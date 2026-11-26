The best PS5 Black Friday deals are Grand Theft Auto VI, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, and Assassin’s Creed Shadows, with Eneba’s Black Friday cashback running November 23 to 29. Eneba pays up to 25% cashback on selected products; money is returned to your Eneba Wallet after the purchase.

Check the platform and the account region first, because a PlayStation key or gift card only works on an account from the matching country. Age ratings across these PS5 Black Friday picks run from family-friendly farming to adult crime drama. Most of the Black Friday PS5 games here are single-player, so decide who is playing before you buy.

How Black Friday Works on Eneba This Year

NEED TO KNOW Black Friday on Eneba Black Friday cashback (November 23 to 29): up to 25% back on selected games, DLC, and in-game currency. Cashback: added automatically to the selected products and paid into your Eneba Wallet (registered accounts only). Any day: enter HUB15 at checkout to get 15% off.

The cashback campaign covers selected products only, and each entry’s offer label states what its listing qualifies for. Check that label before counting on money back into your Eneba Wallet.

The Best PS5 Black Friday Deals at a Glance

The best PS5 Black Friday deals split by taste: some players want a flagship single-player story, others want a game the household can share. Age rating and multiplayer support narrow the field as much as genre does. Here are three PS5 games worth considering first:

1 Grand Theft Auto VI 2026 The best PS5 Black Friday deal for players who want Rockstar’s newest single-player action-adventure on PlayStation. Buy now 2 Death Stranding 2: On the Beach 2025 One of the best PS5 picks this Black Friday for players who want an atmospheric sci-fi trek through a post-apocalyptic open world. Buy now 3 Assassin's Creed Shadows 2025 One of the best Black Friday choices on PS5 for stealth fans, with a shinobi and a samurai in a feudal Japan open world. Buy now

The three suit different moods: Death Stranding 2 is the slowest and most atmospheric, Assassin’s Creed Shadows alternates quiet infiltration with open combat, and Grand Theft Auto VI is straight action-adventure. All three are single-player, so none of them covers a family game night.

Before choosing, check the age rating: all three are rated for adults. Only Grand Theft Auto VI has a PlayStation key on Eneba, so the other two are bought with a PlayStation gift card, and the region must match the account.

12 Best PS5 Black Friday Deals

The best PS5 Black Friday deals open with the strongest all-round buys for a PlayStation console. Further down, each game earns its place through one strength, from hand-drawn platforming to online co-op farming.

1. Grand Theft Auto VI [Best Overall Deal]

Platforms PS5, Xbox Series X/S Release Date Nov 19, 2026 Genre Action-Adventure, Third-Person Shooter Best For Solo players who want a blockbuster Mode Single-player Offline Play Yes Age Rating ESRB Mature 17+, PEGI 18 Developer Rockstar Games Publisher Rockstar Games, Take-Two Interactive GmbH Cross-platform NO DLC YES Metacritic 99/100 USUAL PRICE BUY ON ENEBA FROM BUY NOW TIP: Use code COPIED!

Grand Theft Auto VI is a single-player action-adventure with third-person shooting, developed by Rockstar Games and published with Take-Two Interactive. It reached PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on November 19, which makes it the freshest release in this roundup.

Among the best PS5 Black Friday deals, this is the one for a player who wants a long solo console game. The Eneba listing covers the PlayStation version, and the Xbox release is a separate purchase. It is also the only pick on this list that Eneba sells as a PlayStation key, so no gift card top-up is needed.

Why it’s a good deal:

A 99 Metacritic score sits behind its top placement.

Offline play needs no PlayStation Plus membership.

Single-player only, so one controller covers the whole game.

Things to consider: The Eneba key is for PlayStation, and the Xbox Series X/S release needs its own purchase. Nothing in it supports a second player on the same console.

ESRB Mature 17+ and PEGI 18 mean it belongs to one adult player, not the family console.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

2. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach [Best for Atmospheric Sci-Fi Journeys]

Platforms PC, PS5 Release Date Jun 26, 2025 Genre Walking Simulator, Third-Person Shooter Best For Patient solo players who like planning Mode Single-player Offline Play Yes Age Rating ESRB Mature 17+, PEGI 18 Developer KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS, Nixxes Software Publisher PlayStation Publishing LLC, KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS Cross-platform NO DLC YES Metacritic 89/100 USUAL PRICE BUY ON ENEBA FROM BUY NOW TIP: Use code COPIED!

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is a walking simulator with third-person shooting, which means the work is carrying cargo across an open world and picking the route. Time, weather, and the landscape change that route, and otherworldly enemies stand in the way.

It suits a patient solo player who enjoys planning before setting out, and Steam reviewers single out that slow pace as the whole appeal. The game runs on PS5 and PC, and it plays offline. Among the Black Friday PlayStation games here, it is the one for a long story.

Why it’s a good deal:

An 89 Metacritic score backs the console release.

A 94% positive score across 16,220 Steam reviews.

Obstacles can be fought, sneaked around, or avoided entirely.

Offline play means no PlayStation Plus membership is needed.

Things to consider: The PS5 copy is bought with a PlayStation gift card, and the PC release is a separate purchase. Its PEGI 18 rating rules it out for younger players.

Patience is the price of admission, and the route planning is the reward.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop PlayStation gift cards VIEW STORE PAGE

3. Assassin’s Creed Shadows [Best for Open-World Stealth]

Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2 Release Date Mar 20, 2025 Genre Action-Adventure, Ninja Best For Stealth fans who want two playstyles Mode Single-player Offline Play Yes Age Rating ESRB Mature 17+, PEGI 18 Developer Ubisoft Quebec, Ubisoft Belgrade Publisher Ubisoft Cross-platform NO DLC YES Metacritic 81/100 USUAL PRICE BUY ON ENEBA FROM BUY NOW TIP: Use code COPIED!

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is a single-player action-adventure set in feudal Japan, and it hands you two heroes with opposite methods. Naoe uses light, sound, and shadows to slip past guards, with a grappling hook for parkour and smoke bombs for distractions. Yasuke fights openly with a katana or naginata.

It suits a player who likes choosing between stealth and a straight fight, since switching heroes changes the approach to the same stronghold. Steam reviews sit at 74% positive across 36,228 reviews, with complaints about crashes and paid in-game currency. It still ranks among the Black Friday PlayStation games worth a look for open-world stealth.

Why it’s a good deal:

An 81 Metacritic score supports the recommendation.

The grappling hook opens new parkour routes into strongholds.

Silent bow takedowns give Yasuke a stealth option too.

Things to consider: Eneba sells no PS5 key for this game, so you buy it on the PlayStation Store with a PlayStation gift card. The PC, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch 2 versions are separate purchases. Its ESRB Mature 17+ rating keeps it in adult territory.

The choice between quiet infiltration and open combat is the reason to buy it.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop PlayStation gift cards VIEW STORE PAGE

4. Grand Theft Auto V [Best for Legendary Open World Action]

Platforms PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One Release Date Sep 17, 2013 Genre Action-Adventure, First-Person Shooter Best For PS5 owners filling a game library Mode Single-player Co-op Offline Play Yes Age Rating ESRB Mature 17+, PEGI 18 Developer Rockstar North, Rockstar San Diego Publisher Rockstar Games, Take-Two Interactive Cross-platform NO DLC NO Metacritic 97/100 USUAL PRICE BUY ON ENEBA FROM BUY NOW TIP: Use code COPIED!

Grand Theft Auto V is an action-adventure game with first-person shooting, and it pairs a solo campaign with co-op play. Rockstar North and Rockstar San Diego built it, and the 2013 release now runs on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S, with older console versions too.

It suits a household that wants one game covering solo sessions and co-op, which makes it one of the best Black Friday deals for PS5 owners filling a library. A separate guide covers how to get Grand Theft Auto V free, which is worth a read before buying.

Why it’s a good deal:

A 97 Metacritic score still stands behind it.

Offline play keeps the single-player side subscription-free.

First-person shooting gives the same open world a different view.

Things to consider: The PS5 copy is bought with a PlayStation gift card, and co-op on a console needs PlayStation Plus.

A 2013 release that still runs on current consoles is the easiest library filler here.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop PlayStation gift cards VIEW STORE PAGE

5. Hogwarts Legacy [Best for Wizarding World Exploration]

Platforms PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch 2, Switch Release Date Feb 10, 2023 Genre Magic, Third Person Best For Harry Potter fans who love exploration Mode Single-player Offline Play Yes Age Rating ESRB Teen, PEGI 12 Developer Avalanche Software Publisher Warner Bros. Games Cross-platform NO DLC YES Metacritic 84/100 USUAL PRICE BUY ON ENEBA FROM BUY NOW TIP: Use code COPIED!

Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world action RPG set in the wizarding world of the Harry Potter books, in the 1800s. You create a student, master spellcasting, brew potions, upgrade talents, and explore for magical beasts.

It suits a Harry Potter fan who wants exploration over challenge. The edition adds the Haunted Hogsmeade Shop Quest, an extra dungeon, a cosmetic set, and an in-game Hogsmeade shop. Steam players praise how well it captures the setting, though one reviewer found the castle lighter on content than the map around it.

Why it’s a good deal:

An 84 Metacritic score backs the world-building.

An 89% positive rating from 278,958 Steam reviews.

Character customization and talent upgrades shape your own wizard.

Seven platforms include PS5, Switch, and Switch 2.

Things to consider: The PS5 copy is bought with a PlayStation gift card, and the Switch and PC versions are separate purchases. PEGI 12 and ESRB Teen keep it open to younger players.

Take the story slowly, because the exploration outlasts the main quest.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop PlayStation gift cards VIEW STORE PAGE

6. Minecraft [Best for Multiplayer Survival Adventures]

Platforms PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch 2, Switch, iOS Release Date May 17, 2009 Genre Survival, Action-Adventure Best For Households sharing one PS5 console Mode Single-player Multiplayer Offline Play Yes Age Rating ESRB Everyone 10+, PEGI 7 Developer Mojang Studios, Microsoft Publisher Xbox Game Studios, Mojang Studios Cross-platform YES DLC YES Metacritic 93/100 USUAL PRICE BUY ON ENEBA FROM BUY NOW TIP: Use code COPIED!

Mojang Studios built Minecraft as a survival action-adventure, and it first appeared in 2009. It supports single-player and multiplayer, so the same game works alone or with friends.

A household sharing one PS5 gets plenty from it. Among the best PS5 Black Friday deals, it is the one a mixed-age family can share. Households wanting a different survival setting can scan games like Minecraft first.

Why it’s a good deal:

A 93 Metacritic score backs the recommendation.

PEGI 7 and ESRB Everyone 10+ suit younger players.

Offline sessions need no internet connection.

PS4, Switch, PC, and Xbox versions exist too.

Things to consider: Minecraft‘s PS5 version is available through the PlayStation Store, so you’ll need a PlayStation gift card rather than a direct game key. Online multiplayer on PS5 needs a PlayStation Plus membership. The card covers the PlayStation version only, not the PC or Switch one.

Buy it for the days when nobody in the house agrees on what to play.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop PlayStation gift cards VIEW STORE PAGE

7. Hollow Knight [Best for Hand-Drawn Metroidvania Challenge]

Platforms PC, Mac, Linux, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch 2, Switch Release Date Feb 24, 2017 Genre Metroidvania, Platformer Best For Solo players who enjoy tough exploration Mode Single-player Offline Play Yes Age Rating ESRB Everyone 10+, PEGI 7 Developer Team Cherry Publisher Team Cherry Cross-platform NO DLC YES Metacritic 90/100 USUAL PRICE BUY ON ENEBA FROM BUY NOW TIP: Use code COPIED!

Hollow Knight is a hand-drawn 2D metroidvania, an exploration game where new abilities reopen earlier paths, set in a ruined insect kingdom beneath the town of Dirtmouth. Players explore twisting caverns, battle tainted creatures, and befriend the strange bugs they meet. The map interconnects, so new routes open as the knight pushes deeper.

It suits a solo player who likes to search every corner rather than rush a story. Steam reviewers single out the artwork, the soundtrack, and the lore they piece together afterward. Four free content expansions, Godmaster and The Grimm Troupe among them, add bosses and quests to the same purchase.

Why it’s a good deal:

A 90 Metacritic score matches its 96% positive Steam rating.

Single-player and offline, so no online membership is needed.

Team Cherry developed and published it as an independent studio.

Things to consider: Buying here means topping up with a PlayStation gift card, not redeeming a game key. There is no multiplayer, so it will not fill a couch co-op slot. Its Souls-like tag points to punishing boss fights that will stop newer players for a while.

PS5 and PS4 both run it, so an older console in the house is enough.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop PlayStation gift cards VIEW STORE PAGE

8. Subnautica [Best for Underwater Survival Crafting]

Platforms PC, Mac, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, iOS Release Date Dec 16, 2014 Genre Open World Survival Craft, Survival Best For Solo survival fans who like crafting Mode Single-player Offline Play Yes Age Rating ESRB Everyone 10+, PEGI 7 Developer Unknown Worlds Entertainment Publisher Unknown Worlds Entertainment Cross-platform NO DLC YES Metacritic 87/100 USUAL PRICE BUY ON ENEBA FROM BUY NOW TIP: Use code COPIED!

Crash-landing in a life pod on an alien ocean planet is the start of Subnautica, an open-world survival crafting game from Unknown Worlds Entertainment. Players scavenge resources and build diving gear, habitat modules, and submersibles. The map runs from sunlit coral reefs down to trenches, lava fields, and cave systems.

This one is for a lone player who likes building a base, and it runs without a connection. Steam reviewers point to the pull of going deeper and the dread that comes with it. It is single-player, so one controller is all you need.

Why it’s a good deal:

Its 87 Metacritic score pairs with a 97% positive Steam rating.

Oxygen supply sets the limit on every deep dive.

Its ESRB Everyone 10+ rating covers ages ten and up.

Things to consider: You can get Subnautica for PS5 through the PlayStation Store using PlayStation credit purchased on Eneba. Multiplayer is absent, so it is a one-player purchase. The horror side is worth weighing for a younger player, despite the low age rating.

The deeper the water gets, the more the game gives back.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop PlayStation gift cards VIEW STORE PAGE

9. Ghost of Tsushima [Best for Samurai Stealth Action]

Platforms PS5, PS4 Release Date Jul 17, 2020 Genre Action-Adventure, Stealth Best For Adult PlayStation owners who like stealth Mode Single-player Multiplayer Offline Play Yes Age Rating ESRB Mature 17+, PEGI 18 Developer Sucker Punch Productions Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment Cross-platform YES DLC NO Metacritic 83/100 USUAL PRICE BUY ON ENEBA FROM BUY NOW TIP: Use code COPIED!

Sony Interactive Entertainment published Ghost of Tsushima in 2020, an action-adventure with stealth that began as a PlayStation exclusive. It runs on PS5 and PS4, and, since 2024, PC, and it holds an 83 Metacritic score.

The Mature 17+ rating aims it at adult players, and it plays offline on one console. Anyone still deciding can look through games like Ghost of Tsushima before committing.

Why it’s a good deal:

Sucker Punch Productions developed it as a first-party PlayStation title.

Single-player and multiplayer modes are both included.

The PS4 version keeps an older console in the running.

Things to consider: There is no PS5 key for this game on Eneba, but you can purchase it on the PlayStation Store with an Eneba PlayStation gift card. Online multiplayer on PS5 requires a PlayStation Plus membership.

For a PS5 owner who wants stealth inside a big action-adventure, it is the direct pick.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop PlayStation gift cards VIEW STORE PAGE

10. Sonic X Shadow Generations [Best for Fast-Paced 3D Platforming]

Platforms PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch 2, Switch Release Date Oct 25, 2024 Genre 3D Platformer, Fast-Paced Best For Sonic fans who want quick stages Mode Single-player Offline Play Yes Age Rating ESRB Everyone 10+, PEGI 7 Developer Sonic Team Publisher SEGA Cross-platform NO DLC YES Metacritic 80/100 USUAL PRICE BUY ON ENEBA FROM BUY NOW TIP: Use code COPIED!

Two campaigns ship together in Sonic X Shadow Generations, a fast-paced 3D platformer collection from Sonic Team and SEGA. One is a new Shadow story, the other a full remaster of Sonic Generations. The remaster mixes 3D and 2D stages with upgraded visuals and bonus content.

Quick stages with a clear finish line suit a single player, and one purchase covers both campaigns. Steam reviewers call Shadow’s side the highlight, though several wish it lasted longer.

Why it’s a good deal:

Steam reviews run 96% positive against an 80 Metacritic score.

Shadow unlocks new powers across an expansive hub world.

Classic and Modern Sonic both appear in the remastered stages.

Things to consider: To get the PS5 version, redeem a PlayStation gift card and purchase the game directly from the PlayStation Store. It is single-player only, so two children cannot play together.

The PEGI 7 rating makes it a safe handoff to a younger Sonic fan.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop PlayStation gift cards VIEW STORE PAGE

11. Frostpunk 2 [Best for Post-Apocalyptic City Building]

Platforms PC, Mac, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Release Date Sep 20, 2024 Genre City Builder, Survival Best For Solo strategy players who like hard choices Mode Single-player Offline Play Yes Age Rating ESRB Mature 17+, PEGI 16 Developer 11 bit studios Publisher 11 bit studios Cross-platform NO DLC YES Metacritic 85/100 USUAL PRICE BUY ON ENEBA FROM BUY NOW TIP: Use code COPIED!

Frostpunk 2 is a city-building survival game set 30 years after an apocalyptic blizzard. You act as the Steward. You plan entire city districts and keep coal, oil, food, and warmth in supply. Every expansion runs into the factions seated in the Council Hall.

It is single-player and fully offline, so it suits a PS5 owner who wants long, quiet strategy evenings. Steam reviewers single out the faction politics and the choices those votes force. As a PS5 Black Friday deal, it lands well for anyone who likes steering a city under pressure.

Why it’s a good deal:

An 85 Metacritic score backs its society-survival design.

District-scale building shifts the work to city-wide supply and demand.

Council Hall factions turn every plan into a negotiation.

Offline single-player needs no subscription to play.

Things to consider: Eneba sells no key for this game, so you buy it on the PlayStation Store with a PlayStation gift card from Eneba. Frostpunk 2 also plays on PC, Mac, and Xbox Series X/S. Its ESRB Mature 17+ and PEGI 16 ratings rule it out for younger players.

The endless winter and the infighting inside the Council Hall make it the heaviest management pick here.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop PlayStation gift cards VIEW STORE PAGE

12. Farming Simulator 25 [Best for Online Co-op Farming]

Platforms PC, Mac, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Release Date Nov 12, 2024 Genre Farming Sim, Economy Best For Co-op groups who like slow simulation Mode Single-player Online co-op Offline Play Yes Age Rating ESRB Everyone, PEGI 3 Developer GIANTS Software Publisher GIANTS Software Cross-platform YES DLC YES Metacritic 75/100 USUAL PRICE BUY ON ENEBA FROM BUY NOW TIP: Use code COPIED!

Farming Simulator 25 is a farming and economy simulation with land in North America, Central Europe, and an East Asian landscape of rice paddies. You grow crops, tend animals, run forestry, and build farm shops and production chains. Twisters and hail roll through, and tire tracks deform the ground.

Online co-op lets a group work the same farm, and PEGI 3 keeps it open to younger players. Steam reviewers describe a steep learning curve next to a relaxed pace, so a patient newcomer gets the most from it. Shoppers weighing the cost can read how to get Farming Simulator 25 free first.

Why it’s a good deal:

Three regions bring rice paddies and unfamiliar crops.

Co-op play shares one farm across a group.

Forestry, livestock, and shop production widen the daily routine.

ESRB Everyone and PEGI 3 suit family accounts.

Things to consider: This is the PlayStation version, and you buy it with a PlayStation gift card. Online co-op on PS5 needs an active PlayStation Plus subscription. Separate versions exist for PC, Mac, and Xbox Series X/S.

The simulation depth asks for patience, and a shared farm repays it.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop PlayStation gift cards VIEW STORE PAGE

Best PS5 Black Friday Deals Compared

The comparison table sets all twelve PS5 games side by side, so the differences are easy to scan. Use it to narrow the shortlist before checking each listing’s offer.

Game Platforms Genre Metacritic Black Friday Offer Grand Theft Auto VI PS5, Xbox Series X/S Action-Adventure, Third-Person Shooter 99/100 Black Friday cashback Death Stranding 2: On the Beach PC, PS5 Walking Simulator, Third-Person Shooter 89/100 Gift card Assassin’s Creed Shadows PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2 Action-Adventure, Ninja 81/100 Gift card Grand Theft Auto V PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One Action-Adventure, First-Person Shooter 97/100 Gift card Hogwarts Legacy PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch 2, Switch Magic, Third Person 84/100 Gift card Minecraft PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch 2, Switch, iOS Survival, Action-Adventure 93/100 Gift card Hollow Knight PC, Mac, Linux, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch 2, Switch Metroidvania, Platformer 90/100 Gift card Subnautica PC, Mac, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, iOS Open World Survival Craft, Survival 87/100 Gift card Ghost of Tsushima PS5, PS4 Action-Adventure, Stealth 83/100 Gift card Sonic X Shadow Generations PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch 2, Switch 3D Platformer, Fast-Paced 80/100 Gift card Frostpunk 2 PC, Mac, PS5, Xbox Series X/S City Builder, Survival 85/100 Gift card Farming Simulator 25 PC, Mac, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Farming Sim, Economy 75/100 Gift card

Age rating is the sharpest divide across these games: half are made for adults, while Minecraft, Hollow Knight, Subnautica, and Sonic X Shadow Generations suit younger players. Farming Simulator 25 is the only one rated for every age.

How to Compare and Get the Best Black Friday Deal on Eneba

The right pick comes down to the total at checkout and the account you redeem on. Run these checks before you pay:

Compare totals across your shortlis

Farming Simulator 25

t. Open the checkout for two or three games you would genuinely play and read the total each one reaches. A wider list of PS5 games you need to play helps if the shortlist is still open. Weigh cashback against a code. Cashback is money returned to your Eneba Wallet after the purchase, and it applies automatically to selected products for registered users. A code lowers the amount you pay at checkout instead. Read each campaign’s conditions. Black Friday cashback runs November 23 to 29 on selected games, DLC, and in-game currency at up to 25% cashback. Match the key to your account. A key activates on one platform and one account region, and a gift card is tied to a store region too. Match both to the PlayStation account you will redeem on. Enter HUB15 by hand. Type HUB15 into the code field at checkout, select Apply, and check the code was accepted before you pay. You get 15% off once HUB15 is accepted.

Cashback arrives in your Eneba Wallet after the order, so it funds a later purchase rather than this one. Keep a few PS5 RPGs in mind for that second order.

Pro tip A PlayStation Network gift card can be spent on any game in the PlayStation Store, so it is an option when the game you want isn’t on Eneba’s list.

When Do Black Friday Game Deals End?

Eneba’s Black Friday cashback of up to 25% runs from November 23 to 29. Eneba plans a Cyber Monday code on November 30; make sure to check periodically for details. HUB15 takes 15% off at checkout on any day.

Final Verdict on the Best PS5 Black Friday Deals

Grand Theft Auto VI is the pick for a single-player crime story on PS5. Assassin’s Creed Shadows suits players who want stealth and open combat in one world, and Death Stranding 2: On the Beach rewards patient exploration. Hogwarts Legacy sits between them at PEGI 12 as a long wizarding-world RPG.

Younger players are better served by Minecraft or Hollow Knight, both rated PEGI 7, than by the PEGI 18 titles above. Most of the best PS5 Black Friday deals here are single-player affairs, so a group wanting shared play should look at Farming Simulator 25 instead. Read the modes line before you buy.

FAQs