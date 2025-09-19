10 Best God of War Games to Play in 2025

This is the place to uncover the best God of War game, built on years of blood, battles, and legendary storytelling. I’ve hacked my way through every fight, conquered every boss, and soaked up every epic moment as Kratos carved his path across the Greek world and Norse myths.

A newcomer or a longtime fan looking to compare the old and new games from the God of War series? This list has got you covered. Each game has its own style, story, and thrilling combat moments, so there’s something for everyone.

Get ready to relive Kratos’ most legendary adventures in 2025.

Our Top Picks for God of War Games

Going through all the God of War games again reminded me just how many iconic moments the series has. Even so, after reliving Kratos’s journey, three titles truly shined as the best of the best.

God of War (2018) – This game completely redefined the series, blending visceral combat with a deeply emotional father-son story. The Norse setting feels alive, every encounter is tense, and the graphics are stunning. It’s a perfect entry point for new players while offering longtime fans a fresh perspective. God of War Ragnarök (2022) – The epic follow-up to 2018’s reboot, Ragnarök expands the Norse world with richer combat, new realms, and deeper storytelling. Every fight matters. The father-son bond deepens, and the game wraps up the saga nicely. It also brings exciting new twists. God of War II (2007) – A classic that still resonates, this game delivers some of the most intense boss battles in the franchise. The story ramps up Kratos’ quest for vengeance, set against a backdrop that’s both rich and thrilling. Its fast–paced gameplay keeps you on the edge of your seat from start to finish.

These three aren’t just good, they’re what make the series so great. Each one brings something new to the table, whether it’s emotional storytelling, explosive combat, or mythological depth.

As good as these picks are, don’t overlook the other games that round out the franchise. Keep reading to see the complete list and find out why every God of War game should be in your collection.

10 Best God of War Games That Bring the Rage

The God of War series has evolved from brutal hack–and–slash to one of gaming’s biggest sagas. Across these 10 God of War games, you’ll experience cinematic storytelling, mythological depth, and some of the best combat ever designed. Each one brings its own twist, whether it’s epic boss fights, heartwarming father-son moments, or environments that beg to be explored.

Which of these are your favorites?

1. God of War (2018) [Best Story-Driven Norse Adventure]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 (Enhanced), Windows (PC) Year of Release 2018 Creator/s Santa Monica Studio (Developer) / Sony Interactive Entertainment (Publisher) Unique Features Over-the-shoulder axe combat, emotional father-son journey, Norse mythology setting Metacritic Score 94

In God of War, I felt a decisive shift as Kratos leaves behind his bloody legacy as a Greek god and navigates the rich, dangerous world of Norse mythology alongside his young son, Atreus. I found myself fully immersed in cinematic battles, clever puzzle-solving, and exploration across breathtaking environments, from snowy mountains to ancient, shadowy forests.

The game’s emotional story drew me in immediately, while its modern combat system made every encounter feel like a strategic challenge rather than just button-mashing. Friends I spoke with also praised the incredible visuals and deep character development, which together make this installment stand out as one of the best God of War experiences I’ve ever played.

For fans of rich narratives, God of War (2018) feels like a true cinematic journey, blending a fresh combat system with a more thoughtful story that redefines Kratos as a father, not just a fighter.

Why we chose it God of War has a great story, intense action, and character progression. Start here if you’re new to the series.

Final Verdict: Fans love God of War for its gripping storytelling, immersive worlds, and innovative combat, making it a must-play for newcomers and longtime players alike.

2. God of War Ragnarök [Best Norse Epic Finale]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC Year of Release 2022 Creator/s Santa Monica Studio (Developer) / Sony Interactive Entertainment (Publisher) Unique Features Multiple playable characters, expanded realms, deeper RPG progression, accessibility features Metacritic Score 94

God of War Ragnarök is the explosive finale of the saga, where Kratos and Atreus face prophecy, Norse gods, and destiny itself. This video game expands its world across all nine realms, packed with exploration, cinematic puzzles, and visceral combat. Every battle feels heavy and meaningful, while the emotional core of father and son keeps players hooked.

This game is stunning. It combines cinematic camera work with realistic character models and amazing environments. Fans on Reddit often highlight how Ragnarök refines God of War (2018)’s combat, adding new weapons, enemy types, and massive set pieces that feel truly unforgettable.

Ragnarök is the definitive conclusion to the Norse saga, refining the combat and storytelling of its predecessor and expanding the world and its characters to a grand scale. It’s a great pick for anyone who enjoys the best RPG games with rich narratives and deep character development.

Why we chose it Ragnarök perfects the formula set in 2018, offering more combat depth and larger exploration zones, and an emotional finale that fans had been waiting for.

Final Verdict: If you loved God of War (2018), Ragnarök is a must-play masterpiece. It’s not just a game – it’s the perfect sendoff to Kratos’s Norse journey.

3. God of War II [Best Relentless Greek Mythic Revenge]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3 (HD Collection) Year of Release 2007 Creator/s Santa Monica Studio (Developer) / Sony Computer Entertainment (Publisher) Unique Features Expanded combat system, larger mythological scope, cliffhanger ending Metacritic Score 93

God of War II is where the series truly leveled up the formula. Picking up right after the first game, Kratos falls from grace and faces betrayal by the gods themselves. From battling the Colossus of Rhodes in the opening to exploring the underworld, the story wastes no time delivering high-stakes action.

The gameplay stands out with refined combat mechanics. It adds new combos, weapons, and enemies that challenge your timing and skill. The puzzles are trickier, and the larger-than-life set pieces give the game a cinematic feel. Visually, the game pushed the PlayStation 2 to its limits, with sprawling environments and smoother animations that stood out in 2007. It’s a spectacle that makes you feel like you’re carrying the weight of an entire world on your shoulders, with every battle framed in jaw-dropping cinematic flair.

The sequel that took everything from the original and made it bigger and better, with refined combat, puzzles, and a new cinematic camera that set a new standard for the genre. It’s a must-play for anyone who loves the best hack-and-slash games.

Why we chose it We picked God of War II because it showed how a sequel can expand scope, refine mechanics, and still keep the raw intensity that made the original a hit.

Final Verdict: God of War II endures as a standout entry in the series, cherished for its blend of brutal action and challenging puzzles that leave players with unforgettable memories.

4. God of War III [Best God-Slaying Spectacle]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4 (Remastered) Year of Release 2010 Creator/s Santa Monica Studio (Developer) / Sony Computer Entertainment (Publisher) Unique Features Stunning visuals, over-the-top combat, cinematic set pieces Metacritic Score 92

God of War III is the explosive grand finale of the Greek saga, where Kratos takes his vengeance to Olympus. Players face intense combat, epic boss battles, and tricky puzzles. They explore stunning, brutal environments that show off the PlayStation’s full power. The game’s cinematic style makes every battle feel like a spectacle straight out of Greek mythology, with chaos and destruction around every corner.

As the trilogy’s dramatic closing chapter, it doesn’t just showcase epic boss battles, it brings them to thunderous life. Kratos faces the gods of Olympus in thrilling showdowns. These battles are intense and resemble the fast-paced fights you’ll find in the best fighting games.

This fast-paced grand finale of the Greek trilogy features the most brutal and over-the-top boss battles as Kratos takes on the gods of Olympus in breathtaking spectacles.

Why we chose it Its blend of cinematic storytelling and intense, over-the-top action sets the gold standard for the franchise.

Final Verdict: Fans will love God of War III for its unmatched epic scale, intense combat, and dramatic story closure. It’s a must-play for anyone following Kratos’s original saga.

5. God of War (2005) [Original Release That Redefined the Action Genre]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3 (HD Collection) Year of Release 2005 Creator/s Santa Monica Studio (Developer) / Sony Computer Entertainment (Publisher) Unique Features Introduced Kratos, cinematic storytelling, and epic boss fights Metacritic Score 94

The original God of War hit like a thunderbolt in 2005, instantly changing how action games were made. This is where we first meet Kratos, a Spartan warrior driven by revenge. From the very start, you’re thrown into battles with towering mythological beasts and vengeful gods in the heart of ancient Greece. The game introduced fluid, combo-based combat with the Blades of Chaos, blending exploration, puzzle-solving, and cinematic storytelling in a way that felt groundbreaking at the time.

Its quick-time events became iconic, letting players finish off towering bosses in spectacular, movie-like sequences. The visual style, crimson skies, ruined temples, and fire-lit battlefields created a gritty tone. It matched Kratos’s tragic fall into god-slaying rage.

The title that started it all pioneered a new era of cinematic, over–the–top action games with its fluid combat, unique quick-time events, and a compelling, tragic story of a Spartan warrior seeking vengeance.

Why we chose it God of War (2005) deserves recognition for starting the franchise. It set new standards in action games with its intense combat and cinematic feel.

Final Verdict: God of War (2005) transcends its role as the series’ starting point, it’s the blueprint for the top hack-and-slash games that followed. For those who crave action-heavy titles with strong stories, this is where it all began.

6. God of War: Ghost of Sparta [Best PSP Story Expansion]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation Portable, PlayStation 3 (HD Collection) Year of Release 2010 Creator/s Ready at Dawn, SCE Santa Monica Studio (Developers) / Sony Computer Entertainment (Publisher) Average Playtime / Best for / Unique Features Portable myth-inspired action, strong narrative focus, polished combat Metacritic Score 86

God of War: Ghost of Sparta proved that handheld gaming could deliver console-quality action. The game dives into Kratos’s past, exploring his relationship with his brother Deimos while he continues his violent ascent as a god-slayer. The story is packed with personal stakes and fills gaps in Kratos’s mythology that fans had long wondered about.

Players engage in the same fluid combat the series is known for, now adapted to the PSP with remarkable precision. New weapons like the Arms of Sparta mix up gameplay, while the graphics push the PSP to its absolute limits. Dark temples, stormy seas, and fire-lit battles make this one of the most visually stunning handheld games ever created.

In short, God of War: Ghost of Sparta isn’t just a port of call, it’s a bold showcase of what handhelds can achieve, blending a rich, character-driven story with blockbuster-quality action that leaves players eager for more.

Why we chose it God of War: Ghost of Sparta proved Kratos could dominate handhelds, combining emotional storytelling with epic action.

Final Verdict: Fans love Ghost of Sparta because it feels like a mainline God of War experience shrunk into your pocket, with visuals and combat that still impress today.

7. God of War: Chains of Olympus [Best Portable Mythic Adventure]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation Portable, PlayStation 3 (HD Collection) Year of Release 2008 Creator/s Ready at Dawn, Santa Monica Studio (Developers) / Sony Computer Entertainment (Publisher) Unique Features Introduced new combat mechanics, immersive handheld experience, cinematic cutscenes Metacritic Score 91

God of War: Chains of Olympus was the first time Kratos’s fury hit a handheld console, and it set a high standard right away. Acting as a prequel, the story dives into Kratos’s service to the gods before the events of the main trilogy, mixing epic battles with moments of emotional weight.

Players battle through Greek temples, burn cities, and explore mythical lands. They use the Blades of Chaos to defeat enemies in quick, intense fights. Despite being on PSP, the game delivered console-quality visuals and fluid gameplay, proving handhelds could host cinematic action on par with home systems.

Debuting as the first God of War game on a handheld, it masterfully adapts the series’ signature brutal combat and cinematic flair to the PSP, introducing a fresh prequel story. Blending rich character-driven storytelling with engaging progression, it captivated players, while its intense battles promise to thrill anyone who’s looking for the best hack-and-slash games.

Why we chose it It’s remembered as the game that made handhelds feel like full consoles, proving the series’ formula could thrive anywhere without losing its edge.

Final Verdict: Chains of Olympus is praised for its tight combat, emotional prequel storyline, and portable yet epic scale that remains impressive today.

8. God of War: Ascension [Best Prequel for Origins & Lore]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 3 Year of Release 2013 Creator/s Santa Monica Studio (Developer) / Sony Computer Entertainment (Publisher) Unique Features Introduced multiplayer mode, enhanced combat mechanics, and expanded lore Metacritic Score 80

God of War: Ascension takes players back to the early days of Kratos’s story, long before his rebellion against Olympus. It serves as a prequel, revealing a more vulnerable side of the Spartan while retaining the brutal combat and cinematic flair that define the series.

The primary campaign delivers fluid combat, large-scale puzzles, and epic set pieces, all wrapped in a darker tone. But what set this game apart was its multiplayer mode, a bold experiment for the franchise. Players could create warriors aligned with gods like Zeus or Ares, then battle across myth-inspired arenas.

The only God of War game to feature a full multiplayer mode that lets players create their own warriors and fight alongside or against each other. Still, its campaign reminded fans why Kratos thrives best in story-driven single-player experiences – just like in some of the best single-player games.

Pro tip Don’t skip the campaign. It’s a shorter but character-revealing story that adds depth to Kratos before his rise to godhood.

Final Verdict: While not the strongest video game, Ascension is worth revisiting for its unique multiplayer experiment and a campaign that sheds light on Kratos’s humanity.

9. God of War: Betrayal [Best 2D Mobile Mythic Betrayal]

Our Score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Java Mobile Phones Year of Release 2007 Creator/s Javaground (Developer) / Sony Online Entertainment (Publisher) Unique Features Side-scrolling 2D action, portable storytelling, connects with main series lore Metacritic Score N/A

God of War: Betrayal was a daring experiment. It’s the franchise’s only 2D side-scrolling game, released exclusively on early mobile phones. Despite the hardware limits, the game captured the series’ signature combat, puzzle-solving, and cinematic art style in a surprisingly fluid way.

The story unfolds after God of War II, expanding Kratos’s myth even on the limited hardware of early mobile devices. Players slashed through mythological enemies, executed mini-bosses, and navigated levels filled with traps – all reimagined in a side-scrolling format. For a mobile game of its time, it stood out as an authentic console-quality experience.

This unique 2D, side–scrolling video game brought the classic God of War combat and art style to mobile phones. It proved that even stripped-down adaptations can deliver story-rich action, much like some of the best RPG games.

Why we chose it Betrayal isn’t just a curiosity – it shows how strong the franchise identity is, even in a completely different genre format.

Final Verdict: While not essential for every fan, Betrayal is a fascinating time capsule of mobile gaming that still carries the heart of Kratos’s rage.

10. God of War: A Call From the Wilds [Best Companion Story for Newcomers]

Our Score 6.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Facebook Messenger Year of Release February 1, 2018 Creator/s Santa Monica Studio (Developer) / Sony Interactive Entertainment (Publisher) Unique Features Interactive text-based storytelling unlocks concept art Metacritic Score N/A

God of War: A Call From the Wilds was one of the most unusual entries in the series – a text-based adventure released on Facebook Messenger. Instead of button-mashing combat, players typed commands to guide Atreus, Kratos’s son, through his first journey into the wilds.

The game focused on exploration, decision-making, and narrative immersion, giving fans a deeper look at Atreus’s character before the events of God of War (2018). With hand-drawn art panels and atmospheric sound effects, it delivered a surprisingly engaging story in a format most players didn’t expect from the franchise.

For fans who enjoyed immersive storytelling, it offered a nice change of pace compared to the intensity of the best fighting games.

Why we chose it Although it lacked the action of the mainline titles, it highlighted the series’ flexibility and storytelling depth, proving God of War: A Call From the Wilds was more than just combat.

Final Verdict: A Call From the Wilds was a hidden gem – short, experimental, but rich in lore. It was the kind of side story that made the universe feel even larger.

FAQs

What is the best God of War game?

Many fans consider God of War (2018) the best God of War game thanks to its gripping story, refined combat, and breathtaking visuals. Its mix of mythology, exploration, and emotional depth makes it a standout video game for both new players and longtime fans.

What style of game is God of War?

God of War blends action, hack-and-slash combat, and cinematic storytelling. Players dive into quick battles, explore vibrant environments, solve puzzles, and follow a story packed with action and strong emotions. Fans of the best hack-and-slash games will feel right at home.

What is the overall story of God of War?

The series follows Kratos, a Spartan warrior, as he battles gods, monsters, and his own past. From Greek to Norse mythology, the games explore vengeance, family, and redemption. Each installment builds on Kratos’ evolution, with God of War (2018) showing his growth as a father and hero.

Can I play God of War 1 on PS5?

Yes. God of War (2005) is playable on PS5 through remastered collections or backward compatibility. The graphics may be older, but the hack-and-slash combat and epic storytelling are still fun for fans. They’ll enjoy exploring the franchise’s roots.

Is God of War Ragnarök a difficult game?

Yes, God of War Ragnarök offers adjustable difficulty levels. Combat can be challenging, especially against strong enemies and bosses. The game makes it easy for new players but also offers deep rewards for veterans. Mastering weapons, runes, and tactics is key to overcoming more challenging encounters.