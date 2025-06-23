10 Best MTG Commander Decks

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

The best Commander decks are the ones that stick with players, win or lose. So, I sat down with a bunch of Magic players, newbies, seasoned wizards, and a few absolute goblins, and asked them one simple question: Which Commander decks are worth grabbing this year?

After doing a thorough research on a solid pile of precons and shuffling through a bunch of chaotic battles, I got answers.

Some of these decks are loaded with artifacts, some crank out tokens like there’s no tomorrow, and others mess with souls, shields, and even full-on orcs. No matter if you’re looking to build victory from a mountain of point damage or just want to play something that works effectively out of the box, we’ve got you covered.

I reviewed fan-favorite crossovers and checked some original sets. Each one brings a different vibe, some make you feel like a god, others are more about strategy and timing.

So if you’re wondering what deck to bring to your next game night or hoping to stay a step ahead of the meta, this list will help you pick the right file.

Our Top Picks for Commander Decks

The best Commander decks don’t just win games – they tell stories, pull off jaw-dropping combos, and keep the whole table on their toes. These decks shine because they balance power, personality, and pure fun. Whether you’re a master of mayhem or a strategist with a long game plan, these builds bring something exciting to every match.

The Lost Caverns of Ixalan: Venture deep underground with mighty creatures and ancient relics that reward bold exploration and battlefield dominance. Urza’s Iron Alliance: Harness powerful artifacts and classic combos in a synergy-driven deck inspired by the legacy of one of Magic’s greatest minds. Duskmourn: House of Horror: Unleash nightmarish horrors and graveyard-fueled tricks from a haunted realm where fear fuels your power.

If you’re already intrigued, good – because we’re just getting started. The Commander format is all about creativity, strategy, and unforgettable plays, and the decks we’re about to dive into capture that spirit perfectly. From high-risk, high-reward combos to steady engines of value, each one has something special to offer. So don’t stop here – the real magic begins with the full list, and it’s packed with surprises, power moves, and plenty of inspiration for your next game night.

10 Best Commander Decks in 2025

I’ve reviewed, checked, and seen a bunch of people play through a ton of precons and custom builds, and these are my 10 best Commander decks for 2025.

1. The Lost Caverns of Ixalan [Powerful Creatures, Exploration, Ancient Power]

Specs Details Commander Saheeli, Clavileño, Pantlaza, Hakbal Deck Archetype/Strategy Combo (Saheeli), Aggro Vampires (Clavileño), Midrange Dinosaurs (Pantlaza), Control Merfolk (Hakbal) Color Identity URW (Saheeli), BR (Clavileño), RGW (Pantlaza), UG (Hakbal) Key Cards/Synergies Artifacts & copy spells (Saheeli), lifegain & sacrifice (Clavileño), ramp & big dinos (Pantlaza), draw & bounce control (Hakbal)

The Lost Caverns of Ixalan decks take you on a cool adventure deep under the surface, hunting for treasure and hidden power. Each of the four decks plays differently; some focus on pumping out big creatures, others work by making food tokens, or stealing creatures.

These decks come with 40 brand-new Commander cards, which means there’s plenty of fresh stuff to explore. They’re great for casual and mid-level Commander games, especially if you like multiplayer chaos and cool synergies without needing to be super competitive.

Playing these decks feels fun and pretty easy to get the hang of. You get enough interesting plays to keep things exciting, but nothing too overwhelming. Perfect if you’re new to Commander or just want something that’s ready to go straight out of the box.

2. Urza’s Iron Alliance [Artifact Synergy, Combo Potential, Classic MTG Lore]

Specs Details Commander Urza, the legendary master artificer Deck Archetype Artifact swarm, combos, card advantage Color Identity White, Blue, Black Key Cards & Synergies Artifact creatures, combos, Retro-Frame cards for unique effects

Urza’s Iron Alliance is all about building a huge army of artifact creatures with the legendary Urza leading the charge. The deck wins by flooding the board with artifacts and then using combos and smart plays to keep your opponents on their toes.

It’s really good at generating card advantage and messing with your opponents’ plans, so you get to stay in control while setting up your big moves.

Playing this deck feels like you’re putting together a cool machine, timing everything just right, and pulling off combos that make a big impact. It’s not the easiest deck to master, but if you enjoy thinking a few steps ahead, it’s super rewarding.

This 100-card Retro-Frame deck from The Brothers’ War has 2 shiny foil legendary cards and a bunch of other cards with a cool old-school look. It even comes with tokens, a life tracker, and a deck box, so you’re ready to jump into Commander games right away.

3. Duskmourn: House of Horror [Haunted Realms, Graveyard Tricks, Psychological Terror]

Specs Details Commander Four different commanders across decks: one in White-Blue-Black (Esper), one in Black-Green (Golgari), one in Green-Blue (Simic), and one in Black-Red (Rakdos) Deck Style Control and value generation; graveyard recursion; ramp and tempo; group damage and aggression depending on the deck Colors White, Blue, Black / Black, Green / Green, Blue / Black, Red Key Strengths Enchantment synergies and Miracle mechanic; graveyard interaction; ramp and deck manipulation; group damage and aggressive play Difficulty Level Mostly medium, with some decks reaching medium to high complexity

Dive into spine-tingling fun with the Duskmourn: House of Horror Commander Decks – four preconstructed 100-card decks, each dripping with eerie flavor and unique strategies.

Miracle Worker (Esper) enchants your opponents with control tools and the surprise-packed Miracle mechanic. Death Toll (Golgari) brings the dead back to life, turning graveyard goodies into unstoppable value engines. Jump Scare! (Simic) ramps your mana and manipulates the top of your library, perfect for pulling off clever combos. And for fans of chaos, Endless Punishment (Rakdos) slings group damage like a horror movie villain targeting everyone at once.

Each deck arrives ready to play – borderless foils, tokens, scheme cards, and a handy strategy insert included – so you can leap straight into the action. Whether you’re a Commander newbie or a seasoned player, there’s a little bit of terror (and tons of fun) waiting in every spooky card.

4. Bloomburrow [Woodland Critters, Aggro Swarm, Cozy Chaos]

Specs Details Commander Various legendary critters leading the charge Deck Style Token swarm, aggressive board presence, value generation Colors Usually green and white with some splashes of other colors Key Cards & Synergies Token generators, creature buffs, and ways to multiply your little army fast

Bloomburrow is all about tiny critters going on big adventures, and trust me, these little guys pack a punch. The deck wins by flooding the board with tokens and swarming your opponents with adorable but deadly critters, especially squirrels. You’ll either overwhelm your foes by going wide or sneak in some clever tricks to tip the scales your way.

What’s great about this deck is how much fun it is to play; it’s fast, resilient, and full of value generation. It’s perfect for multiplayer games where you want to stay active and keep your opponents guessing.

Playing Bloomburrow feels like leading a tiny but fearless army. It’s pretty straightforward, so even if you’re newer to Commander, you’ll catch on quickly. But the depth is there if you want to get creative with your combos and token synergies and other good stuff.

5. Legends Battle for Baldur’s Gate [D&D Crossover, Big Plays, Good Stuff]

Specs Details Commander Various legendary critters leading the charge Deck Style Midrange, control, value generation Colors Usually a mix of multiple colors depending on the deck Key Cards & Synergies Big legendary creatures, protection spells, healing, and graveyard recursion

Legends: Battle for Baldur’s Gate feels like jumping into an epic story filled with legendary heroes ready to clash. This deck aims to win by summoning powerful legendary creatures and using spells that protect your team or disrupt your opponents. It’s all about building a strong, resilient board and slowly wearing down your foes with different strategies.

The deck shines in resilience and value, healing up your creatures, bringing them back from the grave, and buffing your army to keep the pressure on. It’s perfect if you love commanding iconic heroes and enjoy games that last a bit longer with lots of tactical plays. It’s also pretty approachable, so you won’t get overwhelmed learning it.

Playing this deck is like leading a band of heroes in a multiplayer game where every decision counts. This one is surely a standout choice.

Specs Details Commander Hosts of Mordor – Legendary creatures from Middle-Earth Deck Style Control, disruption, value generation Colors Blue, Black, Red Key Cards & Synergies Disruptive spells, card draw, powerful creatures, board control

This deck lets you bring the world of The Lord of the Rings into your Commander games. You’re leading the fearsome hosts of Mordor with a Blue-Black-Red deck that’s packed with new, never-before-seen cards.

The goal? Control the board, disrupt your enemies, and wear them down with powerful spells and creatures. This deck really shines at disruption and value generation. You’ll be bouncing spells off your opponents, or draw cards for a more aggressive strategy. And, you can slowly build an unstoppable force.

Playing this deck feels like commanding a dark army, strategic and cool. It’s not too hard to pick up, but it has enough depth to keep you thinking about your next move. Perfect for players who want that epic, multiplayer Magic experience with a Lord of the Rings twist.

7. Doctor Who [Time Travel, Fan Favorites, Wild Mechanics]

Specs Details Commander Your favorite Doctors and villains lead the way Deck Style Combo, control, and value plays with a Doctor Who twist Colors Different color mixes depending on who you pick Key Cards & Synergies Time travel effects, companions, Planechase chaos, plus new Doctor Who cards

If you’re into Doctor Who, these Commander decks are super cool. You get to pick your favorite Doctor or even one of their classic villains and dive into multiplayer battles. The decks are packed with cards that actually feel like the show, think time travel shenanigans, crazy chaos, and your trusty companions tagging along.

What’s really fun is the Planechase cards. Every turn, you roll a die and bam, you might jump to some wild place in the Doctor Who universe or trigger some crazy effect. It keeps things fresh and unpredictable, which is perfect when you’re playing with friends.

The decks are pretty balanced, you get a mix of combos, control, and some solid value plays. They’re easy enough to jump into right away, but if you wanna get really good, mastering the timing and synergies of all these new cards can take a bit of practice.

8. Final Fantasy [Iconic Characters, Nostalgia, Fantasy Combo]

Specs Details Commander Terra, Herald of Hope (Mardu); Cloud, Ex-SOLDIER (Naya); Tidus & Yuna (Bant); Y’shtola, Planar Arbiter (Esper) Deck Style Reanimator and value recursion; equipment synergy and aggro; counters and tempo control; spellslinger and control Colors Red-White-Black (Mardu); Red-Green-White (Naya); Green-White-Blue (Bant); White-Blue-Black (Esper) Key Strengths Graveyard synergy; aggressive creature buffs; +1/+1 counters and reactive plays; spell recursion and removal

If you’ve ever dreamed of marrying the epic lore of Final Fantasy with the strategic thrills of Commander, this deck set delivers in spades. Four 100-card decks star Terra, Cloud, Tidus & Yuna, and Y’shtola – each perfectly capturing its game’s vibe through signature mechanics.

Terra’s Mardu deck thrives on graveyard recursion, letting you resurrect beloved creatures turn after turn, while Cloud’s Naya build equips your troops with power boosts that break the board wide open. Tidus & Yuna’s Bant deck rides a wave of +1/+1 counters and tempo plays, keeping opponents guessing, and Y’shtola’s Esper spellslinger rig snaps off instant-speed counters, card draw, and removal. The gorgeous Yoshitaka Amano–inspired art and foiled finish take these to collector-grade status, too.

Complexity runs from approachable (Naya) to deck-building delights (Esper), so both newbies and grizzled planeswalkers will find their sweet spot. All told, it’s a nostalgic, high-octane crossover that’ll transform casual Fridays into legendary saga nights.

9. Fallout [Post-Apocalyptic Mayhem, Mad Science, Wasteland Flavor]

Specs Details Commander Dr. Madison Li (Science deck), plus other Fallout legends Deck Style Slow build, value engine, tech-based control Colors Blue, Red, and White Key Cards & Synergies Tech upgrades, energy counters, value loops, radiation mechanics

Alright, so if you’ve ever wandered the Wasteland in a Fallout game and thought, “Man, this would be sick as a Magic deck,” well, you’re in luck. This Fallout Commander deck brings all the post-apocalyptic chaos straight to the table. You’ve got tech, mutants, radiation effects, and characters like Dr. Madison Li leading the charge in the “Science” deck.

The main way this deck wins? Outsmart and out-tech your opponents to deal damage. It’s all about value, drawing cards, setting up powerful synergies, and using your tech upgrades to take over the board. You’re not rushing in like a Raider, but when the gears start turning, your engine snowballs hard.

What this deck really shines at is resilience and value generation. You’ve got the tools to survive early aggression and build a board that just keeps getting stronger. It’s got a grindy feel, like you’re slowly rebuilding society one cool card interaction at a time.

Is it hard to play? Not really. If you like clever plays, Fallout lore, and wrecking the board with brains over brawn, this one’s a blast.

10. Starter [Beginner-Friendly, Flying Creatures, Easy to Learn Card Draw]

Specs Details Commander Isperia, Supreme Judge Deck Style Flying creatures, slow value, defense and control Colors White & Blue Key Strengths Evasion, card draw, strong defense Difficulty Level Beginner-friendly, great for learning Commander

If you’re new to Magic or just want an easy deck to jump into Commander, First Flight is a great place to start. It’s a White-Blue deck built around Isperia, Supreme Judge, and it loves to play the skies, basically, your whole crew flies.

So, how do you win? Simple: fly over blockers and chip away at opponents while building a solid defense. And with Isperia in command, any time someone tries to hit you, you just draw cards. It’s sneaky good, punishing aggression while keeping your hand full.

What does the deck do best? Value and evasion. Flying creatures are hard to block, and this deck takes full advantage of that. You’ll keep pressure on your opponents while drawing into more fliers and support cards.

As for how it feels to play, this deck is super easy to learn, even if you’ve never played Commander before. It’s forgiving, not too fast or too tricky, but still has enough cool interactions to make you feel smart when things go right.

FAQs

What is the best Magic: The Gathering Commander deck?

There are no best Magic: The Gathering commander decks, it depends on your play style. Popular options include Atraxa, Praetors’ Voice for control and counters, or Edgar Markov for fast, aggressive vampire builds.

How to build a MTG Commander deck?

Start with a commander, a legendary creature that fits your strategy. Then build a 99-card deck that supports it with creatures, lands, spells, and synergy. Aim for good balance: ramp, removal, and threats. Keep the deck for simple strategy games.

How many cards are in a Commander deck?

A Commander deck has 100 cards total, including your commander. All cards must be singleton (one of each, no duplicates), and everything in the preconstructed deck must match the color identity of your commander.

How many creatures are in a Commander deck?

Most Commander decks run 20-30 creatures, depending on the strategy. Aggressive or tribal decks may run more, while control decks may run fewer and rely on spells or planeswalkers.

How many lands are in a Commander deck?

The best MTG commander decks typically run 36-38 lands. Some high-ramp decks can get away with fewer, and slower control decks might use a few more. Always test and adjust based on your deck’s mana curve and how many ramp or mana-fixing cards you’re using.

How many planeswalkers are in a Commander deck?

Most Commander decks include 0-5 planeswalkers. They’re not essential, but can add value if they fit your strategy. Superfriends decks (built around planeswalkers) use more.