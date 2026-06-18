The best strikers in EAFC 26 are the players who define matches. They score the goals that change results, whether it’s in Career Mode or Ultimate Team. Having the right young striker means you’re not just planning for today’s wins but also building toward future glory .

Some strikers are already elite and can start scoring immediately, while others are hidden gems who need training but eventually turn into lethal finishers. From pure poachers to versatile forwards who can create and score, this guide covers the most exciting young strikers in EAFC 26.

Strikers with Best Career Mode Potential in EAFC 26

If you want to build a Career Mode squad that dominates for years, investing in the right young striker is essential. The best strikers in EAFC 26 with high potential don’t just score goals; they grow into leaders who can carry your team season after season. Starting with raw talent and developing into world-class finishers, these players offer both immediate impact and long-term value.

Some of these strikers, like Endrick at Real Madrid or Rasmus Højlund at Manchester United, already have the attributes to make a difference from the first whistle. They combine pace, power, and finishing ability to consistently threaten defenses.

Others, such as Rodrigo Mora or Youssoufa Moukoko, may need time to refine their skills, but their high potential means they can become unstoppable with training and regular minutes on the pitch.

What sets these strikers apart is their versatility: some are clinical poachers, others excel at holding up the ball and linking play, while a few can even operate in wider forward roles. By signing one of these talents early, you’re securing a long-term solution up front – saving transfer funds down the line and ensuring your attack continues to improve every season.

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Who Are The Best Strikers You Can Buy in EAFC 26 Career Mode?

The right striker transforms your squad. No matter if you need pace, clinical finishing, or a striker who links play, this list has you covered. Below are the most promising options to sign:

Player Name Age Club Position Market Value Current Rating Potential Rating Endrick 19 Real Madrid ST €24–30M 77 91 Victor Boniface 25 SV Werder Bremen ST €46–60M 81 87 Rasmus Højlund 23 SSC Napoli ST €21–30M 76 84 Benjamin Šeško 22 Man Utd ST €47–55M 80 88 Youssoufa Moukoko 21 F.C. København ST €8–15M 73 81 Gonçalo Ramos 24 Paris SG ST €32–40M 80 85 Viktor Gyökeres 28 Arsenal ST €73–80M 87 88 Evan Ferguson 21 AS Roma ST €6–10M 73 82 Marcos Leonardo 23 Al Hilal ST €32–40M 79 86 Fábio Silva 23 Borussia Dortmund ST €29–35M 79 85

1. Endrick [Best Exploding Target Man]

Attribute Detail Age/Nationality/Club 19 / Brazil / Real Madrid Overall rating (OVR) 77 Pace (PAC) 87 Shooting (SHO) 77 Passing (PAS) 62 Dribbling (DRI) 78 Defending (DEF) 30 Preferred foot Left

Real Madrid’s Brazilian forward sensation possesses electric acceleration and lethal shooting capabilities. Endrick is built to comfortably lead your line, executing explosive breakaways and powerful final-third conversions, quickly developing into a dynamic world-class attacker with immense longevity.

2. Victor Boniface [Best Aerial Target Monster]

Attribute Detail Age/Nationality/Club 25 / Nigeria / SV Werder Bremen Overall rating (OVR) 81 Pace (PAC) 67 Shooting (SHO) 83 Passing (PAS) 66 Dribbling (DRI) 80 Defending (DEF) 32 Preferred foot Right

A towering and physically dominant presence up front, Boniface provides elite strength and structural shielding. Moving to SV Werder Bremen, his immense shot power and aerial mastery ensure that your frontline safely links up long balls, maintaining a lethal final-third pressure against deep-lying defensive blocks.

3. Rasmus Højlund [Best High-Pace Dynamic Target Forward]

Attribute Detail Age/Nationality/Club 23 / Denmark / SSC Napoli Overall rating (OVR) 76 Pace (PAC) 85 Shooting (SHO) 76 Passing (PAS) 58 Dribbling (DRI) 72 Defending (DEF) 33 Preferred foot Left

The Danish physical powerhouse offers exceptional sprint speed paired with standard target-man capabilities. Representing SSC Napoli, Højlund commands spatial lines, holding up play under high defensive press setups and generating clinical breakthrough finishes inside the penalty area.

4. Benjamin Šeško [Best Complete Athletic Striker]

Attribute Detail Age/Nationality/Club 22 / Slovenia / Man Utd Overall rating (OVR) 80 Pace (PAC) 83 Shooting (SHO) 80 Passing (PAS) 65 Dribbling (DRI) 78 Defending (DEF) 46 Preferred foot Right

Representing Manchester United, Šeško provides an exceptional combination of clinical aerial threat, rapid transition speed, and precise technical positioning. His high shooting mechanics and elite acrobatic abilities enable him to turn average crosses into match-winning milestones effortlessly.

5. Youssoufa Moukoko [Best Close-Control Poacher]

Attribute Detail Age/Nationality/Club 21 / Germany / F.C. København Overall rating (OVR) 73 Pace (PAC) 74 Shooting (SHO) 69 Passing (PAS) 59 Dribbling (DRI) 77 Defending (DEF) 34 Preferred foot Left

Moukoko thrives in tight final-third situations, playing as a lightning-fast, high-agility finisher. Now leading the attack at F.C. København, his exquisite balance and close-control dribbling make him a persistent threat inside the 18-yard box, developing into an elite tactical wildcard.

6. Gonçalo Ramos [Best High-Press Advanced Forward]

Attribute Detail Age/Nationality/Club 24 / Portugal / Paris SG Overall rating (OVR) 80 Pace (PAC) 73 Shooting (SHO) 79 Passing (PAS) 64 Dribbling (DRI) 77 Defending (DEF) 48 Preferred foot Right

An energetic advanced forward at Paris SG, Gonçalo Ramos combines precise final-third positioning with continuous off-the-ball running. His strong heading accuracy and press-proven mechanics help establish intense pressure down the middle, transforming deep transitions cleanly into clinical conversions.

7. Viktor Gyökeres [Best High-Press Striker]

Attribute Detail Age/Nationality/Club 28 / Sweden / Arsenal Overall rating (OVR) 87 Pace (PAC) 90 Shooting (SHO) 86 Passing (PAS) 73 Dribbling (DRI) 81 Defending (DEF) 36 Preferred foot Right

Gyökeres combines relentless pressing instincts with exceptional hold-up play, which makes him a nightmare for defenders to shake off the ball. His physical dominance and chest control allow him to bring teammates into play even under pressure, while his clinical finishing ensures every chance he creates for himself counts. A consistent 21 goals in his first season at Arsenal proved his numbers translate at the highest level – and his work rate off the ball makes him a tactical asset well beyond the box.

8. Evan Ferguson [Best Traditional Number 9 Pivot]

Attribute Detail Age/Nationality/Club 21 / Republic of Ireland / AS Roma Overall rating (OVR) 73 Pace (PAC) 66 Shooting (SHO) 75 Passing (PAS) 60 Dribbling (DRI) 71 Defending (DEF) 20 Preferred foot Right

Ferguson presents classical target-man characteristics mixed with a crisp long-range shooting capability. Now driving the attack for AS Roma, his natural strength and link-up competency ensure that your squad consistently commands possession high up the pitch during high-stakes structural promotions.

9. Marcos Leonardo [Best Technical Inside Poacher]

Attribute Detail Age/Nationality/Club 23 / Brazil / Al Hilal Overall rating (OVR) 79 Pace (PAC) 78 Shooting (SHO) 78 Passing (PAS) 63 Dribbling (DRI) 75 Defending (DEF) 27 Preferred foot Right

Marcos Leonardo mixes sublime technical close control with wonderful penalty-box positioning. Operating for Al Hilal, his supreme composure and high heading metrics guarantee a constant supply of clinical goals, making him a reliable, highly versatile forward gem for long-term investments.

10. Fábio Silva [Best High-Workrate Technical Forward]

Attribute Detail Age/Nationality/Club 23 / Portugal / Borussia Dortmund Overall rating (OVR) 79 Pace (PAC) 81 Shooting (SHO) 77 Passing (PAS) 64 Dribbling (DRI) 79 Defending (DEF) 32 Preferred foot Right

A technical forward possessing exceptional short-passing links and dribbling skill, Fábio Silva now represents Borussia Dortmund. His high workrate and elite jumping metrics enable him to connect seamlessly with attacking midfielders, providing a smooth tactical link across your entire front line.

No matter your playstyle, these strikers offer the perfect mix of present-day quality and long-term potential. From hidden gems like Marcos Leonardo to rising stars such as Endrick and established threats like Victor Boniface, each brings unique strengths to your squad. Choosing the right one early can define your Career Mode success and give your team the cutting edge for years to come.

Best Strikers for Lower League Teams

Smaller clubs don’t have to miss out on talent. These budget-friendly strikers can grow into stars with proper training.

Player Name Age Club Position Market Value Current Rating Potential Rating Rodrigo Mora 18 FC Porto ST/CAM €17–25M 76 88 Jorthy Mokio 18 Ajax CF/ST/CDM €2–6M 70 86 Elye Wahi 23 Frankfurt ST €12–18M 75 82

*Although primarily a midfielder, Mokio has the versatility to adapt into a striker role for smaller clubs.

Best Strikers for Top League Teams

Elite clubs need strikers who can deliver immediately. These young forwards combine current ability with sky-high potential:

Player Name Age Club Position Market Value (Est.) Current Rating Potential Rating Endrick 19 Real Madrid ST €24–30M 77 91 Rasmus Højlund 23 SSC Napoli ST €21–30M 76 84 Lamine Yamal 18 FC Barcelona RW/RM €148–155M 89 95

These strikers are already good enough to make an impact in the biggest matches, while still offering room to grow into world-class talents. Signing one of them guarantees your attack stays dangerous today and continues to improve in the seasons ahead, giving elite clubs the edge they need in both domestic and European competitions.

Cheap Strikers in EAFC 26 Career Mode

Not every manager has the budget of a superclub, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find goal-scorers. EAFC 26 features plenty of affordable strikers who can lead the line without breaking your transfer budget. Some are young prospects with room to grow, while others are slightly more established forwards who can contribute immediately for smaller clubs.

Here are ten of the best cheap striker options you can sign in Career Mode:

Player Name Age Club Position Market Value (Est.) Current Rating Potential Rating Rodrigo Mora 18 FC Porto ST €6–10M 76 88 Jorthy Mokio 18 Ajax CF/ST €2–6M 70 86 Marcos Leonardo 23 Al Hilal ST €32–40M 79 86 Fábio Silva 23 Borussia Dortmund ST €29–35M 79 85 George Ilenikhena 19 AS Monaco ST €5–10M 72 82 Karim Konaté 22 RB Salzburg ST €8–16M 72 86 Gift Orban 23 Lyon ST €8–15M 74 81 Antonio Nusa 21 RB Leipzig RW/LW/LM €18–22M 76 88 Vangelis Pavlidis 27 SL Benfica ST €27–35M 82 82 Terem Moffi 26 OGC Nice ST €10–20M 75 79

EAFC 26 Best Strikers & Young Players

Strikers may score the goals that win you matches, but true success in Career Mode comes from building a balanced squad. While this guide highlights the best strikers in EAFC 26, you’ll also want to strengthen every area of the pitch to compete at the highest level.

Best Young Defenders – Build a rock-solid back line with rising stars who have the strength and vision to anchor your squad.

– Build a rock-solid back line with rising stars who have the strength and vision to anchor your squad. Best Young Midfielders – Control the tempo with creative engines who can dictate play, link defense with attack, and change games in an instant.

– Control the tempo with creative engines who can dictate play, link defense with attack, and change games in an instant. Best Young Attackers – Beyond strikers, wingers, and versatile forwards add pace, flair, and unpredictability to your squad.

– Beyond strikers, wingers, and versatile forwards add pace, flair, and unpredictability to your squad. Best Young Players – A complete overview of the top under-23 talents across every position, making it easy to scout tomorrow’s icons.

– A complete overview of the top under-23 talents across every position, making it easy to scout tomorrow’s icons. Best Players Overall – Elite under-23 stars who can instantly lift your team’s level and deliver silverware.

With the right striker leading the line and a balanced squad around them, your Career Mode journey in EAFC 26 will be set up for glory season after season.