Best Age of Empires Game: 12 Definitive Editions & Expansions Ranked by Experts

What is the best Age of Empires game? While subjective, I feel I’ve cracked the code with the list below. For those unaware, Age of Empires is a playable history book. This is a real-time strategy series in which you guide a civilization from humble beginnings to becoming an empire. You’ll gather resources, build an economy, raise armies, and advance through distinct “ages.”

Sid Meier & Bruce Shelley started it all in 1997, creating an incredible franchise as its main designers.

Since then, each AoE game has steadily evolved the franchise. Today, the Age of Empires series is available on most major platforms, including PC, mobile, and modern consoles.

If you’re curious about strategy games or you just love history and mythology, AoE offers satisfying depth and endless fun.

Our Top Picks For The Best Age of Empires Game

Again, the best Age of Empires game is often tough to claim, considering it’s subjective. However, if you want my opinion, AoE has always been unique and compelling. Allowing any of the games to stand out well on their own. Yet some standouts caught our attention the most:

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition (2019): Considered a masterpiece in the RTS genre, the original AoE II was great. Yet the remastered version fixed every issue of the past and enhanced everything we love about RTS games. Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition (2020): It’s hard to beat the impressive and unique combat system in this game, as well as the excellent Home City System. Age of Empires IV (2021): As one of the best modern competitive RTS games of our time, AoE IV returns us to the medieval era with modern graphics and hybrid mechanics.

The Best Age of Empires Game: 12 Expert-Ranked Titles From Classic to Modern

Each Age of Empires game is special because the development team gives players the chance to play out history in their own hands…literally. How these games are ordered in fans’ minds today, however, will differ wildly.

It’s also worth noting that there is often an original game, then an expansion on top of it that makes the expansion pretty much its own new game. This is why I felt it was worth it to count expansions as games unto themselves due to bringing so much more to the base title.

Any time I bring up a “definitive edition” title, this will include the base game and the expansions that came with it. Keep that in mind as you read on.

1. Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition [Best Overall RTS Masterpiece]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game RTS Platforms Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS5 Year of release 2019 Creator/s Developers: World’s Edge & Forgotten Empires Publisher: Xbox Game Studios Average playtime/Unique features Average Playtime: 35 to 45 hoursUnique Features: Remastered Soundtrack, Dynamic Zoom, Improved Unit Pathfinding, 4K graphics Best for Lovers of pure RTS games and history What I liked The Crossplay between platforms like PC & Xbox

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition is a lavish remaster of Age of Empires II and its expansions. Beyond a massive visual upgrade, it modernizes the interface, AI, and quality of life across the board, which makes a classic RTS feel new again.

Support for 4K sharpens every tile and unit, and the remastered soundtrack adds punch and clarity. First released in 2019 on Windows PC and Xbox One, Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition arrived on Xbox Series X/S in 2023 and reached PS5 in May 2025.

Content has grown with each launch: definitive versions of the original campaign list plus new add-ons such as Lords of the West, Dawn of the Dukes, Dynasties of India, Return to Rome, and The Mountain Royals, with Three Kingdoms joining in 2025. In total, the package now spans 40 civilization campaigns.

Why we chose it It’s the original game on steroids, offering the true feeling of what it’s like to be a King seeking world domination. This time, in HD edition.

At its core, AoE remains a dance between economy and aggression. You gather resources, advance through four ages, and sculpt an empire poised for conquest or cultural achievement. Newer features like Empire Wars streamline early build orders, while smarter, non-cheating AI improves solo play.

Cross-platform multiplayer between Steam and Xbox keeps queues fast and the meta lively, proving that Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition is still the gold standard.

My Verdict: This is a game built for both long-term franchise fans and newer players. If you love history and enjoy playing great RTS games, Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition is a must-buy and the best Age of Empires game available to buy today.

2. Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition [Best Unique Combat & Home City System]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game RTS Platforms Windows PC Year of release 2020 Creator/s Developers: Tantalus Media & Forgotten EmpiresPublisher: Xbox Game Studios Average playtime/Unique features Average Playtime: 40 to 82 hoursUnique Features: 4k graphics enhancement, improved AI, terrific standout combat that RTS games never see Best for Strict PC Gamers and history lovers What I liked Fixing historical errors from the past, such as the narrative surrounding Indigenous People & their culture

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition refines one of the franchise’s most ambitious and divisive entries. First released in 2005, it pushed Age of Empires into the early modern era, centered on exploration, colonization, and empire-building from the 15th to 19th centuries. The 2020 Definitive Edition upgrades that foundation with 4K visuals, rebalanced systems, and remastered sound, while reframing historical themes with greater cultural care.

This version bundles the original campaigns and expansions and adds new civilizations via updates, including Swedes, Incas, Mexicans, and Italians. Factions feel more distinct through reworked technologies, unique units, and the returning Home City mechanic for persistent progression across matches.

Polish arrives with better AI, smoother pathfinding, an improved UI, and a tighter balance between economy and military play. Narrative elements are modernized for more respectful portrayals.

Why we chose it It’s the same title as the original, but entirely remastered to give players everything they love about AoE.

While AoE III is less iconic than its medieval sibling, the Definitive Edition makes a strong case for its importance. Faster pacing, global scope, and a hybrid of classic RTS tactics with empire-management depth make it dynamic and daring. Occasional bugs and balance quirks persist, but they’re minor beside the ambition and craft on display. Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition both revived and even redeemed a misunderstood sequel.

My Verdict: This game has shown it can fix old, less thoughtful issues from its past while also updating literally everything to fit the modern world. While I’d prefer it to be on more platforms, this is the only major issue that I have with it.

3. Age of Empires IV [Best Modern Competitive RTS]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game RTS Platforms Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, & PS5 Year of release 2021 Creator/s Developers: Relic Entertainment & World’s EdgePublisher: Xbox Game Studios Average playtime/Unique features Average Playtime: 30 to 80 HoursUnique Features: Cinematic storytelling, AI improvements from previous titles, gorgeous 4K visuals Best for Newcomers to RTS titles & Veteran AoE players What I liked The blend of something new and yet familiar to connect to newcomers while also making vets happy

Age of Empires IV marks the long-awaited return of one of strategy gaming’s most storied franchises. It’s also a spiritual successor to Age of Empires II, modernizing the series’ core identity. Set in the medieval era, it pairs a new engine and cinematic presentation with a fully voiced campaign that blends gameplay and documentary-style storytelling, including educational, entertaining, and true to the tactical precision fans expect from AoE.

At launch, Age of Empires IV offered eight distinct civilizations, each built around mechanics that create truly different playstyles rather than light variations:

English: fortified defense and longbow control

fortified defense and longbow control Mongols: mobility and nomadic expansion

mobility and nomadic expansion Abbasid Dynasty: tech momentum via the House of Wisdom

Landmark-based aging, detailed environments, and quality-of-life upgrades make matches immersive and strategically varied. Since release, expansions and updates have added civilizations such as the Ottomans, Malians, Byzantines, and Japanese, keeping competitive and casual play fresh.

Why we chose it In this gamer’s opinion, AoE IV brings everything I love about RTS games to life in the best way. It offers the strategic depth every RTS fan loves to see.

In my view, AoE IV is the most cinematic and accessible entry in the series. Strong pacing, polished visuals, and thoughtful onboarding make it an ideal bridge for newcomers and veterans. Balance hiccups and the smaller launch roster have been tempered by steady post-release support, and a growing E-Sports scene signals a healthy future. AoE IV has now stood out on its own as one of the best RTS games of its era.

My Verdict: I love that the developers tried to make a game that could connect to curious newcomers while also still giving something to veterans. I could honestly play the skirmish mode every single day, because the way it plays out can differ almost every time.

4. Age of Empires (1997) [Best Classic RTS Foundation]

Our Score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game RTS Platforms Windows PC & Macintosh Year of release 1997 Creator/s Developers: Ensemble StudiosPublisher: Microsoft Average playtime/Unique features Average Playtime: 22 to 44 hours:Unique Features: Original gameplay, height of RTS for its time Best for Lovers of classic AoE What I liked Old computer games offer something so simple, and that is what you get here. Simplicity with a side of fun

As the very first game of the franchise, Age of Empires (1997) laid the groundwork for one of gaming’s most influential real-time strategy series. It is a big responsibility being the first game, as there will be mistakes to fix later on. However, it quickly stood out and became one of the best strategy games of its era.

However, the AoE series would not be where it is today without this game. AoE (1997) blends the city-building depth with the military urgency. It captured both the patience of empire management and the thrill of conquest and world domination.

Set across the ancient world (from the Stone Age to the Iron Age), the game let players guide civilizations like Egyptians, Greeks, and Babylonians through early history: gathering resources, constructing wonders, and waging war across evolving maps. Crucially, it introduced progression through “ages,” unlocking new technologies and units.

This would become a hallmark that still defines Age of Empires today.

The design balanced economy and combat, rewarding creativity whether you leaned into trade, exploration, or outright domination. Each civilization’s strengths nudged different strategies. While its audiovisual presentation is modest by modern standards, Age of Empires (1997) was strikingly ambitious and immersive in the late 1990s.

Why we chose it It was always a good game, and now people are starting to realize that…finally.

The Rise of Rome expansion (1998) sharpened the formula with new civilizations, improved AI, and expanded campaigns, further enriching Age of Empires without losing its approachable core.

Later entries would surpass it in complexity and polish. Still, the original Age of Empires remains a landmark: resource gathering, technological progression, and age advancement, the mechanics it pioneered.

My Verdict: The original Age of Empires game marks the birth of a genre-defining franchise that blended historical authenticity with strategic depth. This specific game, today, stands as both a time capsule and a blueprint. It’s the visionary beginning of “an empire” that would go on to shape strategy gaming for generations.

5. Age of Empires II: The Conquerors [Best Original Expansion]

Our Score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game RTS Platforms Windows PC, Apple Macintosh Year of release 2000 Creator/s Developer: Ensemble StudiosPublisher: Microsoft Average playtime/Unique features Average Playtime: Around 40 HoursUnique Features: Improves on military strength, offers new technologies with new civilizations Best for Lovers of the original and history fans What I liked It only enhances the original game and offers more depth

Released in 2000 as the official expansion to Age of Empires II, “The Conquerors” made the overall game better just for being part of it. Ensemble Studios deepened balance, tightened pacing, and added content that cemented Age of Empires II as a genre benchmark.

Five new civilizations (Aztecs, Mayans, Spanish, Huns, Koreans) introduced fresh strategic identities, from economy-fueled infantry power to cavalry swarms and late-game siege. At the same time, four historical campaigns delivered memorable set pieces starring Attila the Hun, El Cid, and Montezuma. An expanded map pool, ranging from tundra to Mesoamerican jungles, broadened tactical variety and reinforced the expansion’s globe-spanning scope.

Quality-of-life upgrades quietly transformed everyday play. Trade carts path smarter, farms can be reseeded automatically, and new technologies (Heresy and Bloodlines among them) add layered counterplay on both offense and defense. Subtle unit and tech tweaks further refined the classic rock-paper-scissors cadence that defines Age of Empires.

Why we chose it It’s an expansion that, in an era of companies bleeding money from customers, was actually worth the price.

What makes The Conquerors endure is precision. Every change serves clarity, competitiveness, and accessibility, elevating both casual skirmishes and high-level play without compromising what makes Age of Empires II such a good game.

My Verdict: The Conquerors expansion set the gold standard for how an expansion should build upon its predecessor. It expanded the game’s scope while maintaining perfect mechanical integrity. Decades later, other studios could learn from this.

Our Score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game RTS Platforms Windows PC, Apple OS X Year of release 2002 (original) & 2014 (extended edition) Creator/s Developers: Ensemble Studios & Westlake InteractivePublishers: Microsoft Game Studios & MacSoft (OS X] Average playtime/Unique features Average Playtime: 29 to 80 HoursUnique Features: Updated graphics, improved distinct playstyles Best for History fans who love a little mythology on the side What I liked Updated everything, with incredible visuals, mixed with improved experiences with each civilization

Age of Mythology debuted in 2002 as a bold departure from the historical focus of Age of Empires, trading pure history for a mythic ancient world where gods, monsters, and heroes shape battlefields. Age of Mythology: Extended Edition preserves the classic design while adding sharper visuals, widescreen support, modern multiplayer, and technical updates that welcome veterans and newcomers. Plus, adding mythological elements only added to its intrigue.

Its enduring magic is the blend of myth and strategy. Players command cultures inspired by Greek, Egyptian, and Norse pantheons. We’re later joined by Atlanteans and the Chinese via expansions: The Titans and Tale of the Dragon. Divine powers and myth units, from lightning storms to minotaurs and frost giants, inject creative unpredictability that its historical siblings can’t match.

Why we chose it Age of Mythology is a fantasy-meets-RTS game that blends the two perfectly.

Unique god paths and worship bonuses create distinct playstyles, rewarding choice and experimentation. Meanwhile, the Extended Edition refines lighting and readability without losing the original’s warmth. Ultimately, Age of Mythology: Extended Edition succeeds as both a preservation and a celebration of an imaginative RTS classic.

This game took the Age of Empires franchise from a mere historical series to one of the most interesting and best fantasy games of its time.

My Verdict: It says a lot that, decades later, we’re still talking about this game so much that the developers made an updated version and, later, a remaster. The game’s mix of strategy and storytelling is truly magical, allowing players to become a myth….no, a legend.

7. Age of Empires: Definitive Edition [Best Ancient World Revival]

Our Score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game RTS Platforms Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, NVIDIA GeForce Now Year of release 2018 Creator/s Developer: Forgotten EmpiresPublisher: Xbox Game Studios Average playtime/Unique features Average Playtime: Around 50 HoursUnique Features: Dynamic Zoom, Quality of Life Enhancements, Incredible 4K graphics Best for Longtime fans of the series, as well as curious AoE newcomers What I liked It’s a faithful remaster of the original, while still bringing something fresh to the table

Age of Empires: Definitive Edition brings the original 1997 classic back to life, honoring the game that laid the foundation for one of strategy gaming’s most enduring franchises. Released in 2018, this remaster fully rebuilds the ancient-world experience with 4K visuals, remastered sound, and a reorchestrated soundtrack, all while keeping the core mechanics intact.

The enhancements in this remaster have made it one of the best RTS games ever made. It played off of everything gamers loved about the original and kicked it up 10 notches.

Players still guide civilizations from the Stone Age through the Iron Age, balancing resource gathering, technological advancement, and territorial expansion to carve out their place in history.

Beyond its visual overhaul, the Definitive Edition makes several subtle yet meaningful improvements. The interface has been redesigned for clarity and ease of use, unit AI behaves more intelligently, and long-standing frustrations like pathfinding and formation control have been addressed.

Why we chose it It’s the original that started it all. How could we not love it?

The inclusion of The Rise of Rome expansion, new scenarios, and quality-of-life enhancements (such as improved zoom levels and modern multiplayer support) elevates the experience without compromising the charm that defined the original.

It feels like an authentic restoration rather than a reimagining, letting players relive the early days of real-time strategy with smoother, more responsive gameplay.

My Verdict: While this game can feel a bit outdated compared to later entries, it’s a faithful preservation of gaming history. The developers prioritize authenticity over reinvention, giving returning players and newcomers something to love.

8. Age of Empires Online [Best Casual Alternative to the Core AoE Experience]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game RTS (Partial MMO) Platforms Windows PC Year of release 2011 Creator/s Developers: Robot Entertainment & Gas Powered GamesPublisher: Xbox Game Studios Average playtime/Unique features Average Playtime: UnlimitedUnique Features: Online Environment Best for Players who enjoy playing AoE and want to extend that to online play with fellow fans What I liked The style was different from normal AoE games, and the free-to-play element only enhanced the chance that newcomers would check out the other games

Age of Empires Online was the franchise’s most experimental chapter, reimagining Age of Empires as a free-to-play live service that fused classic RTS mechanics with persistent progression. Players built capital cities, tackled quests, and jumped into co-op or competitive matches across familiar settings like Greece and Egypt.

It was undoubtedly an ambitious bid to modernize the Age of Empires franchise for the digital era.

A bright, stylized look set Age of Empires Online apart from its more realistic siblings. The cartoonish art direction made it approachable, while RPG-leaning systems (such as leveling, loot, and gear customization) added depth. Each civilization played distinctly with unique units, techs, and architecture, and expansions later introduced the Celts, Persians, and Norse.

Why we chose it It was a bold move to make a free-to-play online game in the early 2010s, but they did it with relative success.

Despite creative design and solid mechanics, Age of Empires Online struggled with always-online requirements and an initially aggressive monetization model. Yes, AoE was well ahead of other gaming franchises that began inserting microtransactions, among other things, into their games. Except, again, this was still free-to-play.

Those hurdles overshadowed its strengths. The game remains a fascinating proof of concept, honestly. It’s a bold attempt to carry Age of Empires into a persistent, community-driven future without abandoning its strategic DNA. Finding new ways for gamers to play with other players is never a bad thing.

My Verdict: Despite a rocky launch and eventual shutdown in 2014, Age of Empires Online has since earned a degree of retrospective appreciation. Its posthumous revival through community-driven servers like Project Celeste has allowed fans to rediscover its charm and depth.

9. Age of Empires III: The Asian Dynasties [Best Expansion for Eastern Civilizations]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game RTS Platforms Windows PC & Mac OS X Year of release 2007 Creator/s Developers: Ensemble Games, Big Huge Games, MacSoft, & Robot EntertainmentPublishers: Microsoft Game Studios & MacSoft Average playtime/Unique features Average Playtime: 10 to 27 HoursUnique Features: stand out civilization differences Best for History fans & long-term AoE fans What I liked The impressive historical accuracy of the new civilizations, while also using great in-game techniques to make each stand out

Age of Empires III: The Asian Dynasties (AoE III’s second expansion) broadened the game beyond its European and Native American focus. It added three new civilizations: China, India, and Japan. All came with distinct mechanics, architecture, and philosophies that deepened strategy and widened the series’ global lens.

Japan: Sacred Shrines generate resources passively, rewarding defensive, shrine-centric play.

Sacred Shrines generate resources passively, rewarding defensive, shrine-centric play. China: Banner Armies train mixed units in preset batches, which are efficient but less flexible.

Banner Armies train mixed units in preset batches, which are efficient but less flexible. India: Villagers supported by Sacred Elephants blend economic stability with military power.

These systems layer neatly onto Age of Empires III’s hallmark Home City, creating dynamic builds that reward adaptation and cultural identity. Three distinct story campaigns explore rich narratives (from Japanese unification to the Indian Rebellion), adding historical texture alongside fresh mechanics.

Why we chose it Adding the Asian Nations to an already great game just put AoE III over the top!

Visually and mechanically, The Asian Dynasties revitalizes Age of Empires III. New maps and trade routes, striking temples and palaces, and vibrant landscapes expand replayability while showcasing regional artistry. The result is a confident, globally minded expansion that makes AoE III feel larger, more varied, and strategically sharper without losing its core RTS heartbeat.

My Verdict: The Asian Dynasties not only completed the trilogy’s global vision. It truly proved that Age of Empires III could evolve beyond the colonial narrative, celebrating the ingenuity and strategic mastery of civilizations often overlooked in Western history.

10. Age of Empires II: The Age of Kings (1999) [Best Medieval RTS Legacy]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game RTS Platforms Windows PC, Mac OS, PS2 Year of release 1999 Creator/s Developer: Ensemble StudiosPublisher: Microsoft & Konami Average playtime/Unique features Average Playtime: 41-75 hoursUnique Features: New mechanics for the time, such as garrison units & constructing castles Best for Retro Gamers who love the AoE franchise What I liked While not as good as its remaster, the original stands out for its impressive work in a time when such dedication was rare from a game studio

Age of Empires II: The Age of Kings (1999) redefined real-time strategy. Shifting from antiquity to the medieval era, it lets players guide civilizations through centuries of warfare, diplomacy, and technological progress. With sharper visuals, richer systems, and historical grounding, it quickly became one of the best medieval games of its era. Along with still fitting the RTS genre.

Age of Empires II strikes a rare balance between accessibility and depth. Sixteen civilizations (Britons, Byzantines, Mongols, Japanese, and more) carry distinct bonuses, unique units, and architectural styles that encourage experimentation and varied playstyles.

Why we chose it It was the first true expansion for AoE II, and they hit it out of the park. The team did things in this expansion that are still in use today!

Players advance through four ages:

Dark

Feudal

Castle

Imperial

Players will unlock new technologies, military options, and economic upgrades at each step. The in-game missions star Joan of Arc, Saladin, and Genghis Khan. Each blend narrative drive with tactical mastery, making battles feel cinematic yet rooted in history. New mechanics such as garrisoning, castle construction, and tighter resource management add precision without unnecessary complexity.

My Verdict: Age of Empires II (1999) stands as the gold standard of its genre because it achieved timeless balance and clarity. Its careful pacing, elegant design, and variety of viable strategies created a competitive ecosystem that has thrived for decades.

11. Age of Mythology: The Titans [Best Mythology Expansion]

Our Score 8.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game RTS Platforms Windows PC Year of release 2003 Creator/s Developer: Ensemble StudiosPublisher: Microsoft Game Studios Average playtime/Unique features Average Playtime: 9 to 20 HoursUnique Features: unique use of the Atlanteans & god powers Best for Mythology fans What I liked The change-up in how Atlanteans were used compared to the other civilizations. Plus, who can hate godly powers?

Released as an expansion to Age of Mythology, The Titans expansion pushed Ensemble’s mythic RTS to new heights. It introduced the Atlantean civilization, a new campaign, fresh god powers, and the series’ boldest spectacle: colossal Titan units. These city-crushing behemoths can flip a match in minutes.

The result of the Titan introduction was both a continuation and escalation, turning an already epic game into something grander and wilder.

The Atlanteans subtly rewired pacing and economy. Their citizens don’t return resources to drop-off sites, streamlining growth and encouraging flexible expansion. Oracles and a revised favor system add scouting and strategic nuance, while major gods Kronos, Oranos, and Gaia supply distinctive myth units and battlefield-shaping abilities.

Why we chose it How do you make an RTS Fantasy game even more epic? Throw in the Titans! Mythology fans will absolutely love seeing them in action.

Summoning a Titan, an often expensive, late-game ritual, became the expansion’s signature moment. You’ll see a towering god-spawn that can level fortifications, scatter armies, and redefine win conditions. The expansion marries the everyday AoE macro world with some insane mythical payoffs. This helps to show just how impressive the Age of Mythology can be at its fullest.

My Verdict: Visually and mechanically, The Titans built upon an already strong foundation with improved animation, refined built units design, and continued the story of Arkantos’ descendants as they faced the “wrath of the Titans” themselves.

12. Age of Empires IV: The Sultans Ascend [Best New-Gen Expansion]

Our Score 8.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game RTS Platforms Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, & PS5 Year of release 2023 Creator/s Developers: Relic Entertainment & World’s EdgePublisher: Xbox Game Studios Average playtime/Unique features Average Playtime: 28 to 100 HoursUnique Features: new Middle Eastern mission, naval warfare upgrades, new civilizations Best for RTS lovers, history fans, & longtime AoE fans What I liked The beauty of the game continues to blow my mind, but they enhance this even more with fun gameplay and voice acting that we did not “need,” but made things much better overall

Age of Empires IV: The Sultans Ascend is the first major expansion for AoE IV, revitalizing a Middle East–centered campaign on the Ayyubid Dynasty and Saladin’s fight for the Holy Lands. Of course, Saladin was the Sultan of Egypt, one of the biggest African Kingdoms in history. This expansion blends cinematic missions with the series’ documentary tone and approachable strategy.

It also widens strategic variety with two new civilizations, the Japanese & Byzantines. Each brings distinct economic and military systems. For example:

Japanese: offers discipline and adaptability via dojo-based production and elite samurai.

offers discipline and adaptability via dojo-based production and elite samurai. Byzantines: offers engineering mastery, sturdy defenses, and the series’ first stone generation.

Eight new maps, additional biomes, and targeted rebalance/quality-of-life updates broaden both single-player and multiplayer. The content feels cohesive and purposeful, refining pacing without losing the game’s historical soul. Strong voice acting and mission design keep the narrative engaging, while the new factions inject fresh tactics into competitive play.

Why we chose it AoE IV is already fantastic, but adding two incredible dynasties in the Japanese & Byzantines has made the game even better.

In short, The Sultans Ascend proves that the franchise can evolve thoughtfully while staying true to its core.

My Verdict: Age of Empires IV: The Sultans Ascend is both a celebration and a progression. It’s an expansion that deepens the medieval world and underscores AoE IV’s growing legacy as the modern face of one of gaming’s most respected strategy franchises.

My Overall Verdict

The Age of Empires games are some of the greatest video games ever made. The AoE development team pretty much wrote the book on the RTS genre, and it shows in the games. The best starting point will really depend on both your understanding of RTS games and even Age of Empires itself:

For Newcomers → Age of Empires IV : As my personal introduction to the series, it made everything so simple for me, making me fall in love with the AoE series.

As my personal introduction to the series, it made everything so simple for me, making me fall in love with the AoE series. For Long-Term RTS Fans → Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition : Developers took a notable classic and remastered it for a new generation, fixing issues and enhancing the best things about AoE.

Developers took a notable classic and remastered it for a new generation, fixing issues and enhancing the best things about AoE. For PC Only Players → Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition: It is the only title in the AoE franchise that is strictly a Windows PC game, and happens to be one of the best in the series.

Weirdly, this might be a “manga-type situation.” Sometimes, starting at what we usually think of as the end, truthfully, is the best beginning. Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition is my personal best Age of Empires game.

FAQs