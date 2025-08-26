10 Best PS5 Anime Games to Play in 2025

I’ve lost track of how many late nights I’ve spent playing anime games on the PS5. Some pull you in with fast-paced combat and flashy special moves, others with rich storylines that go full JRPG, and a few just keep you coming back for “one more run.”

Some of them feel like playable episodes of your favorite shows. Others stand completely on their own but still scream “anime” in every frame – from the over-the-top special moves to the big emotional swings. And yeah, some are a bit niche, but that’s half the charm.

In this list, we’re diving into the standouts. The stuff that hits the mark in both gameplay and anime vibes. Expect intense boss fights, plot twists, a little chaos, and a lot of heart.

Our Top Picks for PS5 Anime Games

There are a lot of anime games on PS5, but let’s be real – most of them are either hit or miss. These three, though? Definitely ones to look out for. Whether you’re here for flashy fights, giant energy blasts, or a story that messes with your head, each of these brings something cool to the table.

Bleach: Rebirth of Souls – I’ve been waiting forever for a Bleach game that actually feels worth playing, and this looks like it might be it. The combat’s fast, the character models look great, and yeah, the Bankai moves are as dramatic as you’d hope. If you’re into PvP-style duels, this could be a fun one. It’s even got a discount going right now.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero – This one’s pure chaos in the best way. Massive roster, classic Budokai Tenkaichi energy, and wild stage destruction. You know exactly what you’re getting into here. It’s the kind of game where even button-mashing feels epic. Also seems to be on sale at the moment, just saying.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance – Not your typical anime game. This one’s darker, moodier, and definitely more of a slow burn. But if you like tough turn-based battles, cool demon designs, and branching storylines that actually matter, it’s a solid pick. Looks like it’s currently discounted too.

All three scratch a different itch – flashy, nostalgic, or deep and brooding. Depends on what kind of anime vibe you’re in the mood for, but honestly? You can’t go too wrong with any of them.

10 Best PS5 Anime Games

Finding great anime games on PS5 can feel like sorting through a pile of flashy covers and mid-tier spin-offs, but there are some real gems out there. Each of these picks stands out for different reasons – some for the action, others for their storytelling, but all of them bring something fun (and very anime) to the PS5 lineup. How many of these have you played? Let’s dive into the best PS5 anime games you can grab right now.

1. Bleach: Rebirth of Souls

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows Year of Release 2025 Developer Tamsoft Best For Best PS5 anime game for epic Soul Reaper duels

Alright, if you’re into Bleach, you gotta check out Rebirth of Souls. This game throws you right into those crazy Soul Society battles, and the sword fights actually feel like you’re controlling a Soul Reaper. It’s all about that momentum and timing, so when you pull off your Bankai, it actually means something.

The look? Yeah, it’s that classic cel-shaded anime style, nothing mind-blowing, but it nails the vibe of the show. Combat feels tight with managing your spiritual energy and guard breaks, plus those awakening states make things way more intense. Whether you’re just smashing buttons for fun or trying to get better, the game gives you space to do both.

And here’s the kicker – every character plays totally different. Do you want to spam Ichigo’s Getsuga Tenshō? Go for it. Prefer sneaky, precise moves with Byakuya? You got it. Honestly, the sword fights feel like a chess match sometimes, which is cool because it’s not just flashy QTEs.

If you’re a Bleach fan who’s tired of the usual anime fighter fluff and want something with a bit more heart and challenge, this one’s for you.

2. Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

Our Score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows Year of Release 2024 Developer Spike Chunsoft Best For Best PS5 Anime Game for Gravity-Defying Energy Clashes

Have you ever dreamed of launching a Spirit Bomb or pulling off an instant transmission mid-fight? I certainly have, so Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is basically my power fantasy come to life. It’s the kind of game that feels pulled straight from the pages of the best fantasy games, just with way more flying and shouting. I’m talking about a full-blown Dragon Ball playground where every ki blast, teleport, and transformation hits like it should.

The first Budokai Tenkaichi-style entry in 15 years, Sparking! Zero brings the chaos back in the best way. It throws you into massive 3D arenas where the environment literally crumbles around you. One second you’re fighting in the sky, the next you’ve crashed into a mountain. The destructible maps, flashy animations, and screen-shaking energy battles feel pulled straight out of the anime, or better yet, like you’re playing the anime.

Combat-wise, it’s got some real meat. There’s a team system with up to five characters, and it uses a cost mechanic to keep things balanced. Stronger fighters like Goku Ultra Instinct cost more to deploy, while weaker ones like Krillin… well, bless him, but he’s budget-friendly. You’ll also mess around with new mechanics like Vanishing Assaults and Skill Counts that give depth beyond just button-mashing.

Episode Battles are where the real love for the franchise shows. You get to relive key arcs from Goku, Vegeta, Future Trunks, and more, with the option to change how things play out. Want Frieza to win on Namek? Go for it. Custom Battle Mode even lets you create wild dream matches and share them online.

And yeah, it’s not perfect. The story paths can get grindy, and the AI occasionally goes full derp. But if you’re here for those over-the-top, high-stakes, Super Saiyan-versus-God-of-Destruction brawls? This is the anime fighter to get hyped about.

3. Shin Megami Tensei V

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC Year of Release 2024 Developer Atlus Best For Best PS5 Anime Game for Dark Demons and Strategic Battle

If you like your anime games darker, moodier, and a little more intense, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance should be high on your list. Don’t expect a game that holds your hand, though. You’ll be dropped into a post-apocalyptic Tokyo where demons roam, and every decision you make can shift the story in some wild directions.

This version of the game adds a whole new narrative path alongside the original one, so there’s real replay value. The turn-based combat is surprisingly deep, especially once you get into fusing demons and building your team to match the enemies you’re up against. It’s part strategy, part philosophical mind-trip, and all wrapped up in that signature SMT edge.

I found the atmosphere heavy, but in a good way. The art direction leans into eerie cityscapes, strange otherworlds, and demons that are more unsettling than cartoonish. And yet, underneath all that, there’s something really addicting about slowly building up your power and navigating this moral gray zone the game constantly throws you into.

4. Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections

Our Score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC Year of Release 2023 Developer CyberConnect2 Best For Best PS5 Anime Game for Chaotic Ninja Action

There’s “fan service,” and then there’s Storm Connections – a full-on celebration of Naruto and Boruto chaos in the most over-the-top, button-mashing, chakra-blasting way possible. With over 130 playable characters (yes, really), it’s the biggest Ultimate Ninja Storm yet, pulling everyone from classic Naruto arcs to newer Boruto fighters like Koji Kashin and Delta.

If you’ve played previous Storm games, you’ll feel right at home. This one leans heavily into cinematic jutsu battles, wild specials, and gorgeous anime-style visuals. Every Ultimate move feels like a mini-episode. It’s not trying to be a sweaty fighting sim. It’s about spectacle, style, and making your opponent watch a 10-second cutscene of pain after landing a combo.

A cool addition is the Simple Control Mode, which makes it super easy to jump in if you’re new or just want to vibe without worrying about frame data. The game also throws in a new story mode that blends Naruto’s legacy with Boruto’s future, along with a side plot involving a mysterious VR game. It’s fanfiction in the best way possible.

It’s not the deepest fighter around, but it doesn’t need to be. I dedicate this choice to my anime fans who want to unleash Susanoo, Rasengan, or Kamui with a few taps, watch sparks fly, and feel like they’re part of the Hidden Leaf Village.

5. Persona 3 Reload

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS5, PS4, Windows, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One Year of Release 2024 Developer Atlus, P-Studio Best For Best PS5 Anime Game for Soulful Dungeon Delving

If you’re into anime games that mix deep storytelling with dungeon crawling and turn-based battles, Persona 3 Reload is a gem you shouldn’t miss. It’s a loving remake of the original Persona 3, where you play as a high school transfer student caught in a mysterious hidden hour between midnight and dawn. In that time, you fight shadows by summoning powerful Personas, sort of like your inner spirit.

What really blew me away is how gorgeous it looks now. The updated 4K visuals and smooth 60 FPS make the whole experience feel alive in a way the original just couldn’t. Plus, the game feels a lot more modern with new combat mechanics inspired by Persona 5, but it still keeps that emotional core and the vibe that made the original so special.

Beyond the dungeons, the social simulation side is just as rich. Building relationships with your teammates isn’t just fluff, but it actually changes how you fight and unlocks new abilities. It’s a perfect balance of heart and strategy.

And hey, it even snagged the Japan Game Award for Excellence, which tells you people really respect what this remake achieved. If you love a story that sticks with you and gameplay that’s both thoughtful and fun, Persona 3 Reload is definitely worth diving into.

6. One Piece Odyssey

Our Score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS5, PS4, Windows, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2023 Developer ILCA Best For Best PS5 Anime Game for Pirate Crew Adventure on the High Seas

One Piece Odyssey is the closest I’ve ever gotten to Thousand Sunny and sailing off with Luffy and the crew. Seriously, this is a full JRPG with a brand-new story that still hits all the right nostalgia buttons. You’ll revisit places like Alabasta and Dressrosa, but through the lens of memory, and somehow, it works. It’s emotional. It hits.

The combat? Turn-based, but surprisingly dynamic. You’re not just picking moves and watching health bars drop. You’ve got to think about where your characters are on the battlefield, and even then, the game will throw in these little moments where the story gets involved mid-fight. Like, Sanji refusing to hit a female opponent? That kind of detail is so in character that it actually made me laugh.

What makes Odyssey really shine, though, is how much love it shows to every Straw Hat. You’re not just stuck playing Luffy – you’ll swap between characters as you explore, and each one brings something to the table. Zoro slices through obstacles, Chopper fits into tight spots, Robin finds clues others would miss. It really does feel like a team adventure.

And maybe this is just me, but there’s something special about walking through these iconic locations in 3D, talking to NPCs who recognize the crew, hearing that music swell as you hit story beats you already love, but now reimagined. Even if you’re only a casual One Piece fan, I think this one might surprise you.

7. Tales of Arise

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS5, PS4, Windows, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One Year of Release 2021 Developer Bandai Namco Studios Best For Best PS5 Anime Game for Vibrant Storytelling and Dynamic Fights

Have you ever played one of the top JRPG games that hits just like your favorite anime? Tales of Arise does just that – emotionally, visually, and with the kind of fast-paced battles that never get old. This is a journey about freedom, grief, hope, and connection. One that starts with a masked slave who can’t feel pain, and a cursed girl no one can touch. Naturally, you’ll cry a little. Probably more than once.

The real-time combat is buttery smooth, and with the “Boost Strike” system, you can pull off insane combo finishers with your party, each one unique and full of personality. Exploration feels alive, the anime cutscenes are top-tier (thanks, Ufotable), and the world is just plain stunning. The watercolor-inspired visuals? Chef’s kiss.

This is peak “story-rich anime game” energy. If you’re the kind of person who gets attached to fictional party members like they’re your actual friends, Tales of Arise is going to bury itself deep into your heart, especially if you’re into JRPGs with a hack-and-slash combat twist.

8. Guilty Gear Strive

Our Score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS5, PS4, Windows, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2021 Developer Arc System Works Best For Best PS5 Anime Game for Sleek Combos and Fighter Artistry

Guilty Gear Strive is a love letter to fighting game fans and anime lovers alike. From the moment you dive into its silky-smooth combos and explosive 1v1 battles, you can feel how much care went into balancing beginner-friendly mechanics with deep, rewarding gameplay for veterans.

The game’s visuals made my jaw drop – it’s like watching a hand-drawn anime come to life in real time, with its sharp, cell-shaded graphics and dynamic camera angles making every clash feel cinematic.

The soundtrack? Pure fire. Composed by series creator Daisuke Ishiwatari, it fuses heavy metal with adrenaline-pumping rhythms that perfectly match the game’s high-octane action. And online play is impressively solid thanks to its top-tier rollback netcode, which means lag rarely gets in the way of your epic battles.

The story wraps up a 20-year saga featuring iconic fighters like Sol Badguy and Ky Kiske, culminating in an emotional finale that’s as satisfying as it is intense. If you’ve ever wanted a fighter that blends eye candy, killer gameplay, and a soundtrack you’ll want on repeat, Guilty Gear Strive is an absolute must-play.

9. Scarlet Nexus

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Windows, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One Year of Release 2021 Developer Bandai Namco Studios, Tose Best For Best PS5 Anime Game for Futuristic Mind-Bending Combat

If you’re into anime games that feel like a full-on adrenaline rush for your brain and eyes, Scarlet Nexus is your kind of trip. This action RPG has got everything: mind-blowing psychic powers, slick sword fights, and a story that drags you in with its twists about time travel, mutations, and loyalty.

Playing as Yuito or Kasane feels personal, like you’re not just fighting a battle but trying to hold onto what makes us human in a chaotic world. The way you upgrade your abilities and borrow your teammates’ powers keeps every fight fresh and strategic, never repetitive.

And wow, the visuals? Pure eye candy with that bold brain-punk style that sticks with you. The soundtrack just pumps you up while the story gets surprisingly emotional, making you care about every character’s journey. If you love games where anime aesthetics meet deep gameplay, a wild story, and classic PS5 RPG mechanics, this one’s an absolute must-play.

10. Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash

Our Score 7.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Windows, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2024 Developer Byking, Gemdrops Best For Best PS5 Anime Game for Supernatural Smackdowns in Sorcery Style

Ever wished you could dive headfirst into a cursed domain and start throwing hands with Mahito or unleash Black Flash as Yuji? I’ve got you. Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash leans hard into the show’s wild supernatural combat, and the result is chaotic in the best way. Two-on-two brawls keep things intense, and each character has a distinct feel, whether you’re fighting with raw fists or domain-expanding sorcery.

It’s not just about flashy ultimates (though those do look amazing). There’s actual depth here in timing, movement, and coordinating with your partner. And let’s be honest, watching Gojo flex Limitless in full 3D never gets old.

Visually, the game captures the anime’s edgy, kinetic style pretty well. Character animations echo their on-screen counterparts, and if you’re a fan of the series, you’ll appreciate how faithfully some of those cursed techniques are rendered. Could the story mode go deeper? Sure. But if you’re mostly in it for the fights and fan service, it delivers.

FAQs

What is the best PS5 anime game?

Bleach: Rebirth of Souls is my top pick – it nails the intense, strategic Soul Reaper battles. For story-driven JRPG fans, Tales of Arise and Persona 3 Reload deliver deep narratives.

If you want arena chaos, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero and Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash are solid.

Are there any good cross-platform anime games on PS5?

Absolutely. Scarlet Nexus, Guilty Gear Strive, Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections, and Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash all support cross-platform play or are available across consoles, making it easier to battle friends, no matter where they’re playing.