heroes, Pop! Animation, Pop! Rocks, Pop! Games, and Pop! Television, each with its own number series.