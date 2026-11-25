Signing the best young players in EAFC 26 is the fastest way to build a team that dominates. Young players improve fast, making them perfect for Career Mode. Some are already ready to shine, while others are hidden wonderkids waiting to explode into world-class stars after a few training seasons.

The right signings can turn an underdog team into a real contender or help a top club reach the next level. In this guide, I’ll walk you through the best young players in EAFC 26, why they’re worth signing, and where each one fits in your squad.

Our Top Picks for the Best Young Players in EAFC 26

Not sure where to start? These three signings give you the best mix of rating, potential and price among the best young players in EAFC 26.

Player Best for Shop Lamine Yamal Highest potential (95) and an 89 overall winger at 18, with FC Barcelona Shop on Eneba Jude Bellingham Highest overall rating (90) for title challengers at Real Madrid Shop on Eneba Jorthy Mokio Cheapest pick at €6–12M with 89 potential, for lower-league saves Shop on Eneba

Each pick has a full breakdown below, so scroll down and compare the stats before you commit your transfer budget.

Best Young Players With Career Mode Potential in EAFC 26

Starting your Career Mode team in EAFC 26 with the best young players sets the stage for long-term success. These rising stars can make an instant impact while still growing into top-tier talent over the seasons. Some are true wonderkids who can climb to elite ratings, while others already have the skill to slot straight into your lineup.

The list below covers the best young players in EAFC 26 for every kind of team, from lower-league rebuilds to powerhouse clubs chasing trophies. It also includes budget picks that cost little and still carry high potential.

Mix high-potential signings with players who are game-ready now, and your squad can compete today and keep dominating for years in both Career Mode and Ultimate Team.

Best Young Players and Wonderkids in EAFC 26 Career Mode

Building a strong team in EAFC 26 starts with signing young players who can grow into stars and keep improving for many seasons. The table below lists the best young players in EAFC 26 you can sign in Career Mode:

Player Name Age Club Position In-Game Market Value Current Rating Potential Rating Jorthy Mokio 18 Ajax CDM €6–12M 70 89 Endrick 19 Real Madrid ST €24–30M 77 91 Estêvão 19 Chelsea RM €29–33M 78 89 Rodrigo Mora 18 FC Porto CAM €17–25M 76 89 Lamine Yamal 18 FC Barcelona RM €148–155M 89 95 Pau Cubarsí 19 FC Barcelona CB €49–55M 82 88 Kenan Yıldız 21 Juventus CAM €16–20M 79 89 Dean Huijsen 21 Real Madrid CB €25–30M 82 89 Jorrel Hato 20 Chelsea LB €21–26M 78 89 Arda Güler 21 Real Madrid RM €38–42M 81 89 Gavi 21 FC Barcelona CM €18–25M 83 90 Nico Paz 21 Como CAM €16–20M 79 89 Alejandro Balde 22 FC Barcelona LB €60–70M 83 87 Jude Bellingham 22 Real Madrid CAM €170–180M 90 94 Florian Wirtz 23 Liverpool CAM €140–150M 89 92 Pedri 23 FC Barcelona CM €110–120M 89 93 Jamal Musiala 23 Bayern Munich CAM €130–140M 88 92

Note: Transfer values are estimates and may change in the game. Ratings and potentials reflect launch-day values in EAFC 26 Career Mode.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

1. Jorthy Mokio [Best Budget Defensive Midfielder]

Attribute Detail Age/Nationality/Club 18 / Belgium / Ajax Overall rating (OVR) 70 Pace (PAC) 70 Shooting (SHO) 51 Passing (PAS) 64 Dribbling (DRI) 72 Defending (DEF) 69 Preferred foot Left

At just 18, Mokio is one of the best young players in EAFC 26 for lower-league Career Mode saves. He pairs 69 defending with 72 dribbling, which is strong for a defensive midfielder his age, and his 89 potential makes him a long-term anchor in front of your backline.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

2. Endrick [Best Exploding Striker Wonderkid]

Attribute Detail Age/Nationality/Club 19 / Brazil / Real Madrid Overall rating (OVR) 77 Pace (PAC) 87 Shooting (SHO) 77 Passing (PAS) 62 Dribbling (DRI) 78 Defending (DEF) 30 Preferred foot Left

Endrick gives Real Madrid a striker with 87 pace and 77 shooting at just 19, so he can run in behind defenses and finish the chance. His 91 potential gives you a forward to build your attack around for the next decade.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

3. Estêvão [Best Speedster Winger]

Attribute Detail Age/Nationality/Club 19 / Brazil / Chelsea Overall rating (OVR) 78 Pace (PAC) 90 Shooting (SHO) 74 Passing (PAS) 73 Dribbling (DRI) 82 Defending (DEF) 33 Preferred foot Left

Operating on the right flank, Estêvão brings 90 pace and 82 dribbling that give fullbacks constant trouble. The Brazilian winger poses an immediate threat from wide positions, and his 89 potential means he can grow into a reliable goal scorer.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

4. Rodrigo Mora [Best Creative Playmaker Under €25M]

Attribute Detail Age/Nationality/Club 18 / Portugal / FC Porto Overall rating (OVR) 76 Pace (PAC) 77 Shooting (SHO) 66 Passing (PAS) 74 Dribbling (DRI) 79 Defending (DEF) 40 Preferred foot Right

The FC Porto attacking midfielder pairs 79 dribbling with 74 passing, which lets him pick up the ball between the lines and open tight defenses. At €17–25M with 89 potential, he is a cost-effective choice if you want a future playmaker for your midfield.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

5. Lamine Yamal [Best Overall Young Winger]

Attribute Detail Age/Nationality/Club 18 / Spain / FC Barcelona Overall rating (OVR) 89 Pace (PAC) 85 Shooting (SHO) 81 Passing (PAS) 86 Dribbling (DRI) 90 Defending (DEF) 23 Preferred foot Left

Yamal already has an 89 overall rating at just 18, and his 90 dribbling and 86 passing make him the best young winger on this list. With 95 potential, the highest among the best young players in EAFC 26, he can anchor your right wing for the next decade.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

6. Pau Cubarsí [Best Future Defensive Anchor]

Attribute Detail Age/Nationality/Club 19 / Spain / FC Barcelona Overall rating (OVR) 82 Pace (PAC) 70 Shooting (SHO) 42 Passing (PAS) 66 Dribbling (DRI) 77 Defending (DEF) 84 Preferred foot Right

Cubarsí is a ball-playing center-back with 84 defending and 77 dribbling at 19. He stops attackers and starts moves from the back, and his 88 potential gives your defense a long-term anchor.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

7. Kenan Yıldız [Best Dynamic Attacking Midfielder]

Attribute Detail Age/Nationality/Club 21 / Turkey / Juventus Overall rating (OVR) 79 Pace (PAC) 84 Shooting (SHO) 78 Passing (PAS) 74 Dribbling (DRI) 83 Defending (DEF) 35 Preferred foot Right

Juventus’s attacker combines 84 pace, 83 dribbling and 78 shooting, so he can threaten defenses from several spots. He plays as a central attacking midfielder in the game and can also cover the frontline, which gives you tactical flexibility with an 89 potential.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

8. Dean Huijsen [Best Modern Ball-Playing Center-Back]

Attribute Detail Age/Nationality/Club 21 / Spain / Real Madrid Overall rating (OVR) 82 Pace (PAC) 71 Shooting (SHO) 55 Passing (PAS) 73 Dribbling (DRI) 74 Defending (DEF) 82 Preferred foot Right

Huijsen suits high-line, possession-heavy tactics with 73 passing and 74 dribbling, which are high numbers for a center-back. His 82 defending already holds up against strong attackers, and his 89 potential leaves room to grow into the heart of an elite backline.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

9. Jorrel Hato [Best Versatile Left-Sided Defender]

Attribute Detail Age/Nationality/Club 20 / Netherlands / Chelsea Overall rating (OVR) 78 Pace (PAC) 85 Shooting (SHO) 41 Passing (PAS) 70 Dribbling (DRI) 74 Defending (DEF) 75 Preferred foot Left

Hato can play left-back or center-back, and his 85 pace with 75 defending lets him recover quickly when opponents break. That flexibility makes him a useful squad piece, and his 89 potential means he can keep improving on the left side for several seasons.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

10. Arda Güler [Best Technical Playmaker]

Attribute Detail Age/Nationality/Club 21 / Turkey / Real Madrid Overall rating (OVR) 81 Pace (PAC) 70 Shooting (SHO) 77 Passing (PAS) 83 Dribbling (DRI) 83 Defending (DEF) 52 Preferred foot Left

Real Madrid’s Turkish playmaker has 83 passing and 83 dribbling, plus 77 shooting from distance. He works on the wing or as a central creator, and his passing helps you break down low blocks while his 89 potential keeps him improving.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

11. Gavi [Best High-Intensity Box-to-Box Midfielder]

Attribute Detail Age/Nationality/Club 21 / Spain / FC Barcelona Overall rating (OVR) 83 Pace (PAC) 76 Shooting (SHO) 66 Passing (PAS) 78 Dribbling (DRI) 85 Defending (DEF) 68 Preferred foot Right

Gavi brings energy in both phases, with 85 dribbling, 78 passing and 68 defending. He wins the ball back in midfield and moves it forward quickly, and he is already an 83 overall at 21 with 90 potential.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

12. Nico Paz [Best Breakout Creative Midfielder]

Attribute Detail Age/Nationality/Club 21 / Argentina / Como Overall rating (OVR) 79 Pace (PAC) 78 Shooting (SHO) 71 Passing (PAS) 77 Dribbling (DRI) 82 Defending (DEF) 51 Preferred foot Left

Nico Paz plays for Como and combines 82 dribbling with 77 passing, so he can carry the ball into the final third and create chances. At €16–20M he is a budget-friendly creative option, and his 89 potential gives you room to grow.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

13. Alejandro Balde [Best Speed-Demon Left-Back]

Attribute Detail Age/Nationality/Club 22 / Spain / FC Barcelona Overall rating (OVR) 83 Pace (PAC) 91 Shooting (SHO) 47 Passing (PAS) 75 Dribbling (DRI) 79 Defending (DEF) 78 Preferred foot Left

Balde has the highest pace on this list at 91, which makes him a constant threat when he overlaps down the left side. His 78 defending lets him track opposing wingers, and his 75 passing helps with crosses and short combinations.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

14. Jude Bellingham [Best Complete Midfielder]

Attribute Detail Age/Nationality/Club 22 / England / Real Madrid Overall rating (OVR) 90 Pace (PAC) 80 Shooting (SHO) 86 Passing (PAS) 83 Dribbling (DRI) 90 Defending (DEF) 78 Preferred foot Right

Bellingham is the highest-rated player on this list at 90 overall, with 90 dribbling, 86 shooting and 78 defending. He tackles, carries the ball forward and scores, so he can start for your team on day one. His 94 potential puts him second only to Yamal.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

15. Florian Wirtz [Best Elite Creative Orchestrator]

Attribute Detail Age/Nationality/Club 23 / Germany / Liverpool Overall rating (OVR) 89 Pace (PAC) 80 Shooting (SHO) 82 Passing (PAS) 88 Dribbling (DRI) 90 Defending (DEF) 54 Preferred foot Right

Wirtz creates chances with 88 passing and 90 dribbling, and his 82 shooting means he scores as well. The Liverpool midfielder sets the tempo in the attacking third and has 92 potential, so he will stay among the best young players in EAFC 26 for years.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

16. Pedri [Best Maestro of Possession]

Attribute Detail Age/Nationality/Club 23 / Spain / FC Barcelona Overall rating (OVR) 89 Pace (PAC) 77 Shooting (SHO) 73 Passing (PAS) 85 Dribbling (DRI) 91 Defending (DEF) 78 Preferred foot Right

Pedri has the best dribbling on this list at 91, backed by 85 passing and 78 defending. He keeps possession in tight spaces and suits control-oriented tactics, and his 93 potential gives him four more points to grow.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

17. Jamal Musiala [Best Trickster Attacking Midfielder]

Attribute Detail Age/Nationality/Club 23 / Germany / Bayern Munich Overall rating (OVR) 88 Pace (PAC) 80 Shooting (SHO) 82 Passing (PAS) 80 Dribbling (DRI) 90 Defending (DEF) 66 Preferred foot Right

Musiala has 90 dribbling and 82 shooting with 80 pace, so he beats defenders one on one and finishes inside the box. The Bayern Munich attacker is already an 88 overall with 92 potential, which makes him a strong fit for an elite squad.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

This list of the best young players in EAFC 26 mixes cheap rising stars and top young talents. Players like Jorthy Mokio and Rodrigo Mora are great for long-term growth without spending too much, while Lamine Yamal and Jude Bellingham can make your team stronger right away. Endrick is a forward with 91 potential, and Gavi is a midfielder who can control the game.

Sign a mix of ready-to-play players and high-potential wonderkids, and your team can win now and keep improving over the seasons.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

Best Young Players for Lower League Teams

Not every club in EAFC 26 has the budget of Real Madrid or Barcelona. If you’re running a smaller team, you’ll need young players who are affordable but still have room to grow. These players may not be superstars right away, but with some time and training, they can turn into key starters and help your squad climb the leagues.

Player Name Age Club Position In-Game Market Value Current Rating Potential Rating Jorthy Mokio 18 Ajax CDM €6–12M 70 89 Rodrigo Mora 18 FC Porto CAM €17–25M 76 89 Nico Paz 21 Como CAM €16–20M 79 89 Jorrel Hato 20 Chelsea LB €21–26M 78 89 Kenan Yıldız 21 Juventus CAM €16–20M 79 89

These players are perfect for clubs on a budget. Jorthy Mokio is the cheapest at €6–12M, very young, and has 89 potential, making him a smart investment for the future. Rodrigo Mora and Nico Paz already have the skills to help right away, while Hato and Yıldız bring balance with both talent and growth potential.

Lower-league teams that sign players like these can build a strong core that gets better every season, which gives them a real chance to take on bigger clubs later in Career Mode.

Best Young Players for Top League Teams

Top clubs in EAFC 26 need the best young players who can make an impact right away and still improve over time. These players already have high ratings and room to grow, making them perfect for teams that want to win trophies while building for the future.

Player Name Age Club Position In-Game Market Value Current Rating Potential Rating Lamine Yamal 18 FC Barcelona RM €148–155M 89 95 Jude Bellingham 22 Real Madrid CAM €170–180M 90 94 Florian Wirtz 23 Liverpool CAM €140–150M 89 92 Jamal Musiala 23 Bayern Munich CAM €130–140M 88 92 Pedri 23 FC Barcelona CM €110–120M 89 93

These wonderkids are ready to shine on the biggest stage. Yamal is already one of the most exciting wingers in the game, while Bellingham controls the midfield like a veteran. Wirtz and Musiala bring creativity and flair, and Pedri fits possession-based football best.

With players like these, top clubs can stay dominant today and build dynasties for tomorrow.

Cheap Wonderkids in EAFC 26 Career Mode

If you’re managing a smaller club or working with a tight budget, finding cheap wonderkids is the way to go. These players cost less than the big names but can still grow into stars if you give them game time and training. Here are 10 of the best young players in EAFC 26 you can sign on a budget:

Player Name Age Club Position In-Game Market Value Current Rating Potential Rating Jorthy Mokio 18 Ajax CDM €6–12M 70 89 Rodrigo Mora 18 FC Porto CAM €17–25M 76 89 Nico Paz 21 Como CAM €16–20M 79 89 Jorrel Hato 20 Chelsea LB €21–26M 78 89 Kenan Yıldız 21 Juventus CAM €16–20M 79 89 Endrick 19 Real Madrid ST €24–30M 77 91 Estêvão 19 Chelsea RM €29–33M 78 89 Dean Huijsen 21 Real Madrid CB €25–30M 82 89 Arda Güler 21 Real Madrid RM €38–42M 81 89 Gavi 21 FC Barcelona CM €18–25M 83 90

These players give the best mix of price and potential. Jorthy Mokio is the cheapest and one of the most exciting long-term options, while Rodrigo Mora and Nico Paz are ready to play now without breaking the bank. Endrick and Gavi may cost a little more, but they can carry your squad to the top if you invest in them early.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

How the Best Young Players in EAFC 26 Compare

The best young players in EAFC 26 excel in different areas, so use this table to match a player to what your squad needs.

Category Player Rating Highest overall rating Jude Bellingham 90 Highest potential Lamine Yamal 95 Highest pace Alejandro Balde 91 Best dribbling Pedri 91 Best passing Florian Wirtz 88 Best shooting Jude Bellingham 86 Best defending Pau Cubarsí 84 Lowest in-game market value Jorthy Mokio €6–12M

Best Young Players in EAFC 26 by Position

If you need to fill a specific slot, start with these picks. Each player is the best option at his position on this list.

Position Player Club Overall / Potential CDM Jorthy Mokio Ajax 70 / 89 CB Pau Cubarsí FC Barcelona 82 / 88 LB Alejandro Balde FC Barcelona 83 / 87 CM Pedri FC Barcelona 89 / 93 CAM Jude Bellingham Real Madrid 90 / 94 RM Lamine Yamal FC Barcelona 89 / 95 ST Endrick Real Madrid 77 / 91

Mokio and Endrick are the only players at CDM and ST on this list, so you may want a second option there if your tactics need one.

EAFC 26 Best Wonderkids

Wonderkids have the potential to shape your squad for years, but they’re only part of the bigger picture. I’ve covered every position in detail, so you can scout the best young players across the board.

Best Young Goalkeepers – A strong keeper is your last line of defense, and this guide highlights the young shot-stoppers who can grow into world-class players. They’ll give you the confidence to push forward knowing your net is safe.

– A strong keeper is your last line of defense, and this guide highlights the young shot-stoppers who can grow into world-class players. They’ll give you the confidence to push forward knowing your net is safe. Best Young Defenders – Locking down the backline is crucial, and these defenders have the skills and mentality to do it. You’ll discover rising stars who can transform into the backbone of your team.

– Locking down the backline is crucial, and these defenders have the skills and mentality to do it. You’ll discover rising stars who can transform into the backbone of your team. Best Young Midfielders – Control the game with young midfielders who can create chances, win duels, and keep the tempo in your favor. This list shows you the playmakers and engines every squad needs.

– Control the game with young midfielders who can create chances, win duels, and keep the tempo in your favor. This list shows you the playmakers and engines every squad needs. Best Young Attackers – When you need goals, these attackers bring pace and finishing. They can carry your squad through every competition.

– When you need goals, these attackers bring pace and finishing. They can carry your squad through every competition. Best Players – Beyond age, this guide showcases the very best players in EAFC 26 right now. Slot them into your squad and you’ll instantly raise your team’s level.

My Overall Verdict on the Best Young Players in EAFC 26

The best young players in EAFC 26 suit different squads and budgets, so the right signing depends on your club. The table below shows who fits which kind of team, from budget builds to title challengers.

Shop Player Best for BUY NOW Lamine Yamal Clubs that want the highest potential (95) and an 89-rated winger from day one BUY NOW Jude Bellingham Title challengers that need a 90-rated midfielder right away BUY NOW Endrick Teams that want a fast striker with 91 potential BUY NOW Pau Cubarsí Defenses that need a ball-playing center-back with 84 defending BUY NOW Jorthy Mokio Lower-league clubs that need a defensive midfielder for €6–12M BUY NOW Gavi Midfields that want an 83-rated, high-energy player for €18–25M

Match each signing to your budget and your squad’s weak spots, give your wonderkids regular game time, and your club will end up with some of the best young players in EAFC 26.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

FAQs

Who are the best young players in EAFC 26?

Lamine Yamal (89 overall, 95 potential) and Jude Bellingham (90 overall, 94 potential) lead the best young players in EAFC 26. Pedri follows with 93 potential, then Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala with 92 each.

Who is the cheapest of the best young players in EAFC 26?

Jorthy Mokio costs €6–12M in the in-game market and has 70 overall and 89 potential. That makes him the cheapest option on this list for lower-league Career Mode saves.

Which young player has the highest potential in EAFC 26?

Lamine Yamal has the highest potential at 95, followed by Jude Bellingham at 94. Pedri follows at 93, and Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala both reach 92, and Endrick is next at 91 among the players on this list.

Which young player in EAFC 26 has the best pace?

Alejandro Balde has the best pace on this list at 91, followed by Estêvão at 90. Balde plays left-back and Estêvão plays on the right wing, so both suit fast, attacking systems.

Who is the best young defender in EAFC 26?

Pau Cubarsí has the highest defending rating at 84, with an 82 overall and 88 potential. Dean Huijsen is close behind with 82 defending and an 82 overall, so either one is among the best young players to anchor your back line.