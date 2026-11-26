PS5 Gift Card Black Friday: What to Know and How to Redeem

There is currently no PS5 gift card Black Friday cashback on Eneba.

Eneba sells PlayStation Network cards for US PlayStation accounts in a range of denominations.

A PlayStation Network card adds funds to the wallet of a PlayStation account. The funds buy games, add-ons, and PlayStation Plus in the PlayStation Store on PS5, PS4, and the web. That makes the card an easy gift for a player who would rather choose their own games.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

Is There a PS5 Gift Card Black Friday Deal This Year?

QUICK TIPS Black Friday on Eneba Black Friday cashback (November 23 to 29): up to 25% back on selected games, DLC, and in-game currency. Black Friday weekend (November 26 to 29): up to 40% back on selected games, gift cards, subscriptions, DLC, and in-game currency. Cashback: added automatically to the selected products and paid into your Eneba Wallet (registered accounts only). PS5 Gift Card: not on Eneba’s Black Friday cashback or Black Friday weekend lists.

Eneba’s Black Friday cashback runs from November 23 to 29 with up to 25% cashback on selected games, DLC, and in-game currency. Black Friday weekend runs November 26 to 29 with up to 40% cashback on a wider selection of products. Cashback is money paid into an Eneba Wallet after a purchase.

Neither campaign includes a PlayStation Network card denomination, but the cards are still available on Eneba for regular purchse.

Which PS5 Gift Card Should You Buy?

Denomination Region Black Friday offer On Eneba PlayStation Network Card 10 USD (USA) PSN United States Not on a cashback list Shop on Eneba PlayStation Network Card 25 USD (USA) PSN United States Not on a cashback list Shop on Eneba PlayStation Network Card 50 USD (USA) PSN United States Not on a cashback list Shop on Eneba PlayStation Network Card 75 USD (USA) PSN United States Not on a cashback list Shop on Eneba PlayStation Network Card 100 USD (USA) PSN United States Not on a cashback list Shop on Eneba

Every card here is a US card, so it only works on a PlayStation account registered in the US. The funds go to the account that redeems the code, which means the player should redeem a gifted code themselves.

A smaller card works for a cheap occasional purchase. A larger one keeps more funds in the wallet for later purchases.

How to Buy and Redeem a PS5 Gift Card on Eneba

Buying a PlayStation Network card on Eneba takes a few minutes, but the code instantly arrives with the order. Redemption happens on the PlayStation account that will spend the funds.

Pick the denomination and region. Choose the card size that fits the games or subscription you want, and confirm it is a US card. Add it to the cart. Add the chosen card to the cart and pay at checkout. Find the code in your order. The code appears on the Eneba order page and in the order email. Copy it exactly as it is shown. Redeem it on the PlayStation Store. On a PS5, open the PlayStation Store, select the menu with three dots at the top, and choose Redeem Code, then enter the code. The PlayStation Store website also accepts the code after signing in.

The funds go to the account that redeems the code, so a gift is best sent as a code for the player to enter themselves. Once the wallet is loaded, it pays for games, add-ons, and PlayStation Plus.

Pro tip Gifting a PlayStation Network card? Send the code in a card or a message on the day, so that the player redeems it on their own account.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

Is a PS5 Gift Card Worth Buying for Black Friday?

A PlayStation Network card is still worth buying if the player needs it. The wallet funds pay for games, add-ons, and PlayStation Plus, so the recipient picks something they want instead of a game they already own. That suits a parent or a friend shopping for someone whose taste in games is hard to read.

The card is also a straightforward gift for a household with one main PlayStation account, since the funds land wherever the code is redeemed.

More PS5 Gift Card Options on Eneba

Every US PlayStation Network card denomination Eneba carries is listed here, from the smallest top-up to the largest.

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