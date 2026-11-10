What Time Does GTA 6 Release in France? All Time Zones
What time does GTA 6 release in France? Grand Theft Auto VI launches on Thursday, November 19, 2026, at 12:00 AM Central European Time (CET). Players across mainland France can start playing as soon as the clock strikes midnight.
The game arrives on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, with digital preloading available before launch. Here’s everything French players need to know about the release schedule, supported consoles, and getting ready for launch night.
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GTA 6 Release Time in France
According to the French PlayStation Store listing and Rockstar’s regional release schedule, GTA 6 unlocks at midnight CET on November 19, 2026. Mainland France follows one time zone, so players across the country get access at the same moment.
Here’s the release schedule for some major French cities:
|
French City
|
Release Time
|
Release Date
|
Paris
|
12:00 AM CET
|
November 19
|
Marseille
|
12:00 AM CET
|
November 19
|
Lyon
|
12:00 AM CET
|
November 19
|
Toulouse
|
12:00 AM CET
|
November 19
|
Bordeaux
|
12:00 AM CET
|
November 19
|
Nice
|
12:00 AM CET
|
November 19
|
Lille
|
12:00 AM CET
|
November 19
|
Strasbourg
|
12:00 AM CET
|
November 19
Unlike players in the US, French players don’t need to account for different regional unlock times. Everyone in mainland France can jump into Leonida as soon as Thursday at 12:00 AM.
Why Does GTA 6 Release at Midnight in France?
The official release date for GTA 6 is November 19, 2026. Rockstar‘s regional release schedule confirms a midnight local-time launch for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.
France is one hour ahead of GMT during November. That’s why the game unlocks at 11 PM GMT on November 18, which is midnight in France on November 19.
So, if you’re planning to play right away, you can have your console ready before Wednesday night ends.
Which Platforms Can Play GTA 6 at Launch?
GTA 6 launches on two platforms:
- PlayStation 5: Available on PS5 and PS5 Pro.
- Xbox Series X|S: Available on both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.
Rockstar Games has confirmed these platforms for the November 19 launch. There is currently no confirmed PC release date, so PC players will have to wait for further announcements.
You can check the available editions and preorder details on the official GTA 6 website.
Can You Preload GTA 6 Before Release?
Yes, digital preloading starts on November 10, 2026, so you can download the game before launch day.
The schedule differs slightly between consoles:
- PS5: Preloading begins at 12 AM local time on November 10.
- Xbox Series X|S: Preloading begins globally at 12 AM GMT on November 10, which is 1 AM CET in France.
Rockstar also states that the download can require up to 212 GB of storage, depending on your device. Check your available console storage before the preload begins so you have enough room for the installation.
Preloading doesn’t unlock the game early. You’ll still need to wait until November 19 to play.
Final Verdict on GTA 6 France Release Time
The wait for GTA 6 is almost over, and French players can jump into Leonida at midnight on November 19. Check your console’s storage, preload the game ahead of launch, and get ready for a new adventure with Jason and Lucia. Now you know what time does GTA 6 release in France, so you can plan your launch night!
FAQs
GTA 6 releases on Thursday, November 19, 2026, in France. Players can access the digital version at midnight CET.
No. Players in mainland France must wait until midnight, when November 18 turns into November 19. The game doesn’t unlock earlier in the evening like it does in some US time zones.
Yes. Rockstar confirms a midnight local-time release on November 19 for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Their preloading schedules differ slightly, but the launch schedule is the same.
Players in Paris can start playing at 12:00 AM CET on Thursday, November 19, 2026. The same release time applies across mainland France.
No PC version has been announced for the November 19 launch. Rockstar has only confirmed PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S so far.
GTA 6 unlocks at midnight CET on November 19, 2026, across mainland France. Paris, Marseille, Lyon, Toulouse, and other major cities share the same launch time, so there’s no need to convert between regional time zones when checking what time does GTA 6 release in France.