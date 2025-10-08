17 Best Xbox Games for Kids 2025 That Bring Fun and Adventure

Finding the best Xbox games for kids has just become easier, thanks to our detailed guide that highlights top titles for every age and interest. This list covers kids’ games that are fun, safe, and packed with action. Sonic Mania-style adventures, creative LEGO titles, thrilling racing challenges, and puzzle-filled worlds all offer games designed to keep children engaged. Explore, play with friends online, or dive into imaginative worlds where they can create and learn. No scary scenes, no wasted time, and plenty of engaging titles that keep children entertained.

This 2025 future guide covers a wide variety of genre entries, including: board games to match 3 adventures and even LEGO games, which gives every child something fun to try on X Box.

Our Top Picks for Xbox Games for Kids

Start with the very best. These top 3 picks are perfect for kids and bring the most fun, safe, and engaging experiences on Xbox.

Minecraft Dungeons (2020) – A family-friendly dungeon crawler with simple controls and plenty of action for kids to explore and enjoy. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (2022) – Massive LEGO adventure with humor, co-op play, and all nine Star Wars films to experience. Bluey: The Videogame (2023) – Gentle, story-driven play based on the hit kids’ show, ideal for preschoolers and young children.

Keep scrolling to see the full list of best Xbox games for toddlers, covering adventures, creative worlds, and hours of fun.

17 Best Xbox Games for Kids Top Titles for Creative Play and Safe Fun

This list features 17 video games that are suitable, engaging, and packed with variety. From mini survival mode challenges to LEGO adventures and puzzle titles, kids can explore worlds, create, and even play with friends online.

Many are on the Microsoft Store, some free or super cheap, offering a grounded experience that keeps everyone entertained. How many of these best Xbox games for kids have you tried?

1. Minecraft Dungeons [Best Family-Friendly Dungeon Crawler]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Family-friendly dungeon crawler / Action RPG Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows, Xbox One, Arcade Year of Release 2020 Developer Mojang Studios, Double Eleven Publisher Xbox Game Studios Average Playtime 15 Hours Best For Kids, families What I Liked Fun dungeons, colorful characters, easy controls, encourages play

Minecraft Dungeons takes the blocky world of Minecraft and transforms it into a colorful dungeon crawler. Instead of mining and crafting, kids dive into fast-paced hack-and-slash combat, exploring dungeons full of traps, puzzles, bosses, and treasures.

The story follows the Arch-Illager, a lonely villager corrupted by a powerful artifact, and gives players a clear mission to fight back against darkness and bring kindness back to the world. Eventually, kids unlock new abilities and progress deeper into the story.

It’s considered one of the best Xbox games for kids because of its mix of vibrant visuals, simple mechanics, and cooperative play. There are no strict classes, so kids can experiment with any weapon or armor without pressure. The game also supports up to four players locally or online, which makes it easy for friends and siblings to enjoy together.

Expansions like Jungle Awakens and Echoing Void keep the adventure going with fresh biomes, bosses, and challenges. This episodic feel helps kids stay engaged while discovering new worlds step by step, almost like a TV series of adventures. This is a perfect game for kids aged 9–12. It doesn’t include the classic ‘survive’ mode you might miss in other games.

Why we chose it A colorful, story-driven dungeon crawler with simple controls and fun co-op.

Final Verdict: Minecraft Dungeons is a safe and exciting pick for kids who love action but need accessible gameplay. It’s bright, forgiving, and packed with content that keeps young players engaged.

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game LEGO adventure / Action Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2022 Developer Traveller’s Tales Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Average Playtime 40 Hours Best For Children, ages 7-12 What I Liked Cooperative play, immersive story, fun LEGO world

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga brings together all 9 Skywalker films in one game. Players (kids ages 7-12) can start from any trilogy and complete the story in any order. There are over 380 characters, lightsaber duels, blaster battles, and space fights that turn the galaxy into a LEGO world.

From Jedi battles to space pirates, this LEGO adventure lets kids decide their own path through the saga. This comes together with fun challenges every week and plenty of laughs for everybody.

The game also gives kids freedom to explore while staying family-friendly. Combat is deeper than past LEGO titles, with light and heavy attacks, Force powers, and an over-the-shoulder shooting system.

Planets can be explored, random encounters appear, and collectibles keep players busy. DLC adds heroes from The Mandalorian, Rogue One, and The Clone Wars. With so much content, kids always have new goals to chase.

Why we chose it A family adventure packed with humor, co-op play, and classic Star Wars scenes.

Final Verdict: LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a great pick for families who enjoy action together. It’s an easy way for kids to dive into Star Wars and a fun co-op game for all ages.

3. Bluey: The Videogame [Best Game for Preschoolers]

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Story-driven / Preschool adventure Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2023 Developer Artax Games Publisher Outright Games Average Playtime 12 Hours Best For Kids 3-9 What I Liked Safe content, story-focused, encourages imagination

Bluey: The Videogame is a gentle, story-driven adventure based on the hit kids’ show. Players explore four maps, including the Heeler house, playground, creek, and beach, solving simple puzzles and enjoying platforming minigames like Keepy Uppy, Ground is Lava, Magic Xylophone, and Chattermax Chase. The game lets up to 4 players take on the roles of the Heeler family, collecting stickers and hats along the way.

Its colorful visuals, easy controls, and lighthearted story make it perfect for children aged 3-9, encouraging cooperative play and creativity. This makes it one of the top story games for young kids, combining familiar TV charm with interactive gameplay that keeps the experience relaxed and fun.

Why we chose it Story-driven play with cooperative minigames, collectible rewards, and family-friendly humor

Final Verdict: Bluey: The Videogame is a safe, fun choice for parents looking for an educational, easygoing game for their kids. Its short, sweet adventures make it ideal for preschoolers and early school-age children.

4. Astroneer [Best Creative Sandbox]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Creative sandbox / Space exploration Platforms Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2019 Developer System Era Softworks Publisher System Era Softworks Average Playtime 25 Hours Best For Kids 7-12, creative players What I Liked Beautiful planets, cooperative gameplay, encourages exploration

Astroneer is a vibrant, cooperative sandbox adventure that lets kids explore, reshape, and craft across procedurally generated planets. Players become Astroneers, collecting resources, building bases, and activating alien cores to progress.

The game’s open-ended approach encourages creativity, problem-solving, and teamwork while maintaining a safe, family-friendly environment. With simple controls and a colorful low-poly aesthetic, Astroneer is suitable for children aged 7-12. If you’re looking for more adventures like this, check out our picks for the best Xbox Series X games.

Players can pilot rovers, dig tunnels, or travel via spacecraft while managing oxygen and resources, which makes it one of the most immersive sandbox games on Xbox for young explorers. Seasonal missions and updates provide fresh challenges and opportunities for discovery.

Why we chose it Cooperative planet exploration, creative base-building, and accessible crafting mechanics

Final Verdict: Astroneer is perfect for parents seeking a safe, creative game that encourages teamwork and imagination. Its procedural worlds and open-ended tasks keep kids engaged while exploring outer space.

5. Ori and the Will of the Wisps [Best Emotional Platformer]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Platformer / Emotional adventure Platforms Windows, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2020 Developer Moon Studios Publisher Xbox Game Studios, Iam8bit (Switch) Average Playtime 20 Hours Best For Children 9-12 What I Liked Stunning visuals, smooth gameplay, and a moving narrative

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is a visually stunning, emotional platformer where players guide Ori through the mystical world of Niwen. Kids jump, glide, and solve puzzles across vibrant environments while collecting upgrades and exploring hidden areas. The game emphasizes exploration, precision, and problem-solving, which makes it suitable for ages 9-12.

Why we chose it Beautiful platforming, emotional storytelling, and intricate exploration that promote problem-solving skills.

The story follows Ori as they protect Ku and restore balance to the Spirit Willow. Players unlock new abilities and gather items to navigate obstacles and combat minor threats, creating a thoughtful and engaging experience. The layered art, dynamic backgrounds, and smooth platforming make this an exceptional platformer game on Xbox for young adventurers.

Final Verdict: A breathtaking and emotionally rich platformer that encourages curiosity, problem-solving, and perseverance, perfect for young adventurers.

Our Score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Colorful shooter / Family-friendly action Platforms PlayStation 4, Windows, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2019 Developer PopCap Games Publisher Electronic Arts Average Playtime 18 Hours Best For Kids 7-12, families What I Liked Vibrant graphics, easy to learn, and encourages teamwork

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville is a colorful, action-packed shooter where kids can play as either the quirky Plants or mischievous Zombies. Players navigate vibrant open zones, complete quests, and engage in objective-based battles like Turf Takeover or Team Vanquish. With 23 customizable classes, cooperative play, and split-screen local multiplayer, the game supports teamwork and strategy, which makes it ideal for ages 7-12.

Exploration is as engaging as combat. Players can discover collectibles, unlock new abilities, and interact with playful environments that are full of humor and creativity. Its kid-friendly visual style and accessible controls provide a fun introduction to shooters without violent realism, which makes it a standout multiplayer Xbox game for young gamers.

Why we chose it Cooperative and competitive gameplay with kid-safe visuals, humorous characters, and creative classes that encourage strategy.

Final Verdict: Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville delivers a safe, fun shooter experience with cooperative options and imaginative gameplay, perfect for children who enjoy action and humor.

7. Spyro Reignited Trilogy [Best Classic Platformer Remake]

Our Score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game 3D platformer / Adventure Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows Year of Release 2018 Developer Toys for Bob Publisher Activision Average Playtime 22 Hours Best For Children 5-12 What I Liked Nostalgic gameplay, smooth controls, bright, colorful worlds

Spyro Reignited Trilogy is a collection of classic dragon platformers remade with vibrant visuals and refined controls. Players guide Spyro across multiple worlds, collecting gems, rescuing dragon eggs, and defeating quirky enemies.

Each level features unique puzzles and platforming challenges, with a lively art style that brings the original trilogy to life. Suitable for ages 5-12, the game combines exploration, light combat, and engaging level design, which makes it an exceptional adventure Xbox game for young players.

The trilogy faithfully recreates the original gameplay while unifying features like skill points and rolling mechanics. Spyro’s companion Sparx provides intuitive health feedback, and the remastered soundtrack and voice acting, including Tom Kenny reprising Spyro, enrich the overall experience.

Players can enjoy a mix of action, problem-solving, and whimsical storytelling across three interconnected titles.

Why we chose it Engaging 3D platforming with collectible-driven exploration, modernized controls, and colorful worlds that encourage problem-solving and creativity.

Final Verdict: Spyro Reignited Trilogy delivers a polished, nostalgic adventure experience that captivates young players with its charm, fun gameplay, and visually stunning worlds.

Our Score 9.0 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Open-world / High-speed platformer Platforms Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 Year of Release 2022 Developer Sonic Team Publisher SEGA Average Playtime 20 Hours Best For Boys and girls 7-12 What I Liked Exciting speed, engaging puzzles, smooth animations

Sonic Frontiers is an open-world adventure where players guide Sonic across the Starfall Islands to collect Chaos Emeralds, solve puzzles, and battle robotic enemies. The game blends high-speed platforming with exploration in diverse biomes, including forests, deserts, ancient ruins, and flowery fields.

Players can access “Cyber Space” levels that switch between third-person and side-scrolling perspectives, which also offer time challenges, collectibles, and combat trials. Suitable for ages 7-12, the game features simple controls, vibrant visuals, and family-friendly themes.

The open-world design encourages exploration, puzzle-solving, and skill progression, with abilities like double jump, sidestep, boost, and the innovative Cyloop for combat and interaction. All of this makes the title the best action RPG game.

Players can upgrade speed, attack, defense, and special abilities while rescuing friends and defeating towering Titans. Optional side quests, collectibles, and hidden bosses add replay value and keep gameplay engaging.

Why we chose it Fast-paced, visually striking platforming adventure that combines exploration, combat, and puzzle-solving, which makes it engaging for young players.

Final Verdict: Sonic Frontiers delivers thrilling speed and exploration for children, with accessible gameplay and colorful worlds that encourage curiosity and problem-solving.

9. Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection [Best Animal Management Sim]

Our Score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Simulation / Management Platforms Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows Year of Release 2017 Developer Frontier Developments Publisher Microsoft Studios Average Playtime 30 Hours Best For Children 5-12 What I Liked Wide variety of animals, family-friendly gameplay, encourages learning

Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection is the best simulation game where players design, manage, and expand their own zoo featuring over 200 animals. Players construct enclosures, decorate habitats, and ensure animal welfare while exploring lush, detailed environments.

The game combines creative building, resource management, and light problem-solving. Suitable for ages 5-12, the game is accessible due to intuitive controls, non-violent gameplay, and family-friendly themes.

Players can complete 30 campaign scenarios, tackle 20 challenge mode zoos, and play cooperatively with up to four people. Animal interactions, crisis management, and zoo customization keep gameplay varied and engaging. Visuals are colorful and realistic, emphasizing each species’ unique features.

Why we chose it Creative, engaging, and educational simulation offering kids hands-on management experience while exploring animal care and strategic thinking.

Final Verdict: Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection lets children and families enjoy building and managing a zoo together, combining fun, learning, and creativity in a safe, accessible environment.

10. Super Lucky’s Tale [Best 3D Platformer for Younger Kids]

Our Score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game 3D platformer / Adventure Platforms Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows Year of Release 2017 Developer Playful Corp Publisher Microsoft Studios Average Playtime 12 Hours Best For Kids 5-12 What I Liked Cheerful visuals, easy gameplay, approachable for beginners

Super Lucky’s Tale is a bright 3D platformer following Lucky Swiftail, a brave fox on a quest to recover the Book of Ages and help his sister Lyra. Players navigate colorful worlds filled with coins, clovers, puzzles, and mini-levels that mix 3D arenas, 2D side-scrolling, and Sokoban-style challenges.

Boss fights, collectibles, and hidden secrets add variety to gameplay. Suitable for ages 5-12, the game is approachable thanks to simple controls, cheerful visuals, and lighthearted story elements.

Players explore five main hub worlds, each with multiple levels and additional challenges. Collecting clovers unlocks progression, while side puzzles and mini-games diversify play. The aesthetic is vibrant, whimsical, and engaging for younger players, with clear level design that emphasizes exploration and discovery.

Why we chose it Engaging platforming with a playful, colorful presentation that teaches problem-solving, spatial awareness, and perseverance while keeping the tone friendly and fun.

Final Verdict: Super Lucky’s Tale offers kids a safe, entertaining platforming experience with creative level design, charming characters, and a story-driven progression that encourages exploration.

11. Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged [Best Arcade Racing Game]

Our Score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Racing / Arcade Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2023 Developer Milestone S.r.l. Publisher Milestone S.r.l. Average Playtime 15 Hours Best For Boys and girls 5-12 What I Liked Fast-paced action, colorful visuals, easy controls

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged is a fast-paced arcade Xbox racing game featuring miniature cars racing across imaginative tracks set in everyday locations like backyards, diners, mini-golf courses, and museums.

Players can perform gravity-defying stunts, double jumps, and lateral drifts, while racing against AI or friends in split-screen or online multiplayer. The game is suitable for ages 5-12, offering simple controls, colorful visuals, and a fun, family-friendly racing experience. Local co-op makes it one of the most engaging two player Xbox games for parents and children.

Players can customize over 130 vehicles, select from six performance categories, and create their own tracks in the “Track Room,” sharing them online.

Why we chose it Imaginative track designs, highly customizable vehicles, and accessible arcade-style racing make it perfect for kids and families who enjoy creative, high-speed gameplay.

Final Verdict: Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged delivers exhilarating races with playful visuals and cooperative fun. This makes it a standout choice for parents seeking a safe and exciting racing game for kids.

12. Rayman Legends [Best 2D Co-op Platformer]

Our Score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game 2D platformer / Adventure Platforms Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Wii U, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Stadia Year of Release 2013 Developer Ubisoft Montpellier Publisher Ubisoft Average Playtime 25 Hours Best For Children 7-12 What I Liked Creative level design, fun challenges, family-friendly gameplay

Rayman Legends is a vibrant 2D platformer where players guide Rayman, Globox, Barbara, and other characters through imaginative levels filled with enemies, collectibles, and puzzles. Players jump, glide, punch, and interact with dynamic environments while rescuing Teensies and collecting Lums.

The game features over 120 levels, rhythm-based challenges, and cooperative play for up to four players. Its bright, cartoonish visuals, intuitive controls, and playful humor make it suitable for ages 7-12.

Players can team up locally or play solo, while Murfy the greenbottle assists in solving puzzles or controlling objects. Special rhythm levels add music-based challenges, and daily or weekly challenges let players compete via leaderboards. The game encourages teamwork, problem-solving, and dexterity in a safe, family-friendly environment.

Why we chose it Creative level design, cooperative gameplay, and colorful visuals make it an engaging platformer for kids and families.

Final Verdict: Rayman Legends combines imaginative worlds, cooperative fun, and rhythmic challenges, offering a safe and entertaining experience that parents can trust for younger players.

13. Disney Dreamlight Valley [Best Cozy Life-Sim]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Life-simulation / Adventure Platforms iOS, macOS, tvOS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2 Year of Release 2023 Developer Gameloft Publisher Gameloft Average Playtime 30 Hours Best For Children 7-12 What I Liked Magical village, friendly characters, relaxing gameplay

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a cozy life-sim where kids explore a magical village filled with Disney and Pixar characters. Players gather resources, cook meals, craft furniture, clear magical Night Thorns, and customize their homes and outfits. Suitable for ages 7-12 due to simple controls, light themes, and family-friendly humor.

The game’s standout feature is building friendships with beloved characters while earning rewards and personalizing the valley, which makes it creative and engaging for children. It combines interactive gameplay that maintains a joyful and comfortable experience with familiar TV charm, which makes it one of the top story games on Xbox for young children.

Why we chose it It encourages creativity and problem-solving while interacting with favorite Disney characters, such as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, and Scrooge McDuck.

Final Verdict: A safe, imaginative, and relaxing experience perfect for children, while parents can enjoy the wholesome, family-friendly gameplay.

14. Gigantosaurus: The Game [Best Dinosaur-Themed Platformer]

Our Score 8.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Platformer / Adventure Platforms Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 Year of Release 2020 Developer WildSphere Publisher Outright Games Average Playtime 10 Hours Best For Kids 3-6 What I Liked Bright visuals, easy gameplay, story-driven exploration

Gigantosaurus: The Game is a simple dinosaur-themed platformer based on the popular kids’ TV show. Players explore prehistoric environments, solve puzzles, and race through colorful levels alongside Rocky, Tiny, Mazu, and Bill. The game’s bright visuals, friendly dinosaurs, and easy controls make it ideal for ages 3-6.

Its unique appeal lies in combining light puzzle-solving with fast-paced dino races, which encourages both exploration and quick reflexes in young players.

Why we chose it It’s a fun and safe adventure that develops problem-solving and motor skills in young children.

Final Verdict: Gigantosaurus: The Game, watching kids navigate puzzles and races in a cheerful, non-violent environment filled with adorable dinosaur friends.

Our Score 8.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Adventure / Cooperative Platforms Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 Year of Release 2020 Developer Outright Games Publisher Outright Games Average Playtime 12 Hours Best For Children 3-7 What I Liked Play as favorite heroes, easy missions, family-friendly fun

In Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay!, kids take control of their favorite pups, who gained superpowers after a meteor strike, to restore the city. Players complete superhero missions, explore areas like Jake’s ski resort and Tracker’s jungle, and use each pup’s unique abilities in colorful, kid-friendly environments. The game is perfect for ages 3-7, with simple controls, light themes, and cooperative gameplay.

The standout feature is its cooperative mode, which lets young players team up to tackle challenges and mini-games like Pup-Pup Boogie together.

Why we chose it It encourages teamwork and imaginative problem-solving in a safe, engaging world.

Final Verdict: Parents can enjoy watching kids explore Adventure Bay, using superpowers and working together in a fun, non-violent environment.

16. Unravel Two [Best Puzzle-Platformer for Teamwork]

Our Score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Puzzle-platformer / Adventure Platforms Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 Year of Release 2018 Developer Coldwood Interactive Publisher Electronic Arts Average Playtime 14 Hours Best For Children 7-12 What I Liked Wholesome gameplay, cooperative focus, visually charming

Unravel Two is a wholesome puzzle-platformer where players control two Yarnys, small, adorable creatures made of yarn, to explore beautifully crafted environments. Players solve physics-based puzzles, swing across gaps, and interact with nature in vibrant forests, beaches, and lighthouses.

Suitable for ages 7-12, the game is perfect for young players thanks to its simple controls, gentle themes, and cooperative focus.

Its standout feature is local co-op gameplay, which allows one or two players to work together to overcome challenges, teach teamwork, and solve problems in a serene, story-driven world.

Why we chose it It promotes cooperation, patience, and creative thinking in a charming, non-violent adventure.

Final Verdict: Unravel Two engages in creative problem-solving and teamwork while exploring heartwarming worlds filled with vivid visuals and safe, imaginative challenges.

Our Score 8.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Open-world / Adventure Platforms Nintendo Switch, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 Year of Release 2024 Developer Double Dagger Studio Publisher Double Dagger Studio Average Playtime 15 Hours Best For Children 5-9 What I Liked Playful world, engaging missions, encourages curiosity

Little Kitty, Big City is an adorable open-world adventure where players control a curious cat navigating a vibrant city to find its way home. Players can explore rooftops, alleys, and parks, interact with other animals, complete fun quests, and discover hidden collectibles like hats and shiny objects. With charming visuals and simple controls, it’s suitable for ages 5-9 and offers a lighthearted, family-friendly experience filled with exploration and mischief.

The game’s unique appeal lies in letting kids freely explore as a cat, climbing, jumping, and solving small environmental puzzles, which makes every city corner a playful adventure.

Why we chose it It encourages curiosity, exploration, and imaginative play in a safe, whimsical world.

Final Verdict: Parents will enjoy seeing kids roam freely, experiment, and solve little challenges while enjoying the game’s delightful art style and playful cat antics.

My Overall Verdict

Parents looking for safe, engaging Xbox games for kids will find the perfect starting point here.

For younger explorers → Minecraft Dungeons delivers simple, co-op fun, and light challenges.

For creative minds → LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga lets kids create and play in an imaginative universe.

For puzzle lovers → Bluey: The Videogame offers gentle stories suitable for middle-aged children.

These picks balance fun, safety, and mental health-friendly gameplay.

FAQs

What is the best Xbox game for kids?

The best Xbox game for kids right now is Minecraft Dungeons. It mixes bright action with teamwork and light challenges, which makes it easy to jump into. It feels safe, fun, and never too hard, so kids don’t get stuck or lost while playing.

What age can children play Xbox?

Children can begin gaming as early as 4-5 years old, starting with simple titles such as Bluey or Paw Patrol. Older children can move on to bigger titles with puzzles or light survival mode elements. The key is choosing what feels suitable for their age.

What are good Xbox games for a 5-year-old?

The best games for a 9-year-old include LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which mixes action and humor, and Spyro Reignited Trilogy, which offers fun platforming adventures. For something more creative, Disney Dreamlight Valley lets them build, explore, and enjoy a relaxed pace without anything too scary

Which Xbox games are best for a 9-year-old?

The best games for a 9-year-old include LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which mixes action and humor, and Spyro Reignited Trilogy, which offers fun platforming adventures. For something more creative, Disney Dreamlight Valley lets them build, explore, and enjoy a relaxed pace without anything too scary.

What Xbox games are good for a 7 year old?

The best games for a 7-year-old include Super Lucky’s Tale, a cheerful adventure that’s easy to play, and Zoo Tycoon, where kids can manage animals and design their own park. Both games provide a fun, engaging experience that parents can feel confident about.