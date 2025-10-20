15 Best Persona Games Ranked: Meta Route for 2025

Persona isn’t just a series; it’s a mood. School by day, shadows at midnight, a calendar breathing down your neck while the soundtrack worms into your head. It feels lived-in, not just played.

I didn’t plan to fall this hard. Then Tartarus runs became late nights, a single boss had me labbing routes, and one conversation with a classmate changed how I fought the next battle. Style meets systems, and both matter.

Here’s my take on which Persona games still hit, which shaped the rest, and what you should boot up next. No nostalgia goggles. Just the entries that earn your time.

Our Top Picks From The Persona Series

Persona games are packed with unforgettable stories, deep combat, and some of the most memorable characters in gaming. Whether you’re bonding with friends over a trip to the movies or diving into a supernatural realm to battle corrupt adults, the mix of everyday life and fantasy keeps you hooked.

Here’s our list of the top Persona games ever, each of which has played a significant role in shaping the series’ unique place in gaming culture:

Persona 5 Royal (2019) – The ultimate version of Persona 5, refining the story, combat, and characters for a truly unforgettable experience. Persona 3 Reload (2024) – A stunning remake with modern visuals, improved gameplay, and an even more emotional story. Persona 4 Golden (2012) – A gripping mystery with lovable characters, exciting combat, and a perfect balance of suspense and friendship.

From modern masterpieces to cult classics, these Persona games have all left their mark. Ready to explore the best of the best? Let’s get into it.

The 15 Best Persona Games Ranked

The Persona series isn’t just about turn-based battles – it’s about living two lives at once. By day, you’re a regular student, and by night, you’re fighting supernatural enemies and summoning powerful Personas. The mix of RPG combat, social interactions, and deep, psychological storytelling makes every Persona game feel unique.

What makes Persona special is how it blends real life with the fantastical. One minute, you’re grabbing ramen with a friend; the next, you’re battling shadowy monsters in the Midnight Channel.

Whether playing the first Persona game or diving into the Persona 5 Royal definitive version, the series remains fresh and exciting. From Persona 2 Innocent Sin to modern Persona games, the series continues to captivate fans.

1. Persona 5 Royal [Best Modern Persona Game for Style and Depth]

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Turn-Based JRPG, Social Simulation Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2019 Creators Atlus, P-Studio, SEGA Average playtime 100-120 hours for the main story, 140-170 hours to 100% Best for Players who want stylish turn-based combat with calendar management and social links What I liked Royal semester and new Palace, Kasumi/Sumire & Maruki arcs, Will Seeds/QoL upgrades, Baton Pass/One More flow, confident style and soundtrack

Persona 5 Royal refines its predecessor’s story, combat, and characters into one of the greatest RPGs ever. It’s not just about playing a story – it’s about living it.

As a student leading a double life, you juggle school, friendships, and daily life while secretly battling corruption as part of the Phantom Thieves. Using supernatural powers, you and your friends enter the Metaverse, a world where you fight to change the hearts of corrupt adults.

Combat is fast, stylish, and strategic. The Baton Pass keeps things flowing, while All-Out Attacks make every fight thrilling. The characters start as tropes but evolve in unexpected ways, adding real depth. With an unforgettable soundtrack, stunning visuals, and a world full of things to do, this is one of the best JRPG games ever made.

If you want to lead a group of friends on a mission that could change the world, this is the game for you.

My Verdict: Persona 5 Royal is the complete package: smart turn order, meaningful social links, and Palaces that reward planning. The Royal content isn’t filler – it tightens the story and adds real late-game payoff. If you’re new to Persona, start here; if you’re returning, the additions justify a full replay.

2. Persona 3 Reload [Best Modern Remake Of A Classic Persona]

Our score 9.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Turn-Based JRPG, Social Simulation Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2 Year of release 2024 Creators Atlus, P-Studio, SEGA Average playtime 60-80 hours for the main story, 100-130 hours to 100% Best for Players who want a darker Persona with modern combat, cleaner pacing, and calendar pressure What I liked Theurgy finishers, Shift baton-style swaps, smarter Tartarus layouts, new Linked Episodes, remixed soundtrack/UI, direct party control, big QoL everywhere

In Persona 3 Reload, you’re a high school student at Gekkoukan High, attending class, hanging out with friends, and joining clubs. But when midnight strikes, the world shifts. The “Dark Hour” appears, filled with dangerous Shadows, and only those with the power of Persona can fight back.

Trust me, every time the Dark Hour hits, it feels like stepping into a world where anything can happen.

This remake isn’t just an upgrade – it’s a complete transformation. The stunning visuals, fully voiced cutscenes, and refined gameplay make the story hit harder than ever. From Aragaki’s heartbreaking sacrifice to the game’s emotional finale, Reload delivers some of the most powerful moments in gaming.

Persona 3 Reload is one of the best simulation games you can play today. Whether you’re a returning fan or a newcomer, this is the ultimate way to experience the series.

My Verdict: Persona 3 Reload keeps the bite (late nights in Tartarus, heavy themes, real calendar tension), and fixes the rust. Theurgy and Shift make turns sharper, Tartarus stops feeling like a slog, and social beats land cleaner. You lose the Portable female route, but as a full remake, this is the version I recommend.

3. Persona 4 Golden [Best Cozy Murder-Mystery Persona]

Our score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Turn-Based JRPG, Social Simulation Platforms PC, PS Vita, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2012 Creators Atlus, P-Studio, SEGA Average playtime 60-80 hours for the main story, 90-120 hours to 100% Best for Players who want small-town vibes, character-driven Social Links, and classic turn-based combat with smart fusion What I liked Golden’s extra semester/epilogue, Marie & new dungeon, bike skills/QoL, party banter, fusion depth, soundtrack that just lives in your head

Persona 4 Golden takes you to the small, quiet town of Inaba, where a series of strange murders unfold. As a high school student staying with your uncle and cousin, you and your new friends discover a mysterious world inside a TV, where the truth behind the murders lies.

When I first started Persona 4 Golden, I wasn’t prepared for how invested I’d get in the town’s mystery – or how much I’d end up caring for the cast. Whether I was solving a mysterious murder case or grabbing ramen with friends, the bonds I built along the way made the game unforgettable.

The turn-based combat is strategic and exciting, and each decision you make shapes your experience, whether you’re uncovering the town’s secrets or spending time with friends. With its compelling story and incredible soundtrack, Persona 4 Golden is one of the best adventure games around.

My Verdict: Persona 4 Golden is comfort food with teeth: a tight loop of dungeon runs by night and friend drama by day, all wrapped in a murder case that actually pays off. The Golden additions aren’t fluff – they round out the cast and give late-game real momentum. If P5R is the flashiest, P4G is the one I keep replaying.

4. Persona 3 Portable [Best Portable Persona With Female Protagonist Route]

Our score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Turn-Based JRPG, Social Simulation Platforms PC, PS Portable, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2009 (remaster 2023) Creators Atlus, P-Studio, SEGA Average playtime 60-80 hours for the main story, 120-160 hours to 100% Best for Players who want a darker Persona with direct party control, fast menu navigation, and the Female Protagonist route What I liked FeMC route and Social Links, direct commands for party, Skill Cards, streamlined hub/fast travel, portable-friendly pacing, Tartarus grind that actually fits short sessions

In Persona 3 Portable you play as a high school student juggling everyday life with a hidden, dangerous world. Every night, the Dark Hour takes over, bringing terrifying Shadows. To fight back, you summon powerful Personas and explore the ever-changing Tartarus tower.

What makes this version stand out? The option to choose a female protagonist, offering fresh character interactions and social links that change the way the story unfolds. The first time I played as the female protagonist, I was amazed at how it changed the dynamics of the game, offering new relationships, and new perspectives.

Persona 3 Portable is more than just a game – it’s an experience. Whether you’re a longtime fan of the Persona series or diving in for the first time, Persona 3 Portable is a must-play.

My Verdict: Persona 3 Portable trims presentation but adds options that matter. Direct control fixes the AI pain, the FeMC route reframes the cast, and the menu-driven flow makes Tartarus runs easy to slot into real life. Reload is the flashier remake, but P3P is still the best way to see the FeMC perspective.

5. Persona 5 Strikers [Best Action Spin-Off With Real-Time Persona Combat]

Our score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG, Hack-and-Slash, Social Elements Platforms PC, PS4, Switch Year of release 2021 Creators Atlus, P-Studio, Omega Force, SEGA Average playtime 30-35 hours for the main story, 45-60 hours to 100% Best for Players who want Persona’s weakness system in real time, party swapping on the fly, and a road-trip sequel to P5’s cast What I liked Elemental weaknesses in action combat, instant character swaps, Showtimes/All-Out Attacks, stealth ambushes, crafted jails, great soundtrack and VA that feels like a true P5 follow-up

Persona 5 Strikers continues the story of the Phantom Thieves, bringing them back for a new adventure that mixes everything you love about the series with exciting real-time combat. After a summer vacation filled with mystery, the Thieves must dive back into action when they encounter strange events across Japan.

While this impressive fighting game still offers the best Persona features – forming bonds with friends, exploring dungeons, and uncovering secrets – it shifts from turn-based to real-time combat, allowing you to engage in fast-paced battles while using your Personas to unleash powerful attacks and combos.

The slick combat system makes Persona 5 Strikers a unique experience that keeps you hooked from start to finish. Whether you’re a fan of the series or love the best fighting games, this title offers the perfect balance of action and narrative.

My Verdict: Persona 5 Strikers is Persona in motion. You still scan for weaknesses, set up crowd control, and cash out with Showtimes – just faster. The road-trip structure keeps the cast front and center, and the jails dodge Musou bloat with tighter layouts. If you loved P5’s crew, this is the real epilogue.

6. Persona 2: Innocent Sin [Best Classic Persona With Rumor System]

Our score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Turn-Based JRPG Platforms PSP, PS1 Year of release 1999 Creators Atlus Average playtime 40-50 hours for the main story, 70-90 hours to 100% Best for Players who want a darker, pre-Social Link Persona with standout systems and heavy themes What I liked Rumor system that reshapes shops/events, demon contact negotiations, flexible Persona fusion, PSP QoL and remastered UI/sound, strong cast dynamics

Persona 2: Innocent Sin takes you into a dark and thrilling world where rumors come to life and manipulate reality. Set in Sumaru City, you play as Tatsuya Suou, a high school student who uncovers a sinister plot involving mysterious, powerful figures.

As the story unfolds, you’ll battle supernatural enemies and face the consequences of your choices, all while navigating complex relationships and unraveling deep mysteries.

Unlike the later Persona games, Innocent Sin blends traditional turn-based combat with a more grounded narrative. The game focuses heavily on themes of memory, identity, and the battle between good and evil. The mechanics allow for the summoning and fusing of Personas, offering players tons of customization options in combat.

My Verdict: Innocent Sin is the moment Persona found its voice – urban myth turned literal, consequences that hit, and systems that reward planning over grind. The Rumor mechanic still feels fresh: tweak the world, then exploit what you created. No calendar or Social Links here; it’s pure, story-first Persona with sharp turn-based control and a payoff that pushes you straight into Eternal Punishment.

7. Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance [Best Definitive SMT For Demon Fusion & Brutal Bossing]

Our score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Turn-Based JRPG Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2024 Creators Atlus, SEGA Average playtime 60-80 hours for the main story, 120-150 hours to 100% Best for Players who want press-turn combat, deep demon fusion, and a tougher, cleaner version of SMT V What I liked Canon of Vengeance route, performance upgrades on non-Switch platforms, new areas and demons, smarter exploration tools, QoL across fusion and field play

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance isn’t technically a Persona game, but if you love the Persona series, this dark, strategic RPG is worth your time. An expanded edition of Shin Megami Tensei V, it brings a brand-new story route, refined mechanics, and deeper character interactions to the original game.

Set in a post-apocalyptic Tokyo, you play as a high school student who fuses with a mysterious being to become a Nahobino. Caught in a war between gods and demons, your choices shape the fate of existence.

The game is a must-play for those looking for a darker, more mature take on the Megami Tensei universe.

My Verdict: Vengeance is the way to play SMT V. You get the original Canon of Creation path or the new Canon of Vengeance with sharper storytelling, plus better performance and more flexible progression. Press-turn is still ruthless, fusion depth still rewards planning, and the added regions and demons give fresh routing options. If you bounced off the Switch version, this fixes the friction without dulling the edge.

8. Persona 2: Eternal Punishment [Best Classic Sequel for Consequence-Driven Story]

Our score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Turn-Based JRPG Platforms PS1, PS Portable, PS Vita, PS3 Year of release 2020 Creators Atlus Average playtime 45-60 hours for the main story, 80-100 hours to 100% Best for Players who want a darker Persona with demon negotiation, fusion depth, and a plot that pays off Innocent Sin’s choices What I liked Maya-led cast, Rumor mechanics returning with sharper uses, strong side cases, smarter dungeon pacing, excellent late-game boss gauntlet

Persona 2: Eternal Punishment continues the story from Innocent Sin, diving deeper into the mystery surrounding Sumaru City. You follow Maya Amano, a journalist investigating strange occurrences tied to the city’s dark secrets.

As she uncovers a powerful conspiracy, Maya and her allies face forces that manipulate both reality and perception, with the fate of the world at stake. This title blends turn-based combat with a rich narrative filled with twists and emotional depth. The game refines the Persona fusion system and introduces a more tactical battle system.

With a gripping story, complex characters, and intense battles, Persona 2: Eternal Punishment is a standout RPG. It delivers a darker take on the Persona series that fans of the genre won’t want to miss.

My Verdict: Eternal Punishment is Persona at its most adult: fallout, memory, and the cost of fixing a broken timeline. No Social Links, just demon talks, fusion planning, and a story that actually lands. If Innocent Sin hooked you, this is the closure with better pacing and nastier bosses – worth the grind.

9. Persona 5 Tactica [Best Grid Tactics Spin-Off With One More Combos]

Our score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Turn-Based SRPG, Tactical Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2023 Creators Atlus, P-Studio, SEGA Average playtime 25-35 hours for the main story, 50-60 hours to 100% Best for Players who want Persona’s weakness/One More logic in a grid tactics game with cover, flanks, and team setups What I liked Cover and knockback meta, One More chains into Triangle/Union attacks, snappy skill trees and Personas, stylish comic-panel presentation, Erina’s arc and tight mission pacing

Persona 5 Tactica takes the Phantom Thieves into a whole new battlefield, swapping turn-based combat for tactical strategy. In this highly-regarded Persona spin-off, Joker and his crew find themselves in a strange new world ruled by an oppressive regime.

The gameplay of this unconventional strategy game shifts to a grid-based tactical RPG, where positioning, cover, and smart use of skills make all the difference. The familiar One More system returns, rewarding careful planning and aggressive play.

While the core gameplay is fun and accessible, it’s not as deep as other tactical RPGs, making it a good entry point for newcomers but possibly too simple for hardcore strategy fans.

My Verdict: Persona 5 Tactica turns the Phantom Thieves into a proper tactics squad. You play the board: bait cover, tag weaknesses, chain One Mores, then cash out with Union triangles that wipe pods clean. It’s lighter on social sim and heavier on positioning puzzles, which is exactly why it works as a spin-off.

10. Persona 4 Arena Ultimax [Best Persona Fighter With Rollback & Shadow Types]

Our score 9.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game 2D Fighting Game Platforms PC, PS4, Switch Year of release 2013 (remaster 2022) Creators Atlus, Arc System Works, SEGA Average playtime 8-10 hours for the main story, 30-35 hours to 100% Best for Players who want ArcSys fundamentals with Persona flair – One Mores, All-Out Attacks, Shadow variants, and a meaty story mode What I liked Rollback netcode update, tight neutral with explosive confirms, Shadow/Normal routes, clean tutorials and trials, big crossover story that actually moves P3/P4 forward

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax takes the high-energy battles of Persona 4 Arena and cranks up the intensity. A direct sequel, Ultimax continues the story as Inaba is suddenly covered in a mysterious red fog, forcing the heroes of Persona 3 and Persona 4 to fight once more.

With the stakes higher than ever, they must uncover the truth behind the P-1 Climax tournament before it’s too late.

Developed by Arc System Works, known for their expertise in the fighting genre, Ultimax refines its fast-paced 2D combat. The expanded roster introduces new characters, including Shadow versions with altered abilities, adding depth and variety to every battle.

Whether you’re here for the gripping story mode or competitive multiplayer battles, Persona 4 Arena Ultimax is one of the best fighting games available.

My Verdict: Ultimax plays fast and honest: strong buttons into real reward, Personas as extensions of space control, and Shadow kits that flip your routing once you learn them. The remaster trims the friction (and adds rollback), so lab time translates straight into matches. If you’re a Persona fan who likes to fight, this is the one to grind.

11. Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth [Best 3DS Labyrinth Crawler With Persona Mash-Up]

Our score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-Person Dungeon-Crawler JRPG, Party Builder Platforms Nintendo 3DS Year of release 2018 Creators Atlus, P-Studio, SEGA Average playtime 50-60 hours for the main story, 90-110 hours to 100% Best for Players who want Etrian-style mapping with a crossover Persona cast and puzzle-heavy dungeons What I liked On-the-fly map drawing, Sub-Persona builds, cinematic world theme, smart FOE-style patrols, party banter that actually helps routing, banger soundtrack

Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth brings the casts of Persona 3, Persona 4, and Persona 5 together in a unique dungeon-crawling adventure. Trapped inside a movie-themed labyrinth, your goal is to explore, solve puzzles, and uncover the mystery behind the bizarre world.

Persona Q2 features classic first-person dungeon exploration, inspired by Etrian Odyssey. You’ll assemble a team from multiple Persona games, creating diverse party combinations with different combat styles. The battle system is turn-based, and Persona fusions are key to overcoming tough enemies.

While the story isn’t as heavy as the mainline Persona entries, it offers lighthearted moments and fun interactions between characters. The vibrant art style and engaging soundtrack make the experience all the more enjoyable.

My Verdict: Persona Q2 is the deep cut that rewards patience. It’s classic grid crawling: draw maps, track patrols, bait ambushes, and build Sub-Persona kits that turn randoms and bosses into clean routes. The cast crossover feeds the jokes, but the dungeons do the work. If you like planning your turns three moves ahead, this is the handheld entry to clear.

12. Persona 4 Arena [Debut Persona Fighter With ArcSys DNA]

Our score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game 2D Fighting Game Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Switch, Arcade Year of release 2012 Creators Atlus, Arc System Works, SEGA Average playtime 6-8 hours for the main story, 20-30 hours to 100% Best for Players who want a grounded Persona fighter before Ultimax’s roster bloat and Shadow kits What I liked Awakening state and Burst mind games, Persona assists that extend pressure/space control, clean tutorials, VN-style story that actually bridges P3/P4

Persona 4 Arena takes the beloved characters from Persona 3 and Persona 4 and throws them into an intense fighting tournament. Set after the events of Persona 4, the game follows Yu Narukami and his friends as they’re pulled into a mysterious new battle inside the Midnight Channel.

Unlike the traditional RPG mechanics of the mainline series, Persona 4 Arena is a fast-paced 2D fighter developed by Arc System Works. Each character has their own unique fighting style, and their Personas can be summoned mid-battle for devastating attacks. The game also features a deep story mode, keeping the narrative depth Persona fans love.

With stylish combat, a gripping story, and a roster of fan-favorite characters, Persona 4 Arena is one of the best Persona games for fighting game enthusiasts.

My Verdict: Persona 4 Arena is the foundation: crisp buttons, real reward on confirms, and Personas used as deliberate screen control instead of pure vortex. The story mode is long but worth it if you care about P3/P4 threads. Ultimax is the better netplay package today, but P4A still teaches the core game cleanly.

13. Shin Megami Tensei: Persona [Best Origin Entry With Demon Negotiation & Spell Cards]

Our score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Turn-Based JRPG, First-Person Dungeon Crawler Platforms PSP, PS1 Year of release 1996 Creators Atlus Average playtime 35-45 hours for the main story, 70-90 hours to 100% Best for Players who want pre-Social Link Persona with demon talks, spell cards, and classic grid dungeons What I liked PSP QoL and updated localization, demon negotiation depth, flexible Persona fusion, fast battle pacing for its era, moody ’90s vibe

Shin Megami Tensei: Persona is the title that laid the groundwork for what would later become the Persona series. In this first installment, you play as a high school student who, along with a group of friends, gains the ability to summon powerful Personas and face supernatural forces threatening the world.

The game offers traditional turn-based combat with a focus on exploiting enemy weaknesses and fusing Personas to create stronger allies. While it lacks the polish and refined systems of later Persona games, it introduces key elements, like the use of Personas and a story-driven narrative centered around personal growth and relationships.

Shin Megami Tensei: Persona holds an important place in the franchise’s history. While the visuals and gameplay feel dated by modern standards, it will keep you hooked and is great for fans who want to see Persona’s beginnings.

My Verdict: This is the blueprint. No calendar, no Social Links – just first-person labyrinths, demon negotiations, and fusion planning that decides your run. The PSP version smooths the rough edges and speeds up fights, but it’s still a ’90s crawler at heart: high encounter rate, map focus, real attrition. If you want to see where Persona’s systems were born (and you’re fine with old-school dungeon design), this one earns a full playthrough.

14. Persona 4: Dancing All Night [Best Rhythm Spin-Off With P4 Cast & Remixes]

Our score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Rhythm, Visual Novel Platforms PS Vita, PS4 (Endless Night Collection) Year of release 2015 Creators Atlus, P-Studio, SEGA Average playtime 6-8 hours for the main story, 25-35 hours to 100% Best for Players who want the Persona 4 crew in a rhythm game with a full VN story and banger remixes What I liked Shoji Meguro remixes, partner Fever dances, responsive charts, costume loadouts, PS4 polish (cleaner visuals, stick flick for Scratch notes)

Persona 4: Dancing All Night spins the beloved Persona 4 cast from solving mysteries to dancing their way through the Midnight Stage. After the events of Persona 4 Golden, the Investigation Team must free kidnapped idols by performing dance routines to remixed tracks from the game’s soundtrack.

Unlike the traditional turn-based combat, this rhythm game challenges players to hit notes in sync with the beat, delivering a fun, dynamic gameplay experience. Despite the change in genre, the game still features engaging character moments and a compelling story mode that keeps the magic alive.

With a stellar soundtrack, energetic visuals, and a lighthearted vibe, Dancing All Night is a must-play for rhythm game fans and Persona enthusiasts.

My Verdict: Dancing All Night lands because it treats rhythm first and fan service second. Charts read clean, Fever timing feels great, and the P4 cast gets a real story instead of filler. If you love Inaba and want a tight tracklist you can actually grind, this is the spin-off that earns the replay.

15. Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth [Best 3DS Crossover Dungeon Crawler]

Our score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-Person Dungeon-Crawler JRPG, Party Builder Platforms 3DS Year of release 2014 Creators Atlus, P-Studio, SEGA Average playtime 50-70 hours for the main story, 100-120 hours to 100% Best for Players who want Etrian-style mapping with a P3+P4 crossover cast and puzzle-heavy labyrinths What I liked Touchscreen map drawing, Sub-Persona system, FOE-style patrols, flexible party comps, great banter that actually helps routing, confident soundtrack

Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth brings together the beloved casts of Persona 3 and Persona 4 in an unexpected adventure. Set in a mysterious alternate world, the two groups of heroes find themselves trapped in a strange labyrinth-filled school, with no memory of how they arrived.

Unlike the mainline Persona games, Persona Q adopts a dungeon-crawling RPG style. Players navigate intricate, first-person labyrinths, solving puzzles and engaging in turn-based battles that emphasize strategy and party synergy. The game allows for deep customization, as you mix and match characters from both games to create the ultimate team.

With its charming chibi art style, engaging combat, and witty character interactions, Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth is a love letter to fans of the series and a must-play for those who enjoy challenging RPGs.

My Verdict: Persona Q is pure handheld brain food: draw your map, stalk patrol routes, and build Sub-Persona kits that turn randoms and bosses into solvable problems. The P3/P4 crossover is fan service, but the dungeons carry the weight. If you like planning three turns ahead, this is still the 3DS run to clear.

How Many Persona Games Are There?

The Persona series has grown a lot since it first started, with six main games and tons of spin-offs. Over the years, it has expanded into different genres like rhythm games, dungeon crawling, and action RPGs. In total, there are 28 Persona games – a huge number considering there are only six main entries!

From the first Persona game to Persona 5 Royal, these Persona games ranked have left a lasting legacy on the RPG genre and have captured the imaginations of gamers worldwide.

My Overall Verdict on the Best Persona Games

I’m matching picks to player types, not hype. Start where your habits live, then branch out.

For Story-First Newcomers > Persona 5 Royal . Stylish combat, readable systems, and Social Links that change how you play.

> . Stylish combat, readable systems, and Social Links that change how you play. For Calendar Min-Maxers > Persona 3 Reload . Dark tone, real-time pressure, sharper Tartarus, and turn flow that rewards planning.

> . Dark tone, real-time pressure, sharper Tartarus, and turn flow that rewards planning. For Comfort RPG Fans > Persona 4 Golden . Small-town mystery, great party chemistry, and dungeons that pace cleanly.

> . Small-town mystery, great party chemistry, and dungeons that pace cleanly. For Old-School Purists > Persona 2: Eternal Punishment . Demon talks, fusion depth, and a consequence-heavy story that lands.

> . Demon talks, fusion depth, and a consequence-heavy story that lands. For Dungeon-Crawl Strategists > Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth. Etrian-style mapping, Sub-Persona builds, and puzzle-dense labyrinths.

Hit your lane first; the rest round out your toolkit. By the time you loop back, you’ll read turns faster, fuse smarter, and know exactly which Persona flavor you want to grind.

FAQs