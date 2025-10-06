18 Best Single-Player Xbox Games: 2025 Must-Plays

Best single-player Xbox games lists are everywhere, but most of them read like marketing blurbs instead of honest picks. Players don’t need another catalog. They want the games that actually hold up when you sit down with a controller for hours. That means stories worth finishing, mechanics that don’t feel like chores, and worlds you’ll still be thinking about long after you’ve logged out.

This guide highlights 18 titles that meet that bar. Some are brand-new benchmarks for what a solo adventure can be; others are older releases that continue to dominate conversations and replays. If you’re building your Xbox library or just hunting for your next obsession, below are the games that deserve your time.

Our Top Picks for Single-Player Xbox Games

When it comes to the best single-player Xbox games, some titles rise above the rest. These three have earned their place because players consistently celebrate them for their unforgettable worlds, stories, and gameplay. Here’s why these stand out:

Elden Ring (2022) – You’ve got to try Elden Ring because it’s a massive open-world RPG where every victory feels earned and every path you take sparks new discoveries. Red Dead Redemption 2 (2018) – Step into Red Dead Redemption 2 and experience one of the greatest storytelling journeys in gaming, with Arthur Morgan’s tale unfolding in a living, breathing world. Cyberpunk 2077 (2020) – Dive into Cyberpunk 2077 and shape your own destiny in Night City, a reactive sci-fi world packed with deep choices, unforgettable characters, and sleek RPG action.

These three are the heavyweights, the ones players say are worth every hour. But they’re only the beginning. Keep scrolling to discover the full list of 18 titles, including underrated gems, bold remakes, and new releases that might surprise you. To really appreciate the visuals, pair these titles with one of the best monitors for Xbox.

18 Best Single-Player Xbox Games – Epic Stories and Must-Play

From sweeping open worlds to intimate narrative journeys, these are the 18 games players across Xbox communities can’t stop recommending. Each one has earned its spot through memorable storytelling, innovative gameplay, or the sheer joy of losing yourself in a world built for solo play.

1. Elden Ring [Best Overall Adventure]

Our Score

10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action role-playing Platforms PS4, PS5, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2 (2025) Year of release February 25, 2022 Creator/s Bandai Namco Average playtime 60–120 hours Best for Open world, six main areas, Torrent, stealth, dungeons Unique features Challenge and exploration fans What I liked The NPC questlines hooked me, vague, cryptic, and sometimes heartbreaking; they made me feel like I was piecing together secrets meant just for me.

Every step in the Elden Ring felt like I was stumbling onto a secret meant just for me. The Lands Between never held my hand; it pushed me to figure things out on my own. I lost hours wandering through ruins, crawling into hidden caves, and throwing myself at bosses I knew I couldn’t beat, but tried anyway.

Pro tip If a boss feels impossible, wander elsewhere. I often came back stronger later, and that sense of freedom is what makes Elden Ring magical.

What makes it unforgettable is how perfectly it fuses open-world freedom with Soulslike combat. The fights are tense, deliberate, and punishing in the best way, yet the freedom to explore at my own pace made even defeats feel like part of the journey. One night, I was chasing golden sunsets across open fields, and the next, I was knee-deep in swamps untangling NPC questlines so cryptic I had to scribble notes just to keep track.

My Verdict: Elden Ring is the rare game where discovery feels endless, and victory feels earned. If you want a solo adventure that will push your limits and reward your curiosity, this is it.

Our Score

9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action-adventure Platforms PS4, Xbox One, Windows, Stadia Year of release 2018 (PS4/Xbox One), 2019 (Windows/Stadia) Creator/s Developer: Rockstar Games · Publisher: Rockstar Games Average playtime 50–100+ hours Best for Immersive storytelling & slow-burn exploration Unique features Cinematic narrative, dynamic open world, realistic systems, unforgettable protagonist What I liked The quiet moments stood out to me: a casual game of poker at camp or a sunrise ride through the woods could feel as memorable as the biggest shootouts.

Red Dead Redemption 2 made me pause mid-ride just to take in the sunrise, and somehow those quiet moments carried as much weight as the gunfights. Playing as Arthur Morgan felt like stepping into a cinematic Western where every decision and every bond pulled me deeper into his world.

Why we chose it Because no other good single-player games for Xbox match its cinematic storytelling. The world feels alive, and Arthur’s journey is one of the most emotional in gaming.

Most of my time was spent hunting, exploring remote cabins, or listening to campfire conversations that revealed more about the Van der Linde gang. The level of immersion is unmatched, NPCs greet you by name, wildlife behaves naturally, and the tiniest details make the world feel alive. And then there’s the story: an emotional powerhouse that most players still call one of the greatest in gaming.

My Verdict: If you want a single-player experience that grips your heart as much as it dazzles your eyes, Red Dead Redemption 2 is the Western epic you won’t forget.

3. Cyberpunk 2077 [Best Sci-Fi RPG Experience]

Our Score

9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG, Open-World Sci-Fi Platforms Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia Year of release 2020 (revamped in 2023 with Update 2.0 + Phantom Liberty) Creator/s Developer: CD Projekt Red · Publisher: CD Projekt Average playtime 40–100+ hours Best for Players who want branching choices, futuristic style, and deep role-play Unique features Customizable protagonist, branching narrative, cybernetic upgrades, dense cityscape What I liked Night City itself is a neon-drenched playground that feels alive whether you’re fighting, hacking, or just wandering.

For me, the magic of Cyberpunk wasn’t the combat or even the upgrades. It was the moment I realized my decisions were rewriting the narrative in real time. As V, I built my character from the ground up, choosing skills, implants, and alliances that shaped every mission and outcome.

Pro tip Don’t rush the main quest. I found the side gigs and NCPD hustles revealed some of Night City’s best stories and loot.

Exploring Night City is the real hook. The streets hum with detail, from shady back-alley ripperdocs to towering megacorp HQs that dwarf you in scale. The gunplay and hacking feel sharp, but it’s the choices that hit hardest: betrayals, romances, and consequences that can shift the entire story. Many players now agree it’s the immersive RPG they hoped for at launch, and I couldn’t agree more.

My Verdict: Cyberpunk 2077 has transformed into a must-play single-player RPG, stylish, gritty, and full of choices that make every playthrough feel personal.

Our Score

9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Turn-Based RPG with Real-Time Mechanics Platforms Xbox Series X/S, PC Year of release 2025 Creator/s Developer: Sandfall Interactive · Publisher: Kepler Interactive Average playtime 35–60 hours Best for Players who love emotional, story-driven RPGs with strategic combat. Unique features Belle Époque-inspired art style, hybrid combat, emotionally rich storytelling, and stunning soundtrack. What I liked How its story blindsided me, bold, heartbreaking, and impossible to shake off.

I didn’t expect this game to hit me as hard as it did. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 looks like a beautiful art piece at first, a Belle Époque world painted with soft light and surreal monsters. But once you’re in, it’s so much more.

Why we chose it It’s a rare mix of heartfelt storytelling and inventive combat. Many players call it 2025’s surprise hit, and I felt the same.

The combat hooked me instantly: a clever mix of turn-based strategy and real-time timing that kept me on my toes without ever feeling overwhelming. But it was the story that left me speechless. Every companion felt alive, every choice carried weight, and by the end, I was emotionally wrecked in the best possible way. It feels like the kind of game people will remember as their ‘game of a lifetime,’ and honestly, I see why. If you loved its art style and storytelling, you’ll also enjoy our roundup of the best games like Clair Obscur.

My Verdict: If you want a single-player RPG that feels fresh yet timeless, Expedition 33 is a rare gem, beautiful to look at, brutal to play, and unforgettable to finish. Even better, you can dive into Expedition 33 straight away on Xbox Game Pass across console, PC, or cloud.

Our Score

9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-World, Narrative-Driven RPG Platforms Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2015 Creator/s Developer: CD Projekt Red · Publisher: CD Projekt Average playtime 100–200+ hours Best for Players who want deep stories, moral choices, and immersive worlds. Unique features Branching quests, morally grey choices, vast open world, rich lore. What I liked The way even a side quest could break my heart, nothing felt like filler.

The Bloody Baron storyline in The Witcher 3 left me speechless. What started as a simple errand turned into an emotional rollercoaster that stayed with me long after. That’s what this game does best: it makes every character and every choice feel like it truly matters.

As Geralt of Rivia, I roamed war-torn villages, monster-filled swamps, and bustling cities, always with the sense that my decisions shaped the world. Sometimes “saving” someone led to darker consequences than doing nothing. Even small choices carried weight, and for me, it set the bar for what RPG storytelling should be.

Pro tip Play the side quests. I learned that even a small contract could hit harder emotionally than main missions, and nothing feels like filler.

The combat might not be the deepest, but the thrill of hunting monsters, brewing potions, and preparing for battles tied me closer to Geralt’s life as a Witcher. And visually? From Skellige’s stormy seas to Toussaint’s fairytale vineyards, the world felt alive and endlessly explorable.

My Verdict: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt pulled me in with its world and never let go. It showed me how an RPG can tell stories that feel personal, messy, and unforgettable, turning every quest into something worth remembering.

Our Score

9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-World Fantasy RPG Platforms Xbox Series X/S, PC Year of release 2025 (Remastered) Creator/s Developer: Bethesda Game Studios · Publisher: Bethesda Softworks Average playtime 80–150+ hours Best for Players who love classic fantasy worlds with endless quests Unique features Rebuilt visuals, refined combat and leveling, guild questlines, and a dynamic open world What I liked Walking into the Imperial City again. Familiar streets, now glowing with new life.

For me, the magic of Oblivion Remastered is that it captures the wonder of the original while finally matching the scale of my memories. Cyrodiil was already legendary, but now its forests, mountains, and city streets shine with the kind of detail I always imagined back in 2006.

The beauty of Oblivion is how it hands you freedom. One moment, I was chasing down the main quest to stop a Daedric invasion; the next, I was sneaking into the Thieves Guild, brewing potions, or simply wandering into caves just to see what secrets lay inside. And with the remaster’s smoother combat and improved systems, it finally plays the way nostalgia always told me it did.

Why we chose it It’s the return of a classic rebuilt for modern players. Stepping back into Cyrodiil feels nostalgic yet fresh, especially with smoother combat and visuals.

What struck me most is how alive the world feels again. Guards chat, citizens gossip, and every corner invites curiosity, now polished for a new generation. This remaster brings back Tamriel in a way that makes exploring Cyrodiil feel fresh without losing its classic soul.

My Verdict: Newcomers get one of the easiest ways to experience a legendary RPG, while veterans return to a world that helped define open-world design. And with its day-one Game Pass release, stepping back into Cyrodiil has never been more seamless.

Our Score

9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Turn-Based RPG, Story-Driven Platforms Xbox Series X/S, PC, PlayStation Year of release 2023 Creator/s Developer: Larian Studios · Publisher: Larian Studios Average playtime 70–150+ hours Best for Players who want deep role-play, branching choices, and cinematic storytelling Unique features Expansive choice-driven narrative, companion relationships, turn-based combat, D&D-inspired systems What I liked No two playthroughs ever felt the same; my choices shaped everything, down to the smallest details.

The first time one of my choices reshaped a companion’s fate, I knew Baldur’s Gate 3 was playing on a different level. Exploration feels limitless: I spent hours wandering through dungeons, negotiating with eccentric NPCs, and carefully plotting combat encounters that play out like intense, turn-based chess matches. The world is lush and detailed, from candlelit taverns to sprawling cities, and it reacts in ways that make me feel like the protagonist of my own fantasy novel.

Pro tip Save often and not just for safety. I loved reloading to see how drastically different choices changed quests, companions, and entire story arcs.

What makes it unforgettable is the sheer weight of consequence. One playthrough ended with me leading a band of unlikely allies; another, with tragic losses because of choices I thought were harmless. Many players call it the most reactive RPG ever made, and I believe them. For players chasing loot, builds, and epic battles, the top action RPG games offer endless hours of satisfaction.

My Verdict: Baldur’s Gate 3 is the ultimate single-player RPG for those who want freedom, consequence, and a story that bends to their will. Every decision matters, and that’s what makes it magic.

8. Persona 3 Reload [Best JRPG Remake]

Our Score

9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game JRPG, Social Simulation Platforms Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, PlayStation Year of release 2024 Creator/s Developer: Atlus · Publisher: SEGA Average playtime 60–100+ hours Best for Players who want a mix of supernatural battles and everyday life simulation. Unique features Modern remake visuals, turn-based combat, school-life social links, and supernatural mystery. What I liked Balancing late-night dungeon runs with school friendships gave every day meaning.

What if saving the world meant still showing up for class the next morning? That’s the hook of Persona 3 Reload, and it’s why I lost myself in its rhythm. By day, I built friendships, studied, and made choices that shaped my character; by night, I climbed the mysterious Tartarus tower, battling shadows in tense turn-based combat.

Why we chose it Because it perfectly balances school life with supernatural battles. Many fans call it the best way to experience one of Persona’s most beloved stories.

The remake shines with its gorgeous new visuals, refined systems, and voice acting that make the story more immersive than ever. It’s a supernatural coming-of-age tale that still feels powerful today. But I have to admit, some pain points remain. The endless climb through Tartarus can feel repetitive after long sessions, and the remake controversially leaves out the beloved female protagonist route from Persona 3 Portable.

My Verdict: Persona 3 Reload is both a respectful revival and a modern JRPG worth your time, even if not every feature made it into the remake. It’s heartfelt, stylish, and a perfect entry point into the Persona series.

Our Score

9.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Rhythm-Based Action Adventure Platforms Xbox Series X/S, PC Year of release 2023 Creator/s Developer: Tango Gameworks · Publisher: Bethesda Softworks Average playtime 8–12 hours Best for Players who want fast-paced action with a musical twist Unique features Rhythm-synced combat, cel-shaded visuals, upbeat soundtrack, stylish boss battles What I liked Landing every combo on-beat felt like playing an instrument, not just a game.

The first time my attacks synced perfectly with the soundtrack in Hi-Fi Rush, I felt less like a fighter and more like the lead guitarist in a rock show. I played as Chai, a wannabe rockstar who discovers his heart literally beats to the music. Every punch, dodge, and special attack synced with the soundtrack, and when I hit the rhythm just right, the screen exploded with style.

Pro tip Turn the volume up and play to the beat. Once I leaned into the rhythm, my combos hit harder, and the game felt twice as fun.

The cel-shaded visuals are as vibrant as a comic book come alive, and the upbeat tone made it impossible not to smile. But here’s the catch: it’s a short ride. After about 10 hours, I was already at the credits, and the combat, while flashy, doesn’t have the depth of bigger action titles. Some players even admit the novelty wears off if rhythm games aren’t your thing. If you love music-driven action, our list of the best rhythm games has plenty more titles worth exploring.

My Verdict: Hi-Fi Rush is pure joy condensed into a few hours. It’s colorful, stylish, and endlessly fun while it lasts. Just don’t expect it to keep you busy for weeks. It’s also on Xbox Game Pass, which means you can jam along on console, PC, or cloud the moment you feel like rocking out.

10. Dead Space [Best Survival Horror Remake]

Our Score

9.0 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Survival Horror, Sci-Fi Platforms Xbox Series X/S, PC, PlayStation Year of release 2023 (Remake) Creator/s Developer: Motive Studio · Publisher: Electronic Arts Average playtime 12–20 hours Best for Players who crave atmospheric horror and tense combat. Unique features Strategic dismemberment combat, rebuilt environments, voiced protagonist, next-gen lighting and sound. What I liked The sound design, every creak of the Ishimura, made me feel truly hunted.

In Dead Space (2023), every corner made me hesitate, but I pushed forward anyway. Controlling Isaac Clarke, I crept through the blood-soaked halls of the USG Ishimura, fighting necromorphs with tools built to cut instead of shoot. The remake’s dismemberment system never lost its edge, aiming for limbs that kept every fight tense and satisfying.

Why we chose it It’s survival horror done right. The remake heightens every scare with next-gen visuals and sound, which makes the Ishimura more terrifying than ever.

The visuals and audio are terrifyingly effective. Flickering lights, distant screams, and whispers in the vents made me paranoid in the best way. It’s survival horror polished for a new generation, and the addition of Isaac’s voice adds weight to the story.

Still, I won’t pretend it’s flawless. Knowing the beats of the original meant the remake didn’t surprise me as much, and at a premium price, some felt it was a short campaign for the cost. Yet for me, the atmosphere and execution made every hour worth it. Just like our picks for the best survival horror games on Xbox, it proves the genre can be both chilling and rewarding.

My Verdict: Dead Space (2023) is survival horror at its best. It’s tense, terrifying, and unforgettable. If you missed the original, this is the definitive way to experience it. And thanks to EA Play on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can face the horrors of the Ishimura without an extra purchase.

11. Hogwarts Legacy [Best Fantasy RPG Adventure]

Our Score

8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-World Action RPG, Fantasy Platforms Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2023 Creator/s Developer: Avalanche Software · Publisher: Warner Bros. Games Average playtime 35–70 hours Best for Players who have always dreamed of attending Hogwarts and exploring the Wizarding World. Unique features Character creation, spell-based combat, open-world Hogwarts and surrounding areas, and beast taming. What I liked Simply walking through the castle. Every hallway, portrait, and classroom oozed magic.

This is the closest I’ve ever come to actually walking the halls of Hogwarts. From designing my own witch to attending classes and dueling with spells, Hogwarts Legacy gave me the fantasy I’d been waiting for since childhood. Exploring the castle was a joy in itself; secret passages, moving staircases, and hidden rooms made it feel alive in a way screenshots can’t capture.

Combat surprised me most. Chaining spells together to stun, levitate, and blast enemies felt fast and flashy, and riding a broom across the highlands never lost its charm.

Pro tip Don’t just fast-travel. I discovered that wandering the castle on foot reveals hidden secrets and moving portraits I’d have missed otherwise.

But I’ll be honest, not everything sparkled. Some quests felt repetitive, and I often wished the school itself had more depth in terms of relationships and choices. Outside Hogwarts, the open-world activities leaned on the familiar Ubisoft-style formula.

My Verdict: Hogwarts Legacy is a magical experience, especially for fans who’ve always wanted their own Hogwarts story. It may not reinvent open-world RPGs, but it nails the wizarding fantasy beautifully.

12. Hades [Best Roguelike Experience]

Our Score

8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Roguelike Action RPG Platforms Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2020 Creator/s Developer: Supergiant Games · Publisher: Supergiant Games Average playtime 25–60 hours (infinitely replayable) Best for Players who enjoy fast-paced combat and replayable challenges. Unique features God-given boons, branching story across runs, fluid combat, stunning art, and music. What I liked Every failure still felt like progress, thanks to new story beats and upgrades.

Few games make losing feel this good. In Hades, every failed escape attempt from the underworld pushed the story forward, introduced me to new gods, and unlocked upgrades that made the next run even more addictive.

The combat is razor-sharp: dashing through arenas, chaining weapon combos, and mixing boons from Zeus, Athena, or Dionysus felt endlessly satisfying. The hand-painted art style and thumping soundtrack made each run feel stylish, and Zagreus’ witty banter with the Olympians gave the game surprising heart.

Why we chose it Because failing never feels like failure. Each run reveals new dialogue, powers, and upgrades, which makes it one of the most replayable top single player games on Xbox.

That said, not everything is flawless. After dozens of runs, I noticed enemy patterns could feel repetitive, and some players argue it’s lighter on variety than other roguelikes. Still, the narrative pull, discovering family secrets one death at a time, kept me hooked far longer than I expected. It’s the same kind of loop the best roguelike games are known for.

My Verdict: Hades blends lightning-fast combat with a clever narrative loop, which makes every run exciting and meaningful. With its return to Xbox Game Pass, jumping into just one more run has never been easier on console, PC, or cloud.

13. The Outer Worlds 2 [Best Satirical Sci-Fi RPG]

Our Score

8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-Person RPG, Satirical Sci-Fi Platforms Xbox Series X/S, PC Year of release 2025 (upcoming) Creator/s Developer: Obsidian Entertainment · Publisher: Xbox Game Studios Average playtime 40–80 hours (est.) Best for Players who enjoy witty dialogue, quirky companions, and player-driven choices. Unique features Satirical storytelling, branching factions, character customization, and improved combat. What I liked Its humor, no other RPG makes me laugh at corporate greed while making tough moral choices.

Few RPGs dare to mix razor-sharp satire with spacefaring adventure, but that’s exactly what The Outer Worlds 2 promises. After loving the original’s tongue-in-cheek jabs at corporate dystopias, I can’t wait to dive back into a galaxy where every quest forces me to pick sides and live with the fallout.

This sequel aims to expand everything: larger worlds, deeper factions, and refined gunplay that should make combat feel less clunky than before. I’m especially looking forward to new companions, because half the fun last time was arguing, joking, or even romancing my crew while navigating absurd corporate quests.

Pro tip Invest in dialogue skills. Talking my way through situations opened hilarious options that shooting never could. It’s Obsidian at its witty best.

Still, I have some concerns. The first game’s worlds sometimes felt small, and its faction choices were a bit too black-and-white. If Outer Worlds 2 doesn’t broaden the moral gray areas, it risks feeling like more of the same, only prettier.

My Verdict: If you’re craving a satirical RPG with freedom, humor, and choice at its core, The Outer Worlds 2 looks set to deliver, provided Obsidian nails the scope this time.

14. Halo Infinite [Best Modern FPS Campaign]

Our Score

8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-Person Shooter, Semi-Open World Platforms Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC Year of release 2021 Creator/s Developer: 343 Industries · Publisher: Xbox Game Studios Average playtime 15–25 hours Best for Players who want classic Halo gunplay mixed with modern exploration. Unique features Grappleshot mobility, semi-open world design, sandbox combat encounters. What I liked The Grappleshot turned every battle and climb into a playground of possibilities.

Halo has always been about tight gunplay, and Halo Infinite nails it better than any entry in years. For me, the Grappleshot alone transformed combat, zipping across the battlefield, grabbing weapons mid-fight, or launching into enemies never got old. Pair that with Halo’s iconic sandbox of weapons, grenades, and vehicles, and every firefight felt like a mini-story in itself.

The semi-open world of Zeta Halo was a bold shift, letting me choose how to approach enemy outposts and explore at my own pace. Some missions captured that old-school Halo magic with wide, chaotic encounters that made me grin.

Why we chose it Because it modernizes Halo without losing its soul. The Grappleshot alone transforms combat and exploration into something fast, fluid, and fresh.

But it isn’t perfect. The open world looked repetitive after a while, too many pine forests and similar bases. And the campaign’s ending felt more like a cliffhanger than a conclusion. I also missed the co-op campaign at launch, a feature that defined earlier Halo experiences.

My Verdict: Halo Infinite is worth playing for its fluid combat and Master Chief’s return to form, even if its world and story don’t fully live up to the franchise’s highest peaks. The campaign is included on Xbox Game Pass, which makes it the perfect first stop for new Xbox owners.

15. The Evil Within [Best Psychological Survival Horror]

Our Score

8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Survival Horror, Psychological Thriller Platforms Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, PlayStation Year of release 2017 Creator/s Developer: Tango Gameworks · Publisher: Bethesda Softworks Average playtime 15–25 hours Best for Players who love psychological scares mixed with survival strategy. Unique features Semi-open hubs, crafting and stealth systems, personal narrative drive. What I liked The way Union felt unpredictable, every street corner hid a new nightmare.

Not many horror games give you room to breathe, but The Evil Within 2 dares to. As Sebastian Castellanos, I found myself trapped in the warped town of Union, where reality twisted at every turn. Between chasing the main story and scavenging supplies, the semi-open areas made me constantly weigh risk versus reward. Do I push further into foggy streets or retreat before something finds me?

The scares hit hard, especially in scripted sequences where grotesque monsters appeared without warning. At the same time, crafting ammo, sneaking through alleys, and tackling side objectives gave me more freedom than most horror games allow. That balance kept me on edge.

Pro tip Explore Union’s side streets. Some of the creepiest, most memorable encounters I had weren’t in the main path but hidden in optional areas.

It isn’t flawless, though. The expanded zones sometimes shifted focus from pure horror to action, and a few difficulty spikes left me more frustrated than frightened. Still, the atmosphere and emotional story made me push through.

My Verdict: The Evil Within 2 blends psychological horror with open exploration, creating a terrifying yet surprisingly strategic single-player experience. It’s not perfect, but it’s unforgettable. It’s also part of Xbox Game Pass, so you can slip into Union’s nightmares instantly on console or cloud.

Our Score

8.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action-Adventure, Psychological Narrative Platforms Windows, Xbox Series X/S (2024), PlayStation 5 (2025) Year of release May 21, 2024 (Win/Xbox), Aug 12, 2025 (PS5) Creator/s Developer: Ninja Theory · Publisher: Xbox Game Studios Average playtime 6–10 hours Best for Players seeking an immersive, cinematic story with psychological depth. Unique features Next-gen motion capture, binaural audio, themes of psychosis, cinematic visuals. What I liked The whispers in my headphones made every moment feel hauntingly real.

Playing as Senua feels less like a power fantasy and more like surviving a mind that turns against you, one step at a time.

Why we chose it It’s the most cinematic single-player journey on Xbox. The sound design and motion capture make it hauntingly personal in a way few games ever achieve.

The motion capture and sound design are breathtaking. Every facial twitch, every whisper in my ear made the experience more intimate. Combat is brutal but stripped down, focusing more on weight and intensity than flashy combos. That makes battles feel personal, though some players may find the system too simple for replay value.

The game’s biggest strength is also its risk: it’s short and heavily linear, more interactive than traditional action games. For me, that worked; I left feeling shaken and moved. But it won’t satisfy those looking for open exploration or deep mechanics.

My Verdict: Hellblade II is a haunting, emotional journey best experienced with headphones in a dark room. If you want a cinematic story that lingers long after it ends, this is it. Since it launched day one on Xbox Game Pass, stepping into Senua’s haunting journey is just a download away.

17. Gears 5 [Best Third-Person Shooter Campaign]

Our Score

8.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Third-Person Shooter, Action-Adventure Platforms Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC Year of release 2019 Creator/s Developer: The Coalition · Publisher: Xbox Game Studios Average playtime 12–20 hours Best for Fans of cinematic shooters and character-driven campaigns. Unique features Semi-open-world acts, choice-driven story beats, Jack the support drone, co-op options. What I liked The emotional weight of Kait’s story. It made the battles feel personal.

Gears 5 surprised me by slowing things down when I least expected it. Playing as Kait Diaz meant every fight with the Swarm carried the weight of her family’s connection to the Locust. The campaign still delivered the explosive set pieces the series is known for, but it was the quieter, emotional moments that stuck with me.

The semi-open-world sections added variety. Skimming across snowy tundras or red deserts on the skiff gave me freedom to explore side missions, upgrade Jack the drone, and uncover lore tucked into hidden corners. Combat, as always, delivered that satisfying mix of cover mechanics, chainsaws, and high-stakes firefights.

Pro tip Take time to upgrade Jack. I found his support skills turned tough encounters into much smoother battles, especially on higher difficulties.

Still, it wasn’t flawless. The open-world areas sometimes felt empty, and the cliffhanger ending left me unsatisfied after such an engaging build-up. Some old-school fans also missed the tighter pacing of earlier entries. If cinematic third-person firefights are your style, don’t miss our picks for the best TPS games.

My Verdict: Gears 5 balances blockbuster action with a more personal story, which makes it a standout in the series despite its stumbles. For fans of shooters with heart, it’s a campaign worth experiencing. And because it’s included on Xbox Game Pass, you can jump into Kait’s story any time on console, PC, or cloud.

Our Score

8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action-Adventure, Stealth, Narrative-Driven Platforms Xbox Series X/S, PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch (Cloud) Year of release 2022 Creator/s Developer: Asobo Studio · Publisher: Focus Entertainment Average playtime 16–20 hours Best for Players who love emotional, story-driven adventures with stealth gameplay. Unique features Rat swarm tech, sibling-centered narrative, haunting medieval visuals, atmospheric score. What I liked The bond between Amicia and Hugo, fragile, desperate, and beautifully human.

Few games hit as hard emotionally as A Plague Tale: Requiem. Taking control of Amicia again, I found myself guiding Hugo through a plague-ravaged France where every step felt dangerous. Not just because of the armies or the rats, but because of the weight of their shared burden.

Gameplay alternates between stealth, puzzle-solving, and desperate combat. The overwhelming rat swarms remain a terrifying force, and when the screen fills with thousands of them, it’s as breathtaking as it is horrifying. The environments, ruined villages, sun-drenched countrysides, and crumbling castles are grim yet stunning.

Why we chose it Because it’s one of the most emotionally gripping Xbox stories. The sibling bond of Amicia and Hugo gives weight to every stealth sequence and struggle.

It isn’t perfect because the pacing sometimes drags in slower sections, and some players wished for more varied mechanics. But the heart of the game lies in its story, and that never falters. Watching Amicia’s resilience clash with Hugo’s innocence made every decision feel heavy. If you’re still exploring what to play next, don’t miss our roundup of the best Xbox Series X games that cover every genre and mood.

My Verdict: A Plague Tale: Requiem is a haunting single-player journey, equal parts beauty and despair. If you want a story-driven adventure that stays with you, this is one you won’t forget. It’s available through Xbox Game Pass, too, so Amicia and Hugo’s story is ready whenever you are.

My Overall Verdict

Not every Xbox player is looking for the same thing. Some want sprawling RPGs, others crave tight campaigns. Here’s how I’d match the best single-player games in 2025 to different player types.

For newcomers → Halo Infinite

A semi-open-world shooter that’s approachable yet epic, bringing Master Chief back with freedom, fluid combat, and Xbox’s flagship identity.

A semi-open-world shooter that’s approachable yet epic, bringing Master Chief back with freedom, fluid combat, and Xbox’s flagship identity. For RPG fans → The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

A sprawling fantasy epic where every quest, choice, and character feels meaningful, the gold standard for story-driven RPGs.

A sprawling fantasy epic where every quest, choice, and character feels meaningful, the gold standard for story-driven RPGs. For action fans → Hi-Fi Rush

Stylish, rhythm-infused combat synced to an electric soundtrack makes it a joyful and accessible single-player action ride.

Stylish, rhythm-infused combat synced to an electric soundtrack makes it a joyful and accessible single-player action ride. For completionists → Elden Ring

A massive world filled with secrets, dungeons, and bosses, a test of patience and skill that rewards curiosity endlessly.

A massive world filled with secrets, dungeons, and bosses, a test of patience and skill that rewards curiosity endlessly. For narrative lovers → A Plague Tale: Requiem

A heartbreaking yet beautiful journey of siblings surviving plague-ridden France, perfect for those who value emotional storytelling.

A heartbreaking yet beautiful journey of siblings surviving plague-ridden France, perfect for those who value emotional storytelling. For shooter fans → Gears 5

A cinematic third-person campaign that expands the Gears universe with semi-open exploration and a deeply personal, character-driven story.

