Finding the best-rated VPN for protecting data means looking beyond marketing claims to actual expert reviews, independent audits, and user ratings. Two VPNs consistently dominate these rankings: NordVPN and Surfshark.

NordVPN holds a 4.2/5 rating on Trustpilot from over 45,000 reviews and ranks #1 on TechRadar. Surfshark earns a 4.4/5 Trustpilot rating from nearly 28,000 reviews while costing nearly half as much. Both have undergone independent security audits confirming their data protection claims.

Below, I’ll discuss how each VPN protects your data, what the ratings actually reflect, and which provider fits different needs.

Quick Comparison: Top-Rated VPNs for Data Protection

VPN Trustpilot Rating Expert Rating Privacy Audits Encryption Price (2-year plan) NordVPN 4.2/5 (45,000+ reviews) TechRadar #1 5 audits AES-256/ChaCha20 $2.99/month Surfshark 4.4/5 (28,000+ reviews) Security.org 9.7/10 2 audits AES-256/ChaCha20 $1.99/month

How VPNs Protect Your Data

A VPN protects data through encryption, IP masking, and secure tunneling. Understanding these mechanisms helps you evaluate whether a VPN’s ratings reflect genuine data protection or just marketing.

Encryption scrambles your traffic. Best VPNs for encrypted internet connection use AES-256 or ChaCha20 encryption – the same standards protecting government classified information. Anyone intercepting your traffic sees meaningless data instead of passwords, emails, or browsing history.

IP masking hides your identity. Your real IP address reveals your location and can be linked to your online activity. A VPN replaces it with the server's IP, breaking that connection between you and your browsing.

Secure tunneling prevents interception. The encrypted tunnel between your device and VPN server prevents ISPs, hackers on public WiFi, and other third parties from seeing or tampering with your data in transit.

No-logs policies prevent data collection. The VPN itself could be a weak point if it logs your activity. Audited no-logs policies verify the VPN doesn't store data that could identify you or reveal your browsing.

Best-Rated VPNs for Protecting Data Reviewed

Let’s dig a bit deeper and find out why these VPNs work so well and get such high praise from users and experts alike.

1. NordVPN [Highest Expert Ratings for Data Protection]

NordVPN consistently earns top rankings from major tech publications. TechRadar rates it #1, and Security.org gives it 9.7/10. It’s also #1 in most of my guides across numerous publications. These ratings reflect genuine data protection capabilities verified through five independent audits.

Feature Specification Servers 8,000+ servers in 100+ countries Encryption ChaCha20-Poly1305 (NordLynx), AES-256-GCM (OpenVPN) Privacy audits 5 no-logs audits (PwC 2018, 2020; Deloitte 2022, 2023, 2024) Jurisdiction Panama (no data retention laws) Kill switch System-level (blocks all non-VPN traffic) Additional protection Threat Protection Pro, Double VPN, Dark Web Monitor User rating Trustpilot 4.2/5 (45,000+ reviews), Google Play 4.1/5 (1.18M+ reviews; 100M+ downloads) Starting price $2.99/month (2-year plan)

Why Experts Rate NordVPN Highly

The five independent audits set NordVPN apart. PwC Switzerland and Deloitte each examined NordVPN’s infrastructure with full access to servers, code, and staff. Every audit confirmed that no user activity logs exist.

Panama jurisdiction adds legal protection. The country has no mandatory data retention laws and sits outside intelligence-sharing alliances. Even if authorities request data, NordVPN’s audited infrastructure confirms there’s nothing to provide.

Threat Protection Pro extends data protection beyond encryption. The feature blocks malware, phishing attempts, and trackers at the network level. AV-Comparatives certified Threat Protection Pro for anti-phishing in 2024, making NordVPN the first VPN provider to receive this certification.

Post-quantum encryption, introduced in late 2024, protects against future threats. Current encryption is secure, but quantum computers could eventually break today’s standards. NordVPN is already implementing quantum-resistant cryptography.

Pros Cons ✅ 5 independent security audits



✅ Excellent ratings across numerous platforms



✅ Panama jurisdiction



✅ Post-quantum encryption



✅ Threat Protection Pro ❌ 10-device limit

Why I chose NordVPN: It’s the best-rated VPN for protecting data when audit verification matters most. Five independent audits provide more transparency than any competitor, and expert ratings consistently place it at the top.

2. Surfshark [Best-Value VPN with Top Ratings]

Surfshark earns higher user ratings than NordVPN on Trustpilot (4.4/5) while costing significantly less. Security.org rates it 9.5/10, and two Deloitte audits verify its no-logs policy. For data protection at budget pricing, Surfshark delivers.

Feature Specification Servers 4,500+ servers in 100 countries Encryption ChaCha20-Poly1305 (WireGuard), AES-256-GCM (OpenVPN) Privacy audits 2 no-logs audits (Deloitte 2023, 2025) Jurisdiction Netherlands Kill switch All platforms Additional protection CleanWeb (ad/malware blocking), MultiHop, Camouflage Mode User rating Trustpilot 4.4/5 (28,000+ reviews), Google Play 4.6 (216K+ reviews; 10M+ downloads) Starting price $1.99/month (2-year plan)

Why Users Rate Surfshark Highly

The 4.4/5 Trustpilot rating from nearly 28,000 reviews reflects genuine user satisfaction. According to the platform’s analysis, reviewers consistently praise Surfshark’s value, ease of use, and reliable connections. Tom’s Guide calls it “the fastest VPN we’ve ever tested” when talking about its peak speeds.

Two Deloitte audits (2023 and 2025) verified the no-logs policy. Auditors confirmed Surfshark stores no identifiable user data or activity logs. While fewer audits than NordVPN, Deloitte’s verification provides credible third-party confirmation.

Unlimited device connections protect your entire household. Most VPNs limit simultaneous connections to 5-10 devices. Surfshark covers every phone, laptop, tablet, and streaming device on one subscription.

CleanWeb blocks ads, trackers, and malicious domains. According to Surfshark’s testing, CleanWeb blocks 94% of test malware domains – not quite as comprehensive as NordVPN’s Threat Protection Pro, but effective for most threats.

Pros Cons ✅ Higher Trustpilot rating (4.4/5)



✅ Lowest price ($1.99/mo)



✅ Unlimited device connections



✅ 2 Deloitte audits



✅ CleanWeb protection ❌ Netherlands jurisdiction (EU)



❌ Fewer audits (2 vs 5)

Why I chose Surfshark: It’s the best-rated VPN for protecting data when value matters. Higher user ratings than NordVPN at nearly half the price, with a verified no-logs policy and unlimited device coverage.

What Makes a VPN “Best-Rated” for Data Protection?

So, how can you actually tell if you’re dealing with a best-rated VPN for protecting data or marketing hype? Here are some essential pointers:

Independent audits verify claims. Marketing promises mean nothing without verification. NordVPN's five audits and Surfshark's two confirm their no-logs policies actually work. VPNs without third-party verification rely on trust alone.

User ratings reflect real experience. Trustpilot ratings come from actual customers. NordVPN's 45,000+ reviews and Surfshark's 28,000+ provide statistically significant samples of user satisfaction with data protection and reliability.

Expert testing evaluates technical implementation. Publications like Eneba Hub, TechRadar, PCMag, and Security.org conduct hands-on testing of encryption, leak protection, and security features. These ratings reflect technical capability, not just marketing.

Jurisdiction affects legal protection. Where a VPN is headquartered determines what data retention laws apply. Panama (NordVPN) offers stronger legal protection than the Netherlands (Surfshark), though verified no-logs policies matter more than location.

