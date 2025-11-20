9 Best AM4 CPUs for 2025 – Power, Value & Longevity

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

The best AM4 CPU options continue to provide impressive value for gamers, creators, and upgraders who aren’t ready to jump to the newer AM5 platform. AM4 isn’t just “old hardware” – it’s a mature, affordable ecosystem with CPUs that still hold strong in modern gaming, multitasking, and productivity workloads.

In this guide, we break down nine standout processors across multiple performance tiers, explaining what each chip does best and who it’s ideal for. You’ll also learn when choosing AM4 over a pricier AM5 setup makes practical sense, especially if you want maximum performance per dollar.

Why you can trust our advice Eneba's writers and experts spend hours testing and reviewing games and gaming gear. Each review is based on hands-on testing, real-world use, and careful analysis. Our goal is to give you honest insights that will help you make the best decision for your setup. See how we test products

Our Top Picks for AM4 CPUs

Choosing the best AM4 CPU depends on your budget and workload, and the right pick can dramatically improve both gaming performance and overall system responsiveness. Here are our top three picks:

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X – With 16 cores and 32 threads, boost clocks up to 4.9 GHz, and 64 MB of L3 cache, this processor dominates heavy workloads like 3D rendering, video editing, and software development. It remains the most powerful AM4 CPU and still rivals many newer chips in productivity tasks. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G – A 6-core/12-thread APU with integrated Radeon Vega graphics – this chip is the best entry-level option for budget builders. It runs popular e-sports titles at 60 FPS without a dedicated GPU and is ideal for affordable gaming PCs, student setups, or home-theater builds. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D – Thanks to AMD’s 3D V-Cache technology, this 8-core/16-thread processor delivers some of the highest gaming performance available on AM4. It excels in demanding titles and boosts frame rates significantly over non-3D chips, making it the top choice for gamers prioritizing smooth, high-FPS gameplay.

While these are our favorites, the rest of the list includes excellent mid‑range and workstation‑oriented options. Keep reading to see which processor fits your needs.

9 Best AM4 CPUs for Productivity and Multitasking

Below are nine AM4 processors ranked by category. Each section includes a specs table, pros/cons, and a final verdict.

Click the product names to see their current Amazon price, and use the breakdowns to quickly find the chip that best matches your gaming, productivity, or budget needs.

1. AMD Ryzen 9 5950X [Best Overall AM4 CPU]

Specs Details Cores/Threads 16C / 32T Base/Boost Clock 3.4 GHz / up to 4.9 GHz Cache (L2+L3) 8 MB L2 + 64 MB L3 TDP 105 W Socket AM4 Integrated GPU None Cooler Not included – requires an aftermarket cooler

With 16 cores and 32 threads, the Ryzen 9 5950X remains the most powerful AM4 chip. Its high boost frequency and large cache allow the CPU to tackle demanding workloads like 4K video editing, 3D rendering and software development. You also get excellent single‑thread performance for gaming.

Pros Con ✅ Unmatched multi‑threaded power – 32 threads handle heavy workloads like encoding or virtualization with ease.



✅ Strong single‑thread performance – Boosts to 4.9 GHz, ensuring responsive gaming and application performance.



✅ Huge 64 MB L3 cache – Keeps large data sets closer to the cores for better performance in creative apps.



✅ PCIe 4.0 support – Works with X570/B550 boards for fast NVMe storage.



✅ Long-term viability – Still competes with newer high‑end CPUs in tasks that scale with cores. ❌ Requires premium cooling – With a 105 W TDP and no included cooler, builders must invest in a capable air or liquid cooler

Its combination of high core count and strong single-thread speeds makes it exceptionally versatile for creators, power users, and demanding workstations. If you want the absolute peak of AM4 performance with zero compromises, this is the chip to beat.

Final verdict: If you want the highest performance AM4 can offer and tackle content creation or simulation workloads, Ryzen 9 5950X is unbeatable. Its multi‑threaded prowess and still‑strong single‑core speeds make it the best AMD CPU for overall performance on AM4.

2. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G [Best Budget AM4 CPU]

Specs Details Cores/Threads 6C / 12T Base/Boost Clock 3.9 GHz / up to 4.4 GHz Cache (L2+L3) 3 MB L2 + 16 MB L3 TDP 65 W (configurable to 45 W) Socket AM4 Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7 (7 compute units @ 1.9 GHz) Cooler Wraith Stealth included

The Ryzen 5 5600G combines solid CPU performance with a competent integrated GPU. Its Vega 7 graphics can run e‑sports titles like Valorant and Rocket League at over 60 FPS in 1080p, making it perfect for budget gaming or HTPC builds. With Zen 3 architecture, it also delivers strong single‑thread performance.

Pros Con ✅ Integrated Vega graphics – Allows gaming at 720p–1080p without a discrete GPU.



✅ Low system cost – Saves money by eliminating the need for a separate GPU and reducing power consumption.



✅ Decent 6‑core performance – Enough threads for multitasking and light content creation.



✅ Compatible with B450/B550 boards – A BIOS update is often all that’s needed.



✅ Bundled cooler – Wraith Stealth keeps costs down and is adequate for stock operation. ❌ Limited upgrade path – The integrated graphics are fine for casual gaming but hold back AAA titles at high settings; pairing it with a discrete GPU may not provide the best value.

The 5600G stands out because it delivers a full PC experience without requiring a graphics card, keeping total system costs low. It’s the perfect starting point for budget gaming, compact builds, or upgrading older systems on a tight budget.

Final verdict: Builders looking to revive an old AM4 build or create a compact gaming PC will love Ryzen 5 5600G. Its integrated graphics and efficient design make it an excellent value in 2025.

3. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D [Best AM4 CPU for Gaming]

Specs Details Cores/Threads 8C / 16T Base/Boost Clock 3.4 GHz / up to 4.5 GHz Cache (L2+L3) 4 MB L2 + 96 MB L3 TDP 105 W Socket AM4 Integrated GPU None Cooler Not included

AMD’s 3D V‑Cache technology stacks extra cache on the die, resulting in around 15 % more gaming performance compared with non‑3D chips. That huge 96 MB L3 cache feeds game data to the cores with minimal latency, helping maintain high frame rates in CPU‑limited titles.

Pros Con ✅ Exceptional gaming performance – The extra cache translates to higher FPS, making it the fastest AM4 gaming CPU.



✅ 8 cores/16 threads – Plenty of horsepower for multitasking, streaming, and creative tasks.



✅ AM4 drop‑in upgrade – Works on many X570/B550 boards after a BIOS update.



✅ Balanced power draw – TDP matches other high‑end Ryzen chips, keeping thermals manageable.



✅ Longevity – Still competitive with some newer AM5 gaming CPUs, making it a good long‑term investment. ❌ No cooler included – A quality aftermarket cooler is required to achieve maximum boost clocks.



The 5800X3D continues to be the top gaming performer on AM4 thanks to its massive cache advantage. If your priority is higher FPS and smoother gameplay, no other AM4 processor matches what this chip can do.

Final verdict: For pure gaming, nothing on AM4 beats the Ryzen 7 5800X3D. Its 3D V‑Cache offers unmatched FPS for competitive and single‑player titles, while its 8 cores keep streaming and multitasking smooth.

4. AMD Ryzen 9 5900X [Best High‑End AM4 CPU]

Specs Details Cores/Threads 12C / 24T Base/Boost Clock 3.7 GHz / up to 4.8 GHz Cache (L2+L3) 6 MB L2 + 64 MB L3 TDP 105 W Socket AM4 Integrated GPU None Cooler Not included

The Ryzen 9 5900X balances high core count with strong single‑thread speeds, making it ideal for gamers who also run multi‑threaded workloads like streaming and video editing. With 12 cores and a 4.8 GHz boost clock, it delivers near‑flagship performance at a lower price than the 5950X.

Pros Con ✅ 12 cores/24 threads – A sweet spot for gaming, streaming, and productivity.



✅ High single‑core boost – Up to 4.8 GHz ensures excellent responsiveness.



✅ 64 MB L3 cache – Plenty of on‑die memory for demanding tasks.



✅ AM4 + PCIe 4.0 support – Works seamlessly with X570/B550 boards.



✅ Better value – Cheaper than the 5950X while offering similar gaming performance. ❌ Requires aftermarket cooling – The 105 W TDP means you need a good cooler to prevent throttling.

Its balance of 12 cores and high boost speeds makes it a multi-purpose powerhouse for gamers, streamers, and creators alike. You get near-flagship performance without paying 5950X prices, making it a smart high-end choice. If you’re comparing gaming performance more broadly, check out our guide to the best CPU for gaming to see how AM4 stacks up against newer platforms.

Final verdict: Ryzen 9 5900X is the high‑end choice for users who want near‑flagship power but don’t need 16 cores. It’s perfect for heavy gaming, streaming, and creative work.

5. AMD Ryzen 9 3950X [Best AM4 CPU for Rendering and Workstations]

Specs Details Cores/Threads 16C / 32T Base/Boost Clock 3.5 GHz / up to 4.7 GHz Cache (L2+L3) 72 MB TDP 105 W Socket AM4 Integrated GPU None Cooler Not included

When AMD launched the 3950X in 2019, it pushed 16 cores into the mainstream. In [currentyear], it remains a fantastic workstation chip, especially for creative professionals on a budget. Benchmarking by Puget Systems found that the 3950X offers fantastic rendering performance for its price range and, with strong single‑threaded speed, is a solid choice for 3D modeling and rendering.

Pros Con ✅ 16 cores/32 threads – Ideal for CPU‑based rendering, compiling, and simulation.



✅ Solid single‑thread speed – Keeps modeling and design tasks responsive.



✅ Compatible with older boards – Works on X570/B550 and many B450 boards (BIOS update required).



✅ Good value – Often discounted compared with newer 5000‑series chips.



✅ Mature ecosystem – Well‑understood and stable BIOS/driver support. ❌ Behind 5950X in efficiency – Slightly lower clock speeds mean longer render times compared to 5950X; still, it offers strong value.



This processor remains a strong value pick for creators who need lots of cores without jumping to a newer platform. It shines in rendering, simulation, and multitasking workloads where thread count matters most. If you’re planning a full workstation upgrade, our guide to the best CPU coolers can help you pick the right thermal solution.

Final verdict: For budget‑conscious professionals who render or simulate, Ryzen 9 3950X provides remarkable performance per dollar. It’s a great way to upgrade an older AM4 workstation.

6. AMD Ryzen 5 5600X [Best Mid‑Range AM4 CPU]

Specs Details Cores/Threads 6C / 12T Base/Boost Clock 3.7 GHz / up to 4.6 GHz Cache (L2+L3) 3 MB L2 + 32 MB L3 TDP 65 W Socket AM4 Integrated GPU None Cooler Wraith Stealth included

The Ryzen 5 5600X has long been the go‑to chip for affordable gaming builds. Six cores provide plenty of horsepower for modern titles, while its 65 W TDP keeps thermals and power consumption low. The CPU also offers good overclocking headroom and strong single‑thread performance.

Pros Con ✅ Great single‑thread speeds – Boosts to 4.6 GHz for high FPS.



✅ Low power draw – 65 W TDP makes cooling easy and reduces electricity use.



✅ Good value – Delivers near‑5800X performance at a lower price.



✅ Bundled cooler – The Wraith Stealth is sufficient for stock operation.



✅ Wide compatibility – Works on B450, B550 and X570 boards after BIOS update. ❌ Six cores may age sooner – Future games and creative apps may benefit from more cores, though the CPU remains strong today.

The 5600X continues to be the sweet spot for mid-range gaming builds, providing excellent performance with low power draw. For gamers pairing this chip with a new graphics card, check out our breakdown of the best GPUs. If you want smooth gameplay and strong productivity without overspending, the 5600X is hard to beat.

Final verdict: For mid‑range gaming and everyday productivity, Ryzen 5 5600X hits the sweet spot. It’s efficient, affordable, and still provides excellent performance in 2025.

7. AMD Ryzen 9 5900XT [Best Refreshed AM4 CPU for Creators]

Specs Details Cores/Threads 16C / 32T Base/Boost Clock 3.3 GHz / up to 4.8 GHz Cache (L2+L3) 8 MB L2 + 64 MB L3 TDP 105 W Socket AM4 Integrated GPU None Cooler Not included

Launched in July 2024, the Ryzen 9 5900XT refreshes the 5950X with slightly lower clocks but the same 16‑core/32‑thread design. AMD’s own product page positions it as high‑end performance for creators and gamers. Amazon’s bullet list echoes this, noting the chip offers powerful content creation and gaming performance.

It’s ideal for creators who need lots of cores but want to stay on AM4. If you’re optimizing your AM4 build, take a look at our upcoming guide to the best RAM for performance tuning.

Pros Con ✅ 16 cores/32 threads – Handles heavy multitasking, 3D rendering, and video editing.



✅ 4.8 GHz boost – Maintains strong single‑thread performance.



✅ 64 MB L3 cache – Large cache helps with content creation workloads.



✅ AM4 & PCIe 4.0 – Drop‑in upgrade on B550/X570 boards with BIOS update.



✅ Affordable alternative to 5950X – Usually cheaper while offering similar performance. ❌ No cooler included – A good air or liquid cooler is necessary for sustained performance.



With refreshed silicon and 16 cores, the 5900XT gives creators and multitaskers workstation-level power on the AM4 platform. It’s a clever way to extend the life of an existing AM4 build while gaining serious performance.

Final verdict: Ryzen 9 5900XT refreshes AM4 with new silicon and provides creators and gamers a cost‑effective path to 16 cores. If you need a workstation‑class CPU but don’t want to pay 5950X prices, this is the one to buy.

8. AMD Ryzen 9 3900X [Best 12‑Core AM4 CPU for Multitasking]

Specs Details Cores/Threads 12C / 24T Base/Boost Clock 3.8 GHz / up to 4.6 GHz Cache (L2+L3) 6 MB L2 + 64 MB L3 TDP 105 W Socket AM4 Integrated GPU None Cooler Wraith Prism cooler on some SKUs

The Ryzen 9 3900X was the first mainstream 12‑core CPU and remains a strong multitasker in 2025. HotHardware’s comprehensive review notes that the 3900X offers superior single and multi‑thread performance versus earlier generations, occasionally beating the 16‑core Threadripper 2950X. They highlight that it “crushes the similarly priced Core i9‑9900K in multi‑threaded workloads”. This makes it a great choice for streaming, gaming and productivity at the same time.

Pros Con ✅ Strong multi‑thread performance – 12 cores handle streaming, encoding, and gaming simultaneously.



✅ Good single‑thread speeds – Boosts to 4.6 GHz.



✅ Generous cache – 64 MB L3 cache for smooth multitasking.



✅ Bundled cooler (some models) – The RGB Wraith Prism adds value and simplifies building.



✅ Wide board support – Works on B450/B550/X570 boards. ❌ Older architecture – Zen 2’s IPC is lower than Zen 3, meaning per‑core performance trails the newer 5900X; still, it’s a solid value.

This CPU still handles heavy multitasking remarkably well, making it ideal for users who game, stream, and create all at once. Its strong performance and occasional discounts make it a valuable alternative to newer chips. Budget-conscious builders can also explore our best CPU guide for more upgrade ideas.

Final verdict: If you need 12 cores for streaming and multitasking but can’t justify a 5900X, Ryzen 9 3900X remains a cost‑effective option. It offers strong multi‑core performance and comes with a cooler on some SKUs.

9. AMD Ryzen 3 3300X [Best Entry‑Level AM4 CPU]

Specs Details Cores/Threads 4C / 8T Base/Boost Clock 3.8 GHz / up to 4.3 GHz Cache (L2+L3) 2 MB L2 + 16 MB L3 TDP 65 W Socket AM4 Integrated GPU None Cooler Wraith Stealth included

Why it’s great for entry‑level builds: The Ryzen 3 3300X packs four cores and eight threads with high clock speeds, making it a favorite for budget gaming rigs. It supports overclocking and runs cool, providing a fun platform for tinkerers.

Pros Con ✅ Strong single‑thread performance – Boosts to 4.3 GHz, delivering high FPS.



✅ Unlocked for overclocking – Allows enthusiasts to squeeze extra performance.



✅ Low cost and power – 65 W TDP and included cooler make builds simple.



✅ Good for e‑sports – Handles 1080p gaming when paired with a mid‑range GPU.



✅ Easy compatibility – Works on most AM4 boards with a BIOS update. ❌ Only four cores – Limits performance in heavy multi‑threaded tasks and future games; still perfect for entry‑level and secondary PCs.

The 3300X provides excellent entry-level performance despite its modest core count, especially for budget gaming. It’s a great way to build a low-cost, responsive system that still feels fast in everyday use. If price is your main constraint, our best budget CPU guide digs into more wallet-friendly options for different use cases.

Final verdict: Budget builders and first‑time PC gamers will appreciate the Ryzen 3 3300X. It offers great bang for your buck and leaves room for GPU upgrades.

Do I Need an AM4 CPU?

The AM4 platform launched in 2016 and became AMD’s longest‑running socket. In 2025, it’s considered a legacy platform, but it remains relevant for several reasons:

Upgraders: If you already own an AM4 motherboard and want more performance, dropping in a new CPU is the most cost‑effective path. A BIOS update is often all that’s needed. AM4 offers a mature ecosystem with proven stability and wide CPU compatibility.



If you already own an AM4 motherboard and want more performance, dropping in a new CPU is the most cost‑effective path. A BIOS update is often all that’s needed. AM4 offers a with proven stability and wide CPU compatibility. Budget Builders: DDR4 memory and AM4 boards are cheaper than DDR5 and AM5 alternatives. AM4 still delivers excellent gaming performance at 1080p/1440p and can even handle creative workloads. This makes it ideal for students or budget‑conscious gamers.



DDR4 memory and AM4 boards are cheaper than DDR5 and AM5 alternatives. AM4 still delivers excellent gaming performance at 1080p/1440p and can even handle creative workloads. This makes it ideal for students or budget‑conscious gamers. Secondary PCs & Home Users: For a media server, home theater PC, or office desktop, AM4 provides more than enough horsepower. Low‑end chips like the 5600G or 3300X run cool and handle web browsing, streaming, and light productivity effortlessly.

However, there are limitations. AM4 does not support PCIe 5.0 or DDR5 memory, cannot use AMD’s latest Ryzen 8000/9000 processors, and has power delivery limits for very high‑end chips. Upgrading to AM5 provides future‑proofing, DDR5 support, and better integrated graphics, but at a higher cost.

Overall, AM4 remains a smart choice if you already own compatible hardware or are building on a tight budget. For outstanding performance or long‑term upgrade paths, consider AM5. If you’re still debating platforms, our AMD vs Intel breakdown helps clarify performance differences across productivity, gaming, and budget tiers.

My Overall Verdict on the Best AMD CPUs for AM4

If you’re building or upgrading an AM4 PC, the right processor depends on your workload, budget, and long-term goals. Here’s how I’d choose based on use case:

No matter your build, gaming, content creation, home use, or a full workstation, the AM4 platform still provides outstanding value. Choose based on your workload first, then your budget. The right CPU will keep your system fast, responsive, and relevant for years to come.

FAQs