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8 Real Jobs for 14-Year-Olds You Can Actually Get in 2026

Jobs for 14-year-olds are real, but the best opening is often closer to home than a giant job board. In the US, you can pursue one formal payroll role or start with direct neighborhood work such as babysitting, dog walking, hand-tool yard cleanup, or homework help.

The trick is knowing which path you are taking. Formal hiring jobs for 14-year-olds come with an application, an employer schedule, payroll, and possibly state paperwork. Direct gigs can start faster, but a parent or guardian should help you agree on the task, price, transportation, and safety rules.

This guide checks age limits and federal rules instead of assuming every location under a familiar logo hires young teens. When you compare jobs for 14-year-olds in summer, remember that federal limits still cap covered work at 8 hours a day and 40 hours a week when school is out. Your state may be stricter.

Is Getting a Job at 14 Actually Realistic?

Yes. Jobs for 14-year-olds fall into two useful buckets: covered employment and small direct gigs. A covered job gives you scheduled shifts and a paycheck. A direct gig gives you more control, but clients, earnings, and legal classification vary, so do not assume cash payment removes every rule.

What Each Track Actually Pays

Pay for jobs for 14-year-olds depends on your location, experience, employer, and the task:

Formal employment: Hiring jobs for 14-year-olds may pay the applicable minimum wage or more. The federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour, but many states and cities require higher rates.

Hiring jobs for 14-year-olds may pay the applicable minimum wage or more. The federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour, but many states and cities require higher rates. Babysitting: Around $10 to $20 per hour.

Around $10 to $20 per hour. Homework help: Around $12 to $20 per hour.

Around $12 to $20 per hour. Dog walking: Roughly $10 to $20 for a short walk.

Roughly $10 to $20 for a short walk. Chores and yard cleanup: Usually a flat rate agreed upon before the work begins.

Jobs for 14-year-olds in summer can provide more hours, but covered employment is still federally limited to 8 hours per day and 40 hours per week. These figures are useful starting estimates, not guaranteed rates.

Hours, Wages, and Who This Suits

Under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act, 14- and 15-year-olds in covered, nonagricultural employment may work up to 3 hours on a school day and 18 hours in a school week. Work must be outside school hours.

When school is not in session, the federal ceiling is 8 hours a day and 40 hours a week. Work is generally allowed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., extended to 9 p.m. from June 1 through Labor Day. Those limits matter for jobs for 14-year-olds in summer, and tighter state rules still win.

Federal law also permits a youth minimum wage of $4.25 per hour for the first 90 consecutive calendar days after a worker under 20 is first employed. Many state or local laws require more. Check the applicable minimum wage before accepting hiring jobs for 14-year-olds.

If you want money quickly, begin with an adult-supervised offer to people your family knows. If you prefer dependable shifts, apply only to listings that clearly say 14+. Younger readers can also review our guide to earning money on Roblox, but every platform’s age and payment rules still apply.

8 Real Jobs for 14-Year-Olds Worth Trying This Year

These jobs for 14-year-olds include one formal route and seven practical gig-style options. The formal route is among the relatively few hiring jobs for 14-year-olds you can verify in a public listing. The others work best with parent or guardian involvement and people you already know.

Publix is the clearest national example in this guide. Its Front Service Clerk posting lists 14 as the minimum age and describes bagging, carrying groceries, cleaning, and customer help. Availability still depends on the store, so search the live listing and call before making a trip.

When comparing hiring jobs for 14-year-olds, read the duties as carefully as the age line. Federal rules allow many retail and food-service tasks, including cashiering, price marking, bagging, shelf stocking, and limited food preparation. They prohibit tasks such as baking, using most power-driven equipment, ladder work, and loading compactors.

Hourly pay and payday vary by location, local wage law, and the employer’s payroll cutoff. Ask what the starting rate is, how often workers are paid, and which documents are needed. For jobs for 14-year-olds in summer, also ask how the store schedules around the 8-hour daily and 40-hour weekly federal limits.

How to start:

Check your state labor department’s youth-employment page for permits, certificates, and stricter hour rules.

Search only for listings that explicitly say 14 or 14+, such as the Publix Front Service Clerk role.

Call the exact store or restaurant. Franchise and store policies can differ even within the same brand.

Bring a parent or guardian into the paperwork process and never work a task the law reserves for older employees.

Confirmed 14+ Hiring Publix 3.9 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Front Service Clerk roles start at age 14, offering a real paycheck, scheduled shifts, and an accessible first step into formal work. See Roles

Babysitting is one of the most practical jobs for 14-year-olds because you can work close to home and choose hours that fit around school. Instead of waiting for formal hiring jobs for 14-year-olds, you can use Bambino to create a sitter profile, set your hourly rate, and receive booking requests from nearby families.

Bambino accepts sitters age 13 and older. Sitters under 18 need permission from a parent or legal guardian, who must also help complete the payout setup through Stripe. Parents confirm the hours and submit payment through the app after each booking.

For jobs for 14-year-olds in summer, add your available daytime and weekend hours to the calendar. Availability varies by location, so ask families you already know for recommendations and do not expect the platform to guarantee bookings.

How to start:

Ask a parent or guardian to approve the account and help with payout setup. Add a clear photo, your experience, your hourly rate, and a short introduction. Request a recommendation from a family you have already helped. Review every family and booking with your parent before accepting it.

Start at 13 Bambino Sitter Platform 4.2 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Ages 13+, sitter-set rates, parent-assisted payouts Create Profile

Direct dog walking can be a good match for calm pets owned by people you know. It is not one of the hiring jobs for 14-year-olds on Rover or Care.com: both platforms require service providers or caregivers to be at least 18. At 14, arrange the work directly with a trusted adult client.

For jobs for 14-year-olds involving pets, safety matters more than the rate. A starter price might be $10 to $20 for a short walk, but size, behavior, distance, and local prices matter. Skip animals that pull hard, show aggression, need medication, or would be unsafe for you to control alone.

Demand for jobs for 14-year-olds in summer can rise when neighbors travel. Confirm the route, visit length, feeding instructions, key handling, and emergency vet contact. A few safe repeat clients can help you work toward the ideas in our guide to earning $200 fast without pretending every week will pay the same.

How to start:

Offer walks only to neighbors, relatives, and family friends your parent or guardian knows.

Do a meet-and-greet with the owner and dog before accepting any solo walk.

Agree on the price, route, length, leash, weather plan, and cancellation rule.

Carry the owner’s number and have an adult backup plan for emergencies.

Direct Clients Only Neighborhood Dog Walking 4.5 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Start with calm dogs owned by people you know and charge around $10 to $20 per short walk. Rover is only available to service providers aged 18+. Check Rules

Raking, weeding, watering, sweeping, picking up sticks, and bagging leaves are practical jobs for 14-year-olds. Keep the offer to simple hand-tool work. Federal rules prohibit 14- and 15-year-olds in covered employment from operating or tending power-driven mowers, cutters, trimmers, and similar equipment.

A small flat price often works better than guessing an hourly total. Walk the area with the client, list the exact tasks, note who provides gloves and bags, and agree on a price before starting. Jobber publishes professional lawn-care pricing, but its figures are a business benchmark, not a guaranteed teen rate.

Among jobs for 14-year-olds in summer, garden cleanup is easier to repeat after rain or during vacations. Avoid chemicals, sharp powered tools, ladders, street work, extreme heat, and any task your parent or guardian considers unsafe. Local child-labor rules may add restrictions.

How to start:

Offer a short menu: rake leaves, pull weeds, water plants, sweep paths, or bag light debris.

Inspect the yard with the adult client and quote one clear price for the agreed list.

Use gloves, take water breaks, and stop for heat, lightning, poor air quality, or unsafe tools.

Ask a satisfied client for one neighborhood referral instead of posting personal details publicly.

Best for Summer Neighborhood Yard Cleanup 4.2 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Earn money raking leaves, pulling weeds, watering plants, and handling other simple cleanup tasks using safe hand tools. View Guide

Simple chores can fill the gaps between larger jobs for 14-year-olds. Think car washing, bringing in mail, watering indoor plants, rolling bins to the curb, organizing a shelf, or sweeping a porch. Set a per-task price that reflects time, supplies, travel, and local expectations.

These are direct gigs, not automatically exempt from every law merely because a neighbor pays cash. Classification and youth-work rules can vary by task and state. Keep a parent or guardian involved, avoid ladders and hazardous chemicals, and do not accept errands that require driving or entering unfamiliar homes alone.

For jobs for 14-year-olds in summer, bundle repeat tasks such as mail collection and plant watering into a simple visit. Confirm the dates, access instructions, rate, and what happens if plans change. Never advertise that a household is away.

How to start:

Write a short menu of low-risk tasks you can do well and safely.

Ask who supplies soap, gloves, watering cans, bags, or other basic materials.

Bundle two tasks for one client and agree on the total price before you arrive.

Keep a simple log of dates, tasks, amounts due, and amounts paid.

Simple Local Tasks Minor Chores 4.1 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Create a parent-supervised neighborhood service page, set your prices, accept bookings, and keep 100% of customer payments. Explore App

Homework help is one of the better skill-based jobs for 14-year-olds if you are patient and consistently strong in a subject. Start with a younger student and a narrow goal, such as multiplication practice, reading fluency, or organizing weekly assignments.

Wyzant requires tutors to be at least 18, so it is not a source of hiring jobs for 14-year-olds. Arrange sessions through parents your family knows. A starter rate around $12 to $20 per hour may be reasonable in some areas, but the family, subject, experience, and local market set the real number.

Jobs for 14-year-olds in summer can include reading practice or a short review plan, but do not promise grade changes. Ask the parent for the goal and materials, prepare a 30- to 60-minute session, and send a short progress note. Older readers can see how tutoring scales in our guide to earning $1,000 a week.

How to start:

Choose one or two subjects in which your grades and understanding are genuinely strong.

Ask parents of younger students through a family, school, or neighborhood connection.

Agree on the goal, session length, rate, location, and adult supervision before lesson one.

Bring a tiny plan: one skill, two examples, guided practice, and a quick check at the end.

Direct Clients Only Neighborhood Homework Help 3.9 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Help younger students with reading, math, or weekly assignments and charge around $12 to $20 per hour based on your experience. Check Rules

Selling crafts can turn a hobby into one of the more creative jobs for 14-year-olds. Marketspread is a commercial platform that connects vendors with farmers markets, craft fairs, festivals, and other booth-based events.

Marketspread‘s terms allow users age 13 and older with consent from a parent or legal guardian. However, it is not a youth-only marketplace. Each event organizer sets its own age requirements, booth fees, product restrictions, and application rules, so a parent should review every listing before you apply.

Handmade goods such as jewelry, artwork, stickers, and knitted items are generally simpler to start with than food. If you want to sell baked goods or drinks, check state cottage-food rules and the event’s permit requirements first. These can be useful jobs for 14-year-olds in summer, but inventory and booth fees mean you should calculate your costs before committing.

How to start:

Ask a parent to help create and supervise your vendor account. Search for nearby markets, craft fairs, and festivals accepting vendors. Choose a small product range and calculate your cost per item. Review the organizer’s age, fee, insurance, and permit requirements before applying.

Check Local Rules Creative Selling 4.3 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Ages 13+, local event rules and fees vary Find Markets

Parent-assisted resale can turn clean, current items into cash, but it is not regular employment. The linked Plato’s Closet Perrysburg page says sellers must be at least 18 and show valid photo ID. A parent or guardian must handle the sale, and other locations may have different buying policies.

Call the store before traveling. Ask which seasons, sizes, brands, and item types it is buying, how payment works, and who must present ID. Any cash-versus-store-credit bonus shown by one location is location-specific, so do not expect the same offer everywhere.

This is the most one-off entry among jobs for 14-year-olds in summer or during the school year. Bring only items your family owns and has permission to sell. Clean them, check for stains or missing pieces, and remember that a store can decline anything based on current demand.

How to start:

Sort clean, gently used clothes, shoes, toys, or games your family agrees to sell.

Call the exact store and ask what it buys, who must be 18, and which ID is required.

Have the parent or guardian complete the transaction and review the offer before accepting.

Choose cash or store credit only after comparing the actual value offered at that location.

Cash Same Day Plato’s Closet 3.8 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Turn clean, current clothes into cash with help from a parent or guardian. The linked location requires sellers to be 18 and show valid ID. Find Store

Comparison: Which of These 8 Jobs Fits a 14-Year-Old Best

The best jobs for 14-year-olds match your skills, transportation, state rules, and adult support. Formal hiring jobs for 14-year-olds offer payroll and scheduled shifts. Direct gigs may pay sooner, but they require you to find each client and agree on every detail.

Option Typical Pay Paid Permit or Key Rule Store work Local minimum wage or more Employer payday State work permit may be required Babysitting $10–$20/hour Same day or agreed date Usually no permit; local rules vary Dog walking $10–$20/walk Same day or agreed date Usually no permit; major apps require 18+ Yard cleanup Flat rate by task Same day or agreed date Usually no permit; hand tools only Simple chores Flat rate by task Same day or agreed date Usually no permit; avoid hazardous tasks Homework help $12–$20/hour Per session or weekly Usually no permit; Wyzant requires 18+ Youth markets Sales minus costs Event day Event or food permits may apply Reselling items Store offer varies Usually same day No work permit; adult seller may be required

Do Play-to-Earn Apps and Reward Apps Pay Real Money at 14?

No, not for real cash right now. Snakzy requires users to be at least 18, so it is not one of the jobs for 14-year-olds you can start today. Do not enter a false birth date or use someone else’s payment details. That can violate platform terms and put any balance at risk.

Once you are 18, Snakzy is free to join and lists a $35 minimum first payout. Results vary, and game rewards should not be treated like wages. Until then, bookmark our guide to game apps that pay real money and stick with age-eligible work.

PLAY-TO-EARN Save Snakzy for 18+ Free to join at 18+, with a $35 minimum first payout. Rewards vary and are not wages or guaranteed income. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Learn More Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

What a 14-Year-Old Needs Before Starting Any Job

Getting one of the hiring jobs for 14-year-olds is only step one. You also need to know the legal hours, allowed duties, paperwork, pay rate, payday, transportation plan, and who to contact when a shift changes. Direct gigs need equally clear safety and payment rules.

Work Permits and School-Year Hour Limits

Federal law does not require a work permit, but many states require an age or employment certificate for minors. The issuing office, fee, timing, and employer paperwork vary. Check your state labor department and school before accepting formal jobs for 14-year-olds.

For covered work, school weeks are capped federally at 3 hours on a school day and 18 hours per week. Non-school weeks allow up to 8 hours a day and 40 hours per week. These ceilings apply to jobs for 14-year-olds in summer, and state law can be stricter.

As you get older, more roles and platforms may open, but age alone does not make every offer safe or legal. Our guide to earning $2,000 quickly can help you compare broader ideas while you keep checking age, risk, and time requirements.

Getting Paid: Bank Accounts, Taxes, and the Youth Minimum Wage

A regular employee normally completes Form W-4 and provides a Social Security number. Federal income-tax withholding may be zero or small depending on pay and the W-4, while Social Security and Medicare taxes are generally withheld. Payroll schedule, direct deposit, and check rules vary by employer.

Cash income is not automatically tax-free. If your gigs amount to a business, net self-employment earnings of $400 or more can trigger a federal Schedule SE filing requirement. Household-employee rules can differ. Keep records and ask a parent, guardian, or tax professional about your facts.

For formal hiring jobs for 14-year-olds, the federal youth wage can be $4.25 per hour for the first 90 consecutive calendar days after first employment. A higher federal, state, or local rule may apply. Ask for the rate in writing and check the official local rule.

What Doesn’t Work

The riskiest offers marketed as jobs for 14-year-olds promise effortless money while hiding the employer, duties, age rules, or payment terms. A real opportunity can explain who pays you, what you do, when you work, and what it costs. If those answers stay fuzzy, leave.

“Pay us first” kits: a real employer does not charge you for a starter kit, gift card, background check by crypto, or training before you can earn. Never send money to unlock hiring jobs for 14-year-olds.

a real employer does not charge you for a starter kit, gift card, background check by crypto, or training before you can earn. Never send money to unlock hiring jobs for 14-year-olds. Unsolicited modeling or influencer messages: do not share your ID, school, address, banking details, or private photos with a stranger promising quick pay. Show the message to a trusted adult and verify the company independently.

do not share your ID, school, address, banking details, or private photos with a stranger promising quick pay. Show the message to a trusted adult and verify the company independently. Apps with adult cash-out rules: if a platform says 18+, it is not a workaround for jobs for 14-year-olds in summer or at any other time. Do not borrow an adult’s identity or payment account to defeat the rule.

if a platform says 18+, it is not a workaround for jobs for 14-year-olds in summer or at any other time. Do not borrow an adult’s identity or payment account to defeat the rule. Unpaid trial shifts: covered employees generally must be paid for work the employer allows them to perform. Ask whether orientation or training is paid before you begin, and involve a parent or guardian if the answer is unclear.

covered employees generally must be paid for work the employer allows them to perform. Ask whether orientation or training is paid before you begin, and involve a parent or guardian if the answer is unclear. Age lying: a false birth date can close the account, erase access to earnings, and remove platform protections. Honest hiring jobs for 14-year-olds do not require you to pretend you are older.

Use a simple test: no upfront payment, no secret age workaround, no unsafe duty, and no mystery payer. If an offer fails even one point, choose a better option from this guide.

Final Verdict on Jobs for 14-Year-Olds

The best jobs for 14-year-olds are the ones that are legal, local, safe, and specific. Apply to a confirmed 14+ listing, such as a qualifying Publix Front Service Clerk opening, if you want payroll. For a faster first client, offer babysitting, calm-dog walking, hand-tool yard cleanup, chores, or homework help through trusted adults.

For jobs for 14-year-olds in summer, use the extra non-school hours thoughtfully rather than treating them as unlimited. Check state rules, set a clear rate, and start small. Snakzy can sit on your future list for age 18+, but it is not a current substitute for real work or guaranteed income.

PLAY-TO-EARN Save Snakzy for 18+ Free to join at 18+, with a $35 minimum first payout. Rewards vary and are not wages or guaranteed income. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Learn More Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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