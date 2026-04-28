Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

Searching for how to get Grand Theft Auto V free makes complete sense: Rockstar North’s open-world action-adventure costs $29.99 for the Legacy Edition on Steam, or $39.99 for the Enhanced Edition. Grand Theft Auto V has shipped over 215 million units worldwide as of May 2025, making it the second-best-selling video game of all time, and with Grand Theft Auto VI arriving November 19, 2026, this is the right moment to own the predecessor. Snakzy, a free rewards app, offers a legal path to earning a Steam gift card that covers the full price without spending your own money.

This guide focuses on legitimate methods only. The Snakzy approach has nothing to do with piracy, cracks, or unofficial download sites, which carry real risks including malware and permanent Steam account bans. Instead, you earn coins through mobile game offers, then redeem them for a Steam gift card and buy Grand Theft Auto V through Valve’s official storefront. Ahead: game overview, pricing breakdown, platform availability, system requirements, the 5-step Snakzy process, an Eneba discount alternative, and the full legal breakdown.

Game Info Details Game price $29.99 (Legacy Edition, Steam); $39.99 (Enhanced Edition) Metacritic rating 96 (Critics) / 7.9 (Users) on PC Genre Open-world action-adventure, crime, multiplayer Developers Rockstar North Publishers Rockstar Games / Take-Two Interactive Time to earn: Main story ~31.5 hours Time to earn: Main + Extra content ~48 hours Time to earn: 100% Completionist ~80.5 hours

★ Get Grand Theft Auto V free with Snakzy Snakzy Download Snakzy today

How To Get Grand Theft Auto V Free: Full Game Overview

I’ve been following Grand Theft Auto V for years, and the numbers behind this game are still remarkable. It holds a 96 Metacritic score on PC, an IGN 10/10, Edge 10/10, and a Famitsu 40/40, only the second Western-developed game ever to achieve a perfect Famitsu score. On Steam, it carries 87% Very Positive from over 1,875,000 reviews, one of the highest review counts on the platform. OpenCritic rates it “Mighty” at 92, with 92% of critics recommending it.

Developed primarily by Rockstar North in Edinburgh with support from studios worldwide, Grand Theft Auto V is a third- and first-person open-world action-adventure set across Los Santos and Blaine County, a detailed recreation of Southern California. The core loop blends heist-driven story missions, vehicular chases, gunplay, and the persistent online sandbox of GTA Online. The standout design is real-time character switching between three protagonists: Michael De Santa (Ned Luke), a retired bank robber under federal witness protection; Franklin Clinton (Shawn Fonteno), a street hustler looking for a way out; and Trevor Philips (Steven Ogg), a volatile former military pilot. Each has a unique special ability, and the contrast between their personalities is the game’s central creative tension.

The game launched on PS3 and Xbox 360 on September 17, 2013, expanded to PS4 and Xbox One in November 2014, arrived on PC in April 2015, and received current-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions in March 2022. The Enhanced Edition for PC launched March 4, 2025, with ray-traced reflections, native 4K, faster loading, and 3D audio as a separate Steam SKU. The combined development and marketing budget exceeded $265 million, making it the most expensive game ever made at the time.

The single-player campaign ships with 79 main story missions, six major heists, 30+ Strangers and Freaks side stories, and collectibles including 50 Spaceship Parts, 50 Letter Scraps, and 30 Stunt Jumps. A completionist run averages 80.5 hours. GTA Online has received 40+ major free content updates since 2013, from Heists and the Diamond Casino through Cayo Perico, Los Santos Tuners, The Contract, and Bottom Dollar Bounties. It maintains approximately 22 million monthly active players in 2026, and the franchise has earned $10.22 billion in revenue since launch.

How Much Does Grand Theft Auto V Cost?

Grand Theft Auto V sits at $29.99 on Steam for the Legacy Edition at full price, currently discounted to $19.79 (34% off). The Enhanced Edition (March 2025) carries a $39.99 base price, with a sale floor seen at $17.59 (56% off). Based on Rockstar’s pricing history, the Legacy Edition regularly hits $14.99 (50% off) during Steam Summer, Autumn, and Winter Sales, while mid-tier events typically settle around $19.79 to $23.99.

The all-time historical low across all storefronts was free on Epic Games Store for one week in May 2020. Third-party CD-key sites have dipped as low as $9.33 for the Rockstar Key. Early buyers historically received $1.5 million in in-game GTA Online cash with pre-orders, but no pre-order discount applies today. The Snakzy method sidesteps every sale window: earn enough coins, redeem a Steam gift card, and own Grand Theft Auto V outright regardless of when you start.

★ Earn your first $27.70 in just 6.5 days Snakzy Download Snakzy today

Grand Theft Auto V Platform Availability

Metacritic Rating Details PC 96 (Critics) / 7.9 (Users) PS5 97 (Expanded and Enhanced edition; 60fps with ray tracing) Xbox 97 (Xbox One score; Series X/S runs Expanded and Enhanced at 60fps with ray tracing) Switch 2 N/A

Grand Theft Auto V spans three console generations, a distinction few major titles hold. It launched on PS3 and Xbox 360 (September 17, 2013), expanded to PS4 and Xbox One (November 18, 2014), arrived on PC (April 14, 2015), and received current-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions (March 15, 2022). The Enhanced Edition for PC launched March 4, 2025. There is no Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, or mobile release. Official storefronts include Steam, Rockstar Games Launcher, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store. The Snakzy method applies to the Steam PC version: redeem a Steam gift card, add Grand Theft Auto V to your library, and join the platform with the largest active community and full Workshop modding support.

Grand Theft Auto V System Requirements

Grand Theft Auto V runs on the Rockstar Advanced Game Engine (RAGE), overhauled for the 2013 launch and refined through the 2025 Enhanced Edition. The Legacy Edition’s requirements are modest by 2026 standards, and most PC builds from the last seven or eight years easily exceed the minimum spec. The Enhanced Edition raises the bar with ray tracing and native 4K, requiring DirectX 12 and an RTX-class GPU for the full visual experience.

Component Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7 SP1 (64-bit) Windows 10 (64-bit) CPU Intel Core 2 Quad Q6600 @ 2.40 GHz / AMD Phenom 9850 @ 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5-9600K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 RAM 4 GB (Legacy) / 8 GB (Enhanced) 16 GB GPU NVIDIA 9800 GT 1GB / AMD HD 4870 1GB (Legacy) NVIDIA RTX 3060 / AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT (Enhanced) DirectX Version 10/10.1/11 (Legacy) / Version 12 (Enhanced) Version 11 (Legacy) / Version 12 (Enhanced) Storage 72 GB (Legacy) / ~120 GB (Enhanced with all updates) 100 GB SSD recommended

Most mid-range gaming PCs from the past five to six years handle the Legacy Edition at high settings without issue. Steam Deck plays the Legacy Edition as Verified at a stable 30fps; the Enhanced Edition is currently Unsupported on Steam Deck.

Grand Theft Auto V Mechanics

The campaign is built around three protagonists sharing a single continuous open world. Michael De Santa is a retired bank robber living under federal witness protection in his Rockford Hills mansion, restless despite the comfortable life. Franklin Clinton is a Strawberry-raised street hustler looking for a way out of repo work. Trevor Philips is a volatile former military pilot running meth and gun-running operations out of Sandy Shores. Each has a unique special ability: Michael activates bullet-time during shootouts, Franklin slows time while driving, and Trevor enters a berserk rage that reduces incoming damage and increases damage dealt.

Campaign structure follows a heist-driven storyline with six major heists, each offering multiple approach paths (loud, stealth, or hybrid), crew selection from a pool of unlockable specialists, prep missions, and dramatically different payouts. Real-time character switching is available in free roam and through pre-scripted swaps during key heist sequences, forcing players to manage three separate lives simultaneously. The Pacific Standard Job, the Bureau Raid, and the Big Score remain some of the most ambitious mission designs in the genre more than a decade after launch.

Progression layers individual character stats, including Stamina, Shooting, Strength, Stealth, Flying, and Driving, each improving through repeated use. The in-game economy, built on heist payouts and mission rewards, funds weapons, vehicles, and properties. The protagonist contrast is the central tension: Michael’s mid-life nostalgia, Franklin’s calculated ambition, and Trevor’s chaos constantly shift the moral frame. GTA Online adds a separate Reputation Rank system (1 to 8000), property ownership, business management, and Career Builder content for new players, delivering an effectively unlimited experience 12 years after the original launch.

Grand Theft Auto V Top Features

✅ Three-protagonist storytelling: Michael, Franklin, and Trevor anchor a 30+ hour main story with real-time character switching during free roam and pre-scripted swaps inside heist sequences, a design that remains unmatched in open-world crime games more than a decade after launch.

✅ Six major heist missions: Each heist offers multiple approach paths (loud, stealth, or hybrid), crew selection from unlockable specialists, prep missions, and varying payouts, making the Pacific Standard, Big Score, and Bureau Raid some of the best-designed set pieces in the genre.

✅ Massive Los Santos open world: A 49-square-mile Southern California recreation packed with Mt. Chiliad, the Vinewood Hills, the Maze Bank Tower skyline, Sandy Shores desert, and the Pacific Ocean, explorable on foot, by car, motorcycle, jet, helicopter, or submarine.

✅ GTA Online persistent multiplayer: Over 12 years of free updates, 40+ major content drops including the Cayo Perico Heist, Los Santos Tuners, The Contract, and Bottom Dollar Bounties, and approximately 22 million monthly active players in 2026 make GTA Online one of the most successful live-service games ever shipped.

✅ First-person mode and Director Mode: The PC and current-gen versions include a full first-person view with bespoke animations, plus Director Mode and the Rockstar Editor for community machinima, turning Grand Theft Auto V into a creative platform as much as a game.

★ New users get a $10 welcome bonus Snakzy Download Snakzy today

How To Get Grand Theft Auto V Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app for Android and iOS where you earn coins by completing offers: downloading apps, hitting mobile game milestones, filling surveys, or watching short videos. No credit card required, no subscription, and no money changes hands. This requires time rather than money: each completed offer adds coins to your balance, and once you have enough, you redeem them for a Steam gift card.

Here is how to get Grand Theft Auto V free step by step:

Download Snakzy: available free on Android and iPhone Browse the offerwall: open the Earn tab and pick offers that fit your time budget, from quick surveys to longer mobile game milestones Complete offers to earn coins: each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance; track your progress toward $29.99 inside the app Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once your balance hits the required threshold, head to the Rewards section and select a Steam Wallet gift card worth $29.99 or more Use the gift card to buy Grand Theft Auto V on Steam: add the code to your Steam Wallet and complete the purchase

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer.

Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem.

Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones.

Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days of installing Snakzy. New users also receive a $10 welcome bonus on sign-up, giving you a head start toward the $35 minimum cashout threshold. Offers and earning rates vary by region.

★ Cash out and buy Grand Theft Auto V on Steam Snakzy Download Snakzy today

Get Grand Theft Auto V Cheaper With Eneba

Not every player wants to wait for Snakzy coins to stack up. Eneba is a trusted digital marketplace with buyer protection, instant key delivery, and an instant-refund policy on unviewed keys. The official Steam price for the Legacy Edition is $29.99, while Eneba currently lists Grand Theft Auto V Steam keys from around $9.50, approximately 68% off the Steam store price. That works out to roughly $20 saved on a permanent, legitimate Steam licence with full single-player and GTA Online access included. The key activates directly on Steam or via the Rockstar Games Launcher, identical to any standard purchase.

If you’d prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards, and here is the closest card above Grand Theft Auto V‘s price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL Steam Wallet Gift Card 50 USD PUBLISHER $50.00 YOUR PRICE $49.99 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ DISCOUNT -0% Buy Steam Wallet Gift Card 50 USD on Eneba

Eneba prices fluctuate, so check the live listing before purchasing. The process is fast: select the product, complete payment, and receive the key or gift card code within seconds. Snakzy (free, requires time), an Eneba game key (around $9.50, immediate), and an Eneba Steam Wallet gift card (adds $30 to your wallet) all lead to the same destination: a permanent, legitimate copy of Grand Theft Auto V in your Steam library.

Is It Legal to Get Grand Theft Auto V Free With Snakzy?

The Snakzy method is 100% legal. The process is straightforward: Snakzy partners with advertisers and survey networks who pay real money in exchange for user attention, whether that means app installs, mobile game milestones, or surveys. Snakzy passes a share of that advertiser revenue back to users as in-app coins. Those coins redeem for genuine, fully licensed Steam Wallet gift cards sourced from Eneba’s verified supply chain. The user adds the code to Steam, buys Grand Theft Auto V through Valve’s official storefront, and Rockstar North and Take-Two Interactive receive their full developer and publisher cut, exactly as if the user paid cash directly. There is no legal grey area in this process.

What to avoid: pirated copies, torrent sites, and unofficial “free download” portals are explicitly illegal under copyright law in virtually every country. The risks are especially severe for this game. Rockstar’s anti-cheat regularly bans pirated copies the moment they connect to GTA Online, malware-laced installers are widespread across unofficial sources, and you forfeit cloud saves, achievements, and access to the 22 million-player online community. Rockstar North and Take-Two Interactive have earned $10.22 billion from the franchise since 2013, and every legitimate sale matters going into Grand Theft Auto VI‘s November 2026 launch.

The Snakzy approach is a legitimate way to get Grand Theft Auto V without spending your own money. You support the developers through a standard storefront purchase while keeping your wallet intact.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Grand Theft Auto V Free

Grand Theft Auto V is the second-best-selling video game of all time: 215 million units shipped, a 96 Metacritic score, 87% Very Positive on Steam from nearly 1.9 million reviews, and $10.22 billion in franchise revenue since 2013. Budget-conscious gamers, players building a backlog ahead of Grand Theft Auto VI, and anyone who wants a permanent Steam licence without waiting for a sale all benefit from the Snakzy method. The payoff is 31.5 hours of main story, 80.5 hours for full completion, and unlimited GTA Online access with 40+ free content updates.

To get started: download Snakzy, pick a high-value offer from the Earn tab, and build toward the $35 minimum cashout threshold. Redeem for a Steam Wallet gift card, head to the checkout page, and install.

Once that gift card is ready, knowing how to get Grand Theft Auto V free is just a checkout away.

★ Start earning Grand Theft Auto V for free today Snakzy Download Snakzy today

FAQs