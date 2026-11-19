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The Best Family Game Awards 2026 category has a fun mix of games this year. Some are built around playing with friends, while others bring familiar characters and colorful worlds that players of different ages can enjoy.

There are five games in the running, each with its own idea of family-friendly fun. Here’s the full list:

So, which game has the most memorable experience for players and families? Let’s take a closer look at the Best Family Game Awards 2026 nominees.

Which Games Were Nominated for Best Family Game in 2026?

This year’s lineup covers quite a few different styles. You’ll find co-op exploration, superhero action, motion-controlled sports, and colorful adventures. Here’s what each nominee brings to the table.

1. Big Walk

Ever wanted to explore a strange world with your friends and see what happens along the way? That’s pretty much the idea behind Big Walk. Developed by House House, the studio behind Untitled Goose Game, it’s a cooperative adventure for two to twelve players.

You’ll explore a wide-open world filled with puzzles, challenges, and little discoveries. Communication plays a big part in the experience, especially when you need to use tools, gestures, and walkie-talkies to coordinate with your group.

There’s also plenty of room to mess around between objectives. You can explore at your own pace, enjoy the scenery, or simply hang out with friends. Big Walk is a great choice for families and groups who enjoy shared adventures.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight takes players through Bruce Wayne’s journey from his early training to becoming Gotham’s protector. Developed by TT Games, it combines an open-world adventure with the humor and charm that fans expect from LEGO games.

You’ll explore Gotham City, stop crimes, solve puzzles, and face familiar DC villains. The game also features a new combat system, with combos, gadgets, and different abilities for characters such as Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl, and Catwoman.

You can play solo or team up with another person through local co-op. The mix of exploration, action, and LEGO humor makes it an accessible pick for families who enjoy superhero adventures.

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3. Nintendo Switch Sports Resort

Nintendo Switch Sports Resort brings motion-controlled sports to a tropical island setting. Exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2, the game features 12 different sports that you can play alone or with friends.

The lineup includes familiar activities such as Tennis, Bowling, Basketball, and Golf. There are also newer additions like Skateboarding and Thumb Wrestling. The controls are easy to pick up, so players can jump into a match without much preparation.

You can also explore Wuhu Island and take part in online Pro League matches. It’s a natural fit for family game nights, especially if everyone enjoys a little friendly competition.

Pokémon Pokopia takes the franchise in a different direction. You play as a Ditto that has transformed into a human, with the goal of building a cozy home for Pokémon.

Building and exploration are at the heart of the experience. You’ll gather materials, craft items, and create habitats that attract different Pokémon. You can also learn moves from the creatures you meet, then use those abilities to shape the world around you.

The game has a relaxed pace, so there’s plenty of room to experiment with your town’s layout. It’s a lovely option for Pokémon fans who enjoy creative games without the pressure of traditional battles.

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5. Yoshi and the Mysterious Book

Yoshi and the Mysterious Book follows everyone’s favorite green dinosaur on another colorful adventure. This time, Yoshi meets a talking book named Mr. E, who has forgotten all about the creatures inside its pages.

Your job is to explore those pages and help Mr. E recover his memories. Each chapter introduces new habitats and unusual creatures for Yoshi to discover. You can interact with them, experiment with their behavior, and even give them names.

The game keeps the familiar platforming action, but its creature discoveries add a fun twist. It’s a charming adventure for younger players and longtime Yoshi fans alike.

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What Makes a Family Game Award-Worthy?

A great family game should be easy to enjoy together, but it also needs enough personality to keep players interested. A few qualities can help a game stand out:

Accessibility: Simple controls and clear instructions help players of different ages get comfortable with the game.

Simple controls and clear instructions help players of different ages get comfortable with the game. Shared experiences: Co-op modes and local multiplayer give families a reason to play together.

Co-op modes and local multiplayer give families a reason to play together. Age-appropriate content: Themes and gameplay should suit a broad audience without losing their appeal.

Themes and gameplay should suit a broad audience without losing their appeal. Replay value: New challenges, activities, and discoveries give players reasons to return.

New challenges, activities, and discoveries give players reasons to return. Creativity and variety: Different ways to explore, play, or solve problems help keep the experience fresh.

The nominees approach family-friendly gameplay in different ways. Big Walk focuses on teamwork, while Nintendo Switch Sports Resort brings friendly competition to the living room. Pokémon Pokopia and Yoshi and the Mysterious Book lean more toward relaxed exploration.

How to Vote for Best Family Game at The Game Awards 2026

You can vote for your favorite nominee through The Game Awards’ official website. Sign in, open the Best Family category, and select the game you want to support.

Public voting accounts for 10% of the final result, while the international jury makes up the remaining 90%. Fan voting closes on December 9, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. PT. The winners will be announced during the ceremony on December 10.

My Final Verdict on the Best Family Game Awards 2026 Nominees

The Best Family Game Awards 2026 lineup has something for different kinds of players. Nintendo Switch Sports Resort is a strong pick for families who enjoy friendly competition, while Big Walk puts teamwork and shared exploration front and center. LEGO Batman also brings plenty of superhero fun.

I’d give Pokémon Pokopia a special mention. Its relaxed pace and creative building mechanics make it an interesting choice for players who want to explore at their own speed. Yoshi and the Mysterious Book is another charming option, especially for younger players.

All five nominees bring a different kind of family-friendly experience. We’ll have to wait for The Game Awards 2026 to see which one takes home the trophy.

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