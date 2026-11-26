Minecraft Gift Card Black Friday: Discount Offer and How To Redeem

Minecraft gift card Black Friday offers on Eneba are not available, as none of the Minecoin packs are included in the Black Friday cashback list. But you can still buy Minecoins at a cheaper price using the HUB10 discount code.

Eneba sells Minecraft Minecoins packs as US and Global keys for the Minecraft Marketplace. Minecoins buy skins, worlds, texture packs, and mash-ups, but only in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, so a Java Edition player can’t spend them.

The coins stay on the Microsoft account that redeems the code. Pick the pack size for the content that you want to get, then check the region on the product page before checkout.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

Is There a Minecraft Gift Card Black Friday Deal This Year?

NEED TO KNOW Black Friday on Eneba Black Friday Cashback (November 23–29): Up to 25% cashback on selected games and in-game currency.

Up to 25% cashback on selected games and in-game currency. Black Friday Weekend (November 26–29): Up to 40% cashback on selected games, gift cards, subscriptions, and in-game currency.

Up to 40% cashback on selected games, gift cards, subscriptions, and in-game currency. Cashback: Added automatically to the selected products and paid into your Eneba Wallet (registered accounts only).

Added automatically to the selected products and paid into your Eneba Wallet (registered accounts only). Minecraft Gift Card: Not on Eneba’s Black Friday cashback list.

Keep in mind that Microsoft Store promotions are separate from Eneba‘s campaigns and aren’t covered by these offers.

Which Minecraft Gift Card Should You Buy?

Eneba lists Minecoins packs in different denominations, but availability varies by region and platform. Here’s how the available options compare:

Minecoins Pack Region Platform Buy Now 330 Coins Global Xbox Live Shop on Eneba 1720 Coins United States Xbox One / Xbox Live Shop on Eneba 3500 Coins United States Microsoft Store Shop on Eneba 8800 Coins United States Xbox Live Shop on Eneba

Before buying, confirm that the key matches your region and platform, especially since only one of them is a Global option. You must redeem Minecoins through a Microsoft account, and the balance is tied to that account.

Minecoins work in Bedrock Edition only. If you’re buying a pack as a gift, make sure the recipient can redeem and use it.

How To Buy and Redeem a Minecraft Gift Card on Eneba

Before buying, check which Microsoft account and region you’ll use to redeem your code.

Choose a pack. Select your preferred Minecoins denomination and check the product page for region and platform restrictions, including any Xbox requirements. Add to cart and apply the discount. Add the pack to your Eneba cart, enter promo code HUB10 at checkout, and complete payment. Retrieve your code. Open your Eneba order page or check your order email after payment. Copy the Minecoins code exactly as displayed. Redeem your code. Sign in to the Microsoft account you use for Minecraft and enter the code on Microsoft‘s redemption page or through the Microsoft Store on Windows or Xbox. Your Minecoins will appear in Bedrock Edition.

If you’re buying a gift, you can send the code to the recipient so they can redeem it using their own Microsoft account.

The discount code above has limited use and can’t be combined with other discounts or cashback offers. Eneba automatically applies the better offer.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

Is a Minecraft Gift Card Worth Buying for Black Friday?

A Minecraft gift card is worth considering if you want to give someone more freedom over what they get from the Marketplace. Instead of choosing a specific skin, world, or texture pack, you let them decide how to spend their Minecoins.

It’s less suitable if the recipient rarely buys Marketplace content or prefers full games over in-game purchases as a gift. In that case, a Minecoins gift card might not be the best choice.

If a Minecoins gift card isn’t the right fit for your intended recipient, consider gifting them games like Minecraft instead of looking for Minecraft gift card Black Friday deals.

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