15 Best Star Trek Video Games You May Like in 2025

Star Trek video games let you dive even deeper into the universe. But let’s be real, with so many titles out there, it’s easy to get lost. Don’t sweat it. We’ve explored the Star Trek experience and picked the cream of the crop.

You’ll get to explore strange new worlds, lead your own star fleet, and clash with enemies across the Romulan Star Empire. From epic single-player missions to intense online games, there’s a little something for every type of player. Buckle up, grab your console or PC, and get ready for adventures that feel straight out of the show.

Our Top Picks for Star Trek Games

If you’re looking for the ultimate Star Trek games, we’ve got you covered. We’ve dug through both the classics and the latest hits to bring you the cream of the crop. If you love epic space battles, tactical command, or story-driven adventures, these top 5 best Star Trek games will blow your mind.

Star Trek Online (2010) – A massive MMO where you can create your own captain, command a starship, and explore the galaxy like never before. Star Trek: Elite Force (2010) – Fast-paced FPS action with an authentic story aboard the U.S.S. Voyager. Star Trek: Bridge Commander (2002) – This one game really shows what commanding your own Star Trek crew feels like.

These top picks show just how diverse Star Trek games can be, from epic space MMOs to story-packed adventures. Keep scrolling to explore the full list and find your next favorite game, regardless of whether you want battles, puzzles, or a fresh final unity with the Starfleet crew.

15 Best Star Trek Video Games You Can’t Miss – Classics And Hits

Buckle up, because we’re diving into 15 of the most epic Star Trek games ever made. From intense space battles to story-driven adventures, this list covers everything a fan could dream of. You’ll command your own star fleet, clash with the Klingon Empire, explore the Delta Quadrant, and even get a taste of the Cardassian Union. Each game offers its own vibe, from old-school classics to modern hits, so there’s something for every type of player.

1. Star Trek Online [Massive MMO With Customizable Captains and Ships]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Massively multiplayer online role-playing, third-person shooter, space flight simulator Platforms Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of Release 2010 Developer Cryptic Studios, DECA Games Publisher Atari (2010–2011), Arc Games Average Playtime / Best For / Unique Features Single-Player: 253 Hours – 1007 Hours, Co-Op: 415 Hours / MMO fans / Customizable captains, large-scale space exploration Best For Trekkies and sci-fi MMO enthusiasts What I Liked Expansive universe, deep customization, ongoing updates

Star Trek Online kicks off in Stardate 77021.1 (2409), about 30 years after the events of the movie Star Trek: Nemesis. The year is now 2411, and the Alpha Quadrant is rebuilding after the Dominion War. The Romulan Star Empire is peaceful, but the Klingon Empire has declared war on the Federation again.

Players join the United Federation and start their journey as Captain William, exploring planets like Vulcan, Andoria, Bajor, Earth, Risa, and Kronos. You’ll visit iconic space stations such as DS-9 and DS K-7, plus the Starfleet Academy and Klingon Academy.

This top-notch RPG game lets you create your own character, pick a career (tactician, scientist, engineer), and level up through missions and epic story arcs. Teams of 5 can tackle complex missions together, while PvP battles rage in space and on planets.

With a mix of classic locations and fresh content, it’s also an exceptional space game, blending exploration, combat, and strategy across Alpha, Beta, Gamma, and Delta Quadrants. Plus, there’s community-made content via the Foundry, which lets you play custom missions created by other fans.

Why we chose it If you love MMO adventures with epic team missions and tons of exploration, this game is perfect for Star Trek fans who crave both action and story.

Final Verdict: Star Trek Online delivers a massive, ever-expanding universe that keeps you coming back for more. If you’re commanding a starship or joining your away team, it’s a galactic playground that fans won’t want to leave.

2. Star Trek: Elite Force [Cinematic FPS with Authentic Voyager Story]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game First-person shooter Platforms Windows, Mac OS, PlayStation 2 Year of Release 2000 Developer Raven Software Publisher Activision Average Playtime / Best For / Unique Features Main Story 6½ Hours / FPS fans / Cinematic story with Voyager crew Best For Star Trek FPS fans What I Liked Great storytelling, authentic Star Trek feel

Star Trek: Elite Force throws you straight into the action on board the U.S.S. Voyager. You play as Ensign Alex Munro, part of the Hazard Team, a squad built for the most dangerous missions. Voyager is trapped in a starship graveyard, under constant attack, and it’s up to you to fight back.

Missions take you through 30 levels of intense firefights against Borg, Klingons, and more. The vibe is cinematic, almost like an interactive movie, with scripted cutscenes and voice lines from the original cast.

This game stands out from other licensed shooters and is often regarded as the first truly successful Star Trek title. You get a killer arsenal of phasers, compression rifles, and pulse weapons, and enemies actually adapt to your tactics. Combat feels sharp, but what makes it shine is the story-driven campaign.

As a remarkable FPS game, it nails the mix of fast-paced action and Trek authenticity. It’s also a surprisingly engaging adventure game, which lets you explore Voyager between missions, chat with the crew, and feel like part of the show.

Why we chose it It’s perfect if you’ve ever wanted to be on Voyager’s bridge crew, blasting Borg while still feeling the heart of Star Trek.

Final Verdict: Elite Force blends nostalgia, story, and tight gameplay. It’s the rare Trek game that both fans and FPS players loved.

3. Star Trek: Bridge Commander [Starship Command Simulation with Tactical Combat]

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Space combat simulator Platforms PC Year of Release 2002 Developer Totally Games Publisher Activision Average Playtime / Best For / Unique Features 9½ Hours / Simulation fans / Full starship command experience Best For Fans of strategic space combat What I Liked Deep tactical gameplay, immersive command experience

Star Trek: Bridge Commander puts you directly in the captain’s chair, where every order shapes the fate of your crew and the United Federation of Planets. After a catastrophic star explosion in the Maelstrom, you assume command of the Galaxy-class USS Dauntless and later the USS Sovereign.

The story takes you through political intrigue, tactical battles, and even encounters with icons like Captain Picard and Commander Data.

Gameplay shifts between cinematic bridge view, where you command officers to carry out helm, tactical, or engineering duties, and external tactical view for hands-on piloting. Players can fight in single-player story mode or dive into customizable Quick Battles, which create scenarios against Klingons, Romulans, or Cardassians.

Multiplayer offers team skirmishes and starbase defense, while modding has extended the game’s continued development with new missions, ships, and campaigns even in recent years.

Experience what it’s really like to be in command of a Federation starship in this acclaimed simulation game. Reviews still praise its cinematic feel, mod support, and the mix of diplomacy, strategy, and large-scale starship war.

Why we chose it It’s the closest any Trek game has come to recreating the fantasy of being a real captain, exploring strange new worlds while balancing diplomacy and tactical combat.

Final Verdict: Bridge Commander is a must-play for anyone who has ever dreamed of commanding the Enterprise-D or steering a Galaxy-class vessel through interstellar crises.

4. Star Trek: Judgment Rites [Classic Adventure with Original Series Cast]

Our Score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Adventure game Platforms MS-DOS, Macintosh Year of Release November, 1993 (DOS), 1995 (Mac/DOS CD-ROM) Developer Interplay Productions, MacPlay (Mac OS) Publisher Interplay Productions Average Playtime / Best For / Unique Features 7 Hours / Adventure fans / Original cast voices, episodic stories Best For Fans of original Star Trek series What I Liked Authentic series experience, strong storytelling

Star Trek: Judgment Rites is a story-rich adventure that feels like a “lost season” of the Original Series. You step into the boots of Captain Kirk, with Ambassador Spock, McCoy, and the full crew by your side, each voiced by the original cast. The game delivers 8 episodes packed with diplomacy, puzzles, and away missions, while space combat is fully optional. With sharper graphics and CD-ROM sound, it immerses fans in cinematic narratives that go beyond typical Trek tie-ins.

Star Trek: Judgment Rites is a legendary point and click adventure game that captures the humor, tension, and moral dilemmas that made the series iconic. For many fans, this was the last chance to play with the entire original cast together, which makes it a timeless piece of Trek Franchise history.

Why we chose it If you ever wanted a true continuation of the classic show, this is it, interactive movie storytelling at its finest.

Final Verdict: A nostalgic gem that combines puzzles, drama, and Starfleet spirit, still one of the most beloved Trek adventures to date.

5. Star Trek: Resurgence [Choice-Driven Narrative Adventure, Playable Like a New Episode]

Our Score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Narrative adventure / Choice-driven Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2023 Developer Dramatic Labs Publisher Bruner Games Average Playtime / Best For / Unique Features 17 Hours / Story-driven players / Dialogue-focused gameplay, episodic feel Best For Adventure and story fans What I Liked Engaging narrative, strong character interaction

Star Trek: Resurgence puts you in the middle of a deadly alien conspiracy, playing as both Commander Jara Rydek and engineer Carter Diaz. It’s a modern, choice-driven adventure where every dialogue, relationship, and decision shapes the story. With cinematic cutscenes, branching paths, and tense quick-time sequences, it feels like stepping into a brand-new Star Trek series.

A story-focused experience that blends dialogue, exploration, and moral dilemmas, making each playthrough feel unique. While some players noted uneven pacing, fans praise the way it captures the essence of Starfleet duty, politics, and immersion in a living Trek universe.

Why we chose it If you’ve ever wanted to captain choices instead of phasers, this game delivers the closest thing to an interactive Star Trek episode.

Final Verdict: Star Trek: Resurgence is a must-play for fans who crave deep storytelling, tough moral choices, and the feeling of stepping right into a brand-new episode. While some mechanics may divide players, its narrative heart makes it a true win for the franchise.

6. Star Trek: Klingon Academy [Klingon Tactical Combat and Deep Strategy]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Space flight simulator Platforms PC Year of Release 2000 Developer 14 Degrees East Publisher Interplay Entertainment Average Playtime / Best For / Unique Features 8 hours / Strategy fans / Klingon-focused tactical battles Best For Fans of deep space combat and Klingon lore What I Liked Advanced combat mechanics, immersive Klingon experience

Star Trek: Klingon Academy casts you as cadet Torlek, training in the unforgiving Klingon war college under General Chang. The game emphasizes tactical space battles, strategic decision-making, and cinematic missions where every command counts.

As one of the most engaging TPS games, you’ll navigate complex scenarios, learning Klingon honor and strategy while commanding warships in intense conflicts.

Its authentic Klingon perspective makes it a standout among innovative strategy games. Fans will love the mix of storytelling, starship control, and immersive missions that feel truly epic. Experience the fierce side of Star Trek like never before.

Why we chose it Experience the fierce and tactical side of Star Trek. Challenging missions and strategic gameplay make this a must-play for fans of deep space combat.

Final Verdict: A rewarding simulator that immerses you in the Klingon Empire. Perfect for players who want intense strategy and authentic Star Trek lore in one package.

7. Star Trek 25th Anniversary [Episodic Adventure Faithful to Original Series]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Adventure / Point-and-click Platforms MS-DOS, Mac OS, AmigaOS Year of Release 1992 Developer Interplay Productions, Metadigm (Amiga), MacPlay (Mac OS) Publisher Interplay Productions Average Playtime / Best For / Unique Features 6½ Hours / Adventure fans / Episodic storylines, faithful to original series Best For Fans of the original Star Trek series What I Liked Nostalgic experience, classic series atmosphere

Star Trek 25th Anniversary lets you step aboard the USS Enterprise with Captain Kirk and his crew. Solve episodic mysteries across space, command away teams, and engage in optional ship-to-ship combat. Its charming one-point and click interface and classic cast voices bring the original series to life in a faithful, immersive way. Fans will love revisiting the iconic adventures and uncovering new secrets.

Why we chose it Perfect for fans of the original series. Combines storytelling, exploration, and classic Star Trek charm in a single adventure.

Final Verdict: A nostalgic and engaging journey through the early Star Trek universe. Great for anyone who loves classic episodic adventures and iconic characters.

8. Star Trek: Armada II [RTS with Massive Fleet Battles and Empire Building]

Our Score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game RTS / Strategy Platforms PC Year of Release 2001 Developer Mad Doc Software Publisher Activision Average Playtime / Best For / Unique Features 18 Hours / RTS fans / Fleet management, empire building Best For Strategic gamers and fleet commanders What I Liked Epic space battles, strong strategic depth

Star Trek: Armada II is a thrilling real-time strategy experience where you command vast fleets and manage galactic resources. Engage in intense space battles, control Federation, Klingon, Borg, and other fleets, and exploit new resources like latinium and bio-organic matter. Its tactical depth and cinematic visuals make it a must-play for Star Trek strategists.

Why we chose it Combines large-scale fleet management with immersive storytelling, giving players the ultimate strategic playground in the Star Trek universe.

Final Verdict: A rich, challenging RTS that rewards tactical thinking, perfect for fans who love commanding fleets and shaping the fate of the galaxy.

9. Star Trek: Bridge Crew [Co-Op VR Starship Simulation Experience]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game VR / Cooperative simulation Platforms Microsoft Windows, Oculus Quest, PlayStation 4 Year of Release 2017 Developer Red Storm Entertainment Publisher Ubisoft Average Playtime / Best For / Unique Features 10 Hours / VR fans / Co-op starship management Best For VR enthusiasts and Starfleet role-players What I Liked Immersive co-op experience, interactive crew gameplay

Star Trek: Bridge Crew is a top-tier VR FPS game and cooperative adventure where up to four players take on key roles aboard the USS Aegis, navigating deep space, managing ship systems, and engaging in tactical combat.

Players experience Starfleet life firsthand, with cinematic visuals and highly interactive ship mechanics that capture the essence of the Star Trek universe. Missions range from story-driven objectives to procedurally generated challenges, which create endless replayability and teamwork opportunities.

Why we chose it As a top VR game, it delivers an unmatched, collaborative Starfleet experience where strategic coordination and communication define success.

Final Verdict: Perfect for Star Trek fans seeking immersive cooperative gameplay, this title brings the bridge to life and turns every session into a cinematic, interactive adventure.

10. Star Trek [Co-Op Action with Kelvin Timeline Kirk and Spock]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Action-adventure, third-person shooter Platforms PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Microsoft Windows Year of Release 2013 Developer Digital Extremes Publisher Namco Bandai Games Average Playtime / Best For / Unique Features 9 Hours / Action fans / Play as Kelvin timeline Kirk & Spock Best For Fans of action and co-op gameplay What I Liked Cinematic combat, engaging co-op missions

Star Trek (2013) is a third-person co-op action game set in the Kelvin timeline, following Kirk and Spock as they investigate a stolen terraforming device with destructive potential. Players engage in cinematic combat, tactical exploration, and puzzle-solving across detailed space stations and planetary environments. The game emphasizes teamwork, with distinct abilities for Kirk and Spock, which also enhances strategic play.

Why we chose it Fans of the Kelvin films will enjoy stepping into the shoes of Kirk and Spock, experiencing a cinematic narrative bridging the gap between Star Trek and Into Darkness.

Final Verdict: A narrative-driven co-op adventure that captures the spirit of the films, ideal for players seeking immersive Starfleet action and character-driven gameplay.

11. Star Trek: Voyager – Elite Force [Fast-Paced FPS Bringing U.S.S. Voyager to Life]

Our Score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game FPS / Action Platforms Windows, Mac OS, PlayStation 2 Year of Release 2000 Developer Raven Software Publisher Activision Average Playtime / Best For / Unique Features 7½ Hours / FPS fans / Episodic storylines aboard U.S.S. Voyager Best For FPS lovers and Star Trek fans What I Liked Fast-paced combat, authentic Voyager setting

Star Trek: Voyager – Elite Force is a first-person shooter that puts players in the shoes of Ensign Munro, a member of Voyager’s Hazard Team. Navigate episodic missions, battle Borg and alien species, solve on-board crises, and explore intricately detailed starship environments. The game blends fast-paced combat with immersive storytelling and authentic voice work from the show.

Why we chose it This is a thrilling, action-packed Star Trek adventure that perfectly captures the intensity of shipboard combat while letting fans feel like a true Voyager crew member.

Final Verdict: A standout first-person shooter that combines tactical challenges, episodic storytelling, and iconic Star Trek settings for an unforgettable experience.

Our Score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Action-adventure / Puzzle Platforms PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Windows, Xbox Series X|S Year of Release 2022 Developer Tessera Studios, Tessera Studios S.L Publisher Outright Games Average Playtime / Best For / Unique Features 9 Hours / Younger audiences / Animated series characters, puzzles Best For Kids and casual players What I Liked Kid-friendly narrative, fun puzzles

Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova is an action-adventure game that lets players control Dal R’El and Gwyndala to rescue their scattered crew. Explore vibrant alien worlds, solve puzzles, tackle environmental challenges, and engage in kid-friendly combat. The game also offers cooperative play, bringing the animated series’ charm and humor to life.

Why we chose it Perfect for younger audiences and fans of the show, it combines exploration, teamwork, and engaging puzzles in a colorful Star Trek universe.

Final Verdict: A fun, accessible Star Trek adventure that captures the spirit of the animated series while offering cooperative gameplay and imaginative missions.

13. Star Trek: Starfleet Academy [Flight Simulation and Strategy as a Starfleet Cadet]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Flight simulation / Strategy Platforms PC Year of Release 2015 Developer Interplay Entertainment Corp. Publisher Interplay Entertainment Average Playtime / Best For / Unique Features 14 Hours / Simulation fans / Cadet missions, starship management Best For Strategy and simulation enthusiasts What I Liked Varied missions, authentic Starfleet training experience

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy puts you in the boots of a Starfleet cadet, navigating over 25 challenging missions that test your leadership, strategy, and combat skills. Command a variety of iconic starships, tackle classic scenarios like the Kobayashi Maru, and receive guidance from legendary officers such as Kirk, Sulu, and Chekov.

Why we chose it Ideal for fans who want a deep Starfleet training experience, blending strategy, tactical flight, and iconic Star Trek storytelling.

Final Verdict: A rich and immersive Starfleet simulation that challenges players with classic missions and interactive guidance from the original series’ legendary officers.

Our Score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Arcade / Space combat/ Shooter Platforms Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, Microsoft Windows, Mac OS X Year of Release 2009 Developer Naked Sky Entertainment, Bad Robot Interactive Publisher Paramount Digital Entertainment Average Playtime / Best For / Unique Features 5 hours / Arcade fans / Team-based dogfighting Best For Casual players and arcade enthusiasts What I Liked Pick-up-and-play combat, fun multiplayer

Star Trek: D-A-C is a fast-paced space combat game centered on team-based dogfighting. Players engage in Deathmatch, Assault, and Conquest modes, controlling Federation or Romulan ships, upgrading weapons, and coordinating with teammates in short, action-packed battles. The visuals feature iconic ships from the 2009 Star Trek movie with dynamic, arcade-style effects.

Why we chose it Perfect for Star Trek fans seeking accessible, pick-up-and-play space combat with multiplayer action and quick, engaging missions.

Final Verdict: A thrilling, arcade-focused Star Trek experience offering fast battles, cooperative gameplay, and cinematic ship models that make it approachable for both new and veteran players.

15. Star Trek: Infinite [Grand Strategy with Galactic Empire Management]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game 4X, Grand strategy Platforms PC Year of Release 2023 Developer Nimble Giant Entertainment Publisher Paradox Interactive Average Playtime / Best For / Unique Features 69 Hours / Strategy fans / Galactic management, diplomacy Best For Grand strategy and empire-building players What I Liked Deep strategy, large-scale galactic control

Star Trek: Infinite is a top-tier grand strategy game, where players take command of major galactic powers such as the Federation, Klingon Empire, Romulan Star Empire, or Cardassian Union. Manage fleets, diplomacy, espionage, and warfare while building your empire across the galaxy. The game features iconic ships, legendary captains, and a rich Star Trek narrative.

Why we chose it A grand strategy game offering deep tactical choices, immersive Star Trek lore, and a variety of ways to achieve galactic dominance.

Final Verdict: Fans will love Star Trek: Infinite for its combination of strategic depth, legendary characters, and the freedom to shape the fate of the quadrant through diplomacy, war, or cunning tactics.

My Overall Verdict

Looking for the best starting point for Star Trek games today? Here’s where I’d tell different types of fans to boldly begin.

For newcomers → Star Trek Online. A dynamic entry with continued development, massive customization, and the thrill of flying across the Gamma Quadrant.

For adventure fans → Star Trek: Judgment Rites. Feels like stepping into an interactive movie, with authentic cast voices and classic point-and-click puzzles.

For story-driven players → Star Trek: Resurgence. A narrative gem that lets you explore strange choices and outcomes, like a playable episode of Future’s Past.

FAQs

What is the best Star Trek game?

The best Star Trek game is Star Trek Online, a massive MMO that lets you create your own captain, customize ships, and explore the galaxy alongside other players. With epic missions, iconic locations, and constant updates, it delivers the most expansive and immersive Star Trek experience to date.

What type of game is Star Trek?

Star Trek is a diverse type of games that includes MMOs, simulations, and story-driven adventures. Unlike typical sci-fi titles, it emphasizes exploration, diplomacy, and moral decisions as much as action.

What was the first Star Trek game?

The very first Star Trek game dates back to 1971, a text-based simulation. While it had poor controls by today’s standards, it was groundbreaking at the time, setting the tone for decades of titles that followed this expanding sci-fi franchise.

What is the latest version of Star Trek?

The newest release is Star Trek: Resurgence (2023). It plays almost like a first movie in an interactive saga, focused on dialogue, choices, and story progression. The game balances action and narrative while giving players the chance to save the galaxy through critical decisions.

Which Star Trek is the best to start with?

For beginners, Star Trek Online is the go-to. It’s approachable, visually rich, and regularly updated. You can explore countless worlds, command ships, and join epic space wars. It’s unlike any other title for introducing both gameplay variety and the spirit of the United Federation.