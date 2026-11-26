Nintendo eShop Gift Card Black Friday: How to Get 10% Off
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The Nintendo eShop Gift Card denominations Eneba sells were checked against Eneba's store and campaign page.
Eneba’s Nintendo eShop gift card Black Friday savings come from a regular discount code instead of its November 23 to 29 cashback campaign. With HUB10, you can take an extra 10% off eligible gift card offers at checkout.
There’s even more reason to top up your balance if you’ve been waiting for certain games to go on sale. Nintendo’s seasonal digital game promotion runs from November 19 to December 2 in the US, giving you a chance to put your eShop funds toward discounted titles on both the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2.
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Is There a Nintendo eShop Gift Card Black Friday Deal This Year?
While Nintendo eShop gift cards sit outside Eneba’s seasonal cashback selection, you can still bring down the cost of your next top-up with HUB10, which gives you a 10% discount on your Nintendo eShop purchases.
Unlike cashback, the discount reduces what you pay during checkout, so there’s no need to wait for rewards or make another purchase. Just check that the final price, including any applicable service fees, works in your favor.
Which Nintendo eShop Gift Card Should You Buy?
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Gift Card Value
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Region
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On Eneba
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$10
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United States
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$20
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United States
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$35
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United States
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$50
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United States
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$99
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United States
Things to consider: The cards featured here can only be redeemed on a Nintendo Account set to the United States. If you’re shopping for someone else, find out which country their account is registered in before choosing a card.
Still figuring out what to play? Our selection of the best Nintendo Switch games might give you some ideas. Once you know how much credit you’ll need, compare the available gift card offers and enter HUB10 at checkout to see how much you can save.
How to Buy and Redeem a Nintendo eShop Gift Card on Eneba
You can buy a digital Nintendo eShop gift card on Eneba and add the funds to your account without needing a physical card. The process is much the same for both generations of the Nintendo Switch.
- Select a gift card. Find your preferred denomination on Eneba and confirm that its region matches your Nintendo Account.
- Enter HUB10 at checkout. Add the card to your cart, type HUB10 into the discount code field, and apply it to receive an extra 10% off eligible offers.
- Pay for your order. Check the updated total, including any applicable fees, and complete the transaction using your preferred available payment method.
- Copy your gift card code. Retrieve the 16-character code from your Eneba order details or order confirmation email.
- Add funds to your account. Open Nintendo eShop from your console’s HOME Menu and select your user profile. Choose Enter Code from the left-hand menu, enter your purchased code, and follow the prompts to add the funds.
Your eShop balance should now reflect the gift card’s full value, and you can start shopping for digital games, DLC, or eligible Nintendo Switch Online memberships.
Giving a Nintendo eShop card? Send the code in a card or a message on the day, and the player redeems it on their own account.
Is a Nintendo eShop Gift Card Worth Buying for Black Friday?
Black Friday can be particularly rewarding if you’ve got a few games sitting on your wishlist. Buying an eligible Nintendo eShop gift card with HUB10 on Eneba can help stretch your gaming budget a little further, especially when the games you want are already discounted in the eShop.
There’s no need to spend all your credit during the sale either. Any remaining balance stays in your account, ready for another purchase. That gives you some flexibility if you’re also saving up for an upcoming release.
For gifting, an eShop card takes the guesswork out of choosing a game for someone else. Just remember to purchase a card for the recipient’s account region.
More Nintendo eShop Gift Card Options on Eneba
A new game, an expansion, or a little extra credit for your next purchase? Browse the selection of Nintendo eShop gift cards on Eneba and make your gaming budget go further with HUB10 for an extra 10% off eligible offers.
Nintendo eShop Gift Cards on Eneba
FAQs
The cards aren’t part of Eneba’s seasonal cashback selection, but there’s another way to save. Apply HUB10 at checkout to receive an extra 10% off eligible gift card offers.
No, Eneba’s Black Friday campaign offers cashback instead of direct discounts. Separate promotional codes, such as HUB10, can still reduce the cost of eligible purchases.
Yes, your eShop balance works as a payment option for eligible digital games and DLC, including discounted titles. The funds retain their full value even if you bought the gift card for less.
No. Eneba’s standard cashback terms exclude orders purchased with a discount code. Check the value of each available offer before deciding which one to use at checkout.
Yes, your eShop funds are linked to your Nintendo Account. Sign in with the same account on either system to access your available balance.
Yes, US Nintendo eShop gift card balances don’t expire, so you don’t have to redeem your purchase or spend the funds during Black Friday. You can save them for future games.