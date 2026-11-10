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How Much Will GTA 6 Cost With Eneba? Get It Cheaper With HUB15

How much will GTA 6 cost with Eneba? The game has two announced editions, each with a different price tag. With Rockstar‘s next big open-world adventure just around the corner, plenty of players are already checking their budgets before launch. The good news is that you can look for better deals through Eneba and use the HUB15 discount code for extra savings on eligible purchases .

Here’s what you need to know about the official prices, Eneba listings, and how to get the most out of your next purchase.

How Much Will GTA 6 Cost?

Rockstar Games has confirmed the launch prices for both editions of Grand Theft Auto VI. The Standard Edition costs $79.99, while the Ultimate Edition comes in at $99.99.

Here’s a quick breakdown:

Standard Edition – $79.99: Includes the base game and the Vintage Vice City Pack. Digital pre-orders also include a one-month GTA+ subscription.

Includes the base game and the Vintage Vice City Pack. Digital pre-orders also include a one-month GTA+ subscription. Ultimate Edition – $99.99: Includes the base game, the Ultimate Edition Upgrade, and the Vintage Vice City Pack. Digital pre-orders also include one month of GTA+.

Both editions are available for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, with the worldwide launch scheduled for November 19, 2026.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE SHOP ON ENEBA VIEW STORE PAGE

How Much Will GTA 6 Cost With Eneba?

If the official price feels a little steep, Eneba is another place worth checking. It’s a digital marketplace where you can browse game deals and compare listings from different sellers.

You can visit the Eneba GTA 6 hub to check the latest news and purchasing options. The page also features an exclusive deal section with a discount-code prompt.

Prices and availability can change, so check the available listings before making a decision. You should also compare the final checkout price with the official retail price to see how much you can actually save.

How to Use the HUB15 Discount Code for GTA 6

Want to save on your GTA 6 purchase? Here’s how to use it:

Visit the Eneba GTA 6 hub. Select an available GTA 6 listing for your preferred platform. Add the listing to your cart and proceed to checkout. Enter HUB15 in the discount-code field and check the updated price.

Remember to review the final total before completing your purchase. The HUB15 discount code is subject to eligibility requirements, so confirm that the discount applies to your GTA 6 listing.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE SHOP ON ENEBA VIEW STORE PAGE

What to Check Before Buying GTA 6 on Eneba

Before purchasing, take a moment to review the listing details. A few things deserve your attention:

Platform compatibility: Check that the product matches your console. PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions aren’t interchangeable.

Check that the product matches your console. PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions aren’t interchangeable. Region restrictions: Some digital products have activation limits, so check that the listing supports your account’s region.

Some digital products have activation limits, so check that the listing supports your account’s region. Seller reputation: Review the seller’s ratings and feedback before placing an order.

Also, pay attention to the product description and any pre-order delivery information. A purchase confirmation doesn’t necessarily mean you can start playing immediately.

Get Ready for GTA 6 Without Overspending

With the November 19 launch approaching, now’s a good time to check your purchasing options. Compare the available editions, keep an eye on Eneba listings, and try HUB15 for extra savings on eligible purchases. If you’re wondering how much will GTA 6 cost with Eneba, visit the Eneba GTA 6 hub and check the latest deals.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE SHOP ON ENEBA VIEW STORE PAGE

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