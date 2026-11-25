Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

How To Get Dishonored 2 Free in 2026

How to get Dishonored 2 free comes down to earning store credit or catching an official promotion. Dishonored 2 is a first-person stealth action game about a supernatural assassin reclaiming a stolen throne.

Its $29.99 Steam price is the barrier, and sites promising instant, unrestricted downloads are a red flag. There are legitimate options: the Steam demo, a subscription catalog, a discounted key, or Snakzy to earn rewards toward your own copy.

This guide covers which methods actually work, what the game costs, and what to avoid before you download anything.

Game price $29.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating 86 critic / 8.1 user Genre First-person stealth action with supernatural powers Developer Arkane Studios Publisher Bethesda Softworks

Is Dishonored 2 Free to Download?

No, Dishonored 2 is not permanently free to play, as it costs $29.99 on Steam. Steam sells the PC version, and the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One editions are paid releases as well. No authorized store lists the full campaign at $0.

A Dishonored 2 free download is legitimate when an authorized store lists the game at $0 or you already own a valid license. If you’re asking how to get Dishonored 2 free without waiting on a promotion, earning store credit is the practical answer.

The Dishonored 2 price only matters when you’re spending your own money. Snakzy turns completed offers into gift-card credit that funds the official purchase instead. You still need enough balance to cover the checkout total.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Dishonored 2 Free Get Dishonored 2 Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

Dishonored 2 – What to Expect

Arkane Studios developed Dishonored 2, and Bethesda Softworks published it on November 11, 2016. You play a supernatural assassin working to restore Empress Emily Kaldwin after an otherworldly usurper seize her throne, 15 years after the Rat Plague ended.

Steam shows a Very Positive reception, with 90% positive feedback across 43,262 reviews. Metacritic lists 86 from critics and 8.1 from users. Eurogamer declared it a masterpiece, and Game Informer hailed it as a must-play revenge tale.

Choose Emily Kaldwin or Corvo Attano, and each character brings a separate set of powers, weapons, and gadgets. Bonecharm crafting and upgrade trees let you build a living shadow that stalks unseen, link enemies so they share one fate, or dominate minds outright. Missions are hand-built, so you can stay nonlethal, fight brutally, or mix both.

The setting moves from Dunwall’s rat-infested streets to the decaying coastal city of Karnaca, including the Dust District and its storms. For more stalking and carefully planned takedowns, you can also read how to get Hitman World of Assassination free.

How Much Does Dishonored 2 Cost?

The official Dishonored 2 price is $29.99 on Steam, and that regular price is what a gift card has to cover. If you’d rather pay than complete offers, a discounted Dishonored 2 Steam key on Eneba saves 86% off the full price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

If you want to compare similar stealth games, browse through more games like Dishonored below.

Dishonored 2 Platforms

Dishonored 2 runs on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Metacritic scores the PC version 86, while the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions both sit at 88. Those three are the complete list for this release, so pick the platform that matches your account.

Platform Metacritic score PC 86 PS4 88 Xbox One 88

Dishonored 2 System Requirements

Minimum specs list 8 GB RAM, an Intel Core i5-2400 or AMD FX-8320, and 60 GB of free storage on a 64-bit version of Windows 7, 8, or 10. Recommended moves up to 16 GB RAM and a GTX 1060 6 GB or Radeon RX 480 8 GB.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit versions) Windows 10 (64-bit versions) CPU Intel Core i5-2400/AMD FX-8320 or better Intel Core i7-4770/AMD FX-8350 or better RAM 8 GB RAM 16 GB RAM GPU NVIDIA GTX 660 2 GB/AMD Radeon HD 7970 3 GB or better NVIDIA GTX 1060 6 GB/AMD Radeon RX 480 8 GB or better Storage 60 GB available space 60 GB available space

Why Play Dishonored 2?

Dishonored 2 lets you combine powers, weapons, and gadgets to fit the way you want to play. Each mission supports several approaches: slip across rooftops, blink through a window, or walk in with a blade drawn. The story responds to your choices, including which enemies you eliminate or spare.

The powers are the real toy box. Linked enemies share a common fate, and the shadow form turns you into a silent stalker. Bonecharm crafting means your Emily plays nothing like a friend’s Corvo, even in the same mission.

If you want a story that responds to your choices and powers worth experimenting with, the Steam demo lets you try Dishonored 2 before you buy it.

How to Get Dishonored 2 Free With Snakzy?

Snakzy trades your time for store credit instead of your money. The app pays coins for completed offers, app trials, surveys, and partner games, and those coins become a Steam gift card. No credit card is required. The cost is the effort of building that balance.

Step 1

Download Snakzy free on Android, or visit Snakzy.app via your iOS browser. Set up your Snakzy account so you can see which activities and rewards are open to you.

Step 2

Browse available offers, pick activities that interest you, and read the completion conditions before starting. Check what each offer asks for rather than chasing the biggest advertised reward.

Step 3

Complete offers to earn coins and track your progress toward the $35 minimum cash-out. Dishonored 2 costs $29.99, so reaching that minimum gives you enough credit for the game.

Step 4

Redeem coins for a Steam gift card. Cash out once your balance clears the $35 minimum payout threshold, then check the card’s region and currency before you redeem it.

Step 5

Buy Dishonored 2 on Steam and apply the gift card to complete your free purchase.

The same steps work on the PlayStation Store or Xbox Store if you play on console. Redeem a gift card for that store instead, because a Steam card only funds a Steam checkout.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Dishonored 2 Free Get Dishonored 2 Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

On average, users earn their first $27.70 within 6.5 days. The $35 minimum payout threshold applies before you can cash out, and since Dishonored 2 costs $29.99, one qualifying payout covers the whole game. Offers and earning rates vary by region.

Alternative Ways to Download Dishonored 2 Free

Snakzy isn’t the only legitimate path, and a few other routes can get you playing without paying full price.

Official giveaways: Watch the Epic Games Store, Steam, and Bethesda’s announcements for a Dishonored 2 giveaway. A genuine free Dishonored 2 Steam key would come from a promotion like that, though such events are rare and close within days.

Watch the Epic Games Store, Steam, and Bethesda’s announcements for a Dishonored 2 giveaway. A genuine free Dishonored 2 Steam key would come from a promotion like that, though such events are rare and close within days. Limited-time free trials: The Dishonored 2 Demo on Steam lets you test the mechanics before spending anything. Access stops at the demo’s content, so the full campaign still needs a purchase.

The Dishonored 2 Demo on Steam lets you test the mechanics before spending anything. Access stops at the demo’s content, so the full campaign still needs a purchase. Gaming subscriptions: Dishonored 2 is currently included in PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass on console, and the console version sits in the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog on Extra and Premium. Catalogs rotate, and a membership costs money every month.

Claim and download the game only through official storefronts, which keeps fake giveaways and unsafe installers away from your account.

What Doesn’t Work: Dishonored 2 Cracked Download

Sites offering a Dishonored 2 crack download carry malware, hijack accounts, or install modified files that break with normal updates and online features. A Dishonored 2 torrent, or a copy run through emulators, is still a pirated build that bypasses the game’s license.

Any page promising a Dishonored 2 free code after a survey, or asking for your Steam password, is a scam. No generator hands out a free Dishonored 2 Steam key, and real codes come only from authorized promotions and purchases.

Get Dishonored 2 Cheaper on Eneba

A discounted Dishonored 2 Steam key is the paid route for readers who want to start playing tonight instead of building a rewards balance.

Steam‘s regular price is $29.99, while the Eneba listing sits at $4.26, a stated saving of 86%. An eligible key activates as a permanent license on Steam, so this is a cheaper purchase rather than a way to get Dishonored 2 for free. Check the edition, activation platform, and region restrictions before paying. Prices shift, so check the live listing.

Snakzy remains the route for covering the purchase with earned rewards if you’d rather spend time than money.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

If you’d prefer to add funds to your Steam account at a discounted price, Eneba sells a Steam Wallet Gift Card $30, or you can choose your amount below.

Is It Legal to Get Dishonored 2 Free With Snakzy?

Yes, using Snakzy to get Dishonored 2 for free is legal. Advertisers pay Snakzy for eligible completed offers, you collect coins, and those coins become a real Steam gift card. You then buy the game through the normal storefront. The result is a permanent license on your account, funded by rewards instead of your own cash. That’s how to get Dishonored 2 free without an unauthorized copy.

Piracy is illegal and risky. An unofficial Dishonored 2 free download built on a crack can bring malware, account bans, and no real license. It also hurts Arkane Studios, the team behind Karnaca and its missions. A rewards-funded purchase avoids those problems entirely.

I recommend sticking to official purchases or eligible activation keys, then choosing games by the kind of play you enjoy. If careful infiltration and creative takedowns appeal to you, Dishonored 2 is an easy pick, and the Steam demo tells you quickly if the pacing suits you.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Dishonored 2 Free

Dishonored 2 gives you two playable assassins, Emily Kaldwin and Corvo Attano, each with a separate set of powers, weapons, and gadgets. The $29.99 Steam price is reasonable for a campaign this dense, though paying nothing is better.

Snakzy turns spare time into Steam credit, so you can redeem a gift card and buy a permanent copy without paying out of pocket. Check your PC against the specs, then work through offers toward the $35 minimum.

Once your balance clears that minimum, you know how to get Dishonored 2 free: redeem the Steam card and buy your own licensed copy.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Dishonored 2 Free Get Dishonored 2 Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

FAQs