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What Time Does GTA 6 Release in the UK? All Time Zones

What time does GTA 6 release in the UK? Grand Theft Auto VI launches on Thursday, November 19, 2026, at 12:00 AM GMT . Players across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland can start playing as soon as the clock strikes midnight.

The game arrives on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, with digital preloading available before launch. Here’s everything UK players need to know about the release schedule, supported consoles, and getting ready for launch night.

GTA 6 Release Time in the UK

According to the UK PlayStation Store listing and Rockstar‘s regional release schedule, GTA 6 unlocks at midnight GMT on November 19, 2026. The UK follows one time zone, so players across the country get access at the same moment.

Here’s the release schedule for some major UK cities:

UK City Release Time Release Date London 12:00 AM GMT November 19 Manchester 12:00 AM GMT November 19 Birmingham 12:00 AM GMT November 19 Glasgow 12:00 AM GMT November 19 Edinburgh 12:00 AM GMT November 19 Belfast 12:00 AM GMT November 19 Cardiff 12:00 AM GMT November 19

Unlike players in the US, UK players don’t need to account for different regional unlock times. Everyone can jump into Leonida as soon as Thursday, November 19 midnight.

Why Does GTA 6 Release at Midnight in the UK?

The official release date for GTA 6 is November 19, 2026. Rockstar’s regional release schedule confirms a midnight local-time launch for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The UK uses Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) during November, so the local release time is 12 AM. This also means UK players don’t need to convert the US Eastern release time or wait for a separate regional announcement.

If you’re planning to play right away, you can have your console ready before Wednesday night ends.

Which Platforms Can Play GTA 6 at Launch?

GTA 6 launches on two platforms:

PlayStation 5: Available on PS5 and PS5 Pro.

Available on PS5 and PS5 Pro. Xbox Series X|S: Available on both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

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Rockstar Games has confirmed these platforms for the November 19 launch. There is currently no confirmed PC release date, so PC players will have to wait for further announcements.

You can check the available editions and preorder details on the official GTA 6 website.

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Can You Preload GTA 6 Before Release?

Yes, digital preloading starts on November 10, 2026, so you can download the game before launch day.

The schedule differs slightly between consoles:

PS5: Preloading begins at 12 AM local time on November 10.

Preloading begins at 12 AM local time on November 10. Xbox Series X|S: Preloading begins globally at 12 AM GMT on November 10.

Both schedules mean UK players can start downloading the game at midnight on November 10. Rockstar also states that the download can require up to 212 GB of storage, depending on your device.

Check your available console storage before the preload begins so you have enough room for the installation. Preloading doesn’t unlock the game early, so you’ll still need to wait until November 19 to play.

Final Verdict on GTA 6 UK Release Time

The wait for GTA 6 is almost over, and UK players can jump into Leonida at midnight on November 19. Check your console’s storage, preload the game ahead of launch, and get ready for a new adventure with Jason and Lucia. Now you know what time does GTA 6 release in the UK, so you can plan your launch night!

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