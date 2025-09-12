Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

10 Best MTG Sets to Buy in 2025 | Value, Power, and Pure Fun

Whenever I get asked about the best MTG sets to buy, I always remind players it is not only about competitive strength or long term value. A great set combines cards you want to buy for the thrill of it, cards that shape how the game is played, themes and mechanics that bring pure fun, and stories that stay with you long after the match. Some sets feel like they’re made almost exclusively for the established players chasing tournament impact, others for collectors focused on lasting value, and some are loved simply for the joy they bring to casual play.

In this guide, I will share ten MTG sets that impressed me across all of these aspects, from competitive staples and collector gems to flavorful expansions that are perfect for relaxed games with friends.

Our Top Picks for MTG Sets

I’ve reviewed dozens of Magic: The Gathering sets, and three stand out as the ones I’d recommend first. They capture flavor, format impact, and collector appeal in equal measure.

Assassin’s Creed – A compact Universes Beyond set that brings freerunning mechanics and Memory Corridor frames to life. Not Standard-legal, but packed with legendary characters and reprints that make it a collector’s gem. Wilds of Eldraine – A fairy-tale themed set with Role tokens, enchantment-matters support, and whimsical showcase frames. Praised for fun drafting and lasting utility, it blends casual charm with real deck-building value. The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth – A crossover that perfectly blends lore and gameplay, with the Ring tempts you with mechanical, panoramic scene cards, and standout staples like The One Ring and Orcish Bowmasters. Both a competitive powerhouse and a collector’s centerpiece.

These three picks show different strengths – Assassin’s Creed for collectability, Wilds of Eldraine for casual play, and LOTR for epic crossover appeal. Keep scrolling to see the full list of the 10 best MTG sets to buy this year.

Top 10 Best MTG Sets: Iconic Magic: The Gathering Set Releases

I’ve reviewed each release for its mechanics, competitive impact, and collectible value. Some sets are great for casual players, others push the competitive meta forward, and a few shine as long-term investments. Here’s my take on the 10 best MTG sets that impressed me most in 2025. How many of these have you played?

However, if you are new to the game, start with our guide on how to play Magic: The Gathering.

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Set Code ACR Set Symbol Assassin Brotherhood insignia Total Cards 100 main set + 10 full-art lands Rarity Breakdown Uncommon: 54Rare: 32Mythic rare: 14Basic lands: 10 full-artCommons in main set: 0Starter Kit exclusives: 2 mythic, 6 rare, 8 uncommon, 9 common, 4 basic lands Special Card Treatments Memory Corridor showcase, textured foils, serialized legends Available Products Beyond Boosters, Collector Boosters, Bundle, Starter Kit Notable Cards Ezio Auditore, Altair, Leonardo da Vinci (serialized), The Capitoline Triad Legal Formats Modern, Commander, Legacy, Vintage

The Assassin’s Creed set is part of Universes Beyond, standing alongside crossovers like The Lord of the Rings. Its headline mechanic, Freerunning, reduces spell costs after combat damage, mirroring the series’ acrobatic style and giving the set notable power level. Returning mechanics such as Disguise and Cloak add stealth, while The Capitoline Triad breaks new ground as the first legendary creature to create an emblem. For fans of Magic: The Gathering, it feels like a bold addition to recent sets that bridges video games with tabletop play.

From a collector’s perspective, the Memory Corridor showcase frames and serialized historical figures look stunning and tie directly to the game’s identity. Combined with iconic characters like Ezio and Altair, the set feels authentic and flavorful, appealing to both Magic veterans and Assassin’s Creed fans. It also reinforces why Magic remains one of the best trading card games.

Why we chose it It blends MTG’s tactical play with Assassin’s Creed’s iconic world, creating one of the most faithful crossovers to date.

Final Verdict

Assassin’s Creed is a flavorful crossover packed with iconic characters and striking showcase designs. It is a must-have for fans who want cards that play well and look unforgettable in any collection.

2. Wilds of Eldraine [Best for Casual Fun]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Set Code WOE Set Symbol An open storybook with a diamond Total Cards 266 regular cards (includes 5 full-art basics) Rarity Breakdown 101 Commons80 Uncommons60 Rares20 Mythic RaresPlus 5 Full-art Basic Lands (#262–266) Special Card Treatments Showcase storybook frames, borderless alternate art, extended art foils, Enchanting Tales bonus sheet (63 enchantments) Available Products Draft, Set, Collector Boosters, Bundle, Prerelease Pack, Jumpstart Notable Cards Beseech the Mirror, Agatha’s Soul Cauldron, Virtue of Persistence, Up the Beanstalk Legal Formats Standard, Modern, Commander, Legacy, Vintage, Alchemy

Wilds of Eldraine returns players to one of Magic’s most imaginative planes with fairy tale inspired characters and mechanics. It brings back adventure cards, while food and role tokens add layers of interaction that make every game feel different. The Enchanting Tales bonus sheet includes classic enchantments in special frames that are both nostalgic and exciting to open.

Collectors and casual players will enjoy the storybook showcase treatments and anime-styled variants, which make even common pulls feel unique. The set also introduces format relevant cards like Beseech the Mirror that can find a home in competitive decks, showing that flavor and power can coexist in the same release. You can also explore all MTG sets listed in order to see how these expansion sets fit into Magic’s history.

Why we chose it If you want a set that balances flavorful storytelling with cards that remain useful in your collection, this is the one to pick up.

Final Verdict

Wilds of Eldraine delivers fairy tale flavor, fun mechanics, and plenty of replayability. If you love story driven Magic with cards that remain useful, this is the set to buy.

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Set Code LTR Set Symbol Stylized gold ring Total Cards 281 main set plus 80 scene cards and 20 Jumpstart cards Rarity Breakdown 101 commons, 80 uncommons, 60 rares, 20 mythic rares Special Card Treatments Serialized The One Ring, ring frame showcases, borderless scene cards, extended art foils Available Products Draft, Set, Collector, and Jumpstart Boosters, Bundle, Commander Decks Notable Cards The One Ring, Orcish Bowmasters, Delighted Halfling, Nazgûl Legal Formats Modern, Commander, Legacy, Vintage

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth is the crossover set that truly delivered. Its mechanics tie directly into Tolkien’s world: The Ring Tempts You gives your Ring-bearer mounting boons over time, while amassing Orcs floods the board with an Orc army. These flavorful designs shook up Modern and Commander alike. However, The One Ring became a powerhouse for card draw, and Orcish Bowmasters now keeps opponents’ draw-heavy decks in check.

Collectors were enthralled too. Borderless panorama scene cards depict iconic moments from the trilogy, and the serialized 1-of-1 One Ring made headlines worldwide with a $2 million sale. Many players call this set’s art and flavor virtually unbeatable. It’s a prime example of legendary storytelling merging with powerful, sought-after cards in one package.

Why we chose it It blends legendary storytelling with format staples and collectible treatments in one cohesive package.

Final Verdict

The Lord of the Rings set blends format staples with breathtaking collectibles. It is the crossover that every player and collector should own for both play and display.

4. Ravnica Remastered [Best Reprint Value + Draft Nostalgia]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Set Code RVR Set Symbol Ravnica guild spire Total Cards 291 Rarity Breakdown 110 commons90 uncommons71 rares20 mythic rares Special Card Treatments Retro frames, borderless shock lands, showcase guild frames, foils Available Products Draft Boosters, Collector Boosters Notable Cards Steam Vents, Watery Grave, Assassin’s Trophy, Niv-Mizzet, Aurelia Legal Formats Commander, Modern, Legacy, Vintage, Pioneer

For me, Ravnica Remastered is a reminder of why this plane has always been a fan favorite. The set is entirely reprints, but it celebrates the guild system with cards that still matter today. Draft feels tight and flavorful, built around two-color archetypes and mechanics like Convoke, Jump-start, Mentor, Surveil, and Dredge. Each guild plays the way you remember, making drafts feel like a tour through Ravnica’s greatest hits. One long-time player even said they had an “absolute blast” reliving Ravnica’s draft themes

The big draw is the reprinted shock lands. Opening a borderless Steam Vents or Watery Grave feels like pulling value you know will last. For Commander players, these lands fix mana without breaking the bank. For Modern and Pioneer, they remain the backbone of competitive manabases.

Art treatments also shine. Retro frames add old-school charm, while guild showcase cards make decks feel tied to Ravnica’s identity. In my own games, seeing a full suite of shocks on the table always feels satisfying. Yet again, as a reprint-only product, it does not introduce brand new cards or mechanics.

Pro tip Collector Boosters have the highest odds of landing borderless shocks, so I suggest them if you are aiming for premium lands.

Final Verdict

Ravnica Remastered gives you premium shock lands, iconic guild cards, and a draft full of nostalgia. If you pick one reprint set this year, make it this one.

5. Modern Horizons 3 [Best for Competitive Players]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Set Code MH3 Set Symbol A stylized horizon with three rising peaks Total Cards 303 + 218 Rarity Breakdown 80 commons101 uncommons 60 rares,20 mythic rares (main set) Special Card Treatments Retro frame, borderless profile, frame-break, concept Eldrazi, foil-etched, textured foils Available Products Play Boosters, Collector Boosters, Commander Decks, Bundle Notable Cards Nadu, Winged Wisdom, Emrakul, the World Anew, fetch lands, Cavern of Souls Legal Formats Modern, Commander, Legacy, Vintage

Modern Horizons 3 is the kind of set that grabbed my attention right away. It introduced cards built to push Modern forward, and the impact was immediate. The set is packed with format staples that often rank among the best MTG cards available today.

Nadu, Winged Wisdom fueled combo decks so powerful it was banned quickly, a clear sign of this release’s strength. Eldrazi midrange gained new teeth with Emrakul, the World Anew, while energy counters and “free” Flare spells gave players fresh engines and interaction.

Reprinted fetch lands smooth mana for Modern and Commander alike, making packs feel rewarding even outside of mythic hits. The set does not follow a single plane’s lore, but the return of Eldrazi gives it an epic scope I personally enjoy. Collector treatments such as retro frames and concept Eldrazi add visual weight for players who love showing off their decks.

Why we chose it It defines Modern right out of the gate while giving Commander and Legacy players new toys and valuable reprints.

Final Verdict

Modern Horizons 3 is a must for competitive players. It offers format staples, powerful mechanics, and collectible treatments in one package, making it the best way to stay ahead in Modern.

6. Commander Masters [A Must-Have Set for Commander Fans]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Set Code CMM Set Symbol Shield with elongated hexagon Total Cards Approximately 436 reprints plus 40 new-to-Magic Commander deck cards Rarity Breakdown 130 commons135 uncommons135 rares35 mythic rares; dozens of the rares and mythics are legendary Special Card Treatments Borderless profile legendary cards, borderless frame-break, classic borderless reprints, textured foils, foil-etched, extended art Available Products Draft Boosters, Set Boosters, Collector Boosters, Commander Decks Notable Cards Jeweled Lotus, Personal Tutor, iconic legendary creatures in showcase frames Legal Formats Commander, Legacy, Vintage

As someone who spends most of their game nights at the Commander table, Commander Masters caught my eye immediately. The set is tailor made for our format, packed with legends you have always wanted but never reprinted with this level of care. The new borderless profile legends look like museum worthy portraits, and frame break cards change the look completely. It feels like someone heard what the community asked for and delivered. If you want to see how these cards can power up your builds, take a look at our picks for the best MTG Commander decks.

The reprints read like a greatest hits album, but with elevated collectibility. The foil etched and textured treatments, especially on cards like Jeweled Lotus, make opening a Collector Booster feel like an event. And if you love Commander decks that look as good as they play, these showcase cards combine lore with real power in every pull.

Why we chose it It’s a Commander-focused set built by fans for fans – offering collectible legends along with format staples in premium art styles.

Final Verdict

Commander Masters delivers the legends you want and the treatments you admire. If you play or collect Commander, this is absolutely the set to pick up.

7. Edge of Eternities [Best New-World Standard Set]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Set Code EOE Set Symbol Stylized star system with orbiting rings Total Cards 276–281 main set plus Special Guests and Commander cards Rarity Breakdown 81 commons100 uncommons60 rares20 mythic rares Special Card Treatments Showcase cosmic frames, borderless Special Guests, extended art, textured foils Available Products Play Boosters, Collector Boosters, Commander Decks, Bundle Notable Cards Infinite Guideline Station, Sothera, the Supervoid, Susur Secundi Legal Formats Standard, Pioneer, Modern, Commander, Legacy, Vintage

Edge of Eternities is Magic’s first true space opera, and in my experience it feels like a refreshing change of scenery. Instead of castles and forests, I opened cards showing stations, planets, and cosmic events that still felt like Magic but with a bold sci-fi twist.

The set introduces four mechanics. Station rewards long-term planning, Warp brings risk and surprise, Landers create resource bursts, and Void inspires creative deck building. I found these mechanics easy to learn yet deep enough to make games exciting. Standard players gain new control and ramp tools, while Commander brewers are already testing Station engines.

Play Boosters guarantee a foil and sometimes deliver multiple rares, which kept my openings interesting. Collector Boosters showcase textured foils and Special Guests, and they are the packs I would choose if I wanted premium variants. Pulling Infinite Guideline Station or Sothera, the Supervoid really underlines how different this set feels.

Pro tip Play Boosters are reliable for variety, but if you want cosmic treatments, Collector Boosters are the smarter buy.

Final Verdict

In my view, Edge of Eternities is the set to buy if you want fresh mechanics and a new visual identity. It combines sci-fi flavor with real Standard and Commander impact, making it an easy recommendation.

8. Tarkir: Dragonstorm [Best Dragon Tribal + Wedge Draft]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Set Code TDM Set Symbol Dragon claw over wedge shard Total Cards 427 plus treatments and Commander cards Rarity Breakdown 101 commons120 uncommons80 rares26 mythic rares Special Card Treatments Ghostfire showcase, dragon-themed lands, Special Guests with fetch lands and Ultimatums Available Products Play Boosters, Collector Boosters, Commander Decks, Bundle Notable Cards Dragonlord Atarka, Dragonlord Ojutai, Ugin, the Spirit Tempest, enemy fetch lands Legal Formats Standard, Pioneer, Modern, Commander, Legacy, Vintage

Tarkir: Dragonstorm is the return many of us were waiting for. The set dives back into Tarkir’s clans and dragonlords, with wedge color identities that make draft both challenging and rewarding. In my own games, Play Boosters made drafting three colors feel smooth, thanks to plentiful fixing and dragon payoffs at every level.

The highlights are the Special Guests. Reprinted enemy fetch lands like Misty Rainforest and the cycle of Ikoria Ultimatums add long-term value while showing up naturally in boosters. Pulling a fetch while building a dragon deck feels like the perfect blend of fun and utility.

Collectors will notice the Ugin-themed ghostfire frames and dragon-inspired basic lands. These treatments look striking in binders and give decks a strong identity. Commander players get real upgrades for dragon tribal, while competitive players gain access to mana fixing that matters across formats.

Why we chose it Drafting wedges is smoother here than ever before, and the fetch lands in Special Guest slots make the product exciting to open.

Final Verdict

Buy Tarkir: Dragonstorm if you want fun wedge drafts, dragon upgrades for Commander, and a real shot at fetch-land value in sealed products.

9. Outlaws of Thunder Junction [Best Heist-Themed Standard Set]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Set Code OTJ, BIG, OTP, SPG Set Symbol Outlaw mask Total Cards 276 main set plus bonus sheets and guests Rarity Breakdown 101 commons80 uncommons60 rares20 mythic rares Special Card Treatments Breaking News, Special Guests, vault frames, extended art, foil etched Available Products Play Boosters, Collector Boosters, Commander Decks, Bundle Notable Cards Slickshot Show-Off, The Gitrog, Ravenous Ride, Make Your Own Luck Legal Formats Standard, Pioneer, Modern, Commander, Legacy, Vintage

Outlaws of Thunder Junction leans fully into its heist theme. In my experience, drafting it feels like running a crew, where every mechanic rewards risk and timing. Plot lets you pay ahead and cast later, Spree stacks modal effects, Saddle turns creatures into mounts, and Crime triggers whenever you target opponents or their permanents. These mechanics play smoothly while keeping the game interactive.

The Breaking News bonus sheet guarantees an extra card in every Play Booster. I like this because it gives drafts a little chaos while seeding commander staples into circulation. Special Guests like fetch lands or iconic reprints add chase value, while flashy vault frames give decks a stylish frontier look. Players who started playing with core sets or original sets will find this expansion set easy to enjoy, and the release date tied to Magic’s 100th milestone made it feel like a historic moment in the Magic: The Gathering timeline.

Standard players gain aggressive tools like Slickshot Show-Off that enable explosive prowess turns. Commander decks also benefit, with outlaw legends and crime payoffs creating fun synergies in the Commander format. Compared with other Magic sets, it has real staying power thanks to individual cards that feel like truly powerful cards. It is a set that plays well at every level while delivering on its bold Western aesthetic, standing tall among recent gathering sets in the broader world of Magic.

Pro tip Collector Boosters are the best route for vault frames and premium foils, while drafters should grab fixing early to support crime and plot synergies.

Final Verdict

Outlaws of Thunder Junction is the set to buy if you want interactive Standard decks, thematic Commander builds, and collectible treatments. It is a flavorful release that I would pick up for both play and display.

10. Murders at Karlov Manor [Best Detective-Themed Standard Set]

Our Score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Set Code MKM Set Symbol Magnifying glass Total Cards 276 plus bonus and Special Guests Rarity Breakdown 81 commons100 uncommons70 rares20 mythic rares15 basics Special Card Treatments Detective and case showcases, serialized foils, full-art basics Available Products Play Boosters, Collector Boosters, Bundle, Commander Decks, Clue Edition Notable Cards No More Lies, Novice Inspector, Case of the Gateway Express, Alquist Proft Legal Formats Standard, Pioneer, Commander, Modern, Legacy, Vintage

Murders at Karlov Manor feels like Magic’s first true mystery novel, set in Ravnica’s high society where every match plays like a puzzle. Mechanics such as Disguise (face-down creatures with ward), Collect Evidence (graveyard tension), and Case enchantments make each game interactive, while the return of Investigate and Cloak brings back classic detective intrigue.

Standard gained notable staples: No More Lies for Azorius control, Novice Inspector fueling Boros Convoke, and Case of the Gateway Express upgrading go-wide strategies. Early event data shows these cards have staying power.

The detective theme shines in showcase treatments and full-art lands that collectors will love. Play Boosters deliver Standard playables with bonus foils, while Collector Boosters emphasize premium frames and serialized cards. For multiplayer fans, the set introduces plenty of staples that slide easily into existing decks, building synergy with legends from Commander Masters and other recent releases.

Why we chose it In my experience, MKM teaches tight sequencing and rewards thoughtful play while still providing Standard upgrades you will use for months.

Final Verdict

Murders at Karlov Manor is the set to buy if you want interactive Standard decks, flavorful mechanics, and stylish collectibles. It is perfect for players who enjoy plotting turns and cracking the case.

FAQs

What is the best MTG set?

It depends on your goal: Assassin’s Creed is a franchise Magic set with serialized Magic cards and high market price appeal, Wilds of Eldraine offers replayable power level, and LOTR is loved by Magic players who also play Commander.

How many MTG sets are there?

As of Sept 2025, MTG has about 146 premier/core sets. Counting Commander, Masters, Jumpstart, Universes Beyond, remasters, and Ultimate Masters, plus upcoming sets and previous releases with exciting cards, the total tops 200.

How many packs in a booster box MTG?

Draft Booster Box: 36 packs

Set Booster Box: 30 packs

Collector Booster Box: 12 packs

Play Boosters: Early products like Murders at Karlov Manor shipped 36 per box, but later release dates shifted to 30-pack boxes.



What is the most popular MTG set right now?

There’s no single winner. LOTR: Tales of Middle-earth is a top seller and crossover hit, while Modern Horizons 3 drives competitive play. Popularity shifts with new sets, reprints, and events.

What is the 100th MTG set?

Outlaws of Thunder Junction (Apr 2024) is Magic’s 100th Standard set, marked with heist themes, a Breaking News bonus sheet, and expanded Limited play. The label applies only to Standard expansions.