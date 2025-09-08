7 Best Dragon Age Games in 2025: Definitive Fantasy Journeys

What’s the best Dragon Age game, you might ask? Well, that’s a question every fan of Thedas has debated at some point, myself included. After all, we’ve stepped into this dark fantasy world, filled with dragons, demons, and a surprising number of witty companions , each with their own compelling stories.

Simply put, the Dragon Age series gave us a very memorable journey with more brilliant lore and gameplay than we could ever ask for, spanning several games, so it can be a tad difficult to pick favorites.

Still, I’ve gone through every single title, then ranked them to help you settle on the best Dragon Age game for your next epic quest.

Dragon Age: Origins (2009) – A phenomenal, iconic RPG that needs no introduction and is arguably BioWare’s magnum opus. Not only does it have a strong cast of characters and a beautifully dark fantasy world filled with deep lore to immerse yourself in, but the game’s narrative is gripping and unforgettable, culminating in one of the most memorable endings in RPG history. Dragon Age II (2011) – This one is a bold change from the first game and really puts a strong emphasis on character-driven storytelling. It’s the ideal game for you if you wanna get to know a cast of memorable companions in a fast-paced, action-oriented setting. The relationships you build with your party are some of the best in the entire series, if you ask me. Dragon Age: Inquisition (2015) – You’ll want to check out this game for its massive, epic world to explore and strategic party management. With 12 million copies sold (and counting), it was a huge success for BioWare, and I can totally see why. The sheer size and scope make this an amazing value pick-up, giving you dozens upon dozens of hours of fantasy adventure. It’s a definite must-play for fantasy enthusiasts who enjoy massive open worlds with tons of content.

1. Dragon Age: Origins [Best Classic Dragon Age Game]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Microsoft Windows, MacOS, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Xbox Series X/S Release Year 2009 Developer BioWare Publisher Electronic Arts Metacritic Score 91 (PC), 86 (Xbox 360), 87 (PS3) Average Playtime ~ 58 hours

Dragon Age: Origins drops you into a gorgeous but seriously messed-up dark fantasy world on the brink of apocalypse. Your job as a newbie Grey Warden? Put a stop to a massive evil known as the Blight, which is basically a world-ending party crasher. This game is a classic adventure with all the gritty stuff you could ask for, from mature stories to battles against terrifying creatures.

This iconic main game is a massive adventure with a deep, detailed world to get lost in. The turn-based combat is a delight for those who love to get tactical. It’s absolutely worth playing if you love a good story where your choices have real consequences. It also has a fantastic character creator and six different origin stories.

Pro tip Don’t rush through the different Origin stories on your first playthrough. You get a unique perspective on the world and how it reacts to you based on your background, and they all offer tons of replay value.

Personally, what stands out the most for me is the dialogue choices you get from this game, which really drive in that freedom of expression that only a handful of other top-tier tactical RPGs can replicate.

Story-wise, this is one of the best out there. Your choices matter, the characters are memorable, and the world is filled with lore and secrets to uncover. It’s a masterpiece that keeps you engaged for dozens of hours. If you’re a fan of fantasy worlds and big, compelling stories, this one is sure to blow you away, as it did me.

Why we chose it Dragon Age: Origins is an absolute must-play for any fan of the genre, and the first title I’d recommend playing for newcomers to the franchise, regardless of its age. It’s just that good!

2. Dragon Age II [Best Character-Focused Dragon Age Game]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Xbox Cloud Gaming, macOS, Mac operating systems, Classic Mac OS Release Year 2011 Developer BioWare Publisher Electronic Arts Metacritic Score 82 (PC), 82 (PS3), 79 (Xbox 360) Average Playtime ~ 44 hours

Dragon Age 2 is a bit of a black sheep in the series, but don’t let that fool you. This BioWare RPG takes a totally different approach from its predecessor. You play as Hawke, a refugee who becomes a legend over a decade in the city of Kirkwall. While the first game was a massive epic, this one is a much more focused, personal tale. It’s a bit like comparing a huge fantasy saga to a character-driven show with a single location.

This game often gets compared to the studio’s other famous series, Mass Effect, for its faster-paced combat and more streamlined dialogue options. The story is told through flashbacks, and you’ll get to spend a lot of time with your charismatic party members. These characters are the heart of the game, in my opinion, and their hilarious banter and personal quests are what make this game so special.

Pro tip Spend a lot of time with your companions and take EXTRA care when choosing your dialogue options. The best part of this game is how your relationships with them change and grow over the course of the story.

Sure, you might feel like you’re exploring the same cave a few times, but I’d say the eventual monotony will somewhat be overshadowed by the phenomenal cast you adventure with and the unique world-building that’s all about one city.

It’s definitely one of the most enjoyable RPG games if you’re looking for a character-focused experience with a more fleshed-out protagonist than other Dragon Age games.

Why we chose it Dragon Age II is a fun ride from start to finish, all thanks to its quick-paced action and fascinating side characters you’ll actually care about.

3. Dragon Age: Inquisition [Best Epic Dragon Age Game]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Xbox Cloud Gaming, GeForce Now Release Year 2014 Developer BioWare Publisher Electronic Arts Metacritic Score 85 (PC), 89 (PS4), 85 (Xbox One) Average Playtime ~ 91 hours

Dragon Age: Inquisition is a massive video game that lets you role-play as the Inquisitor – a zero-to-hero big shot tasked with stopping a world-ending tear in the sky. This game is so huge that it basically says “go nuts” and sets you loose in a ridiculously large open world. It’s got dragons, magic, and a whole bunch of compelling characters to help you out on your epic journey.

This game is easily one of the best action RPG games you can get your hands on. The combat is a fun mix of fast-paced button mashing and tactical pauses, so you can play it however you like. Just be warned, the map is filled with a ton of filler content, but hey, at least you’ll never run out of stuff to do!

Pro tip If the open world gets overwhelming (trust me, it eventually will), feel free to stick to the main story quests and come back to other areas later. The game’s main narrative is fantastic, so take care not to burn yourself out doing side content.

The music, composed by the legendary Trevor Morris, is an absolute masterpiece. It sets the perfect tone for every dramatic moment. And if you ever get tired of saving the world alone, keep in mind that this game is also a great multiplayer game where you and your gaming buddies can go dungeon crawling via online co-op mode.

Why we chose it Inquisition is a bona fide Dragon Age game that also stands out in its own right, mostly due to its wider open world, hybrid combat system, and a new cast of unique NPCs to bond with.

4. Dragon Age: The Veilguard [Best Next-Gen Dragon Age Game]

Our Score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, GeForce Now, Microsoft Windows Release Year 2024 Developer BioWare Publisher Electronic Arts Metacritic Score 82 (PS5), 76 (PC), 85 (Xbox Series X/S) Average Playtime ~ 66 hours

Dragon Age: The Veilguard drops you into a new story and puts you in charge of a brand-new hero. This one’s got a comprehensive character creator that lets you go wild, so you can build the hero you’ve always wanted. It’s also packed with cinematic flair, with huge, explosive moments and a story that pulls you right in from the start.

Even though the main plot just doesn’t have the same punch as the previous games and can feel a little rushed at times, I’d say the new fast-paced action RPG combat system somewhat makes up for it. While it doesn’t exactly compare to some of the best fighting games out there in terms of depth, the fresh combat mechanics look and feel super cool and smooth, especially on a high-end gaming monitor.

Pro tip Don’t be afraid to experiment with your abilities and companions early on to get a feel for it, as the real-time combat and skill tree mechanics might feel a whole lot different compared to previous games.

This next-gen title is a soft reboot, so it’s a great jumping-on point for newcomers who want to experience Dragon Age with modern graphics. But don’t worry, you’ll still be able to hang out with some familiar faces! Despite being a soft reboot, a few of your old friends from previous titles will be around to help you save the world (or vice versa). Some of the nostalgia and good ‘ol Dragon Age charm is definitely there, despite its flaws.

Why we chose it Dragon Age: The Veilguard is a bold new step for the franchise, with a focus on fast-paced action and a new story. A true must-play if you want a taste of prime Dragon Age with modern graphics.

Honorable Mentions: Discontinued Dragon Age Games

Sadly, a few good Dragon Age games have been terminated and are now completely inaccessible (the franchise is quite old, after all). While they’ve been taken offline and are quite dated by today’s gaming standards, the following titles are still a great piece of the franchise’s history that deserve to be remembered:

1. Dragon Age Journeys [Best Tactical Dragon Age Game]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platform Web browser Release Year 2009 Developer EA 2D Publisher Electronic Arts

Dragon Age Journeys is a real blast from the past. It was a browser-based Flash game released back in 2009. This little side-story served as a prequel to Dragon Age: Origins. It gave players a sneak peek at the world and a chance to check out the Deep Roads. This vintage classic was a Flash game, and sadly, it’s no longer supported and can’t be played anywhere today (RIP Adobe Flash Player). Think of it as a fun bit of franchise history.

The gameplay is a turn-based dungeon crawler that lets you pick a class and fight through some very retro dungeons. It’s a very simple game, and you definitely don’t need a high-spec gaming laptop to run this one. It’s more of a quick, fun detour for fans who wanted to explore a bit more of the lore without committing to a whole new title.

While the combat and graphics are pretty basic by today’s standards, keep in mind that it was made as a minor tie-in for the main game. It’s a quirky little entry in the series, but it’s a piece of the story that hardcore fans might still find interesting to look back on.

Why we chose it While it’s no longer playable, Dragon Age Journeys is an interesting piece of Dragon Age history, which shows us a fun, but mostly forgotten chapter in the series that deserves to be remembered.

2. Dragon Age: Legends [Best Card-Based Dragon Age Game]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platform Facebook Release Year 2011 Developer EA 2D Publisher Electronic Arts

Dragon Age Legends is another one of those deep cuts in the series that you might not have even known existed, even as a long-time fan of the series. This little game was a freemium Flash title released on Facebook and Google+ back in 2011. Unfortunately, its servers were shut down in 2012. While a downloadable version was released for a time, the game is no longer officially supported or playable.

This one was very different from your usual BioWare game. The combat was a simplified, turn-based RPG that let you go on quests and collect loot. The only catch was that it relied heavily on a freemium model, with timers and microtransactions to make you wait or pay to progress. It was a fun little detour for a while, but it certainly wasn’t the kind of deep RPG we’ve come to expect from the series.

Dragon Age Legends was a short-lived experiment and served as a marketing tie-in for Dragon Age 2. It’s definitely a piece of trivia for the most dedicated fans who want to know every bit of lore, but you can’t play it anymore. It was a fun idea, but it was over almost as soon as it began.

Why we chose it Dragon Age: Legends once again shows the series’ brief and quirky experiments with social media games, mainly for marketing purposes.

3. Dragon Age: The Last Court [Best Interactive Story Dragon Age Game]

Our Score 7.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Web browser Release Year 2014 Developer Failbetter Games Publisher BioWare

This is one of the more unique entries in the Dragon Age universe. The Last Court was a browser-based, text adventure that was a tie-in to Dragon Age: Inquisition.

This game lets you play as the ruler of a small fiefdom in Orlais, making decisions that change your story. Consider it less as a typical single-player game and more as a one-off interactive novel. Again, it’s important to note that this game, unfortunately, is also no longer supported and can’t be played anywhere today.

Pro tip Dragon Age: The Last Court, Dragon Age: Legends, and Dragon Age Journeys may not be playable now, but you can still enjoy playthroughs of them through YouTube (a channel called “Ghil Dirthalen” has all three games archived) if you want to check out the now-technically “hidden” lore yourself.

You won’t find any fighting or dragon slaying here. You’ll spend your time managing a court and navigating political intrigue.

It’s a game with no combat at all, which makes it a truly unique entry in the series. It’s a shame that it’s now a completely bad game in the sense that you can’t even play it anymore. It was a fun little diversion for a while and had a great sense of humor.

It was a great way to add some depth to the lore of Orlais, and your actions could even have a small impact on your main Inquisition game. It’s a quirky and interesting footnote in the franchise’s history. Nevertheless, it’s a very cool piece of trivia for Dragon Age lore hounds.

Why we chose it Dragon Age: The Last Court was a fascinating, story-rich text adventure that gave Dragon Age lore fanatics a different way to experience the world.

FAQs

What is the best Dragon Age game?

Dragon Age: Origins is arguably the best Dragon Age game because of how well-written its overarching storyline, dialogue, and supporting characters are. It’s touted as one of the best RPGs of all time, where freedom of dialogue and meaningful player choice are the very core of the experience.

What type of game is Dragon Age?

The Dragon Age series is a fantasy role-playing game (RPG) at its core. The main titles feature a masterful combination of deep storytelling, character customization, tactical combat, and a strong focus on the companions you travel with, hence the games’ incredible popularity.

How many games are in the Dragon Age series?

There are four main games in the Dragon Age series: Dragon Age: Origins, Dragon Age II, Dragon Age: Inquisition, and the most recent Dragon Age: The Veilguard. But on top of that, there are also a handful of spin-offs and companion games you can check out.

Which Dragon Age game sold the best?

Dragon Age: Inquisition is the Dragon Age game that sold the best, according to BioWare. It has sold over 12 million copies, making it the most commercially successful title in the franchise to date.

What’s the longest Dragon Age game?

Dragon Age: Inquisition is the longest Dragon Age by a long shot. Completing the main story and side quests can take an average of 47 hours, and a full completionist run can easily exceed 120 hours.

What is the hardest Dragon Age game?

Dragon Age II is the hardest Dragon Age game, especially on its Nightmare difficulty. The intense struggle comes from its challenging enemy waves, aggressive AI, and the implementation of friendly fire on higher difficulties.