11 Best Ratchet and Clank Games 2025 – An Explosive Trip Through the Series

The best Ratchet and Clank game can turn any day into an intergalactic adventure. Bursting with crazy weapons and wild planets, you can play in chronological order or dive back for a fun replay. Each entry brings something new – sometimes it’s a hilarious story, other times it’s jaw-dropping action.

Fans debate endlessly about which adventure tops the list, but I’ve done the legwork for you. I’ve rounded up the top games in the series, ranking them by gameplay, story, and pure fun.

Get ready to dive into epic battles, explore imaginative worlds, and discover why Ratchet and Clank remain one of gaming’s most beloved duos.

The best Ratchet and Clank games shine because they mix explosive fun with clever design and heart. Out of all the entries, a few stand tall as the absolute must-plays.

The first time I played these top picks, I found it interesting how wild weapons, clever gadgets, and sharp humor combined into an awesome adventure across strange worlds.

Each one pushed the series forward in its own way, leaving a mark that still feels fresh today. Let’s kick things off with the three games that truly define the Ratchet and Clank franchise.

Ratchet and Clank: Going Commando (2003) – Classic gameplay, outrageous weapons, and nonstop action. This one set the standard for the series and hasn’t lost its edge. Ratchet and Clank (2016) – A reimagining of the original, it retells Ratchet and Clank’s origin with gorgeous visuals and modern gameplay polish. It’s both a nostalgic trip and the perfect entry point for newcomers. Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart (2021) – Stunning visuals and instant dimension-hopping make this a mind-blowing thrill ride. Weapons feel wild, combat is smooth, and every world is bursting with detail.

Each of these games showcased a different strength. One pushed the hardware. Another told its sharpest story. The third set the blueprint that still works today. Together, they map out the evolution of the Ratchet and Clank game ranked better than any trailer could.

And for fans hungry for more, it’s just the start of our full ranking ahead.

11 Best Ratchet and Clank Games

Ratchet and Clank have grown with every generation. Each new release brought fresh ideas and bigger ambitions. Some changed how the series plays, others deepened its story.

But which one stands out as the best Ratchet and Clank game? How many of these have you played?

1. Ratchet and Clank: Going Commando [Epic Space Adventure]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3 (HD Collection), PlayStation Vita Year of Release 2003 Creator/s Insomniac Games Average Playtime ~12–15 hours Unique Features Weapon leveling, hoverbike races, space combat, RPG-style perks Metacritic Score 90

Going Commando cranks everything up from the first game. I remember racing through the Bogon Galaxy just to see my weapons evolve into chaos machines. Enemies keep you sharp, and platforming sections push your timing skills.

Hoverbike races and space battles mix things up and keep the pace fresh. Experimenting with weapon combos became my favorite mini-game.

Pro tip Stick with one weapon during a level to level it quickly. By the time you reach the bosses, your favorite gun will be a total monster.

Every mission has surprises, clever tricks, and moments that make you laugh. The story hits just enough to make you care, but never slows down the action. Fast and full of charm, it’s easy to see why this single-player game set the standard for the series.

Final Verdict: Going Commando is the first Ratchet adventure that defined the series. It perfected combat, introduced weapon leveling, and added clever side missions that kept every moment exciting. Its mix of humor still hits, making it the benchmark for every Ratchet and Clank game after.

2. Ratchet and Clank (2016) [Classic Adventure Reimagined]

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 4 Year of Release 2016 Creator/s Insomniac Games Average Playtime 10–12 hours Unique Features Stunning visuals, reimagined origin story, new weapons, seamless mechanics Metacritic Score 85

Ratchet & Clank (2016) hits like a lightning bolt. The worlds pop with color, and every planet feels alive. This exciting TPS game had me marveling at the detail while blasting enemies with insane new weapons.

The origin story is reworked perfectly as a modern take on the original game. It refines the classic Clank formula while kicking fights into full frontal assault mode. Combat flows smoothly, and the variety of guns keeps every battle unpredictable.

Pro tip Use the Pixelizer weapon to turn enemies into 8-bit versions, adding a fun twist to combat and making battles more entertaining.

It’s nostalgic, but modernized in all the right ways. Every mission feels like a mini-adventure, and I kept thinking, “This is how a reboot should be done.” Mini-bosses and side missions break up the pace in the best way. I laughed and got frustrated, but I was hooked.

Final Verdict: Ratchet & Clank (2016) redefines the classic, offering gorgeous graphics, engaging mechanics, and a fresh take on the origin story. It’s a must-play for both newcomers and veterans of the series.

Our Score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 5, PC Year of Release 2021 Creator/s Insomniac Games Average Playtime ~15 hours Unique Features Dimension shifting mechanics, next-gen visuals, expressive animation, immersive world transitions Metacritic Score 88

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is an iconic PS5 game. The console’s power is on full display here. Worlds shine with vivid detail, and the transitions between dimensions are seamless.

The worthy addition of Rivet as a playable character adds depth and variety to the gameplay. Combat is fluid, with a vast arsenal of weapons that are both fun and effective.

Pro tip Experiment with the Rift Tether to navigate through combat scenarios quickly and efficiently. It can be a game-changer in tight situations.

The new rift system allows for dynamic and fast-paced action sequences. The story is engaging, with emotional moments that resonate.

Rift Apart puts its dimension-hopping mechanics front and center, seamlessly blending portal-based movement with explosive combat. The game’s pace never lets up, always tossing in surprises while keeping combat and exploration exhilarating.

Final Verdict: Rift Apart is a showcase of what a PS5-era single-player game can achieve. It’s a thrilling adventure that pushes the boundaries of the series while staying true to its roots.

4. Ratchet and Clank: Up Your Arsenal [Action-Packed Sequel]

Our Score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita Year of Release 2004 Creator/s Insomniac Games Average Playtime 10–12 hours Unique Features Online multiplayer, Lock-Strafe combat, Qwark challenges Metacritic Score 91

Up Your Arsenal is a weapon lover’s dream. The Bouncer rains down explosive balls of chaos, while the Quack-O-Ray turns enemies into harmless ducks. The Lava Gun scorches everything in its path, and the Suck Cannon? It literally inhales foes.

I’ve heard other players rave about the Rift Inducer 5000, a dimension-bending beast that makes combat feel like a fever dream. The fun multiplayer game mode was a turning point, offering intense battles and a chance to show off your arsenal.

Pro tip Upgrade the Qwack-O-Ray to turn entire groups of enemies into ducks–perfect for crowd control and a good laugh.

This sequel leans into the Clank series charm, with Secret Agent Clank adding stealthy missions, and Captain Qwark with the Q Force bringing comic chaos.

Final Verdict: Up Your Arsenal didn’t reinvent the wheel, but made it spin smoother. Some call it the worst Ratchet for reusing planets, but the new weaponry and multiplayer modes still kept it exciting and worth playing.

5. Ratchet: Deadlocked [Gladiator Battles With No Limits]

Our Score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3 Year of Release 2005 Creator/s Insomniac Games Average Playtime 8-10 hours Unique Features Arena-based gameplay, co-op mode, weapon mods Metacritic Score 81

Deadlocked dials up the combat intensity. This is the only game of the series focused purely on arena battles. It gives you fast-paced action with a variety of challenges.

The co-op mode adds replayability, allowing you to team up with a friend and wreak havoc together. The weapon mod system lets you customize your arsenal, adding depth to the combat. It’s a brutal, exhilarating ride from start to finish.

The Scorpion Flail in Deadlocked delivers devastating melee attacks, while the Hunter Mine Launcher sets traps that obliterate enemies. The B6-Obliterator is one of my favorites, vaporizing foes with a single shot.

Pro tip Equip the Freeze Mod on the B6-Obliterator to freeze enemies in place before vaporizing them – perfect for crowd control.

Final Verdict: Deadlocked is a relentless, action-packed entry in the series. It’s perfect for those out there who crave intense combat and challenge.

6. Ratchet & Clank Future: A Crack in Time [Time-Bending Space Odyssey]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 3 Year of Release 2009 Creator/s Insomniac Games Average Playtime 12-15 hours Unique Features Time manipulation mechanics, dual gameplay with Ratchet and Clank Metacritic Score 87

A Crack in Time blew me away. The moment I stepped onto the Great Clock, I was mesmerized. The levels are massive, and the environments really come alive. Traversing with the hoverboots is pure adrenaline, and every jump and dodge feels perfect.

Combat is crazier than ever, and weapons like the RYNO V make enemies explode in glorious chaos. Playing as Clank adds a clever twist, solving time-based puzzles that kept my brain buzzing.

Pro tip Use the RYNO V to clear out large groups of enemies quickly – it’s a game-changer in tight situations and also ridiculously fun.

I loved experimenting with combos and gadgets just to see how much destruction I could cause. The fan favorites are the RYNO V and the hoverboots sections, and I totally agree: they’re as fun as the hype suggests.

The story hits interesting beats too, wrapping up the Future saga in an intriguing way without slowing down the pace.

It’s full of surprises around every corner. Time puzzles add unexpected turns that keep the action exciting. Every mission has little touches that make it feel alive, and the hunt for collectibles never got boring.

Final Verdict: A Crack in Time is a masterclass in game graphics. Vivid visuals you can enjoy on an awesome gaming monitor, innovative gameplay, and a compelling story make it a must-play.

7. Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus [Thrilling Final Chapter]

Our Score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 3 Year of Release 2013 Creator/s Insomniac Games Average Playtime 5-7 hours Unique Features Gravity-defying gameplay, quirky weapons, emotional storyline Metacritic Score 76

Into the Nexus is a short but explosive adventure. Gravity-bending mechanics make the action feel fresh, and the equipment is insane. I can see why everybody keeps talking about the Netherblades and the gravity-shifting sections, they’re just plain fun.

I spent hours just experimenting, chaining attacks, and seeing how far I could push combos. The story hits surprisingly emotional notes, diving into Ratchet’s past while keeping the humor intact.

Levels are vibrant and varied, each packed with secrets and fun gadgets. The pacing is tight; there’s never a dull moment. It’s compact but packed with memorable fights, clever puzzles, and absurd weapon antics.

Pro tip The Netherblades are perfect for clearing groups of enemies – ricochets make fights feel like fireworks.

Into the Nexus evolves Clank’s gameplay by adding smart puzzles and fun mechanics. Even in a shorter adventure, this is one of the top single-player games delivering that classic Ratchet and Clank thrill.

Final Verdict: Into the Nexus is fast, exciting, and emotionally satisfying – a must-play conclusion to the Future saga.

8. Ratchet & Clank (2002) [Classic PlayStation Adventure]

Our Score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 2 (PS3 Classics/collections), PlayStation Vita Year of Release 2002 Creator/s Insomniac Games Average Playtime ~10-14 hours Unique Features Series debut, introduction of signature weapons and gadgets, classic platforming/shooting blend Metacritic Score 88

This is the Ratchet & Clank original game where it all started. I remember booting it up and being blown away by the mix of platforming, shooting, and crazy gadgets.

Every planet had its own personality, and the humor was spot-on – Clank’s deadpan commentary never failed to make me chuckle.

Combat felt tight from the start, and unlocking weapons like the RYNO and Bomb Glove kept me experimenting nonstop. The game introduced many of us to the zany arsenal the series is known for, and those early upgrades made each fight feel satisfying.

Pro tip Stock up on bolts early; they let you upgrade your favorite weapons faster and make combat way more fun.

I spent hours just jumping across tricky platforms, blasting robots, and discovering hidden secrets. This iconic platformer game packed so much heart and creativity into the first entry, laying the foundation for everything that came after.

I still love the RYNO as the ultimate over-the-top weapon; it’s pure mayhem in your hands.

Final Verdict: The original Ratchet and Clank (2002) remains a standout Clank game, ranked for inventive elements and a final boss that the rest of the series still points back to.

Our Score 8.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 3 Year of Release 2007 Creator/s Insomniac Games Average Playtime ~10-12 hours Unique Features First Future-era entry, high-def visuals for PS3, expanded weaponry, cinematic presentation Metacritic Score 89

Tools of Destruction is a full-blown spectacle. From the very start, you’re zipping across planets with weapons that feel alive in your hands. The RYNO III? Absolute insanity. Combat is faster, crazier, and more satisfying than ever.

The story pulls you in with epic stakes and emotional beats that give real weight to the adventure.

One of my favorites are the Groovitron and the Tornado Launcher – both bring a unique kind of chaos. The Groovitron forces enemies to break into dance, leaving them wide open, while the Tornado Launcher lets you steer swirling storms that pull in enemies and deal damage over time. Traversal is smooth, exploration is fluid, and mini-games break up the pace perfectly.

Pro tip Use the RYNO III during boss fights – it’s absurdly powerful and makes big encounters a joy to demolish.

Tools of Destruction showcases the Clank formula with full frontal assault combat. Even after years, the gameplay loop is addictive: find upgrades, try new weapons, destroy everything in sight.

The level design feels expansive yet focused, letting you feel like a hero without ever being overwhelmed.

Final Verdict: Tools of Destruction elevated the series with over-the-top weapons, polished gameplay, and a story that hits just enough to keep you hooked from start to finish.

10. Ratchet & Clank: Size Matters [Portable Galaxy Fun]

Our Score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation Portable (PSP), PlayStation 2, later PS4, PS5 Year of Release 2007 Creator/s High Impact Games Average Playtime ~8–10 hours (estimate) Unique Features Portable adaptation, inventive level design for handheld, unique control tweaks and weapons Metacritic Score 85

Size Matters packs a surprising punch. This mobile installment proves portable consoles can offer the series’ platforming and over-the-top combat just as well.

The levels are clever, with creative puzzles and hidden secrets for explorers. Weapons like Mootator and Acid Bomb Glove make every fight fun, and experimenting with combos quickly became my favorite pastime.

Pro tip Prioritize upgrading your favorite weapon early; it makes later levels way easier and way more fun to blast through.

Even with the smaller screen, the gameplay in this PSP title feels tight and polished. The story in Size Matters manages to deliver a satisfying adventure without dragging. I got genuinely invested, revisiting levels to find every hidden bolt and secret path.

The game mixes decent laughs with cool new ways to tackle enemies. The Tornado and Gravity Bomb are the highlight for their ridiculous impact in combat.

Final Verdict: Size Matters proves that handheld doesn’t mean watered down. As a PSP game, it captures the full Ratchet and Clank spirit in portable form, making it a standout entry in the series.

11. Ratchet & Clank: Quest for Booty [Compact Pirate Adventure]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 3 Year of Release 2008 Creator/s Insomniac Games Average Playtime ~3-5 hours Unique Features Short focused adventure, puzzle-platform emphasis, story tie-in to Future saga Metacritic Score 76

Quest for Booty is short but packed with charm. The ship-based levels are a blast, giving you a mix of exploration and puzzle-solving with light combat that keeps the pace smooth.

I loved experimenting with weapons like the Widowmaker and Bomb Glove, each fight felt strategic but exciting in the best way.

The grappling hook sequences are definitely a standout feature, they add tension, skill, and fun platforming variety.

Pro tip Use the grappling hook to chain moves across platforms – it’s a lifesaver in tricky areas and makes combat feel dynamic.

The story is tighter and more focused, centering on Ratchet’s mission to rescue Clank while delivering memorable dialogue and moments that land. Even in a smaller package, the world looks alive, and each mission has little surprises that keep you engaged.

Final Verdict: Quest for Booty may be short, but it promises clever gameplay, fun weapons, and solid story beats that make it a memorable adventure in the series.

FAQs

What is the best Ratchet and Clank game?

For many players, Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando stands out as the best entry, combining hilarious dialogue, explosive combat, and rewarding progression in one epic space adventure.

What type of game is Ratchet and Clank?

Ratchet and Clank is an action-platformer with a heavy focus on crazy weapons and wild gadgets. You’ll be blasting robots one second and jumping platforms the next. You’ll also be solving puzzles or exploring alien worlds. It mixes humor, fast-paced combat, and creativity into one addictive package.

How many Ratchet and Clank games are there?

There are 11 main Ratchet and Clank titles across PlayStation platforms, plus spin-offs and remakes. From the 2002 original to Rift Apart on PS5, the series has kept its identity while constantly experimenting with gameplay and weapons. It’s one of PlayStation’s longest-running and most beloved franchises.

Which Ratchet and Clank game sold the most?

Ratchet & Clank (2016) is the top seller, moving around 7 million copies. Boosted by the movie tie-in and PlayStation 4’s popularity, it reintroduced the series to a new generation. Smooth gameplay, great visuals, and classic humor made it one of the franchise’s biggest commercial hits.

Which Ratchet and Clank is the longest?

A Crack in Time takes the title for the longest Ratchet and Clank. With around 15–20 hours for the main story and plenty of side content, it offers a deeper, more open experience than most entries. The exploration, collectibles, and time puzzles stretch out the adventure nicely.