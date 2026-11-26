Minecraft Gift Card Black Friday: Discount Offer and How To Redeem
Buy Cheap Minecraft Minecoins
Minecraft Minecoins are not part of Eneba's Black Friday cashback list, but you can still buy them at a lower price by using the Eneba HUB10 discount code.
Minecraft gift card Black Friday offers on Eneba are not available, as none of the Minecoin packs are included in the Black Friday cashback list. But you can still buy Minecoins at a cheaper price using the HUB10 discount code.
Eneba sells Minecraft Minecoins packs as US and Global keys for the Minecraft Marketplace. Minecoins buy skins, worlds, texture packs, and mash-ups, but only in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, so a Java Edition player can’t spend them.
The coins stay on the Microsoft account that redeems the code. Pick the pack size for the content that you want to get, then check the region on the product page before checkout.
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Is There a Minecraft Gift Card Black Friday Deal This Year?
Keep in mind that Microsoft Store promotions are separate from Eneba‘s campaigns and aren’t covered by these offers.
Which Minecraft Gift Card Should You Buy?
Eneba lists Minecoins packs in different denominations, but availability varies by region and platform. Here’s how the available options compare:
|
Minecoins Pack
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Region
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Platform
|
Buy Now
|
330 Coins
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Global
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Xbox Live
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1720 Coins
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United States
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Xbox One / Xbox Live
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3500 Coins
|
United States
|
Microsoft Store
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8800 Coins
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United States
|
Xbox Live
Before buying, confirm that the key matches your region and platform, especially since only one of them is a Global option. You must redeem Minecoins through a Microsoft account, and the balance is tied to that account.
Minecoins work in Bedrock Edition only. If you’re buying a pack as a gift, make sure the recipient can redeem and use it.
How To Buy and Redeem a Minecraft Gift Card on Eneba
Before buying, check which Microsoft account and region you’ll use to redeem your code.
- Choose a pack. Select your preferred Minecoins denomination and check the product page for region and platform restrictions, including any Xbox requirements.
- Add to cart and apply the discount. Add the pack to your Eneba cart, enter promo code HUB10 at checkout, and complete payment.
- Retrieve your code. Open your Eneba order page or check your order email after payment. Copy the Minecoins code exactly as displayed.
- Redeem your code. Sign in to the Microsoft account you use for Minecraft and enter the code on Microsoft‘s redemption page or through the Microsoft Store on Windows or Xbox. Your Minecoins will appear in Bedrock Edition.
If you’re buying a gift, you can send the code to the recipient so they can redeem it using their own Microsoft account.
The discount code above has limited use and can’t be combined with other discounts or cashback offers. Eneba automatically applies the better offer.
Is a Minecraft Gift Card Worth Buying for Black Friday?
A Minecraft gift card is worth considering if you want to give someone more freedom over what they get from the Marketplace. Instead of choosing a specific skin, world, or texture pack, you let them decide how to spend their Minecoins.
It’s less suitable if the recipient rarely buys Marketplace content or prefers full games over in-game purchases as a gift. In that case, a Minecoins gift card might not be the best choice.
If a Minecoins gift card isn’t the right fit for your intended recipient, consider gifting them games like Minecraft instead of looking for Minecraft gift card Black Friday deals.
More Minecraft Gift Cards on Eneba
FAQs
No, there’s no Minecraft gift card Black Friday deal on Eneba. You can still buy digital codes in Global and US versions, but they don’t qualify for the Black Friday cashback offer.
Yes, but Eneba offers Black Friday cashback on selected products instead of upfront discounts. The campaigns offer up to 25% cashback from November 23–29 and up to 40% from November 26–29.
No, Minecoins work in Minecraft Bedrock Edition only. You can’t redeem or spend them in Java Edition.
Redeem your Minecoins code through Microsoft‘s redemption page or the Microsoft Store on Xbox or Windows. Use the Microsoft account linked to your Bedrock Edition game.
Yes, a Minecoins pack makes a good gift for Bedrock Edition players who enjoy Marketplace content. Since there’s no Minecraft gift card Black Friday deal on Eneba, you can use the HUB10 discount code instead.