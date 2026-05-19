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Looking for how to get Assetto Corsa (Ultimate Edition) free? At $39.99 on Steam, Kunos Simulazioni‘s sim-racing benchmark sits at a price that pushes many wishlisters into the next sale window. Snakzy offers a workaround. It is a free rewards app that pays out Steam gift cards in exchange for completing in-app offers, and a single average payout chips a real dent into the cost. This guide covers every step from app install to a permanent licence on your Steam account.

This guide is not about piracy, cracks, or unofficial download sites. Those routes carry real risks, including malware and Steam account bans. The Snakzy method covered here ends with a normal Steam purchase and a permanent licence tied to your account. Below you will find the full game overview, pricing, platforms, system requirements, the step-by-step Snakzy process, an Eneba discount alternative, legality, and FAQs. Keep reading and pick the path that fits your timeline.

Game Info Details Game price $39.99 on Steam Metacritic rating 85 critic / 7.6 user Genre Racing, Simulation Developers Kunos Simulazioni Publishers 505 Games / Kunos Simulazioni Time to earn (Main story) ~10 hours career Time to earn (Main + Extra) ~25 hours Time to earn (100% Completionist) ~80 hours

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How To Get Assetto Corsa (Ultimate Edition) Free: Full Game Overview

I’ve been tracking Assetto Corsa (Ultimate Edition) for years, and the numbers still hold up. The base game has shipped over 5 million copies across all editions, and the Ultimate Edition is the recommended bundle for newcomers because it folds in every released DLC pack. Steam user reviews sit at Very Positive (91% of 42,000+ ratings) on the base game, and the Ultimate Edition inherits the same physics model and community.

Released by Kunos Simulazioni in December 2014, the base Assetto Corsa shipped first on PC via Steam, then arrived on PS4 and Xbox One through 505 Games. The Ultimate Edition packages the base sim alongside Dream Pack 1, Dream Pack 2, Dream Pack 3, the Japanese Pack, Red Pack, Tripl3 Pack, Ready to Race Pack, and the Porsche line into a single buy. The full bundle holds an 85 critic / 7.6 user Metacritic score on PC, with a 76 critic / 6.5 user rating on Xbox One.

What sets Assetto Corsa (Ultimate Edition) apart from other sim racers is the laser-scanned circuit fidelity paired with a famously open modding scene. Real-world tracks like Spa, Nürburgring, Monza, Brands Hatch, and Silverstone are surveyed to millimeter accuracy on the base game, with DLC adding Red Bull Ring, Highlands, and Laguna Seca. League racers and modders have built thousands of cars and tracks on top of the base since launch, which is why the title remains a sim-racing reference point a decade after release.

How Much Does Assetto Corsa (Ultimate Edition) Cost?

Assetto Corsa (Ultimate Edition) sits at $39.99 on Steam as the standard digital price. That figure has held steady across most regions, with seasonal promotional dips during major Steam sales. Kunos Simulazioni and 505 Games have run aggressive discounts on the Ultimate bundle during the Summer Sale, Winter Sale, and Autumn Sale windows, with the lowest historical price landing around $3.99 during cuts of approximately 90% off. Outside those big sale windows, the title rarely drops below $15-20 on Steam directly, so a discount of more than 50% is the typical mid-cycle deal. If you would rather skip the wait, the Snakzy method covered later in this guide makes the current price effectively irrelevant. You complete offers, earn a Steam gift card, and apply it to the standard listing without watching a sale calendar.

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Assetto Corsa (Ultimate Edition) Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 85 critic / 7.6 user PS4 N/A Xbox One 76 critic / 6.5 user Switch N/A

Assetto Corsa (Ultimate Edition) is available on PC through Steam, on PS4, and on Xbox One. There is no native PS5 or Xbox Series X|S version, and no Nintendo Switch port has been announced. The PC version is the one the modding scene is built around and the version where laser-scanned circuit accuracy is most fully exposed at high frame rates. Since Snakzy payouts redeem as Steam gift cards, the Steam listing is the final step for this method.

Assetto Corsa (Ultimate Edition) System Requirements

Assetto Corsa (Ultimate Edition) uses Kunos‘s in-house engine, which is surprisingly light on hardware for a sim racer of its fidelity. Most gaming PCs from the last five to six years can run it without trouble. A racing wheel is strongly recommended over a controller or mouse for the intended experience.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows Vista SP2 / 7 SP1 / 8 / 8.1 / 10 Windows Vista SP2 / 7 SP1 / 8 / 8.1 / 10 Processor AMD Athlon X2 2.8 GHz or Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4 GHz AMD FX-Series 4-core or Intel Core i5 4-core Memory 2 GB RAM 6 GB RAM Graphics DirectX 10.1 GPU (AMD Radeon HD 6450, NVIDIA GeForce GT 460) AMD Radeon R9 290 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or better DirectX Version 11 Version 11 Storage 25 GB available space 25 GB available space

For VR sim racing, the recommended GTX 970 or R9 290 tier is the realistic floor since headsets push pixel counts dramatically. For 20+ car AI grids on large circuits, a strong CPU matters more than raw GPU horsepower because the physics calculations scale with car count.

Assetto Corsa (Ultimate Edition) Mechanics

The core loop in Assetto Corsa (Ultimate Edition) is built around picking from 170+ cars across the base game and DLC packs, then racing them on laser-scanned real-world circuits in your preferred mode. Career, hot lap, drift, drag, and online multiplayer are all on the menu, with setups tunable down to tire compounds, differential ratios, brake bias, and aero balance. Each car responds to inputs based on real-world physics rather than arcade approximations, which is why professional drivers and engineers have used the title for actual training sessions.

Career mode delivers roughly 10 hours of structured progression as you climb tiers, unlock harder challenges, and earn licenses on real circuits. A main-plus-extras run lands around 25 hours, while chasing every special event, license, and DLC challenge pushes the total past 80 hours. Outside the career structure, the open practice and online modes can extend playtime almost indefinitely, especially if you join a league or run hot-lap leaderboards on community servers.

Progression is car and license driven rather than story driven. There is no narrative protagonist, just the player as driver. The depth comes from setup tuning, learning each laser-scanned circuit including Spa, Nürburgring, Monza, Brands Hatch, and Silverstone, plus DLC additions like Red Bull Ring, Highlands, and Laguna Seca, and pushing each car to its real-world limit on real corners. The modding scene then adds thousands of community cars and tracks on top of the official content.

Assetto Corsa (Ultimate Edition) Top Features

✅ All DLC bundled in: The Ultimate Edition packs the base game alongside Dream Pack 1, Dream Pack 2, Dream Pack 3, the Japanese Pack, Red Pack, Tripl3 Pack, Ready to Race Pack, and the Porsche line in one buy, adding dozens of cars and tracks over the base sim.

✅ Laser-scanned circuits: Every included track is laser-scanned for millimeter-level accuracy, which is one of the reasons league racers and pro drivers treat the title as the sim-racing reference standard.

✅ Massive modding scene: The most mod-friendly sim on PC, with thousands of community cars, tracks, weather mods, and total-conversion projects driven through Content Manager and Custom Shaders Patch.

✅ Native VR support: Full VR integration for Oculus, SteamVR, and WMR headsets, often cited as one of the best VR sim-racing experiences available a decade after launch.

✅ 91% Very Positive on Steam: The base game maintains a Very Positive rating from 42,000+ reviews, a testament to the physics model and the community keeping it alive long after release.

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How To Get Assetto Corsa (Ultimate Edition) Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is Eneba‘s free rewards app for Android and iOS that pays out Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo eShop gift cards in exchange for completing in-app offers. The model is time investment rather than money investment: every offer pays Snakzy coins, and once you have banked enough, you redeem them for a real gift card. No credit card, no subscription, no purchase required at any point.

Here is how to get Assetto Corsa (Ultimate Edition) free step by step:

Download Snakzy. Grab the app free from Google Play or the App Store and create a free account in under 60 seconds. Browse the offerwall. Open the Earn tab and pick offers that match your time budget, including quick surveys, free game installs, or higher-paying milestone offers. Complete offers and bank coins. Each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy wallet, and you can stack them during a commute or while watching TV. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card. Once your balance hits the cashout threshold, head to the Rewards section and select a Steam Wallet card. The $50 denomination covers Assetto Corsa (Ultimate Edition)‘s $39.99 Steam price with $10.01 left for a DLC or a wheel accessory. Use the gift card to buy Assetto Corsa (Ultimate Edition) on Steam. Add the code to your Steam Wallet, search for the title, and check out.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up, check the app for the current offer.

Minimum cashout threshold: $35, you need at least this balance to redeem.

Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones.

Earning rates vary by region, check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days, and the $35 minimum cashout threshold applies before any redemption. Offers and availability vary by region, so check what is live in your country before committing to any specific offer.

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Get Assetto Corsa (Ultimate Edition) Cheaper With Eneba

Not every reader wants to wait to accumulate Snakzy coins. If you want Assetto Corsa (Ultimate Edition) immediately, Eneba is a trusted marketplace for discounted Steam keys at well below the official price. The official Steam price is $39.99, while Eneba listings start from around $3 depending on supplier and region, which is a saving of up to 92% off the storefront cost. The key is a legitimate, permanent licence redeemed on Steam, identical in every respect to a direct purchase from the storefront. This is not a workaround to the Snakzy method, just an alternative path for readers who would rather pay a low fixed price now than build a balance over a few weeks.

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If you’d prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards, here is the closest card above Assetto Corsa (Ultimate Edition)‘s price.

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Eneba prices fluctuate, so check the live listing before purchasing. The process is straightforward: select a product, pay, and receive a game key or gift card code by email. You can pick Snakzy (free, requires time), an Eneba game key (discounted, immediate), or an Eneba gift card (adds wallet funds for an official Steam purchase). All three end with a legitimate copy of Assetto Corsa (Ultimate Edition) on your account.

Is It Legal to Get Assetto Corsa (Ultimate Edition) Free With Snakzy?

Yes, getting Assetto Corsa (Ultimate Edition) free through Snakzy is fully legal. The process is straightforward: you complete in-app offers from real advertisers, Snakzy shares ad revenue with you as coins, you redeem those coins for a Steam gift card, and you make an official purchase on Steam. Kunos Simulazioni and 505 Games receive full payment from Steam for that licence, and the end result is a permanent copy tied to your account, identical to a normal buy.

What you should avoid is the other side of the search results: unofficial “free download” sites, cracks, torrents, and modified installers. These are flatly illegal. The risks are serious. Malware can compromise your PC and account credentials, and pirated copies trigger no real licence at all, meaning no online play, no updates, and no support. Kunos Simulazioni and 505 Games are harmed when their work is distributed for free outside the proper channels.

The Snakzy method is a straightforward way to get the game without spending your own money. You support the developers through a real Steam purchase, and you walk away with the full Ultimate Edition library on your account.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Assetto Corsa (Ultimate Edition) Free

The Snakzy method is built for budget-conscious sim racers with a packed wishlist, no patience for waiting on the next Steam sale, and a willingness to trade a few weeks of casual offer completion for a real Steam gift card. With 170+ cars across the base game and DLC, laser-scanned circuits, native VR, and a massive modding scene, the Ultimate Edition is the right starting point for the franchise rather than the trimmed-down base sim alone.

To start, download Snakzy on Android or iOS, claim the welcome bonus, browse the offerwall for high-value entries, and start banking coins toward the $50 Steam gift card target. With one to two payout cycles, you can clear Assetto Corsa (Ultimate Edition)‘s $39.99 price and still have leftover credit for a DLC car pack or two.

Once your gift card is loaded, how to get Assetto Corsa (Ultimate Edition) free is just a checkout away.

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