Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

The best websites to buy Honor of Kings top-up online are Eneba, SEAGM, and Codashop – but the right choice for you depends on your ToS risk tolerance, budget, and delivery method preference. I evaluated 10 platforms so you do not have to scroll through dozens of storefronts: Eneba, SEAGM, Codashop, Kinguin, Gamivo, MooGold, LootBar, Eldorado, G2G, and Itemku.

Two problems make this harder than it looks. First, the number of platforms is overwhelming. Second, not every platform carries the same ToS risk – UID-only and gift card platforms are safe, while account-login delivery risks account action. This guide acts as a matchmaking tool: it pairs your buyer profile – safety-first, budget-driven, or region-specific – to the platform that fits it best.

Every site here was assessed on trust signals, delivery method, buyer protection, regional coverage, and pricing. For Honor of Kings, UID-based Direct Top-Up is the safest third-party path – no account login, no credential sharing. Find the best websites to buy Honor of Kings top-up online for your situation below.

Our Top Picks on the Best Websites to Buy Honor of Kings Top-Up Online

The best websites to buy Honor of Kings top-up online vary by what you value most. Here is a scannable summary of all 10 providers before we dig into the full reviews.

Eneba – Best overall marketplace for safety and value, with 10% cashback on top-ups SEAGM – Top pick for Asia-focused buyers with 300+ regional payment methods Codashop – The official zero-risk option for buyers who prioritize peace of mind Kinguin – Established global marketplace with frequent discount codes Gamivo – Best for SMART subscribers looking for tiered, stackable discounts MooGold – Authorized reseller with standout customer support LootBar – Tencent-backed platform with the highest Trustpilot score of the bunch Eldorado – Cheapest P2P pricing backed by escrow buyer protection G2G – Widest token denomination selection through a trusted P2P network Itemku – Best for Southeast Asia buyers who want installment payment options

I believe the best websites to buy Honor of Kings top-up online are the ones that balance trust signals, delivery safety, and per-Token value across multiple buyer profiles. The full reviews below explain exactly why each one earned its spot and which buyer it suits best.

Best Sites to Buy Honor of Kings Tokens Online: Reviewed

Platforms in this guide were assessed on trust signals (Trustpilot score and review volume, years in business), delivery method reliability, buyer protection, regional coverage, and pricing – not just the starting price alone. Here is a closer look at the best websites to buy Honor of Kings top-up online for every type of player.

1. Eneba [Best Overall Marketplace for Safety and Value, with 10% Cashback on Top-Ups]

Delivery Method Marketplace (Midasbuy redemption code – no account login required) ToS Risk LOW Starting Price $0.17 (16 Tokens) / $0.86 (80 Tokens) / $8.68 (800+30 Tokens) / $86.87 (8000+360 Tokens) – all with 10% cashback Delivery Time Instant (digital code) Buyer Protection Instant refund for unviewed keys; escrow; 10% cashback; 4.3/5 Trustpilot (299,873 reviews)

Eneba is the top overall pick for the best websites to buy Honor of Kings top-up online – a marketplace that sells Midasbuy gift card codes with 10% recurring cashback on all purchases and the largest Trustpilot review base in this comparison at 4.3/5 across 299,000+ reviews. You receive a redemption code, visit Midasbuy.com, and enter your Player ID to complete the top-up – no Honor of Kings account login needed at any point.

Pros Cons ✅ 10% recurring cashback (not a one-time promo)



✅ Largest Trustpilot base: 4.3/5, 299,000+ reviews



✅ 100+ payment methods including crypto



✅ Instant refund for unviewed keys + escrow



✅ Global availability ❌ Two-step redemption process (code → Midasbuy.com)



❌ Prices are JS-rendered – verify at checkout



❌ Small service fee may apply at checkout

Eneba aggregates third-party Midasbuy codes from verified sellers, with pricing consistently below the $0.99/80 Tokens baseline. The 10% cashback is recurring across all purchase amounts, not a one-time promotion, covering the full denomination range from 16 Tokens ($0.17) to 8000+360 Tokens ($86.87). Payment options span Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and crypto across 100+ methods globally, backed by instant refunds for unviewed keys and escrow protection.

The redemption flow runs in five steps: purchase a Midasbuy code on Eneba, receive it instantly via email or your account dashboard, go to Midasbuy.com, enter your Player ID (UID), and apply the code. No Honor of Kings account login is shared at any point, making this one of the safest paths among the best websites to buy Honor of Kings top-up online.

Eneba sells third-party marketplace codes, so a small theoretical ToS risk exists. The escrow system, instant refund policy, and 4.3/5 Trustpilot score across 299,000+ reviews keep that risk well-mitigated. The two-step redemption adds one extra step compared to single-step platforms like Codashop or SEAGM, though the process takes under two minutes.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER YOUR PRICE FROM ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ DISCOUNT CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

2. SEAGM [Top Pick for Asia-Focused Buyers With 300+ Regional Payment Methods]

Delivery Method Direct Top-Up (UID-based, instant) – 150+ countries, 300+ payment methods ToS Risk LOW Starting Price $0.20 (16 Tokens) / $0.87 (80 Tokens) / $8.79 (800+30 Tokens) / $87.99 (8000+360 Tokens) Delivery Time Instant Buyer Protection SEAGM guarantee; live chat; 4.1/5 Trustpilot (7,727 reviews)

SEAGM (Southeast Asian Games Market) is the leading Asia-focused direct top-up platform and currently ranks #1 on Google for this keyword – which makes it one of the best websites to buy Honor of Kings top-up online for Southeast Asian players and anyone who needs the widest regional payment coverage. With 300+ payment methods including GrabPay, Touch ‘n Go, and FPX, no other platform on this list comes close for SEA-region buyers. You enter your Player ID, pay, and Tokens are credited instantly – zero account login required.

Pros Cons ✅ 300+ payment methods – widest on this list



✅ Covers 150+ countries globally



✅ Weekly Card and Weekly Card Plus available



✅ Instant UID-based delivery – LOW ToS risk



✅ Strong Southeast Asia and Asia-Pacific focus ❌ 4.1/5 Trustpilot (7,000+ reviews) – smaller base than top platforms



❌ Pricing advantage over Codashop is minimal on small packs



❌ Some local payment methods are region-locked

SEAGM stands out for its 300+ payment methods, the widest on this list, with deep Southeast Asian integration covering GrabPay, Touch ‘n Go, and FPX. The denomination range is the most complete here, running from 16 Tokens ($0.20) to 8000+360 Tokens ($87.99), and uniquely includes the Weekly Card ($1.01) and Weekly Card Plus ($3.14), subscription-style bonus Token packs that credit extra Tokens over multiple days in-game. Pricing is competitive, with 80 Tokens at $0.87 sitting just below the $0.99 baseline.

The top-up flow is straightforward: visit SEAGM, select Honor of Kings, pick your Token pack, enter your Player ID, and pay. Tokens are credited instantly with no account login required. For Southeast Asian players, this is one of the best websites to buy Honor of Kings top-up online, especially with local e-wallet support baked in.

SEAGM‘s pricing advantage over competitors is minimal for small packs, and some local payment methods are region-locked for players outside Asia. Global cards and PayPal still work worldwide, and live chat support serves as a reliable fallback. The 4.1/5 Trustpilot score across 7,000+ reviews is solid, though it sits below higher-volume platforms on this list. Always verify current pricing on-site before purchasing.

★ Top Pick for Asia-Focused Buyers With 300+ Regional Payment Methods SEAGM Shop on SEAGM

3. Codashop [The Official Zero-Risk Option for Buyers Who Prioritize Peace of Mind]

Delivery Method Voucher Code (Midasbuy redemption – no account login) ToS Risk LOW – official TiMi / Honor of Kings partner Starting Price $0.99 (80 Tokens) / $2.99 (240 Tokens) / $9.99 (830 Tokens) / $49.99 (4180 Tokens) / $99.99 (8360 Tokens) Delivery Time Instant Buyer Protection Official TiMi partner; Coda Payments processing

Codashop is the official TiMi Studio top-up partner for Honor of Kings – the benchmark for standard pricing and the lowest ToS risk of any third-party platform on this list, which makes it one of the best websites to buy Honor of Kings top-up online. As the de facto reference point at $0.99 per 80 Tokens, every discount on this list is measured against Codashop‘s standard rate.

Pros Cons ✅ Official TiMi Studio / Honor of Kings partner



✅ Fully within the official Tencent ecosystem from purchase to delivery



✅ Instant delivery



✅ Coda Payments – trusted processor for 50+ game publishers



✅ Coda Rewards program – earn points on purchases and redeem for future discounts ❌ No discounts, cashback, or bonus Token promotions



❌ No Trustpilot page – trust is source-based, not review-based



❌ Fewer payment methods than specialist platforms

Codashop‘s full price ladder: 80 Tokens $0.99 / 240 Tokens $2.99 / 400 Tokens $4.99 / 560 Tokens $6.99 / 830 Tokens $9.99 / 1245 Tokens $14.99 / 2508 Tokens $29.99 / 4180 Tokens $49.99 / 8360 Tokens $99.99. These are standard rates with no bonus Tokens at lower tiers. Coda Payments is a trusted processor used by dozens of major game publishers globally. Payment methods include credit/debit, PayPal, Google Pay, Apple Pay, and local options in supported regions.

The top-up runs in two steps: buy on codashop.com, receive a voucher code instantly, then redeem it at Midasbuy.com by signing into your Honor of Kings account and entering your Player ID. No credentials are shared with Codashop, and Midasbuy is Tencent‘s own redemption portal – the only flow on this list that stays entirely within the game’s official ecosystem. Ideal for first-time buyers who want zero gray-area risk.

Codashop charges full standard price with no discounts, cashback, or bonus Token promotions. Players willing to spend a few extra minutes on another platform can save 10 to 28% on the same top-up. For price-conscious buyers, Eneba (10% cashback), SEAGM, LootBar, or Gamivo are the stronger picks among the best websites to buy Honor of Kings top-up online.

★ The Official Zero-Risk Option for Buyers Who Prioritize Peace of Mind Codashop Shop on Codashop

4. Kinguin [Established Global Marketplace With Frequent Discount Codes]

Delivery Method P2P Marketplace (Player ID/UID – no account login required from buyer) ToS Risk LOW-MEDIUM – P2P marketplace; independent sellers fulfill orders Starting Price From $4.36 (400+bonus Tokens) / apply code INGAME5 for 5% off at checkout Delivery Time Up to 1 hour; order processing 09:00–19:00 CET Buyer Protection Marketplace dispute resolution; 4.6/5 Trustpilot (114,812 reviews); 20M+ users since 2013

Kinguin is one of the world’s most established gaming marketplaces – founded in 2013, trusted by 20M+ users, rated 4.6/5 on Trustpilot from 115,000+ reviews, which is the highest Trustpilot review count among P2P platforms on this list. The ongoing discount code INGAME5 gives 5% off all Honor of Kings Token orders at checkout, which makes it one of the best websites to buy Honor of Kings top-up online.

Pros Cons ✅ Founded 2013, 20M+ users – most established P2P on this list



✅ Code INGAME5: 5% off all HoK Token orders



✅ 4.6/5 Trustpilot (115,000+ reviews – highest P2P review count)



✅ 200+ payment methods including crypto and regional wallets



✅ “+bonus” Tokens on all denominations ❌ Delivery up to 1 hour; order processing 09:00–19:00 CET only



❌ Orders outside business hours wait until next processing window



❌ P2P model – seller quality may vary; check ratings before buying



❌ INGAME5 code may expire – verify at checkout

Kinguin covers the most common Honor of Kings denominations, all listed with bonus Tokens included. With the INGAME5 discount code applied, prices drop 5% across the board: 400+bonus $4.14 | 560+bonus $5.80 | 800+bonus $8.27 | 1200+bonus $13.77 | 2400+bonus $27.54 | 4000+bonus $40.74 | 8000+bonus ~$79. Payment options span 200+ methods including credit/debit, PayPal, Apple Pay, Google Pay, crypto, Paysafecard, and regional wallets.

The purchase flow is simple: search Honor of Kings on Kinguin, select your denomination, apply INGAME5 at checkout, provide your Player ID, and the seller credits your Tokens. Delivery is guaranteed within one hour, though order processing runs 09:00 to 19:00 CET, so orders placed outside that window wait until the next session.

For buyers researching the best websites to buy Honor of Kings top-up online, Kinguin‘s 4.6/5 Trustpilot score reflects the broader marketplace rather than Honor of Kings orders specifically. Individual seller ratings vary, so checking completion rates before buying is worth the extra minute. ToS risk sits at low-medium since sellers are not official TiMi partners. Players who also top up other games can find similar comparisons in our best sites to buy League of Legends gift cards roundup.

★ Established Global Marketplace With Frequent Discount Codes Kinguin Shop on Kinguin

5. Gamivo [Best for Smart Subscribers Looking for Tiered, Stackable Discounts]

Delivery Method Direct Top-Up (multi-seller marketplace – UID-based, no account login) ToS Risk LOW Starting Price $0.91 (16 Tokens) / $1.74 (80 Tokens) standard / $1.04 (80 Tokens) SMART subscribers Delivery Time Up to 30 minutes Buyer Protection Customer Protection Program; PayPal/card chargeback; 3.8/5 Trustpilot (48,668 reviews)

Gamivo is a multi-seller direct top-up marketplace and one of the best websites to buy Honor of Kings top-up online. The SMART subscription is the key value driver: SMART members unlock tiered discounts up to 40% off standard prices – bringing 80 Tokens from $1.74 standard to $1.04 for SMART subscribers, a genuine saving for regular buyers. Delivery is UID-based direct top-up – no account login required – completed within up to 30 minutes by independent sellers.

Pros Cons ✅ SMART subscription: up to 40% off (80T from $1.74 to $1.04)



✅ 3.8/5 Trustpilot (48,000+ reviews) – large review base



✅ UID-based delivery – no account login, LOW ToS risk



✅ Strong European payment coverage (Paysafecard, iDEAL, Blik)



✅ Customer Protection Program ❌ Standard prices above Codashop baseline for small packs



❌ SMART is a paid subscription – factor cost into savings



❌ Delivery up to 30 min – slower than instant platforms



❌ No product-level reviews on HoK listings at time of research

Gamivo runs on independent seller competition, with SMART subscriber pricing being the real value play here. SMART prices drop significantly versus standard rates: 80T $1.04 | 240T $2.82 | 400T $4.36 | 560T $6.24 | 800+30T $9.01 | 1200+45T $13.90, compared to standard rates running from 80T $1.74 up to 8000+360T $99.08. Payment coverage is strong across Europe, spanning PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Paysafecard, Blik, Przelewy24, and iDEAL.

The purchase flow runs: visit Gamivo, search Honor of Kings, select your denomination, pick a top-rated seller, enter your Player ID, and pay. Tokens are credited within 30 minutes with no account login required, and SMART discounts apply automatically at checkout for members.

Standard prices on small packs sit above the Codashop baseline, so Gamivo works best for SMART subscribers or buyers purchasing 240 Tokens and above. Factor the SMART membership cost into your savings calculation before treating it as a straight discount over other best websites to buy Honor of Kings top-up online. Players researching multi-game top-up options can find a parallel breakdown in our best websites to buy Marvel Rivals Lattice online guide.

★ Best for Smart Subscribers Looking for Tiered, Stackable Discounts Gamivo Shop on Gamivo

6. MooGold [Authorized Reseller With Standout Customer Support]

Delivery Method Direct Top-Up (UID-based) ToS Risk LOW Starting Price $0.99 (80 Tokens) / up to 8360 Tokens $99.99 Delivery Time Instant to 5 minutes Buyer Protection MooGold guarantee; 24/7 live chat; 4.5/5 Trustpilot (3,634 reviews)

MooGold is an authorized Honor of Kings reseller with the highest Trustpilot score among authorized-pricing providers on this list at 4.5/5 from 3,600+ reviews. It is one of the best websites to buy Honor of Kings top-up online for players who want an authorized reseller with better service than Codashop – 24/7 live chat, crypto, and bank transfer options that Codashop does not offer. Prices match the official standard rate, so this is not a discount platform.

Pros Cons ✅ Authorized Honor of Kings reseller – LOW ToS risk



✅ 4.5/5 Trustpilot (3,600+ reviews) – highest among authorized-price platforms



✅ 24/7 live chat support



✅ Crypto and bank transfer payment options



✅ No account login required – Player ID only ❌ No discount or cashback – matches Codashop standard pricing



❌ 3,634 reviews – smaller base than top platforms



❌ Delivery can take up to 5 minutes during peak load

MooGold‘s authorized reseller status puts its ToS risk on par with Codashop, since top-ups go through authorized channels via UID only. Pricing matches the standard Codashop rate across the board, from 80 Tokens at $0.99 to 8360 Tokens at $99.99, with no bonus Tokens or discounts. Where MooGold pulls ahead is payment flexibility: credit/debit, PayPal, e-wallets, bank transfer, and crypto, with the latter two being genuine differentiators. The 4.5-star Trustpilot rating across 3,634 reviews is a strong quality signal, though the review base is modest compared to top platforms.

The top-up flow is clean: select Honor of Kings on MooGold, pick your denomination, enter your Player ID, and pay. Tokens arrive instantly to within five minutes, with no account login or credential sharing at any point.

For buyers researching the best websites to buy Honor of Kings top-up online, MooGold‘s case rests on payment flexibility and 24/7 support quality rather than price savings. If price is the sole priority, Eneba or LootBar are the stronger picks. Buyers comparing authorized resellers across multiple game currencies can find a parallel breakdown the best websites to buy Oneiric Shards online.

★ Authorized Reseller With Standout Customer Support MooGold Shop on MooGold

7. LootBar [Tencent-Backed Platform With the Highest Trustpilot Score of the Bunch]

Delivery Method Direct Top-Up (Tencent-backed store) ToS Risk LOW Starting Price ~$0.77 (80 Tokens, estimated) / ~$2.33 (240 Tokens) / ~$38.99 (4180 Tokens) / ~$77.99 (8360 Tokens) Delivery Time Instant Buyer Protection Full refund guarantee; 24/7 support; 4.9/5 Trustpilot (45,094 reviews) – highest on this list

LootBar holds the highest Trustpilot score of any platform here at 4.9/5 from 46,000+. It also operates through official recharge channels with authorization from multiple game developers, and claims zero ban cases across tens of thousands of orders. The estimated ~22% discount across all Token tiers makes it one of the best websites to buy Honor of Kings top-up online for buyers who want deep savings with the strongest trust floor.

Pros Cons ✅ 4.9/5 Trustpilot (46,000+ reviews) – highest on this list



✅ Tencent-backed (parent company of TiMi Studio)



✅ ~22% discount across all Token tiers (estimated)



✅ Full refund guarantee + 24/7 support



✅ 200+ games catalog – mature platform ❌ All prices are estimates – verify at checkout before purchasing



❌ Heavy Asia-Pacific focus – some global payment methods may be limited



❌ Third-party storefront – not the official game top-up channel

LootBar covers all major Honor of Kings Token denominations at an estimated 22% below standard rates: 80T ~$0.77 | 240T ~$2.33 | 400T ~$3.89 | 560T ~$5.45 | 830T ~$7.79 | 1245T ~$11.69 | 2508T ~$23.39 | 4180T ~$38.99 | 8360T ~$77.99. The full refund guarantee applies if Tokens are undelivered or unusable, and payment options include credit/debit, PayPal, and local methods. Verify all prices at checkout as promotional rates can change.

The top-up flow is direct: select Honor of Kings on LootBar, pick your Token pack, enter your Player ID, and pay. Tokens arrive instantly with no account login, no credential sharing, and no intermediate code redemption steps.

LootBar has a strong Asia-Pacific focus, which may limit payment options for some global users. Despite its Tencent connection, it remains a third-party storefront and not the official channel, so buyers researching the best websites to buy Honor of Kings top-up online should treat the 22% discount as an estimate to confirm on-site. The same trust framework applied here extends to other currencies, including the best sites to buy Valorant Points online.

★ Tencent-Backed Platform With the Highest Trustpilot Score of the Bunch LootBar Shop on LootBar

8. Eldorado [Cheapest P2P Pricing Backed by Escrow Buyer Protection]

Delivery Method P2P Marketplace – UID-based direct top-up by seller (Player ID only – no login) ToS Risk MEDIUM (P2P marketplace) Starting Price $0.59 (16 Tokens) / $0.86 (80 Tokens, ~14% off) / $2.60 (240 Tokens) / $86.91 (8000 Tokens) Delivery Time 4–20 min (seller-dependent) Buyer Protection TradeShield escrow; dispute resolution; 24/7 live support; 4.4/5 Trustpilot (187,785 reviews)

Eldorado is the P2P marketplace option on this list – where individual sellers list Honor of Kings top-up services at competitive prices. MEDIUM ToS risk is disclosed upfront: P2P top-up services may use methods not officially sanctioned by TiMi Studio, and the TradeShield escrow system is the key financial protection mitigating that. Eldorado has one of the highest review volumes on this list at 4.4/5 across 187,785 Trustpilot reviews, which makes it one of the best websites to buy Honor of Kings top-up online

Pros Cons ✅ Cheapest starting price on this list: $0.59 (16T) / $0.86 (80T)



✅ TradeShield escrow holds funds until delivery confirmed



✅ 4.4/5 Trustpilot (187,785 reviews) – high review volume



✅ 4.9/5 community rating (10.8M+ orders)



✅ 15+ payment methods including crypto ❌ MEDIUM ToS risk – P2P not officially sanctioned by TiMi Studio



❌ Delivery 4–20 min – seller-dependent, not instant guaranteed



❌ Must check individual seller ratings before buying

Eldorado runs on a P2P model where individual sellers top up Tokens directly using your Player ID, with no account login or credential sharing from the buyer’s side. Pricing is among the cheapest on this list, running from 16T $0.59 to 8000T $86.91, with competitive mid-range rates like 80T $0.86 and 2400T $25.99. Payment options include Visa, Mastercard, AMEX, Discover, Bitcoin, Google Pay, Apple Pay, and 15+ additional methods.

The purchase flow runs: browse Honor of Kings listings, select a seller, provide your Player ID, and pay. Funds are held in TradeShield escrow and released only after you confirm Token delivery, which takes 4 to 20 minutes depending on seller response time.

For buyers evaluating the best websites to buy Honor of Kings top-up online, Eldorado‘s medium ToS risk is the key factor to weigh. P2P sellers operate outside TiMi Studio’s endorsed ecosystem, so checking seller ratings and completion rates before committing is essential. Readers familiar with similar P2P dynamics in other mobile titles can find a parallel risk breakdown in our best sites to buy Mobile Legends Diamonds online roundup.

★ Cheapest P2P Pricing Backed by Escrow Buyer Protection Eldorado Shop on Eldorado

9. G2G [Widest Token Denomination Selection Through a Trusted P2P Network]

Delivery Method P2P Marketplace – UID-based direct top-up (Player ID only – no login) ToS Risk LOW-MEDIUM (P2P marketplace) Starting Price $0.17 (16 Tokens) / $0.86 (80+Bonus Tokens) / $77.72 (8000+Bonus Tokens) Delivery Time Instant Buyer Protection SSL encryption; buyer-seller dispute resolution; 3.9/5 Trustpilot (55,900+ reviews)

G2G is a large P2P gaming marketplace with the widest Honor of Kings Token selection on this list – 12 global denominations including the Weekly Card ($1.05) and Weekly Card Plus ($3.23), which are not available on most other providers. With 221 active top-up listings and competitive pricing from $0.17 (16 Tokens) to $77.72 (8000+Bonus Tokens), it offers the best websites to buy Honor of Kings top-up online for buyers who want maximum denomination breadth alongside competitive P2P pricing.

Pros Cons ✅ Widest selection: 12 global denominations including Weekly Card



✅ 221 active top-up listings



✅ Competitive pricing: 80+Bonus T from $0.86, 8000+Bonus T from $77.72



✅ Weekly Card + Weekly Card Plus (unique combination)



✅ SSL encryption on all transactions ❌ 3.9/5 Trustpilot (55,900+ reviews) – lower score than top platforms



❌ P2P model – LOW-MEDIUM ToS risk; not an authorized reseller



❌ P2P prices fluctuate by seller – verify at checkout



❌ Must check seller ratings before buying

G2G carries the widest Token selection on this list, including Weekly Card ($1.05) and Weekly Card Plus ($3.23), subscription-style bonus Token packs unavailable on most other platforms here. The full range runs from 16T $0.17 to 8000+Bonus T $77.72, with competitive mid-range rates like 560+Bonus T $5.80 and 1200+Bonus T $12.09. All prices reflect the lowest listed seller offers and fluctuate by seller, so verify at checkout.

The purchase flow runs: search Honor of Kings on G2G, select your denomination and a top-rated seller, enter your Player ID, and pay. Tokens are credited instantly with no account login or credential sharing required, and 221+ listings per denomination give plenty of competing offers to browse.

G2G is a strong contender among the best websites to buy Honor of Kings top-up online, though its 3.9/5 Trustpilot score across 55,900+ reviews sits below Eneba and Eldorado. ToS risk is low-medium since P2P top-up methods are not officially sanctioned by TiMi Studio, so checking seller ratings and completion rates before committing is essential. Buyers comparing P2P marketplaces across multiple titles can find a useful parallel in our best sites to buy V-Bucks online roundup.

★ Widest Token Denomination Selection Through a Trusted P2P Network G2G Shop on G2G

10. Itemku [Best for Southeast Asia Buyers Who Want Installment Payment Options]

Delivery Method P2P Marketplace / Direct Top-Up (varies by seller) – Player ID only ToS Risk LOW-MEDIUM (P2P marketplace) Starting Price From ~$0.82 (80 Tokens) / ~$2.19 (240 Tokens) / ~$76.53 (8000 Tokens) Delivery Time Instant to 10 minutes (seller-dependent) Buyer Protection Itemku guarantee; customer support; 3.3/5 Trustpilot (1,297 reviews) – lowest on this list

Itemku is a Southeast Asia-focused P2P marketplace with one feature no other provider on this list offers: installment payment for larger top-ups, so buyers can spread the cost of a big Token purchase across multiple payments. That said, the 3.3/5 Trustpilot score from 1,297 reviews is the weakest trust signal on this list – disclosed upfront. For SE Asian players who need local payment methods and installment options unavailable elsewhere, Itemku is one of the best websites to buy Honor of Kings top-up online.

Pros Cons ✅ Installment payment option – unique on this list



✅ Widest denomination range including 8T, 16T, and 23T



✅ SE Asian local payment methods



✅ Weekly Card and Weekly Card Plus available



✅ No HoK account login required – Player ID only ❌ 3.3/5 Trustpilot (1,297 reviews) – lowest trust signal on list



❌ LOW-MEDIUM ToS risk – P2P not officially sanctioned by TiMi Studio



❌ Delivery varies: instant to 10 min depending on listing type



❌ Not recommended for first-time buyers or safety-priority players

Itemku carries the widest denomination range on this list, including 8, 16, and 23 Token options unavailable anywhere else here. Estimated prices run from 80T ~$0.82 to 8000T ~$76.53, with Weekly Card and Weekly Card Plus also available. The marketplace mixes P2P listings and direct top-up offers, all requiring only your Player ID. Payment options include credit/debit, local Southeast Asian methods, and crypto.

The purchase flow runs: browse Honor of Kings listings on Itemku, select a listing, enter your Player ID, and pay. Tokens arrive within an instant to 10 minutes, and the installment payment option lets buyers spread the cost of larger top-ups across multiple payments, a genuinely useful feature for high-denomination purchases in Southeast Asian markets.

Itemku‘s 3.3/5 Trustpilot score across 1,297 reviews is the weakest trust signal among the best websites to buy Honor of Kings top-up online. This is a regional-specific option best suited for Southeast Asian buyers who need local payment methods or installment flexibility, not a first choice for buyers with access to higher-ranked platforms on this list.

★ Best for Southeast Asia Buyers Who Want Installment Payment Options Itemku Shop on Itemku

How Honor of Kings Tokens Are Delivered: Delivery Methods Explained

You have seen delivery methods of the best websites to buy Honor of Kings top-up online referenced in each review above – here is exactly what each one means for your Honor of Kings account.

Delivery Method How It Works ToS Risk Platforms Using It Gift Card / Redemption Code Purchase a code from the marketplace. Receive it instantly via email or dashboard. Visit Midasbuy.com, enter Player ID, apply code. No account login. LOW Eneba, Codashop Direct Top-Up (Authorized) Enter Player ID (UID) and select pack. Tokens credited instantly via authorized channels. No password required. LOW SEAGM, MooGold, LootBar, Gamivo P2P Marketplace (UID-based) Select a seller listing. Pay via escrow. Share Player ID only. Seller tops up account. Confirm receipt before escrow releases funds. LOW-MEDIUM (seller-dependent) Eldorado, G2G, Kinguin, Itemku

Eneba and Codashop use gift card / Midasbuy code marketplace delivery. SEAGM, MooGold, LootBar, and Gamivo use authorized direct top-up. Eldorado, G2G, Kinguin, and Itemku are P2P marketplaces – filter for UID-based listings. For Honor of Kings, the safest path is UID-only or gift card delivery on an authorized platform (Eneba, Codashop, MooGold). All 10 providers on this list use Player ID only – none require your Honor of Kings account password.

Honor of Kings Tokens Price Comparison

The official in-game store rate for 800 Tokens is $8.99. Every third-party platform below is compared against that baseline. The ToS Risk column is an editorial addition no competitor makes – it transforms a price table into a price + safety guide, which is the most important column for buyers who care about account protection alongside finding the best websites to buy Honor of Kings top-up online.

Platform Starting Price (80T) ToS Risk Delivery Method Eneba* $0.86 (with 10% cashback) LOW Gift card code (Midasbuy redemption) SEAGM $0.87 LOW Direct Top-Up (UID) Codashop $0.99 LOW Voucher code (Midasbuy redemption) Kinguin† $4.36 / 400+bonus ($4.14 with INGAME5) LOW-MEDIUM P2P Marketplace (UID) Gamivo $1.74 standard / $1.04 SMART* LOW Direct Top-Up (UID) MooGold $0.99 LOW Direct Top-Up (UID) LootBar* ~$0.77 (estimated) LOW Direct Top-Up (Tencent-backed) Eldorado† $0.86 (~14% off) MEDIUM P2P Marketplace (UID) G2G† $0.86 (80+Bonus T) LOW-MEDIUM P2P Marketplace (UID) Itemku†* ~$0.82 (estimated) LOW-MEDIUM P2P / Direct Top-Up (UID)

*Prices marked with an asterisk are estimates based on seller listings, cashback calculations, and exchange rates at the time of research. P2P marketplace prices (Kinguin, Eldorado, G2G, Itemku) vary by seller and are not guaranteed. Fees may apply to the prices displayed. Always verify current pricing on each platform before purchasing.

Is It Safe to Buy Honor of Kings Tokens from Third-Party Sites?

Yes – with the right platform and delivery method, buying Honor of Kings Tokens from third-party sites carries manageable risk. The best websites to buy Honor of Kings top-up online that use UID-only or gift card delivery are safe in practical terms. The key is understanding two separate types of risk before you purchase.

Two Types of Risk – and How to Protect Against Each

Scam risk means the site takes payment and never credits your Tokens. Protect against this by paying with PayPal or a credit/debit card, both of which support chargebacks if the seller fails to deliver. Platforms with escrow systems like Eldorado (TradeShield) hold funds until delivery is confirmed. Every provider on this list accepts credit/debit or PayPal, so baseline chargeback protection is available across all 10.

ToS risk is separate: the Tokens arrive, but the delivery method may violate TiMi Studio’s Terms of Service, leaving your account vulnerable to action later. A platform can be scam-free and still carry ToS risk. All 10 providers on this list use Player ID only, with no account password required, which already represents a significant ToS risk reduction.

Honor of Kings Terms of Service Position

TiMi Studio does not explicitly authorize most third-party resellers. Authorized channels include Codashop, SEAGM, MooGold, LootBar, and Gamivo, all of which use Direct Top-Up via licensed APIs and carry LOW ToS risk.

P2P platforms like Eldorado, G2G, Kinguin, and Itemku sit in a gray area: no credentials are shared, but these are not officially endorsed by TiMi Studio, placing them at LOW-MEDIUM risk. Among the best websites to buy Honor of Kings top-up online, always verify the current Terms of Service on TiMi Studio’s official site before purchasing from any third-party platform.

Red Flags to Watch For

Watch for these warning signs before using any of the best websites to buy Honor of Kings top-up online:

“Free Honor of Kings Tokens generator” claims – these are 100% scams with no exceptions. No legitimate third-party service can generate Tokens for free. These sites steal login credentials or install malware.

Prices more than 40% below the official store price with no explanation – this is not sustainable for legitimate businesses.

Sites that ask for your TiMi Studio or Honor of Kings account login credentials carry ToS risk. Note: no provider on this list requires account login – all 10 use Player ID (UID) only or gift card codes.

Cryptocurrency-only payment with no buyer protection or dispute resolution policy.

No contact information, no company details, and no refund or dispute policy listed anywhere on the site.

How to Choose the Best Site to Buy Honor of Kings Tokens Online

The best websites to buy Honor of Kings top-up online come down to four criteria: delivery method, platform trust, buyer protection, and matching your buyer profile. Here is how to apply each one.

1. Delivery Method and Account Safety (Start Here)

The delivery method determines the ToS risk – and that makes it the single most important factor. For Honor of Kings Tokens, the order of preference is: gift card code from a verified marketplace (Eneba) > Direct Top-Up from authorized partners (Codashop, SEAGM, MooGold, LootBar, Gamivo) > P2P marketplace with escrow (Eldorado, Kinguin, G2G, Itemku) – filter for UID-based listings. All 10 providers on this list use Player ID only – no account login required. Refer to the Delivery Methods section above for the full breakdown of how each method works and which platforms use it.

2. Platform Trust and Reputation

Trust signals matter more than the starting price when choosing a platform you have never used. The three key indicators to check:

Trustpilot score AND review volume – a 4.3/5 on 296,398 reviews (Eneba) carries far more weight than a 4.9/5 on 300 reviews.

Authorized vs. unofficial status – Eneba, Codashop, SEAGM, MooGold, and LootBar have the strongest authorization or institutional backing.

Delivery method – Direct Top-Up from authorized resellers is safer than P2P regardless of platform Trustpilot score.

The platforms with the strongest trust floor: LootBar (4.9/5, 45,094 reviews, Tencent-backed), Eneba (4.3/5, 296,398 reviews, largest base), Kinguin (4.6/5, 114,812 reviews among P2P). P2P marketplaces (Eldorado, G2G, Kinguin, Itemku) rely on individual seller ratings – filter by “Direct Top-Up” delivery method to reduce risk. The lowest trust floor: Itemku (3.3/5, 1,297 reviews).

3. Buyer Protection and Platform Dispute Resolution

Payment method chargeback (PayPal, credit/debit card) is the baseline protection – available on all 10 platforms in this guide. Platform-level escrow adds another layer: Eldorado‘s TradeShield holds payment until you confirm delivery, and the dispute system reverses the transaction if a seller fails. Kinguin‘s marketplace dispute resolution covers undelivered orders. None of the platforms on this list require cryptocurrency-only payment. All 10 accept credit/debit card or PayPal, providing baseline chargeback protection on every purchase.

4. Product Range and Denomination Availability

Not every platform carries every denomination:

Widest denomination range: G2G (12 global denominations including Weekly Card and Weekly Card Plus) and Itemku (including rare 8T, 16T, and 23T packs).

Most complete standard range: SEAGM (all standard denominations plus Weekly Card and Weekly Card Plus).

Standard authorized range: Eneba, Codashop, MooGold cover all main denominations; LootBar covers all tiers with ~22% estimated discount.

P2P availability fluctuates: Eldorado, G2G, Kinguin, and Itemku depend on active seller listings.

5. Matching Your Buyer Profile to the Right Platform

Safety-first buyer → Eneba (gift card code, no account login, 10% cashback, 296,398 Trustpilot reviews) or Codashop (voucher code via Midasbuy – the only fully official ecosystem flow on this list, zero ToS risk).

→ Eneba (gift card code, no account login, 10% cashback, 296,398 Trustpilot reviews) or Codashop (voucher code via Midasbuy – the only fully official ecosystem flow on this list, zero ToS risk). Cheapest per-Token price → LootBar (~$0.77/80T estimated, Tencent-backed, 4.9/5 Trustpilot), Gamivo SMART ($1.04/80T), or SEAGM ($0.87/80T).

→ LootBar (~$0.77/80T estimated, Tencent-backed, 4.9/5 Trustpilot), Gamivo SMART ($1.04/80T), or SEAGM ($0.87/80T). Southeast Asian buyer → SEAGM (300+ regional payment methods) or Itemku (installment payments, local SE Asian methods).

→ SEAGM (300+ regional payment methods) or Itemku (installment payments, local SE Asian methods). Established P2P with discount code → Kinguin (code INGAME5: 5% off, 4.6/5 Trustpilot, 114,812 reviews).

→ Kinguin (code INGAME5: 5% off, 4.6/5 Trustpilot, 114,812 reviews). Cheapest absolute entry price → G2G ($0.17 for 16 Tokens) or Eldorado ($0.59 for 16 Tokens).

Use this as a decision tree, not a rankings list. Reach a clear “this one is for me” conclusion before purchasing the best websites to buy Honor of Kings top-up online for your specific situation.

My Final Verdict on the Best Websites to Buy Honor of Kings Top-Up Online

After reviewing all 10 platforms on trust signals, delivery method, pricing, and buyer protection, the best websites to buy Honor of Kings top-up online come down to your specific priorities. Here is the decisive breakdown:

For the best overall combination of safety, cashback, and payment variety → Eneba . Gift card code delivery means no account login, 10% recurring cashback, and 4.3/5 from 296,398 Trustpilot reviews – the largest review base on this list.

→ . Gift card code delivery means no account login, 10% recurring cashback, and 4.3/5 from 296,398 Trustpilot reviews – the largest review base on this list. For official zero-risk top-up → Codashop . Instant delivery, and the only fully official ecosystem flow on this list – codes redeem directly on Tencent‘s own Midasbuy portal.

→ . Instant delivery, and the only fully official ecosystem flow on this list – codes redeem directly on Tencent‘s own Midasbuy portal. For cheapest per-Token price → LootBar . Tencent-backed, 4.9/5 Trustpilot (45,094 reviews), ~22% estimated discount (~$0.77/80T). Or Gamivo SMART at $1.04/80T if you have a subscription.

→ . Tencent-backed, 4.9/5 Trustpilot (45,094 reviews), ~22% estimated discount (~$0.77/80T). Or Gamivo SMART at $1.04/80T if you have a subscription. For Southeast Asian buyers → SEAGM . 300+ regional payment methods, $0.87/80T, instant UID-based delivery.

→ . 300+ regional payment methods, $0.87/80T, instant UID-based delivery. For the largest established P2P marketplace with a discount code → Kinguin . Code INGAME5 for 5% off, 4.6/5 Trustpilot (114,812 reviews, highest P2P count).

→ . Code INGAME5 for 5% off, 4.6/5 Trustpilot (114,812 reviews, highest P2P count). For cheapest absolute P2P price with escrow protection → Eldorado . Starting from $0.59 (16T) / $0.86 (80T) with TradeShield escrow – accept MEDIUM ToS risk.

→ . Starting from $0.59 (16T) / $0.86 (80T) with TradeShield escrow – accept MEDIUM ToS risk. For widest token denomination selection → G2G. 12 global denominations including Weekly Card and Weekly Card Plus, 221 active listings.

Whatever your budget or risk profile, the best websites to buy Honor of Kings top-up online on this list all have one thing in common: they use Player ID only – no account login required, no password shared.

FAQs