5 Best VPNs for FFXIV: Fix Lag and Keep Raids Stable

The best FFXIV VPN doesn’t magically unlock new servers – it fixes routing. High ping, packet loss, and random spikes kill your opener faster than a missed stack marker, especially if you’re pushing optimization or double-weaving tight oGCD windows.

Instead of forcing region access, a good VPN gives you cleaner traffic paths to existing FFXIV servers, avoids ISP throttling, and sometimes lowers ping by creating a more direct route to game servers. The result? Fewer delays, smoother weaving, and more consistent inputs during Savage, Ultimate, and PvP.

I tested VPNs over multiple weeks during dungeon queues, raids, PvP, and patch-day downloads to see how routing, latency, and stability changed under different network conditions. I’m sharing the top five that actually helped.

My Top Picks for Best FFXIV VPN

Here are the top three VPNs that performed best during my testing. They kept my weaving clean, ping reasonable, and never dropped connection during Savage.

NordVPN: The most consistent routing improvements and best stability during gameplay. It offers the best balance between speed and security. Surfshark: The best budget pick with strong routing and unlimited devices. Apart from your game, you can cover your entire household with one subscription. Mullvad: Best for privacy-focused players who want stable connections without giving personal data.

Those three handle everything from fixing animation lock to accessing housing demolition timers remotely. Below, I’m analyzing all five VPN services with real ping tests, clipping improvements, and data center access results.

Best FFXIV VPN: 5 Fast Options for Lag-Free Raiding

I tested a lot of VPNs and planning for encryption overhead is a tricky game when every second counts. So, I recommend avoiding trial & error and focusing on premium services that actually work. Here are the five best FFXIV VPNs out there.

1. NordVPN [Best Overall FFXIV VPN]

Feature Specification Servers 7,400+ servers in 100+ countries Speed ~300 Mbps average (313 Mbps benchmark) Simultaneous connections Up to 10 devices Protocols NordLynx (WireGuard-based), OpenVPN, NordWhisper (restricted network protocol) Security AES-256 encryption, kill switch, Threat Protection, dark-web monitoring, MFA, Double VPN Privacy Audited no-logs policy, RAM-only servers, based in Panama FFXIV performance Minimal additional overhead (~10-15 ms), improved routing depending on ISP paths, reduces packet loss, strong stability during long raid sessions Starting price $12.99/month (monthly plan)

NordVPN fixed my Machinist clipping problem completely. The NordLynx protocol brought my ping down enough that I can reliably double-weave during Hypercharge without my Heat Blasts getting delayed. That’s the difference between fitting all six shots in the window or losing DPS. Beyond FFXIV, it’s my top pick for the best gaming VPN across all genres.

Server coverage hits every major data center region. No matter where you live, you’re bound to find a speedy server in your area. Everything ran smooth during my testing with no weird lag spikes during mechanics.

Pro tip Connect to servers with sub-30% load in your target region for the cleanest weaving. NordVPN shows real-time server load – lower percentage means less congestion and tighter animation lock timing.

Threat Protection runs 24/7 blocking sketchy connections that might interfere. Also stops DDoS attempts before they reach you, which matters during Crystalline Conflict or if you’re streaming prog. Never have to toggle it manually.

Split tunneling is clutch for static nights. Routes FFXIV through the VPN for better data center access while keeping Discord on your regular connection. Voice stays crystal clear, and you’re still getting optimal routing to game servers.

Download speeds were consistent, even during patch days when everyone’s hammering the servers. Never got throttled downloading 7.X patches or hotfixes. Speeds held above 270 Mbps throughout extended play sessions.

Meshnet opens up some interesting options – share your VPN route with FC members or create private networks for coordinated world visits. Adds flexibility beyond basic ping optimization.

Pros Cons ✅ NordLynx fixes double-weave clipping on fast GCD jobs



✅ Massive 7,400+ server network for every data center region



✅ Threat Protection blocks DDoS and malicious connections automatically



✅ Split tunneling keeps voice chat clear during data center hopping



✅ Meshnet adds creative FC networking possibilities ❌ Browser login process gets old after a while

Why I chose NordVPN: It’s the best option for raiders who need their weaving fixed and reliable data center access. The ping reduction is real, clipping problems disappear, and security features work without thinking about them.

2. Surfshark [Best-Value FFXIV VPN for Large Teams]

Feature Specification Servers 3,200+ servers in 100+ countries Speed ~295 Mbps average (313 Mbps benchmark) Simultaneous connections Unlimited Protocols WireGuard, OpenVPN, IKEv2 Security AES-256 encryption, kill switch, DNS leak protection, CleanWeb ad/tracker blocking, MultiHop routing, obfuscation Privacy RAM-only servers, independently audited architecture, strict no-logs policy FFXIV performance ~15-20 ms ping increase, solid clipping reduction, unlimited devices for FC coordination Starting price $15.45/month (monthly subscription)

Surfshark delivers serious FFXIV performance without the premium price tag. Long-term plans drop under $2 monthly, which is perfect when you want legit ping improvement but don’t want to sacrifice your tomestone budget. Performance difference versus expensive options? Nonexistent during actual raids.

Unlimited connections change the game for FC coordination. Your whole static can route through optimal paths without separate subscriptions. Run it simultaneously on all your devices for remote housing timer checks. Perfect if your group wants to coordinate cross-DC visits. Setup takes minutes, but if you need guidance, my how to set up a VPN guide breaks it down.

Coverage hits 100 countries with particularly strong Asian and European presence. Japanese, Singapore, and German servers are money for accessing those data center regions.

Pro tip Grab Surfshark’s static IP add-on if you’re using your VPN a lot. Prevents Square Enix from flagging suspicious IP changes and keeps your connection more stable across sessions. Also helpful for housing auto-demolition timer access when traveling.

WireGuard keeps everything running clean. My tests showed 15-20ms ping increases on my regional servers. Totally manageable for all content including Savage and Ultimate. Didn’t hurt my ability to double-weave on Ninja or handle tight mechanics.

CleanWeb blocks trackers that chew bandwidth in the background. Keeps your connection cleaner while grinding tomestones or running roulettes. Also speeds things up when browsing Lodestone or checking balance patch notes.

NoBorders mode saves you if you’re on restricted networks. College dorms, workplace networks, or countries with strict internet controls can’t stop you from raiding. Keeps FFXIV accessible without jumping through hoops.

Pros Cons ✅ Unlimited devices perfect for FC coordination and multi-platform play



✅ Budget pricing under $2/month on long-term plans



✅ Strong Asian/European coverage for all major data centers



✅ CleanWeb blocks bandwidth-eating ads and trackers



✅ NoBorders bypasses restrictive networks cleanly ❌ Ping climbs slightly higher on extremely distant data centers

Why I chose Surfshark: Best value for FFXIV players watching their gil… I mean, real money. Unlimited devices make FC coordination effortless, and the ping reduction genuinely helps with clipping on faster jobs.

3. Mullvad [Best FFXIV VPN for Complete Anonymity]

Feature Specification Servers Around 700 servers in 50+ countries Speed ~265 Mbps average (313 Mbps benchmark) Simultaneous connections Up to 5 devices Protocols WireGuard, OpenVPN Security AES-256 encryption, kill switch, DNS leak protection, MultiHop routing, SOCKS5 proxy Privacy No email accounts (random account number system), accepts crypto and cash, audited no-logs policy, based in Sweden FFXIV performance Low ping on WireGuard, excellent stability on EU data centers, complete anonymity Starting price €5/month flat, single-plan pricing (around $5.80/month)

Mullvad boosts your privacy with random account numbers instead of emails. Pay with crypto or literal physical cash if you want complete anonymity. Perfect for players who value privacy alongside performance. Crypto payments even get you 10% off.

Flat €5 pricing is refreshingly honest. No pricing tiers, no yearly commitment traps, no promotional games. Same rate forever. Love the straightforward approach compared to VPNs playing pricing shell games.

WireGuard performance is solid. My ping only jumped 10-15ms on nearby servers, matching premium services. Light and Chaos data center coverage is excellent, making this ideal for EU raiders who want anonymity.

Pro tip Enable WireGuard multihop when you need extra privacy during sessions. Routes through two servers for additional security, though it does add latency. Turn it off for Savage/Ultimate prog where timing matters for executing mechanics properly.

Modest server network is the main drawback here. Elemental coverage exists but isn’t as comprehensive as bigger providers. Matters less if you raid on European data centers where routing is strong.

Five device limit could be enough or too restricting, depending on your needs. Fewer than competitors offering unlimited connections. Works fine for solo players or small setups. Larger FCs sharing accounts might feel constrained.

Pros Cons ✅ Account numbers require zero personal information



✅ Flat €5/month with complete pricing transparency



✅ Only 10-15ms ping increase on WireGuard



✅ Audited no-logs policy with Swedish privacy protections



✅ Accepts crypto and cash for total anonymity ❌ Smaller network limits distant data center options

Why I chose Mullvad VPN: Perfect for privacy-focused raiders who want anonymous play without data collection. Flat pricing and strong EU performance make it solid for Light/Chaos players who value both security and low ping.

4. Proton VPN [Best FFXIV VPN With a Free Version]

Feature Specification Servers 14,000+ servers in 120+ countries Speed ~248 Mbps average (313 Mbps benchmark) Simultaneous connections Up to 10 devices Protocols WireGuard, OpenVPN, IKEv2, Stealth (for censorship/restricted networks) Security AES-256 encryption, kill switch, DNS & IPv6 leak protection, Secure Core multi-hop, forward secrecy Privacy Based in Switzerland, audited no-logs policy, RAM-only infrastructure FFXIV performance Decent performance on Plus servers, Stealth bypasses blocks, free tier for testing Starting price $9.99/month (Plus plan), free tier available

Proton VPN balances privacy and FFXIV performance without completely destroying your ping. Swiss jurisdiction and strict no-logs mean maximum privacy for players worried about tracking. It’s also my #3 pick for the best VPN for Mac.

Free tier with unlimited data is genuinely rare. Test it with FFXIV risk-free before spending anything. Free servers limited to 10 countries but functional for compatibility testing. Just know you can’t pick countries on free – client auto-connects to the fastest VPN server available.

Pro tip Start with free tier to test FFXIV compatibility on your setup. If performance works and you want faster speeds plus more data center options, upgrade to Plus for VPN Accelerator tech that’s optimized for low-latency gaming.

Paid plans unlock 120+ countries. Plus includes VPN Accelerator specifically tuned for gaming latency. The performance jump was noticeable immediately for me after upgrading from free.

Stealth protocol bypasses VPN blocks in restrictive environments. If network admins or governments block gaming VPNs, Stealth masks traffic as regular HTTPS. Keeps FFXIV accessible from dorms, work, or strict internet control regions.

No tracking or ads means gaming data stays private. Proton doesn’t log activity or sell information. Matters if privacy concerns extend beyond just raid performance.

Pros Cons ✅ Free tier with unlimited data for risk-free testing



✅ Swiss jurisdiction with 4 independent audits



✅ Stealth bypasses VPN blocks in restricted networks



✅ VPN Accelerator optimizes gaming on Plus plans



✅ Open-source apps allow security verification ❌ Serious raiding needs paid tier for better performance

Why I chose Proton VPN: It’s perfect for privacy-focused players who want security without tanking FFXIV performance. Free tier makes testing completely risk-free, and paid plans deliver solid speeds for raiding.

5. ExpressVPN [Premium Choice for Global FFXIV Access]

Feature Specification Servers 3,000+ servers in 100+ countries Speed ~267 Mbps average (313 Mbps benchmark) Simultaneous connections Up to 14 devices on the highest plan Protocols Lightway, OpenVPN, IKEv2 Security AES-256 encryption, Network Lock kill switch, DNS leak protection, TrustedServer (RAM-only architecture) Privacy Audited no-logs policy, RAM-only servers, based in the British Virgin Islands FFXIV performance Lightway protocol for stability, comprehensive global coverage, consistently smooth gameplay Starting price $12.99/month

ExpressVPN provided me with a smooth FFXIV experience. It connects instantly, switches servers in seconds, and holds stable connections. I tested it extensively on my regional server with reliably solid results.

Lightway protocol is purpose-built for speed and connection stability. It maintains connections without the random drops that plague cheaper VPNs during high-traffic periods. Even on questionable hotel Wi-Fi or cellular tethering, performance stays solid.

Pro tip Run the built-in speed test before raid nights to identify the fastest current route to your target data center. Ranks servers by real-time performance. For stubborn connections, try nearby city servers instead of country defaults for better routing.

Every server runs on volatile RAM, which means it wipes your data after each reboot. Network Lock kills traffic instantly if VPN drops, keeping your IP hidden during disconnects. Prevents Square Enix suspicious login alerts from IP changes.

ExpressVPN’s server network covers all continents. This means you can access the FFXIV data center in your region with nearby VPN nodes. Minimizes ping jumps versus routing through distant servers.

Premium pricing on higher tiers is the main downside. ExpressVPN costs more than competitors without dramatically better FFXIV performance for most players. Extra cost buys polish and support quality, though.

Pros Cons ✅ Lightway protocol delivers exceptional connection stability



✅ Built-in speed test finds optimal data center routes



✅ RAM-only servers wipe data for maximum privacy



✅ Comprehensive global coverage for all data centers



✅ Fast region switching for quick world transfers ❌ Higher pricing without major performance gains for most

Why I chose ExpressVPN: It delivers premium FFXIV performance with global coverage and Lightway stability. Higher price buys consistency and support quality, ideal for raiders who want zero troubleshooting.

Why Use a VPN for FFXIV?

Here’s why VPNs actually help with FFXIV. Check out what these features mean when you’re trying to clear Savage or just doing roulettes.

Benefit Why It Matters What It Means in Practice Fix animation lock clipping High ping causes oGCD weaving to push back your next GCD, losing DPS. VPN can reduce ping enough to double-weave on Machinist, Ninja, or Gunbreaker without clipping your rotation. Ping optimization ISP routing to data centers is often inefficient with unnecessary hops. Sometimes ping drops 20-30ms using optimized VPN routing versus your ISP’s janky default path. Bypass ISP throttling Some ISPs deliberately slow MMO traffic during peak hours. VPN encryption prevents ISPs from identifying FFXIV traffic and throttling your connection during prime time. Housing timer management Auto-demolition timers can be checked and reset remotely. Access your house from anywhere to prevent demolition when traveling or unable to play locally. DDoS protection during PvP Crystalline Conflict and Frontline can expose you to targeted attacks. VPN hides your real IP, blocking DDoS attempts before they reach your actual connection.

You can also use a solid VPN like Nord to access the best regions for cheap Steam games when you want breaks from Eorzea without emptying your wallet.

How I Tested and Reviewed VPNs for FFXIV

Real gameplay formed my testing foundation. Multiple sessions on each VPN across different FFXIV data centers and content types. Savage raids reveal different characteristics than casual dungeon roulettes or Eureka grinding.

Ping measurements happened during actual combat, not standing idle in Limsa. Monitored latency during raid mechanics, double-weave attempts, and tight animation windows. These stress tests show how VPNs handle traffic when timing determines wipe or clear.

Clipping assessment focused on jobs most affected by latency. I tested Machinist during Hypercharge, Ninja with fast GCD speeds, Gunbreaker with tight weave windows. If I could reliably double-weave without pushing GCDs back, the VPN passed.

Connection stability matters more than raw speed numbers. VPN that drops mid-raid wipes your party and wastes lockout time. I tracked disconnects, packet loss, and consistency over extended sessions including full raid nights.

Security features got evaluated for MMO relevance. Kill switches prevent IP leaks during drops. Split tunneling routes FFXIV through your VPN while keeping Discord on regular connection for voice quality.

After all these tests, NordVPN came out on top as the best FFXIV VPN. Grab your NordVPN subscription on our Marketplace and enjoy fast, secure, and lag-free gaming.

FAQs