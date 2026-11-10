What Time Does GTA 6 Release in Germany? Launch Time Guide
What time does GTA 6 release in Germany? German players can enter Grand Theft Auto VI at 12:00 AM CET on November 19, 2026. The launch takes place just after Wednesday night, so you can start your first session as Thursday begins.
Rockstar Games has confirmed the release for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. If you’ve already picked your console, here’s when to expect the download and how to prepare for the big night.
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GTA 6 Release Time in Germany
The German launch is set for 12:00 AM Central European Time (CET). There isn’t a separate schedule for different parts of the country, so your location won’t affect when the game becomes playable.
Here are the unlock times for several major cities:
|
German City
|
Release Time
|
Release Date
|
Berlin
|
12:00 AM CET
|
November 19
|
Hamburg
|
12:00 AM CET
|
November 19
|
Munich
|
12:00 AM CET
|
November 19
|
Cologne
|
12:00 AM CET
|
November 19
|
Frankfurt
|
12:00 AM CET
|
November 19
|
Stuttgart
|
12:00 AM CET
|
November 19
|
Düsseldorf
|
12:00 AM CET
|
November 19
|
Leipzig
|
12:00 AM CET
|
November 19
So, if you’re in Berlin, Munich, or anywhere else in Germany, there’s one time to remember: midnight on Thursday, November 19. You won’t have to adjust the schedule for your city.
Why Does GTA 6 Release at Midnight in Germany?
GTA 6 has a global release date of November 19, 2026, but the exact clock time depends on the region. Rockstar schedules the digital launch for midnight in each local market, which puts Germany’s unlock at the start of Thursday.
For a quick comparison, that’s 11 PM GMT on November 18. German players get access an hour after the UK launch, so plan your evening around the local CET time.
Which Platforms Can Play GTA 6 at Launch?
You’ll need one of the current-generation consoles below to play GTA 6 on release day:
- PlayStation 5: The game is available on both the standard PS5 and PS5 Pro.
- Xbox Series X|S: Players can choose the Xbox Series X or the all-digital Xbox Series S.
A PC edition isn’t part of the confirmed launch lineup. Rockstar Games hasn’t shared a PC release date, so anyone planning to play on Windows will have to wait for an official update.
You can find the latest announcements and edition details on the official GTA 6 website.
Can You Preload GTA 6 Before Release?
Yes, and digital preloading is scheduled to begin on November 10, 2026, which gives players time to install the game before its release.
Your console determines the exact start time:
- PS5: The download becomes available at 12:00 AM local time on November 10.
- Xbox Series X|S: The global preload starts at 12:00 AM GMT, or 1:00 AM CET in Germany.
Keep enough free space on your console before the download starts. Rockstar lists a storage requirement of up to 212 GB, although the final amount can vary by platform.
One important detail: a completed preload won’t let you enter the game ahead of schedule. The servers still unlock at 12:00 AM CET on November 19.
Final Verdict on GTA 6 Germany Release Time
German players have a straightforward launch schedule to follow. GTA 6 becomes playable at midnight on November 19, and both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players share the same release time.
Take care of the download beforehand and check your available storage before November 10. With that sorted, you’ll be ready to start your trip through Leonida as soon as Thursday arrives. Now you know what time does GTA 6 release in Germany, so there’s no need to guess when to log in.
FAQs
The German release date is Thursday, November 19, 2026. Digital copies become playable at 12:00 AM CET, right as the new day begins.
Not during the evening of November 18. The German launch follows local midnight, so access begins once the date changes to November 19. The earlier evening unlocks seen in parts of the US don’t apply to Germany.
Yes. Both consoles follow the same November 19 launch schedule in Germany. The difference is in the preload window: PS5 downloads start at midnight local time, while Xbox downloads begin at 1:00 AM CET.
Berlin players can launch GTA 6 at 12:00 AM CET on November 19, 2026. The same applies to other German cities, including Hamburg, Munich, and Frankfurt.
No PC edition has been confirmed for November 19. The announced launch platforms are PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Rockstar has yet to announce when the game might arrive on PC.
The game unlocks at 12:00 AM CET on November 19, 2026, throughout Germany. Cities such as Berlin, Cologne, Stuttgart, and Leipzig all follow the same schedule. That’s the time to remember when checking what time does GTA 6 release in Germany.