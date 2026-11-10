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What Time Does GTA 6 Release in Australia? All Time Zones Explained

What time does GTA 6 release in Australia? Grand Theft Auto VI launches on Thursday, November 19, 2026, at 12:00 AM Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT). However, players in other states and territories can start playing earlier on the evening of November 18.

The game arrives on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, with digital preloading available before launch. Here’s a breakdown of the release schedule across Australian time zones, plus the platform details and preload dates to keep in mind.

GTA 6 Release Time in Australia by Time Zone

The Australian PlayStation Store listing shows GTA 6 unlocking at 12:00 AM AEDT on November 19. This corresponds to 1 PM UTC on November 18, so players in other Australian time zones can access the game earlier that evening.

Here’s the full GTA 6 release schedule across Australia, with the local times for each state and territory:

Australian Time Zone Major Cities and Areas Release Time Release Date Eastern (AEDT) Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Hobart 12:00 AM November 19 Central (ACDT) Adelaide 11:30 PM November 18 Queensland (AEST) Brisbane, Gold Coast, Cairns 11:00 PM November 18 Northern Territory (ACST) Darwin, Alice Springs 10:30 PM November 18 Western (AWST) Perth, Broome, Bunbury 9:00 PM November 18

For example, players in Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, and Hobart can start playing at midnight on November 19. Adelaide gets access at 11:30 PM, while Brisbane players can jump in at 11 PM on November 18.

Perth has the earliest listed Australian unlock time at 9 PM AWST on November 18. These times are conversions of the Australian store’s listed release moment, not separate unlock announcements for each state.

Why Does GTA 6 Release on November 18 in Some Australian States?

The official release date for GTA 6 is November 19, 2026. However, players in several Australian states and territories can access the game on Wednesday evening, November 18.

This happens because Australia has multiple time zones, and the listed Australian release moment corresponds to midnight in the eastern daylight time zone. When the clock reaches 12 AM in Sydney, it’s still 11 PM in Brisbane and 9 PM in Perth.

Daylight saving time also affects the schedule. New South Wales, Victoria, Tasmania, the ACT, and South Australia observe daylight saving in November. Queensland, the Northern Territory, and Western Australia don’t, so their clocks follow different offsets.

Which Platforms Can Play GTA 6 at Launch?

GTA 6 launches on two platforms:

PlayStation 5: Available on PS5 and PS5 Pro.

Available on PS5 and PS5 Pro. Xbox Series X|S: Available on both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

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Rockstar Games has confirmed these platforms for the November 19 launch. There is currently no confirmed PC release date, so PC players will have to wait for further announcements.

You can check the available editions and preorder details on the official GTA 6 website.

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Can You Preload GTA 6 Before Release?

Yes, digital preloading starts on November 10, 2026, so you can download the game before launch day.

The schedule differs between consoles:

PS5: Preloading begins at 12 AM local time on November 10.

Preloading begins at 12 AM local time on November 10. Xbox Series X|S: Preloading begins globally at 12 AM GMT on November 10.

For Xbox players, that translates to 11 AM AEDT in Sydney, 10 AM AEST in Brisbane, and 8 AM AWST in Perth on November 10. PS5 players follow their local midnight schedule instead.

Rockstar also states that the download can require up to 212 GB of storage, depending on your device. Check your available console storage before the preload begins so you have enough room for the installation.

Preloading doesn’t unlock the game early. You’ll still need to wait for your regional release time before playing.

Final Verdict on GTA 6 Australia Release Time

The wait for GTA 6 is almost over, and Australian players can jump in as early as 9 PM AWST on November 18. Check your local time zone, preload the game before launch, and make sure your console has enough storage. Now you know what time does GTA 6 release in Australia, so you can plan your first night in Leonida!

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