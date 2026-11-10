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What Time Does GTA 6 Release in the US? All Time Zones

What time does GTA 6 release in the US? Grand Theft Auto VI launches on Thursday, November 19, 2026, at 12:00 AM Eastern Time (EST) . Players on the West Coast can start playing earlier in the evening, while other regions follow the same US release moment.

The game arrives on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, with digital preloading available before launch. Here’s a breakdown of the release schedule across US time zones, plus everything you need to prepare for launch night.

GTA 6 Release Time in the US by Time Zone

According to the US PlayStation Store listing, GTA 6 unlocks at midnight Eastern Time on November 19. Players in other US time zones can access the game earlier on November 18 because of the time difference.

Here’s the full GTA 6 release schedule across US time zones, with several major cities listed to help you find your local unlock time:

US Time Zone Major Cities and Areas Release Time Release Date Eastern (EST) New York, Miami, Boston, Atlanta, Washington, D.C. 12:00 AM November 19 Central (CST) Chicago, Dallas, Houston, New Orleans, Minneapolis 11:00 PM November 18 Mountain (MST) Denver, Salt Lake City, Albuquerque, Phoenix, Colorado Springs 10:00 PM November 18 Pacific (PST) Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, San Diego, Las Vegas 9:00 PM November 18 Alaska (AKST) Anchorage, Fairbanks, Juneau, Sitka, Ketchikan 8:00 PM November 18 Hawaii (HST) Honolulu, Hilo, Kailua-Kona, Kahului, Lihue 7:00 PM November 18

For example, players in New York and Miami can start playing at midnight on November 19. Meanwhile, Los Angeles players can jump into the game at 9 PM on November 18. Chicago and Dallas players get access at 11 PM that same evening.

These are conversions of the US Eastern release timestamp, not separate unlock announcements for each time zone. The times also apply to the US regional launch on both supported consoles.

Why Does GTA 6 Release on November 18 in Some US States?

The official release date for GTA 6 is November 19, 2026. However, players in western US time zones can access the game several hours earlier on November 18.

This happens because the US release follows one midnight Eastern unlock. When the clock reaches 12 AM in New York, it’s still 9 PM in Los Angeles and 7 PM in Hawaii.

So, if you’re on the West Coast, you won’t need to wait until Thursday morning to play. Your local unlock time falls on Wednesday evening instead.

Which Platforms Can Play GTA 6 at Launch?

GTA 6 launches on two platforms:

PlayStation 5: Available on PS5 and PS5 Pro.

Available on PS5 and PS5 Pro. Xbox Series X|S: Available on both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

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Rockstar Games has confirmed these platforms for the November 19 launch. There is currently no confirmed PC release date, so PC players will have to wait for further announcements.

You can check the available editions and preorder details on the official GTA 6 website.

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Can You Preload GTA 6 Before Release?

Yes, digital preloading starts on November 10, 2026, so you can download the game before launch day.

The schedule differs between consoles:

PS5: Preloading begins at 12 AM local time on November 10.

Preloading begins at 12 AM local time on November 10. Xbox Series X|S: Preloading begins globally at 12 AM GMT on November 10, which is 7 PM EST on November 9.

Rockstar also states that the download can require up to 212 GB of storage, depending on your device. Check your available console storage before the preload begins so you have enough room for the installation.

Preloading doesn’t unlock the game early. You’ll still need to wait for your regional release time before playing.

Final Verdict on GTA 6 US Release Time

The wait for GTA 6 is almost over, and US players can jump in as early as 7 PM HST on November 18. Check your local time zone, preload the game before launch, and make sure your console has enough storage. Now you know what time does GTA 6 release in the US, so you can plan your first night in Leonida!

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