Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Review 2026

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My Razer BlackShark V2 Pro review starts with the reason this headset keeps coming up in every serious wireless gaming headset conversation: it solves three problems at once – broadcast-quality mic, 70-hour battery, and dual wireless that does not lock you to a single device or connection type.

The BlackShark V2 Pro is Razer‘s flagship wireless gaming headset, and this Razer BlackShark V2 Pro 2023 review covers the revised model that fixed the original’s key complaints: USB-C charging and a jump from 24 to 70 hours of battery. For PC and PS5 gamers who want one headset that works well for competitive play, streaming, and casual listening without constant charging, the value proposition is genuinely strong.

The verdict focuses on what matters most: long-session comfort, mic reliability, wireless performance, and whether the build quality holds up past the first few months.

Why you can trust our advice Eneba's writers and experts spend hours testing and reviewing games and gaming gear. Each review is based on hands-on testing, real-world use, and careful analysis. Our goal is to give you honest insights that will help you make the best decision for your setup. See how we test products

BlackShark V2 Pro at a Glance

Here is what the specs look like before the full breakdown.

Enebameter 7.4/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Spec Details Wireless Razer HyperSpeed 2.4GHz + Bluetooth 5.2 Drivers 50mm Triforce Titanium Frequency Response 20 Hz – 20 kHz Impedance 32 Ohms Sensitivity 100 dB Microphone HyperClear Super Wideband (detachable) Mic Frequency Range 100 Hz – 10 kHz Mic Pattern Unidirectional Battery Life 70 hours (2.4GHz), USB-C charging Bluetooth Range 10 meters Ear Placement Over-ear Earcup Padding Ultra-soft memory foam, breathable fabric (passive isolation) Weight 0.73 lbs (330g) Compatible Devices PC, PS5, Switch 2 (via dongle or Bluetooth) Color Black

★ 70 hours wireless. No charging anxiety, just play. Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Buy on Amazon

Key Features and Benefits

The BlackShark V2 Pro covers every angle a serious PC or console player cares about. Here is what the spec sheet means in practice.

Razer HyperSpeed 2.4GHz + Bluetooth 5.2: Two wireless modes in one headset. HyperSpeed runs at 2.4GHz with near-zero latency for competitive gaming, while Bluetooth lets you switch to your phone without touching the dongle – you can run both simultaneously to hear game audio and take a call at once. 50mm Triforce Titanium Drivers: The titanium coating adds rigidity to the diaphragm so the driver vibrates cleanly at high frequencies without distorting. Footsteps in shooters and spatial cues come through more clearly than standard 50mm drivers at this tier. 70-Hour Battery with USB-C Charging: Most competing headsets clock in at 20-40 hours, and the USB-C means you use the same cable as your controller and phone. HyperClear Super Wideband Microphone: The mic captures a wider frequency range than standard gaming mics (100 Hz to 10 kHz). It is detachable – remove it for solo sessions and replace independently if needed. On-Headset Audio and Mic EQ Profiles: Razer stores FPS audio profiles and EQ settings directly on the headset. On PS5 or Switch 2, you get custom tuning without needing Razer Synapse open on a PC. Noise-Isolating Memory Foam Earcups: The oval cups use passive isolation rather than active noise cancellation. They conform to your head shape and create a seal that blocks ambient noise without the audio artifacts ANC sometimes introduces.

Performance and Real-World Experience

The BlackShark V2 Pro is built for PC gaming first, with strong PS5 and Switch 2 support. Here is how the wireless performance and audio quality hold up in practice.

Razer HyperSpeed 2.4GHz delivers the stability you expect from a competition-focused headset. At standard desk distances there is no perceptible lag, no dropouts, no audio artifacts – the connection behaves like a wired headset. Range holds reliably up to about 10 meters. In this Razer BlackShark V2 Pro wireless review, HyperSpeed is the core reason to pick this over a Bluetooth-only alternative – Bluetooth mode does take a real-world hit on audio quality, so for competitive gaming stick with 2.4GHz.

THX Spatial Audio adds virtual surround on PC through Razer Synapse – a clear Razer BlackShark V2 Pro PC review standout that improves directional cues in shooters noticeably. On console it is unavailable, but the 50mm drivers still deliver solid stereo imaging. What genuinely surprised me: the on-headset EQ storage keeps your tuning intact when you move from PC to PS5 without touching any software – a friction point most wireless headsets at this price still have. The honest downside: full customization requires Synapse on Windows, and Mac users lose firmware update access.

Pros Cons ✅ 70-hour battery life with USB-C charging eliminates charging as a daily concern



✅ Broadcast-grade detachable mic captures voice with near-standalone mic clarity



✅ Dual wireless (HyperSpeed 2.4GHz + Bluetooth 5.2) covers all use cases in one headset



✅ On-headset EQ storage works fully on PS5 and Switch 2 without software



✅ Lightweight at 0.73 lbs with memory foam earcups built for multi-hour sessions



✅ Compatible with PC, PS5, and Switch 2 out of the box ❌ Some users report plastic wear around the headband adjustment points over time – the 2-year warranty covers manufacturing defects, and the issue appears linked to heavy daily use rather than normal handling

Why we chose it No gaming headset at this price point combines 70-hour wireless battery, dual-band connection, and a broadcast-quality detachable mic in the same package. The BlackShark V2 Pro earns its position as the top wireless pick because it gets the fundamentals right without the usual trade-offs.

The 7.4/10 Enebameter score reflects both the strengths and the real durability concerns a subset of long-term users have reported. For anyone who treats peripherals well and uses the warranty when needed, this is a headset that performs at a level most competitors at this price point cannot match.

“I’ve used a lot of gaming headsets, and the mic on this one is genuinely on another level. Friends keep asking if I’m using a standalone mic. The 70-hour battery means I charge it about once a week. The USB-C was long overdue, but having Bluetooth on top of 2.4GHz is the real quality-of-life upgrade.” – JD

The HyperClear Super Wideband spec goes beyond the standard gaming headset frequency range, which is exactly the broadcast clarity JD is describing. For anyone who streams or does regular voice comms, the mic alone justifies a serious look at this headset.

“I wear glasses and most over-ear headsets get uncomfortable after an hour. These don’t. They’re light enough that I forget I’m wearing them, and the noise isolation handles fans and ambient noise without blocking everything out completely. The detachable mic is a nice touch too.” – AOD Legend

Comfort for glasses wearers is a real differentiator here. At 0.73 lbs with oval earcups that seal without pressing on cartilage, AOD Legend’s experience aligns with what the specs suggest: lightweight, breathable fabric, passive isolation rather than tight-clamping pressure.

★ Broadcast mic and 70-hour battery. The best-value wireless headset at this tier. Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Buy on Amazon

Microphone Quality

For a gaming headset, the mic is usually the first compromise. That is not the case here.

The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro mic quality starts with the frequency range. The HyperClear Super Wideband captures 100 Hz to 10 kHz – standard gaming mics top out at 8 kHz or below. That extra range captures the natural resonance and clarity that makes a voice sound less thin and processed, and the unidirectional pickup rejects keyboard clatter and ambient noise at the source rather than in post.

Hardware voice processing on the headset means on-device EQ and sidetone work even on PS5 or Switch 2 without Synapse. The sidetone (hearing yourself in the mix) prevents the volume-shouting reflex most people develop with closed-back headsets. The mic arm is detachable at the base – pull it off for solo sessions, or replace that component independently if it wears out. The honest caveat: the arm reach is shorter than some competing mics, so position it 1-2 cm from the corner of your mouth for best capture.

Comfort Over Long Sessions

Comfort is the spec no product page quantifies, but it is the one that decides whether a headset stays on your head for a 4-hour session or gets pulled off after 90 minutes.

At 0.73 lbs (330g), the BlackShark V2 Pro sits in the lighter half of the over-ear gaming headset category – most wireless headsets here run 0.8-1.0 lbs. That weight difference becomes meaningful at the 3-hour mark. The memory foam earcups use breathable fabric rather than faux leather, allowing airflow rather than sweat buildup, at the cost of needing occasional cleaning.

The oval earcup shape gives more room than circular designs, and lighter clamping force helps for glasses wearers. Closed-back passive isolation handles fans and moderate ambient noise without ANC artifacts. Paired with the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro battery life of 70 hours, you can game through a full weekend without the headset becoming the issue.

My Overall Verdict on Razer BlackShark V2 Pro

My Razer BlackShark V2 Pro review lands in a clear place: this is the wireless gaming headset that does the most things right at once for a mainstream gaming setup.

The 7.4/10 Enebameter score reflects a strong feature set balanced against real durability concerns – plastic wear at the headband adjustment points shows up in the 3.7/5 Amazon rating, but under normal daily use those concerns are manageable and covered by the 2-year warranty.

This headset is the right call for PC and PS5 gamers who prioritize mic quality, battery independence, and multi-device flexibility. It is not the right call for Xbox users, Mac users who want full software control, or anyone with a history of bad experiences with Razer build quality. For the target audience – a set-and-forget wireless headset that works well across PC and console – this Razer BlackShark V2 Pro review recommends it as the strongest all-in-one option at this price.

★ 7.4/10 rated. 70-hour battery. The complete wireless headset package. Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Buy on Amazon

Budget Alternative

Not every gamer needs the full BlackShark V2 Pro package.

The Logitech G PC Gaming Headset covers the basics at a lower price for casual gaming where broadcast-grade mic performance is not a priority. Both battery life and mic quality step down from the HyperClear Super Wideband standard – for streaming or heavy voice comms, the BlackShark V2 Pro is still the better investment. For lighter gaming sessions, the Logitech G is a practical option from a brand with a strong reliability track record.

★ Solid casual gaming audio at a lower price than the BlackShark V2 Pro. 🏅 BUDGET PICK Logitech G PC Gaming Headset on Amazon

Complete Your Setup

The right peripherals complete the gaming station.

CHERRY XTRFY K5 Pro TMR Compact Gaming Keyboard

The CHERRY XTRFY K5 Pro TMR uses true magnetic switch technology with actuation points adjustable down to 0.1mm – tighter than anything possible with traditional mechanical switches. Paired with a competition-level headset like the BlackShark V2 Pro, a keyboard that responds at the speed you want is the logical next step for a full setup.

★ Magnetic switches at 0.1mm actuation. Built for the same precision as your headset. CHERRY XTRFY K5 Pro TMR Shop on Amazon

MO1 Wireless Gaming Mouse

The MO1 completes the cable-free desk alongside a wireless headset. Tri-mode wireless (2.4GHz, Bluetooth, and wired) mirrors the BlackShark V2 Pro‘s multi-connection approach – if you are already going wireless with your headset, cutting the mouse cable is the natural follow-through.

★ Complete the wireless setup. High-DPI tri-mode gaming mouse to match your headset. MO1 Wireless Gaming Mouse Shop on Amazon

FAQs