Razer Gold Gift Card Black Friday: What to Buy and How to Redeem
NEED TO KNOW
Eneba has five Razer Gold Gift Card denominations available on its US store.
Razer Gold gift cards are not on Eneba’s Black Friday offers this season. Black Friday cashback covers selected games, DLC, and in-game currency.
Eneba sells Razer Gold gift cards that reload a US dollar balance for United States accounts.
The cards are still available in five different denominations. Each card reloads a Razer Gold balance rather than paying for one set game. That balance covers games and in-game items at the games and stores that accept Razer Gold, so the player decides where it goes. A gift recipient needs a Razer ID to reload the PIN.
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Is There a Razer Gold Gift Card Black Friday Deal This Year?
Eneba’s Black Friday cashback runs November 23 to 29 on selected games, DLC, and in-game currency. The Black Friday weekend campaign follows November 26 to 29 and offers up to 40% off on selected games, gift cards, subscriptions, DLC, and in-game currency. Neither product list names any Razer Gold denomination Eneba sells.
Cashback is credit paid into an Eneba Wallet after a purchase, and it needs a registered Eneba account.
Which Razer Gold Gift Card Should You Buy?
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Denomination
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Region
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Black Friday offer
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On Eneba
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Razer Gold Gift Card 5 USD
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United States
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Not on a cashback list
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Razer Gold Gift Card 10 USD
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United States
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Not on a cashback list
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Razer Gold Gift Card 20 USD
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United States
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Not on a cashback list
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Razer Gold Gift Card 50 USD
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United States
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Not on a cashback list
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Razer Gold Gift Card 100 USD
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United States
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Not on a cashback list
Remember to check the region first, because these cards only reload a US dollar balance, and a Razer Gold balance has its own region and currency.
A smaller card fits one in-game purchase at a game or store that accepts Razer Gold. A larger card loads more credit for a player who buys items across several games, and every option here reloads the same US dollar balance.
How to Buy and Redeem a Razer Gold Gift Card on Eneba
Buying a Razer Gold card on Eneba takes one order, and the PIN arrives with it. The reload itself happens on the Razer Gold site.
- Pick the denomination and region. Choose a card size that fits the planned spending. Every card here is for a United States Razer Gold balance in US dollars.
- Add the card and pay. Sign in to an Eneba account, put the chosen card in the cart, and complete payment.
- Find the code after payment. The PIN should immediately appear on your Eneba order page and in your order email.
- Reload the Razer Gold balance. Sign in with a Razer ID on the Razer Gold site, choose Reload, select Razer Gold PIN, and enter the card’s PIN. Send the PIN to your friend instead if the card is a gift.
The credit lands on the Razer ID that redeemed it, ready for games and in-game items at the games and stores that accept Razer Gold.
Giving a Razer Gold gift card? Send the code in a card or a message on the day, and the player redeems it on their own account.
Is a Razer Gold Gift Card Worth Buying for Black Friday?
Yes, Razer Gold is worth buying if you need to spend on games and in-game items. It’s Razer‘s prepaid credit for games, and the card reloads a balance that pays for games and in-game items where Razer Gold is accepted.
The credit is a prepaid balance on one Razer ID, so a player who buys in different games keeps it in a single place. Nothing is tied to one title, and the balance works at any game or store that accepts Razer Gold.
More Razer Gold Gift Card Options on Eneba
We rounded up the Razer Gold gift cards Eneba sells for US accounts.
Razer Gold on Eneba
FAQs
No, Eneba’s confirmed Black Friday campaigns do not list Razer Gold cards. The cards stay available in US dollar sizes without a campaign offer.
Eneba’s Black Friday offer is cashback on selected products, not discounts. Cashback is paid into your Eneba Wallet: up to 25% from November 23 to 29 and up to 40% on the Black Friday weekend list from November 26 to 29.
Sign in with a Razer ID on the Razer Gold site, choose Reload, select Razer Gold PIN, and enter the PIN from the card. The balance then belongs to that Razer ID and pays for games and in-game items where Razer Gold is accepted.
These cards reload a US dollar balance for US accounts. A Razer Gold balance carries its own region and currency, so a US card suits a Razer ID with a US dollar balance.
Yes. Send the PIN to the other player, and they reload it on their own Razer ID, because the balance belongs to the account that redeems it. Check that their account uses a US dollar balance first.
Eneba lists Razer Gold gift cards in several US dollar denominations for United States accounts. A Razer Gold gift card Black Friday purchase there means choosing a size, since no confirmed campaign covers these cards.