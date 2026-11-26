The best Black Friday game deals on Eneba are Grand Theft Auto VI, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, and Red Dead Redemption 2, with Black Friday cashback from November 23 to 29. Every pick here has an Eneba key, so you can compare these Black Friday games by platform, gameplay, and available offers before buying. The Black Friday cashback pays up to 25% back into your Eneba Wallet on selected products.

Match the key to your platform and account region before paying, because an Eneba key activates on one platform only. Most of these Black Friday game picks carry a Mature 17+ rating. The Black Friday offers here range from solo campaigns to split-screen football and online co-op shooters.

How Black Friday Works on Eneba This Year

NEED TO KNOW Black Friday on Eneba Black Friday cashback (November 23 to 29): up to 25% back on selected games, DLC, and in-game currency. Cashback: added automatically to the selected products and paid into your Eneba Wallet (registered accounts only). Any day: enter HUB15 at checkout to get 15% off.

Eneba’s Black Friday cashback applies to selected products, so not all Black Friday game deals qualify. Each entry’s offer label indicates whether its linked key is included in a campaign, making it easier to compare eligible Black Friday games before checkout.

The Best Black Friday Game Deals at a Glance

Some players want a long solo campaign for the holiday break, while others are looking for a shooter their squad can jump into online. These Black Friday video game deals cover both, with three standout Black Friday game deals worth considering before you browse the full list.

1 Grand Theft Auto VI 2026 One of the best Black Friday game deals for a single-player Rockstar adventure on Xbox, included in the Black Friday cashback list. Buy now 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 2026 One of the best Black Friday game deals for players who want a cinematic military campaign and online matches. Buy now 3 Red Dead Redemption 2 2018 One of the best Black Friday game deals for a long Western story on PC, with online posses alongside the campaign. Buy now

Grand Theft Auto VI and Red Dead Redemption 2 suit a player who wants one long story to settle into over the break. Modern Warfare 4 fits better when friends are online and the plan is matches rather than a save file.

Consider who else will be playing. Modern Warfare 4 and Red Dead Redemption 2 both include online modes, so a friend can join in, while Grand Theft Auto VI is single-player only.

12 Best Black Friday Game Deals to Get on Eneba

We start with some of the strongest Black Friday game deals before moving into picks with more specific appeal. From grand strategy and story-driven adventures to online horror, each game brings something different to the table.

1. Grand Theft Auto VI [Best for a Long Solo Campaign]

Platforms PS5, Xbox Series X/S Release Date Nov 19, 2026 Genre Action-Adventure, Third-Person Shooter Best For Adults wanting one big solo campaign Mode Single-player Offline Play Yes Age Rating ESRB Mature 17+, PEGI 18 Developer Rockstar Games Publisher Rockstar Games, Take-Two Interactive GmbH Cross-platform NO DLC YES Metacritic 99/100 USUAL PRICE BUY ON ENEBA FROM BUY NOW TIP: Use code COPIED!

Grand Theft Auto VI takes the top spot among these Black Friday game deals. Rockstar’s open-world adventure combines third-person shooting with a single-player story set in a detailed modern-day world. It launched on November 19 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. The campaign is the whole package, with no multiplayer modes attached.

If you prefer exploring at your own pace rather than coordinating with friends, this is an easy pick. Its single-player campaign gives you plenty to focus on without requiring an online connection. The linked key is the Xbox Series X/S version. The Eneba key is for Xbox, and that exact product sits on the confirmed Black Friday cashback list. Cashback means store credit returned after the purchase, and it needs a registered Eneba account.

Why it’s a good deal:

It holds a 99 Metacritic score from critics.

Single-player and offline, so no online membership is required.

ESRB Mature 17+ and PEGI 18 set an adult audience.

Things to consider: The linked key covers Xbox, while the game also runs on PS5, so check the platform first. Cashback never lowers the total you pay at checkout.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

2. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 [Best for Cinematic FPS Campaigns]

Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2 Release Date Oct 23, 2026 Genre Shooter, FPS Best For Shooter fans who want a cinematic campaign Mode Single-player Online co-op Online PvP Offline Play Yes Age Rating ESRB Mature 17+, PEGI 18 Developer Infinity Ward, Beenox Publisher Activision Cross-platform YES DLC YES Metacritic 88/100 USUAL PRICE BUY ON ENEBA FROM BUY NOW TIP: Use code COPIED!

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 is a first-person shooter with a cinematic single-player campaign about a North Korean invasion and the young South Korean squad caught in it. Captain Price runs a separate, off-book mission that collides with the wider war. It holds an 88 Metacritic score.

Among the Black Friday game deals here, this is the one for a player who wants a war story and online matches in the same package. The Eneba key is for Xbox and PC, and that product sits on the Black Friday cashback list.

Why it’s a good deal:

Campaign missions run through Korea, New York, Paris, and Mumbai.

Cross-platform play links PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch 2.

Online co-op and PvP add a multiplayer half.

Things to consider: Online play on a console needs Xbox Game Pass Core or PlayStation Plus, and the Eneba key covers Xbox only. Steam reviewers sit at 69% positive, with one reviewer reporting hit registration and server trouble in multiplayer.

The game launched on October 23, 2026, so players can jump straight into its campaign, multiplayer, and DMZ content.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

3. Red Dead Redemption 2 [Best for Story-Rich Open Worlds]

Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Release Date Oct 26, 2018 Genre Western, Shooter Best For Story players who want a long Western Mode Single-player Online co-op Online PvP Offline Play Yes Age Rating ESRB Mature 17+, PEGI 18 Developer Rockstar Games Publisher Rockstar Games Cross-platform NO DLC NO Metacritic 93/100 USUAL PRICE BUY ON ENEBA FROM BUY NOW TIP: Use code COPIED!

Red Dead Redemption 2 is an open-world Western shooter set in America in 1899, following Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang as federal agents and bounty hunters close in. The story turns on Arthur’s loyalty to the gang that raised him. It holds a 93 Metacritic score.

The confirmed cashback list includes this PC key, making it one of the Black Friday game deals worth considering if you’re after a story-driven open-world adventure. Red Dead Online lets you ride solo or form a posse, run moonshine, and battle lawmen and outlaw gangs. The story mode asks for no company at all.

Why it’s a good deal:

Steam reviewers single out the writing and the characters.

A 92% positive Steam rating covers 863,004 reviews.

Red Dead Online comes with the base game.

Things to consider: The Eneba key is for PC, while the game also runs on PS4 and Xbox One. Online play on a console needs PlayStation Plus or Xbox Game Pass Core. PEGI 18 and ESRB Mature 17+ place it with adult players.

For an adult player who wants a long, character-heavy Western on PC, this is the one to buy.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

Platforms PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch 2, Switch Release Date Sep 24, 2026 Genre Sports, Football (Soccer) Best For Living-room football rivals on one screen Mode Single-player Split-screen co-op Split-screen PvP Online co-op Online PvP Offline Play No Age Rating ESRB Everyone, PEGI 16 Developer EA Canada, EA Romania Publisher Electronic Arts Cross-platform YES DLC NO Metacritic 76/100 USUAL PRICE BUY ON ENEBA FROM BUY NOW TIP: Use code COPIED!

EA Sports FC 27 is a football simulation built around split-screen co-op and split-screen PvP, so two players can share one screen. The Grounds is its playground where street football meets the stadium. Online co-op and online PvP run alongside the local modes.

This is the pick for a household that plays in the same room. The PC key is on the Black Friday cashback list, and the guide on getting EA Sports FC 27 free covers another way to get playing.

Why it’s a good deal:

Cross-platform play links friends across console and PC.

It runs on seven platforms, including Switch and PS4.

Single-player modes cover anyone without a second controller.

Things to consider: The Eneba key is for PC, and online play on a console needs PlayStation Plus or Xbox Game Pass Core. Steam reviewers sit at 47% positive, with many describing it as close to the previous year’s game. Optional in-game purchases sell virtual currency for random items.

For local matches, split-screen is the biggest selling point. Grab a second controller, pick your teams, and you’re ready for a football rivalry without needing separate consoles.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

Platforms PC Release Date Aug 12, 2022 Genre Superhero, Combat Best For Solo PC players who love superhero stories Mode Single-player Offline Play Yes Age Rating ESRB Teen, PEGI 16 Developer Insomniac Games, Nixxes Software Publisher PlayStation Publishing LLC Cross-platform NO DLC YES Metacritic 87/100 USUAL PRICE BUY ON ENEBA FROM BUY NOW TIP: Use code COPIED!

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is a single-player superhero action game set in Marvel’s New York, with a Peter Parker who has eight years of crime-fighting behind him. Web-swinging between neighborhoods is the core of it, and combat uses improvisation, acrobatics, and objects in the environment. Insomniac Games developed it, with Nixxes Software handling the PC version.

It suits a solo player who wants a story and a city to roam, and it plays offline. Steam reviewers single out the traversal, and one reviewer says they stopped using fast travel altogether. The PC key is on the Black Friday cashback list.

Why it’s a good deal:

A 96% positive Steam rating covers 104,511 reviews.

An 87 Metacritic score backs the PC version.

Suit unlocks and side missions fill out the city.

Things to consider: This listing is a PC key. It is single-player only, with no co-op mode. ESRB Teen and PEGI 16 suit a teenage player and up.

Although PlayStation publishes the game, this particular Eneba listing is a PC key. That’s worth remembering if you’re looking for a superhero adventure to play on your computer.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

6. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth [Best for JRPG Adventures]

Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2 Release Date Feb 29, 2024 Genre JRPG, Action RPG Best For Solo JRPG players who like long campaigns Mode Single-player Offline Play Yes Age Rating ESRB Teen, PEGI 16 Developer Square Enix Publisher Square Enix Cross-platform NO DLC YES Metacritic 90/100 USUAL PRICE BUY ON ENEBA FROM BUY NOW TIP: Use code COPIED!

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is the trilogy’s second chapter, an action JRPG that leaves the city of Midgar behind for a wide-open world. The PC release supports up to 4K and 120 FPS, with enhanced lighting and textures.

This is a single-player commitment for a player who wants one big campaign to finish, with no co-op or online modes to organize. It plays offline, so a long campaign needs no connection or online subscription.

Why it’s a good deal:

Chocobo rides are part of crossing the open world.

It works as a standalone entry in the remake trilogy.

The optional card minigame is another reason to spend time exploring beyond the main story.

Things to consider: The Eneba key is for PC, and the game also runs on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch 2. It is rated ESRB Teen and PEGI 16. Some Steam reviewers report uneven performance on PC.

Steam reviewers split on the open-world side activities, so buy it for the story chapters and the combat.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

7. Helldivers 2 [Best for Online Co-op Squads]

Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Release Date Feb 8, 2024 Genre Third-Person Shooter, Shooter Best For Online squads of four who coordinate Mode Online co-op Offline Play No Age Rating ESRB Mature 17+, PEGI 18 Developer Arrowhead Game Studios Publisher PlayStation Publishing LLC Cross-platform YES DLC YES Metacritic 83/100 USUAL PRICE BUY ON ENEBA FROM BUY NOW TIP: Use code COPIED!

Helldivers 2 is a third-person shooter built around online squads of up to four Helldivers sent on strategic missions across a hostile galaxy. Loadouts set the approach, from calling fire down from above to sneaking through enemy territory. The war is PvE, so players fight the galaxy’s enemies together.

This one suits a squad that plays most evenings. The PC key is on Eneba’s Black Friday cashback list, and cashback is credit paid into your Eneba Wallet after the purchase. Readers weighing the cost can see how to get Helldivers 2 free first.

Why it’s a good deal:

Friendly fire is always on, so even a well-placed grenade can become a problem for your teammates.

Steam reviewers call teammates more dangerous than the monsters.

Up to 25% cashback returns to your Eneba Wallet.

Things to consider: The Eneba key is for PC, and online play on PS5 needs PlayStation Plus. Cashback needs an Eneba account and never lowers the checkout total. It is rated PEGI 18 and ESRB Mature 17+.

There’s no offline campaign here. You’ll need a reliable internet connection and other players to get the most out of it.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

8. Ready or Not [Best for Tactical SWAT Shooters]

Platforms PC Release Date Dec 17, 2021 Genre Tactical, FPS Best For Methodical players who plan every breach Mode Single-player Online co-op Offline Play Yes Age Rating ESRB Mature 17+, PEGI 18 Developer VOID Interactive Publisher VOID Interactive Cross-platform YES DLC YES Metacritic 79/100 USUAL PRICE BUY ON ENEBA FROM BUY NOW TIP: Use code COPIED!

Ready or Not is a tactical first-person shooter about SWAT callouts in a modern city. Teams check under the door with a mirror, breach with a shotgun or a flashbang, and clear rooms where one wrong shot costs a civilian. Steam reviewers describe restarting the same mission over a single mistake.

It fits players who want slow rounds and careful planning, alone or in online co-op. The key linked here is the standard edition, and the Digital Deluxe Edition adds Home Invasion, Dark Waters, and Boiling Point.

Why it’s a good deal:

Home Invasion and Dark Waters add three missions each.

New weapons and gear sets come with the expansions.

Single-player and online co-op are both supported.

Things to consider: The Eneba key is for PC, the only platform the game runs on. Its PEGI 18 and ESRB Mature 17+ ratings reflect the hostage situations and civilian casualties. Some Steam reviewers report bugs and post-release content changes.

Ready or Not rewards players who think before they shoot. If you enjoy tactical missions where communication and careful planning matter more than quick reactions, it’s worth considering.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

9. Hearts of Iron IV [Best for World War II Strategy]

Platforms PC, Mac, Linux Release Date Jun 6, 2016 Genre World War II, Grand Strategy Best For Grand strategy fans who like planning Mode Single-player Online co-op Offline Play Yes Age Rating PEGI 7 Developer Paradox Development Studio Publisher Paradox Interactive Cross-platform YES DLC YES Metacritic 83/100 USUAL PRICE BUY ON ENEBA FROM BUY NOW TIP: Use code COPIED!

Hearts of Iron IV is a grand strategy wargame that puts you in charge of any nation in World War II. You build industry, set factory orders, design division templates, and choose research paths while the diplomatic map shifts around you.

This one asks for planning instead of reflexes. It plays solo or in online co-op.

Why it’s a good deal:

Alternate history paths open from almost every decision.

Restoring a forgotten monarchy is a playable political goal.

Online co-op lets friends run a campaign together.

Things to consider: The Eneba key is for PC, and the game also runs on Mac and Linux with cross-platform play. Steam reviewers note that much of the depth sits in DLC expansions, so check which packs a strategy guide assumes.

This is a good fit if you enjoy managing resources, making political decisions, and planning military campaigns rather than jumping straight into combat.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

10. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege [Best for Competitive Tactical PvP]

Platforms PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One Release Date Dec 1, 2015 Genre FPS, Shooter Best For Competitive squads who want ranked rounds Mode Single-player Online co-op Online PvP Offline Play Yes Age Rating ESRB Mature 17+, PEGI 18 Developer Ubisoft Montreal Publisher Ubisoft Cross-platform YES DLC YES Metacritic 74/100 USUAL PRICE BUY ON ENEBA FROM BUY NOW TIP: Use code COPIED!

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege is a tactical FPS built on 5v5 attack and defense. Defenders reinforce walls, set barricades and traps, and watch surveillance tools, while attackers use destruction to open lines nobody planned for. Each operator changes how a map plays.

Quick Match and Unranked are free to access with a selection of operators, so the purchase is about Ranked playlists, Siege Cup, and the wider roster. It suits a competitive player who queues with a fixed team, since a five-stack, a full premade squad of five, coordinates its gadgets.

Why it’s a good deal:

Ranked playlists and Siege Cup require a paid unlock.

Every operator brings a gadget that changes the plan.

It holds 82% positive across 1,573,933 Steam reviews.

Things to consider: The Eneba key is for Xbox, while the game also runs on PC, PS5, PS4, and Xbox One. Online play on Xbox needs Xbox Game Pass Core. It is PEGI 18, and Steam reviewers describe a harsh community and ranked disconnects.

Keep the platform in mind when buying. This listing is for Xbox, so friends playing on PC or PlayStation will need their own compatible editions.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

11. Far Cry 6 [Best for Open-World Guerrilla Chaos]

Platforms PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One Release Date Oct 7, 2021 Genre FPS, Action-Adventure Best For Open-world shooter fans who like chaos Mode Single-player Online co-op Offline Play Yes Age Rating ESRB Mature 17+, PEGI 18 Developer Ubisoft Toronto, Ubisoft Montreal Publisher Ubisoft Cross-platform NO DLC YES Metacritic 79/100 USUAL PRICE BUY ON ENEBA FROM BUY NOW TIP: Use code COPIED!

Far Cry 6 is an open-world first-person shooter about toppling Castillo’s regime on the island nation of Yara. The Resolver approach sets it apart: improvised weapons like missile backpacks and motorbike engine miniguns, with animal companions that scout or tear through enemy squads. Horses, helicopters, and buggies carry the fight across jungles, beaches, and a fortified capital.

Among these Black Friday games, Far Cry 6 offers a lengthy solo campaign alongside online co-op, making it a solid option for open-world shooter fans. The Eneba key is for Xbox. Anyone still deciding can read how to get Far Cry 6 free first.

Why it’s a good deal:

Capturing bases and clearing routes unlocks new guerrilla tools.

Rebel groups, farmers, and smugglers give the revolution its cast.

A 79 Metacritic score sits behind this open-world shooter.

Things to consider: The Eneba key is for Xbox, though the game also runs on PC, PS5, and PS4. Online co-op on Xbox needs an Xbox Game Pass Core subscription, and the PEGI 18 rating rules it out for younger players. Some Steam reviewers find the mission loop repetitive.

The improvised weapons and large island setting are the main attractions. It’s a good choice if you enjoy open-world shooters that let you approach missions in different ways.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

12. Dead by Daylight [Best for Online Horror Multiplayer]

Platforms PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch Release Date Jun 14, 2016 Genre Horror, Survival Horror Best For Horror fans who want online matches Mode Online co-op Online PvP Offline Play No Age Rating ESRB Mature 17+, PEGI 18 Developer Behaviour Interactive Inc. Publisher Behaviour Interactive Inc. Cross-platform YES DLC YES Metacritic 71/100 USUAL PRICE BUY ON ENEBA FROM BUY NOW TIP: Use code COPIED!

Dead by Daylight is an asymmetrical horror game, so the two sides play by different rules: four Survivors against one Killer. Survivors win by escaping the Killing Ground, and the environment changes every time you play. Cooperation is optional, and a teammate can leave you behind.

It suits friend groups who want online matches rather than a campaign, and cross-platform play puts PC buyers in lobbies with PS5, Xbox, and Switch players. The key on offer is for PC, and readers can also see how to get Dead by Daylight free. It is the pick here for five-player sessions.

Why it’s a good deal:

Survivors play in third person while the Killer hunts in first.

It holds 78% positive from 688,745 Steam reviews.

It has been running since 2016, a decade of horror.

Things to consider: This key is for PC, and there is no offline mode. Console players need PlayStation Plus, Xbox Game Pass Core, or Nintendo Switch Online for online play. Steam reviewers still argue over balance between the two sides, and the PEGI 18 rating means adults only.

It’s a different kind of multiplayer experience: four Survivors work together to escape, while one Killer tries to stop them. That uneven setup is what makes every match unpredictable.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

Best Black Friday Game Deals Compared

Compare these Black Friday game deals side by side to see each key’s platform, genre, Metacritic score, and cashback eligibility. This overview of Black Friday games makes it easier to narrow down the options before heading to checkout.

The clearest divide is between solo campaigns and online play. EA Sports FC 27 is the only split-screen option, while Helldivers 2 and Dead by Daylight both need other players online.

How to Find the Best Black Friday Game Deals on Eneba

Finding the best Black Friday video game deals means looking beyond the price displayed on a product page. Cashback, discount codes, platform restrictions, and seller offers can all affect what you actually pay, so compare the final checkout totals before deciding.

Compare the final price at checkout. The headline figure is a starting point, not the total. Open each offer and read what you pay at checkout before comparing sellers. Weigh cashback against a code. Cashback is money returned to your Eneba Wallet after the purchase, added automatically to selected products for registered users. A code lowers the price you pay at checkout instead. Check what each campaign covers. The Black Friday cashback pays up to 25% back on selected products from November 23 to 29. Coverage is product by product: Helldivers 2 on PC is on the cashback list, while other editions may not be. Match the key to your platform. Every key activates on one platform, so a PC offer for Ready or Not will not run on a console. Check the account region too, since a key from another region will not redeem. Enter HUB15 by hand at checkout. Type HUB15 into the code field, select Apply, and check that it was accepted before paying. The code works on any day, so it is not tied to the campaign dates.

The best Black Friday game deals depend on your platform, account region, and the exact product included in a cashback campaign. If you’re still undecided, compare games like Red Dead Redemption 2 before committing to a purchase.

Pro tip A Steam Wallet gift card can be spent on any game in the Steam store, so it is an option when the game you want isn’t on Eneba’s list.

When Do Black Friday Game Deals End?

Eneba’s Black Friday cashback of up to 25% runs from November 23 to 29. HUB15 takes 15% off at checkout on any day.

Final Verdict on the Best Black Friday Game Deals

Grand Theft Auto VI is the pick for single-player action-adventure on Xbox, while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 combines a cinematic campaign with online matches. Red Dead Redemption 2 offers a story-rich Western on PC, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered brings superhero action to PC, and Hearts of Iron IV is the PEGI 7 strategy pick among these Black Friday games.

Helldivers 2, Dead by Daylight, and FC 27 require online play, so players without a reliable connection may want to look elsewhere. Although the games in this list are available across different platforms, the linked Black Friday game deals are specific to PC or Xbox. Check the key’s platform and account region before paying.

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