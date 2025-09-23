15 Games Like Fortnite for Battle Royale Fans

Games like Fortnite have redefined online multiplayer, blending battle royale action, Fortnite creative building, and a steady stream of fresh content. The formula has inspired countless titles, each bringing its own twist on competitive gameplay and community-driven fun.

What makes Fortnite stand out is how it balances fast-paced matches with freedom to experiment . Still, there are other games that capture the same thrill in different ways. In this guide, I’ll walk through the top picks that deliver the same rush in survival modes, sandbox game creation systems, or all-out battle royale chaos.

Our Top Picks for Games Like Fortnite

When looking at the best games like Fortnite, a few titles rise above the rest. These are the five I keep coming back to when I want something different but still familiar.

PUBG: Battlegrounds (2017) – Often compared directly in the PUBG vs Fortnite debate, PUBG offers a grittier, more realistic take on battle royale. Call of Duty: Warzone (2020) – Warzone stands tall among games like Call of Duty and has become one of the top FPS games in its own right. Apex Legends (2019) – Each Legend brings unique abilities, and when combined with some of the smoothest movement in the genre, it’s one of the best battle royale games available. Counter-Strike (1999) – Counter-Strike has always been the gold standard for tactical shooters, and the latest version continues that legacy. Valorant (2020) – Riot Games’ competitive shooter blends sharp gunplay with unique agent abilities, creating a mix of tactics and reflexes.

All five bring their own twist to the formula, and each one scratches a different itch. But these aren’t the only titles worth your time. Keep reading and you’ll find even more games like Fortnite that blend competition and fun in their own way.

15 Games Like Fortnite to Play Right Now

From tactical shooters to massive online battle royales, this list covers some of the strongest contenders for fans who enjoy Fortnite’s mix of creativity and competition. How many of these games like Fortnite have you played?

1. PUBG: Battlegrounds [Best Realistic Battle Royale Experience]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Mobile Year of Release 2017 Creator/s Developer: PUBG Studios • Publisher: Krafton Unique Features Realistic gunplay, large maps, survival-focused mechanics Best For Fans of realistic tactical battle royale Average Playtime 20–30 hours Metacritic Score 82/100 (PC)

PUBG, short for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, set the stage for modern battle royales. Just like Fortnite’s colorful chaos, PUBG is free to play (since 2022) and emphasizes gritty realism and high-stakes survival. Matches begin with up to 100 players parachuting onto expansive maps, scavenging for weapons, and carefully positioning themselves as the safe zone closes in.

The gameplay rewards patience and precision. Every firefight feels decisive, with recoil-heavy gunplay and limited resources forcing players to think strategically. Its muted, military-inspired visuals create a grounded experience that stands apart from Fortnite’s vibrant aesthetic.

PUBG is a more realistic and tactical alternative to Fortnite, where survival depends on positioning, map knowledge, and weapon mastery. Competitive players benefit from smoother visuals, especially if you’re playing with the best monitors for Fortnite.

Pro tip Don’t ignore vehicles because they aren’t just for transportation. Used wisely, they provide mobile cover and a fast way to reposition in late-game circles.

My Verdict: If you’re looking for a slower, more strategic approach to the genre, PUBG remains one of the best battle royale games.

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Xbox, PlayStation Year of Release 2020 (with ongoing updates through 2025) Creator/s Developer: Infinity Ward, Raven Software • Publisher: Activision Unique Features Gulag “second-chance” mechanic, contracts, large-scale maps Best For Fans of polished FPS combat Average Playtime 6–8 hours Metacritic Score 91/100 (PC)

Call of Duty: Warzone takes the franchise’s trademark action and adapts it into a large-scale battle royale. Matches feature up to 150 players dropped into sprawling maps filled with weapons, vehicles, and contracts that reward bold plays.

What makes Warzone unique is its second-chance system. The Gulag gives eliminated players a one-on-one duel, turning failure into another chance to fight back. This mechanic, along with frequent updates and new modes, keeps every season feeling fresh, which makes it a perfect game.

The aesthetic leans on cinematic realism, combining sharp textures, military-grade gear, and atmospheric details that heighten the immersion. These mechanics, combined with a steady stream of seasonal updates, cement Warzone as one of the most competitive and enduring battle royale experiences available.

Pro tip Don’t rush to spend all your cash. Save enough for buybacks, reviving a teammate at the right time can completely flip the match in your squad’s favor.

My Verdict: With polished gunplay, constant updates, and the adrenaline of second chances, Warzone is one of the best battle royale games for players who enjoy Fortnite’s intensity but want something grounded in military realism.

3. Apex Legends [Best Hero-Based Battle Royale]

Our Score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Switch Year of Release 2019 Creator/s Developer: Respawn Entertainment • Publisher: EA Unique Features Hero-based abilities, squad-focused combat, ping system Best For Players who enjoy teamwork and class-based shooters Average Playtime 15–25 hours Metacritic Score 89/100 (PC)

Apex Legends reshaped the battle royale space by blending hero shooter elements with squad-focused strategy. Instead of playing as a blank-slate character, you choose from a roster of “Legends,” each with unique abilities that can change the outcome of a fight. Some provide recon, others excel in defense, while a few specialize in aggressive pushes, creating endless combinations for team synergy.

Apex Legends emphasizes movement and communication. Sliding, climbing, and fast repositioning make firefights fluid, while the ping system lets squads coordinate without even speaking.

Many gamers highlight how Apex Legends rewards creativity in both combat and movement, which makes it feel less predictable than most top battle royale games. Its visual aesthetic is sharp and colorful, striking a balance between futuristic design and grounded realism.

Pro tip Don’t always chase kills; picking a Legend that complements your teammates can make your squad far stronger than relying on raw gun skill alone. Strategic ability usage often decides matches.

My Verdict: Apex Legends is one of the popular games and is perfect for players who love Fortnite’s pace but want more depth in team coordination and character-driven strategy. With its polished movement and ability-driven meta, it continues to stand tall with the best strategy games out there.

4. Counter-Strike [Best Competitive Tactical Shooter]

Our Score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of Release 1999 (CS: GO – 2012, CS2 – 2023) Creator/s Developer: Valve, Hidden Path Entertainment Unique Features Tactical rounds, bomb defusal, competitive esports scene Best For Hardcore competitive FPS fans Average Playtime 30–40 hours Metacritic Score 83/100

Counter-Strike is the gold standard of tactical shooters, refined over two decades of competitive play. At its core, the premise is simple: two teams, Terrorists and Counter-Terrorists, battle across rounds with objectives like planting or defusing a bomb or rescuing hostages. Within that simplicity lies incredible depth.

Players must master recoil patterns, precise aim, and map awareness to succeed. Every bullet counts, and every round’s economy, when to save and when to buy, can swing the momentum of a match.

Unlike more casual shooters, Counter-Strike thrives on razor-sharp gunplay and split-second decision-making, which is why it has become one of the most enduring esports titles worldwide.

The visual style in its game development is minimalistic and practical, designed to prioritize clarity so players can focus entirely on tactics. Much like how a player might choose the best MTG sleeves to protect a valuable deck, Counter-Strike’s community has long protected its core tactical experience, ensuring the game’s consistent and fair competitive framework remains a top priority.

Pro tip Manage your money carefully. Make smart purchases each round to ensure you and your team can afford rifles, armor, and utility later.

My Verdict: Counter-Strike is the ultimate competitive FPS for players who want a pure test of skill, strategy, and teamwork. Its precision-driven gameplay loop ensures it remains just as intense in 2025 as it was at launch.

5. Valorant [Best Ability Driven FPS Competition]

Our Score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of Release 2020 Creator/s Developer & Publisher: Riot Games Unique Features Character abilities mixed with tactical gunplay Best For Fans of CS-like gameplay with extra layers of strategy Average Playtime 35–45 hours Metacritic Score 80/100 (PC)

Valorant is Riot Games’ answer to the tactical FPS genre, which blends precise gunplay with hero-style abilities. Matches pit two teams of five against each other in high-stakes rounds where strategy, coordination, and sharp aim determine who comes out on top. Each Agent brings unique skills that can change the course of a round.

Players spend most of their time planning attack or defense strategies and working with their team to outthink opponents. For many, it feels like the midpoint between the best FPS games and hero shooters, offering the best of both worlds.

The game’s aesthetic mixes futuristic design with vibrant character art, which gives it a clean but energetic look that makes competitive matches exciting to watch and play. Precision matters in tactical shooters, so checking the best monitor for Valorant ensures your setup does not hold you back.

Pro tip Learn lineups for smokes, flashes, or recon abilities on popular maps. Mastering these can single-handedly shift the outcome of a round in your team’s favor.

My Verdict: Valorant is perfect for players who enjoy tactical depth, crisp shooting mechanics, and a team-based competitive environment. Its balance of skill and strategy makes it one of the best alternatives for fans of games like Fortnite.

6. Z1 Battle Royale [Best Early Battle Royale Classic]

Our Score 9.0 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of Release 2015 Creator/s Developer: Daybreak Game Company Unique Features One of the first battle royale experiences, fast matches Best For Fans of early BR nostalgia Average Playtime 15–20 hours Metacritic Score 71/100 (PC)

Z1 Battle Royale, once known as H1Z1, is one of the early pioneers of the battle royale genre. The premise is straightforward: drop into a massive map, scavenge weapons and gear, and fight to be the last player standing. Unlike the tactical pacing of PUBG, Z1 leans into high-speed action, quick looting, and a more arcade-like feel that keeps matches fast and energetic.

Players spend much of their time racing between safe zones, looting buildings, and engaging in intense firefights. The visual aesthetic is gritty and slightly rugged, emphasizing a survivalist tone while still feeling accessible. The Z1 rewards bold and fast-moving playstyles rather than slow tactical setups, which gives it a distinctive identity among the best survival games.

Pro tip Always keep a vehicle nearby. In Z1, mobility is everything, and cars are often the difference between escaping the gas or getting caught in an ambush.

My Verdict: Z1 Battle Royale is ideal for players who want a no-frills, high-energy alternative to Fortnite. Its quick matches, accessible mechanics, and old-school battle royale feel make it a nostalgic yet exciting pick.

7. Hunt: Showdown [Best Survival Horror Shooter]

Our Score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Xbox, PlayStation Year of Release 2019 Creator/s Developer & Publisher: Crytek Unique Features PvPvE, horror elements, permadeath hunters Best For Fans of tension-driven horror shooters Average Playtime 30–45 hours Metacritic Score 81/100 (PC)

Hunt: Showdown delivers one of the most distinctive spins on the battle royale formula. Set in the swamps of Louisiana, players take on the role of bounty hunters tracking down terrifying monsters.

One of the interesting things about this game is that some hunters have unique abilities, and monsters appear with supernatural powers. Other players are doing the same, and they can ambush you at any time to steal your hard-earned rewards.

Every match is a nerve-racking balance of stealth, combat, and survival. You’ll spend time creeping through eerie environments, using sound carefully to avoid detection, and engaging in intense firefights when things inevitably go wrong. Many fans compare it to the best PvE games, since monsters and AI threats play as much of a role in shaping tension as enemy players do.

The visuals lock in that swampy horror vibe, with fog, firelight, and rotting shacks setting the stage. Every sound matters too, from gunshots echoing through the bayou to crows giving away your spot. It’s less like a shooter, more like living through a horror story.

Pro tip Always listen before you move. Footsteps, crows, and even distant gunshots reveal enemy positions long before you see them.

My Verdict: Hunt: Showdown is ideal for players who crave tension, strategy, and high-stakes survival. With its blend of PvP and PvE, every match feels unpredictable, dangerous, and unforgettable.

8. Naraka: Bladepoint [Best Melee Focused Battle Royale]

Our Score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Xbox, PlayStation Year of Release 2021 Creator/s Developer: 24 Entertainment • Publisher: NetEase Games Unique Features Martial arts combat, grappling hook traversal Best For Players who enjoy melee-focused gameplay Average Playtime 15–20 hours Metacritic Score 70/100 (PC)

Naraka: Bladepoint flips the battle royale genre on its head by emphasizing martial arts-inspired melee combat over traditional gunplay. Instead of hiding behind cover and trading bullets, players leap across rooftops, scale cliffs with grappling hooks, and engage in fast, fluid sword fights.

The core activities revolve around mastering timing, combos, and counter-attacks with different weapons, all while staying mobile in vertical environments. Its aesthetic blends fantasy and Eastern martial arts, giving the game a striking, cinematic feel.

If you enjoy fluid combat systems, it has the same addictive appeal as the best sandbox games, where creativity and freedom define the experience.

Pro tip Practice parrying and dodging as much as attacking. Most duels are won by those who can anticipate enemy combos rather than just dealing damage.

My Verdict: Naraka: Bladepoint is the perfect choice for players who want something radically different from gun-focused battle royales. Its melee combat and high-mobility mechanics make every match feel like a martial arts showdown.

Our Score 8.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Consoles, Mobile Year of Release Ongoing community mods since 2012 Creator/s Mojang Studios + Community Creators Unique Features Custom maps, player-made arenas, crafting survival Best For Creative survival fans Average Playtime 10-40 hours Metacritic Score 93/100 (Minecraft base game, PC)

Minecraft might not be a traditional battle royale, but community-made Hunger Games servers and mods have transformed it into one of the most customizable survival showdowns out there. Instead of preset mechanics, players shape the battlefield themselves, creating arenas that range from sprawling cities to tight survival zones filled with traps and resources.

The gameplay revolves around gathering gear, crafting, and outlasting competitors, with visuals that retain Minecraft’s iconic blocky aesthetic. What makes it special is the freedom: no two matches are ever the same because the community builds the rules, maps, and experiences.

Hunger Games servers deliver a level of unpredictability and creativity missing in other battle royales. It sits comfortably alongside the best games like Minecraft for those who enjoy freedom-driven survival experiences.

If you’re jumping into survival servers, the best laptop for Minecraft makes it easier to enjoy smooth performance with custom maps.

Pro tip Look for well-established Hunger Games communities with active moderation, balanced loot systems, and regularly updated maps.

My Verdict: Minecraft’s modded battle royale modes are perfect for players who want survival gameplay with infinite variety and community-driven creativity.

10. Dead by Daylight [Best Asymmetrical Survival Horror]

Our Score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, Mobile Year of Release 2016 Creator/s Developer: Behaviour Interactive Unique Features 4v1 asymmetrical survival, iconic horror killers Best For Horror fans and asymmetrical multiplayer lovers Average Playtime 15–20 hours Metacritic Score 71/100 (PC)

Dead by Daylight delivers a tense asymmetrical survival-horror experience where one player becomes the Killer, and four others play Survivors who must repair generators, open escape routes, and stay alive. Its eerie, atmospheric maps, chilling sound design, and unsettling visuals capture the tension of classic slasher films.

The gameplay is highly strategic: Survivors cooperate to evade the Killer, using stealth, teamwork, and quick thinking, while the Killer hunts them down with unique abilities inspired by both original characters and licensed icons like Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger, and Ghost Face.

Players praise its constant balance tweaks and seasonal events, which keep matches fresh and unpredictable. It also fits well with the best horror survival games for those who thrive on fear and adrenaline.

What really sells it is the presentation. Foggy fields, abandoned warehouses, and grimy forests feel ripped straight from a nightmare. The soundtrack doesn’t just sit in the background either, it spikes your panic the second the Killer gets close.

Pro tip Survivors should use the environment to break the line of sight; pallet drops and window vaults can mean the difference between escape and capture.

My Verdict: Dead by Daylight is perfect for players who love the thrill of being hunted or the satisfaction of being the hunter in a horror-filled multiplayer setting.

11. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout [Best Party Style Battle Royale]

Our Score 8.0 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch Year of Release 2020 Creator/s Developer: Mediatonic • Publisher: Epic Games Unique Features Obstacle-course gameplay, party game chaos Best For Casual and family-friendly fun Average Playtime 5–15 hours Metacritic Score 80/100 (PC)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout transforms the high-pressure world of battle royales into a fun and lighthearted competition. Players race, dodge, and stumble their way through chaotic obstacle courses filled with colorful visuals, unpredictable physics, and a lot of laughs. Each round eliminates a chunk of contestants until one player is crowned champion.

Constant updates, new maps, and crossovers with popular franchises keep it lively, making it one of the most entertaining best platformer games for anyone who enjoys competitive but non-violent gameplay.

Pro tip Timing your jumps is everything, as slowing down for a split second often helps you avoid getting knocked out by swinging hammers or moving platforms.

My Verdict: Fall Guys is ideal for players looking for a battle royale that feels more like a party game than a survival challenge, offering pure fun in every match.

12. Garena Free Fire [Best Mobile Battle Royale Option]

Our Score 7.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Mobile (iOS, Android) Year of Release 2017 Creator/s Developer: 111dots Studio • Publisher: Garena Unique Features Short matches, optimized for low-end devices Best For Mobile gamers who want quick sessions Average Playtime 10-15 hours Metacritic Score N/A

Garena Free Fire was built from the ground up for mobile, making it one of the most accessible entries in the battle royale space. Matches are designed to be short and fast-paced, lasting around 10 minutes, which makes it easy to play on the go.

Gamers online often highlight how its character system adds variety, letting you pick abilities that suit different playstyles, while the smaller maps ensure every encounter feels tense and action-packed.

The visuals lean toward vibrant and stylish, optimized to run smoothly across a range of devices. As one of the most downloaded best FPS games on mobile, it continues to attract millions worldwide with frequent updates and events.

Pro tip Stick to close-range weapons like SMGs and shotguns in the early game as smaller maps mean you’ll run into enemies fast, and quick reactions can secure you an edge.

My Verdict: Garena Free Fire is perfect for anyone who wants a quick, engaging battle royale on mobile without sacrificing strategy or intensity.

13. Knives Out [Best Alternative Mobile Shooter]

Our Score 7.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Mobile, PC (China/Japan focused) Year of Release 2017 Creator/s Developer & Publisher: NetEase Games Unique Features Expansive maps, squad-focused gameplay Best For Fans of PUBG-like mobile shooters Average Playtime 15–20 hours Metacritic Score N/A

Knives Out takes the classic battle royale format and adapts it for large-scale mobile and PC play. Each match drops 100 players onto a sprawling battlefield filled with weapons, vehicles, and loot, offering a mix of fast-paced firefights and strategic long-distance play.

Players often note that it strikes a nice balance between realism and accessibility, making it easier to pick up than more complex shooters while still providing depth. Its vehicle combat is frequently praised, giving matches a chaotic edge that sets it apart from standard shooters.

The visuals are bright yet gritty, with maps that feature varied terrains like cities, mountains, and forests. Fans often compare Knives Out to other games like Call of Duty because of its mix of tactical shooting and large-scale survival.

Pro tip Make smart use of vehicles for quick escapes when the safe zone shrinks and firefights get heated.

My Verdict: Knives Out is a great choice for players who want a mobile battle royale with large-scale battles, flexible playstyles, and plenty of action.

14. Totally Accurate Battlegrounds (TABS) [Best Parody Battle Royale Fun]

Our Score 7.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of Release 2018 Creator/s Developer: Landfall Games Unique Features Physics-based comedy, parody mechanics Best For Players who enjoy humor and chaotic fun Average Playtime 10–20 hours Metacritic Score N/A

Totally Accurate Battlegrounds began as a parody of the battle royale genre but has built a loyal community for its ridiculous, physics-driven chaos. Instead of aiming for realism, it leans into wobbly characters, silly animations, and unpredictable encounters.

Players scavenge odd weapons, stumble through ragdoll physics, and engage in slapstick firefights that often end in hilarious failures. It is one of the best games like Fortnite worth playing due to a number of factors.

Its colorful, blocky visuals and absurd mechanics make it stand out compared to serious titles in the genre. It’s the perfect break when traditional games like PUBG vs Fortnite feel too intense.

Pro tip Experiment with physics. Sometimes the environment can cause as much chaos as your weapons.

My Verdict: Totally Accurate Battlegrounds is a fun pick for players who want a goofy, unpredictable take on the battle royale formula.

15. Grand Theft Auto V Online [Best Open World Chaos Battle Arena]

Our Score 7.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Xbox, PlayStation Year of Release 2013 (online updated continuously) Creator/s Developer: Rockstar North • Publisher: Rockstar Games Unique Features Open-world mayhem, custom modes, large player base Best For Players who enjoy sandbox chaos with battle arena elements Average Playtime Highly variable (1–50+ hours) Metacritic Score 97/100 (base GTA V, PC)

Grand Theft Auto V Online (2025) offers one of the most expansive online sandboxes ever created. Players can take part in elaborate heists, street races, roleplay servers, or even community-made battle royale matches.

No two sessions feel the same, whether you’re running a criminal empire, cruising with friends, or getting caught up in wild player-made game modes. Its hyper-detailed Los Santos setting combines realism with satire, making the world feel both alive and chaotic.

If you love that mix of freedom, crime, and unpredictable player encounters, GTA Online easily sits alongside the best games like GTA that thrive on open-world mayhem.

Pro tip Invest early in businesses like the CEO Office or Nightclub to build passive income and fund your high-stakes heists.

My Verdict: Fans will love GTA V Online for its endless replayability, thriving community, and limitless ways to play.

FAQs

What is the best game like Fortnite?

The best game like Fortnite is PUBG: Battlegrounds, the title that kicked off the modern battle royale craze. It trades Fortnite’s flashy building for gritty, realistic firefights and tactical survival, making every match feel high-stakes and unpredictable.

What style of game is Fortnite?

Fortnite is a battle royale-style shooter game played from a third-person perspective, combining fast-paced combat with unique building mechanics. It also blends elements of survival and creativity, letting players construct defensive structures while competing in PvP matches within an ever-changing world

What age is Fortnite for?

Fortnite is suitable for players aged 12 and up, with a PEGI 12 / ESRB T rating. The game contains cartoonish violence and online interactions, but no graphic gore, making it appropriate for teens, while parents should monitor online chat.

Is Call of Duty better than Fortnite?

It depends on player preference. Call of Duty: Warzone focuses on realistic gunplay and tactical mechanics, while Fortnite emphasizes building, creative gameplay, and casual fun. Fans of fast, strategic shooting may prefer Call of Duty, whereas those who enjoy building and creative modes often favor Fortnite.

Is PUBG or Fortnite bigger?

Fortnite has a larger global audience due to its cross-platform accessibility, regular updates, and creative modes, but PUBG remains popular for realistic battle royale gameplay. The “bigger” game depends on whether you measure by player base, cultural impact, or esports presence.

What games inspired Fortnite?

Fortnite drew inspiration from games like Minecraft for building, PUBG for battle royale mechanics, and H1Z1 for early survival PvP gameplay. Its combination of shooting, building, and a constantly evolving map created a unique spin on existing multiplayer formulas.