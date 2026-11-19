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Best Sim/Strategy Game Awards 2026: All Five Nominees

The Best Sim/Strategy Game Awards 2026 category has a pretty varied lineup. This year’s nominees include tactical battles, detailed management systems, and creative building experiences. There’s plenty here for fans of both genres.

Five games are competing for the award. Here’s the full list of nominees:

Each game brings something different to the table. Let’s take a closer look at the Best Sim/Strategy Game Awards 2026 nominees.

Which Games Were Nominated for Best Sim/Strategy Game in 2026?

This year’s lineup covers everything from turn-based combat to wildlife management. Here’s what makes each nominee worth checking out.

Mewgenics is a roguelike tactics game from Edmund McMillen and Tyler Glaiel. You’ll breed cats, build a team, and send them into dangerous turn-based battles.

Breeding plays a major role in your strategy. Cats pass down different traits, so you’ll need to experiment with combinations to create stronger teams. Items and abilities also change how each run plays out.

It’s an unusual mix of team building and tactical combat, with plenty of room to try different strategies.

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Planet Zoo 2 puts you in charge of building and managing your own zoo. You’ll design habitats, care for animals, and keep visitors happy.

Animal welfare is central to the experience. The game features more than 130 animals, including aquatic and flying species. You’ll need to create suitable environments while keeping your zoo financially healthy.

There’s also a conservation angle, with opportunities to restore habitats and release animals into wildlife reserves. It’s a great pick for players who enjoy detailed management games.

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Pokémon Pokopia takes the series in a new direction. You play as a Ditto in human form, with the goal of building a welcoming home for Pokémon.

You’ll gather resources, craft furniture, grow crops, and create habitats that attract different Pokémon. Each creature can also teach Ditto useful moves that help you shape the environment.

The more you develop your town, the more Pokémon you’ll meet. It’s a relaxed simulation experience with plenty of creative freedom.

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Slay the Spire 2 brings Mega Crit’s popular roguelike deckbuilding formula back with new characters, enemies, and cards. You’ll build a deck, climb through dangerous encounters, and collect powerful relics.

Every decision can affect your run. Choosing the right cards and rewards is essential, especially when different enemies demand different approaches. Each character also has a distinct playstyle, so there’s plenty of room to experiment.

The sequel also introduces co-op multiplayer, which gives you another way to tackle its challenges.

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Star Wars Zero Company is a turn-based tactics game set during the Clone Wars. You’ll play as Hawks, a former Republic officer who leads a squad of specialists through a series of dangerous missions.

Squad management is a big part of the experience. You can recruit different characters, customize their abilities, and prepare their equipment before heading into battle.

Combat rewards careful positioning and smart use of each operative’s skills. Between missions, you’ll also manage your team and build relationships that can unlock new combat synergies.

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What Makes a Strategy or Simulation Game Award-Worthy?

A great sim or strategy game needs more than complicated mechanics. Its systems should give players meaningful choices and reward them for thinking ahead. A few qualities stand out:

Decision-making depth: Players should have different ways to approach challenges and develop their own strategies.

Players should have different ways to approach challenges and develop their own strategies. Systems integration: Mechanics such as resource management, combat, and progression should work together naturally.

Mechanics such as resource management, combat, and progression should work together naturally. Emergent gameplay: Interacting systems can create unexpected situations that keep each session interesting.

Interacting systems can create unexpected situations that keep each session interesting. Long-term progression: Unlocks, upgrades, and new challenges give players reasons to keep playing.

Unlocks, upgrades, and new challenges give players reasons to keep playing. Replay value: Different builds and approaches help each run or playthrough feel fresh.

The nominees approach these ideas in different ways. Planet Zoo 2 and Pokémon Pokopia focus on management and creativity, while Mewgenics and Slay the Spire 2 lean into tactical decisions.

How to Vote for Best Sim/Strategy at The Game Awards 2026

You can vote for your favorite nominee through The Game Awards’ official website. Sign in, open the Best Sim/Strategy category, and select the game you want to support.

Public voting accounts for 10% of the final result, while the international jury makes up the remaining 90%. Voting closes on December 9, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. PT. The winners will be announced on December 10.

My Final Verdict on the Best Sim/Strategy Game Awards 2026 Nominees

The Best Sim/Strategy Game Awards 2026 lineup has something for fans of different gameplay styles. Planet Zoo 2 is a strong choice for management fans, while Slay the Spire 2 brings plenty of tactical depth. Mewgenics also stands out with its unusual team-building mechanics.

I’d give Star Wars Zero Company a special mention. Its squad customization and turn-based battles look particularly appealing to fans of tactical games. Pokémon Pokopia is another interesting pick for anyone who prefers a more relaxed simulation experience.

Each nominee brings something different to the category. We’ll have to wait for The Game Awards 2026 to see which game takes home the trophy.

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